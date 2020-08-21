PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF AUG. 4, 2020
37027
6212 River Oaks Court, Brentwood, River Oaks; Buyer: Ivelisse O and Blake Martin; Seller: Linda T and Charles D Brown; $760,000.
9275 Exton Lane, Brentwood, Annandale; Buyer: Maria de Lourdes Lopez Mendez and Alberto Sosa Gaytan; Seller: Julia and Jose Munoz; $2,200,000.
1108 Lorme Court, Brentwood, Southern Woods West; Buyer: Jennifer and Mark Smith; Seller: Veronica Shyla Mathew and Royce Abraham; $764,000.
1300 Chestnut Drive, Brentwood, Walnut Ridge; Buyer: 1300 Chestnut Drive Trust; Seller: Glenda R and Jesse W Barbee; $300,000.
606 Shenandoah Drive, Brentwood, Carondelet; Buyer: Margaret F and Thomas Rainwater Bailey; Seller: Tammy L and Stephen J Suggs; $810,000.
9420 Coxboro Drive, Brentwood, Chenoweth; Buyer: Jamie Lynn and Michael Norman Chiariello; Seller: Cary E and Robert M Brannon; $672,000.
1909 Harpeth River Drive, Brentwood, Wildwood Valley Estates; Buyer: Heather and John Dudney; Seller: Jennifer and Marco Scotella; $799,900.
1876 Burland Crescent, Brentwood, Cromwell; Buyer: Kathleen and Robert Riggs; Seller: Ernst Group LLC; $175,000.
211 Burnt Leaf Lane, Brentwood, River Oaks; Buyer: Paige and Michael Adair; Seller: Jennifer and Alessandro Rustioni; $145,000.
9049 Lockmere Court, Brentwood, Inglehame Farms; Buyer: Dina and Brian Tate; Seller: Betty Jane Bourdon; $750,000.
208 Milbrook Court, Brentwood, River Oaks; Buyer: Jamie M and Gregg E Raab; Seller: Nicole B and Matthew Robins; $1,200,000.
514 Doubleday Lane, Brentwood, Valley View; Buyer: Nicole and Matthew D Robins; Seller: Legend Homes LLC; $330,000.
1865 Traditions Circle, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Katie and James A Allegretti; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $1,316,700.
152 Governors Way, Brentwood; Buyer: Martha G Taylor Revocable Living Trust; Seller: Wendy F and David S Harris; $1,296,000.
1853 Pageantry Circle, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Christine Frasier and David J Belknap II; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $1,205,000.
1581 Glenellen Way, Brentwood, Glenellen Estates; Buyer: Mary and Nathaniel Akers; Seller: Sheri Strobel and Geoffrey A and Sheri Strobel Amateau; $950,000.
9765 Jupiter Forest Drive, Brentwood, Chestnut Springs; Buyer: Susan L and Owen T Hewitt Jr; Seller: Phyllis A Graffam Revocable Trust; $479,000.
8303 Bridle Place, Brentwood, Carriage Hills; Buyer: Vinaya and Alkesh Shroff; Seller: Michelle and David Paul Slovut; $637,100.
1027 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, Brentwood Pointes; Buyer: Lauren Elizabeth Watson and Matthew David Blanton; Seller: Izabela Bielawska; $277,000.
9513 Wexcroft Drive, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Kathryn Reed and Kyle A Peterson; Seller: Brenda Michelle and Stephen Jay Hope; $890,000.
9006 Gasserway Circle, Brentwood, Brentmeade Estates; Buyer: Sharlene Dee Watson; Seller: Beth and Timothy W Howard; $972,500.
5203 Maryland Way, Brentwood, Maryland Farms; Buyer: American Constructors Inc; Seller: Fairlawns Partnership; $4,800,000.
1233 Monarch Way, Brentwood, Concord Hunt; Buyer: Ashley and David Green; Seller: Lynn and Jim Maslinski; $815,000.
2012 Valleybrook Drive, Brentwood, Brookfield; Buyer: Serafin and Melissa Anne Melendez; Seller: Trisha and Jason Rubino; $625,000.
