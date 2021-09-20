PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF
AUG. 11, 2021
37014
5834 Wagonvale Drive, Arrington, Hardeman Springs; Buyer: Sarah and Joshua Alliston; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $896,462.
1003 Lake Colonial Drive, Arrington, Lake Colonial Estates; Buyer: Andrea and John Yates; Seller: Dulce M and Stephen H Mooney; $700,000.
7052 Fiddlers Glen Drive, Arrington, Arrington Ridge; Buyer: Linda and Robert M Petro Jr; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $707,750.
5825 Wagonvale Drive, Arrington, Hardeman Springs; Buyer: Lana Skelo; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $972,394.
Vacant lot on Beulah Church Road, Arrington; Buyer: Gary King; Seller: The Estate of Betty Vernon; $310,000.
2934 Beulah Church Road, Arrington; Buyer: Kelly and Erik Gundersen; Seller: Vickie W and Raymond L Whitson; $850,000.
7 parcels on Mullens Road, Arrington, Kings Chapel; Buyer: Drees Premier Homes Inc; Seller: Kings Chapel Loan Group LLC; $2,071,500.
37027
9711 Mountain Ash Court, Brentwood, Willowmet; Buyer: Kimberly and Jeremy J Laughlin; Seller: Patricia G Britt and Rachael Britt-McGraw; $1,015,000.
5029 Harpeth Drive, Brentwood; Buyer: Agilitas Property Development Inc; Seller: First Bank; $3,700,000.
9612 Portofino Drive, Brentwood, Tuscany Hills; Buyer: Katherine Elizabeth Brown and Andrew McAllister; Seller: Jeredia and William Reynolds Living Trust; $1,250,000.
9308 Edenwilde Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Ford MGM Services Inc; $625,000.
9626 Portofino Drive, Brentwood, Tuscany Hills; Buyer: Kelly A and Michael Perry Seestedt; Seller: Demediuk Family Trust; $1,550,000.
1007 Lookout Ridge Drive, Brentwood, Heathrow Hills; Buyer: James R Murrell Irrevocable Trust; Seller: Michele Marie and Stephen D Poss; $350,000.
9555 Calumet Court, Brentwood, Beech Grove Farms; Buyer: Lakyn and Brock Holt; Seller: Amy and Jeffrey Hargis; $1,700,000.
1097 Arbor Run Place, Brentwood, The Estate of Bonbrook; Buyer: Allison and Michael Swift; Seller: Traci and David W Olmstead; $1,200,000.
263 Wilson Pike Circle, Brentwood; Buyer: Brentwood Owner LLC; Seller: BBDB Investments LLC; $16,075,000.
5105 Beauregard Lane, Brentwood, Brentwood Hills; Buyer: Music City Holdings LLC; Seller: Rebecca L and James K Beard; $560,000.
1110 Chickasaw Drive, Brentwood, Indian Point; Buyer: Mary Catherine Musick and Steven Christopher Woods; Seller: Laura J and Robert S Qualman; $1,060,000.
6336 Wildwood Drive, Brentwood, Brentwood Lights; Buyer: Margaux and Josh Akright; Seller: Dayla Ruth and Ronald Kevin Martin; $1,525,000.
301 Dyer Lane, Brentwood, Meadow Lake; Buyer: Shouvik K Das; Seller: Jeff Teeple; $925,000.
1508 Pinkerton Road, Brentwood, Southern Woods; Buyer: Opendoor Property C LLC; Seller: Melissa A and Ingo Lindemann; $686,600.
1503 Lipscomb Drive, Brentwood, Brentwood Meadows; Buyer: Delshad Omer; Seller: Nancye H and Joe F Jones; $540,000.
354 Shadow Creek Drive, Brentwood, Shadow Creek; Buyer: Vikki and Greg Nordstrom; Seller: Sherlie J and John A Rowe Jr; $940,000.
1086 Wilshire Way, Brentwood, Lansdowne; Buyer: Beth and Mark W Miller; Seller: Rebecca E and Franklin Pearson Talbert; $1,375,000.
817 Pipers Lane, Brentwood, Chenoweth; Buyer: Ashlee and Steven Weisser; Seller: Andrea L and William J Laine; $952,900.
2943 Hillsboro Road, Brentwood; Buyer: Susan Wasserman and Derek Chase Crownover; Seller: Betty Andrews and John Norton Devoe Trusts; $1,300,000.
