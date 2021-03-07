PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF FEB. 24, 2021
37014
6328 Percheron Lane, Arrington, Hardeman Springs; Buyer: Celebration Homes LLC; Seller: Propst Hardeman Springs LLC; $190,000.
4505 Majestic Meadows Drive, Arrington, Kings Chapel; Buyer: Ashby Communities LLC; Seller: Kings Chapel Loan Group LLC; $224,750.
5540 Hawks Landing Drive, Arrington, Black Hawk; Buyer: Leslie Travis and Stephen M Collins; Seller: Fadwa Abdullah Alhomoud and Jeffrey Shawn Miller; $1,225,000.
4513 Majestic Meadows Drive, Arrington, Kings Chapel; Buyer: Christine E and Scott M Frost; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $896,245.
37027
9277 Fordham Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Sarah and Justin Moreau; Seller: Aspen Construction Holdings LLC; $2,399,900.
122 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: B H Rental LLC; Seller: Jeffrey Todd Carneal Trust; $281,500.
9615 Brunswick Drive, Brentwood, The Estates of Bonbrook; Buyer: Suja Sebastian and Vincent Kurian; Seller: Michele M and Jeffrey L Bentley; $900,000.
9117 Brentmeade Boulevard, Brentwood, Brentmeade Estates; Buyer: Sharon R and Conrad F Stolen; Seller: April and Richard Foster; $975,000.
2483 Titans Lane, Brentwood, Brookfield; Buyer: Topical Floor Surfaces LLC; Seller: Kelly and Hunter Rodgers; $685,000.
125 Dylan Woods Drive, Brentwood, Dylan Woods; Buyer: Crestmark Homes LLC; Seller: Chris Thomas Homes LLC; $240,000.
2100 Holly View Court, Brentwood, Holly Tree Hills; Buyer: Piper M and Francois P Muse; Seller: Janet and Gerald Driver; $850,000.
1108 Chelsey Court, Brentwood, Hillview Estates; Buyer: Jeanette L MacCallum and Allen Townsend; Seller: Jeanette L MacCallum; $377,500.
9647 Brunswick Drive, Brentwood, The Estates of Bonbrook; Buyer: Amanda Zhang and Michael Steven Taylor; Seller: Erin C and Thomas H Cabell Jr; $960,000.
5254 Lysander Lane, Brentwood, McGavock Farms; Buyer: Lee P and Raj K Patnaik; Seller: Rachel C and David A Knox; $1,730,000.
6017 Martingale Lane, Brentwood, Belle Rive; Buyer: Leigh and Kristopher Bybee; Seller: Lee and Raj Patnaik; $1,450,000.
9646 Masonwood Way, Brentwood, Magnolia Vale Estates; Buyer: Macie B and Shawn Carder; Seller: Shelley A Stocker and Shelley Stocker; $1,500,000.
905 Pheasant Run Court South, Brentwood, Fountainhead; Buyer: Denise Hernandez-Davolt and Michael A Davolt; Seller: Lydia L Kingsborough; $900,000.
224 Skyline Drive, Brentwood, Brentwood Estates; Buyer: Murrell Revocable Living Trust; Seller: Sheila H Cross; $594,000.
37046
7140 Neills Branch Drive, College Grove, Vineyard Valley; Buyer: Celebration Homes LLC; Seller: Vineyard Valley LLC; $165,000.
8724 Belladonna Drive, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Victoria W and Mark T Clarkin; Seller: Kelly and Christopher Phillips; $182,500.
7081 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLCC; $132,950.
6613 Lions Club Road, College Grove; Buyer: Miquel Ramirez; Seller: Jeffrey David Lyons; $130,000.
9004 Passiflora Court, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Jenkins TN Community Property Trust; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $245,000.
7000 Lanceleaf Drive, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: Caitlin and Richard Rink; Seller: Alison and Ranel Gillette; $1,725,000.
8563 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Georgia F and James Frank Burke; Seller: Tatum M and William C Perry; $1,402,500.
8496 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Morgan and Hy Bird; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $220,500.
9040 Passiflora Court, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Susan and Scott Tilton; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $256,500.
8572 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Sheila M and Kenneth P Thomas; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $198,000.
6748 Lane Road, College Grove; Buyer: Caitlin Marie and Francis Richard Benaderet III; Seller: Andrea and Philip Robertson; $1,075,000.
