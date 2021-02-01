PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF JAN. 14, 2021
37027
112 Dylan Woods Drive, Brentwood, Dylan Woods; Buyer: Achilles Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Chris Thomas Homes LLC; $220,000.
1904 Parade Drive, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Francis Disanti; Seller: Aspen Construction LLC; $1,359,000.
9478 Smithson Lane, Brentwood, Chenoweth; Buyer: Jessica J and Thomas H McClelland II; Seller: Cathy Hammond-Moulton and Dedrick E Moulton; $810,000.
1594 Eastwood Drive, Brentwood, Reserve at Raintree Forest; Buyer: Aspen Construction LLC; Seller: Hillside Development Inc; $250,000.
1615 Treehouse Court, Brentwood, Reserve at Raintree Forest; Buyer: Aspen Construction LLC; Seller: Hillside Development Inc; $250,000.
9 Medalist Court, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Shelby and Kenneth Rideout; Seller: CCS and KLS TISA Trust; $1,565,000.
505 Pointer Place, Brentwood, McGavock Farms; Buyer: Erin Ingraham and Kevin Rogus; Seller: Anita A and Douglas C Dowdle; $1,490,000.
1400 Plantation Drive, Brentwood, Brentwood South; Buyer: Gretchen and Frank Balle; Seller: Todd Family Trust; $600,000.
1128 Holly Tree Farms Road, Brentwood, Holly Tree Farms; Buyer: Judy and Erick Frederick Sandberg; Seller: Sally Joan and Todd Kevin Richardson; $675,000.
7016 Crews Lane, Brentwood, Oman; Buyer: Karen A and Aaron J Bean; Seller: Equity Trust Co Custodian F/B/O Brandon Kirby Jenkins and Equity Trust Co Custodian F/B/O Caroline Jenkins Roth IRA; $1,200,000.
1411 Arrowhead Drive, Brentwood, Indian Point; Buyer: Teresa and Bradley Dale Dixson; Seller: Cynthia S and Roy B Loftin Jr; $875,000.
1215 Franklin Road, Brentwood; Buyer: H V Urban; Seller: Will L Burchett Jr; $1,300,000.
735 Princeton Hills Drive, Brentwood, Princeton Hills; Buyer: Princeton Hills LLC; Seller: Catherine and William E Hannah; $1,588,000.
440 Beech Creek Road North, Brentwood, Beech Creek Mill; Buyer: Chelsea and Sanat Dixit; Seller: MAC LLC; $2,650,000.
1038 Waller Road, Brentwood; Buyer: Tammy Quach and Isaac Bui; Seller: Taffany Diane and Getty Joe Williams; $540,000.
811 Singleton Lane, Brentwood, Stonecrest; Buyer: Melissa and Mark Overgaard; Seller: Julie and John Robertson; $1,035,000.
9626 Stanfield Road, Brentwood; Buyer: Kimberly Vella; Seller: Daniel M Sherry Revocable Living Trust; $156,000.
9649 Boswell Court, Brentwood, Brookfield; Buyer: Katharine Grace and James Russell Woolery; Seller: Gwendolyn S McAdams; $850,000.
5106 Heathrow Boulevard, Brentwood, Woodway; Buyer: Jill and Jason Muth; Seller: Diana K and Glen W Moshier; $403,850.
1801 Ivy Crest Drive, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Emily Halpern and Brendan E Moran; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $1,060,000.
2209 Brookfield Drive, Brentwood, Brookfield; Buyer: Holly Suzanne and Kyle Joseph Ellison; Seller: Kevin Blanchard and Michael Dugas; $700,000.
1845 Traditions Circle, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Tennessee Valley Homes Inc; Seller: Whistler Farms LLC; $465,000.
1842 Traditions Circle, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Old South Construction LLC; Seller: Whistler Farms LLC; $465,000.
808 Shenandoah Drive (includes 2 parcels), Brentwood, Carondelet; Buyer: Gayatri and Satish Voona; Seller: Patricia Gale and B H Beckham; $936,050.
919 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Brianne A and Matthew L Fischer; Seller: Donna L and Roy W Chapman; $290,000.
847 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Madeline Agathen; Seller: Sarah Katherine and Tyler David Deboer; $233,000.
1855 Traditions Circle, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Legacy Homes of TN LLC; Seller: Whistler Farms LLC; $465,000.