5105 Beauregard Lane, Brentwood, Brentwood Hills; Buyer: Parker Investments LLC; Seller: Rebecca L and James K Beard; $578,500.
5107 Longstreet Drive, Brentwood, Brentwood Hills; Buyer: Ashley and Hunter C Batson; Seller: Abigayle Elizabeth and Blake Michael Waterson; $979,000.
9603 Romano Way, Brentwood, Tuscany Hills; Buyer: Alvin Lee Dupree Jr; Seller: April and Jonathan Jones; $2,175,000.
145 Forest Trail, Brentwood, Concord Forest; Buyer: Yixiong Goh; Seller: Kristin and Kyle Cummings; $600,000.
9581 Liberty Church Road, Brentwood, Motheral; Buyer: Giuli G and Victor J Veiram; Seller: Lindsay L and Charles H Bentley III; $3,000,000.
8 Medalist Court, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Deborah Caywood and Drew Grassham; Seller: Parnell-Karl Subban; $1,520,000.
612 Davis Drive, Brentwood, Carondelet; Buyer: Betty Sue Pennington; Seller: Tiffany H Coggins and Thomas B Schultz; $1,338,000.
912 Auburn Lane, Brentwood, Chenoweth; Buyer: Elizabeth F and Thomas J O'Connell; Seller: Deborah A and William B Smith; $750,000.
1625 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Pamela and John Alise; Seller: Louis Lambert Schafer; $309,000.
1322 Parker Place, Brentwood, Brenthaven; Buyer: Trace Construction Inc; Seller: Jennie and Kevin Thistlethwaite; $550,000.
503 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Molly and Jay Dee Dalgarn Jr; Seller: Maryssa Anne and Frank James Reeves III; $275,000.
9522 Nottaway Lane, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Allison Caroline and Jack William Armstrong; Seller: 506 Franklin Road LLC; $1,510,000.
37046
8311 Haley Lane, College Grove; Buyer: Angela Mary and Paul Damian DiGiovanni; Seller: Heather and Daniel Watson; $1,400,000.
9213 Joiner Creek Road, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Ashley D and Christopher A Snyder; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $1,719,496.
7449 Flatbush Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Swati Somenath and Somenath Das; Seller: McDaniel Estate Partners LLC; $554,273.
7174 Neills Branch Drive, College Grove, Vineyard Valley; Buyer: Jacob Matthews; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $734,125.
9204 Joiner Creek Road, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Pugh Family Trust; Seller: Stonegate Homes LLC; $1,987,983.
7054 Lanceleaf Drive, College Grove, Hideaway at Arrington; Buyer: Anonymous Properties LLC; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; $1,100,000.
Property on Arno-College Grove Road, College Grove; Buyer: High Meadow LLC; Seller: Rosie E and Robert P Kidwell; $1,131,000.
8837 Edgecomb Drive, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Sarah Elizabeth and Robert Lee Harris; Seller: Stonegate Homes LLC; $1,490,000.
9105 Joiner Creek Court, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Ashton and Thomas Dunn; Seller: Legend Homes LLC; $1,485,557.
7143 Neills Branch Drive (includes 4 vacant lots), College Grove, Vineyard Valley; Buyer: Celebration Homes LLC; Seller: Vineyard Valley LLC; $660,000.
7233 Ludlow Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: McDaniels Estates Partners LLC; Seller: Propst Realty Nashville LLC; $290,000.
7209 Neills Branch Drive, College Grove, Vineyard Valley; Buyer: Megan Caroline and Aaron Douglas Turner; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $705,218.
9061 Passiflora Court, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Amber Nazneen and James Stephen Robert Murphy; Seller: Arno Properties LLC and TVG Tennessee I LLC; $1,174,000.
Vacant lot on Arno Road, College Grove; Buyer: Amber Nazneen and James Stephen Robert Murphy; Seller: Arno Properties LLC; $422,000.
6706 Edgemore Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Lauren E and Richard C Hartman; Seller: Mackenzie and Terry Skiles; $805,000.
6205 Lampkins Bridge Road, College Grove; Buyer: Belinda Gail and Jared Levy; Seller: Kimberly B Hand Revocable Living Trust; $1,700,000.
37062
7305 Demetrius Court, Fairview, Fernvale Heights; Buyer: Jesse and Jeremy Miller; Seller: Karen and Kristopher Jenkins; $331,000.
