PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF AUG. 18, 2021
37014
6060 Porters Union Way, Arrington, Hardeman Springs; Buyer: Valerie Dawn and Frank Stephen Serdy Jr; Seller: Darrene and Clifford Ernst; $215,000.
5806 Wagonvale Drive, Arrington, Hardeman Springs; Buyer: Marcella C and Gregory H Bouldien; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $1,019,137.
37027
6336 Kingsbury Drive, Brentwood, Laurelwood; Buyer: Haley and John Houston Dollarhide; Seller: Patricia H and Robert B Grove Revocable Trust; $928,809.
9404 Smithson Lane, Brentwood, Chenoweth; Buyer: Alexandra and Hendrik Boghaert; Seller: Natalia and Norman P Smothers; $840,000.
1645 Westgate Circle, Brentwood, Westgate Commons; Buyer: Wesley Kane Patterson; Seller: Irongate; $2,500,000.
9508 In-a-Vale Lane, Brentwood, In-a-Vale Estates; Buyer: Alicia Rae and Dominic Mattchione; Seller: Mary L and Randolph W McKnight; $725,000.
707 Brass Lantern Place, Brentwood, Brass Lantern Farm; Buyer: Mariam Moshiri and Aaron Courtland Martin; Seller: Fern Tietgens ILO Family Trust; $3,100,000.
9828 Split Log Road, Brentwood; Buyer: Sunset Road Development LLC; Seller: G-IV Farms LLC; $15,200,000.
101 Governors Way, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Brandy and Keith Burgess; Seller: Karen S and Daniel M Haugen; $1,559,765.
25 Colonel Winstead Drive, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Angelina Christine and Matthew James Dryfhout; Seller: Cassie L and Garrett T Jones; $2,375,000.
501 Mansion Drive, Brentwood, Country Club Estates; Buyer: Laura Nicole Burdine and Justin Williams; Seller: Radhika and Thiruvengadathan Ramjee; $825,000.
5119 Seward Road, Brentwood, Meadow Lake; Buyer: Chelsie L and Jeffrey D East; Seller: Vicki L and Thomas E McArthur; $1,734,775.
1721 Danforth Park Close, Brentwood, Montclair; Buyer: Karrie Amanda Ruth and Jay John Alfred Burkhardt III; Seller: Deidra M and Travis W Shore; $1,541,000.
5173 Remington Drive, Brentwood, Princeton Hills; Buyer: Deborah L and Kevin P Connor; Seller: Chelsie L and Jeffrey D East; $2,150,000.
1872 Shamrock Drive, Brentwood, Laurelwood; Buyer: Montgomery Classic Construction LLC; Seller: Desiree and Robert K Barnes; $925,000.
1007-A Highland Road, Brentwood; Buyer: Mark Daniel Miersma; Seller: Primus Companies Inc; $2,690,797.
5215 Harpeth Ridge Drive, Brentwood, Heathrow Hills; Buyer: Marie-Laure Frere and Sean D Donovan; Seller: Sandra S and Scott Borchetta; $1,400,000.
1210 Choctaw Trail, Brentwood, Indian Point; Buyer: Heather and Maurice John Fitzgerald; Seller: Susan W and Mark J Vanston; $1,195,000.
1091 Wilshire Way, Brentwood, Lansdowne; Buyer: Jo Faye Stimson Revocable Trust; Seller: Beth Lewis and Mark Wells Miller; $1,275,000.
9129 Saddlebow Drive, Brentwood, Brentmeade Estates; Buyer: Bridget Woolems and Douglas Whitmore Smith; Seller: Carlton B Tarkington Marital Trust; $1,295,000.
7025 Matthews Court, Brentwood, Mooreland Estates; Buyer: Pearl Meadow LLC; Seller: JRB Realty LLC and HEVA LLC; $385,000.
37046
6530 Eudailey-Covington Road, College Grove; Buyer: Elizabeth G and Stephen A Lipa; Seller: Cara and Grant Ellis; $955,000.
