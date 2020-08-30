PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF
AUG. 11, 2020
37027
825 Turnbridge Drive, Brentwood, Concord Crossing; Buyer: Kim Cuc Dong and Quang Ngoc Luong; Seller: Sonya and David M Komar; $625,000.
1585 Mallory Lane #208, Brentwood, Mallory Park; Buyer: S & D Holding LLC; Seller: Mallory Lane Trust; $465,000.
1012 Berkley Drive, Brentwood, Berkley Walk; Buyer: Crystal Lynn and Christopher Hadaway; Seller: Ginger T and Michael A Devine; $669,500.
9259 Berwyn Court, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Holt Witherspoon LLC; $258,631.
9022 Forest Lawn Drive, Brentwood, Brentwood Park; Buyer: Melanie Parker and Phillip Arden Powers Jr; Seller: Marissa and Brandon Cothron; $545,000.
9501 Eldwick Drive, Brentwood, Wetherbrooke; Buyer: Sarah and Kyle Garet Morse; Seller: Shirley Borloz and Giancarlo Guerrero; $1,280,000.
51 Governors Way, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Alejandra Pliego Berzunza and Christian Ayvar Barrera; Seller: Karen Elizabeth and Gregory Charles Hardewig; $1,425,000.
1529 Richlawn Drive, Brentwood, Raintree Forest Reserve; Buyer: Amy and Bradley P Henneman; Seller: Elizabeth E Weiner and Jeffry S Gordon; $622,000.
906 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Sara Chang; Seller: SPH Property One LLC; $264,000.
Wilson Pike, Brentwood; Buyer: Guerrier Development LLC; Seller: Michelle Jo Adams and John Stuart Povliches; $1,275,000.
1144 Holly Tree Farms Road, Brentwood, Holly Tree Farms; Buyer: Kadri and Eric Robert Tkacryk; Seller: Elizabeth and David Canas; $739,000.
9416 Gentlewind Drive, Brentwood, Raintree Forest South; Buyer: Claudia Cristina Perez Helguera and Alejandro Marques Aquique; Seller: Daniel M Weisman; $813,750.
1885 Traditions Circle, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Legacy Homes of TN LLC; Seller: Whistler Farms LLC; $425,000.
1607 Reed Drive, Brentwood, Mooreland Estates; Buyer: Jessica D and Alli J Adams; Seller: HEVA LLC and JRB Realty LLC; $417,500.
7 Wild Wing Court, Brentwood, Pleasant Hill; Buyer: Connie Latta; Seller: David B Borland; $1,147,000.
1302 Ewell Lane, Brentwood, Brentwood Hills; Buyer: Jennifer and Kyle McNabb; Seller: Joya and Joshua Lindgren; $725,000.
5150 Remington Drive, Brentwood, Princeton Hills; Buyer: Dorothy Nix and Brandon Taylor Davis; Seller: Lizbeth and Gary Batson; $1,415,000.
8115 Vaden Drive, Brentwood, Brenthaven; Buyer: Melanie A McMeekan; Seller: Jacklyn K and Kenneth W Oosting; $686,000.
1103 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Dina L Barabash; Seller: Alice Baker; $235,000.
649 Post Oak Circle, Brentwood, McGavock Farms; Buyer: Sharlo and Samuel W Davis; Seller: Jennifer and Kyle McNabb; $1,325,000.
605 Foxborough Square North, Brentwood, Foxland Hall; Buyer: Leah and James Lamphron; Seller: Beverly J and Paul W Cleckner; $514,500.
5232 Williamsburg Road, Brentwood, Meadow Lake; Buyer: Tara Moore and Vincent Magnarini; Seller: Dana Nicholas Hunsinger 2017 Property Revocable Trust; $845,000.
1241 Concord Hunt Drive, Brentwood, Concord Hunt; Buyer: Todd A Burke; Seller: Valerie and Keith C Dance; $995,000.
7011 Country Club Drive, Brentwood, Country Club Estates; Buyer: David Peyton Snodgrass; Seller: Marsha M and John W Griffin; $564,540.
9228 Lehigh Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Lorie and Donald Wilborn; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $1,713,285.
9553 Yellow Finch Court, Brentwood, Hampton Reserve; Buyer: Syeda Sadia and Syed Noor Zaidi; Seller: Serwaa and Kwame Asare; $1,310,000.
1555 Aberdeen Drive, Brentwood, Somerset; Buyer: Elsa Lee and Christopher Alan Foley; Seller: Kate and Daniel Raidt; $627,500.
8230 Wikle Road East, Brentwood, Brenthaven; Buyer: Irene Ludwig; Seller: Anna S and Robert C Williams; $925,000.
9512 Edenbrook Court, Brentwood, Edenbrook Estates; Buyer: Louise Taylor; Seller: Liberty Properties LLC; $100,566.
6205 Mapleton Court, Brentwood, Belle Rive; Buyer: Elsie and Jeremy Larson; Seller: Melissa M and Rolando Toyos; $1,190,000.