1307 Ewell Lane, Brentwood, Brentwood Hills; Buyer: Peter K Stipher; Seller: Julie and Nick Fredrick; $911,100.
5109 Heathrow Boulevard, Brentwood, Woodway; Buyer: Stephanie and Brent Ervin; Seller: Rhonna and Otis B Rickman; $1,175,000.
889 Holly Tree Gap Road, Brentwood, Hillview Estates; Buyer: Alison and Anthony Mirando; Seller: Fredrick O Wilhelm; $480,000.
8101 Warner Road, Brentwood, Concord Green; Buyer: Kristen and Brendon Flynn; Seller: Katrina E and Jeremiah D Anderson; $635,000.
37046
8724 Belladonna Drive, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Kelly and Christopher Phillips; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $175,750.
6685 Edgemore Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Jamie Chitty and Simon James Knapp; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $689,645.
8114 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Edwards Family Trust; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $360,000.
7205 Wildings Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Elizabeth B and Tracy Cothran; Seller: Novel M Day and Michael S Creath; $195,000.
7504 Delancey Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Brittni and Jesse Davis; Seller: McDaniel Estates Partners LLC; $578,531.
7521 Delancey Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Saraya Sampson; Seller: McDaniel Estates Partners LLC; $497,184.
Lots 202 & 205 on Neills Branch Drive, College Grove, Vineyard Valley; Buyer: Celebration Homes LLC; Seller: Vineyard Valley LLC; $320,000.
7508 Delancey Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Terri N and David C Watkins; Seller: McDaniel Estates Partners LLC; $522,824.
6710 Edgemore Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Yanxia and Tommy Couch; Seller: NVR Inc; $493,465.
8443 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Ellis Trust; Seller: Trace Construction Inc; $549,900.
7388 Harlow Drive, College Grove, Hideaway at Arrington; Buyer: Flingamos Trust; Seller: Jennifer and Mark McBroom; $3,350,000.
7321 Harlow Drive, College Grove, Hideaway at Arrington; Buyer: Jennifer Rae and Mark Timothy McBroom; Seller: Flingamos Trust; $2,000,000.
Vacant lot on Hyde Road, College Grove; Buyer: Michelle M and Stephen W King; Seller: Peggy Moran Smith; $11,585.
New Town Road, College Grove, Grove Junes Farm; Buyer: Michelle M and Stephen W King; Seller: Robert Brown Moran Jr; $410,180.
New Town Road, College Grove, Grove Junes Farm; Buyer: IRA Innovations LLC F/B/O Stephen W King IRA; Seller: Robert Brown Moran Jr; $10,000.
Vacant lot on Hyde Road, College Grove; Buyer: IRA Innovations LLC F/B/O Stephen W King IRA; Seller: Peggy Moran Smith; $240,000.
8159 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Melissa and John Cipriano; Seller: Jocelyn K Holley-Bockelmann and Andreas Bockelmann; $337,000.
8333 Patterson Road, College Grove; Buyer: Jennifer M and Paul A Golin; Seller: Cheryl K and Robert W Queen; $450,000.
37062
7570 Crow Cut Road, Fairview, Mangrum; Buyer: Victoria and Chase Thompson; Seller: James Clifton Mangrum Jr; $148,500.
7118 Sweetbriar Circle, Fairview, Sweetbriar Springs; Buyer: Kristie Marie and Joshua A Debusk; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $385,551.
7407 Old Nashville Road, Fairview, Tressie Estates; Buyer: Richard Reeder Horton Sr and Richard Reeder Horton Jr; Seller: Renew Group LLC; $406,000.
1028 Brayden Drive, Fairview, Cumberland Estates; Buyer: Katie F and Craig R Wilcox; Seller: Emily J and Tyler N Ensminger; $319,900.
7197 Dice Lampley Road, Fairview, Pinecrest; Buyer: Erin and William Blake Hymer; Seller: Bobbi Jo and Justin A Gardner; $322,500.
37064
363 Caroline Circle, Franklin, Redwing Meadows; Buyer: Elisa and Christopher Bickett; Seller: Elizabeth and Sean Temple; $543,000.
2620 Goose Creek Bypass, Franklin; Buyer: Cara A and Matthew S Covey; Seller: Maureen and Brian S Aprill; $1,450,000.
1431 Primrose Lane, Franklin; Buyer: Janna R and Bryan C Dusza; Seller: Kristy B and John P Moran; $830,000.
437 Wise Road, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Rebecca Linsey and Timothy Allen Hodges; Seller: Stephen P Spergl; $709,000.
