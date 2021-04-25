PROPERTY TRANSFERS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF APRIL 7, 2021
37014
4086 Old Light Circle, Arrington, Kings Chapel; Buyer: Stacy Skipinski; Seller: Meredith and John W Canning; $899,500.
5817 Wagonvale Drive, Arrington, Hardeman Springs; Buyer: Becky and Terry M Anderson; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $902,856.
Vacant lot on Cox Road, Arrington; Buyer: Pulte Homes TN LP; Seller: Paul W Chrisman Jr Trust and Chrisman Family Trust; $3,077,799.
37027
1510 Beckham Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Dannielle and Giorgio Bertuol; Seller: Libbi and Robert Lee; $1,519,000.
1107 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Howard Nash Jr; Seller: Priscilla D and Robert E Williams; $289,900.
570 Grand Oaks Drive, Brentwood, Belle Rive; Buyer: Kelly and Thomas Tramontin Family Trust; Seller: Cindi H and David T Dingler; $1,785,000.
9006 Carondelet Place, Brentwood, Carondelet; Buyer: KES Properties LLC; Seller: Beth B and R Shannon McDonald; $575,000.
9002 Old Smyrna Road, Brentwood; Buyer: Cynthia Schultzel and Steven Ambers; Seller: Jacqalyn Bowman; $1,725,000.
9283 Fordham Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Amanda S and Jeffry E Hellman; Seller: Legend Homes LLC; $2,279,900.
950 Pinkerton Court, Brentwood, Stoneview; Buyer: Chandra Musarra and Stephen B Durham; Seller: Stacie K and Keith E Blazic; $799,900.
212 Williamsburg Circle, Brentwood, Williamsburg Estates; Buyer: Laura M and Daniel E Ward; Seller: J Kelvin Pennington; $2,600,000.
307 Flowerwood Court, Brentwood; Buyer: Hearth Group Holdings LLC; Seller: Robert C Hughes; $240,000.
1408 Lipscomb Drive, Brentwood, Brentwood Meadows; Buyer: Autumn Andrady; Seller: Annette M and Dwight Wayne Baldwin; $608,000.
37046
7049 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Hemalatha Murugan and Premanand Dheenadayalan; Seller: NVR Inc; $670,360.
9205 Joiner Creek Road, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Rebecca and Michael Oneal; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $1,290,364.
7549 Trident Ridge Private Road, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: Michele L Jackson and Wayne S Deveydt; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC and Hideaway at Arrington HOA; $2,700,000.
6818 Chatterton Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Farms; Buyer: Debra Jean Aruffo; Seller: Pamela Greenen-Laperruque Revocable Trust; $856,800.
Lots 657 and 661 on Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $265,900.
7046 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Sandra Ellen and Donnie W Crotts; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $584,020.
37062
7604 Whispering Wind Lane, Fairview, Whispering Wind; Buyer: Rachael and Frederic Harvey; Seller: Community Housing Partnership of Williamson County Inc; $273,500.
7515 Spicer Court, Fairview, Western Woods Village; Buyer: Chelsea Renee and Jason A Quigg; Seller: Opendoor Property Trust I; $340,000.
7330 McCormick Drive, Fairview, McCormick Grove; Buyer: Jacquelyn Lee and Raymond Forno; Seller: Renee Claudia Gilliam-White Revocable Trust; $530,000.
7105 Ivory Way, Fairview, Pennock Place; Buyer: Shivani B and Mohan H Khemani; Seller: Century Communities of TN LLC; $394,820.
7102 Cobb Circle, Fairview; Buyer: Caitlin Hughes; Seller: Community Housing Partnership of Williamson County Inc; $233,400.
7549 Crow Cut Road, Fairview; Buyer: Katharine L and Travis S Curry; Seller: Fisher Bethshears; $84,000.
7114 Ivory Way, Fairview, Pennock Place; Buyer: Samantha Molkentine and Nathan Fehrman; Seller: Century Communities of TN LLC; $362,880.
Property on Crow Cut Road, Fairview; Buyer: Travis S Curry; Seller: Sue C and Fisher C Bethshears; $79,000.
