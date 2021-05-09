PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF APRIL 28, 2021
37014
1109 Meadow Bridge Lane, Arrington, Kings Chapel; Buyer: Crystal Marie Lawton and Michael Murray; Seller: Molly M and Douglas Loiler; $829,900.
6056 Porters Union Way, Arrington, Hardeman Springs; Buyer: Stonebridge Homes LLC; Seller: Propst Hardeman Springs LLC; $195,000.
Vacant lot on Spanntown Road, Arrington; Buyer: Blythe Cutler and Jerry D Fair Living Trust; Seller: Leslie R Waterman; $1,300,000.
1136 Meadow Bridge Lane, Arrington, Kings Chapel; Buyer: Monica Ellen and John Ralph Gayler; Seller: Lisa L and John E Adcox Jr; $810,000.
37027
6015 Foxborough Square East, Brentwood, Foxland Hall; Buyer: Nicole M and Cade C England; Seller: Ashley and Jimmy Whitehair; $680,000.
5103 Cornwall Drive, Brentwood, Iroquois Estates; Buyer: Margaret Sandman; Seller: Leyicet and Danny Gokey; $2,799,900.
9365 Ansley Lane, Brentwood, Oakhall; Buyer: 9365 Ansley LLC; Seller: Vickie M and Carl F Riley; $700,000.
1112 Indian Point Drive, Brentwood, Indian Point; Buyer: Select Home Solutions Group LLC; Seller: Ruby K Darks Co-Trust; $568,400.
1324 Sweetwater Drive, Brentwood, The West; Buyer: Lalita and Rakesh Nautiyal; Seller: Eileen R and James M Conners; $656,000.
2 lots on Fordham Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Holt Witherspoon LLC; $780,000.
807 Quail Valley Drive, Brentwood, Fountainhead; Buyer: Alexandria M and Zachary L Phillips; Seller: Tracy L and Kevin L Shamonsky; $855,000.
9390 Crockett Road, Brentwood; Buyer: John Swift; Seller: Mary Jo and James D Ford; $900,000.
739 Princeton Hills Drive, Brentwood, Princeton Hills; Buyer: Melissa Freeman and Christopher Franklin Wyatt; Seller: Sherri and Doug Lackey; $2,100,000.
9497 Waterfall Road, Brentwood, Raintree Forest South; Buyer: Karen and Bryan Morris; Seller: Shashirekha K Shetty and Madhu S Yelameli; $676,000.
Lots 26 and 30 on Edenwilde Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Ford MGM Services Inc; $1,220,000.
Vacant lot on Crockett Road, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Holt Witherspoon LLC; $675,000.
214 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Frizsell Rental Prop LLC; Seller: Hilda and Johnny Poulsen; $299,500.
9246 Wardley Park Lane, Brentwood, Annandale; Buyer: Sarah Ansley and Robert E Tollenson Jr; Seller: Mary Julia and Samuel Alfrey Sr; $1,515,000.
1887 Traditions Circle, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Kira B Mayo and Adam R Condello; Seller: Legacy Homes of TN LLC; $1,300,400.
974 Mooreland Boulevard, Brentwood, Mooreland Estates; Buyer: Brandi and Kurt Richards; Seller: June M and William G Callahan Jr; $569,900.
1592 Glenellen Way, Brentwood, Glenellen; Buyer: Amy and Jay Harvill; Seller: Catherine and David Angotti; $1,200,000.
456 Beech Creek Road North, Brentwood, Beech Creek Hill; Buyer: Susan Scroggins-Meklem and Eric Scroggins; Seller: Kenco Construction Co LLC; $2,050,000.
1502 Forest Garden Drive, Brentwood, Raintree Forest; Buyer: Carly and Matthew J Berry; Seller: Lindsay and Daniel Lebreton; $668,000.
6025 Murray Lane, Brentwood; Buyer: Joseph King; Seller: Adrienne N and Tyler Pennington; $3,195,000.
9642 Portofino Drive, Brentwood, Tuscany Hills; Buyer: Dusty Wyatt Real Estate Trust; Seller: Yannina and Gerard Caliguire; $1,205,000.
