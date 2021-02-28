PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF FEB. 10 2021
37027
2213 Brookfield Drive, Brentwood, Brookfield; Buyer: Julie A and David A Raines; Seller: Kerry A McIntyre and Thor T Sandell; $667,500.
9215 Prestmoor Place, Brentwood, Lansdowne; Buyer: Pop Family Revocable Trust; Seller: Helen K and Han D Kook; $1,320,000.
1521 Woodfield Court, Brentwood, Raintree Forest; Buyer: Linda L and David B Hirsch; Seller: Brenda and Thomas Freeman; $680,000.
9479 Chesapeake Drive, Brentwood, Chenoweth; Buyer: Brenda and Thomas Freeman; Seller: Hamid R Toloogolzair; $785,000.
1589 Eastwood Drive, Brentwood, Reserve at Raintree Forest; Buyer: Royce Fine Homes LLC; Seller: Hillside Development Inc; $250,000.
15 Angel Trace, Brentwood, Governors Club at Pleasant Hill; Buyer: Laurie Campbell and Timothy Louis Pannell; Seller: Kristin A and Mark S Ridel; $1,550,000.
1582 Eastwood Drive, Brentwood, Reserve at Raintree Forest; Buyer: R K Junior Contracting Services LLC; Seller: Hillside Development Inc; $250,000.
5118 Victoria Cove, Brentwood, Stonehenge; Buyer: Eric Kyle Chandler; Seller: Henry Clay Nickells III; $565,000.
9527 Glenfiddich Trace, Brentwood, Glen Abbey; Buyer: Claudia Calligari and Robert Etri; Seller: Jessica B and Travis Courtenay Eldredge; $1,050,000.
1898 Traditions Circle, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Firouzeh Reshad and Hamid Reza Toloogolzari Sr; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $1,254,400.
1424 Plymouth Drive, Brentwood, Brentwood South; Buyer: Leslie W and Zachary Fisher; Seller: Emily and Christopher Dennis Hammack; $655,000.
757 Sinclair Circle, Brentwood, Princeton Hills; Buyer: Nicole G and Michael J Bird; Seller: Hannah Jane Harrison; $1,395,000.
1810 Ivy Crest Drive, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: John Mark Anthony; Seller: Matthew T Gardner; $1,206,000.
1018 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Amy L Wolgemuth; Seller: Sabrina Louise and Luke Benjamin Hamilton; $255,000.
9527 Nottaway Lane, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Pooja and Soham Kho; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $963,930.
9017 Carondelet Place, Brentwood, Carondelet; Buyer: White Pines Building Group LLC; Seller: Marian T McAlpin; $562,600.
1303 Lipscomb Drive, Brentwood, Brentwood Meadows; Buyer: Kawai Willian; Seller: Kathy A Helton; $193,200.
6301 Belle Rive Drive, Brentwood, Belle Rive; Buyer: Daniel Reeder; Seller: Don T Carmody; $720,500.
8904 Palmer Private Way, Brentwood, Marshall Place; Buyer: Irina L and Andrew H Erskine; Seller: Hillside Homes Inc; $2,489,000.
6012 Belle Rive Drive, Brentwood, Belle Rive; Buyer: Leah and James Lamphron; Seller: Lauren and Neal Heath; $1,385,000.
609 Hunters Lane, Brentwood, Foxland Hall; Buyer: Jessica Suzanne and Christopher Michael Snitko; Seller: Lisa H and Eddie J Gwock; $815,000.
37046
Lots 306, 310, 318, 334, and 342 on McDaniel Road, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: McDaniel Estate Partners LLC; Seller: Propst Realty Nashville LLC; $705,000.
9037 Passiflora Court, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Luna Custom Homes LLC; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $308,750.
9013 Passiflora Court, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Luna Custom Homes LLC; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $289,750.
9048 Passiflora Court, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Luna Custom Homes LLC; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $593,750.
7712 Strait Trail, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: PF RF MF Troubadour LLC; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; $815,000.
9009 Passiflora Court, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Luna Custom Homes LLC; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $275,000.
8247 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Carolyn S and Jason Edwin Clowers; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $148,500.
8848 Edgecomb Drive, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Jennifer and Adam Hughes; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $156,750.
3 lots on Thatchby Court, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Farah and Jason Weiss; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $1,100,000.
Lots 14033 and 14034 on Passiflora Court, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Legend Homes LLC; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $584,250.
Cross Keys Road, College Grove; Buyer: Amber and Jeremy Skinner; Seller: Linda and David Harris; $300,000.
9056 Passiflora Court, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Bozeman Realty LLC; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $700,000.