1461 Witherspoon Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Leslie and Nicholas Sanders; Seller: Barlow Builders LLC; $2,700,000.
9253 Berwyn Court, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Holt Witherspoon LLC; $258,631.
1052 Wilshire Way, Brentwood, Lansdowne; Buyer: Ying Jean and David Barberi; Seller: Beth and Mark Miller; $980,000.
343 Childe Harolds Circle, Brentwood, Fountainbrooke; Buyer: April Nicole and Paul Kapu; Seller: Dixon Matthews; $750,000.
1868 Barnstaple Lane, Brentwood, Morgan Farms; Buyer: Susan and Stephan Wasserman; Seller: Ashley and John A Croft; $1,162,000.
1897 Traditions Circle, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Legacy Homes of TN LLC; Seller: Whistler Farms LLC; $450,000.
9266 Wardley Park Lane, Brentwood, Annandale; Buyer: Robin and Daniel Schwartz; Seller: Rachel Work and Brian David Shore; $1,850,000.
37046
7016 Balcolm Court, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Lindsay Ann and David Josiah Curtis; Seller: McDaniel Estate Partners LLC; $487,251.
7557 Delancey Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Melissa J and Danny T Toland; Seller: McDaniel Estate Partners LLC; $491,984.
7025 Marwood Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Crystal Dawn and Joshua Seth Mullins; Seller: Melissa Nicole Chandler and James M Mundy; $650,000.
8213 Jolene Drive, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: Darius Rucker; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; $1,340,000.
8625 Belladonna Drive, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Shelly Huey and Craig Hucy; Seller: Sheila K and James M Nelson; $220,000.
8212 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Diana J and William J Rouse; Seller: Teri Christine and Eddie Paul Huff; $1,645,000.
6855 Bizzell Howell Lane, College Grove; Buyer: MTMT LLC; Seller: Susan C Trabue; $160,000.
6808 Falls Ridge Lane, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Brianna F and Gregory D Hooper; Seller: Bethany and Ryan Collins; $720,000.
8917 Calendula Lane, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Brittany M and Sean Collin Anthony; Seller: Marcie G and Marco A Jarrett; $875,000.
8208 Jolene Drive, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: Tracy M and Charles E Brymer Family Trust; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; $1,785,000.
8142 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Heather A and Kevin A Heath; Seller: Luna Custom Homes LLC; $2,715,000.
37062
7115 Colquitt Way, Fairview, Western Woods Village; Buyer: Alister Bishop; Seller: Alexandra Young and Evan Schmelzle; $299,900.
Vacant lot on Bahne Road, Fairview; Buyer: Pattie and Alan Killingsworth; Seller: Karen A and Stephen H Black Family Living Trust; $52,000.
7707 Chester Road, Fairview, Rolling Acres; Buyer: Abigail Church and Michael Frank; Seller: Tina C and Jeffrey Wright Daniel; $282,000.
7105 Pepper Tree Circle, Fairview, Pepper Tree Cove; Buyer: P Carolyn and Canaan M Blair; Seller: Duke & Duke LLC; $366,900.
7327 Brush Creek Road, Fairview; Buyer: Honoree and Byron Corder; Seller: Angela M McPherson; $695,000.
7008 Otter Springs Drive, Fairview, Otter Creek Springs; Buyer: Krysta and Joseph Newton; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $417,582.
7144 Kyles Creek Drive, Fairview, Kyles Creek Estates; Buyer: Ana Maria and John Brian Willingham; Seller: Jennifer H and Matthew Bravo; $529,900.
Vacant lot on Les Hughes Road, Fairview; Buyer: Erica Jeanine and Bradley Ross Hudson; Seller: Lorenda Sharber; $10,000.
7187 Winfrey Drive, Fairview, Otter Creek Springs; Buyer: Elizabeth and Samuel Nelson; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $487,790.
7109 Sweetbriar Circle, Fairview, Sweetbriar Springs; Buyer: Alexandra Young and Evan Schmelzle; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $342,630.
7121 Sweetbriar Circle, Fairview, Sweetbriar Springs; Buyer: Joan E and James M Swain; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $333,896.
7102 Wheat Road, Fairview, Meadows at Fairview; Buyer: Nicholas Mangrum; Seller: DWTCJG LLC; $224,000.
37064
1032 October Park Way, Franklin, October Park; Buyer: Karen Louise and Ronald Eugene Bayless; Seller: Charles Winters Sr; $810,000.
322 Passage Lane, Franklin, Tywater Crossing; Buyer: Kelly Dougherty; Seller: Anna and Brad Beck; $515,000.
1136 Dora Whitley Road, Franklin; Buyer: Amber D and Michael R Wagner; Seller: Carlee Ann Trabucco; $425,000.
722 Stonewater Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Beth and Timothy Howard; Seller: Marcia and Don J White; $1,082,500.