9020 Carondelet Place, Brentwood, Carondelet; Buyer: Julie and Timothy A Brinn; Seller: Karen Speyer; $651,850.
37046
8001 Backwoods Private Drive, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: Stanley W Peters III; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; $2,300,000.
7069 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Davida and Brian Schenk; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $612,600.
9145 Sawtooth Lane, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Taylor and Sten Morgan; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $807,500.
7066 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $134,025.
6779 Arno-Allisona Road, College Grove; Buyer: Lisa and Todd R Thomas; Seller: Laura D and Robert Freemon; $1,209,379.
7121 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Michelle J and Phillip Adam Jenicker; Seller: NVR Inc; $651,375.
7516 Whiskey Road, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: Pamela and Joseph Balla Joint Living Trust; Seller: Lindsey and Zachary Todd; $2,200,000.
8560 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Lindsey and Zachary Todd; Seller: G Harbau Foundation Inc; $277,253.
7053 Lanceleaf Drive, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: Lindsey and Zachary Todd; Seller: Erin Colleris and John David Hall; $1,400,000.
7293 Harlow Drive, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: Mary D and William J Allison; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; $1,500,000.
6877 Pulltight Hill Road, College Grove; Buyer: Shirley and Gary Loebsack; Seller: Dawn Lee and James Daniel Johnson; $153,000.
8340 Haley Lane, College Grove; Buyer: King Family Revocable Living Trust; Seller: Taylor Caldwell and Logan Hernandez; $573,999.
7126 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $134,025.
7161 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Liliana Ayala and Mark Berlyn; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $548,555.
6501 Windmill Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Farms; Buyer: Robert Motes; Seller: Cindy L and James P Kimbro; $1,005,000.
37062
7621 Union Valley Road, Fairview; Buyer: Buddy R Strader; Seller: Sue and Gary K Smith; $77,500.
7338 Taylor Road, Fairview; Buyer: Gabriel L Graham; Seller: Innovated Construction Co LLC; $634,000.
7214 New Hope Pass, Fairview, Blakemont Estates; Buyer: Timothy Reece; Seller: Vicki and Mary Tatten; $323,100.
2 lots on Kyles Creek Drive, Fairview, Kyles Creek; Buyer: Jane M and Neil E Barnes; Seller: Kelly Shiver; $129,750.
7109 Fernvale Springs Way, Fairview, Fernvale Springs; Buyer: Dana Clyde Hooper 2005 Living Trust; Seller: Kathy Barnard and Clemie L Buttrey; $275,000.
1064 Brayden Drive, Fairview, Cumberland Estates; Buyer: Karly Michelle Williams; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $336,608.
7404 Les Hughes Road, Fairview; Buyer: Donna Brock and Robert Duncan Williard; Seller: Stephanie and Patrick Rooney; $315,000.
7111 Hall Road, Fairview, Valley Green; Buyer: Sarah M Bullard; Seller: CCMHTN LLC; $283,375.
7550 Aubrey Ridge Drive, Fairview, Woodridge; Buyer: Joni Irene and Danny Wayne Williams; Seller: Kalee Puckett and William L Zeigler; $417,500.
1062 Brayden Drive, Fairview, Cumberland Estates; Buyer: Deborah Lynn Butrum; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $328,589.
37064
2220 Brienz Valley Drive, Franklin, Brienz Valley; Buyer: Drees Premier Homes Inc; Seller: Kerrie and Brian Hamilton; $199,900.
Property on Blazer Hill Lane, Franklin; Buyer: Mary E and Kent D Prince; Seller: Pertex LLC; $750,000.
4608 Delta Springs Lane, Franklin, Delta Springs; Buyer: 4608 Delta Springs LLC; Seller: Steven Alexander Compton and Stefen C Brock; $875,000.