9005 Nestling Ridge Court, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $135,100.
7066 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Sherri and Kenneth Schaff; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $662,765.
6201 Lynch Lane, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Stonegate Homes LLC; Seller: Ashley F and James Brandon Washburn; $1,968,000.
8000 Backwoods Private Drive, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: Price Living Trust; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC and Hideaway at Arrington HOA; $3,000,000.
6220 Wild Heron Way, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Cindy Marie and Adam Friedrich Spiess; Seller: Lisa Sauls and Alpesh Patel; $2,350,000.
7028 Vineyard Valley Drive, College Grove, Vineyard Valley; Buyer: Robin and Robert Noland; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $681,065.
6825 Falls Ridge Lane, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Opendoor Property C LLC; Seller: Michelle N and William C Swallows; $763,000.
8004 Backwoods Private Drive, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: Troubadour Lot 720 LLC; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; $2,900,000.
4854 Smithson Road, College Grove; Buyer: Lawrence T Card; Seller: Jo Ann and Amber Nichole Smithson; $635,000.
37062
5021 Bobo Court, Fairview, Cumberland Estates; Buyer: Sarah Joy Fukuyama and Joshua Ethan Greer; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $371,014.
4007 Brazelton Way, Fairview, Cumberland Estates; Buyer: Tina Marie and Christian Doyle Suffridge; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $345,023.
2655 Fairview Boulevard, Fairview; Buyer: DNP Properties LLC; Seller: Deana J and Randall C Inman; $1,200,000.
7328 Northwest Highway, Fairview; Buyer: Cayla Brooks; Seller: Ron Buck; $465,000.
5024 Bobo Court, Fairview, Cumberland Estates; Buyer: Anastasia Marie Grider and Wil Garret Keener; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $366,332.
2007 Ambie Way, Fairview, Cumberland Estates; Buyer: Amy M and Harold C Hamm II; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $438005.
37064
2030 Erwin Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Mockingbird Ventures LLC; Seller: Hilary King and Justin Werthan; $865,000.
5018 Maysbrook Lane, Franklin, Echelon; Buyer: Denise Ann and David Brian Ladzick; Seller: Mayo and Robert J Martinez; $990,501.
6051 Rural Plains Circle #309, Franklin; Buyer: Shirley Anne and Kurt Matthew Spycher; Seller: Michael P Fallos; $400,000.
217 2nd Avenue South, Franklin; Buyer: Tisa Zipper Trust; Seller: Westbrook Cool Springs Investments LLC; $1,715,000.
143 Generals Retreat Place, Franklin, Generals Retreat; Buyer: IRA Innovations LLC F/B/O David William Pickman Jr IRA; Seller: Bridget and Scott B Johnson; $255,000.
2810 Owl Hollow Road, Franklin; Buyer: Stephanie D Mills; Seller: Loretta and Barry Polk; $320,000.
1001 Blaine Court, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Leeann B and James M Kamper II; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $801,397.
1024 St Georges Way, Franklin, Windsor Park; Buyer: Taylor Allison and Adam James Sanders; Seller: Dace and Edgars Gulbis; $890,000.
226 11th Avenue South, Franklin; Buyer: Aneta and Peter Goldman; Seller: Shanlynn Sutherland and Mark Ryan Grosvenor; $1,850,000.
544 Sydenham Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Sandra L and David D Dunn; Seller: Monal Joshi and Prashant Pandya; $530,300.
5034 Water Leaf Drive, Franklin, Water Leaf; Buyer: Amy and Mark Montoney; Seller: Jodi and Charles Strock; $1,889,900.
1001 Buckingham Circle, Franklin; Buyer: Katie and Michael W Terwilliger Jr; Seller: Michael R Abate; $624,000.
120 Ormesby Place, Franklin, Millgate; Buyer: Diane Freeman and Richard Franklin Pace; Seller: Jeffrey Donald Kinney; $410,000.
