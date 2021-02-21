PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF FEB. 3, 2021
37027
1109 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Kristi Oliva; Seller: Beth Claunch; $350,000.
1850 Traditions Circle, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Aspen Construction LLC; Seller: Whistler Farms LLC; $465,000.
8903 Palmer Private Way, Brentwood, Marshall Place; Buyer: Loraine C and Nikhil A Paranjape; Seller: Hillside Homes Inc; $602,488.
1449 Red Oak Drive, Brentwood, Courtside at Southern Woods; Buyer: Erin Reece Ogburn; Seller: Rikildis and Edgar Buitrago; $625,000.
9914 Maupin Road, Brentwood; Buyer: Mariet Guirguis; Seller: The Estate of Nancy A Abel; $340,000.
397 Parcels on Centerview Drive, Brentwood; Buyer: SE Tapestry LLC; Seller: Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co; $130,351,037.
361 Shadow Creek Drive, Brentwood, Southern Woods; Buyer: New Leaf Investment LLC; Seller: Young C Moss; $350,000.
2011 Sunny Side Drive, Brentwood, Sunny Side Estates; Buyer: Susanne and Chase Whitaker; Seller: Margita and Ivelin Geoergiev; $720,000.
1468 Witherspoon Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Dayna Sugar and Clark William Landry; Seller: Cozart Revocable Living Trust; $3,387,500.
8232 Glover Drive, Brentwood, Parkside at Brenthaven; Buyer: Karen S and Nicholas M Shurford; Seller: James E Adams Jr 2016 Revocable Trust; $2,368,828.
7004 Crews Lane, Brentwood, Oman; Buyer: HV Urban; Seller: TSTM LLC; $1,900,000.
37046
6640 Arno Road, College Grove; Buyer: Leila Sanders Revocable Living Trust; Seller: Barbara M Green and Dorris B Green; $150,000.
6992 Giles Hill Road, College Grove; Buyer: Anita K and Michal A Blackmer; Seller: Andrea N and Michael J Page; $1,000,000.
Vacant lot on McDaniel Road, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: McDaniel Estate Partners LLC; Seller: Propst Realty Nashville LLC; $1,410,000.
Vacant lot on McDaniel Road, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: McDaniel Estate Partners LLC; Seller: Propst Realty Nashville LLC; $705,000.
Vacant lot on McDaniel Road, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: McDaniel Estate Partners LLC; Seller: Propst Realty Nashville LLC; $1,410,000.
8716 Wolfsbane Lane, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Robin R and William E Siren; Seller: Maree Mae and Mark B Medley; $1,630,000.
9109 Sawtooth Lane, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Davis Property of TN II LLC; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $213,750.
9121 Sawtooth Lane, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Davis Property of TN II LLC; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $427,500.
9017 Passiflora Court (includes 5 vacant lots), College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Stonegate Homes LLC; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $1,581,750.
8810 Horton Highway, College Grove; Buyer: Boone Gunn Property LLC; Seller: Johnson & Kerr LLC; $600,000.
6805 Flower Hill Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Cassandra Marie Ryan and Curt James Hollman; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $648,367.
6698 Eudailey-Covington Road, College Grove; Buyer: Maija Lisa and Chad P Cope; Seller: James W Cromer; $426,000.
7092 Sky Meadows Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $132,950.
7089 Sky Meadows Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Clay Gregory; Seller: NVR Inc; $587,380.
8177 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Christina and Nicholas Campi; Seller: Kimberly and Theodore Abajian; $650,000.
6739 Edgemore Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Michelle S Dubsky; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $739,359.
37062
7014 Lonesome Dove Private Trail, Fairview, Potters Clay; Buyer: Kellie and Christopher Maxin; Seller: Lisa K and David W Blankenship; $122,500.
7201 Cold Harbor Court, Fairview, Lincoln Park; Buyer: Chelseay and Nicholas Morrissey; Seller: Linda El-Chaer; $47,499.
7101 White Oak Drive, Fairview, Chester Estates; Buyer: Xena Bradford and Zachary R Stephens; Seller: SPH Property One LLC; $203,400.
