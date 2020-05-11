PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF
APRIL 21, 2020
37027
1547 Red Oak Lane, Brentwood, Courtside at Southern Woods; Buyer: Rosemarie and Aaron Dudenhofer; Seller: Darleen M Micillo; $659,000.
1034 Gracelawn Drive, Brentwood, Hillview Estates; Buyer: Tiffany Lynn Williams; Seller: Elaine L Brecheisen; $523,050.
6 Carmel Lane, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Betsy Ivy and John Jason Delves; Seller: Peter Klett; $1,300,000.
1804 Terrabrooke Private Court, Brentwood, Terrabrooke; Buyer: Maureen C and Primus Odili; Seller: Partners in Building of TN LLC; $1,818,718.
1803 Camborne Place, Brentwood, Morgan Farms; Buyer: Chris and Malcolm Baxter; Seller: Lisa Boyd and Michael Jon Cost; $1,275,000.
9420 Ashford Place, Brentwood, Chenoweth; Buyer: Ashley Gayle and Alex Wayne Malone; Seller: Allison Albright and Robin M Boshier; $824,900.
1841 Charity Drive, Brentwood, Inglehame Farms; Buyer: Sreelakshmi Bhumanenu and Venu Alokam; Seller: Lisa and Kevin P Thompson; $825,000.
511 Midway Circle, Brentwood, Brentwood Country Club; Buyer: Anita and James R Humphreys; Seller: Billie P Edmonds Revocable Trust; $1,144,500.
9128 Old Smyrna Road, Brentwood, Foxview Estates; Buyer: Sandra B and Francis J Bedard; Seller: Leigh D and Scott V Ledbetter; $1,750,000.
8220 Frontier Lane, Brentwood, Crockett Hills; Buyer: Ronny A Varghese; Seller: Emwanta Wood; $485,000.
3275 Kinnard Springs Road, Brentwood; Buyer: Jessica and Warren Degraff; Seller: Kayla and Gerald Wright; $1,200,000.
6576 Sunnyside Court, Brentwood, Sunny Side Estates; Buyer: Rebekah G and Gregory Hall; Seller: Lisa F and John Scott Owings; $534,900.
308 Mosley Drive, Brentwood, Iroquois Estates; Buyer: TCG 308 Mosley Cre LLC; Seller: Bethany Heuer; $700,000.
8204 Victory Trail, Brentwood, Concord Chase Estates; Buyer: Katherine S and Eric S Spencer; Seller: Barbara H and Steven L Wilson; $865,000.
37062
6826 Chatterton Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Farms; Buyer: Angie M Freeman and Kristofer J Kerstetter; Seller: McDaniel Farms Partners LLC; $728,610.
8412 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Julie and Jon Ellis Family Trust; Seller: Trace Construction Inc; $1,349,900.
8165 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Julie and Jon Ellis Family Trust; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $329,175.
6830 Chatterton Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Farms; Buyer: Erica and Chad Belletete; Seller: McDaniel Farms Partners LLC; $700,143.
9209 Joiner Creek Road, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $165,300.
5085 Native Pony Trail, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Lana W and Joe M Thrasher Jr; Seller: Stonegate Homes LLC; $2,237,325.
Horton Highway, College Grove; Buyer: Christine and James Childress; Seller: Deborah Leigh Carroll; $950,000.
7029 Farm Field Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Jones Co of TN LLC; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $145,125.
6568 Windmill Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Farms; Buyer: Katie and Derick Peppers; Seller: McDaniel Farms Partners LLC; $755,781.
Vacant lot on Arno-College Grove Road, College Grove, College Grove Lions Club; Buyer: Pamela C and Gary L Stephens; Seller: Deirdre K and Gary W Durham; $22,250.
6600 Lions Club Road, College Grove, College Grove Lions Club; Buyer: Pamela C and Gary L Stephens; Seller: Joshua Allan Casey; $212,500.
37062
7210 Sir William Drive, Fairview, Braxton Bend; Buyer: Joyce and Ronnie Brooks; Seller: Karen Campbell-Hollars; $260,000.
7112 Fernvale Springs, Fairview, Fernvale Springs; Buyer: Ronald Himes; Seller: Joseph J Dimock Jr; $210,000.
7220 Knottingham Drive, Fairview, Castleberry Farms; Buyer: Cara L Halfacre; Seller: Angeline D and Michael Charles Lee; $394,900.
