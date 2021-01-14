PROPERTY TRANSFERS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF DEC. 23, 2020
37027
1933 Rosewood Valley Drive, Brentwood, Wildwood Valley Estates; Buyer: Thomas J Bukovac; Seller: Cherry B and Buzz P Stone; $710,000.
7012 Crews Lane (Interest), Brentwood; Buyer: Equity Trust Co Custodian F/B/O Caroline Crews Jenkins Separate IRA; Seller: Laura H and Hugh M Queener; $850,000.
1809 Morgan Farms Way, Brentwood, Morgan Farms; Buyer: Kimberly S and John D Plyler; Seller: Jessica and Warren Degraff; $1,349,900.
6405 Westbourne Drive, Brentwood, Oakhampton; Buyer: Ashely Marie and Christopher Jon Bock; Seller: Carol E and Robert O Bomar; $1,010,000.
6111 Pleasant Water Lane, Brentwood, Windstone; Buyer: Sharon D Taylor; Seller: Tiria E and Donald R Brumfield; $1,025,000.
8130 Moores Lane, Brentwood, Eldorado Acres; Buyer: Emma Green and Mark Howard Burns; Seller: Shawn Wikoff; $515,000.
119 Rue de Grande, Brentwood, Crockett Springs; Buyer: Matilda Gamble and Reece Boyd; Seller: James Breuss; $560,000.
6831 Walnut Hills Drive, Brentwood, Walnut Ridge; Buyer: Anna E Walker; Seller: Gilles Henri Lagrandeur; $535,000.
7031 Stone Run Drive, Brentwood, Stone Creek Park; Buyer: Toni and Todd Edward Hubert; Seller: Cathy M and Andrew J Wind; $815,000.
9602 Stanfield Road, Brentwood; Buyer: Gilmore Family Trust; Seller: Denise A and Martin S Van Doren; $1,805,000.
1914 New Bristol Lane, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Sherin Tahmasbi; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $771,110.
9231 Carrisbrook Lane, Brentwood, Annandale; Buyer: Kelly Willis and Hunter Worthington Rodgers; Seller: Stefani H and Matthew H Murton; $1,575,000.
1195 Retreat Lane, Brentwood, Bonbrook on Concord; Buyer: Kushal Raychura and Tierney Stone; Seller: Nancy Amir; $735,000.
6612 North Creekwood Drive, Brentwood, Southern Woods; Buyer: Cindy and Benjamin Lee; Seller: Casey and John Trentacoste; $480,000.
9118 Oden Court, Brentwood, Carondelet; Buyer: Margaret A and Stephen A Lovelette; Seller: Anna Doris Rucker Rutledge Family Partnership LP; $587,000.
9244 Lehigh Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Matthew T Bowersox Revocable Trust; Seller: Aspen Construction Holdings LLC; $2,625,000.
9220 Lehigh Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Rebecca B and Lance Vest; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $1,792,251.
222 Williamsburg Circle, Brentwood, Williamsburg Estates; Buyer: Jean R Hale; Seller: Willie Mae Pedigo; $775,000.
1009 Lucas Court, Brentwood, Hunterwood; Buyer: Lisa and Timothy Unger; Seller: Hillary and Joshua D White; $870,000.
1246 Concord Hunt Drive, Brentwood, Concord Hunt; Buyer: Christopher J Hammer; Seller: Clyde C Allen III; $1,000,000.
9709 Concord Ridge Court, Brentwood, Concord Ridge; Buyer: Lauren and Michael Chao; Seller: Susan E Kupfer; $779,900.
306 Flowerwood Court, Brentwood, Mooreland Estates; Buyer: Macey Mooneyham; Seller: Greg Chumley; $310,000.
9279 Fordham Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Heather M and Christopher J Demetra; Seller: Davis Property of TN LLC; $2,800,000.
1920 New Bristol Lane, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Sonya K and David M Komar; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $929,385.