324 Passage Lane, Franklin, Tywater Crossing; Buyer: Stephanie and Erik Rostad; Seller: Brittany and Brenton Montgomery; $529,900.
272 Noah Drive, Franklin, Polk Place; Buyer: Brenda and Dan Farrell Revocable Trust; Seller: Lesa Beth Blackford; $540,000.
3025 Fernshaw Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Stream Valley Franklin LLC; $103,800.
115 Lancaster Drive, Franklin, Harpeth Meadows; Buyer: Tonye M and Kenneth J Adler; Seller: Ruby S Riggs; $523,600.
201 Polk Place Drive, Franklin, Polk Place; Buyer: Darrel E Reifschneider; Seller: Theresa Renee Davis; $476,000.
485 Ridgestone Drive, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Erin and Nathaniel Russell; Seller: Jessica I Jircitano and David E Heinz; $475,000.
1132 Jewell Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Tina and Kevin Arrowsmith; Seller: Gefi R and William S Ivey; $679,000.
1205 State Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Linda Pedde and GST Exempt Family Trust; Seller: Sherry L and Eric Parmenter; $1,200,000.
1318 Erin Lane, Franklin, Laurel Hill; Buyer: Cheryl and Thomas Decarlo; Seller: Malinda Stanley and Michael D Langford; $662,000.
1310 Robin Hill Road, Franklin, West Meade; Buyer: Jack Walker Moore; Seller: Misty Dawn Mason McGrady; $289,000.
106 Founders Pointe Boulevard, Franklin, Founders Pointe; Buyer: Melissa A and Paul M Pristas; Seller: Elizabeth M and Jeffrey A McCord; $461,000.
5096 Donovan Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Paula L and Robert Roy Stewart; Seller: C A Gardner; $544,000.
4447 Long Lane, Franklin; Buyer: Bethesda Road LLC; Seller: Jana S and Kevin J Kelly; $4,850,000.
4108 Natchez Ridge Private Lane, Franklin, Natchez Ridge; Buyer: Kristen Michelle and Eric Daniel Pardue; Seller: N Carol and Stuart M Bitting Living Trust; $420,000.
836 Dartmoor Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Courtney and Christopher Chandler; Seller: Amanda and Patrick Davis; $624,900.
Russell Road, Franklin; Buyer: Drees Premier Homes Inc; Seller: John David Dixon; $377,400.
2204 Brienz Valley Drive, Franklin, Brienz Valley; Buyer: Mary R and Nicholas A Meurrier; Seller: Patricia and Patrick J Pileggi; $727,500.
534 Sydenham Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Alexandria Place and Shawn Davis; Seller: Michele Cardozo; $410,000.
2117 Southern Preserve Lane, Franklin, Southern Preserve; Buyer: Patricia and Patrick J Pileggi; Seller: Kristin Denver and Ruben Gabriel Flores; $975,000.
206 Polk Place Drive, Franklin, Polk Place; Buyer: Kyle Creamer; Seller: Tara N and Jerry Lee Ricketts II; $495,000.
1101 Downs Boulevard #286, Franklin, Hardison Hills; Buyer: Renee Kuefler; Seller: Joshua W Petersen; $238,000.
4447 Long Lane, Franklin; Buyer: Jones Co of TN LLC; Seller: Bethesda Road LLC; $6,792,000.
5103 Donovan Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Anna B Beck; Seller: Anna Cassalia and Myron Berglund; $515,000.
4013 Kentucky Court, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Suzanne Marie and David Edward Rekers; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $701,000.
200 Rich Circle, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Meagan and David Gillis; Seller: Boulevard Building Group LLC; $625,000.
7502 South Harpeth Road, Franklin; Buyer: Michael J Brown; Seller: Kim Jensen; $647,500.
1465 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, Highland Gardens; Buyer: Marjorie and Joseph Tucci; Seller: Lisa and Ted Campbell Revocable Trust; $700,000.
2038 Mainstream Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Hayley Croiser; Seller: Emily J and Nicholas K Zini; $392,500.
6049 Gracious Drive, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Priyanka Jonnakanti and Raf Shekar Varala; Seller: Simmons Ridge Joint Venture; $410,500.
3010 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin; Buyer: Navan X LLC; Seller: Ginny B and John W Dant; $1,350,000.
448 Wild Elm Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Heather Christine and Patrick David Armentor; Seller: Michael Anthony Emons Living Trust; $1,400,000.
1039 Westhaven Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Melissa M and T Michael Helton; Seller: Joseph Wayne Stanford and Michael S Hoover; $475,000.
1035 Benelli Park Court, Franklin, Benelli Park; Buyer: Hummel Trust; Seller: Lindy C Holt; $1,150,000.
522 Cobert Lane, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Carol Hawk Williams; Seller: Avalython Property LLC; $359,000.
3066 Carters Creek Pike, Franklin, Kinnard Springs; Buyer: Diane A and Michael D Bailey; Seller: Irene H Ludwig; $675,000.
320 Liberty Pike #210, Franklin, Jamison Station Condos; Buyer: Christopher A Cooley; Seller: Lucia Hillenmeyer; $862,500.