1868 Burland Crescent, Brentwood, Cromwell; Buyer: Olivia and Ben Simonetti; Seller: Ernst Group LLC; $175,000.
6831 Walnut Hills Drive, Brentwood, Walnut Ridge; Buyer: Anna Marie Walker; Seller: Gilles Henri LaGrandeur; $535,000.
9011 Hood Place, Brentwood, Carondelet; Buyer: Emily S and Seth Henson Crosby; Seller: Sean M Sweeney; $480,000.
37046
6701 Falls Ridge Lane, College Grove, Guffee Farms; Buyer: Jeffrey Allen Phillips; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $622,015.
6659 Flat Creek Road, College Grove; Buyer: Brandy and Paul Varney; Seller: Billy Hazelwood; $386,400.
8009 Backwoods Private Drive, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: Suave Grande LLC; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; $1,534,150.
8113 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Michelle R Twitchell and Daniel E Kinney; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $333,000.
8708 Ashbrook Lane, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Vlada Viktorovna Melekhina and Adam Faragalli; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $340,000.
Arno-College Grove Road, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Natalya and Timofey Drozhzhin; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $280,250.
6467 Peytonsville-Arno Road, College Grove, St James; Buyer: Virginia Ellen Marlow and Hugh D Odom; Seller: Diane L and Gerald M Kole; $1,900,000.
6721 Pleasant Gate Lane, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Caitlin and Brent Theobald; Seller: Jose Diaz Oliveras; $486,000.
7005 Vineyard Valley Drive, College Grove, Vineyard Valley; Buyer: Phyllis Ann and Anthony Charles Pickett; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $637,681.
8740 Belladonna Drive, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: David Petti; Seller: Beverly and John Schwan; $350,000.
7093 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $131,875.
7022 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Bette and Christopher Wege Baker; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $646,370.
7041 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Taylor Larson; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $539,260.
Arno-College Grove Road, College Grove; Buyer: Wilson Pike Irrevocable Trust; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $1,173,250.
4938 Bethesda-Duplex Road, College Grove; Buyer: Kimberly and Erik Partridge; Seller: Debbra Lynne Landon; $330,000.
7353 Harlow Drive, College Grove, Hideaway at Arrington; Buyer: Linda Erin and Justin Caine Marks; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; $803,060.
7060 Lanceleaf Drive, College Grove, Hideaway at Arrington; Buyer: Old South Construction LLC; Seller: Robert Crowe; $725,000.
7104 Mason Grove Court, College Grove, Hideaway at Arrington; Buyer: Nashville Gozzer LLC; Seller: Alexa C and Cameron McGraw; $1,385,000.
37062
7573 King Road, Fairview; Buyer: Sam Burgess; Seller: Ann Harriet and Paul F Luther Jr; $65,000.
7972 Crow Curt Road, Fairview; Buyer: Margaret R and James E Dunn; Seller: William T Stewart; $1,700,000.
7178 Kyles Creek Drive, Fairview, Kyles Creek; Buyer: Dana and Christopher Monroe; Seller: Kelly Shiver; $70,000.
7148 Locksley Lane, Fairview, Castleberry Farm; Buyer: Cynthia A Ostle and Bryan Keith Brooks; Seller: Emily S H and Robert Gibson; $456,000.
7709 Cumberland Drive, Fairview; Buyer: Sam Burgess; Seller: Taft H Davis; $155,000.
7512 Spicer Court, Fairview, Western Woods Village; Buyer: Claudia and Ryan Hallquist; Seller: Cynthia A Ostle; $285,000.
7432 Cumberland Drive, Fairview, Cumberland Estates; Buyer: Joanna Lynn and Larry Daniel Redford; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $395,126.
7123 Anglin Road, Fairview; Buyer: Dustin Carpenter; Seller: Angela and Aaron Spencer Mishler; $275,000.
7514 Beechnut Way, Fairview, Deervalley Downs; Buyer: Jaclyn R and Jacob L Clute; Seller: Samantha and Aric Grishaber; $352,000.
37064
Vacant lot on Harpeth School Road, Franklin, Harpeth School; Buyer: Irr Nashville Land Investment Trust; Seller: Evergreen Homes LLC; $217,333.
Vacant lot on Harpeth School Road, Franklin, Harpeth School; Buyer: Irr Nashville Land Investment Trust; Seller: Evergreen Homes LLC; $217,333.
Vacant lot on Harpeth School Road, Franklin, Harpeth School; Buyer: Irr Nashville Land Investment Trust; Seller: Evergreen Homes LLC; $217,333.