3350 Bailey Road, Franklin; Buyer: Semler Farms LLC; Seller: Michael A Wells 2012 Irrevocable Trust AGMT; $6,000,000.
4001 Kentucky Court, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Samantha R and Kent Harrison Turk; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $770,285.
409 Dewar Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Monica Wallis and Dale Scott Campbell; Seller: Crescent Homes TN LLC; $638,299.
5674 Bending Chestnut Road, Franklin; Buyer: Patricia J and Mark H Shahdanian; Seller: Angela K and Randy T Jones; $300,000.
221 Lancelot Lane, Franklin, Founders Pointe; Buyer: Brittany Alyse Kyles and Robert Bruce Hamilton IV; Seller: William Scott Lahoda; $685,000.
326 Wisteria Drive, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Jorge Castaneda and Luz Mercedes Cruz; Seller: Mary K and Bruce D Clark; $510,000.
311 Morning Mist Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Jasmine T and Wilson R Patton; Seller: Rachel L and Justin Curatola; $1,790,000.
Vacant lot on Leipers Creek Road, Franklin; Buyer: Gabriel P Jeffrey; Seller: Mandy and Matt Hargrove; $200,000.
144 Prospect Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Martha Irvin; Seller: Rosalie P and John R Stoner; $350,000.
2049 Oglethorpe Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Pavani Vundela and Venkata Sarath Sai Reddy Annareddy; Seller: Laurie L Snively; $355,000.
601 Boyd Mill Avenue #H2, Franklin, Laurelwood; Buyer: Philip Walley; Seller: Luljeta and Gregory H Sutton; $205,000.
304 Meadowlawn Drive, Franklin, Meadowlawn; Buyer: Lisa L and Robert D Ravener; Seller: The Estate of Beverly Pansy Covington; $400,000.
4013 Natures Landing Drive, Franklin, Natures Landing; Buyer: Kimberly Maria and Philip Wayne Lauri; Seller: Carbine & Assoc LLC; $1,019,273.
Lots 2185, 2186, 2207, and 2208 on Eliot Road, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $817,600.
3006 Fernshaw Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Eliza and Dhan Raj Tamang; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $477,695.
175 Circuit Road, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Drees Premier Homes Inc; Seller: Alliance Home Builders LLC; $297,000.
1230 Ascot Lane, Franklin, Redwing Meadows; Buyer: Robert S Mowers Trust; Seller: Lynda E and James T Ragsdale; $610,000.
6057 Stags Leap Way, Franklin, Stags Leap; Buyer: Elizabeth and Christopher Rogers; Seller: Deborah and George Phelps; $815,000.
636 Vintage Green Lane, Franklin, Shadow Green; Buyer: Savannah Johnson and Patrick Simms; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $387,990.
642 Vintage Green Lane, Franklin, Shadow Green; Buyer: Jeffrey Kyle Miller; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $411,290.
1212 Jewell Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Mockingbird Ventures LLC; Seller: Barbara Jeane and Tony Harold Nunn; $670,000.
949 Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Sondra M and Geoffrey F Peters; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $1,435,297.
2036 Cumberland Valley Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Hasna and Bijay R Singh; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $740,929.
2051 Roderick Circle, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: James Thomas Lyng; Seller: Haley Greene and Caleb Whitehead; $400,000.
273 Rich Circle, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Julia D and Matthew Gary Fox; Seller: Erik R Kothen; $851,000.
1929 Carters Creek Pike, Franklin; Buyer: Stephanie S and Keith M McLarty; Seller: Mary Jane Baker-Ortiz and Alfred Ortiz Rivera; $349,000.
1576 Birchwood Circle, Franklin, Twin Oaks; Buyer: Megan Straw; Seller: O-3 Properties LLC; $421,000.
648 Vintage Green Lane, Franklin, Shadow Green; Buyer: Mary and Robert Joseph Storms Jr; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $404,477.
