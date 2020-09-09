PROPERTY TRANSFERS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF AUG. 18, 2020
37027
1899 Traditions Circle, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Old South Construction LLC; Seller: Whistler Farms LLC; $450,000.
7037 North Lake Drive, Brentwood, Southern Woods; Buyer: Jennifer and William Scott; Seller: Stephen Mark Bagwell; $325,000.
1792 Harpeth River Drive, Brentwood, Laurelwood; Buyer: William F Snyder; Seller: The Estate of William H Snyder; $130,000.
9564 Keeneland Drive, Brentwood, Beech Grove Farms; Buyer: Claudia Campbell and Benjamin William Johnson; Seller: Jane B and Dean M Tiratto; $930,000.
9195 Fox Run Drive, Brentwood, Brentmeade Estates; Buyer: Cali R and Devin R Watts; Seller: Amy L and R Wade Jackson; $805,000.
1523 Tellcroft Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Jennifer Duffey and Michael Jerome Paszek; Seller: Barlow Builders LLC; $2,289,843.
9221 Lehigh Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Libbi and Robert E Lee; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $1,453,895.
1208 Brentwood Lane, Brentwood, Brentwood Hills; Buyer: Lindsay Stryffeler and David R Rivera; Seller: Elsie and Jeremy Larson; $770,000.
520 Waxwood Drive, Brentwood, Belle Rive; Buyer: Lauren Katherine Ventola and Jeffrey Stephens Spedding; Seller: Christele A and Tawn F Albright; $1,020,000.
9256 Lehigh Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Sharon Cooney Shuttleworth; Seller: Holt Witherspoon LLC; $650,000.
1020 Jones Parkway, Brentwood, Brentmeade Estates; Buyer: Leila and Erik Larsen; Seller: Robert Sanders Hite; $835,000.
2317 Tinney Place, Brentwood, Brookfield; Buyer: Stephanie and Justin Atkins; Seller: Amanda L and Mark D Allan; $650,000.
1103 Sleeping Valley Court, Brentwood, Windstone; Buyer: Kimberly and Douglas Staut; Seller: Michelle B and Barry K Vandevier; $1,900,000.
1400 Knox Valley Drive, Brentwood, Brenthaven East; Buyer: Michelle Ann and David Armendariz; Seller: Jennifer D McMillan; $985,000.
6216 Bridlewood Lane, Brentwood, River Oaks; Buyer: Claire J and William T Webb; Seller: Susana and Kyle N Thurber; $700,500.
1507 Puryear Place, Brentwood, Brenthaven; Buyer: Erica S and William H Woods Jr; Seller: Catherine W and Clarence C Cothran; $500,000.
5110 Yale Court, Brentwood, Princeton Hills; Buyer: Amy and Brian Maas; Seller: Michelle A Fletcher and Stephanie J White; $1,740,000.
1728 Coachmans Court, Brentwood, Carriage Hills; Buyer: Lauren L and Joshua M Lawrence; Seller: Dina F and Brian K Tate; $642,500.
9418 Cave Springs Drive, Brentwood, Williams Grove; Buyer: Marissa J and Brandon Cothran; Seller: Gidget Lee and Thomas Patrick Walsh II; $610,000.
5119 Woodland Hills Drive, Brentwood, Fountainhead; Buyer: Laura and Thomas Homonnay; Seller: Angela W and Robert Gage III; $885,000.
1912 Parade Drive, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Marianne and Jeffery Laubach; Seller: Old South Construction LLC; $1,298,378.
37046
8978 Horton Highway, College Grove; Buyer: Ashley Dyan and Jonathan Todd Moses; Seller: William Grothe; $449,500.
7080 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $130,800.
6021 Native Pony Trail, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Levin Family Trust; Seller: Chelsey R Johnson; $460,750.
7574 Delancey Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Lisa A and John W Hill; Seller: McDaniel Estate Partners LLC; $552,087.
6599 Windmill Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Farms; Buyer: Martin Survivors A Trust; Seller: Elizabeth Parsons and Christopher Alan Cannon; $758,500.
6509 Stargazer Lane, College Grove, Lillard Estates; Buyer: Kristina Stripling and Melvin Thomas Staton Jr; Seller: Geri and Clarence Reddick; $1,419,000.
8705 Ashbrook Lane, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Spencer and Kathleen Revocable Trust; Seller: TVG TN I LLC; $342,000.