4319 Ambergate Court, Franklin, Ambergate; Buyer: Amber Elizabeth and Matthew Lee Gerber; Seller: Allison and Richard M Garretson; $714,000.
3019 Ryecroft Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Edith M and Patrick Ekstrand; Seller: Jamie Lee and Kenneth E Booker Jr; $541,000.
5788 Old Highway 96, Franklin, Kings Chapel; Buyer: Willow & Birch Co LLC; Seller: Debra Dunigan Trust; $850,000.
1439 Southampton Court, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Tyler Ray Kerley; Seller: Kimberly A and Robert P Holmes; $394,500.
2250 Oakwood Road, Franklin, Oakwood Estates; Buyer: Jolene and Pierre J Brodeur; Seller: Michele S and William T Jackson; $580,000.
813 Ryecroft Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Suman Jampany; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $547,170.
809 Walden Drive, Franklin, Chestnut Bend; Buyer: Erin M and Matthew M Vineyard; Seller: Jason Reaves; $745,000.
909 Victoria Drive, Franklin, Rebel Meadows; Buyer: Allison D Powell and Thomas Vandever; Seller: Debbie Jo White Revocable Living Trust; $383,610.
3037 Ryecroft Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Monica Iveth Rodriguez Dominguez and Moises Emmanuel Cordova Sanchez; Seller: Meghan and Joshua Souder; $585,000.
3039 Hathaway Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Anne Sharp-Deeg and Raymond J Deeg Jr; Seller: Linda Caito and Michael L Humphrey; $639,900.
216 Prospect Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Kristina N and Justin S Coleman Family Joint Revocable Trust; Seller: Heather C and Patrick D Armentor; $945,000.
2225 Bowman Road, Franklin, Oakwood Estates; Buyer: Kimberly P and Jeffrey W Cotter; Seller: Casey W and Jeffrey M Prince; $615,000.
510 Vintage Green Lane, Franklin, Through the Green; Buyer: Lorraine and James Palm Jr; Seller: Seth C and Ashley C Francis; $338,000.
Vacant lot on Powell-Sullivan Road, Franklin; Buyer: Carol A Morgan Livign Trust; Seller: Mary Melissa and Kenneth Brian Lewis; $140,000.
824 Pintail Court, Franklin, Eagles Glen; Buyer: Deborah Anne Mendoza and Stephen Michael Lacroix; Seller: Julie and Craig Hiscock; $480,000.
307 Ellington Drive, Franklin, Ellington Park; Buyer: Beth Ann and Charles Wayne Duboise; Seller: Vikki A and James F Saleem; $527,500.
107 Gist Street, Franklin, Gist Street; Buyer: Noelle and Brett Hersom; Seller: Garden Gate Development LLC; $825,000.
Right of way at 1104 Harpeth Industrial Court, Franklin, Harpeth Industrial Park; Buyer: City of Franklin; Seller: Franklin 240 LLC; $16,852.
Right of way on Franklin Road, Franklin; Buyer: City of Franklin; Seller: Factory at Franklin LLC; $7,370.
1310 King William Court, Franklin, Stratford Place; Buyer: Cheryl and Christopher M Wyller; Seller: Brianna and Gregory Hooper; $519,000.
917 Jewell Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Kelly and Timothy Jensen; Seller: Babette Marie and Jeffrey Scott Moore; $760,000.
313 Meadowlawn Drive, Franklin, Meadowlawn; Buyer: Christina Anne and Brett Thayer Jones; Seller: William R Roberson; $342,500.
599 West Meade Boulevard, Franklin; Buyer: Phillip Drone; Seller: Joyce Ann Fox; $345,000.
2157 Summer Hill Circle, Franklin, Summer Hill; Buyer: Sarah M and Zachary G Joss; Seller: Tracey W and Charles J Sain; $775,000.
119 Ridgewood Road, Franklin, Green Valley; Buyer: Marin and Kevin Prociw; Seller: Jamie and Bryan D Hulker; $440,000.
1779 Jameson Drive, Franklin, Callie; Buyer: Todd Nichols; Seller: Rosemary L B and Mark A White; $512,000.
3182 Bush Drive, Franklin, Spencer Hall; Buyer: Kirk Johnson; Seller: Lauren and Keith Hunter; $490,000.
3012 Fernshaw Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Janice M and John P Wasack; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $518,475.
182 Barlow Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Katherine Elizabeth Estes and Ryan M Copeland; Seller: Elizabeth A Hotchkiss; $585,000.
1309 Ascot Lane, Franklin, Redwing Meadows; Buyer: Mary Elizabeth and Hansie Aureliano Rivera; Seller: Jeanine Hinkle; $502,000.
714 Shelley Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Jennifer and Austin Lowry; Seller: Glover Family Trust; $603,000.
231 Bishops Gate Drive, Franklin, Bishops Gate Wards Mill; Buyer: Cathy L and Michael D Matteson; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $1,113,663.
