PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF DEC. 15, 2020
37027
5142 Remington Drive, Brentwood, Princeton Hills; Buyer: Shari L and Jerry Richard Sparks; Seller: Carrie and Jason Haslam; $1,849,000.
504 Doubleday Lane, Brentwood, Valley View; Buyer: Alexandra and Mark Berger; Seller: Haury & Smith LLC; $1,781,000.
9265 Berwyn Court, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Holt Witherspoon LLC; $263,830.
1182 Waller Road, Brentwood, Wheelers; Buyer: Michael Homes LLC; Seller: Howard Curtis McGuire Jr and Brent Owens; $215,000.
1926 Parade Drive, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Michael P Long; Seller: Aspen Construction Inc; $1,499,900.
1936 Harpeth River Drive, Brentwood, Wildwood Valley Estates; Buyer: Kristy and Brian Cronin; Seller: Sarah H and Steven R Ross Jr; $950,000.
1208 Buckhead Drive, Brentwood, Courtside at Southern Woods; Buyer: Danielle Fargason and John Richard Voss III; Seller: Graham Revocable Trust; $655,000.
9478 Dalton Court, Brentwood, Raintree Forest South; Buyer: Noelle Page and James Bryan McLaughlin; Seller: Tammy and Scott Arnold; $839,900.
4 Colonel Winstead Drive, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Ashley Elizabeth Huber and William Grant Horton; Seller: Carol C Prince; $1,320,000.
18 Tradition Lane, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: 804 Highway T LLC; Seller: Michael D Vaughn; $1,700,000.
9787 Jupiter Forest Drive, Brentwood, Chestnut Springs; Buyer: Mingyue Wei; Seller: Natalie H and Brian A Cooley; $500,000.
1757 Umbria Drive, Brentwood, Tuscany Hills; Buyer: Jonathan Murrell; Seller: Trace Construction Inc; $272,000.
9012 Wikle Road East, Brentwood, Brenthaven; Buyer: Julie and Justin Sturdivant; Seller: Jean F Bozeman; $465,000.
5252 Hayes Place, Brentwood, McGavock Farms; Buyer: Jessica and Scott Warren; Seller: Janet C and William R Ingle; $1,600,000.
6416 Arden Court, Brentwood, Arden Woods; Buyer: Evelyn B and Gregg L Haddad; Seller: Robert Frutchey; $1,220,000.
1211 Franklin Road, Brentwood, Brentwood Hills; Buyer: Hidden Valley Homes LLC; Seller: Katherine and Christopher Spencer; $1,270,000.
308 Seward Road, Brentwood, Iroquois Estates; Buyer: Faron Ross and Lisa Jill Webb; Seller: Lori and Kenneth Kelley; $2,100,000.
5105 Fountainhead Drive, Brentwood, Fountainhead; Buyer: Hannah Denise and Rudolph Justin Arn; Seller: Melissa J and Steven J Boerman; $1,100,000.
7028 Matthews Court, Brentwood, Mooreland Estates; Buyer: Hehua Ge and Haoxiang Luo; Seller: Nickerson Property Holdings LLC; $343,000.
1745 Charity Drive, Brentwood, The Laurels; Buyer: Kimberly and Michael Moore; Seller: Rhonda and Steve Pannell; $1,275,000.
8255 Cavendish Court, Brentwood, Parkside at Brenthaven; Buyer: Ginger Ryan and John William Dawson IV; Seller: Steve E Adams; $1,250,000.
1313 Glenview Drive, Brentwood, Berkshire Estates; Buyer: Sena Omer and Laalikhan Ismael; Seller: John E Tanner; $756,000.
1005 Lexington Drive, Brentwood, Saratoga Hills; Buyer: Amanda and Roddy Thompson; Seller: Susan E and Michael K Conrad; $642,000.
101 Westpark Drive, Brentwood, Maryland Farms; Buyer: R S HOG Prop; Seller: State Vol Mutual Ins Co; $8,300,000.
833 Pipers Lane, Brentwood, Chenoweth; Buyer: Mina Sadek and Nermin Doksh; Seller: Vickie M and Mark V Gamboa; $1,370,000.
