PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF
AUG. 25, 2020
37027
1406 Newhaven Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Kari and Andrew Irons; Seller: Shawn and Lauren Cannon; $1,560,000.
9410 Highwood Hill Road, Brentwood, Raintree Forest South; Buyer: Valerie L and Keith C Dance; Seller: Kathleen A Cain; $645,000.
5102 Williamsburg Road, Brentwood, Iroquois Estates; Buyer: Pantheon Development LLC; Seller: The Estate of John W Sweeney Sr; $635,000.
9110 Cambridge Court, Brentwood, Brentmeade Estates; Buyer: Timothy Graham Johnson; Seller: Barbara N and Patrick M Dray; $755,000.
9216 Hunterboro Drive, Brentwood, Foxboro Estates; Buyer: Molly Ann and Owen Tyler Stell; Seller: Callie E and William J Jackson; $800,000.
9214 Brushboro Drive, Brentwood, Foxboro Estates; Buyer: Anne K and Jeffrey R King; Seller: Nawas S Hussein; $707,500.
6320 Waterford Drive, Brentwood, Waterford; Buyer: Jennifer Paige and Eric S Hastings; Seller: Melissa and Mark Bourgeois; $1,565,000.
1606 Robby Court, Brentwood, Brenthaven; Buyer: Claudia and Jimmy Barajas; Seller: Daisy Phuoc Truong; $835,000.
200 Thornhill Crescent, Brentwood, Annandale; Buyer: Lisa M and Randy M Sieve; Seller: Catherine M Barnett; $1,300,000.
1624 Ragsdale Road, Brentwood, Mastroleo; Buyer: R Michaelle and John B Zelenak; Seller: Michael S Ladouceur; $550,000.
1239 Wheatley Forest Drive, Brentwood, Bridgeton Park; Buyer: Reed Eileen and Wade Michael Cervenka; Seller: Sherry and Phillip Matt Cardwell; $535,000.
855 Windstone Boulevard, Brentwood, Windstone; Buyer: Donna and James E Richards III; Seller: Mara L and Nicholas V Flanagan; $2,795,000.
1498 Marcasite Drive, Brentwood; Buyer: Helen Amaka and Anthony Ekwo; Seller: Charlotte and Michael Stewart; $765,000.
1606 Hillwood Drive, Brentwood, Fountainbrooke; Buyer: Anita Ann Von Arb and Alexander Neil Luchs; Seller: Elizabeth Morton and Arturo Neto; $693,000.
9814 Glenmore Lane, Brentwood, Owl Creek; Buyer: Nickerson Property Holdings LLC; Seller: Daniel Sherwin; $620,000.
8214 Glover Drive, Brentwood, Parkside at Brenthaven; Buyer: Clayton Adams; Seller: Alan D Adams Inc; $810,000.
8106 Shady Place, Brentwood, Brenthaven; Buyer: Yogita and Manguirish Sawardekar; Seller: Ola Halim; $885,000.
5243 Lysander Lane, Brentwood, McGavock Farms; Buyer: Bethany and Mitchell Kingston; Seller: Todd Burke; $1,570,000.
1450 Witherspoon Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Legend Homes LLC; Seller: Woodridge Properties LLC; $413,000.
1002 Cadbury Court, Brentwood, Heathrow Hills; Buyer: Julie and Timothy Harold Miller; Seller: Alessandra and Michael Waters Glaser; $1,620,000.
9310 Crockett Road, Brentwood, Indian Point; Buyer: Rebekah M and Travis R Gordon; Seller: M Keith Jones; $626,700.
6224 Bridlewood Lane, Brentwood, River Oaks; Buyer: Jessica and Logan Mulvey; Seller: J & B Realty Holdings LLC; $1,000,000.
1849 Barnstaple Lane, Brentwood, Morgan Farms; Buyer: Kathleen Gong and Joshua Essel; Seller: Nadine and Jimmy E Francis; $955,000.
528 Turtle Creek Drive, Brentwood, Belle Rive; Buyer: Madeline C and Luke Andrew Alger; Seller: Megan and Murat Akdamar; $1,422,000.
37046
8409 Six String Drive, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: Discover This Trust; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; $1,500,000.
8405 Six String Drive, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: James Neal; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; $1,500,000.