215 Skyline Drive, Brentwood, Brentwood Estates; Buyer: Blue and Gold Revocable Trust; Seller: Clay Tate; $1,550,000.
37046
7050 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Holly Kathleen and Scott Alan Curtiss; Seller: NVR Inc; $547,205.
2 lots on Jolene Drive, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: Equestrian Life NV LLC; Seller: Hideaway at Arrington HOA and Arrington Property Holdings LLC; $2,800,000.
2 lots on Thurston Court, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; Seller: Equestrian Life NV LLC and Hideaway at Arrington HOA; $2,800,000.
6225 Wild Heron Way, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Vivian Marie and Glendale Don Hatchel; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $1,241,001.
8696 Belladonna Drive, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Rose and Tracy Anthony; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $133,000.
6842 Arno-Allisona Road, College Grove; Buyer: Thor Holdings LLC; Seller: Donald Glenn Clark; $250,000.
7084 Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Kortnie Jean and Jonathan Craig Parks; Seller: NVR Inc; $589,155.
7113 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $131,875.
9117 Joiner Creek Court, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Krysta L and David John Bonney; Seller: Lunda Custom Homes LLC; $1,612,355.
6824 Arno-Allisona Road, College Grove; Buyer: Renee Freeland and Erik Fleishman; Seller: Wiesner Custom Homes; $295,000.
7589 Whiskey Road, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: Paul Pratt Jr; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; $1,100,000.
7048 Vineyard Valley Drive, College Grove, Vineyard Valley; Buyer: Hall Living Trust; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $728,831.
7309 Harlow Drive, College Grove, Hideaway at Arrington; Buyer: Jacqueline A Brown Revocable Trust; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; $1,390,000.
37062
7314 Horn Tavern Court, Fairview, Horn Tavern Estates; Buyer: Laura K Mullin and Dakota Vermillion; Seller: Judy A and James L Henke; $246,000.
7129 Sweetbriar Circle, Fairview, Sweetbriar Springs; Buyer: Glen Pater Pimentel Acac; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $364,888.
Cox Pike, Fairview, Wynwood Park; Buyer: Boulevard Building Group LLC; Seller: Noble House GP; $374,000.
7205 Birch Bark Drive, Fairview, Chester Estates; Buyer: Erica and Joseph Omondi; Seller: Kathy M and Brian E Roderick; $260,000.
7352 Planters Road, Fairview; Buyer: Aurelia and Larry Goostree; Seller: Samuel E Burgess; $180,000.
Vacant lot on Bahne Road, Fairview; Buyer: Jaycee Properties LLC; Seller: Gladys Bond; $350,000.
7176 Kyles Creek Drive, Fairview, Kyles Creek; Buyer: Dana and Christopher Monroe; Seller: Lynn M and Eric L Thomas; $675,000.
7107 Kimbark Trail, Fairview, Stable Acres; Buyer: Farrah Retherford and Nate Todd Lowery; Seller: Katelyn P and Andrew C Gray; $735,000.
7515 Spicer Court, Fairview, Western Woods Village; Buyer: Opendoor Property Trust I; Seller: Kasandra L and Daniel Caleb Davenport; $312,800.
Vacant lot on Union Valley Road, Fairview; Buyer: Gail Stinson and Earl Robert Brawner Jr; Seller: Michael R Stinson; $465,000.
37064
120 Middleboro Circle, Franklin, Dallas Downs; Buyer: Mary and Sabry Rizkalla; Seller: Katina and Dean P Stavrou; $465,000.
Vacant lot on Matthew Place, Franklin, Magnolia Place; Buyer: Michael Hathaway; Seller: Poonam Bery; $110,000.
108 Pearl Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Susan Glee and Robert James Lange; Seller: Kim E Heidpriem; $450,000.
3264 Southall Road, Franklin; Buyer: Tricia and Brian Summers; Seller: Jennifer and Louis Mohana; $675,000.
5760 Wilkins Branch Road, Franklin; Buyer: Albertina Tatum Flores and Noe Flores Vergara; Seller: Frankie Osborne; $125,000.