37064
509 Adelynn Court North, Franklin, Redwing Farms; Buyer: Robert Wesley Spining; Seller: Farr Capital; $601,000.
2066 Erwin Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Karen Joyce and Richard Frank Harasick; Seller: Jennifer A and Nocturne Dsilva; $901,571.
4 lots on Keats Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $691,600.
Vacant lot on New Highway 96 West, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $181,900.
225 Cummins Street, Franklin; Buyer: Cummins Ventures LLC; Seller: Garden Gate Development LLC; $1,650,000.
1535 Franklin Road, Franklin; Buyer: Sudz n Dudz LLC; Seller: Danna B Owen; $1,275,000.
813 Hillsboro Road, Franklin; Buyer: Rolling Hollow Properties LLC; Seller: June Albright Crowell; $425,000.
1191 Buckingham Circle, Franklin, Buckingham Park; Buyer: Nicole M and James T Cody; Seller: Ouida M Collins; $465,000.
400 Verandah Lane, Franklin, Willowsprings; Buyer: Jill L and Chad Charles Wright; Seller: SRP Sub LLC; $552,000.
5911 Garrison Road, Franklin; Buyer: Rebekah T and Joshua D Cook; Seller: Tower Investments LLC; $249,900.
1026 Carlisle Lane, Franklin, Cardel Village; Buyer: JLC Property Trust #3; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $830,000.
1099 Memorial Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Rachel and Dain Niven; Seller: Courtney and Nicholas Laxton; $785,000.
2505 Grey Cliff Court, Franklin, Durham Manor; Buyer: Chrystal Danielle and William Ray Hightower; Seller: Michelle and Victor A Sebastian; $1,250,000.
5198 Russell Road, Franklin, Russell Ridge; Buyer: Angela and David A Lefeve; Seller: Heist LLC; $1,399,000.
108 Sturbridge Drive, Franklin, Sturbridge Pointe; Buyer: Heidi Joy Laughlin-Tortorice and Nick Tortorice; Seller: Denise F Chyke; $550,000.
3067 Conar Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $163,900.
3073 Conar Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $163,900.
602 Newcomb Street, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Lillian Antunez; Seller: Patricia Ann Martin; $529,704.
322 Starling Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Ashley S and Brandon A Beachy; Seller: Rebecca Herrington; $850,000.
2007 McAvoy Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Mary K Burks; Seller: Gurjeet K Dhindsa; $760,000.
3051 Flowing Creek Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Claudia B Willis and Stewart L Voit II; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $499,259.
3063 Flowing Creek Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Melody L Gill; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $475,412.
1401 Granville Road, Franklin, Orleans Estate Condos; Buyer: Anil G Patel; Seller: Krishna M Patel; $250,000.
Property on Old Harding Road, Franklin; Buyer: Postsma TN LLC; Seller: Kathryn M and Donald K Lawrence; $3,075,000.
1107 Clairmonte Drive, Franklin, Clairmonte; Buyer: Careth Charise and Scott Richard Beard; Seller: Lucille and Robert Armour; $450,000.
1200 Lula Lane, Franklin, Franklin Hill Partners LLC; Buyer: C & S Joint Venture; Seller: Franklin Hill Partners LLC; $949,000.
412 Maplegrove Drive, Franklin, Maplewood; Buyer: Allison and Kyle Lessmiller; Seller: Anna M and Thomas McGriff Irby; $478,250.
Vacant lot on Kinnard Springs Road, Franklin; Buyer: Health Springs Properties II LLC; Seller: Sara Beth and Scott Matthew Miller; $350,000.
329 Fitzgerald Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Marilyn Joann Tischer; Seller: Mary John Oakley; $857,000.
701 Shelley Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Linda M and Edward T Stolba; Seller: Hauter Living Trust; $850,000.
470 Wire Grass Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Michelle and Roy John Sotiros; Seller: Karen Langford and Jonathan Lee Bobbitt; $1,150,000.
1182 Culpepper Circle, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Tina Johnson and David Edward Fritz; Seller: William J Strickland Sr Revocable Living Trust; $395,000.