9160 Demery Court, Brentwood, Somerset; Buyer: Danielle and Kevin Lazas; Seller: Laurie K and B Jan Ellis; $635,000.
1903 New Bristol Lane, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Rebecca Greene and Jason Andrew Hill; Seller: Pulte Homes Tennessee LP; $1,184,100.
37046
Vacant lot on Arno Road, College Grove; Buyer: Dana and Steven Rondeau; Seller: Kirby Gary Jenkins; $1,287,500.
8844 Edgecomb Drive, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Trace Construction Inc; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $161,500.
7501 Trident Ridge Road, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: W Real Estate Trust; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; $784,000.
8513 Highland Rim Court, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Sheryl and Russell Anderson; Seller: Dawn D and Richard T Rollins; $1,109,900.
8540 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Terri Dale and Zackry Alvis Cooper; Seller: Gina Cardwell and Douglas Howard Jones Revocable Trusts; $1,987,500.
2 lots on Carderock Springs Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $263,750.
7073 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Elizabeth Miriam and Jeffrey Allen McCord; Seller: NVR Inc; $575,250.
7025 Farm Field Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Tammy Lynn and David Todd Robinson; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $730,980.
7274 Harlow Drive, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: Austin Pennington; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; $825,000.
8110 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Cheryl Jean and Gary Cecil Edwards; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $373,500.
8638 Belladonna Drive, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Marcum Revocable Living Trust; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $198,000.
8219 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Jaime Lynn and Richard Thomas Orrick; Seller: Carol A and Phillip P Lawson; $190,000.
8512 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: King Living Trust; Seller: Holly R and David S Merrell; $1,800,000.
7029 Vineyard Valley Drive, College Grove, Vineyard Valley; Buyer: Laura and Marc Brugnoni; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $667,349.
37062
7314 Cold Harbor Court, Fairview, Davenport; Buyer: Sharon and William Heventhal III; Seller: Ryan Winkle; $580,000.
7205 Kerry Court, Fairview, Kyles Creek Estates; Buyer: Shelly Louise Steel and Mary Elizabeth Nagy; Seller: Christopher and Tiffany Martin; $585,000.
7136 Kyles Creek Drive, Fairview, Kyles Creek Estates; Buyer: Diana Lynn and Anthony Hurt; Seller: Amanda Rene Davenport; $505,000.
7117 Fernvale Springs Way, Fairview, Fernvale Springs; Buyer: Elizabeth Rice and Timothy Carlton Mangrum; Seller: Karen Leigh Hale and Sylvia H Wilson; $216,000.
7148 Pepper Tree Circle, Fairview, Pepper Tree; Buyer: Joshua Brandon Jeans; Seller: Duke & Duke LLC; $359,900.
7124 Birch Bark Drive, Fairview, Chester Estates; Buyer: Melissa J Stephan; Seller: Leanna C Hurst; $290,000.
7387 Sugar Camp Hollow Road, Fairview; Buyer: Donna S and Timothy White; Seller: Viola L Hudgens; $189,000.
7405 Swindon Boulevard, Fairview, Otter Creek Springs; Buyer: Deborah Lynn and Jay Elder; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $628,305.
37064
7125 Brandon Park Court, Franklin, Brandon Park Downs; Buyer: Stefanie H and Matthew H Murton; Seller: Lorie L and Thomas R Kellogg; $1,635,000.
118 Brevet Drive, Franklin, Cadet Homes; Buyer: Kellie Besch and Nathaniel Thomas Gamble; Seller: Linley Taylor and Tyler White; $295,000.
960 Horizon Drive, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $182,900.
1013 Kathryn Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $167,900.
225 Granger View Circle, Franklin, Cedarhill; Buyer: Cathy and William Hawkins; Seller: Eren V and Lee Fesko; $378,000.
5054 Birchcroft Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Martha Brace; Seller: Kaylee Welch and James Munroe III; $355,000.