1589 Westhaven Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: John Kilpatrick; Seller: Karen L and Robert C Elliott; $1,264,000.
3006 Fernshaw Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Stream Valley Franklin LLC; $104,997.
7131 Songbird Springs Lane, Franklin, Songbird Springs; Buyer: Forouzandeh and Kamran Farahmandpour; Seller: Rebecca and Michael Freedman; $200,000.
1230 Kelly Court, Franklin, Clairmonte; Buyer: Andrea and Esau Silva; Seller: Irrevocable Nashville Land Investment Trust; $465,000.
87 Molly Bright Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Engy M Bandary and Ramy Aziz; Seller: Rakshya Kunwar and Narayan Bhusal; $569,900.
113 Confederate Drive, Franklin, Southgate; Buyer: Terry L and James A Pewitt; Seller: H and M International LLC; $465,000.
Vacant lot on Natchez Trace Road, Franklin; Buyer: Nora M and William E Boyte Jr; Seller: Strode Family Trust; $379,000.
1024 Clifton Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Kim Erica Heidepriem; Seller: Kathleen Ann Eckhart; $619,900.
3979 New Highway 96 West, Franklin, Blackmer; Buyer: Andrea S and Derric W Rankins; Seller: Carrie B and Geoffrey Deleary; $640,000.
789 Edwards Drive, Franklin, Rebel Meadows; Buyer: Rebel 118 LLC; Seller: Mary R and James E Baugh; $110,000.
1901 Granville Road, Franklin, Orleans Estate Condos; Buyer: Thank 1 LLC; Seller: Ellen R Clark and Louis J Laratta; $262,000.
120 Gosling Drive, Franklin, Goose Creek Estates; Buyer: Lindsey and Chris Eslick; Seller: Megyn C and Shawn M Ressler; $625,000.
4030 Flowing Creek Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Sowndharya Jegadeesh and Gurcharann Visagamurthy; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $555,415.
152 11th Avenue South, Franklin, Shutes; Buyer: Kathryn Smith Sigman Revocable Trust; Seller: Bel Ponte Investments LLC; $1,125,000.
1363 Eliot Road, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Krista Marie Taylor; Seller: Amy L and William H Christison; $570,500.
966 Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Kathleen A Eckhart and Michael David Nichols; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $860,364.
3270 Blazer Road, Franklin; Buyer: Robert Rowbotham Living Trust; Seller: J Michelle and James B Alcott; $599,000.
113 Abercairn Drive, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Casey and Jonathan Watson; Seller: Jennifer and John S McNeill; $599,999.
1829 Sedberry Road, Franklin, Sedberry Glen; Buyer: Felicia A and Ernst M Spiess; Seller: Maria Gonzalez-Garcia and Howard L Hartley; $1,525,000.
4720 Edwardian Private Trace, Franklin, Manors at Highclere; Buyer: Ohana Family LLC; Seller: Jamie Paticchio and Austin D Mudd; $450,000.
1713 Fieldcrest Circle, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Jordan S and Jacob T Wade; Seller: Amy E and Donald Rose; $450,000.
1101 Cashmere Drive, Franklin, Cherry Glen Condo; Buyer: Kimberly Traughber; Seller: Barfoot Properties LLC; $207,900.
Owl Hollow Road, Franklin; Buyer: Sarah M and Jason R Pollard; Seller: Robert Bradley Thompson; $230,000.
2043 Flowing Creek Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Alicia L and Robert Thomas Obryan; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $439,190.
419 Verandah Lane, Franklin; Buyer: Beverly Ann and James Boyd Daugherty; Seller: Daniel John Hengen; $425,000.
162 Lancaster Drive, Franklin, Harpeth Meadows; Buyer: Morgan Elizabeth and Harry Sargeant IV; Seller: Lucinda T Harshey; $755,000.
954 Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Angela Neal and Marcus D Hobgood; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $744,622.