7139 New Hope Road, Fairview, Blakemont Estates; Buyer: Allison and David Sadler; Seller: Donna Lee Morse Trust; $485,000.
1019 Brayden Drive, Fairview, Cumberland Estates; Buyer: Benjamin Enoch; Seller: Amy H and Harold C Hamm; $380,000.
7557 Cox Pike, Fairview; Buyer: Kent B Weber; Seller: Georgia M Denny; $555,000.
7777 Fernvale Road, Fairview; Buyer: Richard P Cunningham Living Trust; Seller: Kimberly P and Jonathan D Francis; $522,000.
7106 Westview Drive, Fairview; Buyer: Music City Holdings LLC; Seller: Lorene Michelle Wallace; $178,500.
7106 Westview Drive, Fairview; Buyer: Kennisis Group LLC; Seller: Music City Holdings LLC; $190,000.
7105 Dogwood Court, Fairview, Glenhaven; Buyer: Jamie Don Ferrell; Seller: Amber Dawn Dowd; $275,000.
7416 Holly Leaf Way, Fairview, Deervalley Downs; Buyer: Marda J and Robert M Keever; Seller: Michelle A and Blake A Roberson; $398,000.
37064
1319 West Main Street #304, Franklin; Buyer: Christopher Odom So; Seller: Daniel B Mirtes; $185,000.
1014 Linden Isle Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Opendoor Property Trust I; Seller: Lakshmi Hari Priya Parepalli and Naga Sasi Kumar Suggula; $602,500.
224 3rd Avenue North, Franklin; Buyer: Southern Water LLC; Seller: Epic Investments LLC; $1,280,000.
1126 Park Street, Franklin; Buyer: Kayla and Robert E Stanfield; Seller: Elizabeth and James M Stanfield; $650,000.
8204 Penn Way Court, Franklin, Brandon Park Downs; Buyer: Heidi L and Brian M Robison; Seller: Indiana and Jim Zuckerman Trusts; $2,000,000.
2518 St James Drive, Franklin, Douglass Glen; Buyer: Karen and Dwight Mauk; Seller: Marilyn M and Michael A Grillot; $745,000.
412 Dewar Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Heather and James Elliott III; Seller: Crescent Homes TN LLC; $645,376.
402 Cobert Lane, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Jennifer and Jeffrey Cason; Seller: Jennifer Nicole and Brett Andrew Miller; $750,000.
5734 Old Highway 96, Franklin; Buyer: Suzanne Tameler and Kevin A Gillespie; Seller: Pamela Lee and William J Byers; $525,000.
1203 Granville Road, Franklin, Orleans Estate Condos; Buyer: Nashrent LLC; Seller: Emily and Jordan Schimel; $275,000.
1010 Garner Hall Private Lane, Franklin; Buyer: David Freeman Revocable Trust; Seller: Crystal Marie and Johnathan M Brill; $2,500,000.
206 James Avenue, Franklin, James; Buyer: Cynthia Zirpolo Trust; Seller: Pamela G Reese; $530,000.
528 Hampton Height Lane, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Jacqueline and Daniel McDermott; Seller: Chantelle Rae and Ionut Mihai Stancu; $680,000.
608 McCain Drive, Franklin, Dallas Downs; Buyer: Kathryn B Cain; Seller: Joanne and Donald Pflug; $1,206,000.
753 Huffine Manor Circle (Quitclaim), Franklin, Andover; Buyer: Rhodes Family Revocable Living Trust; Seller: Luis I Portilla; $275,000.
6030 Keats Street #203, Franklin; Buyer: Jill McCracken; Seller: The Estate of Laura J Davis; $561,000.
819 Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Zurich Homes Group LLC; Seller: Carbine & Assoc LLC; $439,000.
1702 Eliot Road, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Holly and Cole Erickson; Seller: Amy E and Konnor F Bugg; $1,350,000.
321 Cummins Street, Franklin, Belltown; Buyer: Scarlett Winton Scales-Timgas; Seller: Barry Scales; $286,600.
1101 Downs Boulevard #271, Franklin, Hardison Hills; Buyer: Adriana Sedek Arrieche and Guillermo A Radaelli Paiva; Seller: Kristen and Joshua Davis; $320,000.
330 Astor Way, Franklin, Rogersshire; Buyer: Kathy Gene and William Alfred Barocsi; Seller: Brittany and Andrew Day; $500,000.
5019 Donovan Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Karen L and John J Schaffer; Seller: Mark Stuart; $930,000.
