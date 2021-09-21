PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF AUG. 25, 2021
37014
5545 Hardeman Springs Boulevard, Arrington, Hardeman Springs; Buyer: Jennifer and Jamie Anthony; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $1,074,891.
7037 Fiddlers Glen Drive, Arrington, Arrington Ridge; Buyer: Kelly R and Brian D Brown; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $792,875.
5829 Wagonvale Drive, Arrington, Hardeman Springs; Buyer: Gretchen T Talley and Bruce Schroeder; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $1,122,252.
4573 Majestic Meadows Drive, Arrington, Kings Chapel; Buyer: Vanna and Bryan Padilla; Seller: Cadence Construction LLC; $925,322.
4108 Banner Square Lane, Arrington, Kings Chapel; Buyer: Pamela E and Tracy E Thomas; Seller: Deborah Wiginton and Michael D Caldwell; $854,977.
37027
9538 Sunbeam Court, Brentwood, Hampton Reserve; Buyer: Dais Family Trust; Seller: Susan A and Robert M DeCuyper; $2,200,000.
9256 Lehigh Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Holt Witherspoon LLC; Seller: Odette LLC; $740,951.
2506 Shays Lane, Brentwood, Brookfield; Buyer: Ashley M and James A Reid; Seller: Elizabeth K and Wade C Privett; $890,000.
1621 Primm Drive, Brentwood, Brenthaven; Buyer: Genaide and Robert John Kilduff; Seller: Alice G and John J Conner; $1,199,000.
6222 Belle Rive Drive, Brentwood, Castleman; Buyer: Sandra Jean and Taylor George Duncan; Seller: Ward Marriage Trust; $1,500,000.
9429 Weatherly Drive, Brentwood, Laurels West; Buyer: Teudee LLC; Seller: Wendy R and Robert F Montgomery; $1,815,000.
1108 Navaho Drive, Brentwood, Liberty Downs; Buyer: Jill Balaka and Justin Hallenbeck; Seller: Donelle L Chisolm; $1,200,000.
9504 Grand Haven Drive, Brentwood, Raintree Forest Reserve; Buyer: Mark Le Clair; Seller: Hani Sobhi Bushra; $1,138,202.
300 Dyer Lane, Brentwood, Meadow Lake; Buyer: Hyde Construction Group LLC; Seller: Valerie N Tidwell; $825,000.
1701 Mallory Lane, Brentwood, Cool Springs Centre; Buyer: URS Mallory Corners LLC; Seller: LRF1 Nashville Retail I LLC; $24,850,000.
6404 Westbourne Drive, Brentwood, Oakhampton; Buyer: Margryt F and Wilburn C Tucker; Seller: Whitney and Mark Sherrard; $1,190,800.
333 Shadow Creek Drive, Brentwood, Shadow Creek; Buyer: Lindsay Jahnke and Michael Coplin; Seller: Deanna D and Edward Farmer; $825,000.
8330 Carriage Hills Drive, Brentwood, Carriage Hills; Buyer: Rachel and Andrew Bonami; Seller: Amy and Christopher Klinefelter; $910,000.
3 Sawgrass Lane, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Amy Lynn and Neil S Tenzer; Seller: Girjel Trust; $1,800,000.
9440 Highwood Hill Road, Brentwood, Raintree Forest South; Buyer: Helena E O'Neal and Michael B Lecou; Seller: Denise and Kevin Smith; $907,000.
951 Pinkerton Court, Brentwood, Stoneview; Buyer: Ibthiaj and Zaher Abdelaziz; Seller: Thor Trust; $935,000.
1401 Newhaven Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Audrea and Brendan Rich; Seller: Ashley and Hunter C Batson; $1,899,000.
9652 Concord Road, Brentwood; Buyer: Emily and Michael Taylor; Seller: Joe G McSurley; $2,227,000.
1602 Reed Drive, Brentwood, Mooreland Estates; Buyer: Tricia Kingsbury and Anne Kingsbury; Seller: Karen K and Donald Russell; $450,000.
444 Beech Creek Road North, Brentwood, Beech Creek Hill; Buyer: Laura and Caleb Tucker; Seller: Chandelier Development Inc; $2,899,000.