9005 Passiflora Court, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Bozeman Realty LLC; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $266,000.
9112 Sawtooth Lane, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Bozeman Realty LLC; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $318,250.
9029 Passiflora Court, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Davis Properties of Tennessee II LLC; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $294,500.
4840 Byrd Lane, College Grove; Buyer: Sareece and Raiford Brown Jr; Seller: Stephanie Bonita Lynn and Stephen Brent Moore Trusts; $2,800,000.
8828 Edgecomb Drive, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Shannon A and Anthony A Halters; Seller: Stonegate Homes LLC; $1,429,696.
37062
7568 Crow Cut Road, Fairview; Buyer: Jessica M Mangrum; Seller: James Clifton Mangrum Jr; $180,000.
7110 Harding Drive, Fairview, Daugherty Estates; Buyer: Anita Bakshi Dogra; Seller: Polly A Puckett and Jeffrey A Billiu; $235,000.
Cumberland Drive, Fairview; Buyer: Annette Genovese and Steve Boege; Seller: Samuel E Burgess; $169,000.
7608 Whispering Wind Lane, Fairview, Whispering Wind; Buyer: Renee and Lee Michael Guidry; Seller: Community Housing Partnership of Williamson County Inc; $294,700.
7302 Sheena Lane, Fairview, Leverette Meadows; Buyer: Matthew Farley Beadle; Seller: Cheena Clermont; $299,000.
7310 Lake Road, Fairview; Buyer: Top Hill Landscaping LLC; Seller: Charles E Williams Jr and Donald Deloach; $92,000.
7211 Sir William Drive, Fairview, Braxton Bend; Buyer: Loreen Sandy and Joseph Anthony Rosales; Seller: Daniel T Wojcik; $312,500.
7802 Willow Crest Drive, Fairview, Willow Crest; Buyer: Karen Cobb; Seller: Habitat for Humanity of Williamson-Maury Counties Inc; $295,000.
7211 Blue Ridge Drive, Fairview, Kingwood; Buyer: Shelley Coole; Seller: Joanna A and Dean E Qualls; $330,000.
37064
503 Figuers Drive, Franklin, School Manor; Buyer: Kozimor Family Trust; Seller: David A Gallagher; $526,500.
426 Wild Elm Street, Franklin; Buyer: Susan and Mark Andrew Johnson; Seller: Holley and Markarthur Sedlak; $1,310,000.
3 parcels on Peyt-Trinity Road, Franklin; Buyer: Bethesda Road LLC; Seller: The Estate of Evelyn Ann Lunn; $2,350,000.
406 Cardel Lane, Franklin, Cardel Village; Buyer: Mona Shir and Zaven Shir Hagopian; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $787,770.
1656 Townsend Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Jennie Denton Revocable Trust; Seller: Rhonda C and Henry W Meyer; $830,000.
5008 Fullbright Court, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Ambu Aryal Pakhrel and Sumit Aryal; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $767,575.
7132 Brandon Park Court, Franklin, Brandon Park Downs; Buyer: Genelle S and Nathan E Cox Revocable Family Trut; Seller: Uma S and Mani Krishna; $2,250,000.
Big East Fork Road, Franklin; Buyer: Elizabeth E and Thomas H Shell; Seller: Mary Linton Little; $5,000.
2078 Orangery Drive, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Amit Wasnik; Seller: Simmons Ridge Joint Venture; $417,500.
2094 Moultrie Circle, Franklin; Buyer: Carole Wooten; Seller: Frankie D and Randall S Hise; $450,000.
2226 Henpeck Lane, Franklin, Oakleaf Estates; Buyer: Senetra Gentry and Brian Myers; Seller: Evelyn G and Robert D Hickerson Jr; $570,000.
314 Cherry Drive, Franklin, Keegans Glen; Buyer: Zachary Nell; Seller: Tona A and James E Nell; $330,000.
601 Boyd Mill Avenue #O8, Franklin, Laurelwood; Buyer: Tammy Guest; Seller: Alexis Brianne and Dale Day II; $187,000.
1719 Swansons Ridge Drive, Franklin, Swansons Ridge; Buyer: Amy Leigh and Jonathan Blake Moore; Seller: Hewn Custom Home Design LLC; $1,407,516.
1627 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Susan V Calabrese; Seller: Amber N and Stephen T Conrad; $1,241,000.
526 Rochester Close, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Kevin H Miles Declaration of Trust; Seller: M5 Rochester Close LLC; $1,915,000.
243 Bishops Gate Drive, Franklin, Bishops Gate Wards Mill; Buyer: Joanne M and Christopher M Todd; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $1,093,063.