6739 Edgemore Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Jones Co of TN LLC; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $146,310.
7009 Farm Field Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Teresa and David Zenorini; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $575,810.
8178 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Otten Revocable Living Trust; Seller: Davis Properties of TN II LLC; $1,639,900.
7209 Neills Branch Drive, College Grove, Vineyard Valley; Buyer: Willow Branch Partners LLC; Seller: Vineyard Valley LLC; $160,000.
6626 Arno-College Grove, College Grove; Buyer: Amanda Rae and Jonathan Lionel Bateman; Seller: Rodney Bass; $962,500.
6757 Pleasant Gate Lane, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Patricia Hester and Kevin Lewis Silvia; Seller: Paul Patrick O'Brien; $480,000.
8229 Jolene Drive, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: Troubadour 608 Trust; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; $1,440,000.
7045 Flat Creek Road, College Grove; Buyer: Joyce M and William L Frye; Seller: Joseph Barrett Christy; $150,000.
7021 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $261,600.
8633 Belladonna Drive, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Trace Construction Inc; Seller: Morgan and Robert Orgain; $185,000.
7530 Delancey Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Lyndsay and Cory Scarsi; Seller: McDaniel Estate Partners LLC; $578,182.
6827 Edwards Grove Road, College Grove; Buyer: Proffitt Revocable Living Trust; Seller: Charles H Crafton; $502,023.
37062
7412 Swindon Boulevard, Fairview, Otter Creek Springs; Buyer: Julie A Hippe and Michael D Conley; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $548,810.
7120 Pleasant Grove Court, Fairview, McCormick Grove; Buyer: Christine and Matthew Neild; Seller: Dena L and Philip A MacDonald; $565,000.
7345 Taylor Road, Fairview, Otter Creek Estates; Buyer: Julie Ann and Michael Paul Bogie; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $520,000.
7213 Lake Road, Fairview; Buyer: Innovated Construction Company LLC; Seller: The Estate of Denise B Cashion; $64,900.
Vacant lot on Cumberland Drive, Fairview; Buyer: Samuel E Burgess; Seller: Mangrum Family Revocable Living Trust; $200,000.
1070 Brayden Drive, Fairview, Cumberland Estates; Buyer: Jennifer and Brandon Bornstein; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $349,262.
7112 Sweetbriar Circle, Fairview, Sweetbriar Springs; Buyer: Stacie Scott and John Thomas Batson; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $422,086.
7159 Chessington Drive, Fairview; Buyer: Margret Derrick and William Ryan Nichols; Seller: Barbara and Gerald W Hall; $442,500.
7405 Rice Court, Fairview, Meadows at Fairview; Buyer: Bird Dog Properties LLC; Seller: MSH Holdings LLC; $179,000.
37064
5012 Gracious Drive, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: McGuire Trust; Seller: Donia G and David J Wills; $366,150.
262 Irvine Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Elizabeth Dale and Jon Alan Loyd; Seller: Jamie L and Michael N Chiariello; $575,000.
601 Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Jessica S Wellisch and Brent Daniel Barnett; Seller: Caroline Vandenberg Revocable Trust; $649,500.
5194 Russell Road, Franklin, Russell Ridge; Buyer: Gregg Homebuilding Co LLC; Seller: Russell Ridge LLC; $269,900.
507 Cobert Lane, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Truett Blake Tooke and Shawn E Day; Seller: Ashley Dyan and Jonathan Todd Moses; $462,000.
532 Bancroft Way, Franklin, Rogersshire; Buyer: Megan and John Markie; Seller: Ellen and John Hathcock; $514,900.
1101 Downs Boulevard #F103, Franklin, Hardison Hills; Buyer: Michelle Elizabeth Oliver; Seller: Stephen Wallace; $220,000.
2150 Summer Hill Circle, Franklin, Summer Hill; Buyer: Elizabeth R and John Tucker III; Seller: Dresden Trust; $960,000.
2601 Tom Anderson Road, Franklin; Buyer: Heather and Boris Orsulic; Seller: Jeanne V and Phillip S Drone; $590,000.
206 Emily Court, Franklin, First & Church; Buyer: Alexa and Daniel Robert Baker; Seller: Ann Obernesser and Joseph Best; $2,225,000.