5223 Heathrow Hills Drive, Brentwood, Heathrow Hills; Buyer: Michael Morgan; Seller: Thomas E Hanes; $1,110,000.
1780 Forsyth Park Drive, Brentwood, Montclair; Buyer: Lindsey Parks and Jason Lee Aldred; Seller: Cynthia B and Stanley C Knott; $1,559,000.
810 Albemarle Court, Brentwood, Concord Crossing; Buyer: Megan and Stephen Napier; Seller: Andrea Clare and Douglas Howard Selph; $990,000.
1488 Kellywood Drive, Brentwood, Parkside at Brenthaven; Buyer: Jordan Casady and John Crawford Bellenfant; Seller: Travis R Adams; $1,625,000.
1015 Crimson Clover Drive, Brentwood, Courtside at Southern Woods; Buyer: Angel Ong; Seller: Jennifer Chilton; $775,000.
7024 Tartan Drive, Brentwood, Mooreland Estates; Buyer: Donaleigh and George Tuttle; Seller: Nancy Schoenewaldt; $361,000.
6009 Martingale Lane, Brentwood, Belle Rive; Buyer: Melissa and Webb Embry; Seller: Geri A and Charles L Mashburn Jr; $1,200,000.
1503 Forest Garden Drive, Brentwood, Raintree Forest; Buyer: 1504 Forest Garden Drive LLC; Seller: Matt Jared Hollowell; $810,000.
9400 Ashford Place, Brentwood, Chenoweth; Buyer: Hsiang0Yun Lin and Joshua Lien; Seller: Deborah S and Michael E Hogrefe; $1,312,000.
204 Burnt Leaf Lane, Brentwood, River Oaks; Buyer: Lee Warren and John L Boone Jr; Seller: Anne and William Coachman Vereen; $1,275,000.
9429 Chenoweth Place, Brentwood, Chenoweth; Buyer: Lauren Goodson and Jenning Ryan Moody; Seller: Susan M and Dale E Ruth; $849,900.
619 Forest Park Drive, Brentwood, Forest of Brentwood; Buyer: Ana Cristina and Chad Edward Thompson; Seller: Rebecca E and Eric K Kaduru; $900,000.
37046
7245 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Amber N and James Stephen Robert Murphy; Seller: Jennifer L and Gary G Resnick; $835,000.
6880 Pulltight Hill Road, College Grove; Buyer: Cody Shane Detwiler; Seller: Mae P Alcorn Revocable Trust and Andrea L Alcorn; $2,495,000.
8536 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: 8536 Heirloom College Grove Trust; Seller: 8536 Heirloom Boulevard Trust; $2,300,000.
7158 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Grace Nyambura Mwirigi and Lawrence Mwirigi Riungu; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $615,865.
7126 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Laura and Brennan Stender; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $692,605.
9020 Nestling Ridge Court, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $135,100.
7125 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Jennifer Marie and Matthew Tag; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $824,780.
8499 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Michelle and David Benoit; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $3,178,211.
7013 Farm Field Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Jennifer Lynn and Gary Gene Resnick; Seller: Shannon and Julian Bankston; $995,000.
8472 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Lynn Killips; Seller: Green Revocable Living Trust; $2,425,000.
37062
7519 Horn Tavern Road, Fairview; Buyer: Daun A Bailey and P Jeffrey Bistritan; Seller: Caitlin and Shaun Bigness; $553,000.
5022 Bobo Court, Fairview, Cumberland Estates; Buyer: Karen R and Kristopher M Jenkins; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $375,337.
7502 Gladys Court, Fairview, Leverette Meadows; Buyer: Chelsea M Price; Seller: Aaron Bleuer; $310,000.
1048 Brayden Drive, Fairview, Cumberland Estates; Buyer: Cubdy M Aldana and Walter Avelar; Seller: Brittany and Andrew Cardwell; $383,000.
7243 Cox Pike, Fairview, Western Woods Village; Buyer: Jessica Joanne and Alexander Stuart Martin; Seller: Kerry M Rambo; $320,000.
7399 Coldwater Road, Fairview; Buyer: Hollie and Christopher Baradit; Seller: Joseph Jones; $78,750.
2006 Case Way, Fairview, Cumberland Estates; Buyer: Interdimensional Property LLC; Seller: Alex W Shepherd; $465,000.
2 lots on Hemen Way, Fairview, Audubon Cove; Buyer: Regent Homes LLC; Seller: Harold E Crye Trust; $151,000.