7814 Willow Crest Drive, Fairview, Willow Crest; Buyer: Ashley and Paul Richard White Jr; Seller: Habitat for Humanity of Williamson and Maury Counties Inc; $235,500.
37064
4361 Arno Road, Franklin, Murphy; Buyer: Stephanie and Vincent Smith; Seller: Christine G and Roger A Swinney; $1,469,500.
4000 Flowing Creek Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Bhagya Lakshmi and Manoj K Masani; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $533,165.
5108 Water Leaf Court, Franklin, Water Leaf; Buyer: Rita G and Walter Hammock; Seller: Cadence Construction LLC; $1,160,000.
216 Walnut Drive, Franklin, Hill Estates; Buyer: Robert L Belville; Seller: 216 Walnut Drive Trust; $205,900.
3033 Hathaway Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Norma N and Richard L Hamilton; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $687,796.
403 Luna Court, Franklin, Henley; Buyer: Laura Makarwich; Seller: Tammatha L Stephens; $705,700.
1605 Grassmere Road, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Julia Beth and Andrew Fromm; Seller: Jennifer T and Jeffrey Chad Jordan; $1,380,000.
1101 Downs Boulevard #147, Franklin, Hardison Hills; Buyer: Amanda L Miller; Seller: Teresa E and Douglas L Bornick; $254,000.
1057 Memorial Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Reanna Starr and Sean P Murphy; Seller: Kathryn Suzanne and Kenneth Everett Whigham; $595,961.
2013 Gracious Drive, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Martha Ashley Turner; Seller: Lynda Carol Dublin and Diane S Dublin; $349,900.
128 Circuit Road, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Jennifer and Larry Gammons; Seller: Heather and Ryan Thomas; $550,000.
4 lots on Oglethorpe Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Stream Valley Franklin LLC; $225,124.
1044 Cabell Drive, Franklin, Riverbluff; Buyer: William J Burke; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $576,050.
6012 Russell Ridge Private Drive, Franklin, Russell Ridge; Buyer: Tuscany LLC; Seller: Russell Ridge LLC; $229,900.
303 Oberlin Court, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Jennifer E and Christopher J Bero; Seller: Elizabeth Dawn and Jeffrey Allen Tinsley; $575,000.
491 River Bluff Drive, Franklin, Riverbluff; Buyer: Mollie Robinson and Murray Glenn Bailey; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $531,985.
4 lots on Dewar Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Crescent Homes TN LLC; Seller: Lockwood Section 9 and 12 LLC; $580,000.
109 Valley Ridge Road, Franklin, Green Valley; Buyer: Hail L and Grant E Arthur; Seller: Penelope Sue and Gerald Eugene Fishpaw; $430,000.
107 Front Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Grace C McCain and Gwyn Harke; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $932,310.
2006 Roderick Place East, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Sally Ann and Lauren Anne Gill; Seller: Martha Ashley Turner; $345,000.
216 Noah Drive, Franklin, South Park; Buyer: Seale Properties LLC; Seller: H Dianne Ries; $4,000,000.
2043 Erwin Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Kathleen R and Eric John Luoma; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $504,310.
732 Riverview Drive, Franklin, Riverview Park; Buyer: Celeste Smith Hammond and Lois Alene Smith; Seller: Jennifer Rivera; $347,500.
2948 McLemore Circle, Franklin, McLemore Farms; Buyer: Carole L Brown and Frank J Flores; Seller: Pratt Living Trust; $980,000.
1314 Caroline Circle, Franklin, Redwing Meadows; Buyer: Marylou and Michael Joseph Haugh; Seller: Julie B and Kevin A Sanders; $477,500.
119 Stream Valley Boulevard, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Amy and Chaston R Rooks; Seller: Esra Ahmed and Karlton Hamilton; $606,000.
1600 Diamond Drive, Franklin, South Point; Buyer: Amber Joy and John Michael Zelnik III; Seller: Mary Fontana and William J Burke; $709,900.
1615 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Michelle and John W Veale II; Seller: Deanna R White; $885,000.
