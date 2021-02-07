PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF
JAN. 20, 2021
37027
1851 Traditions Circle, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Tennessee Valley Homes Inc; Seller: Whistler Farms LLC; $465,000.
1590 Eastwood Drive, Brentwood, Reserve at Raintree Forest; Buyer: Aspen Construction LLC; Seller: Hillside Development Inc; $250,000.
2213 Callaburn Place, Brentwood, Brookfield; Buyer: Florence Margaret Tse and Brian Mersis; Seller: Katharine Woolery; $680,660.
2148 Hillsboro Valley Road, Brentwood; Buyer: Rachel and David Knox; Seller: Amy and Henry Cho; $1,625,000.
849 Windstone Boulevard, Brentwood, Windstone; Buyer: Alexa and Cameron McGraw; Seller: Leigh Ann and Michael A Marks; $1,660,000.
6-12 Cadillac Drive, Brentwood, Maryland Commons; Buyer: Brent Creek LLC; Seller: SVT Creekside Crossing LP; $129,000,000.
1513 Plantation Drive, Brentwood, Willowick; Buyer: Allison M and Gilbert M Ellis; Seller: Chandler Family Revocable Living Trust; $630,000.
9251 Chevoit Drive, Brentwood, Chevoit Hills; Buyer: Brinn Daniels; Seller: Erika P and Justin M Hamilton; $1,175,000.
5 Oxmoor Court, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Dennis M Liebman Revocable Trust; Seller: Michael Lance Lynn; $2,185,000.
1503 Franklin Road, Brentwood; Buyer: Shuailei Ma and Haojie Wang; Seller: Troy Lee Putney; $375,000.
7110 Peach Court, Brentwood, Peach Park; Buyer: Riverside Park GP; Seller: Peach Court Partners GP; $1,425,000.
410 Reigh Court, Brentwood, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Catherine Jean and Gerald D Laufman; Seller: Juday Revocable Living Trust; $308,000.
14 Innisbrook Lane, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Natalie and Daryl Pierce; Seller: Wendy L Beye; $1,050,000.
1424 Puryear Place, Brentwood, Brenthaven; Buyer: Sarah S and David W Tall; Seller: James Lusher; $550,000.
6434 Tea Rose Terrace, Brentwood, Murray Estates; Buyer: Margaret A and Stephen Lovelette; Seller: JRS Development LLC; $600,000.
9307 Concord Road, Brentwood, Indian Point; Buyer: Konshtta Sergeyous and Erian Thomas Goda; Seller: Sonya M and Roger D Haywood; $637,900.
9204 Prestmoor Place, Brentwood, Lansdowne; Buyer: Heather Marie and Alan Robert Somers; Seller: Elizabeth P Gregory; $927,000.
519 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Madison E and Christian O Day; Seller: Susan M and Todd A Wink; $306,000.
37046
8812 Edgecomb Circle, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Farah and Jason Weiss; Seller: Trace Construction Inc; $1,621,900.
Lot on Arno-College Grove Road, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Kari L and Richard Thomas Dempsey; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $256,500.
6422 Arno-College Grove Road, College Grove; Buyer: Amy Pinkerman and Joseph Dewitt Condo; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $251,750.
9117 Sawtooth Lane, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Legend Homes LLC; Seller: Arno Properties LLC and TVG Tennessee I LLC; $427,500.
3713 Bosk Lane, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: MacKenzie K Curtis; Seller: Rachel E and Robert A Carden; $950,000.
7101 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Angel Nicole May; Seller: NVR Inc; $519,105.
9101 Sawtooth Lane, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Legend Homes LLC; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $256,500.
9001 Passiflora Court, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Legend Homes LLC; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $251,750.
9041 Passiflora Court, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Legend Homes LLC; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $304,000.
9045 Passiflora Court, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Legend Homes LLC; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $308,750.
6515 Peytonsville-Arno Road, College Grove, Frost Estate; Buyer: Elisabeth Laurine and Cayne Shannan Wagener; Seller: Muli Samuel Noy; $896,800.
37062
7368 Brush Creek Road, Fairview; Buyer: Dana and Noel Terry Borden II; Seller: Robert C Ivey; $627,500.
Vacant lot on Cheatham County Line, Fairview; Buyer: Lee Ann Hawkins Irrevocable Trust; Seller: Lee Ann Hawkins; $1,050,000.
Vacant lot on Cheatham County Line, Fairview; Buyer: William H Hawkins 63.79%; Seller: Lee Ann Hawkins; $1,850,000.