7220 Mary Susan Lane, Fairview, New Montgomery Place; Buyer: Offerpad SPV Borrower G LLC; Seller: Jessica and Jacob Whitfield; $380,000.
4017 Brazelton Way, Fairview, Cumberland Estates; Buyer: Angela Lynn and William E Ewald; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $358,132.
7214 Fernvale Road, Fairview; Buyer: Amie Kathleen and Michael Joseph Parks; Seller: Renee L and Brian J Parks; $177,000.
37064
1753 Berrys Chapel Road, Franklin; Buyer: Holly A Williams and Christopher G Coleman; Seller: Melissa and Clay Hazlip; $395,000.
405 North Petway Street, Franklin, Lynhurst; Buyer: Kathie J Loe; Seller: Michele L and Wayne A Evans; $286,700.
2736 McLemore Road, Franklin; Buyer: Trisha and Joel Barone; Seller: John A Westerlund; $1,240,000.
312 Devonshire Drive, Franklin, Founders Pointe; Buyer: Mahsa Sedaghat and Atabak Afshar; Seller: Holly Frances Shaw; $542,000.
106 Scruggs Avenue, Franklin, Rolling Meadows; Buyer: Katherine and John Snow; Seller: Anna-Marie and Shane E Caudill; $312,000.
3719 Mobleys Cut Road, Franklin; Buyer: Joshua Berry; Seller: Katharine Sanger and Benjamin S Espinoza; $750,000.
800 Del Rio Pike, Franklin, Idlewood; Buyer: Jill A and Dallas W Wright; Seller: Carolyn Rambo; $455,000.
3122 Winberry Drive, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: Melissa R and Ivan Collazo; Seller: Joan Cantwell; $545,000.
525 Beamon Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Leslie Naomi and David Brenton Roberts; Seller: Sarah and Jason Furcron; $680,000.
2105 Quail Court, Franklin, Boyd Mill Estates; Buyer: Opendoor Property C LLC; Seller: Karen D and John R Haynes; $398,100.
412 Wild Elm Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Erin M Burke and William G Manthey; Seller: Vernie T and John F Braley; $2,220,000.
122 Barlow Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Glenn Grayson Homebuilder LLC; Seller: Boulevard Building Group LLC; $430,000.
1101 Downs Boulevard #102, Franklin, Hardison Hills; Buyer: Sharon Sue and George Francis Ketchum; Seller: Lauren E Pitoscia; $310,000.
8086 Berry Farms Crossing, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Hard Knox Investments LLC; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $320,000.
204 Pearl Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Pamela J Gray; Seller: Lindsay M and Joshua Clark; $725,000.
1013 Kathryn Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Mary Angela Perotti Cohen Survivors Trust and Jacbre Revocable Living Trust; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $1,055,676.
142 Cordial Street, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Christy and Jason McLeod; Seller: Brenda M Toscano; $450,000.
2007 Braun Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Caitlin Nicole and Thomas Reyes IV; Seller: Mary and Augustus R MacAllister; $710,000.
1244 Carriage Park Drive, Franklin, Carriage Park Condos; Buyer: Hannah Renee McElroy; Seller: Betty G and Garnett R Davis; $246,000.
537 Pearre Springs Way, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Candace A and Matthew C Sansing; Seller: Cynthia C and Michael D Hibsch; $1,710,000.
622 Jasper Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Holly and Eric Ledieu; Seller: Tracie and Kevin Cullum; $925,000.
3309 Blazer Road, Franklin; Buyer: Tracy E Deinhart Revocable Trust; Seller: Sara L and Werner B Grossholz Jr; $850,000.
319 Walter Roberts Street, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Kelly S and Thomas A Roule Sr; Seller: Paula A and David T McClendon; $1,150,000.
341 Henry Russell Street, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Amy B Cochran; Seller: Selina R and Stephen D Rudd; $984,000.
8086 Berry Farms Crossing, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Monica Dudiak Wilson; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $300,000.
505 Skyhawk Place, Franklin, Willowsprings; Buyer: Michael Hammond; Seller: Robin Hammond; $148,734.
529 Ploughmans Bend Drive, Franklin, Chestnut Bend; Buyer: Shelley Auer and Frank John Schneider II; Seller: Mary Ellen and James H Donahue Jr; $990,000.