408 Caldwell Court, Franklin, Polk Place; Buyer: Evelyn F and John C Bonds III; Seller: Joannie F Smith; $632,500.
274 Stonehaven Circle, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Elizabeth Harland and Thomas Atlee Willis; Seller: Kelly Vane and Travis Fravel; $710,000.
1365 Buckingham Circle, Franklin, Buckingham Park; Buyer: Tracie Bonds Whiney and Braxton Lee Bonds; Seller: Laura Pleake and Kendra B Gebhart; $570,000.
1115 Carnton Lane #A5, Franklin, Carnton Square Condo; Buyer: Marshel N Spitzer; Seller: Ernie Reynolds; $310,000.
115 Hobbs Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Melissa P and Evan James Shapiro; Seller: Stacey K and Seth B Morris; $835,000.
1029 Honey Bush Circle, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Murali Gundappan; Seller: Olivia E and Brian S Kirkpatrick; $405,000.
222 Maple Drive, Franklin, Hill Estates; Buyer: Lauren and Mark Anthony Johnson; Seller: Debra J Johnson; $420,000.
2304 Henpeck Lane, Franklin, Oakwood Estates; Buyer: Allison Blackwell and Steven Matthew Ragan; Seller: Laura Lani and Alfred Charles Schmutzer III; $780,000.
236 Pearl Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Mark A Caspersen; Seller: Emily C and William B Wright; $1,060,000.
1025 Hornsby Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Hannah and Nicholas Anderson; Seller: Rebekah J and Spencer E Bales; $925,000.
Vacant lot on Greenbrier Road, Franklin; Buyer: Meagan B and John W Scaduto; Seller: Barbara Ann and Jimmy Davis; $210,000.
9409 Clovercroft Road, Franklin, Worthington; Buyer: Amber Lee and Bo Joseph Kaeser; Seller: Chelsea and Justin Gilbert Living Trust; $305,200.
126 3rd Avenue North, Franklin; Buyer: Curo Financial Properties LLC; Seller: Janet R and Alan R Yuspeh; $2,225,000.
412 Queen Marys Court, Franklin, Ralston Glen; Buyer: Marcus A Rixon; Seller: Maria Delourdes R and Peter P Thomas Jr; $565,000.
2019 Cumberland Valley Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Kathleen and Kevin John Calabrese; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $825,838.
4017 Mossy Rock Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Stefanie and Zachary Zerbe; Seller: Egg Properties LLLP; $533,000.
608 Claridge Court, Franklin, Buckingham Park; Buyer: Alison and Michael A McKay; Seller: Celeste Bradford; $635,000.
1555 West Harpeth Road, Franklin, West Harpeth Two; Buyer: Heather and Kevin Matthew Kreutz; Seller: Chase L and Benjamin A Levin; $725,000.
37067
2002 Upland Drive, Franklin, Falcon Creek; Buyer: Alka and Anish Baijal; Seller: Sara and Alfred Huyoung Revocable Trust 2013; $420,000.
4237 Warren Road, Franklin, Valley View Estates; Buyer: Alyssa Hunt and Mark D Williams; Seller: Kattner Living Trust; $865,000.
1102 Cedarview Lane, Franklin, Cedarmont Farms; Buyer: Reed Family Trust; Seller: Nicholas E D'Antona Revocable Trust; $1,052,000.
413 Benton Lane, Franklin, Royal Oaks; Buyer: Taylor Sokoll and Christopher McCarthy; Seller: Wendy M and Mark James Eddy; $650,000.
314 Cool Springs Boulevard, Franklin, Aspen Grove; Buyer: Churchill Property Portfolio Owner LLC; Seller: Harvest Manor at Steeplechase Ret Res LLC; $15,852,921.
1526 Liberty Pike, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Victoria and Louis Quin Corbridge II; Seller: Travis J Allen and Jennifer Eliana Crosa San Martines; $625,000.