209 Patrick Avenue, Franklin, Idlewood; Buyer: Lisa A and William E Cook; Seller: Lindsey and Michael Culbreth; $365,000.
235 Fitzgerald Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Jason Michael Drewelow; Seller: Jonathan R Wieland; $760,000.
1205 Deanna Court, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Deborah T and Bryan W Kretzmeier; Seller: Janet Jamison Carr Trust and Starley Carr Hewitt Trust; $470,000.
1102 Gardner Drive, Franklin, Gardner Estates; Buyer: Josefina Santiago Cruz and Javier Morales Machorro; Seller: The Estate of Minerva E McGee; $405,000.
1079 Oglethorpe Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Patricia Ashley Wood; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $368,915.
1722 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Judith L and D Wilson Overton; Seller: Melina and Steven Wilkerson Living Trust; $1,250,000.
3030 Natures Landing, Franklin, Natures Landing; Buyer: Jennifer and Noah Rasmussen; Seller: Carbine & Associates LLC; $979,023.
Pinewood Road, Franklin; Buyer: Brooklyn M and Jared Poe; Seller: Erica Nicole Leathers; $315,000.
320 Circuit Road, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Misty Dawn and Jeremy Glennon Benear; Seller: Sondra Yvonne Turnbough; $759,000.
123 Velena Street, Franklin, Rucker Park; Buyer: Lyndsy Lahrman; Seller: Susan Smith and Lindley Van Smith; $259,000.
1042 Carlisle Lane, Franklin, Cardel Village; Buyer: Betty S Hall Separate Property Trust; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $829,900.
524 Ardmore Place, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: R J Wangner; Seller: Patricia F Hilton; $515,000.
1808 Golden Court, Franklin, Keystone; Buyer: Robyn and Kevin Howard; Seller: Laura A and Matthew E Pierce; $760,000.
119 Addison Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Deborah and Furney Griffin; Seller: Barbara H Forshner; $725,000.
3096 Hathaway Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Kerri Randel and David B Charles; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $832,960.
3018 Fernshaw Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Valerie M and Lane M Stockeland; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $575,310.
300 Connelly Court, Franklin, Reid Hill Commons; Buyer: Mary M and Stephen H Ballard; Seller: Shirley E Cohan; $425,900.
2949 Spanntown Road, Franklin; Buyer: Frances R and George M Waggoner Living Trusts; Seller: Steve Edward Waggoner and Ronnie Lee Waggoner; $110,510.
3178 Langley Drive, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: Megan Elizabeth Nugent and Keylon H Holloway; Seller: Silvia and Everado Bermudez; $375,000.
953 Scouting Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Bethany and Bradley P Jones; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $457,665.
2212 Winder Circle, Franklin, Dallas Downs; Buyer: John Alcock; Seller: Tina Ray and Steven Wayne Hounshell; $401,500.
90 Molly Bright Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: John Huy Tran; Seller: Mistie and Adam R Germek; $520,000.
805 Founders Pointe Boulevard, Franklin, Founders Pointe; Buyer: Erin Mishkin; Seller: Jonathan K and Brandon W Jackson; $439,000.
1067 Oglethorpe Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Meri Wood and Dempsey Wiley Moody III; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $379,000.
3024 Natures Landing, Franklin, Natures Landing; Buyer: Maritza and Thomas X Dreux; Seller: Carbine & Associates LLC; $818,000.
327 Wise Road, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Heather and Joshua Bedwell; Seller: Michelle L and Douglas A Whittum; $672,000.
Vacant lot on Bedford Creek Road, Franklin; Buyer: Jonathan Oppenheimer; Seller: The Estate of Ira Elizabeth Hay Rhea; $3,700,000.
221 Everbright Avenue, Franklin, Green; Buyer: Marie Caron and Justin Uli Fellhauer; Seller: Hidden Valley Homes LLC; $1,050,000.
280 Wisteria Drive, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Holly and Jared Delong; Seller: Amanda M and Cameron T DeClerk; $471,000.