5122 Old Harding Road, Franklin; Buyer: John R Lemieux Revocable Trust; Seller: Judie A Summarell; $1,000,000.
129 Harold Court, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Gregory A Wright Living Trust; Seller: Jean and Mark A Hutchinson; $515,000.
Vacant lot on Lula Lane, Franklin; Buyer: Madison T Bosworth and Joseph S Greer; Seller: C & J Joint Ventures; $170,000.
168 Generals Retreat Place, Franklin, Generals Retreat; Buyer: Michele S and William Troy Jackson; Seller: Joanna Lynn Shepard; $345,000.
3037 Fernshaw Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Stream Valley Franklin LLC; $103,800.
1138 Amelia Park Drive, Franklin, Amelia Park; Buyer: Lazear Community Property Trust; Seller: Michael Habib; $589,900.
2 parcels on Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $411,800.
4072 Foxglove Farm Drive, Franklin, Foxglove Farm; Buyer: Monica and Joseph M Bush; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $657,965.
144 Bertrand Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Nicole and Grant Jacobs; Seller: Cumberland Sprigns Construction LLC; $705,000.
1332 Jewell Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Mary Kathryn Clendenin; Seller: Christopher Blake Dilday and David Lynn Dilday; $800,000.
1001 Calico Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Tamara Dunner; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $857,148.
1328 Liberty Pike, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Michael Anthony Romeo; Seller: Clemencia J Nail; $295,000.
1301 Erin Lane, Franklin, Laurel Hill; Buyer: 2015 Phillips Family Trust; Seller: Linda D Thomen Irrevocable Living Trust; $640,000.
4060 New Highway 96 West, Franklin; Buyer: Kathleen D and Tyler D Wolf; Seller: Kristi and Hugh Bryan Simpson; $825,000.
1101 Downs Boulevard #225, Franklin, Hardison Hills; Buyer: Esther E and Richard H Pokojki; Seller: Sandra Korn; $235,000.
401 Avon River Road, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Melanie and Dustin Ranger; Seller: Jason D Bailey; $560,000.
912 Linden Isle Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Kyle A Frey; Seller: Yanjin Burleyson; $445,900.
2819 Cale Court, Franklin, McLemore Farms; Buyer: Kristi and Hugh Bryan Simpson; Seller: Van Dell Tanner; $735,000.
533 Rowan Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Sandra and Tyler Eck; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $928,652.
931 Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $205,900.
1529 Fleetwood Drive, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Georgia C and Peter D Lippincott Family Trust; Seller: Otten Revocable Living Trust; $1,159,000.
5431 Old Highway 96, Franklin; Buyer: Kimberly and Stephen E Done; Seller: Heather and Michael Eric Smith; $460,000.
214 Moray Court, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Kayla and Andrew Wiseman; Seller: Jessica Vaughn and Evan Jaymes De Mott; $636,500.
2003 Rural Plains Circle, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Michelle Catherine Anne Eldeen; Seller: Katherine E and Ryan M Copeland; $420,000.
1407 Cannon Street, Franklin, Poplar Ridge; Buyer: Debbie and Daniel Bonn; Seller: Allyson and William Patrick Andrews; $538,000.
5617 A Pinewood Road, Franklin; Buyer: James Reed Birnie; Seller: Sabin K Ewing; $437,000.
6001 Donovan Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Rena N and Christopher L Nelms; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $956,262.
1300 Keystone Court, Franklin, Keystone; Buyer: Restated Vanca Family Trust and Tim W Vanca Trust; Seller: Mary Jane and Tim Rushlow; $862,500.
120 Sontag Drive, Franklin, Polk Place; Buyer: Lindsay Jones Fowlkes; Seller: Laura E and Matthew Scott Wombacher; $595,000.
6018 Mercy Private Lane, Franklin, Green Pastures; Buyer: Kimberly A and William R Michaud Jr; Seller: Matthew Hirsch; $750,000.
415 Meadowcrest Circle, Franklin, Moores Landing; Buyer: Jessica Erin Smith; Seller: Maria J and James R Smith; $542,500.
3140 Bishops Way, Franklin, Spencer Hall; Buyer: Laura Elizabeth Worley and Shelton Wicks; Seller: Tammy G Frey; $483,000.
403 McPhail Court, Franklin, Founders Pointe; Buyer: Melanie G and Tony Sakarapanee; Seller: Melissa Kay and John E Moore IV; $538,000.