322 Byron Way, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Ashley M and Junaid Odubeko; Seller: Patricia Dianne Cook; $418,000.
1101 Culpepper Circle, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Henrietta and David J Tackett; Seller: Jody V and Michael W Carter; $435,000.
Vacant lot on Fly Lane, Franklin; Buyer: Ratchanee P and Michael G Hays; Seller: Nicolas Teasley; $575,000.
5716 Davis Hollow Road, Franklin; Buyer: McArthur Edsworth Trust; Seller: Pertex LLC; $980,000.
4400 Gosey Hill Road, Franklin; Buyer: Dawn W and John Brutus Jr; Seller: Barbara A and Samuel L Sanders; $550,000.
3377 Bailey Road, Franklin; Buyer: Georgianne Levangie Trust; Seller: Lindsay Suzanne and Michael Wells Co-Trust; $6,250,000.
1421 Adams Street, Franklin, Highland Gardens; Buyer: Judith M and Jerry L Penland; Seller: Roderick Zane Martin; $498,000.
3132 Bishops Way, Franklin, Spencer Hall; Buyer: Chasen A and Channing M Thomas; Seller: Jeanne Procopio and Richard Taleghani; $488,900.
107 Whiteside Court, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Katherine and Bryan Castro; Seller: Brittany F and Curtis W Ault; $825,000.
407 Verandah Lane, Franklin, Willowsprings; Buyer: Marilee Robin and Howard Bruce Harrick; Seller: Steven A Yaeger; $410,000.
2475 Old Natchez Trace, Franklin; Buyer: Joseph Smith; Seller: Jennifer M and Mark S Bosco; $1,979,900.
1024 Oglethorpe Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Mounika Raga and Yashwant Mahendran; Seller: NVR Inc; $468,377.
2151 Southern Preserve Lane, Franklin, Southern Preserve; Buyer: Alexanderson and Robert Bourdon; Seller: Jennifer Helen and Eric McKenzie; $985,000.
1204 Vintage Grove Lane, Franklin; Buyer: Moore Family Trust; Seller: Uribe Family Revocable Living Trust; $995,000.
1521 Lewis Private Lane, Franklin, Coveted Views; Buyer: Cheryl Ketner Family Trust; Seller: Franklin Hill Partners LLC; $539,000.
5620 Hargrove Road, Franklin; Buyer: Bus Sacco Revocable Living Trust; Seller: Kim and Chris Shaw; $575,000.
3 parcels on Bear Creek Lane, Franklin; Buyer: Caroline and James Eberle Living Trust; Seller: Charlotte and James Geraghty; $3,800,000.
2084 Orangery Drive, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Shirinbanu Ikbalhusen and Ikbalhusen Hasimbhai Indawala; Seller: Simmons Ridge Joint Venture; $413,523.
227 Helpign Hands Drive, Franklin, Westview Estates; Buyer: Elizabeth Benton and Ransom Caleb Velker; Seller: Mary Lu Rena Everett; $237,000.
204 Ellington Drive, Franklin, Ellington Park; Buyer: Baby Moung and Moe Lwin; Seller: Leslie Brooke Beverly-Cilurzo and Jon Cilurzo; $580,000.
338 3rd Avenue South, Franklin; Buyer: Tricia and Eric Egan; Seller: Rachel Kaminek; $675,000.
861 Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Laura Bannister and Robert Gary Pittman Jr; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $1,281,639.
219 Cavanaugh Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Janee and Glen Henderson; Seller: Rhonda C and Henry W Meyer; $1,449,000.
4341 Ambergate Court, Franklin, Ambergate Estates; Buyer: Frankie Dale and Randall Scott Hise; Seller: David White; $984,900.
4810 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin; Buyer: Kalpana Patel; Seller: Grace Group Inc; $1,250,000.
5600 Parker Branch Trail, Franklin, Traceland Estates; Buyer: Christina Family Trust; Seller: Kristen T and Ashley J Reed; $2,500,000.
5774 Bending Chestnut Road, Franklin; Buyer: Kimberly A and Gary Bret Hall; Seller: Kelly C and Samuel M Utt-Grubb; $385,000.
37067
311 Grant Park Drive, Franklin; Buyer: Christopher Isaac Donnelly; Seller: Yutien Terry Wang; $420,000.
6405 High Top Court, Franklin, Lookaway Farms; Buyer: Shelley S and William D Duran; Seller: Partners in Building of Tennessee LLC; $1,296,180.
1241 Broadmoor Circle, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Priyanka Shreeram Uplenchwar and Anil Omprakash Pattewar; Seller: PHX Royal Investment Trust; $640,000.