2006 Fernshaw Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Stream Valley Franklin LLC; $102,617.
3012 Fernshaw Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Stream Valley Franklin LLC; $102,617.
1050 Calico Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $153,900.
3057 Hathaway Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Cynthia A and Daniel M Rutherford; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $616,316.
462 Wire Grass Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Parsons Joint Revocable Trust; Seller: Gerald N Spraker Jr; $785,000.
915 Glass Street, Franklin; Buyer: M & Y Construction LLC; Seller: Property Buyz LLC; $165,000.
152 Sontag Drive, Franklin, Polk Place; Buyer: Christopher D Jones; Seller: Tabitha Philander and Owen Liburd; $484,900.
4049 Flowing Creek Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Divya Kotla and Prashanth Kumar Potula; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $522,720.
37067
1652 Guy Ferrell Road, Franklin; Buyer: Richard South LLC; Seller: JML Energy Resources LLC; $1,900,000.
3031 Fernshaw Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Stream Valley Franklin LLC; $102,617.
1201 Lakeview Drive, Franklin, Lakeview Commercial Park; Buyer: Dallas Beard; Seller: The Estate of J Emmett Martin; $615,000.
1012 Cake Bread Court, Franklin, Chardonnay; Buyer: Briana Lynne and Christopher Dixon Jr; Seller: Brenda A and Austin G Bonn; $885,000.
300 Pennystone Circle, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Donald A Young Jr; Seller: Jessica B and Chad A Pyle; $675,000.
340 Sliders Knob Avenue, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Michael J Wagner; Seller: Dana J and David G Abbott; $764,000.
180 Carronbridge Way, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Jessica and Chad Pyle; Seller: Carronbridge Trust; $924,000.
4132 Oxford Glen Drive, Franklin, Barrington; Buyer: Amber C Griffin; Seller: Joria Jeanne and John Edward Trocino; $650,000.
4032 Clovercroft Road, Franklin; Buyer: Susan C Trabue; Seller: Hunter Healy and Matthew Healy; $300,000.
1045 Harwick Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Annemarie Browning; Seller: Michael J Wagner; $650,000.
1511 Liberty Pike, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: William J Brennan Revocable Trust; Seller: Samantha and John Powell; $440,800.
3201 Aspen Grove Drive #G2, Franklin, Parkside at Aspen Grove; Buyer: Heather and Russell Rupe; Seller: Susan L Strouth; $294,500.
4233 Warren Road, Franklin, Valley View Estates; Buyer: Barbara S Butler Revocable Trust; Seller: Rebecca L and Jacob A Avila; $561,000.
37069
481 Sandcastle Road, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Caitlyn Elizabeth Wilson and Marshall Quinn Peterson; Seller: Holly McLaurin and Matthew Denson DeShazo; $910,830.
2464 Santa Barbara Lane, Franklin, Foxen Canyon; Buyer: Jeanna B and George W Boulware; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $869,208.
1613 Whispering Hills, Franklin, Laurelbrooke; Buyer: Debra and Alan James Haughie; Seller: Elizabeth A and Kevin T Jarvis; $3,150,000.
1184 Brookside Drive, Franklin, Hillsboro Acres; Buyer: Hannah L and Mason B Tanner; Seller: Jennifer Hardeman; $431,000.
5001 Water Leaf Court, Franklin, Water Leaf; Buyer: Heidi E and John H Norman III; Seller: Blalock Homes LLC; $270,000.
804 High Point Ridge Road, Franklin, Forest Home Farms; Buyer: Sarah Elizabeth and William Henry Taylor IV; Seller: Morgan K and Kyle T Shank; $592,500.
37135
4633 Robin Lane, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Ruby A and Charlie J Smith; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $545,085.
7008 Fishing Creek Road, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Ahmet H Demirci; Seller: Kathryn V and Nick Woodard; $594,000.
8812 Caswick Court, Nolensville, Burkitt Place; Buyer: Karen Ladd; Seller: Tracie M and John O Martin; $535,000.
3259 Bradfield Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Stephanie R and Kevin D Church; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $599,945.
2010 Kenaum Estates Lane, Nolensville; Buyer: Bear Ridge Construction LLC; Seller: Karen Sue Whitaker and Michael David Cox; $190,000.