7466 Cox Pike, Fairview; Buyer: Jordan C and Coleman Little; Seller: Joan M and Brian k Engel; $290,000.
7221 White Oak Drive, Fairview, Glenhaven; Buyer: Theresa and Alfred A Musgrove; Seller: Kristyn L Jones; $280,000.
7403 Cumberland Drive, Fairview; Buyer: NLC Partners; Seller: Letter Ten Partners; $900,000.
37064
147 Barlow Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Barbara M and Lewis G Worley; Seller: Cynthia and Steven Stewart; $530,000.
517 Pearre Springs Way, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Patricia T and John D Irwin Jr; Seller: Jennifer and Thomas E Bastien Jr; $900,000.
315 Stewart Street, Franklin; Buyer: Timothy J Beulieu; Seller: Janet M and William G Greene; $1,435,000.
3165 Langley Drive, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: Jodi A Hughes; Seller: Anne and Michael D Temple; $400,000.
4476 South Carothers Road, Franklin; Buyer: Robertson Development LLC; Seller: Kathy L and Geoffrey B Owen II; $358,000.
104 Bluegrass Drive, Franklin, Blue Grass Heights; Buyer: Bonnie and Paul Hoppe; Seller: Doran Devon and David Earl Edwards; $400,000.
419 Henry Russell Street, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Tina Zeglestowsky; Seller: Beverly J and Craig A Livermore; $505,000.
3270 Blazer Road, Franklin; Buyer: Robert Rowbotham Living Trust; Seller: J Michelle and James B Alcott; $599,000.
5204 Second Creek Lane, Franklin, Water Leaf; Buyer: Emily Brandon and Robert Ted Meikle; Seller: Chestnut Enterprises LLC; $305,000.
6031 Starboard Lane, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: David Phillips; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $423,990.
414 Wild Elm Street, Franklin; Buyer: Veronica and Scott T McCall; Seller: Angela Allen and Christopher Stanley Lassiter; $969,000.
207 Monks Way, Franklin; Buyer: Angela Millspaugh and Jesse Allen Lee; Seller: Theresa W Jackson; $420,000.
2295 Winder Circle, Franklin, Dallas Downs; Buyer: Tiffanie Nicole and Kyle McCarthy; Seller: Lindsay Smith and William Caleb Hamilton; $450,000.
118 Jamison Station Lane, Franklin, Jamison Station; Buyer: Breean Hewitt 25% and Shaun Hewitt 75%; Seller: Judith R Spivey; $794,430.
949 Glass Street, Franklin, Hard Bargain; Buyer: Greenbrier Ventures LLC; Seller: Amy M Horne; $267,000.
3208 Dark Woods Drive, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: Rachel and Hunter Price; Seller: Shonda C and Charles E Johnson; $419,900.
2037 Flowing Creek Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Emily Diane Randall; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $414,475.
193 Irvine Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Megan Archey and Michael T Berry; Seller: Anita and Clyde Roenbeck; $550,000.
121 Brilliantine Circle, Franklin, 11th Off Main; Buyer: Nancy D and Michael A Grillot; Seller: Nancy R Bach; $540,000.
4649 Delta Springs Lane, Franklin, Delta Springs; Buyer: Lori R and Edward Glen Tharp; Seller: Paige Peterson and Nawrass Aldabbagh; $2,499,999.
103 Wren Court, Franklin, Charlton Green; Buyer: Cheryl Lynn Fischer; Seller: Luanne and Mark Gray; $775,000.
1414 West Main Street, Franklin, Eastview; Buyer: Russell Ridge LLC; Seller: Elizabeth Davis; $300,000.
819 Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Carbine & Associates LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $320,900.
570 Overview Lane, Franklin, Riverview Park; Buyer: Kelsey and Chris Angelotti; Seller: Rachel and Jason Mackey; $415,000.
37067
1906 Green Hills Boulevard (includes 2 lots), Franklin, Worthington; Buyer: Marylin and Walter Harlan McEuen; Seller: Joan A and Stephen J Sundstrom; $640,000.
694 Huffine Manor Circle, Franklin, Andover; Buyer: Connor James Fraley; Seller: DWTCJG LLC; $300,000.
100 Covey Drive, Franklin, Quail Hollow Business Park; Buyer: 100 Covery Drive LLC; Seller: Welltower OM Group LLC and Windrose Physicians Plaza Property LLC; $14,000,000.