300 Granger View Circle, Franklin, Cedarhill; Buyer: Sarah Maxwell and Richard Gibson; Seller: Katherine G and Ryan W Robinson; $515,000.
213 9th Avenue South, Franklin; Buyer: Charles H Bentley III; Seller: Dustin Diez; $2,650,000.
372 Irvine Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Madeleine C and Michael C Chopp; Seller: Jason A Nitti; $645,000.
1196 Lula Lane (Quitclaim), Franklin; Buyer: Christopher Willson; Seller: Franklin Hill Partners LLC; $700,000.
419 Courfield Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Amy and R Lincoln Fuge Jr; Seller: Hillary A and Eugene J McCabe; $550,000.
2000 Heritage Pointe Drive, Franklin, Heritage Pointe; Buyer: Tennessee Mountain Redheads LLC; Seller: Tina I and Drew J Luna; $1,682,000.
2228 Castlewood Drive, Franklin, Oakwood Estates; Buyer: Elizabeth Ann and Greshon Byron Benbow; Seller: Richard A Colletti; $774,999.
4617 Nadine Lane, Franklin, Ivan Creek; Buyer: April Dawn and Aaron Dean Peterson; Seller: Janet K and Gregory N Avery; $1,450,000.
2611 Parshot Lane, Franklin, Beechwood Plantation; Buyer: Morris Morgerman Trust; Seller: Meeting of the Rivers LLC; $7,250,000.
1045 Wetzel Drive, Franklin, Riverbluff; Buyer: Kerrylynne and Joshua Porter Smith; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $793,850.
1039 Wetzel Drive, Franklin, Riverbluff; Buyer: Denise W and Kenneth B Dodge; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $801,236.
109 2nd Avenue South, Franklin; Buyer: Kelly and Edward Brent Dougherty; Seller: Tina K and Robbie R Robison; $1,875,000.
315 Morning Mist Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Amber and Alexander C Pellegrino; Seller: Mindy and Ashley S Greyson; $2,050,000.
317 Walter Roberts Street, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Kozimor Family Trust; Seller: Hyun Mee Lee and Kyu Koon Lee; $940,000.
4408 Savage Pointe Drive, Franklin, Savage Pointe; Buyer: Crystal and Jason Brown; Seller: Jennifer and Jay Kearns; $1,080,000.
3030 Conar Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $267,900.
2043 Oglethorpe Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Shanlynn and Mark Grosvenor; Seller: Sandra and William Alexander Nantz; $426,500.
843 Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Michael R Bishop; Seller: Zurich Homes Group LLC; $1,925,000.
1005 Evans Street, Franklin, Underwood; Buyer: Julie and Steve Heaton; Seller: Jill and Patrick E Baker; $1,895,000.
232 5th Avenue North, Franklin; Buyer: Weber Brothers Juice LLC; Seller: Fresh Greens LLC; $1,100,000.
124 Wilshire Drive, Franklin, Founders Pointe; Buyer: Christopher Douglas Larsen; Seller: Wendy C and Walter L Woodrick; $674,000.
Property on 2nd Avenue South, Franklin; Buyer: Westbrook Cool Springs Investments LLC; Seller: MPK Family I LLC; $2,500,000.
116 Barlow Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Chaye and Brian Eichenberger; Seller: Boulevard Building Group LLC; $839,900.
5189 Stillhouse Hollow Road, Franklin; Buyer: Christine and Roderick Pimlott Revocable Living Trust; Seller: Lenora L and Richard S Butler; $247,500.
1120 Ascot Lane, Franklin, Redwing Farms; Buyer: Jessica Lynn Van Vleet; Seller: Susan B and Sam L Frattalone; $590,000.
111 Gist Street, Franklin; Buyer: Vision Builders LLC D/B/A Bordeaux; Seller: Kenneth Edward Heithcock; $521,000.
611 Band Drive, Franklin, Henley; Buyer: Tania V Gentry Revocable Trust and R & A Gentry Irrevocable Trust; Seller: Kelly L and Jeffrey A Smagacz; $1,000,000.
3925 Mobley's Cut Road, Franklin; Buyer: United Veterans Construction Inc; Seller: Glenda Faye and Horace Johnson; $400,000.
818 Jasper Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Lauren and Brian Beers; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $1,028,946.
206 Polk Place Drive, Franklin, Polk Place; Buyer: Vittoria and Joseph A Fontanetta; Seller: Kyle Mason Creamer Revocable Trust; $639,500.