7328 Northwest Highway, Fairview; Buyer: Ron Buck; Seller: Jerry M Lampley; $327,500.
7319 Spencer Mill Road, Fairview; Buyer: Larry Cox; Seller: National Registered Agents Inc; $226,000.
37064
1430 Kittrell Road, Franklin; Buyer: Cala and Craig Ballentine; Seller: Donna and Jasper Parsons; $300,000.
585 Marigold Drive, Franklin, Willowsprings; Buyer: Sandra and Benjamin Loftis; Seller: Donna and Hugh Townsend; $610,000.
601 Boyd Mill Avenue #J4, Franklin, Laurelwood; Buyer: Michelle Kangiszer; Seller: Paula K and Kelly D Krahl; $187,000.
1308 Chickering Drive, Franklin, West Meade; Buyer: Robert Dietrich; Seller: Kenneth W Inman; $335,000.
1553 Fleetwood Drive, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Brianna Morant and John Samuel Scott; Seller: Tara M Baldwin; $1,067,000.
438 Green Acres Drive, Franklin, Green Acres; Buyer: Jessica and Christopher Power; Seller: FML Property LLC; $399,999.
Lot on Russell Road, Franklin; Buyer: Stephanie M and John David Dixon; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $552,790.
5004 Gates Mill Ridge, Franklin, Mill at Bond Springs; Buyer: Cadence Construction LLC; Seller: RCR Investment Partners LLC; $223,540.
127 Bluebell Way, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Stephanie D Gaveck; Seller: Jeanna and Ryan Flashner; $490,000.
315 South Margin Street, Franklin; Buyer: Kimberly and Jeffrey Reeves; Seller: David M Trapani; $572,000.
2236 Castlewood Drive, Franklin, Oakwood Estates; Buyer: Jaime Dietrich and Terry Cole; Seller: Jeri Harris and Michael E Cameron; $669,400.
1507 Eliot Road, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Eliot Road Trust; Seller: Marcy Elking Trust; $910,000.
5327 Big East Fork Road, Franklin; Buyer: Jonathan Oppenheimer; Seller: Sherilyn H and Charles J Tallent; $1,350,000.
3074 Mainstream Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Katherine Gregory; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $463,459.
2022 Roderick Circle, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Denise L Roberson; Seller: Allen Morgan; $349,900.
1128 Hunters Chase Drive, Franklin, Hunters Chase; Buyer: Nicholas Armanino; Seller: Alyssa K Allman and Jacob L Williams; $420,000.
5741 Bending Chestnut Road, Franklin; Buyer: Kaitlyn Kristine Ford and Zachary Graham Freeman; Seller: Shana McMullen and Tim Chris McConnell; $400,000.
923 Riverview Drive, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Rachel Naphtali-Reardon and Matthew Reardon; Seller: Roberta and Mark Evans; $481,000.
423 Finnhorse Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Gino J Tabbi; Seller: Joshua Alan McIlwain and Logan Sims McIlwain; $737,500.
3068 Mainstream Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Jodi Ripp and John Jason Bugter; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $483,500.
1312 Mallard Drive, Franklin, Boyd Mill Estates; Buyer: Cassandra Jacobs; Seller: Mallard Group Partners LLC; $305,000.
5956 North Lick Creek Road, Franklin; Buyer: North Lick Creek LLC; Seller: Darai Corp Inc; $1,899,900.
224 C Chestnut Lane, Franklin, Hill Estates; Buyer: Lourdes Isidra Santiago-Santiago and Jose R Ramirez-Ramirez; Seller: Hanifa Ghani and Hamidullah Abdullah; $270,000.
320 Liberty Pike #201, Franklin, Jamison Station Condos; Buyer: Marlena Lee Jenkins; Seller: Monte Dale Schaefer; $510,000.
4524 Harpeth School Road, Franklin; Buyer: Heist LLC; Seller: Evergreen Homes LLC; $400,000.
4524 Harpeth School Road, Franklin; Buyer: Heist LLC; Seller: Evergreen Homes LLC; $400,000.
3062 Mainstream Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Tiria E Brumfield; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $473,163.
403 Harpeth Drive, Franklin, Green Acres; Buyer: Abigail LJ and Caleb E J James; Seller: Headden Real Estate LLC; $275,000.
200 Jennings Street, Franklin; Buyer: Tari and Douglas E Herman; Seller: Legend Homes LLC; $342,369.
315 Mercury Drive, Franklin, Highland Gardens; Buyer: Kristen Brooke and Jordan Dustin Vaughn; Seller: Heidi Green; $294,000.