732 Sir Winston Place, Franklin, Buckingham Park; Buyer: Kimberly P and Paul M Flint; Seller: Megan E and Wesley K Cannon; $580,000.
203 Monks Way, Franklin, Millgate; Buyer: Kelly L and Jeffrey A Smagacz; Seller: Vermelle K Bishop; $430,000.
2007 Cumberland Valley Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Declaration of Trust; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $826,045.
609 Eastview Drive, Franklin, Eastview; Buyer: S N Tennessee LLC; Seller: Richard S Rogers Jr; $440,000.
118 Daniels Drive, Franklin, Rolling Rivers; Buyer: Moore Family Trust; Seller: Mobile Homes Partners of TN LLC; $420,000.
215 Lewisburg Avenue, Franklin; Buyer: Nelson TN Property LLC; Seller: Kathryn Elaine Fair and Timothy T Spadafora; $710,500.
425 Chelsey Cove, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Julia Marie and Dana K Jorgensen; Seller: Patricia C and James W Byars; $585,000.
1424 Clairmonte Circle, Franklin, Clairmonte; Buyer: Frances S and William L Coulter Trust; Seller: Nancy H and Chester E Murch III; $460,000.
8086 Berry Farms Crossing, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Jonaie L Abernathy; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $299,900.
8086 Berry Farms Crossing, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Jospeh Leemans; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $425,405.
8086 Berry Farms Crossing, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Brian Matthew Grove; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $401,740.
1101 Downs Boulevard #230, Franklin, Hardison Hills; Buyer: Charles and Nancy Cranford; Seller: Julia B and Alan L Childers; $225,000.
5916 Pinewood Road, Franklin; Buyer: Hewn Custom Home Design LLC; Seller: C E Crews Jr / K C Trust; $150,000.
1509 Braden Circle, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Michelle Bond; Seller: Carl C Awh and Mark H Awh Trust; $575,000.
3290 Carl Road, Franklin; Buyer: Holly Christine and Jeffrey William Hayes; Seller: Janice Degatano; $2,500,000.
1331 Jewell Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Ashley and John Casey Templeton; Seller: Amanda P and John Agnitsch; $1,300,000.
3218 Boyd Mill Avenue, Franklin; Buyer: Jie Zeng and Harry Crane; Seller: Kristen H and Andrew T Hill; $641,500.
2303 Mallard Court, Franklin, Boyd Mill Estats; Buyer: Kaitlin A and Rick Cameron Bartlett Jr; Seller: Kim M and Ronald J Hill; $388,000.
4110 Jensome Lane, Franklin, Harpeth Woods; Buyer: Barbra Foltz; Seller: Misty Nicole and Michael Glenn Thomas; $715,000.
902 Jewell Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Jessica Uecker; Seller: Diane E and Michael J Halstead; $590,000.
6045 Carter Lane, Franklin; Buyer: Ashley and John T Pomeroy; Seller: Ginette M and Carl E Gallauresi; $760,000.
200 Irvine Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Daniel Adam Smith; Seller: John T Porter Jr; $700,000.
200 9th Avenue South, Franklin; Buyer: 209 9th Avenue South LLC; Seller: Kathy and Ralph Drury; $650,000.
457 Dewar Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Melissa and Russell McBryde; Seller: Anthony R Ray; $690,000.
1110 Park Street, Franklin; Buyer: Adrienne and Christopher Ridolphi; Seller: DGSHMS LLC; $735,000.
1629 Wellington Green, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Avra Aron and Maurice Howard Buckberry; Seller: Johnstone Family Revocable Trust; $650,000.
9008 Wenlock Lane, Franklin, Echelon; Buyer: Denise W Smith; Seller: Rebecca Ann and Michael Allen Webb; $618,000.
8086 Berry Farms Crossing, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Jeremy R Sweeney; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $302,875.
102 Patrick Avenue, Franklin, Idlewood; Buyer: Opendoor Property Trust I; Seller: Amy and Sean R Adlich; $469,000.
819 Chrisman Drive, Franklin, Rebel Meadows; Buyer: Jennifer and Brett Jacobs; Seller: Elizabeth Ann and Ciro Joseph Monte Jr; $575,000.