2013 Cumberland Valley Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Rebecca and Jeffrey Rooney; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $790,199.
5041 Water Leaf Drive, Franklin, Water Leaf; Buyer: Jessica and Brent Samuel Farmer; Seller: Sandra and Mark Sokol; $2,200,000.
575 Overview Lane, Franklin, Riverview Park; Buyer: William Paul Brakebill IV; Seller: Melissa L and Phillip D Hardeman; $465,000.
3049 Natures Landing Drive, Franklin, Natures Landing; Buyer: Patrick Woodson Strong; Seller: Carbine & Assoc LLC; $1,405,253.
207 Fairground Street, Franklin; Buyer: Harpeth Valley Homes LLC; Seller: Barbara A Sparkman; $360,000.
Property on Coleman Road, Franklin; Buyer: Peanut Butter and Apricot Jelly Trust; Seller: Kathleen R and Charlie Lico; $3,700,000.
262 Bishops Gate Drive, Franklin, Bishops Gate Wards Mill; Buyer: Jayme and Alden Lee Hanson; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $1,522,302.
1825 Savannah Springs Private Drive, Franklin, Wheatfield; Buyer: Chad Spaide; Seller: Dena and Armando San Miguel; $2,190,000.
1127 Lula Lane, Franklin; Buyer: Jada Dodd and Keir Ketel; Seller: Magna Development Corp; $180,000.
4925 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin; Buyer: Michele B Preston; Seller: Catherine and Ronald Clark Welch II; $675,000.
37067
4110 Oxford Glen Drive, Franklin, Barrington; Buyer: Haley H and David L McKnatt; Seller: Judith M and George D Moore; $700,000.
1187 Cross Creek Drive, Franklin, Cross Creek; Buyer: Kimberly Sue and David P Pearse; Seller: Loretta M and Daniel W Byrne; $885,000.
2270 Avery Court, Franklin, Albany Pointe; Buyer: Michael John Chandler II; Seller: Amy Elizabeth and Doyle Donald Broome III; $975,000.
6309 Turkey Foot Court, Franklin, Lookaway Farms; Buyer: Christy and John Farrell; Seller: Partners in Building of TN LLC; $1,360,244.
6019 Lookaway Circle, Franklin, Lookaway Farms; Buyer: Michelle Marie and Daniel Derek Arthur; Seller: Partners in Building of TN LLC; $1,317,869.
676 Huffine Manor Circle, Franklin, Andover; Buyer: Lani Culp and James Richard Marable III; Seller: Jenna and Thomas J Coghlan; $386,000.
321 Wandering Circle, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Kristen B and Dirk D Nowka; Seller: Sharon Weidner Hickman and Michael J Staples; $835,000.
3038 Halenwool Circle, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Rachel J and Timothy D Harley; Seller: Patterson Company LLC; $748,628.
225 Freedom Drive, Franklin, Liberty Hills; Buyer: Nicole Crosby; Seller: Cynthia L and Jonathan E Barker; $455,000.
141 London Lane, Franklin, Royal Oaks; Buyer: Thomas A Paduch; Seller: Donald E Pyron; $496,000.
405 Verde Meadow Drive, Franklin, Village of Clovercroft; Buyer: Brenda M and David L Fogg; Seller: Patricia A and Richard Dye; $765,000.
612 Independence Drive East, Franklin, Liberty Hills; Buyer: Lisette and Tyson R Council; Seller: Kristin L and William E Evans; $460,000.
2056 Liberty Hills Drive, Franklin, Liberty Hills; Buyer: Zealot LLC; Seller: Edwina and Gary L Ray; $390,000.
5009 Red Bird Circle, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Seratun and Abdullah Al Khaled; Seller: Jamoonie Stewart; $540,000.
1008 South Clubhouse Court, Franklin, Liberty Hills; Buyer: Vandana K Sriram and Sriram S Rajagopalan; Seller: Deborah and Anthony R Veach; $680,000.
159 Chester Stephens Road, Franklin; Buyer: Kyle Lawrence; Seller: BHP Trust; $480,000.
1815 Turning Wheel Lane, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Maura F and Connor R Mitchell; Seller: Minakshi Singal and Gaurav Agarwal; $710,000.
5016 Montelena Drive, Franklin, Chardonnay; Buyer: Linda Ann and Steven James Lathrop Trust; Seller: Pamela Ruth and Steven Miles Davidson; $1,250,000.