Vacant lot on Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin; Buyer: O Hillsboro Road Trust; Seller: Barbara A and William H Kauffman; $350,000.
324 Liberty Pike #226, Franklin, Jamison Station Condos; Buyer: Patrick B Byrne; Seller: Mary Hutchison and Frederick A Pou III; $525,001.
2006 Fernshaw Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Sara Grace and Jared Vaughn; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $527,580.
1030 Oglethorpe Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Stream Valley Franklin LLC; $103,800.
1614 Townsend Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Leslie Riley; Seller: Valerie Cathell and David Lee Clark; $617,000.
37067
692 Pebble Springs Drive, Franklin, Ashton Park; Buyer: Loraine Kovach and Thomas W Padden; Seller: Donna Kay Kellick Living Trust; $640,000.
303 Ericksen Court, Franklin, Andover; Buyer: Timothy Goodwin; Seller: Jay Matthew Cottrell; $360,000.
391 Lady of the Lake Lane, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Lori R and Edward G Tharp; Seller: Colleen E and Crispin S Blanchette; $340,000.
2026 Cedarmont Drive, Franklin; Buyer: 2026 Cedarmont LLC; Seller: Adrienne Laine and Nathan James Degodt; $770,000.
1002 Meandering Way, Franklin, Falcon Creek; Buyer: Jessica E and Kyle C Stazzeri; Seller: Christie and David Childress; $340,000.
1862 Wilson Pike, Franklin; Buyer: Avenue Homes LLC; Seller: Byrd D Cain Jr; $599,925.
Vacant lot on Wilson Pike, Franklin; Buyer: Avenue Homes LLC; Seller: Byrd D Cain Jr; $199,975.
114 Pennystone Circle, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Roxanne Willadsen; Seller: Rosemary Strawn; $402,500.
1358 Liberty Pike, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Kerri Frye; Seller: Sean D Wilkins; $408,000.
6299 Ladd Road, Franklin; Buyer: Charles Freed; Seller: Donna Sue Ladd; $250,000.
409 Vienna Court, Franklin, Andover; Buyer: Ariel Anastacia and Nathan Jeffrey Quist; Seller: Sharmistha Ganguly; $373,900.
1213 Park Run Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Dustin John Spears; Seller: Marianne Borden and William Andrew Harrell; $272,000.
37069
201 Derby Lane, Franklin, Meadowgreen Acres; Buyer: Bruce Pierce; Seller: Thomas S Vaughn B Sr; $333,000.
910 Sunset Ridge Drive, Franklin, Legends Ridge; Buyer: McPherson Investment Partners; Seller: Legends Ridge Partners Two; $160,000.
2305 Harts Landmark Drive, Franklin, Harts Landmark; Buyer: Katherine and Kent Allen; Seller: Kingston Farms LLC; $220,000.
513 Caselton Court, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Daniel Shane Vargason; Seller: Natalie A and Douglas P Duey; $409,000.
1148 Stonebridge Park, Franklin, Stonebridge Park; Buyer: Lydia and Jason Post; Seller: Cherie C and Thomas B Cunningham; $825,000.
105 Century Oak Drive, Franklin, Highgate; Buyer: Rhonna and Otis Bryant Rickman; Seller: Margaret Elaine and Michael John Harbers; $640,000.
113 Boxwood Drive, Franklin, River Rest; Buyer: Nancy and James McDonough; Seller: The Estate of Margaret Hill; $310,000.
116 North Berwick Lane, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Merrill Sue and David Andrew Hopper; Seller: Kati Leigh Foster; $428,700.
912 Idlewild Court, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: James D Kirsch; Seller: Bonnie Richardson and Darlene Dyson; $339,900.
308 Cannonade Circle, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Stephanie and Peter A Kinsley; Seller: Rebecca Lauren Smith and Anthony George; $380,000.
207 Montrose Court, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Mark Maynard; Seller: Pamela J Raney; $275,000.
2299 North Berrys Chapel Road, Franklin; Buyer: Kati Leigh Foster and Neil Robert Andrews; Seller: Madonna M Higgins; $554,900.
214 Gardenridge Drive, Franklin, Gardens at Old Natchez; Buyer: Jennifer and Michael Comegna; Seller: Julie and Scott McFarlin; $945,000.