217 Wynbrook Court, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Steven Janicak; Seller: The Estate of Carolyn Gayle Harris and Danita Dawn McCroskey; $429,900.
601 Prince Valiant Court, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: XSC LLC; Seller: Stuart Weise; $315,000.
640 Streamside Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Denise Marie and Albert Lewis Mahaffey; Seller: Robert L Wigton; $499,888.
135 Velena Street, Franklin, Rucker Park; Buyer: Richard Arthur Templeton; Seller: Cindy A and Charles A McKelvey; $262,500.
457 Dewar Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Anthony R Ray; Seller: Crescent Homes TN LLC; $535,651.
612 Lockwood Lane, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Marguerita Estelle Springer; Seller: Stephanie L and Lucas M Moore; $678,000.
1000 Ryecroft Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Joyce B and Samuel K Miller; Seller: Sheala and James Morris Smith; $462,000.
102 Princess Circle, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Mistie Dawn and Adam Richard Germek; Seller: Jerry R Brunson Jr; $675,000.
219 Cedar Drive, Franklin, Hill Estates; Buyer: Emily Elizabeth Guest; Seller: Beth Connor and David M Guest; $299,000.
2055 Roderick Circle, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Dorlinda L and Allan T Walker; Seller: Lynette M Biggar; $365,000.
3007 Rural Plains Circle, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Alexander Ross Sherman; Seller: Joel M Chyke Jr; $375,000.
Vacant lots on Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $289,800.
4019 Hathaway Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Wall Irrevocable Trust; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $886,230.
4018 Foxglove Farm Drive, Franklin, Foxglove Farm; Buyer: Sunitha and Madhukar Bussa; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $586,947.
1061 Beckwith Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Robert A Carrizzo; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $523,507.
1312 State Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Halls of Valhalla Trust; Seller: Sisson Revocable Living Trust; $1,150,000.
281 Stonehaven Circle, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Kristen L and Kevin W Lutz; Seller: Allison J Ashford and Shane A Weber; $544,900.
1214 Mallard Drive, Franklin, Boyd Mill Estates; Buyer: Laura Marie Silva; Seller: Gail F Trapnell; $322,000.
1097 McAvoy Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Crescent Homes TN LLC; Seller: Lockwood Sec 9 and 12 LLC; $150,000.
619 Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Kendall R and Amy L Graves; Seller: John Edward Leu; $500,000.
602 Tywater Crossing Boulevard, Franklin, Tywater Crossing; Buyer: Anna F Portillos; Seller: Elizabeth Ingrish; $534,900.
1438 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Pamela S and Mark S Gerard; Seller: Marsha and Paul Roberts; $892,000.
1142 Jewell Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Amy S and Jefferson R Vaughn; Seller: Dawn D and Stephen R Penny; $791,000.
3031 Fernshaw Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Ketan and Vratinee Ketan Darji; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $525,205.
601 Boyd Mill Avenue #G4, Franklin, Laurelwood; Buyer: Yono Industries LLC; Seller: Niles E Hastings; $240,000.
2032 Canyon Echo Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Patricia Ann and James F Todd; Seller: Susan E Hopper Revocable Trust; $572,500.
1116 Westhaven Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Joseph L Dilorenzo; Seller: Tina Adornato; $575,000.
1101 Downs Boulevard #270, Franklin, Hardison Hills; Buyer: SPH Property Three LLC; Seller: Matthew Dicambio; $263,000.
181 Circuit Road, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Aimee and Tyler Davis; Seller: Alliance Home Builders LLC; $782,900.
37067
2131 Melody Drive, Franklin, Falcon Creek; Buyer: Erin and John Behrens; Seller: Joraida and Alan Stewart; $390,000.
512 Hodges Court, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Pankaj Mallik Kasibhatla; Seller: Leah N and Michael Shinn; $445,000.
4019 Trail Ridge Drive, Franklin, Cedarmont; Buyer: Kimberly Sweat and Albert Carlton Veirs Jr; Seller: Claire and Tyler Crowell; $642,000.
4251 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin; Buyer: Music City Holdings LLC; Seller: Amy Brooke and Matthew David Walter; $450,000.