7582 Delancey Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Robin Gwen and John F Pracht Jr; Seller: McDaniel Estate Partners LLC; $510,689.
7558 Delancey Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Kaeli J and Ryan T Lafferty; Seller: McDaniel Estate Partners LLC; $556,210.
6732 Edgemore Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Brandi Noelle and Shawn William Haws; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $642,950.
8560 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Jennifer and Bryan Richter; Seller: Stephanie M and Matthew Brown Love; $225,345.
8151 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Edwards Family Trust; Seller: Stonegate Homes LLC; $1,697,656.
6660 Edgemore Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Erin and Michael Andrews; Seller: Cecilia and Dustin G Dockins; $569,700.
37062
7116 Sweetbriar Circle, Fairview, Sweetbriar Springs; Buyer: Leigh Ann Everett and Joshua Andrew Remke; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $409,737.
1053 Brayden Drive, Fairview, Cumberland Estates; Buyer: Gerald W Hall; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $300,190.
7203 Ragland Place, Fairview, Otter Creek Springs; Buyer: Heather and Ryan Clement; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $495,545.
7114 White Oak Drive, Fairview, Glenhaven; Buyer: Kelly L Almeida; Seller: Melinda G and Jon Cherry; $277,000.
7125 Fernvale Springs Way, Fairview, Fernvale Springs; Buyer: Tracy R and Bert L Henderson; Seller: Duke & Duke LLC; $224,900.
7108 Meadow View Drive, Fairview, Rolling Acres; Buyer: Margaret and Taylor Jennings; Seller: West Coast Property Investments LLC; $210,000.
7260 Horn Tavern Road, Fairview; Buyer: Michelle D and Ricky E Sullivan; Seller: Monica Trimp; $57,900.
7303 Flat Rock Court, Fairview, Otter Creek Springs; Buyer: Leslie and David Weckler; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $521,906.
1022 Brayden Drive, Fairview, Cumberland Estates; Buyer: Shannon and Jason Alan Chapman; Seller: Sheila Marie and Benjamin Adam Miller; $343,000.
7120 Wallace Road, Fairview; Buyer: Layne Robinson and Brian Atkins; Seller: Beth Anne and Randall Cleveland Tidwell II; $450,000.
Hill Hughes Road, Fairview; Buyer: Melinda and William Morton; Seller: Kim D and Anthony S Martin; $127,000.
37064
115 Jasper Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Lori J and Mark H Rohde; Seller: Lisa B McReynolds; $850,000.
5976 North Lick Creek Road, Franklin; Buyer: Sheila and John Delony; Seller: Tiffany and Richard T Higgins; $525,000.
1043 Oglethorpe Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Jacob Noah Federici; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $352,410.
912 Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $144,900.
918 Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $144,900.
4030 Foxglove Farm Drive, Franklin, Foxglove Farm; Buyer: Narae Shin and Yuriy Kocherzhenko; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $620,035.
237 Bishops Gate Drive, Franklin, Bishops Gate Wards Mill; Buyer: Shaista R Khan and Humayun A Mian; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $1,045,638.
305 Walter Roberts Street, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Melanie Nichole and David Jonathan Lutz; Seller: Angela D and Aaron J Whitaker; $708,000.
1611 Emerald Court, Franklin, South Point; Buyer: Jennifer Brown and Johnny Calvin Wooten III; Seller: Marian P and Robert H Holt; $639,000.
434 Queen Marys Court, Franklin, Ralston Glen; Buyer: Nathan Earl Stallcup; Seller: Rachel L and David R Mickholtzick; $476,000.
1061 Oglethorpe Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Tessa Joy Hongosh and Charles Jacob Ingrassia; Seller: NVR Inc; $380,000.
388 Irvine Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Lisa Stone and Daniel Thacker; Seller: Amanda Stephens and Joshua C Morris; $569,000.
3112 Vera Valley Road, Franklin, Spencer Hall; Buyer: Gary Ray Miller; Seller: Julie D and Brian C Fouraker; $395,100.
1007 Sattui Court, Franklin, Stags Leap; Buyer: Mary-Kate and Phillip Martin Anderson; Seller: Palkovic Revocable Living Trust; $779,000.
1718 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Donna L and Tony D McAnally; Seller: Mary Katherine and Phillip Martin Anderson; $1,198,000.
