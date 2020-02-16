PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF
FEB. 4, 2020
37027
1033 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Shannon Lynn and Bradley L Darnell; Seller: Robin and Daniel Flahaven; $285,000.
Lots 37, 62, and 61 on Burland Crescent, Brentwood, Cromwell; Buyer: The Ernst Group LLC; Seller: Propst Nashville LLC; $450,000.
1851 Pageantry Circle, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Benjamin A Glover; Seller: Legacy Homes of TN LLC; $1,754,207.
5111 Fountainhead Drive, Brentwood, Fountainhead; Buyer: Sheila McMorrow and Robert Eric Jones; Seller: Frank J Wycheck; $830,000.
607 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Sarah S and Parker M Law; Seller: Manoj Kumar Singhal; $222,500.
222 Governors Way, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Edwards Family Trust; Seller: Lisa L and Aaron P Milstone; $1,299,900.
349 Childe Harolds Circle, Brentwood, Fountainbrooke; Buyer: Janice M and Johnny P Cherry; Seller: Tess Ogelvie and James Christopher Coutras; $678,000.
6112 Belle Rive Drive, Brentwood, Belle Glen; Buyer: Nicole and John Flynn; Seller: Boyd D Fulton; $765,000.
9447 Foothills Drive, Brentwood, Raintree Forest; Buyer: Tonya K and Robert W Anderson; Seller: Amy and Jonathan Mings; $695,000.
1615 Old Hickory Boulevard, Brentwood, Derby Glen Close; Buyer: Mary Diane and Robert W Nichols; Seller: Lee and J Huddleston; $599,000.
136 Frierson Street, Brentwood; Buyer: Gregory Luken; Seller: Linda Sellers; $1,270,000.
9802 Concord Road, Brentwood; Buyer: Mena Sergeyous; Seller: Shirley Ann and Thomas Shirley; $450,000.
107 Governors Way, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Jeanne and Jay Kelsey; Seller: Carol K Waugh; $845,000.
37046
7229 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Jennifer Delanie and Bert Dargie; Seller: NVR Inc; $535,455.
7205 Ludlow Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Sarah Dawn and John Marshall Graham; Seller: McDaniel Estates Partners LLC; $521,868.
7012 Balcolm Court, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Trent H Jones; Seller: McDaniel Estates Partners LLC; $475,000.
Arno Road, College Grove, Blackburn; Buyer: Arno Properties LLC; Seller: Patricia G and Betty Jane Moore; $365,000.
6917 Fence Post Lane, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: The Jones Co; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $143,940.
7179 Neills Branch Drive (includes 4 vacant lots), College Grove, Vineyard Valley; Buyer: Willow Branch Partners LLC; Seller: Vineyard Valley LLC; $640,000.
Owen Hill Road, College Grove, Owen Hill Farm; Buyer: Larry M Dillaha; Seller: Farmpath LLC; $365,000.
7365 Harlow Drive, College Grove, Hideaway at Arrington; Buyer: GCA LLC; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; $583,000.
37062
7436 Penngrove Lane, Fairview, Sharpes Run; Buyer: Lori Alvarado; Seller: 7436 Penngrove Lane Trust; $264,450.
7106 Clear Meadows Lane, Fairview; Buyer: Innovated Construction Co LLC; Seller: Brenda Loretta Mangrum and Thomas Lester Harris; $47,750.
7522 Aubrey Ridge Drive, Fairview, Woodridge; Buyer: Alma Moreno; Seller: Peggy J Hand; $330,000.
7811 Willow Crest Drive, Fairview, Willow Crest; Buyer: Lindsey Chivers; Seller: Habitat for Humanity of Williamson and Maury Counties Inc; $240,000.
7809 Willow Crest Drive, Fairview, Willow Crest; Buyer: Tranita McCullough; Seller: Habitat for Humanity of Williamson and Maury Counties Inc; $235,000.
7815 Willow Crest Drive, Fairview, Willow Crest; Buyer: Yolanda Johnson; Seller: Habitat for Humanity of Williamson and Maury Counties Inc; $245,000.
7813 Willow Crest Drive, Fairview, Willow Crest; Buyer: Margaret Wiggins; Seller: Habitat for Humanity of Williamson and Maury Counties Inc; $235,000.
7327 Brush Creek Road, Fairview; Buyer: Angela M McPherson; Seller: Memarie C and James Neill Jobe Jr; $625,000.
37064
2011 Fernshaw Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Stream Valley Franklin LLC; $101,449.
1018 Oglethorpe Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Stream Valley Franklin LLC; $101,449.
619 Central Drive, Franklin, Foxglove Farm; Buyer: David J Meyers; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $680,650.
3275 Kinnard Springs Road, Franklin; Buyer: Inassist Health Management Services LLC; Seller: Kayla and Gerald Wright; $2,598,000.