423 Wild Elm Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Kerry and Timothy Jason Dial; Seller: Jasper Joint Family Trust; $1,267,000.
111 Flintlock Drive, Franklin, Cadet Homes; Buyer: Donna L Mitchell; Seller: Edgar Morton Chunn; $285,000.
416 Chesterfield Place, Franklin, Sturbridge Pointe; Buyer: Judy C and John C Garner; Seller: Barbara R Shureb; $545,000.
5179 Donovan Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Bottiauk Trust; Seller: Legend Homes LLC; $1,299,900.
3001 Portland Court, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Marcy E and Robert L Saltafomaggio; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $748,756.
2090 Bushnell Farm Drive, Franklin, Bushnell Farm; Buyer: Dena Hugh Adams and Michael Reese; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $649,579.
906 Evans Street, Franklin; Buyer: Shari L and W Lewis Garrison Jr; Seller: Christina and Charles Anthony Lannom; $1,050,000.
149 Velena Street, Franklin, Rucker Park; Buyer: Calvin John Zimmerman; Seller: Cindy A and Charles A McKelvey; $259,900.
1024 St Georges Way, Franklin, Windsor Park; Buyer: Dace and Edgars Gulbis; Seller: Mindy R Wright; $638,000.
829 Chrisman Drive, Franklin, Rebel Meadows; Buyer: Marissa Lyn and Collier Madison Roberts; Seller: Lindsey and Jonathan Frazier; $380,000.
5042 Water Leaf Drive, Franklin, Water Leaf; Buyer: Penelope and Richard D Davis; Seller: Strock Custom Homes LLC; $245,000.
785 Fontwell Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Jill Marie and David Roque Garcia; Seller: Anna and Jonathan Smith; $620,000.
37067
419 Wandering Trail, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Lynn and Larry Martin; Seller: Courtney A Wood and Christopher A Chandler; $485,000.
1025 Park Run Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Lauren Catherine Burnett; Seller: Carol Hawk Williams; $262,000.
406 Wandering Trail, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Janet Higdon Barcroft; Seller: Sofia G and Wesley B Hohnholt; $478,000.
1005 Park Run Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Jason McArthur; Seller: Bonnie and Michael Street; $265,000.
519 Pennystone Drive, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Pamela Watts and Paul Alan Brown; Seller: Elaine M Moore Trust; $650,000.
1725 Decatur Circle, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Traci E and George B Felts; Seller: Antoni Kew; $399,999.
8090 Sunrise Circle, Franklin, Morningside; Buyer: Beverly J Cleckner Revocable Trust; Seller: Sunrise Circle 8090 Trust; $395,000.
3201 Aspen Grove Drive #C3, Franklin, Parkside at Aspen Grove; Buyer: Pamela Jean and Richard Leonard Craig; Seller: Monica Rodriguez Dominguez and Moises Cordova Sanchez; $313,000.
1648 Brentwood Pointe, Franklin, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Fieldhouse Properties LLC; Seller: Ryan Zumwalt; $315,000.
217 Terri Park Way, Franklin, Hurstbourne Park; Buyer: Georgine K Glatz; Seller: Alison Odom Poss; $655,000.
1313 Pemberton Heights Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Yu Wang and Kewei Kevin Xu; Seller: Diane S Cole; $490,000.
4710 Edwardian Private Trace, Franklin, Manors at Highclere; Buyer: Joseph Jeffrey Woodke; Seller: Homes for Our Troops Inc; $731,177.
3201 Aspen Grove Drive #E6, Franklin, Aspen Grove; Buyer: Jennifer T and Jeffrey Chad Jordan; Seller: Denise J and Scott Michael Thissen; $295,000.
1203 Park Run Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Michael J Grzetic; Seller: Laura J Davis Revocable Living Trust; $275,000.
1229 Limerick Lane, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Anna Rose Timme and Marco Colombo; Seller: Suzanne Eleanor and Nicholas E Tieder; $460,000.
720 Fawn Circle, Franklin, Eagles Glen; Buyer: Aisha L and Casey M Cliburn; Seller: Lynn Ashton and Robin Tilton Dickerson; $479,900.
37069
202 Deerfield Lane, Franklin, Deerfield; Buyer: Alexandra and Nathaniel Van Weelden; Seller: Theresa and Thomas Van Weelden; $950,000.
924 Gateway Court, Franklin, Commons at Gateway; Buyer: John C Lamphere Jr; Seller: Cassandra and Michael K Spruill; $418,000.
Vacant lot on North Berrys Chapel Road, Franklin; Buyer: Maplesong Ridge Trust; Seller: Carolyn Collins Sawyer; $925,000.
1005 Reese Drive, Franklin, Rizer Point; Buyer: Natalie Marie and Philip Maximilian Scherer; Seller: Tiffanie R and Ryan P Morgan; $645,000.
413 Twickenham Place, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Stephanie and Michael N Wennerlund; Seller: Renee and Brian Scott Kuefler; $590,000.