4026 Trinity Road, Franklin; Buyer: Mary G and Sean A McGowan; Seller: Amy E Jones; $665,000.
5041 Montelena Drive, Franklin, Chardonnay; Buyer: Kristina and Jonathan H Grigsby; Seller: Kimberly and Jeffrey P Stomber; $775,000.
4251 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin; Buyer: Harmon Homes Co; Seller: Music City Holdings LLC; $445,000.
3104 Chase Point Drive, Franklin, Belle Chase Farms; Buyer: Jennifer C and Fred T Colley III; Seller: Nikki L Miller; $1,025,000.
317 Pennystone Circle, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Elizabeth and Richard Martin; Seller: Ashley and David Green; $689,900.
205 Breckenridge Road, Franklin, Breckenridge; Buyer: Jason Hoover; Seller: Kerry-Ann and Gary Frank Rea; $489,000.
604 Amberleigh Court, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Vikkie and Brett Wiese; Seller: Anderson Real Estates Investment LLC; $530,000.
1894 General George Patton Drive, Franklin, Patton Station Community Center; Buyer: Marina Distefano; Seller: Kelley Piper and Gregory L Luken; $425,000.
3030 Oxford Glen Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Carlee Brockman; Seller: Lindsey and Joshua Colbert; $485,000.
784 Glen Oaks Drive, Franklin, Cheswicke Farm; Buyer: Zachary Joseph Hawayek; Seller: Cheryl L and James C Hall Revocable Living Trust; $525,000.
515 Brennan Lane, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Joy H and Joe D Roper; Seller: Linda Peek Schacht; $750,000.
37069
208 Larkton Place, Franklin, Jackson Lake; Buyer: Julie Bautista and Laurence Espiritu Guillermo; Seller: Michelle B and Robert M Anderton Sr; $785,000.
4015 Viola Lane, Franklin, Rizer Point; Buyer: Susan K and Howard K Russ; Seller: Diana Ashley and Kory Michael Mueller; $395,000.
128 Meadowgreen Drive, Franklin, Meadowgreen Acres; Buyer: Jessica Quinn Walton; Seller: Workman Living Trust; $420,350.
5504 Iron Gate Drive, Franklin, Laurelbrooke; Buyer: Kimberly King and Craig Clearwater; Seller: Kimberly G and Michael S Hoover; $1,450,000.
211 Larkton Place, Franklin, Jackson Lake; Buyer: Scott Buzzard; Seller: Diane L and John W Marshall; $633,600.
2 lots on Natchez Trace Parkway, Franklin; Buyer: Teresa and Rick Bennett; Seller: Loyd R Scobey Jr Living Trust; $470,333.
818 Brandyleigh Court, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Mary C and Richard Hilicki; Seller: Lindsay J Fowlkes; $335,000.
613 Tonbridge Circle, Franklin; Buyer: Shelley K and Tracy E Kite; Seller: Julie G and Andrew V Sallee; $807,000.
1204 Talon Way, Franklin, Laurelbrooke; Buyer: Elizabeth and Randy Foushee; Seller: Janis Oliver; $1,700,000.
2495 Santa Barbara Lane, Franklin, Foxen Canyon; Buyer: Jenny Y and Judd L Buskirk; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $901,934.
37135
1421 Jersey Farm Road, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Erin Kirolous; Seller: Opendoor Property Trust I; $438,750.
7211 Nolensville Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Cindy and Rick Morrow; Seller: Duda AAP Nolensville LLC; $1,650,000.
3120 Bradfield Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Jaklen and Bassem Mousa; Seller: Angelia F and Glenn A Moore; $560,000.
841 Cottage House Lane, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Cynthia A Parmenter; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $337,950.
1948 Burke Hollow Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Shandi and Benjamin Higgins; Seller: Deise Mari Ronchi Duque-Estrada and Carlos Augusto Jatahy Jr Duque-Estrada; $1,395,000.
602 Mer Rouge Drive, Nolensville, McFarlin Woods; Buyer: Alicia A and Robert J Wurm; Seller: Kimberlee and Deen Entsminger; $440,000.
1584 Eden Rose Place, Nolensville, Brittain Downs; Buyer: Megan Kellie and Zachary Woodward Johnson; Seller: Cheryl D and Christopher M Wyller; $572,500.