1047 General Martin Lane, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Helen Patricia and Kevin Cronin; Seller: Gwyne Harke and Grace McCain; $749,900.
4000 Rural Plains Circle, Franklin; Buyer: Teresa A and James C Wardrop; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $432,000.
4448 Ivan Creek Drive, Franklin, Ivan Creek; Buyer: Arnold Homes LLC; Seller: Holly and Lucas Haman; $193,000.
229 Polk Place Drive, Franklin, Polk Place; Buyer: Anya Renee and Benjamin Isaac Ward; Seller: Joseph P O'Malley Jr; $490,000.
6132 Silverado Trace, Franklin, Stags Leap; Buyer: Carolyn C and Michael C McCray; Seller: Deborah and David Curry; $660,000.
Vacant lot on Greenbrier Road, Franklin; Buyer: Jennifer and Michael Parker; Seller: Barbara Ann and Jimmy Davis; $100,000.
1627 Cooper Creek Lane, Franklin, Carlisle; Buyer: Betty Cathcart Steltmeier; Seller: Janet F Ward; $830,000.
Kinnard Springs Road, Franklin; Buyer: Kinnard Springs Development LLC; Seller: Inassist Health Management Services LLC; $1,600,000.
Kinnard Springs Road, Franklin; Buyer: Wes Collins; Seller: Inassist Health Management Services LLC; $184,500.
Kinnard Springs Road, Franklin; Buyer: Tiffany M and Brett A Kern; Seller: Inassist Health Management Services LLC; $1,265,500.
537 Ploughmans Bend Drive, Franklin, Chestnut Bend; Buyer: Phyllis A and Frank T Sossi; Seller: Elizabeth C and Stephen J Smith; $633,000.
101 Tyne Drive, Franklin, Founders Point; Buyer: Shanshan Zhang and He Huang; Seller: Tammy Y Jay; $451,600.
4248 Gosey Hill Road, Franklin; Buyer: Rachel V and Michael R Pendley; Seller: N Reed Smith; $579,900.
438 Wire Grass Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Susan S and Dean I Carmeris; Seller: Meredith and Daniel Charles; $598,000.
3041 Oglethorpe Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Morgan Dill and Johnson Grant Fowler; Seller: NVR Inc; $337,475.
3047 Oglethorpe Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Klaire M Davis; Seller: NVR Inc; $327,540.
749 Shelley Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Meredith S and Daniel R Charles; Seller: Abigail and Andrew Fishbone; $755,000.
5585 Wilkins Branch Road, Franklin; Buyer: Renee J and John P Farkas; Seller: Tracy L and Joseph T Hill; $807,500.
1538 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Dana Friedman; Seller: Sandra Lopez and Thomas M Wheeler; $1,480,000.
1181 Hunters Chase Drive, Franklin, Hunters Chase; Buyer: SPH Property One LLC; Seller: Jennifer L and James Ray Postelwait; $357,000.
Russell Road, Franklin, Russell Ridge; Buyer: Melissa and Phil Meiss; Seller: Russell Ridge LLC; $259,900.
2826 Pulpmill Drive, Franklin, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Old South Construction of TN LLC; Seller: Blueprint Properties LLC; $165,000.
113 Zoe Court, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Shraddha R and Ritesh P Medhe; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $551,542.
1353 Ascot Lane, Franklin, Redwing Meadows; Buyer: American Quest Inv LLC; Seller: Caroline E and Earnest B Napier; $375,000.
216 Wynbrook Court, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Dennette D and Rick D Adams; Seller: SPH Property One LLC; $435,000.
37067
9224 Stepping Stone Drive, Franklin, Clovercroft Preserve; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Clovercroft Preserve LLC; $178,280.
9255 Stepping Stone Drive, Franklin, Clovercroft Preserve; Buyer: Kavitha K and Sivaraman Gangadharan; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $606,780.
604 Amberleigh Court, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Anderson Real Estates Inv LLC; Seller: Dorothy Phillips Terry Family Trust; $354,000.
433 Woodcrest Lane, Franklin, Ivy Glen; Buyer: Kimberly Poole and Jerry W Winburn; Seller: Dianne Leaver; $619,500.
37069
2490 Santa Barbara Lane, Franklin, Foxen Canyon; Buyer: Vera C Martin; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $1,074,278.
1014 Reese Drive, Franklin, Rizer Point; Buyer: Abbey Holthaus; Seller: Kimberly A and David M MacNeill; $499,900.
37135
804 Ravensdowne Drive, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Haylee Elizabeth and William Hunter Evans; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN Inc; $489,990.
4721 Jobe Trail, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Susan and Amir George; Seller: Randi C and Michael R Blakely II; $380,000.
208 Broadgreen Lane, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Catherine and Richard Bonar; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $706,875.
7668 Nolensville Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Catholic Diocese of Nashville; Seller: Ozburn Haley Farm LLC; $4,250,000.