637 Legends Crest Drive, Franklin, Legends Ridge; Buyer: Melissa D and Kevin A Kersey; Seller: Teresa and Bradley Dixson; $1,956,000.
580 Crofton Park Lane, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Michelle Brasher and John Samuel Cross; Seller: Marcia R and Joseph Clayton Greene Jr; $611,000.
1539 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin; Buyer: Barndance Trust; Seller: Hickory Lodge Trust; $2,699,000.
5509 Iron Gate Drive, Franklin, Laurelbrooke; Buyer: Marianne Woods and Dominic E Cirone; Seller: Laurie Gavilo Lane; $1,299,900.
154 Carphilly Circle, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Erin and Karsten Schmitz; Seller: Jenny Y and Judd L Buskirk; $635,000.
3021 Jubilee Ridge Road, Franklin, Jubilee Crest; Buyer: Kerri M and Billy Durham McKellar; Seller: Brenda V and Gerald W Sanford; $610,500.
1436 Willowbrooke Circle, Franklin; Buyer: J C Severson Trust; Seller: Shayla Patricia and Bruce D Jacobs; $1,500,000.
1203 Moher Boulevard, Franklin, Gateway Village; Buyer: Ivan G Lozina; Seller: Jennifer and Russell Sandlin; $415,000.
171 Boxwood Drive, Franklin, River Rest; Buyer: Turner Group GP D/B/A Turner Property Group; Seller: Marjorie R Hales; $300,000.
2016 Glastonbury Drive, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Christine Kavanagh; Seller: Arlene H Fulmer; $383,000.
2025 Glastonbury Drive, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Cheryl M and George F Steinheimer; Seller: Bugala Living Trust; $414,495.
6669 Hastings Lane, Franklin, Temple Hills Country Club Estates; Buyer: Kimberly G and David J Silvus; Seller: ML&A Trust; $350,000.
321 Stable Road, Franklin, Meadowgreen Acres; Buyer: Kristen Goebel and Eric Czepyha; Seller: Caitlyn Wilson and Marshall Q Peterson; $560,000.
507 Bridal Way Court, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Elizabeth C and Jordan P Nushart; Seller: Sherri-Ann White; $357,000.
37135
1001 Bitticks Creek, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Sue E Dugan; Seller: Christopher T Smith; $470,000.
180 Broadgreen Lane, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Amanda Austin and Ryan Patrick Brown; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $658,370.
2101 Eulas Way, Nolensville, Sunset Park; Buyer: Hannah Lael and Eric Alan Hoffman; Seller: Tanya M and Stuart B Lessenberry; $664,880.
1213 Craigleigh Drive, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Kathleen Cain; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN Inc; $447,990.
1205 Craigleigh Drive, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Srinivaskanth Kodali and Sruthi Ramlsetty; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN Inc; $439,990.
1209 Craigleigh Drive, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Kelli and Theodore Castellano; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN Inc; $448,490.
201 Broadgreen Lane, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Sikha and Amit K Mehrotra; Seller: Hidden Valley Homes LLC; $667,500.
1885 Abbey Wood Drive, Nolensville, Woods at Burberry Glen; Buyer: Anne D and Timothy D Hale; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $549,252.
1056 Lawson Lane, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Sheri Beth and Larry Robert Nettleton Revocable Trusts; Seller: Amber and Edward Bonachea; $185,000.
100 Wiggins Court, Nolensville, McFarlin Woods; Buyer: Sarah Ali and Hussein Adnan; Seller: Renee J and Joseph John Guarnieri; $475,000.
810 Cottage House Lane, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Bonnie B and Michael T Street; Seller: Clayton Property Group; $354,990.
1015 Bitticks Creek, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Michelle Encinares and Justin Lance Betzelberger; Seller: Wendy S and William C Garvin Jr; $505,000.
181 Broadgreen Lane, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Jennifer Ann Schmitt; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $809,935.
1020 Lawson Lane, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Richard M Verbrugge; Seller: Ashquinn Co LLC; $815,000.
801 Piccadilly Drive, Nolensville, McFarlin Woods; Buyer: Mustafa Jaafar; Seller: Kathleen M and Steven S Kulpa; $485,000.
148 Brooksbank Drive, Nolensville, Brooksbank Estates; Buyer: Joetta and Jimmy N Hayman; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $696,358.
1298 Craigleigh Drive, Nolensville, Woods at Burberry Glen; Buyer: Tracy and Vincent Thompson Sr; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $594,650.
687 Lawler Lane, Nolensville, Brooksbank Estates; Buyer: Anna and Giuseppe Tortorici; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $733,332.
2825 McCanless Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Manuel Montoya; Seller: Calvin Eugene Anderson; $170,000.
2375 Broadway Street, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: Rebekah Marie and Heather M Cloud; Seller: Heather M and Donald E Paxton; $509,900.
2676 Benington Place, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: Madeline June and Jacob Douglass Pyles; Seller: Bettie S Mason Living Trust; $745,000.
