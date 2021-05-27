PROPERTY TRANSFERS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF APRIL 30, 2021
37014
6301 Percheron Lane, Arrington, Hardeman Springs; Buyer: Stonebridge Homes LLC; Seller: Propst Hardeman Springs LLC; $197,600.
4517 Majestic Meadows Drive, Arrington, Kings Chapel; Buyer: April and Paul Nicol; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $1,022,305.
4022 Kings Camp Pass, Arrington, Kings Chapel; Buyer: Todd Woddstra; Seller: Kimberly D and Donald L Simcock; $1,375,000.
6059 Porters Union Way, Arrington, Hardeman Springs; Buyer: Laurie and Walter Stephens Revocable Trust; Seller: Legend Homes LLC; $1,271,568.
4617 Majestic Meadows Drive, Arrington, Kings Chapel; Buyer: Erin E and Gregory Cooley; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $879,135.
4525 Majestic Meadows Drive, Arrington, Kings Chapel; Buyer: Angela Irwin and Tavis Alan Cottrell Trust; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $971,690.
37027
1040 Waller Road, Brentwood; Buyer: Lucille J Bailey Living Trust; Seller: The Estate of David Whisenant; $710,000.
1724 Surrey Drive, Brentwood, Montclair; Buyer: Rebecca L and Nicholas J Grome; Seller: The Hoch Family Trust; $1,000,000.
1896 Traditions Circle, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Corinna N and Constantin A Holzner; Seller: Old South Construction LLC; $1,496,141.
1571 Red Oak Lane, Brentwood, West; Buyer: Gemy Gamil and Abeer Lofty; Seller: Suja Sebastian and Vincent Jose Kurian; $698,000.
1606 Kendale Court, Brentwood, Glenellens Estate; Buyer: Hathaway Revocable Living Trust; Seller: Michael Paul Douzuk Jr; $1,305,000.
2512 Shays Lane, Brentwood, Brookfield; Buyer: N P Dodge Jr Trust; Seller: Kari and Keith Donovan; $801,000.
2512 Shays Lane, Brentwood, Brookfield; Buyer: Benjamin Truester; Seller: N P Dodge Jr Trust; $801,000.
1878 Traditions Circle, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Kristina and Justin Kamm; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $1,619,695.
9931 Maxwell Lane, Brentwood; Buyer: Drees Premier Homes Inc; Seller: Cynthia Peach and Matthew Warren Yates; $225,000.
6449 Penrose Drive, Brentwood, Avery; Buyer: Mary Swietnicku Living Trust; Seller: Penrose Trust; $4,100,000.
1830 Grey Pointe Drive, Brentwood, Inglehame Farms; Buyer: Vickie and Carl E Riley; Seller: Carla and Joe Wallace; $810,000.
203 Wellspring Court, Brentwood, Fountainbrooke; Buyer: Jennifer and Wilfried Compaore; Seller: Heather Hoffman and Kevin Schlueter; $976,000.
9039 Meadowlawn Drive, Brentwood, Brentwood Estates; Buyer: K3L Investments LLC; Seller: Judy B Wilson; $389,000.
6346 Wildwood Drive, Brentwood, Brentwood Lights; Buyer: Montgomery Classic Construction LLC; Seller: MT View LLC; $350,000.
10 Camelback Court, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Tonya M and Maurice Hallett; Seller: Sabrina L and David W Temple; $2,200,000.
37046
8693 Belladonna Drive, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Carol and Daniel Crick; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $156,750.
8182 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Ashley and Trevor Ferguson; Seller: Hatcliff Construction LLC; $2,181,715.
8016 Carderock Springs Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Debra and Steven Mason; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $701,915.
Lots 333 and 338 on Flatbrush Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: McDaniel Estate Partners LLC; Seller: Propst Realty Nashville LLC; $282,000.
7116 Lanceleaf Drive, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: KES Family Trust; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; $1,000,000.
7057 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $134,025.
6078 Pelican Way, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Trace Construction Inc; Seller: Sara H and Bill Margraf; $185,000.
9421 Thatchbay Court, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Karla and Andrew Soss; Seller: David Property of TN II LLC; $2,175,000.
6269 Wild Heron Way, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Lupescu Family Trust; Seller: Bowman Revocable Living Trust; $1,505,500.
37062
7120 Meadow View Drive, Fairview, Rolling Acres; Buyer: Black Acres Realty LLC; Seller: Peggy Ann Wenger and Andrew St John IV; $210,000.