3201 Aspen Grove Drive #C5, Franklin, Parkside at Aspen Grove; Buyer: Sheila B and Weldon E Wheat; Seller: Jerry L Hunt; $390,000.
860 East Benjamin Drive, Franklin, Liberty Hills; Buyer: Maryssa Anne and Frank James Reeves III; Seller: Jonathan Michael Carrigan; $439,350.
37069
2038 Glastonbury Drive, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Heba Ayad; Seller: Emily and Tyler Leuck; $480,000.
1757 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin, Settlers Point; Buyer: Jenny and Charles Wilson; Seller: Faye and David Waldrum; $850,000.
2110 Wimbledon Circle, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Kylie and Michael Davenport; Seller: Gudlaug Helgo Gudlaugsdottir and Einar Hafberg; $782,000.
324 Stanley Park Lane, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Julie and Jacob Crawford; Seller: Mirella C and Mark Neely; $735,000.
311 General N B Forrest Drive, Franklin, Battlewood Estates; Buyer: Laura Ashley and Kenison Larue Vrabcak; Seller: Victoria Menz; $901,130.
135 Harlinsdale Court, Franklin, Harlinsdale Manor; Buyer: Tina K and Robbie T Robison; Seller: Wendolyn S and Vincent A Dunavant; $3,100,000.
2147 Hartland Road, Franklin, Harts Landmark; Buyer: Lindsay and Martin Hahn; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $787,655.
107 Century Oak Drive, Franklin, Highgate; Buyer: Abigayle Elizabeth and Blake Michael Waterson; Seller: Eleni and Andrew J Speaker; $1,100,000.
9047 Tarrington Lane, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Chandrika Marripudi and Nagasai Inampudi; Seller: Reed Family Trust; $445,000.
125 Bromley Park Lane, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Melissa and Michael George; Seller: Andrea M and Thomas R Scobie; $825,000.
128 Stanton Hall Lane, Franklin, Prescott Place; Buyer: Sarah N Sanders; Seller: Patrick 1994 Family Trust; $395,000.
3005 Nine Bark Lane, Franklin, Rizer Point; Buyer: Casey M and Craig A Keller; Seller: Jeannette E and Randel E Kartchner; $689,900.
37135
1014 Austin Court, Nolensville, Stonebrook; Buyer: Cortney and Brett S Powell; Seller: Brittany and Russell Neely; $605,000.
127 Brooksbank Drive, Nolensville, Brooksbank Estates; Buyer: Brenda S and Kevin E Reeves; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $921,937.
1241 Craigleigh Drive, Nolensville, Woods at Burberry Glen; Buyer: Archana and Nitin Chilka; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $591,920.
4836 Powder Spring Road, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Sonya and Godwin Job; Seller: Angela and Christopher Javillonar; $651,000.
212 Heydon Court, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: David James Zukowski; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $670,625.
Property on Battle Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Sandra K and Matthew E Boyd; Seller: Sara T and Paul Harris Tune Trusts; $292,500.
120 Dylan Woods Drive, Nolensville, Dylan Woods; Buyer: Jacquelyn and Kelvin Scott Living Trust; Seller: Crestmark Homes LLC; $1,171,461.
409 Cobblestone Court, Nolensville, Stonebrook; Buyer: Jane K and Michael H Hiskett; Seller: Julie A and B Chris Edwards; $700,000.
1552 Little Leaf Way, Nolensville, Woods at Burberry Glen; Buyer: Alisa Smith Lassiter Living Trust; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $647,153.
1592 Eden Rose Place, Nolensville, Brittain Downs; Buyer: Leslie and Terry Samona; Seller: Mitzi A and Daniel C Shilling; $850,000.
Vacant lot on Broadway Street, Nolensville, Henry Everett Farm; Buyer: Celebration Homes LLC; Seller: CCD Oldsmith Henry LLC; $205,000.
719 Delamotte Pass, Nolensville, Telfair; Buyer: Kelly Lauren and Franklin Scott Haag; Seller: Defatta Custom Homes LLC; $849,839.
2204 Nolita Court, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: Heidi and Maximillian Roach; Seller: Cinthia and Hector Mora; $701,500.
Property on Broadway Street, Nolensville, Henry Everett Farm; Buyer: Ernst Group LLC; Seller: CCD Oldsmith Henry LLC; $1,580,000.