445 Dewar Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Cynthia J and James G Moore; Seller: Crescent Homes TN LLC; $550,513.
6043 Starboard Lane, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Alice C and Joseph B Myers; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $449,900.
325 Starling Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Lorie L and Thomas R Kellog; Seller: Dalene K and Donald F Sowar; $798,000.
415 Granbury Street, Franklin, Granbury Place; Buyer: Samantha Christine Radach; Seller: Laurie Brust; $309,000.
Vacant lot on Wilkins Branch Road, Franklin; Buyer: Peter Easling; Seller: Joe Allen Howell Jr; $65,000.
3122 Traviston Drive, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: Anna Benson and Daniel K Hamilton; Seller: Laura Ashley and Derek Joseph Chirico; $465,000.
229 Fitzgerald Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Caitlin Comaroto; Seller: Robert C Beringer; $795,000.
123 Prince William Lane, Franklin, Reid Hill Commons; Buyer: Peggy Diane and Joseph Paul Sitarz; Seller: The Estate of Martha Ann Tipton; $337,500.
207 Founders Pointe Boulevard, Franklin, Founders Pointe; Buyer: Joan Cripe and Douglas Irvin Skrzyniarz; Seller: Jeffrey Allen Phillips; $510,000.
2112 Summer Hill Circle, Franklin, Summer Hill; Buyer: Stacey Michelle and Eric Andre Martin; Seller: Jolene and Jeffrey G Achten; $982,000.
913 Cheltenham Avenue (Quitclaim), Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $205,900.
925 Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $205,900.
2007 Kathryn Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $239,900.
919 Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $205,900.
225 Bishops Gate Drive, Franklin, Bishops Gate Wards Mill; Buyer: Tamara and Douglas Edward Kennedy; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $1,267,542.
1032 Carlisle Lane, Franklin, Cardel Village; Buyer: Catherine Mugler and Mark Edward Oleis; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $735,000.
318 11th Avenue North, Franklin; Buyer: Kozimor Family Trust and Angela and Michael Furlong Living Trust; Seller: Sandra K and Harold W Chapman; $900,000.
208 Morning Mist Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Joanna Marie and Dwight Osteen; Seller: Ashley and Joseph McKibben; $749,900.
20 lots on Splendor Ridge Drive, Franklin, Splendor Ridge; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Splendor Ridge Development Group LLC; $6,030,000.
608 Pearre Springs Way, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Erin and Matthew Haust; Seller: Nashville Design Build Inc; $1,100,000.
6151 Rural Plains Circle #306, Franklin; Buyer: Teresa L and Timothy F Aguayo; Seller: Travis B Williams; $859,900.
5016 Carters Creek Pike, Franklin; Buyer: Dawn and Douglas D Vander Wiede; Seller: Aubrey B Preston; $1,000,000.
232 Bishops Gate Drive, Franklin, Bishops Gate Wards Mill; Buyer: Mary E and Sam Aruti; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $1,065,266.
1357 Barkleigh Lane, Franklin, Carlisle; Buyer: Ann B and Michael L Farrow; Seller: Camille T Schaeffer Living Trust; $1,030,000.
409 Dragonfly Court, Franklin, Ralston Row; Buyer: Allen D Quirk; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $682,670.
2020 Echelon Drive, Franklin, Echelon; Buyer: Patricia Dianne Cook; Seller: Penny R Hall; $566,500.
6037 Starboard Lane, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Barbara Stratton; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $433,990.
521 Sydenham Drive, Franklin, Lockwood; Buyer: Raymond Arguello; Seller: Lance Scott Lewis; $644,000.
4995 Green Herron Private Lane, Franklin; Buyer: Vanessa Velma and Davis Garcia; Seller: Partners in Building of Tennessee LLC; $1,550,451.
5189 Waddell Hollow Road, Franklin; Buyer: Patricia R Young; Seller: Diane K Davis Trust and Kenneth A Davis Trust; $715,000.
2319 Lucerne Lane, Franklin, Brienz Valley; Buyer: George Family Revocable Trust; Seller: Karen and Paul Havlik; $859,900.
416 Wire Grass Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Tiffany M and Andrew H Balin; Seller: Tricia and Eric Egan; $800,000.
1405 Clairmonte Circle, Franklin, Clairmonte; Buyer: Valerie M and David T Cauthen; Seller: Regina B and Mike P Fallos; $418,700.