37067
7081 Sunrise Circle, Franklin, Morningside; Buyer: Valerie B and William M Hartnett; Seller: Doris T and E Dessel Aderholt; $483,500.
113 Delta Boulevard, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Andrea Arkava; Seller: Rebecca Cooper; $779,000.
3186 Chase Point Drive, Franklin, Daventry; Buyer: Ashley and Andrew Allen; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $863,050.
1913 Griffin Drive, Franklin, Amelia Park; Buyer: Katelyn M and Austin J Evans; Seller: Nirja Rani and Animesh Raj Jha; $685,000.
243 Chester Stephens Road, Franklin, Ivy Glen; Buyer: Jacqueline A Horwitz and Geoff Lound; Seller: Priscilla Fletcher and John Kevin Grissom; $875,000.
120 Seaboard Lane, Franklin, Crossroads South; Buyer: Chris Boles LLC; Seller: Creative Investments Inc; $989,000.
9085 Chardonnay Trace, Franklin, Chardonnay; Buyer: Fernanda and Arthur Heckman; Seller: Alicia Lawler; $1,010,000.
140 Stanwick Drive, Franklin, Andover; Buyer: Enas W and Edward S Ghaly; Seller: Lauries Investments LLC; $484,900.
1522 Brentwood Pointe, Franklin, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Faye and William J Akers; Seller: Emily Gilliam Properties LLC; $430,000.
208 Kensington Place, Franklin, Royal Oaks; Buyer: Megan and Joe Costanzo; Seller: Brandi Nicole Stone; $790,000.
130 Seaboard Lane #A9, Franklin, Greenbelt Center Condos; Buyer: Melanie and Jeremy Lyon; Seller: Decker White Land Trust; $650,000.
1325 Liberty Pike, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Kelly and Neil Jamerson; Seller: Jerry R Holt Jr; $650,000.
200 North Royal Oaks Boulevard #G3, Franklin, Jackson Place; Buyer: Mariah and Alex Leaman; Seller: Suzie E Songer; $252,500.
467 Canterbury Rise, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: New Life Trust; Seller: Holly and Trevor Pagliara; $5,620,000.
1024 Dovecrest Way, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Diane E and Dennis H Hasselbring; Seller: Elena L and Scott Michael Smith; $840,000.
1615 Longmont Court, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Kevin Brons; Seller: Jennabeth B and Russell A Fitch; $470,000.
507 Norman Park Court, Franklin, Hurstbourne Park; Buyer: Mervat Mera and Ramy Samir Halteh; Seller: Tallie R and Mark James Nelson; $1,253,000.
134 Stanwick Drive, Franklin, Andover; Buyer: Music City Holdings LLC; Seller: Stanfield Legacy Trust; $482,500.
37069
Vacant lot on Splendor Ridge Drive, Franklin, Splendor Ridge; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Splendor Ridge Development Group LLC; $45,000.
Vacant lot on Splendor Ridge Drive, Franklin, Splendor Ridge; Buyer: Splendor Ridge Development Group LLC; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $10,000.
2260 South Berrys Chapel Road, Franklin, Walnut Hills; Buyer: TN Farmhouse LLC; Seller: 2260 South Berrys Chapel Road Trust; $515,000.
216 Winter Hill Road, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Gary W Stockdale; Seller: Peggy Price and Russell Donald Schantz Jr; $650,000.
404 Cotton Lane, Franklin, Cottonwood; Buyer: Mary Todd and William Jackson Norman; Seller: Cindy R and James K S Pritchett; $837,350.
1129 Bradley Drive, Franklin, Battlewood Forest; Buyer: Jenny Elizabeth and Duane T Dixon; Seller: Karen F Nanney; $681,500.
116 General N B Forrest Drive, Franklin, Battlewood Estates; Buyer: Lindsey and Derek Schultze; Seller: Barbara A and E Wayne Evans; $635,000.
1212 Reese Drive, Franklin, Rizer Point; Buyer: James S Maslinski; Seller: Teresa A and Gary S Smith; $625,000.
37135
4000 Addy Way, Nolensville, Burkitt Commons; Buyer: Burkitt Commons Partners LLC; Seller: Burkitt Commons II LLC; $1,500,000.
7097 Big Oak Lane, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Wendy and Robert Talbot; Seller: Weekley Homes LLC; $806,154.