2008 Largo Court, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Rachel Diane and Daniel Scott Farkas; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $751,094.
404 Revere Lane, Franklin, Monticello; Buyer: Wendy C and Thomas J Regal; Seller: Troy Miller; $609,900.
609 Tywater Crossing Boulevard, Franklin, Tywater Crossing; Buyer: Sharron B and Mitchell S Cawley; Seller: Genea S and Robert C Crockett; $566,770.
3373 Sweeney Hollow Road, Franklin; Buyer: Love Trust; Seller: Mary Ellen Stevens Trust; $1,525,000.
3080 Mainstream Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Khounthanh L and William G Pottmeyer; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $489,187.
37067
620 Huffine Manor Circle, Franklin, Andover; Buyer: Kara F and Gary A Glover; Seller: Undisclosed; $354,600.
2015 Maple Lane, Franklin; Buyer: Gabriel Garcia Jimenez; Seller: Anthony M Sansone Revocable Trust; $469,500.
200 North Royal Oaks Boulevard #I4, Franklin, Jackson Place; Buyer: Timi R Smart; Seller: Donna L Stewart; $235,000.
1505 Decatur Circle, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Linda G and Norman G Mitchell; Seller: Marilyn S Beisecker; $415,000.
1098 Amelia Park Drive, Franklin, Amelia Park; Buyer: Teresa L and Richard Leslie Bandel Jr; Seller: Barbara J and Jerry H Reed; $614,900.
1507 Braden Circle, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Erin and Kevin J Rice; Seller: Jason Scott Tapp; $557,450.
2001 Orange Leaf Circle, Franklin, October Park; Buyer: Dalamar Homes LLC; Seller: Debar Land Co LLC; $225,000.
1020 October Park Way, Franklin, October Park; Buyer: Dalamar Homes LLC; Seller: Debar Land Co LLC; $225,000.
1044 October Park Way, Franklin, October Park; Buyer: Dalamar Homes LLC; Seller: Debar Land Co LLC; $225,000.
2031 Orange Leaf Circle, Franklin, October Park; Buyer: Dalamar Homes LLC; Seller: Debar Land Co LLC; $225,000.
5021 Blackjack Drive, Franklin, Chardonnay; Buyer: Nikki and Christian Michael Caramia; Seller: Dallas Latos; $830,000.
4132 Mirrasou Court, Franklin, Chardonnay; Buyer: Yi Jun Zheng and Liyuan Li; Seller: Amy and James Adkins; $957,000.
415 Canterbury Rise, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Sowmya Reddy and Aghishek Annam; Seller: Aurora Building Co LLC; $1,200,000.
37069
97 Alton Park Lane, Franklin, Windsor Park; Buyer: Elizabeth and Steve Chatham; Seller: Edward D Jordan Revocable Trust; $370,000.
853 Abington Way, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Melanie K and Sterling Tomas; Seller: Elizabeth L Fedor; $527,000.
512 Elk Hollow Court, Franklin, Jackson Lake; Buyer: Laura Elizabeth and Travis Adams; Seller: Young Sook Jennifer and Seong H Park; $635,000.
111 Collinwood Place, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Krista B and Zachary Andrew Jameson; Seller: Laurel J and Morris W Hunter; $315,000.
100 Oakmont Drive, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Doug Reichert; Seller: Patrick J Blair; $500,000.
37135
1212 Spruell Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Lauren Duncan and Jeremy Ivory Griffey; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $824,422.
2304 Dugan Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Hollis J and Kenneth H Traylor; Seller: SPH Property One LLC; $599,400.
1913 Ashburn Court, Nolensville, Winterset Woods; Buyer: Erica Jean Chelsea and Peter Nelson Spain; Seller: Ashmi and Sudhir K Sinha; $440,000.
7110 Big Oak Lane, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Jacqueline Amanda and Kenneth Salais Jr; Seller: Dalamar Homes LLC; $541,499.
505 Mildenhall Lane, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Kristin and Devin Schultz; Seller: Joseph Matthew Morris; $499,900.
1243 Spruell Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Cora M and Brittani J Miller; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $699,900.
5088 Aunt Nannies Place, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Margo and Mena Rasmy; Seller: William May 401K Trust; $535,000.