508 Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Annamarie Cecile and James T Merritt; Seller: Donna Beth and Stanley Douglas Cox; $890,000.
108 Wilshire Drive, Franklin, Founders Pointe; Buyer: Kellie and Christopher Deckard; Seller: Jennifer Kathleen Gray and Marc Anthony Cioto; $525,000.
210 Julia Court, Franklin, Maplewood; Buyer: Theresa Hammond; Seller: Tina L Presley; $369,900.
115 Brilliantine Circle, Franklin, 11th Off Main; Buyer: Cynthia Haden and Sam Walker Wright; Seller: Rebecca and Ashlee R Wright; $550,000.
703 Granville Road, Franklin, Orleans Estates Condos; Buyer: Meghann K and Joshua R Roberts; Seller: Lisa T Lawrence; $208,855.
104 Fitzgerald Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Donna and Charles Edward Roberts; Seller: Lauren and Michael Zagurski; $803,000.
1121 Westhaven Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Latresa G and Fred J Duke Jr; Seller: Christopher A Cooley; $561,338.
5507 Joseph Street, Franklin, Hillsboro; Buyer: Mary Lee and Steve Bartlett; Seller: Timothy J Beaulieu; $724,135.
1015 Wetzel Drive, Franklin, Riverbluff; Buyer: Willow Branch Partners LLC; Seller: Riverbluff Investments LLC; $640,000.
1319 West Main Street, Franklin; Buyer: Melissa and Sean Rowe; Seller: Jonathan L Williams; $185,000.
603 Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Emerald Estock and Laurie Weakley; Seller: Linda K and David A Klein; $540,000.
440 Boyd Mill Avenue, Franklin; Buyer: Genie H and Kirk J Kelso; Seller: Montgomery Classic Construction LLC; $689,000.
2302 Henpeck Lane, Franklin, Oakwood Estates; Buyer: Kendel J Kitchen and Amber M Brewer; Seller: Nancy Trondsen and Woodrow Eugene Trondsen; $490,000.
1517 Indian Meadows Drive, Franklin, Indian Meadows; Buyer: Tera and James K Orser; Seller: Jena Shoemaker and Benjamin Everett Beasley; $540,000.
205 Monticello Road, Franklin, Monticello; Buyer: Sherry K and Arthur R Anderson III; Seller: Michael Lee Barnes; $480,000.
3119 Winberry Drive, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: SPH Property One LLC; Seller: Darla Price Davidson; $370,000.
831 Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Zurich Homes Group LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $326,000.
1101 Downs Boulevard #306, Franklin, Hardison Hills; Buyer: Emily Jiran; Seller: Teresa E and Douglas L Bornick; $259,900.
237 Circuit Road, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Bonnie and Jeffrey Smith; Seller: Homeward Custom Homes LLC; $765,000.
2203 Oakwood Court, Franklin, Oakwood Estates; Buyer: Music City Holdings LLC; Seller: Sunita and Chander K Kanal; $450,000.
303 Findon Court, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Carleigh Joy and Chad Joseph Cadieux; Seller: Mary and Howard A Haynes; $600,000.
4112 New Highway 96 West, Franklin; Buyer: Krista Lynn Slade; Seller: Ashley Jean Marie and Clayton Talbot Harlin Jr; $645,000.
4617 Delta Springs Lane, Franklin, Delta Springs; Buyer: Kerry and Fred Elias; Seller: Emily and Alex Rector; $273,000.
605 Moss Lane, Franklin; Buyer: Angelia J Van Vranken; Seller: Melinda L and Richard D Meyers; $1,025,000.
2203 Oakwood Court, Franklin, Oakwood Estates; Buyer: Jeremy Davenport; Seller: Music City Holdings LLC; $470,000.
3244 Boyd Mill Avenue, Franklin; Buyer: Tania E and Richard W Clark; Seller: Jonathan Barron; $310,000.
1212 Carnton Lane, Franklin, Heath Place of Franklin; Buyer: Jordan and Kevin D Daniel; Seller: Tara A and Mark W Mabry; $570,000.
1801 Gunnerson Lane, Franklin, Swansons Ridge; Buyer: Vision Builders LLC D/B/A Bordeaux Homes LLC; Seller: Swansons Ridge LLC; $271,000.