1010 Kirkpatrick Court, Nolensville, Lochridge; Buyer: Jill N and Derek L Fuchs; Seller: Beazer Homes LLC; $671,122.
309 Monkshill Court, Nolensville, Burkitt Village; Buyer: Melissa G and Charles Garner Jarboe; Seller: Kiddsroad LLC; $708,755.
849 Nolenmeade Court, Nolensville, Nolenmeade; Buyer: Kimberly P and Gerald Dailey II; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $729,900.
2235 Dominick Drive, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: Courtney Harrison and David Michael Vassar; Seller: Leann M and Daniel J Morrow; $681,500.
Vacant lot on McFarlin Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Lisa and Daven Rogers; Seller: Sara T and Paul Harris Tune Trusts; $338,000.
2237 Rolling Hills Drive, Nolensville, Stonebrook; Buyer: Darci and Karl Palm; Seller: Lisa M and Rick A Pendleton; $603,000.
1417 Trumpet Lily Place, Nolensville, Woods at Burberry Glen; Buyer: Mina Mossad; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $603,806.
1700 Briarcliff Drive, Nolensville, Winterset Woods; Buyer: Audrey J and Harry M Brown; Seller: Corrie A and Fritz C Gaumnitz; $580,000.
1877 Erlinger Drive, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: Corrie A and Fritz Gaumnitz; Seller: Brown Family Trust; $880,000.
745 Alameda Avenue, Nolensville, Catalina; Buyer: Michelle and Ryan Wilson; Seller: Vilmarie Joan Tanon and Charles Thomas Williams; $1,000,000.
209 Dobson Branch Court, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Lauren Rossi and Michael David Leggitt; Seller: Elizabeth A and Gil S Cunningham; $470,000.
37174
2004 Bathurst Court, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Michelle A and Alex A Hanna; Seller: Lauren P and Joseph L Scyoc Jr; $575,000.
1008 Misty Morn Circle, Spring Hill, Highlands at Campbell Station; Buyer: Christine and John Terrance Burke; Seller: Mercedes and James M Brotherton; $310,000.
1023 Rudder Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Ruby E and Brad L Burke; Seller: Shelly and Steven Graw; $550,000.
2030 Sercy Drive, Spring Hill, Ddartford; Buyer: Junjie Zhu and Ting Yang; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $414,000.
3024 Sommette Drive, Spring Hill, Crossing at Wades Grove; Buyer: Kathleen Louise and David Henry Hill; Seller: Brent Johnson; $389,900.
2022 Brisbane Drive, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Heather Anne and Andrew Derby Elvin; Seller: Ashley and John Pomeroy; $778,000.
3021 Romain Trail, Spring Hill, Wakefield; Buyer: Chernavsky Family Living Trust; Seller: Christine C and Leo Kennedy III; $427,500.
1060 Harvey Springs Drive, Spring Hill, Willowvale at Harvey Springs; Buyer: Alexandra Lukianoff; Seller: Magan Laine and Matthew Ryan Hill; $521,000.
2961 Stewart Campbell Point, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Casey Christopher Matthews; Seller: Nikki and Brett Hollands; $800,000.
2012 Rudder Court, Spring Hill, Crossing at Wades Grove; Buyer: Lynbrook LLC; Seller: Chase Gatlin; $610,000.
5033 Paddy Trace, Spring Hill, Campbell Station; Buyer: Meredith and Brett Davis; Seller: Denise M and Dennis P Churchill; $740,000.
1009 Fitzroy Circle, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Pamela and Herbert F Mundhenk Jr; Seller: Rae Ann and John A Parker; $550,000.
9007 Redwater Court, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Elizabeth D and Carlo M Gerstenfeld; Seller: Jenifer M and Karl R Duffy; $770,000.
9029 Safe Haven Place, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Sharayah and Michael Plantinga; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $623,802.
401 Dakota Drive, Spring Hill, Gables at Wakefield; Buyer: Jacqueline and Dominique Mendivil; Seller: Katelyn M and Joshua S Harbison; $264,000.
1794 Witt Way Drive, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Bryant-Stewart Living Trust; Seller: Larry and Kirston Smith; $885,000.
4013 Clinton Lane, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: Jenna and Ben Avery; Seller: Carol Jean Davis; $255,000.
1006 Belcor Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Abirami Muthappan and Subramanian Arumugam; Seller: Margaret S and G Douglas Glenn; $460,000.