508 Vinings Court, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Sarah and Basit Siddiqi; Seller: Tammy B and Gary S Williams; $800,000.
3049 Oxford Glen Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Allison and Michael Susman; Seller: Undisclosed; $755,000.
517 Excalibur Court, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Courtney and Trevor Emerson; Seller: Gwen and Dan Dummermuth; $1,795,000.
9228 Stepping Stone Drive, Franklin, Clovercroft Preserve; Buyer: Lakshmi N and Vagdevi Sreedharan; Seller: Sujana and Anil Sawhney; $950,000.
1109 Cross Creek Drive, Franklin, Cross Creek; Buyer: Jodi and Charles Strock; Seller: Rebecca S and Paul E Norrid; $489,000.
1108 Frenchtown Lane, Franklin, Ashton Park; Buyer: Jo Ann Jones Revocable Trust; Seller: Bertha L Lucas-Thrower and Michael B Thrower; $660,000.
320 Mealer Street, Franklin, Hurstbourne Park; Buyer: Christina J and Patrick C Wendt II; Seller: Narancich Family Trust; $1,350,000.
Property on Edward Curd Lane, Franklin; Buyer: Glacier DC Assets LLC; Seller: C & Y Partners LLC; $27,000,000.
1067 Dovecrest Way, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Joanne V and Thomas P Danielson; Seller: Patterson Company LLC; $665,739.
4002 Lorena Court, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Deanna and Mark Gerdesmeier; Seller: Patterson Company LLC; $757,968.
8078 Sunrise Circle, Franklin, Morningside; Buyer: Dena K and Thomas L Williams; Seller: Rita A and Earl Ferari Trusts; $542,000.
733 East Statue Court, Franklin, Liberty Hills; Buyer: Neeraja Parinam and Ravindra Parinam Subha; Seller: Arianne and Joel West; $489,900.
3077 Oxford Glen Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Danielle Farideh Guy and Matthew Kemper Davis; Seller: Michael John Chandler II; $771,500.
37069
697 Legends Crest Drive, Franklin, Legends Ridge; Buyer: Amanda and Ananth Pamidipani Mohan; Seller: Gregory E Neff; $2,325,000.
3042 Flagstone Drive, Franklin, Laurelbrooke; Buyer: Hillary Freeman and Charles Philip Blackburn; Seller: Session Living Trust; $1,375,000.
168 Clarendon Circle, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Heidi Jean Dudley and Siegried Johann Jacob Wroebel; Seller: Alpa Patel; $580,000.
87 Alton Park Lane, Franklin, Windsor Park; Buyer: Kathryn and Johnny D Crawley; Seller: Nancy D McAfee; $420,000.
1122 Barrel Springs Hollow Road, Franklin, Forest Home Farms; Buyer: Lindsay and Seamus Frawley; Seller: Anthony J Herold; $750,000.
2001 Old South Berrys Chapel, Franklin, Hillsboro Acres; Buyer: Dana L and Thomas E Sullivan; Seller: Gail Alexander Welte Revocable Living Trust; $409,500.
132 Stanton Hall Lane, Franklin, Prescott Place; Buyer: Jeanne and Turney Stevens Family Trust; Seller: Stacy and Patrick Lomantini; $398,500.
1709 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin; Buyer: OHM Farms LLC; Seller: T E Corporation; $4,400,000.
205 Heathstone Circle, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Kate and Martin Halvey; Seller: Michele Kirkpatrick; $630,000.
37135
784 Alameda Avenue, Nolensville, Catalina; Buyer: Cheri L and Laurence R Pitcher Jr; Seller: Brandy Lynn and Robert Jason Byrd; $920,000.
544 Fort Lee Court, Nolensville, Winterset Woods; Buyer: Natalie and Joseph Dunlap; Seller: Courtney and Trevor Emerson; $625,000.
1244 Spruell Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Eileen and Jerry B Malleus; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $995,905.