7481 Nolensville Road (Quitclaim), Nolensville, Nolen Hills Church; Buyer: Nolen Hills Church of Christ; Seller: Brentwood Hills Church of Christ Inc; $.01.
2085 Autry Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Meera Giri Venmani and Venmani Kalaimagal Thirumavalavan; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $687,515.
8825 Caswick Court, Nolensville, Burkitt Place; Buyer: Matthew Dennis Cassidy; Seller: Deborah L Fossett and William Howard Whittle; $670,000.
181 Burberry Glen Boulevard, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Keila Carrasco and Wayne C Fujimoto; Seller: Alexandra Nika and Jamison Tyler Stafford; $624,900.
1237 Craigleigh Drive, Nolensville, Woods at Burberry Glen; Buyer: Sandhya Rani Chitta and Naresh Kumar Kalla; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $627,254.
596 Dunmeyer Court, Nolensville, Telfair; Buyer: Leslie Megan and Caleb Paul Petty; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $756,540.
2052 Autry Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Grace and Simon Kang; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $642,070.
600 Nevins Place, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Benita Chapman; Seller: Lilian Ditto and Christopher Jason Laferny; $585,000.
8281 Middlewick Lane, Nolensville, Burkitt Place; Buyer: Opendoor Property Trust I; Seller: Jennifer and Jonathan Durrell; $613,800.
37174
1805 Covey Rise Court, Spring Hill, Burtonwood; Buyer: Leah R and Eric Upton; Seller: Lavonia W and Joe L Trimble III; $480,000.
3204 Nicole Drive, Spring Hill, Haynes Crossing; Buyer: Progress Nashville LLC; Seller: Stephen M Laurenzano Living Trust; $335,000.
1016 Lowrey Place, Spring Hill, Baker Springs; Buyer: Amy and Jonathan David Myers; Seller: Lucia E Casique de Miller and Layne P Miller II; $350,000.
2018 Autumn Ridge Way, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Tara L and Nick P Tsagouris; Seller: Sheila D and Bernard M Jones; $839,000.
1719 Lantana Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Lakshmi Sedimbi and Chandrakant Sabnavis; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $651,820.
2848 Scoville Lane, Spring Hill, Cochran Trace; Buyer: Susan E and James D Blumig; Seller: Amanda B and Bradley E Pitts; $355,000.
3339 Monoco Drive, Spring Hill, Haynes Crossing; Buyer: Opendoor Property Trust I; Seller: Diandra and Terry Williams; $408,400.
9021 Safe Haven Place, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Rachel Lynn and Richard Showers; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $571,578.
2934 Buckner Lane, Spring Hill, Burtonwood; Buyer: Meenu Rammurat and Prafful Banwarilal Yadav; Seller: Elizabeth A and Robert W Handzel; $460,000.
3027 Auld Tatty Drive, Spring Hill, Highlands at Campbell Station; Buyer: Yaqian Liu; Seller: Louise Strang; $364,000.
9035 Safe Haven Place, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Carter Family Trust; Seller: Marget A and Anthony J Venti Jr; $637,700.
3009 Brisbane Court, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Brittany and Sean Nolan; Seller: Anthony George Dipoalo; $799,900.
1723 Lantana Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Carolina Domingues and Kyle Lee Guske II; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $527,125.
409 Heroit Drive, Spring Hill, Hamptons at Campbell Station; Buyer: Anisa Allad and Adam Fedoruk; Seller: Rachel J and Carl R Haedge; $479,900.
4002 Red Brick Court, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Cari Fuqua-Eaton and Aaron Eaton; Seller: Richard Bennett; $480,000.
3007 Stewart Campbell Pointe, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Alyson R Scott and Gregory Michael Spon; Seller: Alison Lisa and Nicholas Gustavo Arenas; $750,000.
1003 Misty Morn Circle, Spring Hill, Highlands at Campbell Station; Buyer: Nhu Thuy Tuyet Tran; Seller: Shirley Taylor; $350,000.
4001 Colby Lane, Spring Hill, Willowvale at Harvey Springs; Buyer: Rosemary Frances Siino and Sallie Mellor-Tedesco; Seller: Amy and Ryan Weller; $675,000.
2700 Tallow Trace, Spring Hill, Candlewood; Buyer: AH4R TN Property Two LLC; Seller: Laura and Daniel Rosshirt; $323,000.
6047 Kidman Lane, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Jennifer Beth and Shawn Eric Berger; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $617,900.