2109 Belsford Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Lori Beth Donnell; Seller: Tarria and George F McNeal; $600,000.
233 Broadgreen Lane, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Kristen Prudoff; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $639,675.
5158 Falling Water Road, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Jennifer Capps and Brian Patrick Early; Seller: Woodridge Homes LLC; $550,000.
3 lots on Herring Trail, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Drees Premier Homes Inc; Seller: T F Scales Farmstead LP; $411,840.
1508 Passionflower Court, Nolensville, Ballenger Farms; Buyer: Brandi and Terry W Parks; Seller: Dale Lott; $437,500.
1650 Sunset Park Drive, Nolensville, Sunset Park; Buyer: Schall Revocable Living Trust; Seller: Denise E and Gary A Baugh; $670,000.
7085 Nolen Park Circle, Nolensville, Nolen Park; Buyer: Shannon and Joseph Hoffert; Seller: Tamra and Daniel Zoeller; $559,900.
839 Cottage House Lane, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Joyce F Lyles; Seller: Clayton Property Group; $391,070.
140 Burberry Glen Boulevard, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Jamie Lynn and Edward Fik III; Seller: Upma and Jason Martin; $470,000.
2656 Benington Place, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: Amanda Lee and Benjamin P Madonia IV; Seller: Cortney and Doug Reichert; $989,900.
2274 Kirkwall Drive, Nolensville, Burkitt Village; Buyer: Salah Gazi; Seller: Joon Properties LLC; $559,900.
4789 Kintore Drive, Nolensville, Burkitt Village; Buyer: Harheen Yunus and Kian Hamzapour; Seller: Sherri S and Michael J McFarland; $469,900.
37174
6012 Sanmar Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Demiana Ekladuos and George Elkes Beshay; Seller: Laura C and Jason Wayne Brady; $423,900.
3053 Boxbury Lane, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Copperstone Development Partners LLC; $67,000.
1009 Maleventum Way, Spring Hill, Benevento East; Buyer: Rebecca and Stephen Agee; Seller: Stephanie M and Erik Peter Rostad; $443,900.
2727 Zakary Court, Spring Hill, Pipkin Hills; Buyer: Amy Rowe and George Thomas Cole McGurie; Seller: Elizabeth and Matthew S Powell; $275,000.
2009 Autumn Ridge Way, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Melissa Amy and Curtis Richard Floyd; Seller: Nicole A and Joseph M Berlucchi; $612,000.
107 Coolmore Court, Spring Hill, Lexington Farms; Buyer: Tonia M and Erik Andaluz; Seller: Adriel Rae and Neal Ryan Nutter; $335,000.
6008 Trout Lane, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Julie and Jeremy Shaun Miller; Seller: Colleen and Sean Gavitt; $603,000.
1016 Persimmon Drive, Spring Hill, Wakefield; Buyer: Austin Wasyliw; Seller: Leigh and Andrew Dragos; $290,000.
3103 Sakari Circle, Spring Hill, Dakota Pointe; Buyer: Jonathan D Fermin Robbins and Ernesto D Fermin Robbins; Seller: Ellen J and Brian M Levang; $405,000.
4002 Pewter Trail, Spring Hill, Candlewood; Buyer: Opendoor Property Trust I; Seller: Bonnie H and Brandon L Wood; $254,800.
1330 Chapmans Retreat Drive, Spring Hill, Haynes Crossing; Buyer: Bryanne and Brian Bailey; Seller: Nikki Lynne and Jody L Downes; $296,000.
2011 Lequire Lane, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Rebecca Lauren Smith and Anthony Paul George; Seller: Jayne M and Richard C Whitworth; $472,500.
1685 Witt Hill Drive, Spring Hill, Witt Hill; Buyer: Julia and Jeffrey Werner; Seller: Courtney E Givens; $322,450.
2963 Augusta Trace Drive, Spring Hill, Augusta Place; Buyer: Connie L and John J Hajny; Seller: Crystal Marie Castillo and Steven Blake Winters; $261,000.
7006 San Gilberto Court, Spring Hill, Benevento East; Buyer: Mary M Golden; Seller: Amanda J and Todd Robert Essig; $422,500.
5003 Keeley Drive`, Spring Hill, Willowvale; Buyer: Katherine Renee and Nikolas Alexander Strickland; Seller: Patti Renee and Paul Leo Tremblay Jr; $415,000.
1680 Witt Hill Drive, Spring Hill, Witt Hill; Buyer: Thomas J Carty; Seller: Latoya Frierson and Cynthia Reina McCoy; $280,000.
1600 Witt Hill Drive, Spring Hill, Witt Hill; Buyer: Evelyn and Daniel R Santiago; Seller: Peter J Iodice IV; $285,000.
3031 Sakari Circle, Spring Hill, Dakota Pointe; Buyer: Jennifer A Sharkey; Seller: Marion McClure and Wallace Robert Ruff; $349,900.