2032 Belsford Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Khaldoun Nofal; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $559,000.
788 Ravensdowne Drive, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Jennifer and John Christian Sanders; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN Inc; $456,661.
1133 Eckerton Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Sang L Sau and Hanh Vo; Seller: Swetha Jannapureddy and Karikiran Katta; $563,000.
607 Quarter Horse Lane, Nolensville, Stonebrook; Buyer: Lee Ann and Roger D Eaton; Seller: Opendoor Property Trust I; $338,000.
1115 Madison Mill Drive, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Deborah R Comstock; Seller: Clayton Property Group; $473,715.
813` Cottage House Lane, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Joyce D Janoski; Seller: Clayton Property Group; $341,355.
1717 Jonahs Ridge Way, Nolensville, Sunset Park; Buyer: Rebecca and Michael Meredith; Seller: Becky and Kevin J Pataluna; $635,000.
1310 Craighleigh Drive, Nolensville, Woods at Burberry Glen; Buyer: Ebonnie and Sylintheus Figgins; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $223,195.
353 Tulley Court, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Lisa Janelle Pugh; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $570,825.
37174
4001 Lexie Lane, Spring Hill, Port Royal Estates; Buyer: Patricia J and Joseph N Easley; Seller: Ashley D and Joel B Shetler; $323,500.
1715 Stephenson Lane, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: Andrew Howard; Seller: Opendoor Property Trust I; $290,000.
2990 Elkhorn Place, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: R G Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Don R Cameron III D/B/A Autumn Ridge Development Co; $92,000.
2989 Elkhorn Place, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: R G Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Don R Cameron III D/B/A Autumn Ridge Development Co; $92,000.
4050 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Susan E and Donald K White; Seller: 2018 Siler Family Trust; $530,950.
1235 Chapmans Retreat Drive, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: HPA US1 LLC; Seller: Kimberly A Houston; $346,400.
5 lots on Dinan Court, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: CPI/Amhurst SFR Program Owner LLC; Seller: MUPR 3 Assets LLC; $1,570,074.
2982 Elkhorn Place, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: R G Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Don R Cameron III D/B/A Autumn Ridge Development Co; $97,000.
3011 Elkhorn Place, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: R G Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Don R Cameron III D/B/A Autumn Ridge Development Co; $95,000.
2944 Stewart Campbell Point, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Adrienne B and Derick T Thompson; Seller: Stoneridge Homes Inc; $509,077.
107 Clavie Crew Lane, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: Mustafa Y Mohammed; Seller: Property Fund 629 LLC; $298,000.
2061 Autumn Ridge Way, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Tracy L and Joseph T Hill; Seller: Enterprises LLC; $659,900.
1103 Brixworth Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Phyllis and John Michael Best; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $455,900.
1684 Witt Hill Drive, Spring Hill, Witt Hill; Buyer: Hannah Leigh Peppers and Charles Emmit Clayton Jr; Seller: Bryon Wells; $267,000.
1019 Briggs Lane, Spring Hill; Buyer: Laura and Michael Lachance; Seller: Opendoor Property Trust I; $206,000.
3093 Boxbury Lane, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: Valeria Tovar and Israel Mendoza Jr; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $301,450.
37179
2822 Biggers Drive, Thompsons Station, Buckner Place; Buyer: Emily D and Elliott G Khansari; Seller: Mei Ling and John C Christopher; $309,999.
3513 Creamery Bridge Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Gabriela Catropa and Cassiano Polycarpo; Seller: Julie R Roberts and Matthew D Baugher; $740,000.
6002 Turncreek Road, Thompsons Station, Brixworth; Buyer: Quinn Family Trust; Seller: Stonebridge Homes Inc; $510,198.
2775 Sutherland Drive, Thompsons Station, Picketts Ridge; Buyer: Property Owner 12 LLC; Seller: Theresa N Furlong; $239,000.
Bramblewood Lane, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Willow Branch Partners LLC; Seller: Hood Development LLC; $145,000.
2782 Sutherland Drive, Thompsons Station, Picketts Ridge; Buyer: Candice Marie and Tyler Wayne Gentry; Seller: Barbara F and Bob E Linzey; $235,000.
2703 Bank Court, Thompsons Station, Maplelawn Estates; Buyer: Penielle Brooke and Charles Ryan White; Seller: Alisa D Hensley and John Christopher Wilson; $215,500.
2113 English Garden Way, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Natalie and Eric Smith; Seller: BGRS Relocation; $420,000.
2809 LaFayette Drive, Thompsons Station, Aston Woods; Buyer: Alondra Huerta Diaz and Alonso Aceves; Seller: Amanda and Tim Labella; $300,000.
2881 Americus Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Lacey Nicole and Eric Wayne Speiser; Seller: Gina A and Mark W Baldwin; $556,673.