301 Ellington Drive (parcels 126 and 127), Franklin, Ellington Park; Buyer: Erin and John Garrod; Seller: Shirley F and William T Binkley; $630,060.
1515 Birchwood Circle, Franklin, Twin Oaks; Buyer: 1515 Birchwood Circle LLC; Seller: Sharon M and Jon E Fletcher; $374,900.
4302 Arno Road, Franklin; Buyer: Sandy A and Kamran Haidari; Seller: Vickie Diane and James Scott Young; $675,000.
11 vacant lots Flowing Creek Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Clayton Properties Group Inc; Seller: Real Estate Solutions Group LLC; $1,310,960.
1178 Westhaven Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Nicole Leigh and David Harry Barnett; Seller: Katherine R Miller Trust; $805,000.
4420 Nathan Tomlin Road, Franklin; Buyer: Valerie E and Mark Charles Forst; Seller: Shahrbano Shahrabi and Nassar Arfaee; $750,000.
1504 Teil Drive, Franklin, Boyd Mill Estates; Buyer: Lizanna A and Benjamin J Dobbs; Seller: Vicki Jo and David P Sawyer; $333,000.
Pinewood Road, Franklin; Buyer: Melissa and Michael Cecero; Seller: Dustin L Gassert; $600,000.
Vacant lot on Garrison Road, Franklin; Buyer: Juan Trace Ayala; Seller: Malinda Baltz and Jennifer Henry; $650,000.
37067
401 Malcolm Drive, Franklin, Hurstbourne Park; Buyer: Stephanie G and Matthew Robert Bauman; Seller: Thomas A Byrne Trust; $760,000.
326 Lionheart Way, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Aurora Building Co LLC; Seller: Thomas Bertorello; $390,000.
724 Fawn Circle, Franklin, Eagles Glen; Buyer: Opendoor Property Trust I; Seller: Ervin Puskar; $439,200.
330 Tippecanoe Drive, Franklin, Village of Clovercroft; Buyer: Kelly Merrell and Robert Evans Toline Jr; Seller: Clay Patrick Gregory; $495,000.
2007 Orange Leaf Circle, Franklin, October Park; Buyer: Dalamar Homes LLC; Seller: Debar Land Co LLC; $225,000.
344 Sliders Knob Avenue, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Lyndsey and Jared Welch; Seller: Jeanne A and Lanham T Preston; $810,000.
4462 North Chapel Road, Franklin; Buyer: Susan K and Calvin A Burrichter; Seller: Patricia R Young; $2,475,000.
520 Brennan Lane, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Huster Family Trust; Seller: Rindi and Travis Thompson; $980,000.
218 Pennystone Circle, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Andrea K Baes Living Trust; Seller: Trina and Kevin Ezzell; $499,900.
239 Chester Stephens Road, Franklin, Ivy Glen; Buyer: Cassandra Jacobs; Seller: James Richard Hash; $540,000.
37069
206 Stanton Hall Lane, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Castellan Trust; Seller: Jennalynn E Drake; $290,500.
108 Foxwood Lane, Franklin; Buyer: Kenyanette L and Jemond J Folami; Seller: Naoma B and David K Shipley; $500,000.
1116 Harpeth Ridge Road, Franklin, Harpeth Estates; Buyer: Tanya Rivera-Tyler Revocable Trust; Seller: Lisa Anderson; $825,000.
122 Harlinsdale Court, Franklin, Harlinsdale Manor; Buyer: 122 Harlinsdale Court LLC; Seller: Centerstone Group; $525,000.
107 Harlinsdale Court, Franklin, Harlinsdale Manor; Buyer: Diane and Miles Johnson; Seller: Patricia Horrell and Jeremy Brent Jacobs; $1,575,000.
704 Black Horse Parkway, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Catherine Brodie and Robert A Halulka; Seller: Christina Jolie and Todd Michael Evans; $656,000.
513 Legends Ridge Court, Franklin, Legends Ridge; Buyer: Lealand Brothers LLC; Seller: Heikki E Kostamaa; $2,500,000.
103 Bramley Close, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Jennifer Gail Teague; Seller: Brittany Leigh and Benjamin David Watson; $469,900.
467 Sandcastle Road, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Rebecca B and C Phillip Kelly; Seller: Patricia E and Brent D Roberts; $845,000.