107 Gallagher Drive, Franklin, Polk Place; Buyer: Mary Beth and Robert R Rogers III; Seller: Elizabeth and Christopher Rogers; $650,000.
511 Countrywood Drive, Franklin, Riverview Park; Buyer: Stacy and Michael C Mercurio; Seller: Kevin Kar Chun Au; $388,000.
1512 Birchwood Circle, Franklin, Twin Oaks; Buyer: Lauren Jackson; Seller: Brooke Dale and Ryan Murphy; $435,000.
1016 Linden Isle Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Karen D Ranney; Seller: Nancy C Wright; $520,000.
37067
149 Allenhurst Circle, Franklin, Ashton Park; Buyer: Mary Jane and Ricke Karl Boyle; Seller: Laurie and Tim Pannell; $840,000.
3051 Nolencrest Way, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Susan K and Terrence A Quill Jr; Seller: Patterson Company LLC; $674,547.
3008 Halenwool Circle, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: June M and William G Callahan Jr; Seller: Patterson Company LLC; $655,238.
331 Lady of the Lake Lane, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Kingsbridge Revocable Trust; Seller: Scott D Wells; $600,000.
2018 Upland Drive, Franklin, Falcon Creek; Buyer: SPH Property One LLC; Seller: Susan A and Peter Riceputo; $341,000.
3039 Nolencrest Way, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Gauree and Yogesh Barve; Seller: Patterson Company LLC; $537,911.
525 Grant Park Court, Franklin, Residence of Grant Park; Buyer: Jeanne M and Kenneth R Ingram; Seller: Logan Sexton; $426,000.
420 Logans Circle, Franklin, Cheswicke Farm; Buyer: Elizabeth Currey and Christopher S Williams; Seller: Renee S and Brian W Patterson; $640,000.
37069
2300 North Berrys Chapel Road, Franklin; Buyer: Maria and Diony Jon Sepulveda; Seller: Constance Jacoba Morkel; $590,000.
1219 Moher Boulevard, Franklin, Gateway Village; Buyer: Nancy A and Todd W Browne Living Trust; Seller: Todd W Browne; $328,400.
6505 Stableford Lane, Franklin; Buyer: Qiping Feng and Weigi Wei; Seller: Gregory T Bolan; $1,000,000.
508 Lake Valley Court, Franklin, Legends Ridge; Buyer: Jennifer H and John J Roh; Seller: Tamara S and Matthew J T Meinel; $1,430,000.
2 lots on Hillsboro Road, Franklin; Buyer: Hidden Valley Homes LLC; Seller: The Estate of William T Depriest; $3,350,000.
1036 Walesworth Drive, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Sandra D Largen; Seller: Cordia W Harrington; $355,000.
2060 Hillsboro Road, Franklin; Buyer: Linda C and Ronald Smith; Seller: Hidden Valley Homes LLC; $2,983,995.
163 Riverwood Drive, Franklin, Cottonwood Estates; Buyer: Mary and Andrew Von Kuhn; Seller: Margaret and Harold Boyd Clark Jr; $800,000.
37135
407 Barony Court, Nolensville, Brooksbank Estates; Buyer: Jennifer K and Brad S McClure; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $837,699.
2005 Kingsbarns Drive, Nolensville, Kingsbarns; Buyer: Marcie L and Kirk A Purcell; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $994,488.
1413 Jersey Farm Road, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Caelen N and Austin T Tallant; Seller: Randle Lamont Butler; $447,000.
2061 Autry Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Sunil Kumar Reddy Bheemireddy; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $639,250.
2069 Autry Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Nikhila Pokala; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $640,830.
Vacant lot on Autry Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Pulte Homes TN LP; Seller: T F Scales Farmstead LP; $5,401,389.
1021 Wadeslea Lane, Nolensville, Woods at Burberry Glen; Buyer: Prachi and Abhijit Prabhakar Umrikar; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $536,820.
8056 Warren Drive, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Marissa Vigil and Eric Lee Stanley; Seller: Sandra and William Hackney Living Trust; $460,000.