1014 October Park Way, Franklin, October Park; Buyer: Khamrunissa Yusuf and Yusuf Dada; Seller: Dalamar Homes LLC; $839,900.
391 Lady of the Lake Lane, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Julie and Terry Wright; Seller: Lori R and Edward G Tharp; $385,000.
3326 Aspen Grove Drive #300, Franklin, Lincoln Square; Buyer: Y & J Music Holdings LLC; Seller: Diane A and Michael R Allison; $583,300.
1144 Olde Cameron Lane, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Lacey L and Eric Barnhill; Seller: Shirley A Holman; $525,000.
176 Eagles Glen Drive, Franklin, Eagles Glen; Buyer: Kathryn Ewell and Edmond Lewis; Seller: Rachel T and Wiley F Robinson; $785,000.
3045 Nolencrest Way, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Milam Jyoti and Hemant Nath; Seller: Patterson Company LLC; $602,077.
3201 Aspen Grove Drive #K8, Franklin, Parkside at Aspen Grove; Buyer: Dwight W Brazil; Seller: Adam Visteon; $331,000.
425 Beauchamp Circle, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Aja and John Wilhelm; Seller: Harmonica and Yusuf Dada; $730,000.
164 Broadwell Circle, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Lourdes R Cerezo Suarez; Seller: Gaven DeGraw; $500,000.
9093 Chardonnay Trace, Franklin, Chardonnay; Buyer: Jennifer and Joseph Elston; Seller: Rachel L and Jason L Wagner; $1,079,900.
308 Mealer Street, Franklin, Hurstbourne Park; Buyer: Holly and Austin Rexroat; Seller: Jennifer A and Joseph W Elston; $901,000.
5006 Farmhouse Drive, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Mirjam and Benjamin Pimlott; Seller: Rebecca Wilkins and Trey Brown; $779,990.
37069
1407 Mentelle Drive, Franklin, River Landing; Buyer: Mary and Alfond Ibrahim; Seller: Mary Ellen Hopkins; $865,000.
6000 Penbrook Drive, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Savanna Lyne and Eric John Telaak; Seller: Nicole Renee and Jason Michael Walker; $455,000.
2345 Clare Park Drive, Franklin, Gateway Village; Buyer: Karen Griffin; Seller: Russell C Brisby; $487,000.
116 Cottonwood Circle, Franklin, Cottonwood Estates; Buyer: Allison and Matthew Slaughter; Seller: Cynthia Lynn and Charles E Kildgore; $540,000.
2049 Lynnwood Drive, Franklin, Lynnwood Downs; Buyer: Lux Family Trust; Seller: Kathryn Beck and Thomas M Weiss; $2,600,000.
83 Alton Park Lane, Franklin, Windsor Park; Buyer: Betty B and John H Beauchamp; Seller: Michelle L and Randal Hook; $370,000.
167 Riverwood Drive, Franklin, Cottonwood Estates; Buyer: Allison M and Phillip L Barksdale; Seller: Catherine C and William C Stamps; $565,000.
37135
448 Oldenburg Road, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: PRR Patel Properties LLC; Seller: Hidden Valley Homes LLC; $959,900.
1422 Bluegrass Road, Nolensville, Stonebrook; Buyer: Rachel and Justin Wyncoop; Seller: Michelle Mubarak; $410,000.
732 Ravensdowne Drive, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Cathy Keiffer; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN Inc; $522,780.
362 Tulley Court, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Anna N and Ryan M Foster; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $823,025.
2270 Kirkwall Drive, Nolensville, Burkitt Village; Buyer: Janet and Glen J Stanford; Seller: Joon Properties LLC; $599,900.
265 Rock Cress Road, Nolensville, Arrington Retreat; Buyer: Cynthia L and Eric W Scavelli; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $845,170.
1846 Abbey Woods Drive, Nolensville, Woods at Burberry Glen; Buyer: Sarah Ann and Joel Mark Callies; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $535,842.
1830 Abbey Wood Drive, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Sadhana and Pritam Tawale; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN Inc; $506,490.
100 Dylan Woods Drive, Nolensville, Dylan Woods; Buyer: Uma S and Mani Krishna; Seller: Achilles Custom Builders LLC; $1,070,000.
1835 Burke Hollow Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Alice Sadogursky Sabanov and Baruch Sadogursky; Seller: Buford King Layne Living Trust; $556,000.
5008 Burke Trail, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Mayer Armanious and Nermeen Aboelyamien; Seller: Joseph P Le Burns Sr; $493,000.