947 Scouting Drive, Franklin; Buyer: Tressia M Grant; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $429,740.
2 lots on North Margin Street, Franklin; Buyer: 240 2nd St Franklin LLC; Seller: Charlie B Mitchell Jr; $1,000,000.
264 Karnes Drive, Franklin, Polk Place; Buyer: David Mickholtzick; Seller: Margaret and Matthew A Manning; $580,500.
Vacant lot on New Highway 96 North, Franklin; Buyer: Sarah and Matthew Oneill; Seller: Dan Properties LP; $205,000.
4017 Cheever Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Jane and Russell Follis; Seller: Harriet and Bureon Ledbetter; $579,000.
500 Hollyhock Way, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Allison Brust and Montana Ortiz; Seller: Tracie L and Jason Simmonds; $365,000.
4056 Gracious Drive, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Nicole Marie Siana; Seller: Melissa and Alan Bullington; $384,900.
101 Valley Ridge Road, Franklin, Green Valley; Buyer: Jordan K and Simon L Baker; Seller: James D Hill Jr; $380,000.
507 Sharpe Drive, Franklin, Founders Pointe; Buyer: Carrie and Jason Estes; Seller: Valerie Yvonne and Jesse Paul Doeinck; $445,000.
9043 Berry Farms Crossing, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Janet Lynn and Kenneth Reid Edwards; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $879,900.
419 Figuers Drive, Franklin, School Manor; Buyer: Michael Anderson; Seller: Connie Boone; $322,000.
1804 Gunnerson Lane, Franklin, Swansons Ridge; Buyer: Heist LLC; Seller: Swansons Ridge LLC; $202,000.
179 Keller Trail, Franklin; Buyer: Jan C Conwill; Seller: Barbara K and Daniel T Frank; $527,000.
2021 Moultrie Circle, Franklin; Buyer: Alison G Ina Trust; Seller: Jan C Conwill; $395,000.
1704 Swansons Ridge Drive, Franklin, Swansons Ridge; Buyer: Lori and John Sorrell; Seller: Southern Elite Custom Homes LLC; $1,300,000.
6007 Donovan Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Valerie and David Clark; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $776,728.
1055 Oglethorpe Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Milind Jivtode and Deepali Ghanway; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $327,975.
504 South Margin Street, Franklin; Buyer: Deborah Denise Watkins; Seller: Robert R Cook; $600,000.
454 Cardel Lane, Franklin, Cardel Village; Buyer: Drees Premier Homes Inc; Seller: Belle Vista Phase 3 LLC; $190,000.
1617 Cabot Drive, Franklin, Heath Place at Franklin; Buyer: Jennifer S and Daniel J Johnson; Seller: Faith and Alexander Kowerko; $479,900.
1905 Eli Lane, Franklin, Swansons Ridge; Buyer: Hewn Custom Homes Design LLC; Seller: Swansons Ridge LLC; $255,000.
1905 Eli Lane, Franklin, Swansons Ridge; Buyer: Heidi and Brent Hyland; Seller: Hewn Custom Home Design LLC; $285,000.
322 Inwood Way, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Tara Ann and Mark William Mabry Jr; Seller: Kristina S and Melvin T Staton Jr; $775,000.
9165 Keats Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Vitalina and Kerry McCarty; Seller: Glover Family Trust; $614,000.
9008 Keats Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Margaret P and Nicholas J Giovino; Seller: John P Kelly; $915,000.
601 Cobert Lane, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Mary M and Kevin Bryan Brown; Seller: Ashley Elizabeth Searcy and Tony Lewis Johnson; $474,000.
1202 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin, Watson Glen; Buyer: 3 Star Investments LLC; Seller: Turbo Investments International Inc; $3,450,000.
116 Ftizgerald Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Helen and Michael Allen Vann; Seller: Amy and Brian Delauter; $956,000.
37067
9003 Sunrise Circle, Franklin, Morningside; Buyer: Ashlee R Wright and Rebecca L Horne; Seller: Barbara Janelle and George Thomson Guthrie; $451,000.
204 Big Ben Court, Franklin, Royal Oaks; Buyer: Katherine Paige and Richard Devin Bradshaw; Seller: Ella C and Charles Russell Given; $451,000.
1053 Watkins Creek Drive, Franklin, Watkins Creek; Buyer: Carrol and Robert Noe; Seller: Cheryl Calina Burns; $825,000.
706 Pendragon Court, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Bruce Wolowitz; Seller: Cutting Edge Construction Inc; $225,000.