7305 Harlow Drive, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: Pamela Bollinger; Seller: Courtney Fraser and Christopher Mason; $1,100,000.
7561 Whiskey Road, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: Retrograde Amnesia American Homes LLC; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; $1,200,000.
6815 Pulltight Hill Road, College Grove, Vaughn; Buyer: Beth and Ty Anderson; Seller: Sarah E and Steven G Hamrick Trusts; $150,000.
7109 Lanceleaf Drive, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: Natasha and Dane Opel; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; $825,000.
7076 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Stephanie and Jonathan David Sexton; Seller: NVR Inc; $746,920.
37062
7125 Wheat Road, Fairview, Meadows at Fairview; Buyer: Brittany and Jon Bowen; Seller: Kayla Mumphrey; $210,000.
7510 Nathaniel Woods Boulevard, Fairview, Western Woods; Buyer: Carol Ann and Robert Ray Butler; Seller: Pamela Little and Franklin Scott Tucker; $300,000.
7319 Cumberland Drive, Fairview, Glenhaven; Buyer: Donald W Noland; Seller: Donna J Noland; $227,000.
1514 Highway 96 North, Fairview; Buyer: Fairview LLC; Seller: King Land Investments LLC; $500,000.
7122 Aggie Hamilton Lane, Fairview; Buyer: Carrie Colladay and Stephen Lawson Stell; Seller: James Emmett Mangrum; $685,000.
Vacant lot (including parcels 10204 and 10803) on Aggie Hamilton Lane, Fairview; Buyer: Carrie Colladay and Stephen Lawson Stell; Seller: James Curtis Mangrum; $90,000.
7175 Kyles Creek Drive, Fairview, Kyles Creek; Buyer: Brittany and Adam Darby; Seller: Kelly Shiver; $65,000.
7113 Pepper Tree Cove, Fairview, Pepper Tree Cove; Buyer: Joyce C and Claude I Wagner; Seller: Duke & Duke LLC; $373,590.
7120 Sweetgum Road, Fairview, Rolling Acres; Buyer: Erica Leigh Butler; Seller: Samille and Ivan Thurber Jr; $280,000.
37064
2018 Fernshaw Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Stream Valley Franklin LLC; $106,210.
1624 Birchwood Circle, Franklin, Twin Oaks; Buyer: Sabrina and Luke Hamilton; Seller: Joann and Brian Emerson; $375,000.
1204 Mallard Drive, Franklin, Boyd Mill Estates; Buyer: B H Rental LLC; Seller: Jeffrey Todd Carneal Trust; $315,000.
106 Stream Valley Boulevard, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Kristin Porter Daasnes Irrevocable Trust; Seller: Pamela Lynn and Curtis Dewayne Watkins; $821,000.
407 Fontaine Drive, Franklin, Founders Pointe; Buyer: Nicole E and Timothy L Mason; Seller: Jessica Godoff; $527,500.
4003 Mossy Rock Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Krista and Anthony Faro Gutierrez; Seller: Rebecca E and Stephen M Dorris; $560,000.
504 Countrywood Drive, Franklin, Riverview Park; Buyer: Janet Gayle Thorn and Michael J Christ; Seller: SPH Property One LLC; $369,900.
306 Carawood Court, Franklin, Carawood; Buyer: Nancy Nguyen and Aditya Ramakrishna; Seller: Headden Real Estate LLC; $954,900.
1412 Clairmonte Circle, Franklin, Clairmonte; Buyer: Kara M Blackadar; Seller: Patricia G and James Fletcher; $346,000.
2509 Kennedy Court, Franklin, Residences at South Wind; Buyer: Peggy and Marc Driskill; Seller: Estrellita Mercado and Anthony Dexter Brown; $258,000.
1715 Talbot Trail (Sub Trustees Deed), Franklin; Buyer: Capstar Bank; Seller: Thomas W Lawless Sub-Trust; $1,912,000.
604 Burghley Lane, Franklin, Burghley Place; Buyer: Debra J and Thomas J Dirmyer; Seller: Alison and Frank X Biller; $889,660.
113 Turnbrook Court, Franklin, Riverview Park; Buyer: Diane P Frederickson Dames and Kirk A Frederickson; Seller: Janet E Ledbetter; $330,000.