2034 Brisbane Drive, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Jenee Deanne and Todd Christian Nichols; Seller: Erin M and Henry Brian Welch; $824,000.
2117 Kenowick Court, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Hannah May and Phillip Wayne Byrd Jr; Seller: Nicholas Durso; $430,500.
1004 McCutchan Court, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: Danielle Frances and Tim M White; Seller: Caroline E Clarke; $392,500.
2271 Dewey Drive #J4, Spring Hill, Gables at Wakefield; Buyer: Michelle and Jack Martin; Seller: Courtney Maeve and Charles S Melton; $263,000.
1271 Baker Creek Drive, Spring Hill, Baker Springs; Buyer: Wendy and Dale Thomas; Seller: Nicole and Brett Belanger; $350,000.
105 Padstone Private Lane, Spring Hill, Shirebrook; Buyer: Jacqueline and Dominique Mendivil; Seller: Dewayne Anthony Simmons; $295,000.
2271 Dewey Drive #K1, Spring Hill, Gables at Wakefield; Buyer: Jacqueline and Dominique Mendivil; Seller: Jeffrey M Garland; $249,900.
4011 Haversack Drive, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Joby and Thomas Niehaus; Seller: Sherry A and Jesse C Bowe Jr; $725,000.
1863 Portview Drive, Spring Hill, Ridgeport; Buyer: Jacqueline Christine Perrine; Seller: Kevin Whitfield; $290,000.
6079 Kidman Lane, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Melinda Joyce and Howard David Yaras; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $605,400.
3000 Helfrich Court, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Krystal and Dyllon Larson; Seller: Shakundala M Bradshaw; $600,000.
37179
3088 Milllerton Way, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Shara S and Wesley A Bunch; Seller: Haley H and David Len McKnatt; $705,000.
5197 Mean Park Drive, Thompson’s Station, Vale Creek; Buyer: Elizabeth D and Jeffrey A Tinsley; Seller: Kathryn R and Daniel W Anderson; $1,050,000.
2761 Wiltshire Court, Thompson’s Station, Crowne Pointe; Buyer: Carol Coffeen; Seller: Lindsey Anderson; $460,000.
3417 Milford Drive, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Sharon R and Max A Johnston; Seller: Jennifer Caughey; $595,000.
2616 Bramblewood Lane, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Lynndee Gillette Rainey; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $504,161.
3656 Wareham Drive, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Amanda and David Birner; Seller: Shari Ilene and John P Lebo; $640,000.
2059 Tollgate Boulevard, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Nicholas G and Siamisang N Alexander; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $473,450.
2733 Americus Drive, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Kavonne and Ullrich Mayeski; Seller: Holly R and William Kevin Watson; $705,000.
1025 Brixworth Drive, Thompson’s Station, Brixworth; Buyer: Kayli Brooke and Kevin Anthony Albert; Seller: Elizabeth B and Edmund A Foley; $653,900.
2928 Americus Drive, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Wendy Lou James and James Allen Dickey; Seller: Crystal R and Jeffrey D Bourland; $550,000.
2698 Paddock Park Drive, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Kelly and Michael Burns; Seller: Claudia B Losinno and Adrian Araoz; $810,000.
2063 Tollgate Boulevard, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Nutmeg Realty LLC; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $429,900.
3036 Sassafras Lane, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Andrea Samuel and Monica Atef Andrawes; Seller: Monica and Mark W Hudgins; $405,000.
2567 Milton Lane, Thompson’s Station, Cameron Farms; Buyer: Robert E Rosen; Seller: Jayme M and James D Couch; $461,680.
2067 Tollgate Boulevard, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Ryan Michelle and Reilly Eason; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $416,200.
2568 Wellesley Square Drive, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Cynthia Townsend; Seller: Alison M Phalen and Nicholas Meready; $398,000.
2128 Chaucer Park Lane, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Melody A Cullum; Seller: Opendoor Property Trust I; $565,000.
Vacant lot on Cool Springs Road, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Zuckerman Family Trust; Seller: Christina D Ladd; $323,310.
1207 Cashmere Drive, Thompson’s Station, Cherry Glen Condos; Buyer: Rafael Lopez; Seller: Kelly R and James Mark Whittington; $256,375.
2724 New Port Royal Road, Thompson’s Station, Crowne Pointe; Buyer: Courtney Price and Barry Scott Ray; Seller: Suzanne J and Clarence Edward Hudgins; $270,500.
Commented