107 Gardengate Drive, Franklin, Gardens at Old Natchez; Buyer: Amber and William Douglass; Seller: Jennifer S and Michael J Comegna; $925,000.
123 Patricia Lee Court, Franklin, Carolina Close; Buyer: Beatty Living Trust; Seller: Amy R Kazmierski-Smith and Joseph L Miller; $1,255,000.
409 Lake Valley Drive, Franklin, Legends Ridge; Buyer: Karrie and Rory Rottschalk; Seller: Hays Revocable Living Trust; $1,620,000.
37135
837 Cottage House Lane, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Robin and Larry Baker; Seller: Clayton Property Group; $370,545.
1207 Countryside Road, Nolensville, Stonebrook; Buyer: Carol D and Gregory A Phillips; Seller: Jennifer B and Michael L Hall; $436,400.
2186 Kirkwall Drive, Nolensville, Burkitt Village; Buyer: Blumeyer Family Trust; Seller: Martha A and Frank L Miller; $549,900.
835 Cottage House Lane, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Nancy Jean and William P Walker Jr; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $352,540.
7755 Thayer Road, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Weekly Homes LLC; Seller: Nolensville 162 LLC; $369,823.
701 Alameda Avenue, Nolensville, Catalina; Buyer: Tia and Greg Scott Mack; Seller: Ashley Lynn and William B McCarthy II; $749,000.
2517 Carmine Street, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: Andrea L and Ry C Avery; Seller: Kelena and Bryan T Bellar; $455,000.
144 Asher Downs Circle, Nolensville, Asher Downs; Buyer: Marica and Christopher Mark Hueneke; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $869,900.
833 Cottage House Lane, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Nancy M and Thomas J Richardson; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $302,060.
2712 Bering Court, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: Julie and Marshall Morrison; Seller: Amy and Justin Higgs; $790,000.
2200 Lone Star Lane, Nolensville; Buyer: Jeffrey Michael Cunningham; Seller: Mary and Curtis Kinsman; $1,560,000.
Vacant lot on McFarlin Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Deborah L and Wayne B McDonald; Seller: Sara T and Paul Harris Tune Revocable Living Trust; $262,000.
1104 Waterbridge Drive, Nolensville, Arrington Retreat; Buyer: Mariam F Azmy and Hany A Fahmy; Seller: Torree and Torre Dequan Williams; $640,000.
1299 Maybelle Pass, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Karen Louise and Jason Daniel Billington; Seller: Allison and Michael Teague; $534,900.
400 Sweet Fern Drive, Nolensville, Arrington Retreat; Buyer: Shannon L Alley and Mark Hughes; Seller: Victoria L and Charles E Mealer; $500,000.
856 Nolenmeade Court, Nolensville, Nolenmeade; Buyer: Kristen Nicole and Justin Kyle Sparkman; Seller: Woodridge Properties LLC D/B/A Woodridge Homes LLC; $574,300.
2604 Cortlandt Court, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: Merritt and Andrew Hill; Seller: Kristen N and Justin K Sparkman; $415,000.
Vacant lot on Nolensville Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Sarah and Josh M Heck; Seller: D & D Motors Inc; $360,000.
37174
1007 Foust Court, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Christi M and Michael D Proctor; Seller: Wendi L and David Porior; $422,900.
2048 Prescott Way, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: James Savage; Seller: Beth C and Paul C Ellis; $320,000.
7007 Brindle Ridge Way, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Dennis J Carter II; Seller: Kristy and Joseph C Mullvain; $462,000.
3015 Elkhorn Place, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Jennifer W and James R Griffin; Seller: Clark Custom Homes LLC; $499,900.
1306 Carmack Court, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: Hannah R and Mark D Lee; Seller: Angie and Tom Loschiavo; $305,000.
2057 Autumn Ridge Way, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Natalie Brewer Counts; Seller: Enterprises LLC D/B/A Landmark Building Co; $659,900.
4014 Canberra Drive, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Ellen and Brian Levang; Seller: R G Custom Homes LLC; $609,900.
1921 Kittemer Lane, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Kristy and Joseph C Mullvain; Seller: Natalie Brewer and Johnathan S Counts; $579,000.
4010 Kilbrian Court, Spring Hill, Campbell Station; Buyer: Alexander Lvovsky; Seller: Mia M Costa; $497,500.
3009 Elkhorn Place, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Miner Family Trust; Seller: Clark Custom Homes LLC; $489,900.