430 Cardel Lane, Franklin, Cardel Village; Buyer: Rachel and Bryan Berzina; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $754,840.
402 Bridge Street, Franklin; Buyer: Headden Real Estate LLC; Seller: Julie G and Douglas M Fisher; $1,200,000.
138 Generals Retreat Place, Franklin, Generals Retreat; Buyer: Bethsaida Garcia; Seller: Tim Scarvey; $375,000.
282 Stonehaven Circle, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Tori and Craig E Hepp; Seller: Sarah C and Daniel J Purdy; $573,500.
Vacant lot on South Harpeth Road, Franklin; Buyer: Pertex LLC; Seller: Robyn L and Kenneth M Garside; $381,500.
323 Braveheart Drive, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Abigail Dundon and Ethan Kyle-Jay Parsons; Seller: William Brandon Griffey II; $510,000.
5660 Pinewood Road, Franklin; Buyer: Gloriane Giovannelli and John Boyle; Seller: Debbie and Steve Mason; $1,242,000.
3001 Verbena Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Nicole and Decker Rollin Joseph Lang; Seller: NVR Inc; $549,540.
3007 Ardrossan Drive, Franklin, Echelon; Buyer: Casey J Overly; Seller: Kathy J Hersey; $628,900.
646 Tynebrae Drive, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Vickie and Pete M Moore; Seller: Angel and Wade Faulk; $497,000.
708 Marleborough Place, Franklin, Sturbridge Pointe; Buyer: Baldwin Family Trust; Seller: Frances D and Floyd Dyson; $820,000.
1101 Sneed Road West, Franklin; Buyer: Chickering Sneed LLC; Seller: Agneta Currey Revocable Trust; $2,500,000.
2325 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin; Buyer: Kristan Brackney and Jon Heiskell; Seller: Victor Sebastian; $485,000.
193 Old Carters Creek Pike, Franklin; Buyer: Theresa Soliman and Magdi Lewis; Seller: JMJ Enterprises Inc; $260,000.
37067
1279 Habersham Way, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Elizabeth and David Diehl; Seller: Tina and Ryan Scheirer; $530,000.
8017 Sunrise Circle, Franklin, Villages of Morningside; Buyer: Julia T Robertson; Seller: Marsha Colleen Nash-Campbell and Tommy Campbell; $490,000.
Vacant lot on Wilson Pike, Franklin; Buyer: Kayme and Henry Crowell-Gianatasio; Seller: Janet K Robinson; $1,000,000.
112 Churchill Place, Franklin, Royal Oaks; Buyer: Recurve LLC; Seller: Betty Jo and William G Gray; $315,000.
4388 North Chapel Road, Franklin; Buyer: American Hallstead Inc; Seller: Austin Ray Donoho; $267,300.
6313 Turkey Foot Court, Franklin, Lookaway Farms; Buyer: Pamela T Stephens; Seller: Kari Lynn Schmidt; $1,150,000.
1982 Wilson Pike, Franklin, Carol Noland Estate; Buyer: Michelle L and Tobias R Walters; Seller: ABS Properties LLC; $625,000.
1038 October Park Way, Franklin, October Park; Buyer: Rachel Siqueira Bruno and Ricardo Bruno de Castro Araujo; Seller: Dalamar Homes LLC; $859,300.
736 Glen Oaks Drive, Franklin, Cheswicke Farm; Buyer: Julie and Ali Kazemi; Seller: Kristen A and Steven M Skrabak; $551,000.
37069
2105 North Berrys Chapel Road, Franklin, Farmington South; Buyer: Virginia Schaedle and Bradley James Christmas; Seller: Shirley Wittaker; $680,000.
2056 Belmont Circle, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Kristin R Pogue and Devin J Phillips; Seller: Carole H and Charles R Wooten Jr; $473,750.
505 Franklin Road, Franklin; Buyer: Cheryl and Paul Harbinson; Seller: Julie and Tracy Stephens; $1,399,900.
471 Franklin Road (Executors Deed), Franklin; Buyer: Russell C Brisby; Seller: The Estate of Erma Lea Jones; $515,000.
37135
2247 Kirkwall Drive, Nolensville, Burkitt Village; Buyer: Yazdian Development Group Inc; Seller: Kiddsroad LLC; $130,000.