1559 Westhaven Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Ashley S and Jody McKibben; Seller: Kelli and Kent Gonzalez; $1,225,000.
3201 Carl Road, Franklin; Buyer: White Swan Stables II LLC; Seller: Cumberland & Western Resources LLC; $8,500,000.
Vacant lot on Aberleigh Lane, Franklin, Aberleigh; Buyer: Hidden Valley Homes LLC; Seller: Spring Hollow Development LLC; $1,597,500.
Vacant lot on Aberleigh Lane, Franklin, Aberleigh; Buyer: Toni-Sue and Robert E Cramutola; Seller: Hidden Valley Homes LLC; $352,900.
Vacant lot on Aberleigh Lane, Franklin, Aberleigh; Buyer: Marlene Kilburn and Joel Ryan; Seller: Hidden Valley Homes LLC; $394,900.
Vacant lot on Aberleigh Lane, Franklin, Aberleigh; Buyer: Monica and William Cordero; Seller: Hidden Valley Homes LLC; $444,900.
700 Vintage Green Lane #205, Franklin, Shadow Green Condos; Buyer: Crystal and Chadwick Caro; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $319,990.
3111 Carl Road, Franklin, McCullough; Buyer: Brandon J Liggett; Seller: Sharon L and David M Green; $1,400,000.
522 Vintage Green Lane, Franklin, Through the Green; Buyer: Amy J and Michael J Brown; Seller: Kimberly Woods; $356,000.
98 Poplar Street, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Catherine Dale and Linn H McCain; Seller: Brenda M and Russell T Harrington; $829,900.
102 Bluegrass Drive, Franklin, Blue Grass Heights; Buyer: Kathy Lynn Bond and Geoffrey Bond Owen; Seller: Rodger Chrisman Cotton; $410,500.
1845 Old Natchez Trace, Franklin, Montpier Farms; Buyer: Linsey Lewis; Seller: Karen H and Trevor M Horne; $940,000.
147 Glenrock Drive, Franklin, Stephens Valley; Buyer: Defatta Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Rochford Realty and Construction Co Inc; $260,081.
255 Irvine Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Evelyn B and M Marshall Weems; Seller: Laura Buechler; $540,000.
454 Truman Road West, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Samantha and Steven Komarnitsky; Seller: Lydia Kristen and Charles James Weems; $640,000.
6013 Mercy Private Lane, Franklin, Green Pastures; Buyer: Brenda Joyce and Michael Frields; Seller: Matthew Hirsch; $435,000.
608 Watermark Way, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Melissa Ann and Jeffrey Kurt Loritz Family Trust; Seller: Sandra L Rossmann; $568,000.
5515 Parker Branch Road, Franklin; Buyer: Brenda L and Joseph M Webb; Seller: Alicia Hall and Michael Bush; $850,000.
106 Gilbert Drive, Franklin, Ellington Park; Buyer: Rachel Lee and Jason Andrew Mackey; Seller: Dorinda W and P Dennis Gibson; $560,000.
5518 Hargrove Road, Franklin; Buyer: Switzer Family Trust; Seller: Peal Company LP; $200,000.
3965 New Highway 96 West, Franklin; Buyer: Dawn M Dowling Revocable Trust; Seller: Don A Whitfield; $1,000,000.
345 Truman Road West, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Maguire Family Trust; Seller: Robin D and Robert W Noland; $576,900.
103 Tiffany Court, Franklin, Polk Place; Buyer: Emma Louise and Darren Lindsay Dell; Seller: Gina Ann Mosley; $519,000.
321 Courfield Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Ashley Speer and Winston Minter; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $890,000.
3036 Hathaway Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Candace and Travis Martzall; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $638,752.
501 Rieves Circle, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Larking Family Trust; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $1,225,300.
3119 Brimstead Drive, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: Spencer and Benjamin Kendrick; Seller: Amy B and Trey S Darnell; $438,000.
709 Founders Pointe Boulevard, Franklin, Founders Pointe; Buyer: Margaret and Venjamin Ereshefsky; Seller: Patricia S Justis; $514,000.