417 Roberts Street, Franklin, Petway Place; Buyer: Cattle Creek Ltd; Seller: Chelsea and Tate Cunningham; $550,000.
2072 General Martin Lane, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Vickie and Mark Gamboa; Seller: Jacqueline Willis; $750,000.
6014 Serene Valley Private Trail, Franklin; Buyer: Deborah Ann and Paul Roy Porter; Seller: Baird Graham Co LLC; $2,950,000.
1044 Memorial Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: James T Jennings; Seller: Hiroko Ogata and Bryan E Enders; $649,400.
Vacant lot on West Harpeth Road, Franklin; Buyer: West Harpeth LLC; Seller: William Tyler Berry; $2,852,316.
320 Liberty Pike #208, Franklin, Jamison Station; Buyer: Jennifer Ray and Jefferson Craig Morrison; Seller: Dorene J Williams; $1,300,000.
119 Gladstone Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Michelle Lee and Brian Mitchell Schwartz; Seller: Layton Neville Howell III; $800,000.
9045 Keats Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Cara M and Christopher A Clark; Seller: Kathy and Gary Griffieth; $960,000.
4267 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin; Buyer: Christian Garrett; Seller: MMB Acquisitions LLC; $825,000.
37067
1869 Brentwood Pointe, Franklin; Buyer: Bethany Amanda Patterson and Joseph Leon Bradford; Seller: Donnie Robertson; $320,000.
2013 Orange Leaf Circle, Franklin, October Park; Buyer: Shenoda and Basant Faragalla; Seller: Dalamar Homes LLC; $900,744.
2169 Albany Drive, Franklin, Albany Pointe; Buyer: Autumn R and Jeffrey Jones; Seller: Abigail G and James E Kropp; $815,000.
8042 Sunrise Circle, Franklin, Villages of Morningside; Buyer: Mary Jo and James D Ford; Seller: Eleanor L and Henry D Jamison III; $445,000.
308 Tinnan Avenue, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Cassandra and Brian Grieb; Seller: Christi J McClure; $690,000.
200 Kensington Place, Franklin, Royal Oaks; Buyer: Katherine Elizabeth Szyszka and Daniel Francis Kates; Seller: Vickie L and David P Lampley; $465,000.
37069
6678 Hastings Lane, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Lauren Fox and Christian Ryan Ward; Seller: Michael J Munday; $1,282,000.
902 Hunters Court, Franklin, Hunters Ridge; Buyer: Amanda G and Christopher B Genovese; Seller: Sarena Angeline Mason; $978,212.
106 Pinehurst Drive, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Logan Alyse Key; Seller: Margaret and Andrew Stepanchuk; $550,000.
140 Stanton Hall Lane, Franklin, Prescott Place; Buyer: Elizabeth and Thomas Emory Nishiguchi; Seller: Grace M Boughey; $349,900.
220 Cavalcade Circle, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Donna R Shiels; Seller: Reed Family Trust; $450,000.
321 Sandcastle Road, Franklin, Timberline; Buyer: Christine M and Benjamin P Buckner; Seller: Marquette and James H Tyner; $670,000.
116 Alpine Court, Franklin, Echo Park; Buyer: Good Dog Trust; Seller: Patricia and Mark Boudreau; $1,530,000.
37135
7227 Haley Industrial Drive #200, Nolensville; Buyer: Covenant Builders Inc; Seller: Paul H Slinkard; $829,000.
800 Novalis Street, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Dara and Andrew M Strandmark; Seller: Dalamar Homes LLC; $670,900.
2203 Carouth Court, Nolensville, Winterset Woods; Buyer: Heather Jean Park; Seller: John Thomas Whayne; $546,000.
313 Redding Court, Nolensville, Brooksbank Estates; Buyer: Brenda G Jenkins and Don Wallace; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $732,019.
2094 Eucalyptus Way, Nolensville, Catalina; Buyer: Crystal Michele and John-Paul Trevisano; Seller: Katie and Frederick Francis Barbarossa; $675,000.