2045 Autry Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Prakrutha Makonda and Swaroop Jukanti; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $606,856.
1408 Bluegrass Road, Nolensville, Stonebrook; Buyer: Gina Marie and Matthew John Lasaitis; Seller: Heather L and Todd F Dabbs; $370,000.
1239 Spruell Drive (includes 2 vacant lots), Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Drees Premier Homes Inc; Seller: T F Scales Farmstead LP; $279,530.
1217 Craigleigh Drive, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Deloris D and Jerry E Baskett; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN Inc; $440,490.
37174
4004 Cardigan Lane, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: David Bishop; Seller: Amanda Kay and Adam Bradley Morgan; $810,000.
3037 Boxbury Lane, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: Sherene and Rodney Marsh; Seller: NVR Inc; $377,500.
9034 Safe Haven Place, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Jennifer A and Robert Linn Clare IV; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $644,900.
2933 Stewart Campbell Point, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Omprakash Mallela and Mounika Thota; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $455,805.
1108 Brixworth Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Lori Sue and Richard Sharrock; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $656,537.
1571 Bunbury Drive, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Lauren Cook and Robert Isaac Walker; Seller: R G Custom Homes LLC; $645,127.
1012 Lowrey Place, Spring Hill, Baker Springs; Buyer: Heather and Paul Jakobsen; Seller: Gail C and Edward Gurley III; $277,000.
501 Dakota Drive, Spring Hill, Gables at Wakefield; Buyer: IRA Innovations LLC F/B/O Donald Paul Boyd IRA; Seller: Opendoor Property Trust I; $199,000.
37179
3208 Vinemont Drive, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Christopher David Stephens; Seller: Jill and Marc S Hauser; $509,900.
2253 Maytown Circle, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Deanna Lynn and Robert Allen Jones; Seller: Lennar Homes of Tennessee LLC; $590,509.
2262 Maytown Circle, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Samantha Russell and Taylor Prestwood Ellis; Seller: Crescent Homes TN LLC; $512,381.
Country Haven Drive, Thompson’s Station, Country Haven Estates; Buyer: Frank Gearheart and Jeffrey Caine; Seller: The Estate of William E Pewitt; $215,500.
1606 Bryson Cove, Thompson’s Station, Newport Crossing; Buyer: Natalia Mariuzzo and Andre Mello Kubric; Seller: Meredith J and Ryan A Sachs; $309,000.
2601 Milton Lane, Thompson’s Station, Cameron Farms; Buyer: Opendoor Property Trust I; Seller: Aaron P Rodriquez; $354,600.
Vacant lot on County Haven Drive, Thompson’s Station, Country Haven Estates; Buyer: Frank Gearheart and Jeffrey Caine; Seller: The Estate of William E Pewitt; $215,500.
1654 Lantana Drive, Thompson’s Station, Brixworth; Buyer: Laxminarsimha Modali and Srujana Geetla; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $456,510.
3880 Robinson Road, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Marina and Eugenijus Kitovas; Seller: Claudette Reed; $450,000.
Vacant lot on Barker Road, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Silvia and Jesus Banales; Seller: Mary L and James E Hammon; $189,900.
3153 Sassafras Lane, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Joshua Allen Ferg; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $329,955.
6 lots (2, 11, 24, 25, 27, and 28) on Durham Trail Drive, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Willow Branch Partners LLC; Seller: Hood Development LLC; $465,000.
7 vacant lots on Whitstable Court, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Jennifer Ann and Francis Joseph MacLaughlin; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN Inc; $541,990.
4065 Lioncrest Lane, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Willow Branch Partners LLC; Seller: Evans North LLC; $115,000.
2003 McKenna Cove, Thompson’s Station, Newport Valley; Buyer: Whitney Ann Knuf and Kevin Ahn; Seller: Whitney Mitchell; $194,016.
2602 Country Haven Drive, Thompson’s Station, Country Haven Estates; Buyer: Caisha and McIntyre Eugene Mintern; Seller: Jean E and William E Pewitt; $307,000.
2838 Chase Place, Thompson’s Station, Sutherland; Buyer: Francisco Hernandez Gutierrez; Seller: Gould Family Trust; $310,001.
5112 Bond Mill Road, Thompson’s Station, Mill at Bond Springs; Buyer: Celebration Homes LLC; Seller: Bethesda Road LLC; $209,000.