1917 Kittemer Lane, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Deborah A and John Sage; Seller: Lorna Morrison Living Trust; $771,000.
1626 Zurich Drive, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Taylor Morgan and Gregory Mundy Smith; Seller: Michelle Fowlkes; $453,000.
1046 Persimmon Drive, Spring Hill, Wakefield; Buyer: Nidhi and Raghav Garg; Seller: Starr O Steinmann; $361,000.
1805 Packard Court, Spring Hill, Ridgeport; Buyer: Ying Lin; Seller: Francisca and Ernesto Mendoza; $330,000.
4001 Garrin Court, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Kimberly Glennon and James Luke Augone; Seller: Gregory Michael Sellas; $519,555.
3021 Michaleen Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Neuza S and Julio F Imura; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $601,500.
37179
3532 Union Village Road, Thompson’s Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Lynette C and Mark David Broadhead II; Seller: Radha Rani Gurugubelli and Venkata Dhananjaya Kuna; $920,000.
1004 Lichfield Court, Thompson’s Station, Crowne Pointe; Buyer: Jennifer Wainwright and Brian J Riley; Seller: Mike B Anderson; $550,000.
1021 Brixworth Drive, Thompson’s Station, Brixworth; Buyer: Opendoor Property Trust I; Seller: Gwendolen and Brent Douglas Hutchinson; $550,500.
2196 Brakeman Lane, Thompson’s Station, Whistle Stop Farms; Buyer: Sunny Meadows LP; Seller: Whistle Stop Farms LLC; $250,000.
3569 Creamery Bridge Road, Thompson’s Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Kelli M and Michael L Hankins; Seller: Arielle and Christopher Ricci; $1,050,000.
2892 Redwood Trail, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Lindsey and Dean Sell; Seller: Nicole and James Lowry; $636,000.
1578 Bunbury Drive, Thompson’s Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Amanda and Chris Spadora; Seller: Cecelia and Roy Woods; $800,000.
2208 Brakeman Lane, Thompson’s Station, Whistle Stop Farms; Buyer: R G Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Whistle Stop Farms LLC; $220,000.
2500 Pullman Court, Thompson’s Station, Whistle Stop Farms; Buyer: R G Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Whistle Stop Farms LLC; $220,000.
2216 Brakeman Lane, Thompson’s Station, Whistle Stop Farms; Buyer: R G Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Whistle Stop Farms LLC; $220,000.
2504 Pullman Court, Thompson’s Station, Whistle Stop Farms; Buyer: R G Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Whistle Stop Farms LLC; $220,000.
Vacant lot on Bethesda Road, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Franklin Land Co LLC; Seller: Bethesda Road LLC; $4,500,000.
4730 Bennett Hollow Road, Thompson’s Station, Clifton; Buyer: FTG Holdings USA LLC; Seller: Casey T and Kalen J Thompson; $1,550,000.
2239 Brakeman Lane, Thompson’s Station, Whistle Stop Farms; Buyer: Danielle and Bernard Davis Jr; Seller: R G Custom Homes LLC; $843,370.
2773 Trasbin Court, Thompson’s Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Laura and Alan Zarembski; Seller: Lee Ann Hagerty; $592,000.
1305 Cashmere Drive, Thompson’s Station, Cherry Glen; Buyer: Ayrean Dangerfield and Christian Husi; Seller: Taylor Hobson Woodall; $239,950.
3104 Shropshire Court, Thompson’s Station, Crowne Pointe; Buyer: Robin and Luke N Blair; Seller: Pamela V and Darren A Brooks; $610,000.
2180 Loudenslager Drive, Thompson’s Station, Campbell Station; Buyer: Julie and Gary Simpson; Seller: Sheryll A and Kirk W Wickizer; $500,000.
610 Winners Circle Place, Thompson’s Station, Churchill Farms; Buyer: Misha M Shaddix; Seller: Alexandria L Yotter; $425,000.
1100 Summerville Circle, Thompson’s Station, Newport Crossing; Buyer: Kendra and Benjamin Kennedy; Seller: Scott P Torocco; $355,000.
1158 Saddle Springs Drive, Thompson’s Station, Saddle Springs Estates; Buyer: Vermillion River Trust; Seller: Wilson Family Trust; $2,700,000.