7741 Caney Fork Road, Fairview; Buyer: J & J Hicks Family Trust; Seller: Kiel Family Revocable Trust; $693,000.
7202 Chester Road, Fairview, Rosewood Estates; Buyer: Kelly Moore and Mark Herrick II; Seller: Khearstyne A and Keever J White; $269,900.
Vacant lot on Northwest Highway, Fairview; Buyer: Candlewood Cove LLC; Seller: Edith Robertson Revocable Trust Agreement; $300,000.
7100 Adams Drive, Fairview; Buyer: Jason S Nash; Seller: Grace Chapel Inc; $630,000.
7277 Kingston Road, Fairview; Buyer: Alyson Zumbrum-Furline and Bradley W Furline; Seller: Amber L and Joe Wheeler Mears III; $400,000.
7105 Johnson Drive, Fairview; Buyer: Jason Allen Warden; Seller: Alyson Zumbrum-Furline and Bradley W Furline; $374,900.
7103 Johnson Drive, Fairview; Buyer: Rebecca L and Jason Allen Warden; Seller: Alyson Zumbrum-Furline and Bradley W Furline; $75,000.
7312 Clearview Drive, Fairview, Clearview Meadows; Buyer: Sai Revanth Dasoji; Seller: Mandra and Scott Williams; $339,900.
7106 Clear Meadows Lane, Fairview; Buyer: Christina F and Zach S Sullivan; Seller: Innovated Construction Co LLC; $430,000.
37064
225 Moray Court, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Betsy R and Craig R Dillman; Seller: Oak Duck GP; $672,790.
1118 Park Street #A-C, Franklin; Buyer: James Stanfield; Seller: James E Alexander; $350,000.
1315 Holly Hill Drive, Franklin, Redwing Farms; Buyer: Kaitlyn B and Alexander N Reese; Seller: The Estate of Peggy W Robinson; $540,000.
1028 Wetzel Drive, Franklin, Riverbluff; Buyer: Tatum M and William C Perry; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $668,487.
5929 Davis Hollow Road, Franklin; Buyer: Benjamin Pacheco and Lawrence Pacheco; Seller: Dieter Sevin Marital Trust; $122,000.
801 Del Rio Pike, Franklin; Buyer: Investments VII-Madison LLC; Seller: Franklin Meadowview Partners LLC; $30,560,000.
3715 Ravenstrace Lane, Franklin, Ravenstrace; Buyer: Jodi E and Charles J Strock; Seller: Jessica C and Aaron R Wells; $229,000.
3069 Flowing Creek Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Laura and Daniel S Furst; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $469,780.
610 Dunbrooke Court, Franklin, Rogersshire; Buyer: Jennifer M and Edward A Dannenberg; Seller: Laura S J Helmers; $476,500.
419 Wild Elm Street, Franklin, West; Buyer: Judy and David Burckel; Seller: Deborah Vastano; $1,310,000.
445 Wild Elm Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Dawn A and Ryan L McMaster; Seller: Tara A and Stacy G Kilgore; $1,205,000.
1108 Colonial Court, Franklin, Yorktown; Buyer: Nancy C and Vernardino Evangelista Jr; Seller: June A and Hoyt M Crowell Jr; $575,000.
117 Halswelle Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Jordan and Jeffrey Douglas Stewart; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $877,898.
4014 Gracious Drive, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: James Franklin Newell; Seller: Madonna Price; $326,000.
5007 Captain Freeman Parkway, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Julie and Richards Walls; Seller: Karen J Miranda Trust; $740,000.
322 Byron Way, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Nancy and Kevin O'Rourke; Seller: Ashley M and Junaid Odubeko; $450,000.
1016 Fair Street, Franklin; Buyer: Anna Maria Horner; Seller: Donna K and John G Brevard; $925,000.
831 Dartmoor Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Alexis Hegenbarth and Patrick Yu; Seller: Patricia A and William C Berry; $735,000.
307 Finnhorse Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Weiyi Xia and Steve Nyemba; Seller: Allyson S and Timothy W Bush; $739,900.
1101 Downs Boulevard #G107, Franklin, Hardison Hills; Buyer: Ruthie G Reynolds and Reiko R Tate; Seller: Teresa R Alverides; $270,000.