1732 Eliot Road, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Cynthia and Jeffrey King; Seller: Sally Robin Howard and Stephen Eli Aguilar; $840,000.
2320 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin; Buyer: Daniel Vrecheck; Seller: D Lianne and Terry Lynn Ruppel; $510,000.
116 Pearl Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Anita J and John A Drury; Seller: Sherri H Joyce; $450,000.
1727 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Melanie H Johnson; Seller: Kimberly and Beau Brothers; $1,400,000.
1018 Linden Isle Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Holly and David Greening; Seller: Alicia A and David C Nelson; $519,900.
1417 Clairmonte Circle, Franklin, Clairmonte; Buyer: Brenda Kay Blume; Seller: Katherine L and Joshua J Sutton; $435,000.
Vacant lot on Peyt-Trinity Road, Franklin, Aberleigh; Buyer: Legacy Homes of TN LLC; Seller: Spring Hollow Development LLC; $345,000.
Aberleigh Lane, Franklin, Aberleigh; Buyer: Legacy Homes of TN LLC; Seller: Spring Hollow Development LLC; $315,000.
3134 Friars Bridge Pass, Franklin, Spencer Hall; Buyer: Dolores Yoko and Miguel Angel Martinez Jr; Seller: Teresa Davis; $550,000.
1101 Downs Boulevard #282, Franklin, Hardison Hills; Buyer: Reed Family Trust; Seller: Keri and Cody Berger; $289,500.
141 Front Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Michele Lee and Charles Paul Bagley; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $765,030.
315 Hughes Lane, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Dipa S and Christian Denouden; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $1,408,798.
4128 Arno Road, Franklin; Buyer: Lindsey Scoffield; Seller: Deniese Renee and Douglas Allen Beutel; $472,000.
224 Devrow Court, Franklin, Twin Oaks; Buyer: Margaret E Miller; Seller: Lois E and Rory Huffman; $407,500.
7212 Old Nashville Road (Executors & Devisees Deed), Franklin; Buyer: Jack Lerond; Seller: The Estate of Thomas E Petty; $150,000.
37067
213 Dandridge Drive, Franklin, Cannonwood; Buyer: Sara Rose; Seller: Michael Douglas Press; $443,500.
213 Logans Circle, Franklin, Cheswicke Farm; Buyer: Aleksandra G and Darren Anthony Allande; Seller: Amanda E Larkin and Scott H Wages; $585,000.
3012 Westerly Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Sherica and James Brown; Seller: Malinda L Taylor; $589,900.
2036 Orangery Drive, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Joanne E Huber; Seller: Simmons Ridge Joint Venture; $417,500.
5021 Carothers Parkway, Franklin, Carothers Crossing West; Buyer: S S Liberty LLC; Seller: S S Porter LLC; $2,500,000.
1413 Marrimans Court, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Alicia and Jimmie M Covington; Seller: Sandra D and David S Woerner; $523,000.
313 Abbey Lane, Franklin, Royal Oaks; Buyer: Richard C Shirtz Revocable Trust; Seller: Gloria and Brian M Kelly; $395,000.
2080 Wilson Pike, Franklin; Buyer: Tess M and Brent J Thompson; Seller: Jennifer J and M Tim Thompson; $604,000.
323 Grant Park Drive, Franklin; Buyer: Jennifer M and Lewis P Jacoby IV; Seller: Kimberly Walsh and Bernd Teichmann; $411,250.
4227 Holder Road, Franklin; Buyer: Elizabeth and Matthew Cochran; Seller: James P Hiller Jr; $565,000.
1646 Brentwood Pointe, Franklin, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Ruth Ann and Matthew Dale Logan; Seller: Jimmy Wayne and Jesse Erin Lawley; $320,000.
1412 Chantilly Lane, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Marisa Annemarie and Gabriel Garcia; Seller: Mwelwa and Ernest Kostrick Living Trust; $565,000.