1223 Creekside Drive, Nolensville, Stonebrook; Buyer: Terri Sue and Matthew T Vanslyke; Seller: Lynn and Michael S Serio; $250,000.
112 Asher Downs Circle, Nolensville, Asher Downs; Buyer: Lisa Marie and Michael Sean Huerter; Seller: Victoria and Isaac J Rodriguez; $799,000.
843 Cottage House Lane, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Margaret Mary Riley; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $359,900.
225 Broadgreen Lane, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Victoria and Matthew Williamson; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $540,000.
7739 Thayer Road, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Rebecca Elaine and Paul Edward McCray; Seller: Weekley Homes LLC; $600,465.
8329 Parkfield Drive, Nolensville, Burkitt Place; Buyer: Kristine M and Leon R Harrison III; Seller: Angela P Bolton; $499,000.
1089 Crossfield Drive, Nolensville, Whittmore; Buyer: Ha Vi; Seller: Marcia McMahan and Zelyia M Caldwell; $506,500.
7053 Nolen Park Circle, Nolensville, Nolen Park; Buyer: Dandan Dimuzio; Seller: Leslie S and Alan C Rich; $525,000.
3214 Bradfield Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Dimiana Shafik and Wagdy S Mlaika; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $507,610.
2271 Kirkwall Drive, Nolensville, Burkitt Village; Buyer: Sherry Jane and Kevin Todd Birdwell; Seller: Yazdian Development Group Inc; $534,900.
708 Eldon Lane, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Claudia G and Stephen M Taran; Seller: Duc and Yun Mia Huynh; $655,000.
1854 Abbey Wood Drive, Nolensville, Woods at Burberry Glen; Buyer: Deena and Jordan Graves; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $532,237.
2251 Kirkwall Drive, Nolensville, Burkitt Village; Buyer: Shelly L and Ryan J Norman; Seller: Yazdian Development Group Inc; $559,900.
732 Alameda Avenue, Nolensville, Catalina; Buyer: Janice and Donald Hicks; Seller: Kirsten I Mickelsen Revocable Living Trust; $650,000.
2205 Steel Court, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: Erika Leigh and Brian Charles Erickson; Seller: Christy and Donnell Etheridge; $676,000.
676 Vickery Park Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Sandra and Robert Barone; Seller: Katherine Anne and Jeffrey Ronald Medolla; $669,900.
400 Ramblewood Lane, Nolensville, Stonebrook; Buyer: Maria Besilda O Rimando-Kelly and James S Kelly; Seller: Kelley and Steve Crummitt; $440,000.
37174
3095 Sakari Circle, Spring Hill, Dakota Pointe; Buyer: Mary Faye and Stanley L Fuller; Seller: Pamela J and Richard J Craig; $425,000.
415 Heroit Drive, Spring Hill, Hamptons at Campbell Station; Buyer: Linda Claire and Garrett Lee Wright; Seller: Amber and Austin Garrett; $305,000.
124 Mary Ann Circle, Spring Hill, Petra Commons; Buyer: Florence Rose and Michael P Evans; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $261,200.
3004 Burnley Court, Spring Hill, Campbell Station; Buyer: Sharon and Raymon Daryl Burcham; Seller: Nicole and Wallace Barr; $485,000.
2075 Morton Drive, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: Ashley and Daniel Yarborough; Seller: SPH Property Three LLC; $460,000.
116 Mary Ann Circle, Spring Hill, Petra Commons; Buyer: Evan S Schwartz; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $312,050.
2340 Leighton Way, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Opendoor Property Trust I; Seller: Deena Elaine and Jordan R Graves; $245,200.
2028 Morton Drive, Spring Hill, Willowvale at Harvey Springs; Buyer: Meagan and Samuel Roberts; Seller: Lora Jean and Luke Andrew Dirscherl; $415,000.
4081 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Kimberly and Greg Minier; Seller: Clark Custom Homes LLC; $536,700.
1001 Foust Court, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Dedra and Michael W Roberson; Seller: Sandra L and Philip O Galaura; $401,000.
1504 Charleston Park Drive, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Place; Buyer: Alicia and Mark Lubbers; Seller: Melissa J Carlson-Goodman and Brett D Goodman; $539,900.