150 Front Street #31, Franklin; Buyer: Michael George Roman McCormack; Seller: Lynn H and Bruce A Green; $682,150.
2007 McAvoy Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Gurjeet K Dhindsa; Seller: Oak Duck GP; $710,367.
7040 Wenlock Lane, Franklin, Echelon; Buyer: Melissa K Flanagan; Seller: Ashley Speer Minter; $474,900.
901 Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $205,900.
318 Meadowlawn Drive, Franklin, Meadowlawn; Buyer: Wells Trust; Seller: Andrea and James Raymond Summerville; $380,000.
304 Public Square, Franklin; Buyer: 304 Investments Inc; Seller: Heritage Foundation of Franklin & Williamson County; $1,500,000.
5292 Old Harding Road, Franklin; Buyer: Lucinda T Harshey; Seller: The Estate of Jill Gore Bowersett; $415,000.
2042 Orangery Drive, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Shivkant Vadlamani and Ata E Husain Bohra; Seller: Simmons Ridge Joint Venture; $422,500.
548 Black Tea Way, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Ashraf S Torky and Nashwa Eid; Seller: Simmons Ridge Joint Venture; $328,116.
331 Rafferty Court, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Angela E and William S Stacy; Seller: Gurjeet K Dhindsa; $589,900.
437 Cardel Lane, Franklin, Cardel Village; Buyer: BACA Revocable Trust; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $729.870.
3206 Baker Lane, Franklin, Kinnard Springs; Buyer: Monica and Steven C May; Seller: Sally D and Hillard E Holt III; $925,000.
1319 West Main Street #104, Franklin; Buyer: Thomas Hoppe; Seller: Abigail J Sargent and Caleb E J James; $185,000.
733 Springlake Drive, Franklin, Willowsprings; Buyer: Lida and James Buckley; Seller: Kathy and Keith Melton; $1,210,000.
1600 Birchwood Circle, Franklin, Twin Oaks; Buyer: Morgan and Scott Newell; Seller: Maria C Armenta and Jorge Sauceda; $515,000.
250 Polk Place Drive, Franklin, Polk Place; Buyer: Cynthia and John Higgins; Seller: Kathleen D and Kelley E Ryan; $520,000.
227 Polk Place Drive, Franklin, Polk Place; Buyer: Pamela L and Richard G McElroy Jr; Seller: Tamara C and Michael W Lister Sr; $702,650.
4229 Gosey Hill Road, Franklin; Buyer: Laura Bryant and Andrew Martin Blucker; Seller: P'Niel at Gosey Hill LLC; $950,000.
4024 Flowing Creek Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Pallavi Deshmukh and Nilesh Kolhe; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $549,390.
807 Ryecroft Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Erica and David Hanson; Seller: Melanie B and Monty S Joseph; $601,000.
2001 Kathryn Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Zurich Homes Group LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $239,900.
103 Sherwood Terrace, Franklin, West Meade; Buyer: Rachel Leininger and Justin Casey Taggart; Seller: Opendoor Property Trust I; $270,000.
256 Truman Road West, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Elizabeth Ann Nix and Alexander Bennorth; Seller: Katarzyna and Francisco Janier Armada; $650,000.
2013 Hornsby Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Marilena M and Jeferson A Paris; Seller: Deanna and Khairy Wasfy; $685,000.
4704 Farmstead Private Lane, Franklin, Farmstead; Buyer: Tara and Richard Bauman; Seller: Gregg Homebuilding Co LLC; $1,599,900.
614 Cobert Lane, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Jennifer Renee Spruiell; Seller: Next Level Properties LLC; $385,000.
3425 Bailey Road, Franklin; Buyer: Alessandro Zanetti; Seller: Foxhedge Realty LLC; $2,340,000.
420 Irvine Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Stephanie M and Daniel C Moore; Seller: Sherry L White; $459,900.
1328 Adams Street, Franklin; Buyer: Heather M and Bradley N Jones; Seller: Foster Family Real Estate Partnership LP; $565,000.
6267 Meeks Road, Franklin; Buyer: Melanie and Sean Patrick McLellan; Seller: Elaine and Jim McLellan; $900,000.
208 Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Erica M Foster and Thomas S Nantais; Seller: Natalie A and David C Roe; $768,000.