3735 North Chapel Road, Franklin; Buyer: Gary Loebsack; Seller: The Estate of Thelvin Brown Simmons; $240,000.
306 Lionheart Way, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Jill and Kumar Kolin; Seller: Vevia A Martin; $440,000.
3030 Mallory Lane, Franklin, Cool Springs Corner; Buyer: Morgan JP Chase Bank NA; Seller: Gary D Force; $3,500,000.
37069
356 Sandcastle Road, Franklin, Timberline; Buyer: Emma Jane and Garrett James Guidry; Seller: Melissa L and Kevin W Mann; $826,000.
321 Cotton Lane, Franklin, Meadowgreen Acres; Buyer: Garrett C Bishop; Seller: Kirby A and Cameron Gray; $440,000.
2001 Loomis Court, Franklin, Harts Landmark; Buyer: Mary and Michael Ensor; Seller: Joan A and Carl R Hampf; $980,000.
319 Saddle Bridge Lane, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Rachel M and Eric D Whitfield; Seller: Gloria Reardon; $545,000.
108 Riverwood Drive, Franklin, Cottonwood Estates; Buyer: McCall Graves and Brandon Tanner Smith; Seller: Bonita P and Lawrence V Kubiak; $450,000.
83 Heaton Close, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Valerie G and John D Pavlik; Seller: Keith E Chapman; $305,000.
114 Collinwood Place, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Diahann M and Anthony A Keeton; Seller: Michele I and Hollis E Simmons; $489,900.
805 Wonderland Court, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Amber Dawn Alexander and Saul Solano; Seller: Monica Lee Bostelman Revocable Trust; $881,500.
2 parcels on Harpeth Hills Drive, Franklin, Grassland Estates; Buyer: Nancy Saunders and Gregory Lee Landry; Seller: Katharine E Urmy; $475,000.
37135
3073 Canal Street, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: Sura Wafi and Omar Alabdallah; Seller: Mark V Hall; $520,000.
3280 Locust Hollow, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: SPH Property Two LLC; Seller: Elizabeth Cain and Michael Boyd; $486,700.
308 Norfolk Court, Nolensville, McFarlin Woods; Buyer: Michael Kehayes; Seller: Amy Wood; $447,500.
2282 Kirkwall Drive, Nolensville, Burkitt Village; Buyer: Maegan and Corey Keller; Seller: On Point Construction Co Inc; $549,900.
1220 Spruell Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Anita Pinkston; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $707,050.
1233 Countryside Road, Nolensville, Stonebrook; Buyer: Krista Kinngham and James Montalbano; Seller: Beriwan and Yassin Yassin; $424,000.
3013 Hebron Trace Drive, Nolensville, Townhomes of Bent Creek; Buyer: Lori and Robert Carlson; Seller: Kirsta Kiningham and James Montalbano; $354,900.
2569 Carmine Street, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: Marina Hakeim and Safwat Nagib Nouh; Seller: Elaina F and Justin S Gallas; $440,000.
200 Belvedere Circle, Nolensville, Belvedere; Buyer: Billie Jo and Jaime Rosa Jr; Seller: Kristin and David Wenger; $675,000.
102 Mill Creek Lane, Nolensville, Stonebrook; Buyer: Coralei Neal; Seller: Johnnie Carol Anderson; $395,000.
197 Broadgreen Lane, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Stephanie and Kevin Quinlan; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $656,305.
3241 Burris Drive, Nolensville, Sherwood Green Estates; Buyer: Lindsay Lee Thomson and Brian Patrick Hettinger; Seller: Sandra D and Kenneth F Walters; $699,999.
109 Corbin Court, Nolensville, Brittain Downs; Buyer: Wendy R and Steven T Perkins; Seller: Brittany M Davidson; $600,000.
4656 Sawmill Place, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Christina D and Joel D Money; Seller: Wendy R and Steven T Perkins; $579,950.
37174
9038 Safe Haven Place, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Judy K and David L Gatheridge; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $540,900.
4000 Pewter Trail, Spring Hill, Candlewood; Buyer: Yolani and Esvin Rene Anavisca; Seller: Natalie G and Nathan J Hart; $275,000.