6681 Hastings Lane, Franklin, Temple Hills Country Club Estates; Buyer: Tennie Jonelle and John Blair Summitt; Seller: Rochford Realty and Construction Co Inc; $1,533,040.
334 Sterling Park Terrace, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Robin and Kly Shoulders; Seller: Robin J and Andrew S Robiner; $650,000.
144 Cavalcade Drive, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Cody A Jeffries; Seller: Julie and Gary K Pyatt; $449,900.
401 Legends Park Circle, Franklin, Legends Ridge; Buyer: I am Damon Trust; Seller: Logan Ryan; $2,550,000.
2208 Dunblane Lane, Franklin, Dunblane; Buyer: Shelly and Bryan A Dawson; Seller: Sherry Hadaway; $900,000.
4216 Two Rivers Lane, Franklin, Two Rivers; Buyer: Christina Kessler and Jeffrey Welk; Seller: Karen C and Robert W Mathus; $3,450,000.
3029 Smith Lane, Franklin, Lynnwood Downs; Buyer: Holly and Barnabas Sweetman; Seller: TFL GP; $475,000.
37135
1022 Wadeslea Lane, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Jain Puneet and Ruchita Nandkumar Modi; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN Inc; $506,490.
7098 Big Oak Lane, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Elizabeth Danielle and Robert Turner; Seller: Dalamar Homes LLC; $534,000.
704 Lawler Lane, Nolensville, Brooksbank Estates; Buyer: Shannon Daniel and Alexander Maier; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $737,628.
7408 Tennessee Excavating Drive (Quitclaim), Nolensville, Haley Industrial Park; Buyer: TGF Properties LLC; Seller: Teasley Inc; $425,000.
8156 Middlewick Lane, Nolensville, Burkitt Place; Buyer: Dawn and John Breese; Seller: Natalie C Poag; $519,900.
1125 Waterbridge Drive, Nolensville, Arrington Retreat; Buyer: Leah C and John C Paschall; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $670,587.
262 Rock Cress Road, Nolensville, Arrington Retreat; Buyer: John Andrew Koleznar; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $726,971.
1120 McClellan Lane, Nolensville, Telfair; Buyer: Annabel L and Courtney A Chynces; Seller: Debra and Casey D Averett; $735,000.
247 Belgian Road, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: Danielle B and Adam Prudoff; Seller: G P Luxury LLC; $1,204,373.
7064 Big Oak Lane, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Dalamar Homes LLC; Seller: Nolensville 162 LLC; $160,000.
7068 Big Oak Lane, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Dalamar Homes LLC; Seller: Nolensville 162 LLC; $160,000.
7072 Big Oak Lane, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Dalamar Homes LLC; Seller: Nolensville 162 LLC; $160,000.
7080 Big Oak Lane, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Dalamar Homes LLC; Seller: Nolensville 162 LLC; $160,000.
4532 Sawmill Place, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Ilona S Bagyan and Ernest R Grigoryan; Seller: Vickie A and Gary E Nielson; $389,900.
2014 Kingsbarns Drive, Nolensville, Kingsbarns; Buyer: Jacquelyn Renee and Ronald Keith Warner; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $880,519.
813 Edson Lane, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Thamsey Hunt; Seller: Dalamar Homes LLC; $645,000.
2117 Bucolic Court, Nolensville, Winterset Woods; Buyer: Beverly Jean Murray; Seller: Tina Zhou and Huirong Zhu; $505,000.
112 Hadley Reserve Private Court, Nolensville, Hadley Reserve; Buyer: Caitlin and Christopher Michael Thompson; Seller: Old South Construction LLC; $1,186,633.
433 Herring Trail, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Nicole D and Douglas Cutrell; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $672,895.
2029 Kingsbarns Drive, Nolensville, Kingsbarns; Buyer: Rhonda F and Jeffery G Dunn; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $902,858.
221 Broadgreen Lane, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Robert Smeykal; Seller: Hidden Valley Homes LLC; $734,240.
1041 Lawson Lane, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Kelly and Nicholas E Roerig; Seller: Stern Construction LLC; $799,900.
2009 Kingsbarns Drive, Nolensville, Kingsbarns; Buyer: Todd Taylor; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $938,995.
8192 Middlewick Lane, Nolensville, Burkitt Place; Buyer: David Gavami; Seller: Megan and Sam Ferrise III; $530,000.
37174
9026 Safe Haven Place, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: David F Greeg; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $641,900.