5301 Crown Drive, Franklin, Trace View; Buyer: Michael John Shaw and Christopher David Shaw; Seller: Gayle M and Peter Watts; $490,000.
6017 Vesper Private Way, Franklin, Sanctuary; Buyer: E & P Properties LLC; Seller: Traceland LLC; $435,000.
37067
9035 Clovercroft Preserve Drive, Franklin, Clovercroft Preserve; Buyer: Prathiba and Jose Pavil; Seller: Lauren and Keenan Robinson; $830,000.
226 Chatfield Way, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Elizabeth Wright and John Robert Billings; Seller: Kimberly Soules Plyler; $886,000.
1737 Liberty Pike, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Heather and Matthew Page; Seller: SRP SUB LLC; $484,900.
123 Stanwick Drive, Franklin, Andover; Buyer: Sharon A and Kiplan R Engen; Seller: Janet Harlen and Allan Forrester; $440,000.
7012 Sunrise Circle, Franklin, Morningside; Buyer: Edward G Pewitt; Seller: Michael Sullivan; $390,000.
298 North Royal Oaks Boulevard, Franklin; Buyer: Sanjay Patel; Seller: Tennessee Real Estate Investments GP; $1,500,000.
1503 Leesburg Court, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Kimberly A and Daniel B Heldele; Seller: Susan and John Yarberry; $405,000.
112 Sheffield Place, Franklin, Royal Oaks; Buyer: Shae and Justin D Davis; Seller: Pamela G and Philip R Francis; $460,000.
318 Seaboard Lane, Franklin, Aspen Grove; Buyer: Olen Aspen Grove Corp; Seller: SVT Aspen Grove Flex Center LP; $26,100,000.
519 O'Neil Lane, Franklin, Royal Oaks; Buyer: Naomi and Jonathan Russell; Seller: Cathy and Jeffrey Meltzer; $452,250.
410 Parish Place, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Aileen Ebanen and Renzon Reyes; Seller: Robert Underwood; $587,000.
37069
198 Stanton Hall Lane, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Janel and Brent Maher; Seller: Walter E Wellborn Jr; $315,000.
344 Lake Valley Drive, Franklin, Legends Ridge; Buyer: Leigh M McGinty; Seller: Kimberly S and Dan G Brames; $1,096,500.
301 Gainsway Court, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Gregory Family Trust; Seller: Gayle L and William C Dyess; $495,000.
335 Gillette Drive, Franklin, River Landing; Buyer: Chelsea and Xazavier Brown; Seller: Sara B and Scott A Jones; $989,000.
37 Holland Park Lane, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Renee G and Jeffrey C Johnson; Seller: Kathleen A Pratt; $345,000.
621 Pendlebury Park Place, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Kate and Keith E Goeringer; Seller: Lisa B and Robert R Lawhon; $719,900.
2003 Heflin Lane, Franklin, Rizer Point; Buyer: Michelle and Jonathan Birkholz; Seller: Rena G and Shaun P Marron; $580,000.
37135
3367 Redmon Hill, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Michelle and Patrick Beless; Seller: Kinsey and Zachary Hudson; $449,900.
5 lots on Herring Trail, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Drees Premier Homes Inc; Seller: T F Scales Farmstead LP; $694,750.
8033 Warren Drive, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Jonathan Jones; Seller: TRH Property Managements LLC; $95,000.
8029 Warren Drive, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Jonathan Jones; Seller: TRH Property Managements LLC; $95,000.
686 Lawler Lane, Nolensville, Brooksbank Estates; Buyer: Anita Sykes-Smith and Ramon Smith; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $779,100.
3072 Canal Street, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: Kimberly and Martin Adam Spaulding; Seller: Mitesh Mohanty; $422,000.
1014 Wadeslea Lane, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Deborah and Miller Baird; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN Inc; $447,980.
316 Redding Court, Nolensville, Brooksbank Estates; Buyer: Debra Jean Kristol-Irwin and Bayard McIntosh Irvin III; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $679,825.