2259 Krikwall Drive, Nolensville, Burkitt Village; Buyer: Mamatha Shrinivasa and Guruprasad Anginthayya; Seller: Yazdian Development Group Inc; $624,900.
37174
1942 Portway Road, Spring Hill, Ridgeport; Buyer: Opendoor Property Trust I; Seller: Ashley and Austin Seale; $300,600.
Vacant lot on Pratt Road, Spring Hill; Buyer: Vensur Investments of TN LLC; Seller: Dianne C Reid; $4,204,200.
Vacant lot on Pratt Road, Spring Hill; Buyer: Vensur Investments of TN LLC; Seller: Marion Boyd Pete Crutcher; $2,400,000.
2005 Keiser Street, Spring Hill, Crossing at Wades Grove; Buyer: Ashley A and Corey M Allen; Seller: Alesha L and Brian T Akridge; $432,500.
3052 Everleigh Place, Spring Hill, Belshire; Buyer: Janeth Lopez and Noe Lopez-Hernandez; Seller: Arturo Ruiz; $595,000.
3045 Boxbury Lane, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: Hai Ho and Kimphung Thi Nguyen; Seller: NVR Inc; $390,604.
2827 Scoville Lane, Spring Hill, Cochran Trace; Buyer: John Dubard McEachin Jr and John Dubard McEachin III; Seller: Darlene F Shearer; $235,000.
1880 Portway Road, Spring Hill, Ridgeport; Buyer: Yvonne and Art Cervantes; Seller: Nicholas Brandon Johnson; $305,000.
1049 Misty Morn Circle, Spring Hill; Buyer: Lisa B Wilson; Seller: Misty Shea Adams and Cynthia Bender; $271,900.
3013 Foust Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Taylor and Chappell Bolton; Seller: Suellen and Rudulfo V Hernandez; $435,000.
3100 Sakari Circle, Spring Hill, Dakota Pointe; Buyer: Luke T Drilling; Seller: Alisha Flynn and Michael Chandler Forrest; $540,000.
37179
3128 Sassafras Lane, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Jacqulyn Adams Mallonee; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $340,825.
Property on Thompson’s Station Road West, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Platform Townhomes LLC; Seller: Whistle Stop Farms LLC; $3,580,000.
3140 Sassafras Lane, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Paige and Chad Collins; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $339,666.
2699 Sutherland Drive, Thompson’s Station, Picketts Ridge; Buyer: Anthony Joseph Pittello; Seller: Kayla Fioravanti; $400,000.
2847 Jesse Court, Thompson’s Station, Sutherland; Buyer: Carol Brentson Leigh and Robert Brentson; Seller: Sheryl L and Don B Kirby; $370,000.
6000 Costello Farm Private Lane, Thompson’s Station, Costello Farms; Buyer: Samantha and Derrill Boon; Seller: Collier Homes of TN Inc; $229,900.
5205 Bond Springs Court, Thompson’s Station, Mill at Bond Springs; Buyer: Teri and George Zima; Seller: Bethesda Road LLC; $400,000.
2717 Camden Court, Thompson’s Station, Cameron Farms; Buyer: Anastasia and M Nazer Akil; Seller: Rosemary and Bobbie D Gentry; $375,000.
2019 Tollgate Boulevard, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: John Purser Gifford Jr and William Bryant Pals; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $434,700.
2721 Carena Terrace Court, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Rebecca and Brian Williams; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $509,312.
5520 Broken Ridge Hollow Lane, Thompson’s Station, Broken Ridge Hollow; Buyer: Jacqueline S and Bruce G Schinelli; Seller: Alice June Sasnett and Rafael A Valle; $650,000.
1801 Bittersweet Trail, Thompson’s Station, Evergreen Ridge; Buyer: FFH Enterprises; Seller: Shea and Wade Williams; $299,900.
2717 Carena Terrace Court, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Claudia B Juarez and James E Titus; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $551,206.
2900 Americus Drive, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Jennifer and Anthony Gillon; Seller: Miller Joint Revocable Trust; $769,000.