207 Moray Court, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Christina Wilson; Seller: Dan Wilson; $695,000.
150 Front Street 31, Franklin; Buyer: Lavon W Coleman; Seller: Michael George Roman McCormack; $690,000.
803 Fontwell Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Sarah J and Trent N Taylor; Seller: Kathy Jean Ward Revocable Trust; $865,000.
3081 Flowing Creek Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Ashwini and Amol Rakh; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $471,945.
119 Southeast Parkway Court #200, Franklin, Franklin Business Center Condos; Buyer: AVLX Properties LLC; Seller: MTLC Properties LLC; $695,000.
5114 Aberleigh Private Lane, Franklin, Aberleigh; Buyer: Angelica and Jayson Brown; Seller: Hidden Valley Homes LLC; $409,900.
Vacant lot on Wilson Pike, Franklin; Buyer: Dana Rafiee; Seller: Jerry N Gomer; $1,000,000.
225 Circuit Road, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Piyusha Jayesh and Jayesh Vijay Sanyashiv; Seller: Boulevard Building Group LLC; $722,000.
313 Natchez Street, Franklin; Buyer: Randall K Ely and Ronald P Colcol Jr; Seller: Charity and Brett A Henry; $390,000.
407 Avon River Road, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Jennifer M and Joseph M Florio; Seller: Launa and Jeffrey Piscadlo; $630,000.
602 West End Circle, Franklin, West End Circle; Buyer: Rachel Leigh; Seller: Sarah R and Joshua M Parsons; $430,000.
315 Avondale Drive, Franklin, James; Buyer: Sara Marie and Ronald M Eatherly; Seller: Nancy Wallis and Martin H Warren; $400,000.
867 Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Kathleen B and Keith Santi; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $1,194,686.
912 Jasper Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Ellen M Kelly; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $904,886.
104 Turnbrook Court, Franklin, Riverview Park; Buyer: Katelyn Sue and Nicholas Lee Rotondo; Seller: Kari L Garvon; $390,000.
3075 Flowing Creek Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Qili Yan and Justin Ray Carter; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $483,040.
7399 Caney Fork Road, Franklin; Buyer: Michelle A and Edgar Begun Family Revocable Trust; Seller: Brent Clements; $3,200,000.
2510 St James Drive, Franklin, Douglass Glen; Buyer: Lindsay and Steven Mason; Seller: Sharon L and Richard H Wells; $690,000.
275 Wisteria Drive, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Dana and Edward Sanderson; Seller: Frank W Chambers; $290,000.
4029 Cheever Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Craig R Larsen; Seller: Leigh Ann Y and Steven L Hines; $635,000.
4346 Little Teton Private Pass, Franklin; Buyer: Raymond Luzier; Seller: Rhonda and Bill Nall; $350,000.
37067
808 West Benjamin Court, Franklin, Liberty Hills; Buyer: Ryan Wesley Wilson; Seller: Paula M and Christian J Hey; $450,000.
1050 Nolencrest Way, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Kristi L Curling; Seller: Anna C and Camerson Eades; $665,000.
1102 Frenchtown Lane, Franklin, Ashton Park; Buyer: Diane and Glenn Belemjian; Seller: Barbara M Long; $495,000.
1935 Green Hills Boulevard, Franklin, Worthington; Buyer: Jessica and Kerem Kalpakci; Seller: Amy L and Christopher D Simcik; $701,000.
1110 Amelia Park Drive, Franklin, Amelia Park; Buyer: Regina and William B Hark; Seller: Nancy C and Bernardino Evangelista Jr; $685,000.
312 Wandering Circle, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Mary West and Robert Rice; Seller: Anita L Guisler; $540,000.
617 Grange Hill Court, Franklin, Cheswicke Farm; Buyer: Lindsay P and Alexandre M Olivera; Seller: Sanjiv B and Urvi Avichal; $600,000.
107 Bayhill Circle, Franklin, Breezeway; Buyer: Susan R and William D Harris; Seller: Katherine and Justin Epley; $750,000.
404 Wandering Trail, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Susan and David Lurie; Seller: Rebecca Ann Burke; $723,650.
705 Heritage Court, Franklin, Heritage Manor; Buyer: Ian Webb; Seller: AECE Building Services LLC; $425,000.
1903 Springcroft Drive, Franklin, Worthington; Buyer: Kimberly Suzanne and Blane C Clark; Seller: Patricia Elayne Reddick Revocable Living Trust; $1,250,000.
6087 Lookaway Circle, Franklin, Lookaway Farms; Buyer: Kristine McDermott and Gerry Notara; Seller: Partners in Building of TN LLC; $1,552,158.