829 Stonebrook Boulevard, Nolensville, Stonebrook; Buyer: Olivia Kuban and Brennon Lee; Seller: Alvin Don Lankford; $327,500.
805 Delamotte Pass, Nolensville, Telfair; Buyer: Eda and Harun Ustunkaya; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $730,449.
133 Dylan Woods Drive, Nolensville, Dylan Woods; Buyer: Nashville Investors LLC; Seller: Chris Thomas Homes LLC; $225,000.
129 Dylan Woods Drive, Nolensville, Dylan Woods; Buyer: Nashville Investors LLC; Seller: Chris Thomas Homes LLC; $225,000.
3056 Ballenger Drive, Nolensville, Ballenger Farms; Buyer: Kevin David Toye; Seller: Allison Properties LLC; $327,000.
4001 Wingfield Drive (A/K/A 2038 Kingsbarns Drive), Nolensville, Kingsbarns; Buyer: Patricia and Ronald North; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $951,952.
8336 Parkfield Drive, Nolensville, Burkitt Place; Buyer: Kaitlin Tubergen and Christopher Holan; Seller: Lindsie and Patrick Robert Tighe; $570,000.
740 Ravensdowne Drive, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Katie and Frederick F Barbarossa; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN Inc; $512,690.
2207 Carouth Court, Nolensville, Winterset Woods; Buyer: Rebecca and Nathan Woods; Seller: Amliv C and Rogelio S Abrigo; $568,000.
1421 Trumpet Lily Place, Nolensville, Woods at Burberry Glen; Buyer: Stefanie H Carter; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $557,370.
7751 Thayer Road, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Victoria Rose and Michael Steven Dejacomo II; Seller: Weekley Homes LLC; $568,575.
217 Broadgreen Lane, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Amy and Simon Shepherd; Seller: Hidden Valley Homes LLC; $654,600.
1233 Craighleigh Drive, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Mirian M and Daniel M Katayama; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN Inc; $489,990.
1845 Looking Glass Lane, Nolensville, Ballenger Farms; Buyer: Graham C Walsh; Seller: Courtney Shaffer Coats; $376,500.
9698 Clovercroft Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Janis R and Dale R Bogda Living Trust; Seller: Vernon Joint Revocable Living Trust; $260,000.
4669 Sawmill Place, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Amber and Ryan Martin; Seller: Kristina and Daniel Babel; $569,990.
1898 Burke Hollow Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Yarden K Kessler and Anthony R Stewart; Seller: Joe Milton McClellan Living Trust; $322,500.
251 Belgian Road, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: Christina and Michael A Booker; Seller: G P Luxury LLC; $874,095.
9172 Macauley Lane, Nolensville, Burkitt Place; Buyer: Laura Mitchell and John Coltey; Seller: Troy D Williams; $499,000.
1211 Bell Pond Lane, Nolensville, Bell Pond Estates; Buyer: Mary E and Anthony W Oxley; Seller: Rebecca L and Terry M Anderson; $950,000.
416 Sweet Fern Drive, Nolensville, Arrington Retreat; Buyer: Kamila and Todd Bagwell; Seller: Dennis M Lassiter; $625,000.
37174
1244 Baker Springs Drive, Spring Hill, Baker Springs; Buyer: Anastasia Golovin Coldren; Seller: Cassandra B and Kyle A Walton; $275,000.
4086 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Meredith Thornton and John Clare Bricklebank; Seller: Clark Custom Homes LLC; $579,900.
2271 Dewey Drive #D3, Spring Hill, Gables at Wakefield; Buyer: Paul Lyle Summers III Trust; Seller: Jennifer and Cory Mason; $200,000.
1512 Charleston Park Drive, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Place; Buyer: James G Macarlupo; Seller: Thamsey Hunt; $537,500.
2914 Stapleton Drive, Spring Hill, Cochran Trace; Buyer: Jeffrey Carmine Dangelo; Seller: Teresa B and Bryan T Combiths; $285,000.