4969 Paddy Trace, Spring Hill, Woodside; Buyer: James B Walters; Seller: Deborah J Abbott; $328,000.
2011 Autumn Ridge Way, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Christina Voils and Coy Ardell Hill Jr; Seller: Sara H and Christopher A White; $582,000.
4041 Williford Way, Spring Hill, Tanyard Springs; Buyer: Jacelyn J and Christopher J Paar; Seller: Kimberly F and Timothy R Rutledge; $373,000.
1015 Cantwell Place, Spring Hill, Winstead Manor; Buyer: Baranda Kincaid and Andrew Mankin; Seller: Grandview Custom Homes LLC; $520,000.
1017 Nealcrest Circle, Spring Hill, Buckner Crossing; Buyer: Rachel L and Kenneth L Cozine; Seller: Jamie L Parrott; $397,500.
4004 Larabee Court, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Heather Vanengel and Mohamed Badr; Seller: Jessica and John Ryan Hastings; $372,000.
3003 Sakari Circle, Spring Hill, Dakota Pointe; Buyer: C Giles Barry; Seller: Melissa and Curtis Floyd; $409,900.
8018 Fenwick Lane, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Jeffrey Hutchins; Seller: Angela D and Daniel C Holman; $451,675.
107 Dennis Court, Spring Hill; Buyer: India Kennedy and Ralph Norman McGill; Seller: James D Cozart; $599,900.
1303 Round Hill Lane, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Place; Buyer: Natalie and Mark Munden; Seller: Lori A and Joel M Moss; $535,400.
5009 Brill Lane, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Thomas Michael Loschiavo; Seller: Bonner Builders Inc; $739,900.
37179
6709 Cool Springs Road, Thompsons Station; Buyer: Bonnie Elaine and James Morrison Headley; Seller: Chandra Lkaye and Justin Garrison; $1,700,000.
2281 Maytown Circle, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: April and David Lockwood Jr; Seller: Lennar Homes of TN LLC; $560,839.
3425 Colebrook Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: HTW Ventures LLC; Seller: Shirley A and John W Liska Jr; $475,000.
2798 Warwick Court, Thompsons Station, Crowne Pointe; Buyer: Meredith J and Brandon C Jean; Seller: Eddie J McWhorter; $330,000.
4601 Harpeth-Peyt Road, Thompsons Station; Buyer: Darrel Reifschneider; Seller: Rachel and Jason Wagner; $195,000.
2796 Critz Lane, Thompsons Station; Buyer: Meghan and Matthew Urban; Seller: Rebecca and Jonathan Lewis Pascoe; $875,000.
3004 Weeping Willow Lane, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Kelly M and Kevin M Majeske; Seller: Susan R and Daniel J Pickard; $537,000.
3013 Iroquois Drive, Thompsons Station, Cameron Farms; Buyer: McCaffity L and Joshua B Wester; Seller: Kelly M and Kevin Michael Majeske; $363,500.
2000 Newark Lane #H202, Thompsons Station; Buyer: Bruck Family Revocable Trust; Seller: Jane Willson Sikes Revocable Trust; $185,000.
2517 Wellesley Square Drive, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Tina Annette and Joseph Gemza; Seller: Carla Michelle Singleton and Nathaniel Cornelius Thompson; $449,000.
3233 Pleasantville Bridge Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Laura A and Matthew E Pierce; Seller: Crescent Homes TN LLC; $665,691.
2808 Curacao Lane, Thompsons Station, Cameron Farms; Buyer: Sarah C and Daniel K Frame; Seller: Theodora and George Moshopoulos; $369,000.
3473 Milford Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Robert Chiappardi; Seller: Crescent Homes TN LLC; $554,607.
3477 Milford Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Gabrielle and Gregory Warden; Seller: Crescent Homes TN LLC; $435,236.
1565 Bunbury Drive, Thompsons Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Wendi L and David Porior; Seller: Enterprises LLC D/B/A Landmark Building Co; $591,900.
2572 Wellesley Square Drive, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Lyn T and Manuel M Perez; Seller: Michelle Suzanne Tidwell; $299,000.
2720 Cloister Lane, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Michelle Suzanne Engle and Robert Wombles; Seller: Ashley N and Nicholas F Helms; $462,000.
2705 Sporting Hill Bridge Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Amy J and William D Rouse; Seller: Angela L Wisdom and Larry Seiple; $710,000.
2866 Iroquois Drive, Thompsons Station, Cameron Farms; Buyer: Melani and Daniel Breach; Seller: Janna and John Woodason; $340,000.
2713 Adobe Hills Place, Thompsons Station, Cameron Farms; Buyer: Melody M and Shane Kelvin McNeill; Seller: Lashey and Paul Welsh; $420,000.
3614 Martins Mill Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Joanna and John Russell Lea; Seller: Katherine Le Claire and George Paul Oppel; $545,000.
3468 Milford Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Anna M and Eric A Zientek; Seller: Lennar Homes of TN LLC; $488,688.