1011 Meandering Way, Franklin, Falcon Creek; Buyer: Kimberly Noemi and Miguel Angel Quezada Garcia; Seller: Lori and Christopher Bargas; $400,000.
37069
1404 Mentelle Drive, Franklin, River Landing; Buyer: Connor Walkup; Seller: Kelly Jean and Jeffrey Wade Walkup Revocable Living Trust; $601,381.
5531 Iron Gate Drive, Franklin, Laurelbrooke; Buyer: Cynthia and William Liggett; Seller: Carolyn A Tidwell; $1,950,000.
312 Hanley Lane, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Patrick 1994 Family Trust; Seller: Lisa A Fuselier; $273,500.
104 Scarlett Park Court, Franklin, Carolina Close; Buyer: Thompson’s Family Living Trust; Seller: Larry M Dillaha; $1,810,000.
209 Hideaway Trail, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Kellam Taylor and Yves Beliard; Seller: Brandon P Meredith; $460,000.
1004 Dickinson Lane, Franklin, Montpier Farms; Buyer: Sandra and J Thomas Holshouser; Seller: The Estate of Margaret H Irick; $700,000.
708 Mockingbird Drive, Franklin, Cottonwood Estates; Buyer: Jennie Marie and Mark Williams Dickens; Seller: Allen M Rayburn Living Trust; $685,000.
1009 Whitehall Drive, Franklin, Whitehall Farms; Buyer: 1009 Whitehall Drive Trust; Seller: Crystelle S and Michael R Patterson; $917,000.
1824 Franklin Hills Private Lane, Franklin, Hillsboro Manor; Buyer: Kristin Dye and Jason Reddien; Seller: Legacy Homes of TN LLC; $925,000.
144 Timberline Drive, Franklin, Timberline; Buyer: Julies Roberts and John Jackson; Seller: Judy King and Michael Rodney Politzer; $999,900.
1438 Willowbrooke Circle, Franklin, Laurelbrooke; Buyer: Jacqueline N and Walter M Higgins; Seller: E P Tootsie and Ronnie G Brown; $1,650,000.
2020 Waterstone Drive, Franklin, Laurelbrooke; Buyer: Jennifer L and David Michaeli; Seller: Lauren Malpica and Timothy Eldridge Horton; $1,200,000.
1112 Bradley Drive, Franklin, Battlewood Forest; Buyer: Meghan Gibson and Christopher Franco; Seller: Pamela B Padgett; $880,000.
2045 Fieldstone Parkway, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: 2045 Franklin LLC; Seller: Premiere Hotel-Motel Two Inc; $3,556,201.
37135
1840 Erlinger Drive, Nolensville, Winterset Woods; Buyer: Joslyn Marie Denny and Connor John Doscher; Seller: Robyn D and Joseph B Gadd; $583,500.
Lots 27 and 53 on Herring Trail, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Drees Premier Homes Inc; Seller: T F Scales Farmstead LP; $281,240.
1216 Craigleigh Drive, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Debbie and James S Cameron; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN Inc; $539,990.
1228 Craigleigh Drive, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Tiffany and Lionel Ibido; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN Inc; $589,990.
2021 Pulley Place, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Jina Ghobrial and Joseph Tawfink; Seller: Robin and Kevin Channell; $603,000.
1593 Eden Rose Place, Nolensville, Brittain Downs; Buyer: Michelle Alicia Fletcher; Seller: Marsha and Earl Medlin; $724,000.
7735 Thayer Road, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Dawn M and Michael Dean Lewellen; Seller: Dalamar Homes LLC; $576,991.
2708 Cortlandt Lane, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: Nitish Naidi; Seller: Katie B and James W Gore; $450,000.
2232 Rolling Hills Drive, Nolensville, Stonebrook; Buyer: Kara Katherine and Derek Jeffrey Gaw; Seller: Paily Family Trust; $550,000.
2825 Sanford Road (Quitclaim with Consideration), Nolensville; Buyer: Steven R Ollech; Seller: Stephanie J Ollech; $207,500.
816 Stone Meadow Court, Nolensville, Whittmore; Buyer: Jacqueline Marie and Joseph Andrew Trevisano; Seller: Lori Anne and Jarrod M Hicks; $649,000.
521 Mildenhall Lane, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Kalee Puckett and William Zeigler; Seller: Raley White and Richard J Lewis; $520,000.