1405 Marrimans Court, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Kimberley and Glen R Richardson Jr; Seller: Prathiba and Jose Pavil; $499,000.
319 Freedom Drive, Franklin, Liberty Hills; Buyer: Rebecca and Scott Barber; Seller: Emily Ann and Matthew Neyman; $425,000.
6079 Lookaway Circle, Franklin, Lookaway Farms; Buyer: Huish Legacy FBO Andrue Huish; Seller: Partners in Building of TN LLC; $1,190,000.
111 Golden Meadow Lane, Franklin, Golden Meadows; Buyer: Emily G and William H Askew; Seller: Michael C Daffron; $425,000.
620 Bakers Bridge Avenue, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Grover C Carlock Jr; Seller: Hallmark Volkswagen Ventures; $4,840,000.
1007 Market Street, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Ashley B and Carl Veenendaal Jr; Seller: Angela J and Stephen Strout; $525,000.
125 Selinawood Place, Franklin, Village of Clovercroft; Buyer: Ruby Sue Garner; Seller: Amy Bradley and Sandra McCullough; $455,000.
207 Big Ben Court, Franklin, Royal Oaks; Buyer: Rebecca G and Nathan C Barber; Seller: Stacy R and Chris S Rodriguez; $396,700.
37069
212 Hideaway Trail, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Brandy and Zachary O'Neal; Seller: Teresa F and Thomas A Hewett Jr; $429,000.
6654 Hastings Lane, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Tamik J Miller Trust; Seller: Tant Companies LLC; $1,250,000.
812 Highgrove Circle, Franklin, River Landing; Buyer: Diane and Harold M Wright; Seller: Cathi C and Coleman B Aycock; $926,000.
529 Crofton Park Lane, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Jennifer and David Hout; Seller: Mary Jane and Richard V Owens; $575,000.
201 Derby Lane, Franklin, Meadowgreen Acres; Buyer: Bruce Pierce; Seller: Vanna B and Thomas B Vaughn Sr; $333,000.
1207 Natchez Road, Franklin, Montpier Farms; Buyer: Natchez Franklin Trust; Seller: Kim Morter and Knut Olson; $1,600,000.
405 Lake Valley Drive, Franklin, Legends Ridge; Buyer: Karrie and Rory Rottschalk; Seller: Julie A and David E Showalter; $1,249,300.
404 Winchester Drive, Franklin, Timberline; Buyer: Kelsey Nicole and Ryan Bossung; Seller: Erin E Taack and Nathan D Herweyer; $670,000.
165 Stanton Hall Lane, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Chaitanya Guntaka and Peri Reddy Bhavanam; Seller: Karla and Enrico Ronquillo; $242,000.
2495 Old Natchez Trace, Franklin; Buyer: Laura W and David A Anderson; Seller: Stacey and Austin Lee Madison; $1,431,100.
205 Heather Drive, Franklin, Cottonwood Estates; Buyer: Allyson Harbin and William Patrick Andrews; Seller: Janet L and Kenneth R Edwards; $570,000.
1816 Pace Heaven (includes lots 1233 and 1234), Franklin, Laurelbrooke; Buyer: Mash Real Estate II LLC; Seller: Donna and Jay Richards; $250,000.
715 Wayside Court, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Jennifer D Hill; Seller: Beth A Johnson; $340,000.
604 Tonbridge Circle, Franklin, Stonebridge Park; Buyer: David Matthew Rodriguez and Dalton Pickney Rodriguez; Seller: Jennifer R and Blaine H Smith; $693,000.
136 Cavalcade Drive, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Bess Nicole and Jake E Townsend; Seller: Monica P and Marcus I Crutcher; $385,000.
1919 Berrys Chapel Court, Franklin, Hillsboro Acres; Buyer: Teresa L and Jeffrey E Gipe; Seller: Caroline Leeper and John Paul Curran; $461,000.
37135
725 Ravensdowne Drive, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Barbara N and Patrick M Dray; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $561,675.
1878 Abbey Wood Drive, Nolensville, Woods at Burberry Glen; Buyer: Laura Ann and Bryan Mylius; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $541,033.
7093 Big Oak Lane, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Mary P and Adam M Brown; Seller: Weekley Homes LLC; $806,000.