3004 Grunion Lane, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Felicia Dawn and Stephen Daniel Lazarus; Seller: Anne B and Stephen E Gibson; $509,900.
9018 Safe Haven Place, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Ellen W and Stephen C Cobb; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $499,900.
3060 Boxbury Lane, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Copperstone Development Partners LLC; $72,000.
2050 Morrison Avenue, Spring Hill; Buyer: Pamela and Curtis Watkins; Seller: Valerie K Zak; $359,900.
4044 Locerbie Circle, Spring Hill, Chapmans Crossing; Buyer: Mary Jane Cassidy and Dionisio Marcario Francisco Tome; Seller: Deborah Jean Fowler; $341,900.
302 Cheairs Court, Spring Hill, Baker Springs; Buyer: Valentina and Joel D Ortiz; Seller: Jason Connor; $343,000.
1550 Bunbury Drive, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Courtni D and Ross Adams; Seller: Enterprises LLC D/B/A Landmark Building Co; $634,900.
3201 Appian Way, Spring Hill, Benevento; Buyer: Tabitha and Joshua B Mundy; Seller: James R Driscoli; $530,000.
1043 Aenon Circle, Spring Hill, Crossing at Wades Grove; Buyer: Sandra A Cooper 2007 Living Trust; Seller: Jason D Gubernator; $330,000.
152 Mary Ann Circle, Spring Hill, Petra Commons; Buyer: Sarah E and Garrett J Mayes; Seller: Bryce Sisterhen; $425,000.
1044 Cantwell Place, Spring Hill, Belshire; Buyer: Erika Jackson; Seller: Brenda Lineberger; $505,000.
1716 Stephenson Lane, Spring Hill; Buyer: Jerolyn L and Daniel L Switzer; Seller: Joanne Akin; $322,900.
37179
2701 Carena Terrace Court, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Kathryn F and Austin Fabel; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $561,309.
3623 Ronstadt Road, Thompson’s Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Trisha and Aaron Zielinski; Seller: G P Luxury LLC; $964,900.
2196 Loudenslager Drive, Thompson’s Station, Campbell Station; Buyer: McKenz and David Lund; Seller: Anita E and Michel R Johnson; $553,000.
1906 Bunbury Court, Thompson’s Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Jennifer Noelle Villard and John H Fede; Seller: Meredith and Matthew Svoboda; $424,900.
2715 Paddock Park Circle, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Elizabeth and Matthew Bruhin; Seller: Kristina and Christian Straubinger; $631,000.
3149 Sassafras Lane, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Scott W Rachels Jr; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $319,680.
3834 Pulpmill Drive, Thompson’s Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Carol L and Robert A Skib; Seller: Robins Nest Trust; $965,000.
2880 Thompson’s Station Road East, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Amy B and Trey S Darnell; Seller: Rachel S and Jonathan A Boye; $730,000.
3622 Martins Mill Road, Thompson Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Tiffany P and Jeffrey S Hall; Seller: Taylor Constantine; $645,000.
1329 Branchside Court, Thompson’s Station, Newport Crossing; Buyer: Kayla and Derek Pendleton; Seller: Julianna Spier and Patrick C McAvinue; $300,000.
2604 Sporting Hill Bridge Road, Thompson’s Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Jennifer C and Daniel E Cortez; Seller: Old Town Road Trust; $800,000.
3440 Milford Drive, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Ashley and Kurt Coalmer; Seller: Lennar Homes of TN LLC; $488,725.
2109 Chaucer Park Lane, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Sarah Hayden and Jacob L Gabbard; Seller: Kara and Brent S Gibbs; $442,500.
2906 Stewart Campbell Pointe, Thompson’s Station, Crowne Pointe; Buyer: Teresa and Norman Gielda; Seller: Shannon E and Jerimy D Kanaday; $409,900.
1042 Brixworth Drive, Thompson’s Station, Brixworth; Buyer: Mary Meadow Curry and Edward William Rose; Seller: James Winston Jr; $467,000.