2809 Masons Court, Spring Hill, Pipkin Hills; Buyer: Cynthia and Reinaldo Rodriguez; Seller: Diana M Harvey; $254,900.
6918 Comstock Road, Spring Hill, Dan Bond Estate; Buyer: Nicole Leann and Patrick Brownfield; Seller: Iris F Reed; $475,000.
2010 Allerton Way, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: Patricia Ann and Richard Andrew Germek; Seller: Maryanne E and Paul J Goldsmith; $321,200.
1058` Harvey Springs Drive, Spring Hill, Willowvale at Harvey Springs; Buyer: Lindsay and Bryan Coffey; Seller: Misty and Jeremy Filson; $479,900.
2503 Euclid Drive, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Yuri Crawford; Seller: Doris Y and Robert D Crawford; $264,000.
2060 Autumn Ridge Way, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Rene Milad and Yousef Wahra; Seller: Clark Custom Homes LLC; $689,900.
1998 Allerton Way, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: Andrea L and Matthew L Irwin; Seller: Glendaline and Douglas R Hipps; $349,979.
3075 Sakari Circle, Spring Hill, Dakota Pointe; Buyer: Lindsey Marie and Joshua David Helms; Seller: Maria and Brandon S Conlin; $420,000.
4075 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Lisa G and Mark A Earles; Seller: Enterprises LLC D/B/A Landmark Building Co; $464,900.
7020 Brindle Ridge Way, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Sarah Z and John D Williams Jr; Seller: Heather Lyn and Brian Thomas Vanwagoner; $472,000.
2979 Elkhorn Place, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Amy and Moseh Abdullah; Seller: R G Custom Homes LLC; $537,900.
1131 Brixworth Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Judy Ann McLeod and Omar Jordan Nelson; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $542,602.
37179
Vacant lot on Durham Trail Drive, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Willow Branch Partners LLC; Seller: Hood Development LLC; $232,500.
1604 Lantana Drive, Thompsons Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Heather M Davidson; Seller: Kellie C and Jason Keith Miller; $415,000.
2825 Iroquois Drive`, Thompsons Station, Cameron Farms; Buyer: Jonathan Kyle Jackson and Brandon W Jackson; Seller: The Estate of Danny Boyd Agee; $348,500.
6 lots on Sassafras Lane, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Willow Branch Partners LLC; Seller: Hood Development LLC; $300,000.
2709 Learcrest Court, Thompsons Station, Arbor Lakes; Buyer: Shonna Swart; Seller: Meagan M Wuest and Samuel Isaac Roberts; $315,000.
1563 Bunbury Drive, Thompsons Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Rebecca and Michael Holt; Seller: Enterprises LLC D/B/A Landmark Building Co; $664,900.
2620 Clayton Arnold Road, Thompsons Station; Buyer: Haden Lee Watson; Seller: Tammy and Jason W Locke; $315,000.
1013 Rochelle Avenue, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Patricia F Hilton; Seller: Marguerite and Wyatt Fetner; $335,000.
1000 Rochelle Avenue, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Marguerite and J Wyatt Fetner; Seller: Steven A Vance; $454,500.
2129 Loudenslager Drive, Thompsons Station, Loopers Landing; Buyer: Deron Randolph Young; Seller: Rhoda K and Michael Pollard; $292,400.
2741 Carena Terrace Court, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Sarah and Nicholas Manners; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $529,379.
1524 Bunbury Drive, Thompsons Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Yolanda and Lamorris Shelton; Seller: Suzanna and Darren Knott; $457,500.
3472 Milford Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Andrew Thimme; Seller: Lennar Homes of TN LLC; $453,127.
2008 Rockhurst Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Krystal N and Matthews Barton Grimes; Seller: Crescent Homes TN LLC; $499,990.
3631 Ronstadt Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Erin and Steven Reid Mitchell; Seller: GP Luxury LLC; $916,509.
2712 Cash Court, Thompsons Station, Maplelawn Estates; Buyer: Samantha K and Neal R Clement; Seller: Patricia A and Jimmy C Banks; $345,000.
2324 Durham Trail Drive, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Erin and Jay Grugett; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $487,525.
2806 Kaye Drive, Thompsons Station, Brixworth; Buyer: Maryanne and Paul J Goldsmith; Seller: Casey Gascho; $487,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.