7007 Masonboro Drive, Spring Hill, Wakefield; Buyer: Laurie and Robert Poole; Seller: Kara and Bruce J Curry; $332,500.
1713 Ginger Way, Spring Hill, Ridgeport; Buyer: Johannah Pearle and Garrett Laddie Fredrick; Seller: Laura B and James W Corder III; $320,000.
4021 Fremantle Circle, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Mihael P and Gerald D Morgan; Seller: Christina Jean and Wesley Darnell Shepherd; $525,000.
2024 Gweneth Drive, Spring Hill, Campbell Station; Buyer: Jordan and Brett Fennell; Seller: Samantha and Brandon A Hamilton; $589,900.
4024 Fremantle Circle, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Elizabeth Ann and Steven Michael Ortiz; Seller: Robert D Ford; $494,700.
3039 Sakari Circle, Spring Hill, Dakota Pointe; Buyer: Ellen M and George A Tutaj; Seller: Lori A and Blake C Gore; $376,000.
6006 Wallaby Court, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Rachel and Kenneth McConathy; Seller: Donna McConathy; $330,000.
6022 Trout Lane, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Lindsey and Thomas Hodgkinson; Seller: Bonner Builders Inc; $692,800.
3057 Romain Trail, Spring Hill, Wakefield; Buyer: Kimberly A and Thomas S Lane; Seller: Jessica Rogers and James Brent Clarkson; $354,000.
2709 Foxtrot Lane, Spring Hill, Burtonwood; Buyer: Karen L and Jason Kelley; Seller: Wanda A and James Lovell; $407,000.
2079 Lequire Lane, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Stephanie R and Jeffrey D Burnham; Seller: Catherine and Stephen King; $380,000.
3046 Boxbury Lane, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Copperstone Development Partners LLC; $67,000.
4016 Canberra Drive, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Newman Family Trust; Seller: R G Custom Homes LLC; $625,000.
37179
2344 Redwood Trail, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Brittney Marteney and Romanel Viramontes; Seller: Abbey and Chris Lanigan; $395,000.
1134 Summerville Circle, Thompsons Station, Newport Crossing; Buyer: Thomas Nielson II; Seller: Josh Chambers; $220,000.
3833 Pulpmill Drive, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Courtney and Jason David Parker; Seller: Old South Construction LLC; $844,356.
1505 Danville Circle, Thompsons Station, Picketts Ridge; Buyer: SFR JV-1 Property LLC; Seller: Tonia M and Erik Andaluz; $261,000.
2000 Newark Lane #H300, Thompsons Station; Buyer: Jennifer Cripps and Jennie J Le Camp; Seller: Jane Willson Sikes Revocable Trust; $279,900.
1110 Brixworth Drive, Thompsons Station, Brixworth; Buyer: R Leighann Blunt and Mark A White; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $600,422.
3461 Milford Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Jennifer and Charles Phillip Searles; Seller: Crescent Homes TN LLC; $570,570.
2233 Maytown Circle, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Bridgette and Adin Johnson; Seller: Lennar Homes of TN LLC; $476,113.
1310 Saybrook Crossing, Thompsons Station, Newport Crossing; Buyer: Melissa Renee and Jaren Dale Swann; Seller: Christina and Michael Louis Iannelli II; $355,000.
2601 Baugh Road, Thompsons Station; Buyer: Eiman Hamza; Seller: Jmay LLC; $365,000.
2663 Dunstan Place Drive, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Scott Dalrymple; Seller: Gabriela and Robert Fletcher; $595,000.
3295 Vinemont Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Louisa Margaret Emanuel and Egbert Rebeiro; Seller: Summitt Builders Corp; $499,900.
2641 Buckner Road, Thompsons Station, Churchill Farms; Buyer: Lisa and Austin Coulson; Seller: Julia Dozier and Randolph Dozier Living Trusts; $400,000.
3120 Natoma Circle, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Ross Anthony Young; Seller: Ruchanee and Graham Shepard; $809,000.
3448 Colebrook Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Madonna M Higgins; Seller: Kimberly K and John G Peterson; $585,000.
3866 Somers Lane, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Bethany and Heath Hartzog; Seller: Anita D and William J Christiansen III; $415,000.