104 Cureton Court, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Teresa and Paul Klein; Seller: KDEN Homes LLC; $830,000.
2049 Belsford Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Ae Rin and Patrick Gundersen; Seller: Elizabeth and Christ Scott Helander; $720,000.
1229 Fallsworth Drive, Nolensville, Whitney Park; Buyer: Emily Claire and Stefan Collier Neely; Seller: Racheal R and David A Graham; $585,000.
1026 Wadeslea Lane, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Allison and Michael J Carter; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN Inc; $454,990.
812 Edson Lane, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Joni and William Moore; Seller: Dalamar Homes LLC; $650,000.
255 Norfolk Lane, Nolensville, McFarlin Woods; Buyer: Stefanie and Eric Waterman; Seller: Andrea Leigh Morrow and Steven Edward Elkins; $430,000.
5038 Maxwell Landing Drive, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Renata and Aziz Adburazakova; Seller: Briana G and Matthew K Bishop; $405,000.
Sam Donald Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Mary Susan and Sean McConnell; Seller: Gabriella and John Edwin Deason; $700,000.
2765 Clem Hill Lane, Nolensville, Hilmon Estates; Buyer: Morgan B and Tyler A Smith; Seller: Patricia S and John W Miller Sr; $480,000.
609 Weybridge Drive, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Lisa Bailey; Seller: Diane and John Hedge III; $342,900.
808 Alameda Avenue, Nolensville, Catalina; Buyer: Susan K and Douglas W Yearick; Seller: D R Horton Inc; $740,365.
7743 Thayer Road, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Angela and Kevin L Norris; Seller: Weekley Homes LLC; $621,560.
113 Hankins Court, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Elizabeth Morton; Seller: Nicole Maire Siana and Decker Rollin-Joseph Lang; $719,990.
3001 Hebron Trace Private Drive, Nolensville; Buyer: Mary Heinemann Griffin; Seller: Heidi L Wark; $349,000.
3231 Locust Hollow, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: SPH Property Two LLC; Seller: Anne and Hugh Stills III; $405,000.
105 Cureton Court, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Patsy and Kurt Stuessi; Seller: T F Scales Farmstead LP; $135,000.
600 Weybridge Drive, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Beth A Johnson; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $389,990.
1532 Underwood Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Dianne Mitchell and Glen Wesley McKay; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $647,500.
4642 Robin Lane, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Christina Voltaggio and Zachary Relli; Seller: Ashley Jean Marie and Clayton Talbot Harlin Jr; $555,000.
2329 Orchard Street, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: Briana Gail and Matthew Kyle Bishop; Seller: Rachel and Jesse Cox; $480,000.
37174
1910 Portview Drive, Spring Hill, Ridgeport; Buyer: Shelby and Jared Foldy; Seller: Paul Foytack Sr Revocable Trust; $315,000.
2095 Parliament Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Lorena Polanco Carreira and Jorge Francisco Sanchez Fraga; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $403,235.
4864 Ash Hill Road, Spring Hill, Woodside; Buyer: Lisa D and Robert K McAndrew; Seller: Holly Blanco and Brad Fremed; $975,000.
4025 Williford Way, Spring Hill, Tanyard Springs; Buyer: Kristina Lauren Bell and Niles Edward Hastings; Seller: Erin B and Jay T Grugett; $380,000.
1608 Witt Hill Drive, Spring Hill, Witt Hill; Buyer: Shammy and Michael S Rucker; Seller: Jessie and Brennen Cline; $320,000.
444 Heroit Drive, Spring Hill, Hamptons at Campbell Station; Buyer: Steven E Clark; Seller: Andrea and Ryan S Geibel; $342,900.
1355 Round Hill Lane, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Place; Buyer: Jessie and Brennen Cline; Seller: Meredith and Casey Box; $415,900.
5226 Main Street #5, Spring Hill, Market Place Condos; Buyer: Mary A and Douglas Foster; Seller: Well Outreach Inc; $260,000.
8000 Brightwater Way, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Dana Ruesewald; Seller: David H Robison; $475,000.
6019 Spade Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Cathleen and Stephen Rose; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $432,850.
3018 Elkhorn Place, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Susan C and Ryan M Lam; Seller: Enterprises LLC D/B/A Landmark Building Co; $489,900.