3268 Bradfield Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Anita J and Jon W Young; Seller: Sandra M and Marcello Calabrese; $702,500.
361 Tulley Court, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Idle Eli Lani and James Cook; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $1,156,434.
409 Herring Trail, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Heather McGowan and Anthony Robert Plank; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $904,315.
7226 Haley Industrial Drive, Nolensville, Haley Industrial Park; Buyer: MNI Holdings LLC; Seller: B R S B LLC; $3,000,000.
2144 Sister Court, Nolensville, Winterset Woods; Buyer: Courtney Estella and Nicholas Romeo; Seller: Kevin C Green and John R Pisula; $545,000.
1009 Wadeslea Lane, Nolensville, Woods at Burberry Glen; Buyer: Diane Scaccetti; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $531,840.
37174
3033 Boxbury Lane, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: Ryan Harrelson and Hunter Byrd; Seller: NVR Inc; $369,975.
1805 Devon Drive, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Curran Joseph Delaney; Seller: Schoolhouse Suites LLC; $340,000.
5004 Moretto Court, Spring Hill, Benevento East; Buyer: Hali F and Matthew D Sell; Seller: Charles A Dodson; $500,000.
1170 Brookwood Avenue, Spring Hill, Lynhurst; Buyer: Rachelle and David Sefton; Seller: Suzanne Vega; $410,000.
1717 Lantana Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Jennifer and Daniel Clive Cook; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $448,525.
1845 Devon Drive, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Orwitz Assoc LP; Seller: Brittni N and Houston E Bagsby; $325,000.
3025 Boxbury Lane, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: Minnich Family Trust; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $498,595.
9023 Safe Haven Place, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Erica and Adam N McPhee; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $671,951.
2025 Prescott Way, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Emily and Adam Tremonte; Seller: AH4R-TN3 LLC; $341,000.
3022 Michaleen Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Anusha Telaprolu and Prem Kumar Daggumalli; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $507,145.
3060 Boxbury Lane, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: Shravanti and Pravin G Phulari; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $442,355.
3021 Boxbury Lane, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: Satasiya and Chirag Satasiya; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $423,665.
1909 Amacher Drive, Spring Hill, Shannon Glen; Buyer: Xing Ma and Xiaolei Wang; Seller: Janeth Lopez and Noe Lopez Hernandez; $308,000.
2070 Prescott Way, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Cheryl and Robert H Gibson Family Trust; Seller: Kelly A and Nathaniel L Clubb; $385,000.
37179
201 Newport Meadows Circle, Thompson’s Station, Newport Meadows; Buyer: Jennifer Alexander; Seller: Teri R Druse; $213,500.
3462 Milford Drive, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Laura Ashley and Derek Joseph Chirico; Seller: Phillips Builders LLC; $629,972.
3148 Sassafras Lane, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Tammy G Frey; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $346,831.
2889 Americus Drive, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Lindsey Brown; Seller: Lennar Homes of TN LLC; $566,432.
2317 Durham Trail Drive, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Lane Dycus and Wesley Ryan Finch; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $494,439.
707 Cashmere Drive, Thompson’s Station, Cherry Glen Condo; Buyer: Anna Hicks; Seller: Michelle R Barker; $292,900.
3238 Vinemont Drive, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Holly Jo and Luke Pao; Seller: Veronica Mickle and Stephen Michael McKim; $585,000.
2725 Carena Terrace Court, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Melodi Nantes Living Trust; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $594,004.
2800 Americus Drive, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Elaina F and Scott T Quade; Seller: Donna T Moye; $577,777.
2802 Comanche Trail, Thompson’s Station, Cameron Farms; Buyer: Hannah J and Dalton L Potts; Seller: Carol and Jason Stout; $400,000.
2837 Americus Drive, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Maureen Neukirch; Seller: Jean Elizabeth and Hershel Butler; $505,000.
2788 Aston Woods Lane, Thompson’s Station, Aston Woods; Buyer: Opendoor Property J LLC; Seller: Becky and Brian Williams; $290,900.
3132 Sassafras Lane, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Emily Baird; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $330,480.