3008 Michaleen Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Elisa M and Orlando J Martinez; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $495,150.
2918 Wills Court, Spring Hill, Pipkin Hills; Buyer: Cathy L Barid; Seller: William P Rea II; $236,000.
3024 Sakari Circle, Spring Hill, Dakota Pointe; Buyer: Tracy and Frank Mendoza; Seller: Jane and Gene Baker; $489,900.
1707 Ginger Way, Spring Hill, Ridgeport; Buyer: Wendy Carmen and Ryan Hamilton Cunningham; Seller: Karen L and Roy T Waddell; $315,000.
4080 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Joy Louise and Thomas Donald Edvalson; Seller: Clark Custom Homes LLC; $560,000.
1711 Lantana Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Jamie Bettencourt and Christopher Hill; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $455,370.
2037 Keene Circle, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Derek K Redlinski; Seller: Diane M and Stephen L Ortiz; $435,000.
1814 Packard Court, Spring Hill, Ridgeport; Buyer: Lesly Y Sormani; Seller: Jennifer L and Russell A Bowers; $405,000.
1000 Secluded Lane, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat Daycare; Buyer: EIG14T BBM TN Spring Hill LLC; Seller: B T Realty LLC; $1,650,000.
3022 Harrah Drive, Spring Hill, Campbell Station; Buyer: Jean Cote; Seller: Kathleen M and John Arthur Carney; $385,000.
3019 Romain Trail, Spring Hill, Wakefield; Buyer: Douglas Alan Richards; Seller: Johnnie R Butler; $325,000.
2932 Hearthside Drive, Spring Hill, Candlewood; Buyer: Kristin and Steven Vegh; Seller: Christopher Hill; $268,000.
1112 Brixworth Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Tifany L and Randall Lenoir; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $648,862.
193 Mary Ann Circle, Spring Hill, Petra Commons; Buyer: Matthew Klifman and Brandon Sokolosky; Seller: Marcela Rodriguez and Joseclyn Galvez; $320,000.
2912 Faldo Lane, Spring Hill, Augusta Place; Buyer: Kenneth Elliott; Seller: Christina G and John W Cumberland; $274,900.
37179
2901 Butchers Mill Bridge Court, Thompson’s Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Faith K and Alexander J Cameron; Seller: Shanna J and Brian D Ninke; $745,000.
3367 Vinemont Drive, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Kimberly A Malawy and Maximillian A Skalko; Seller: Casey Michelle and Jonathan David Watson; $529,900.
2720 Cash Court, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Krystal Marie Heffinger and David Andrew King; Seller: Julie A Allen; $250,000.
2110 Geneva Drive, Thompson’s Station, Anderson Acres; Buyer: Florence H and Millingo W V Nkosi; Seller: Theresa and James Wright; $307,900.
2573 Douglas Lane, Thompson’s Station, Cameron Farms; Buyer: Safayeth Jabeen Isma and Joydip Dutta; Seller: Jessica F and Charles R Reeves; $349,900.
6011 Turncreek Road, Thompson’s Station, Brixworth; Buyer: Matthew Dalpiaz; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $454,558.
4629 Harpeth Peyt Road, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Jaclyn Marielle and Thomas Knox McKamy III; Seller: Robin L and Randy L Sanders; $765,000.
3668 Ronstadt Road, Thompson’s Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Lisa Hilton and Daryl Wade Waters; Seller: Legacy Homes of TN LLC; $985,774.
3805 Pulpmill Drive, Thompson’s Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Crystal and Logan Young; Seller: G P Luxury LLC; $951,559.
1528 Hampshire Place, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: DMMJ LLC; Seller: Brooke Dowlen and Thomas Peter Turner Revocable Living Trust; $320,000.
2714 New Port Royal Road, Thompson’s Station, Crowne Pointe; Buyer: Ashley Inez and James Daniel West; Seller: Leah and David Tully; $382,000.
2628 Bramblewood Lane, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Karen Lynn Waddell; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $498,724.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.