7101 Neills Branch Drive, Nolensville, Vineyard Valley; Buyer: Celebration Homes LLC; Seller: Vinehard Valley LLC; $165,000.
2041 Autry Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Clara Y Hill; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $680,301.
37174
1086 Misty Morn Circle, Spring Hill, Highlands at Campbell Station; Buyer: Dwight Eldon Jarratt; Seller: Billie J Jarratt; $249,000.
3014 Brisbane Court, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Beverly and William Jason Gray; Seller: Garcia Family Trust; $725,000.
9031 Safe Haven Place, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Christina Morris and Michael Deak; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $598,798.
1419 Bern Drive, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Sayovitz Family Trust; Seller: Jennifer Lynn and Bryan Todd Lyda; $370,000.
2922 Stapleton Drive, Spring Hill, Cochran Trace; Buyer: Velavan Trichy Thirugnanam and Kurinjiselvi Dhandapani; Seller: Cobalt Properties I LLC; $253,000.
2267 Jo Ann Drive, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Estates; Buyer: Dina Luneva and Sergey Mikhaylyuk; Seller: Kristie L Sowell and Nicholas B Nosal; $333,000.
2043 Lequire Lane, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Laura Christine and Jeffrey Thomas Hettinger; Seller: Elizabeth and Jack Maher; $557,746.
1139 Brixworth Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Brittni and Michael Day; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $549,303.
7007 Triton Road, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Catherine and Dewey Williams; Seller: Craig Nolan; $544,990.
5006 Speight Street, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Lindsey D Bolt and Tyson Gomez; Seller: Gina M and John C Limmer; $477,500.
2050 Belshire Way, Spring Hill, Belshire; Buyer: Niveen and Hany Eshak; Seller: Undisclosed; $675,000.
1502 Beaumont Terrace, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Place; Buyer: Rebecca and Kyle Miller; Seller: The Estate of N Ruth Kelly; $559,900.
2800 McKissack Court, Spring Hill, Cochran Trace; Buyer: Seid James Nazif; Seller: Aubrey Wessel and Matthew J Fuhrman; $250,000.
37179
2117 Chaucer Park Lane, Thompson’s Station, The Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Kyoung Mi Kim and Willy Gomez; Seller: Terri L and Rashid Ijamal; $505,000.
2331 Stockwood Trail, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Crystal and Stuart Estes; Seller: Brian R Rippetoe; $600,000.
2725 Tollie Lane, Thompson’s Station, The Pines; Buyer: Janet and Walter W Mueller Jr; Seller: Kimberly A and Noah H Coffman; $550,000.
2289 Coppergate Way, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Shannon Brooke and Brian Phillips; Seller: Jennifer M and Steven R Sullivan; $625,000.
2705 Carena Terrace Court, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Rebecca and Tyler Seller; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $537,468.
1500 Bunbury Drive, Thompson’s Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: James Daniel Loftin; Seller: Darrel Reifschneider; $450,000.
2545 Wellesley Square Drive, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Shilpa Choudhary; Seller: Mary Catherine and Doug Seaveer Johnston; $365,000.
2320 Coppergate Way, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Gerald Andrady; Seller: Nina D Sanders and Cornell Schultz; $660,000.
4681 Bennett Hollow Road, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Adele and Andrew Dominguez; Seller: Revive Holdings PLLC; $519,000.
2109 English Garden Way, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Dena Soon and Andrew Richard Lin; Seller: Gena and Blake Baldwin; $545,000.
2 lots on Hatcher Lane, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Rebecca and Thomas M Potter; Seller: Amelia Warren Workman; $1,475,000.
4925 Bethesda Road, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Stephanie V and Douglas W Dunkle; Seller: Martha M and Glenn Carvell; $550,000.
2674 Pantall Road, Thompson’s Station, Allie; Buyer: Breeana and Brett Craig; Seller: Heather and William Boldizsar III; $575,000.
5231 Mead Park Drive, Thompson’s Station, Vale Creek; Buyer: McCoy Family Trust; Seller: Lisa R and Blair Baker; $1,000,000.
3271 Vinemont Drive, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Erin and Steven Lester; Seller: Ashley and Kurt Coalmer; $575,000.
3581 Robbins Nest Road, Thompson’s Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Allison Bauer; Seller: Lindsey and Adam Taylor; $819,200.
904 Cashmere Drive, Thompson’s Station, Cherry Glen; Buyer: Kathleen Munhall; Seller: Laura A Bassett; $235,500.