8337 Parkfield Drive, Nolensville, Burkitt Place; Buyer: Lody Rosario and Benjamin Rush Powers III; Seller: RCSJ Inc; $490,000.
37174
2008 Hemlock Drive, Spring Hill, Woodside Townhomes; Buyer: Opendoor Property Trust I; Seller: Lisa L Fox; $225,000.
10 lots on Southmen Private Lane, Spring Hill, Wilkerson Place; Buyer: Crescent Homes TN LLC; Seller: Buckner Lane LLC; $500,000.
1237 Baker Creek Drive, Spring Hill, Baker Springs; Buyer: Linda K Pobuda; Seller: SRP Sub LLC; $309,900.
3013 Pipkin Hills Drive, Spring Hill, Pipkin Hills; Buyer: Abigail L and Jeffrey J Bailes; Seller: Joseph P Cannon; $340,000.
9037 Safe Haven Place, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Lori A and Thomas A Glavan Living Trust; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $550,900.
3201 Nicole Drive, Spring Hill, Haynes Crossing; Buyer: Mai Living Trust; Seller: Bryon Wells; $310,000.
2829 Mollys Court, Spring Hill, Pipkin Hills; Buyer: Sarah and Adam Warren; Seller: Susan and Chris Mannino; $299,999.
3042 Boxbury Lane, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: Lisa Leigh Fox and Kyante Mandrell Ridley; Seller: Luke and Katie Bihl; $401,345.
2934 Burtonwood Drive, Spring Hill, Burtonwood; Buyer: Erika and Jacob Jackson; Seller: Tracy B and John A Anderson; $381,900.
101 Coolmore Court, Spring Hill, Lexington Farms; Buyer: Jenny and David Pietrzak; Seller: Keturah S and Johnny K Lockridge; $305,000.
1259 Baker Creek Drive, Spring Hill, Baker Springs; Buyer: Stacey A and Phillip J Tyranski; Seller: Emily S Emmons; $314,000.
300 Oldbury Private Lane, Spring Hill, Shirebrook; Buyer: Blaurock Gutow Revocable Trust; Seller: Lanaii Benne and Patricia C Van Der Way; $301,900.
1910 O'Leary Court, Spring Hill, Shannon Glen; Buyer: Adelina Anatolyevna and Andrei Roata; Seller: Catherine T and William J Jenkins; $409,000.
2328 Leighton Way, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Laci and Bryan Fowler; Seller: Rhiannon and William Kear; $318,500.
37179
2665 New Port Royal Road, Thompson’s Station, Picketts Ridge; Buyer: Corinne W and Robert W Bohnenkamp; Seller: 2665 New Port Royal Lane Trust; $305,000.
2 parcels on Bond Mill Road, Thompson’s Station, Mill at Bond Springs; Buyer: Woodridge Homes LLC; Seller: Bethesda Road LLC; $448,000.
5113 Bond Mill Road, Thompson’s Station, Mill at Bond Springs; Buyer: Woodridge Homes LLC; Seller: Bethesda Road LLC; $184,000.
5129 Bond Mill Road (includes 4 vacant lots), Thompson’s Station, Mill at Bond Springs; Buyer: Carbine & Assoc LLC; Seller: Bethesda Road LLC; $857,000.
2025 Firtree Way, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Jacqueline Claire and Caleb Shawn Tubbs; Seller: Ashley and Zachary Menges; $468,000.
2713 Carena Terrace Court, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Diana Marie and David Quintero; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $518,174.
5144 Bond Mill Road, Thompson’s Station, Mill at Bond Springs; Buyer: James Carbine; Seller: Bethesda Road LLC; $350,000.
1152 Summerville Circle, Thompson’s Station, Newport Crossing; Buyer: Jessica L and Damien K Aiken; Seller: Lisa and Anthony Aiken; $320,000.
1179 Saddle Springs Drive, Thompson’s Station, Saddle Springs Estates; Buyer: Cynthia M Valukas and Joseph A Kohl; Seller: Ray George B Bailey Living Trust; $1,700,000.
2 lots on Bond Mill Road, Thompson’s Station, Mill at Bond Springs; Buyer: Celebration Homes LLC; Seller: Bethesda Road LLC; $388,000.
2885 Americus Drive, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Enydd C and Vincent Gray; Seller: Lennar Homes of TN LLC; $537,101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.