607 Shirebrook Circle, Spring Hill, Shirebrook; Buyer: Jacob Daniel Chally; Seller: Kimberly R Carey and Terrence Ivy; $283,000.
2002 Nealcrest Circle, Spring Hill, Buckner Crossing; Buyer: Janie and Mark Lucy; Seller: Wanda Lee and Tom Francis Hendrickson Trusts; $415,000.
2987 Pipkin Hills Drive, Spring Hill, Pipkin Hills; Buyer: Carrie L and William Head; Seller: Dana D Ruesewald; $280,000.
3007 Michaleen Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Jaymie A and Adam G Portenier; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $441,320.
1401 Savannah Park Drive, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Place; Buyer: Bonner Builders Inc; Seller: Dianne Elizabeth Lutzak Family Revocable Trust; $100,000.
137 Mary Ann Circle, Spring Hill, Petra Commons; Buyer: Rene Cecil and Tammie Lassiter Osborne; Seller: Kelly Lynne Neering; $244,500.
1891 Portview Drive, Spring Hill, Ridgeport; Buyer: Amanda Garcia De Matos Amaral; Seller: Hope E and Troy H Saylors; $289,900.
4049 Williford Way, Spring Hill, Tanyard Springs; Buyer: Hong Chen; Seller: Sandra and Charles Foster Legeman II; $378,000.
4000 Lexie Lane, Spring Hill, Port Royal Estates; Buyer: Kaylee Brooke Keller and Garrett Montana Owen; Seller: Kelly R and Jeremy M Grams; $335,000.
37179
2711 Palace Court, Thompsons Station, Crowne Pointe; Buyer: Nicole and Daniel Wharton; Seller: Eleonora Pintilie; $329,900.
3216 Vinemont Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Elizabeth and Matthew S Powell; Seller: Justin P Womack; $498,000.
3197 Pleasantville Bridge Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Meagan and Tyler Rue; Seller: Crescent Homes TN LLC; $661,133.
3453 Milford Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Tina M Ray-Hounshell and Steven Hounshell; Seller: Crescent Homes TN LLC; $557,728.
3457 Milford Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Rachel and Eric Cardinal; Seller: Crescent Homes TN LLC; $478,451.
2656 Churchill Drive, Thompsons Station, Campbell Station; Buyer: Janice and Paul Joseph; Seller: Jennifer B and Johnny C Wooten III; $515,000.
2915 Iroquois Drive, Thompsons Station, Cameron Farms; Buyer: Jessica Risinger; Seller: Carina and Andrew Brown; $374,900.
1495 Channing Drive, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Charles B Beck; Seller: Steven E Clark; $327,900.
3169 Pleasantville Bridge Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Anna Marie and Ryan Mitchell Stutler; Seller: Crescent Homes TN LLC; $673,819.
Columbia Pike, Thompsons Station; Buyer: Here Be Lions Inc; Seller: A Marshall Family Foods Inc; $3,395,000.
Sedberry Road, Thompsons Station; Buyer: Dena Da Viega=Jacinto and Joseph R Jacinto; Seller: Sarah Dawn and Timothy Sye W Harrison; $977,000.
1617 Lantana Drive, Thompsons Station, Brixworth; Buyer: Christina Southworth and Aaron S South; Seller: Rebecca W and Phillip Owens; $493,000.
2505 Waldorf Lane, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Candice C and Matthew T Byrd; Seller: Karen E and Daniel J Rinke; $610,000.
2683 Sutherland Drive, Thompsons Station, Picketts Ridge; Buyer: Karin L and Robert L Whittaker; Seller: Myong-Suk and Jarrett H Robinson; $289,000.
2876 Americus Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Jackie Alexander; Seller: William E Kulesh; $480,000.
4939 Bethesda Road, Thompsons Station, Fort Michael; Buyer: Bethany and Cole Sweeney; Seller: Land and Home LLC; $165,000.
3212 Vinemont Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Tabitha and Chad Coombs; Seller: Thomas Tyler Blalock; $459,900.
2608 Thames Court, Thompsons Station, Crowne Pointe; Buyer: Stephanie and Kevin John Raleigh; Seller: Chelsea Lea and Jerimiah Grey Hodges; $380,000.
1061 Rochelle Avenue, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Sheryl Konen; Seller: Laura D McHugh; $372,325.