1025 Persimmon Drive, Spring Hill, Wakefield; Buyer: Opendoor Property Trust I; Seller: Chris Baker; $294,200.
501 Dakota Drive, Spring Hill, Gables at Wakefield; Buyer: Opendoor Property Trust I; Seller: Sean T Elder; $179,800.
4031 Locerbie Circle, Spring Hill, Chapmans Crossing; Buyer: Mandy Aleen and Jeremy Paul Carter; Seller: Alaina Elise and John Rene Lomas; $362,000.
2 lots on Lee Road, Spring Hill; Buyer: Andrea and James Ballard; Seller: James Monroe Bonner Jr; $215,000.
2937 Buckner Lane, Spring Hill, Burtonwood; Buyer: Kathryn and Josiah Ploeger; Seller: Elizabeth June and Robert David Taylor; $430,000.
1019 Rudder Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Blythe Elise and Joshua Jay Lazear; Seller: Diana Veronica V M D and Dieter Erwin Jaser; $456,000.
2291 Dewey Drive, Spring Hill, Willowvale; Buyer: David B Parker; Seller: Bette Baker; $395,000.
3002 Stewart Campbell Point, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Loretta and Danny Sharp; Seller: Jenny L and David F Herriott; $500,000.
1698 Lantana Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Susan and Sean Timmons; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $419,885.
1710 Lantana Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Eboni D Burns and Kristopher Thompson; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $477,170.
9045 Safe Haven Place, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: L and M James Family Trust; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $534,900.
Vacant lot on Duplex Road, Spring Hill; Buyer: Spring Meadow Church of Christ; Seller: David Langhans; $200,000.
3025 Sakari Circle, Spring Hill, Dakota Pointe; Buyer: John 15:5 Revocable Living Trust; Seller: Christine D and Jeffrey W Sawyers; $489,000.
3044 O'Hallorn Drive, Spring Hill, Campbell Station; Buyer: Rachel Elizabeth and Matthew Richard Pook; Seller: Rhonda J Porter; $395,000.
3007 Boxbury Lane, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Copperstone Development Partners LLC; $72,000.
3063 Boxbury Lane, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: Gahalakshmi and Vikram Balasumramaniyam; Seller: NVR Inc; $398,482.
3044 Boxbury Lane, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: Crystal and John Paul Basham; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $452,552.
1615 Zurich Drive, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Mary P and Patrick G Sabol; Seller: Stephanie L and Benjamin L Hull; $325,000.
4971 Paddy Trace, Spring Hill, Woodside; Buyer: Ellen and Ray Gedert; Seller: Erin and Ryan Curry; $308,000.
37179
3168 Sassafras Lane, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Andre Desmond Robertson; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $351,741.
2725 Sutherland Drive, Thompson’s Station, Picketts Ridge; Buyer: Jose T Campos; Seller: Jill Norman-Shipman and Julie Shipman-Norman; $308,000.
2977 Americus Drive, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Gretchen S and James Frank Gregg III; Seller: Jaclyn and Michael Havens; $477,900.
2876 Maple Circle, Thompson’s Station, Maplelawn; Buyer: Carmen and Brian York; Seller: Chris Cutrell; $300,000.
1056 Rochelle Avenue, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Jenkins Family Revocable Trust; Seller: Samantha A Russell and Taylor Ellis; $396,900.
2100 Branford Place #303, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Tiec Quoc Nguyen; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $239,000.
2100 Branford Place #304, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Tiec Quoc Nguyen; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $297,900.
2779 Iroquois Drive, Thompson’s Station, Cameron Farms; Buyer: Rachael Lynne Anderson; Seller: Joanne P and Neil T Anerson; $180,000.
2900 Iroquois Drive, Thompson’s Station, Cameron Farms; Buyer: Brandon A Taber; Seller: Angela and Jamie Crutcher; $390,000.
5584 Carters Creek Pike, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Susan D and James E Day; Seller: Cynthia Ann Ferrell 2012 Revocable Trust; $560,000.
Vacant lot on Gates Mill Ridge, Thompson’s Station, Mill at Bond Springs; Buyer: RJH Development LLC; Seller: Bethesda Road LLC; $1,204,000.
2416 Tapestry Court, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Brittany Laren and Brett Timothy Wallach; Seller: Selina Lynette-Sanders and Chester Earl Butts; $510,000.
1546 Bunbury Drive, Thompson’s Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Anita E and Michel R Johnson; Seller: Don R Cameron III; $639,900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.