504 Weybridge Drive, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Peggy C Perkins; Seller: Sara H Simmons; $371,500.
9161 Macauley Lane, Nolensville, Burkitt Place; Buyer: Gina Marie Florio and Leonard Anthony Florio III; Seller: Valisa J Schmidley; $640,000.
37174
1010 Lowrey Place, Spring Hill, Baker Springs; Buyer: Laurie and Ron Creech; Seller: Zillow Homes Property Trust; $350,000.
4918 Main Street #5, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Business Park; Buyer: Therabrink LLC; Seller: Cobia Development Co Inc; $280,000.
2098 Hemlock Drive, Spring Hill, Woodside; Buyer: Tina D and Michael E Keil; Seller: Carol Lynn Dikes; $249,000.
3005 Pandell Court, Spring Hill, Ridgeport; Buyer: Erika Wolf and George A Hays; Seller: Christina A and Dale A Ploen; $381,220.
2034 Sercy Drive, Spring Hill, Ddartford; Buyer: Norma L Merced and John T Kolisnyk; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $410,990.
9004 Wheeler Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Ananya Chaudhury and Pratyush Singha Roy; Seller: Ellen St John and Marian C Hargis; $450,000.
1838 O'Reilly Circle, Spring Hill, Shannon Glen; Buyer: Kimberlie M and Bryan S Mohundro; Seller: Alex Hall; $445,000.
1910 Portway Road, Spring Hill, Ridgeport; Buyer: Marie Elisa Viola; Seller: Chad Walls; $405,000.
1022 Aenon Circle, Spring Hill, Crossing at Wades Grove; Buyer: Opendoor Property C LLC; Seller: Alissa L and John M Ellis; $501,400.
2050 Morrison Avenue, Spring Hill, Highlands at Campbell Station; Buyer: Joyce and Woody McGee; Seller: Pamela and Curtis Watkins; $389,900.
2032 Sercy Drive, Spring Hill, Ddartford; Buyer: Kahaka Shan Anjum and Nadeem Ahmad; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $434,990.
6031 Sanmar Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Ellie Renee and Sam Raymond Featherstone; Seller: Melinda J and Christopher S Proia; $465,000.
37179
3028 Sassafras Lane, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Lauren E Bondi; Seller: Lawrence Thomas Card; $445,000.
5301 Mead Park Court, Thompson’s Station, Vale Creek; Buyer: Jaimie and Bryan M Frieders; Seller: Cutting Edge Construction Inc; $930,695.
2413 Adelaide Drive, Thompson’s Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Nicole and Brett Belanger; Seller: Lindsay and Craig Huggins; $562,000.
2611 Westerham Way, Thompson’s Station, The Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Christina and Dale E Ploen; Seller: Salvador E Barbosa; $470,000.
1553 Bunbury Drive, Thompson’s Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Caitlin and Adam Stanco; Seller: Don R Cameron III; $799,900.
2198 Loudenslager Drive, Thompson’s Station, Campbell Station; Buyer: Anne I and Robert Alfred Huettner; Seller: Linda Sue and Willard E Frye; $711,500.
2121 Loudenslager Drive, Thompson’s Station, Loopers Landing; Buyer: AH4R TN Property Two LLC; Seller: Linda J and David P Williford; $365,000.
2035 Tollgate Boulevard, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: PCG Realty LLC; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $431,725.
Vacant lot on Bethesda Road, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Lawrence Thomas Card; Seller: Charlene D and Hugh M Williams Jr; $249,000.
1520 Nickelby Place, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Willow Branch Partners LLC; Seller: Evans North LLC; $510,000.
2027 Conductor Lane, Thompson’s Station, Whistle Stop Farms; Buyer: Glenn Baker; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $1,140,000.
2620 Bramblewood Lane, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Alyssa Marie and Eric Van Schaik; Seller: Linda H and Jeffrey K Williams; $689,000.