825 Delamotte Pass, Nolensville, Telfair; Buyer: Kathryn and Nicholas Woodard; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $763,338.
259 Rock Cress Road, Nolensville, Arrington Retreat; Buyer: Janet and Thomas Matyas; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $763,866.
2113 Eulas Way, Nolensville, Sunset Park; Buyer: Trust Between National Equity Inc & N P Dodge Jr; Seller: Kimberly Juodaitis; $632,900.
2113 Eulas Way, Nolensville, Sunset Park; Buyer: Jessica N and Travis D Julian; Seller: Trust Between National Equity Inc & N P Dodge Jr; $632,900.
37174
4050 Miles Johnson Parkway (Scriveners Affidavit), Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Susan E and Donald K White; Seller: 2018 Siler Family Trust; $524,710.
1693 Lantana Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Laurie A and Jerry L Weathersby; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $464,665.
1234 Baker Creek Drive, Spring Hill, Baker Springs; Buyer: Deanna and Sebastian Kimball; Seller: Ashley and Brooks Elam; $306,000.
6017 Trotwood Lane, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Natasha Nelson and Scott Allen; Seller: Jacqueline and Matthew Misiasz; $479,900.
2033 Lequire Lane, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Brandy R and Bradley J MacGregor; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $426,400.
5004 Idaho Drive, Spring Hill, Wakefield; Buyer: Anna Lynn Kerman and Nathan Helms; Seller: Michelle S and Gregory L Lynch; $307,000.
1202 White Rock Road, Spring Hill, Spring Hill; Buyer: Matthew A Beasley; Seller: Cari and Ronald D Stinson; $473,000.
9010 Wheeler Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Jessica R and Jordan A Koch; Seller: James J Lehnhart; $405,000.
2809 Cattletrace Circle, Spring Hill, Burtonwood; Buyer: Rachael A and David J Dicicco; Seller: SPH Property Two LLC; $330,000.
5017 Dubose Street, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Paula and Daniel Arnold; Seller: Kristin and Steve Quirion; $375,000.
221 Mary Ann Circle, Spring Hill, Petra Commons; Buyer: Christopher Fred Justus; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $291,300.
2168 Spring Hill Circle, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Estates; Buyer: Gregory A Ogden; Seller: Anna D Winters; $314,999.
1266 Baker Creek Drive, Spring Hill, Baker Springs; Buyer: Kailey and Omeed Hosseini; Seller: Dominique Viaene Revocable Trust; $282,000.
7014 Minor Hill Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Rachel A and Douglas B Wood; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $455,016.
3038 Havasu Drive, Spring Hill, Campbell Station; Buyer: Vieck Living Trust; Seller: Salpie J and Garo R Gureghian; $350,000.
4073 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Toni G and Corey A Frizzell; Seller: Enterprises LLC; $455,250.
37179
1573 Bunbury Drive, Thompsons Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Jennifer and Jason King; Seller: Clark Custom Homes LLC; $635,900.
1615 Bryson Cove, Thompsons Station, Newport Crossing; Buyer: Katlin and Jonathan Sheets; Seller: The Estate of Terezia Palanki; $270,000.
1552 Hampshire Place, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Charlotte W and Walker M Rowland Sr; Seller: WDGP LLC; $309,000.
3 lots on Sturry Cove Drive, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Willow Branch Partners LLC; Seller: Hood Development LLC; $217,500.
Vacant lot on Columbia Pike, Thompsons Station; Buyer: Samson Investments LLC; Seller: KMK Acres LLC; $1,500,000.
1402 Staunton Mill Court, Thompsons Station, Newport Crossing; Buyer: Mary Sachse and Nicholas Ferreira; Seller: Maria Almeida Edwards; $270,000.
3633 Robbins Nest Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Marisa L and Brian R Nakel; Seller: Sarah and Logan A Hughes; $911,000.
1576 Bunbury Drive, Thompsons Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Trisha Dee Aldrup and Daryle Paul Teague; Seller: Enterprises LLC; $619,900.
5393 Carters Creek Pike (Quitclaim), Thompsons Station; Buyer: Jennifer C and Van C Huff; Seller: State of Tennessee; $2,800.
1562 Bunbury Drive, Thompsons Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Cari and Ronald Derrick Stinson; Seller: Enterprises LLC; $605,000.