273 Rock Cress Road, Nolensville, Arrington Retreat; Buyer: Amy Akin and James D Ffryman; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $793,428.
2076 Autry Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Archana Siripuram and Sreekanth Vutthuri; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $582,701.
3044 Nolencrest Way, Nolensville, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: PayPal Dinar Amin and Fun Sandeep Jaya Bangura; Seller: Patterson Company LLC; $545,170.
808 Delamotte Pass, Nolensville, Telfair; Buyer: Chatity Rucker and Croshon Maurice Norwood; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $784,060.
1417 Bluegrass Road, Nolensville, Stonebrook; Buyer: Arch Bishop III Living Trust; Seller: Lisa L Barksdale; $300,000.
37174
1502 Charleston Park Drive, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Place; Buyer: Krista and Jason Phillips; Seller: Sarah Almagboul and Ibrahim Elsaeed; $467,000.
2904 Hearthside Drive, Spring Hill, Candlewood; Buyer: Kevin Sweat; Seller: Krista and Jason Phillips; $290,000.
9043 Safe Haven Place, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Williams Family Revocable Living Trust; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $526,125.
3020 Michaleen Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Vinaya A Sandela and Jyothsna Gali; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $468,518.
1016 Misty Morn Circle, Spring Hill; Buyer: SPH Property Three LLC; Seller: James M Hutton; $284,500.
3043 Boxbury Lane, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: Caley and Jamie Watson; Seller: NVR Inc; $434,840.
2210 Charles Way, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Estates; Buyer: Alexis Brianne and Dale Edward Day II; Seller: Donna J and Randy G Davis; $305,000.
1127 Brixworth Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Madalyn N Jannasch and Christopher James Foust; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $470,032.
2004 Towhee Court, Spring Hill, Burtonwood; Buyer: Karen and Matthew Dixon; Seller: Dayna A and Brent W Hudgin; $442,000.
1674 Lantana Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Venkataswami Ramala and Swathi Bommareddy; Seller: Laura Michalski and Corey R Ruzzin; $524,900.
1817 Nantes Court, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: George E Stevens; Seller: Warren Neil Wilson; $384,500.
2106 Spring Hill Circle, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Estates; Buyer: Nancy K Shelton and Lawanna Edwards; Seller: Cyndy L Lax; $295,000.
3022 Sakari Circle, Spring Hill, Dakota Pointe; Buyer: Autumn A and Colin P Moulton; Seller: Beverly and Keith R Vanbenthuysen; $491,000.
9020 Safe Haven Place, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Carolos C Gutierrez-Allard and Steven C Allard; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $635,501.
2945 Hearthside Drive, Spring Hill, Candlewood; Buyer: Kathryn D and Michael D Wrye; Seller: Todd Ryan Barnes; $277, 000.
37179
2329 Durham Trail Drive, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Danielle and Herman Gomez; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $484,850.
4013 Lioncrest Lane, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Willow Branch Partners LLC; Seller: Evans North LLC; $115,000.
2616 Bramblewood Lane, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Willow Branch Partners LLC; Seller: Hood Development LLC; $72,500.
2 lots on Bond Mill Road, Thompson’s Station, Mill at Bond Spring; Buyer: Carbine & Associates LLC; Seller: Bethesda Road LLC; $398,000.
12 lots on Nickelby Place, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Willow Branch Partners LLC; Seller: Evans North LLC; $1,020,000.
2427 Sturry Cove Drive, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Kelli Ann and Stephen Smithson Ladd; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $539,950.
5133 Bond Mill Road, Thompson’s Station, Mill at Bond Spring; Buyer: Hewn Custom Home Design LLC; Seller: Bethesda Road LLC; $637,000.
1949 Newark Private Lane, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Robert C Carter; Seller: Lane Kathleen Dycus; $338,000.
2736 Carena Terrace Court, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Mark A Merrill and Landon Merrill; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $530,712.
2100 Branford Place, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Tien Quoc Nguyen; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $401,550.
6000 Costello Farm Private Lane, Thompson’s Station, Costello Farms; Buyer: Jay D Cummings; Seller: Collier Homes of Tennessee Inc; $229,900.
2893 Americus Drive, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Laine Sewell and Clayborn Reedy Godwin; Seller: Phillips Builders LLC; $642,084.
2763 Trasbin Court, Thompson’s Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Jody Holt; Seller: Adrienne and Chris Ridolphi; $435,000.
2804 Americus Drive, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: George Girondin Jr; Seller: Lorelle Marie and David W Bacon; $530,000.
2700 Carena Terrace Court, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Alyssa Berry and William Lance Campbell; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $514,574.