1859 Brentwood Pointe, Franklin, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Haley Anthony; Seller: Katherine S and John J Walsh; $405,000.
1228 Olympia Place, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Opendoor Property Trust I; Seller: Piramu and Kumar Manickavasagam; $456,200.
309 Terri Park Way, Franklin, Hurstbourne Park; Buyer: Katina and Dean Stavrou; Seller: Suman and Bhavani D Prasad; $773,000.
37069
2840 Sawyer Bend Road, Franklin; Buyer: Margaret E and Peter C Dziadzka; Seller: Kathy D and W Blake Brock; $2,337,500.
605 Williamsburg Drive, Franklin, Cottonwood Estates; Buyer: Jixia and Robert E Stader Jr; Seller: Rachel and Mark Popadic; $700,000.
508 Seaton Park Place, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Lisa Hanger and Lawrence Esposito; Seller: Amanda Gold Johnson; $629,900.
1337 Moher Boulevard, Franklin, Gateway Village; Buyer: Scott Birmingham; Seller: Anna Beth and Gregory Luze; $459,900.
106 Meridan Court, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Penny and Scott Romine; Seller: Kerlind Investment Group LLC; $360,000.
122 Trace End Drive, Franklin, Trace End Estates; Buyer: Alexandrea Denis-Reedy and Tye Reedy; Seller: Elise D and Jackson Lowery; $780,000.
37135
1244 Spruell Drive (includes 2 lots), Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Drees Premier Homes Inc; Seller: T F Scales Farmstead LP; $278,636.
2315 Trivaca Court, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: Joan A and Stephen J Sundstrom; Seller: Angela Dawn Weathers; $451,500.
1504 Halsey Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Tara Leann Diffie; Seller: Melanie and Sterling Thomas; $579,900.
7204 Roland Lane, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Jennifer and George Kenneth Kistler; Seller: Dalamar Homes LLC; $675,000.
193 Broadgreen Lane, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Ly Tran and Matt Lim; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $655,784.
1200 Bobwhite Trail, Nolensville, Arrington Retreat; Buyer: National Residential Nominee Services Inc; Seller: Stacey and Christopher Studer; $665,000.
1200 Bobwhite Trail, Nolensville, Arrington Retreat; Buyer: Katharine Elizabeth Martin and Andrew Stephen Quinn; Seller: National Residential Nominee Services; $665,000.
704 French River Road, Nolensville, Arrington Retreat; Buyer: Gerald D McChesney; Seller: Laura R Boyd; $507,500.
752 Alameda Avenue, Nolensville, Catalina; Buyer: Stacia Anne and John Joseph Simonsen; Seller: D R Horton Inc; $739,990.
37174
1937 Portview Drive, Spring Hill, Campbell Station; Buyer: Ravali Chepuri; Seller: Virginia R and Christopher T Gibson; $500,000.
3039 Boxbury Lane, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: Michelle Ceylan; Seller: NVR Inc; $334,700.
3016 Michaleen Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Tandrani Roy Sarkar and Adwin Singh; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $461,960.
2675 Sutherland Drive, Spring Hill, Picketts Ridge; Buyer: BTC Properties TN LLC; Seller: Nelly Escamilla Martin Del Campo and Evaristo Altamirano Aguilar; $340,000.
4016 Gersham Court, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: Marisela Mendez and Richard Gallegos; Seller: Kimberly Corder and Andrew Lee Wright; $357,500.
3048 Boxbury Lane, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: Rachel and Kris Pedersen; Seller: NVR Inc; $502,110.
103 Avocet Court, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Abigail J and Steven R Cerpa; Seller: Enterprises LLC D/B/A Landmark Building Co; $587,354.
1011 Alice Springs Circle, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Jennifer Jordan and Aaron Kai McAdams; Seller: Angela M and Jesse A Lee; $684,000.
6043 Sanmar Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Leigh and Jeffrey Scott Lee; Seller: Melanie E and Jacob R Slaugenhoupt; $510,000.
712 Rain Meadow Court, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Kelsey Cooper and Ryan H Liggett; Seller: Chelsea and Frederick Campbell; $470,000.
2910 Wills Court, Spring Hill, Pipkin Hills; Buyer: Kim and Paul Aldrich; Seller: Jaimie Lynn and Ricky Mitchell Plokhaar; $285,000.
37179
2100 Branford Place #102, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Beckham Holdings LLC; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $239,900.
2000 Newark Lane #H202, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Jessica and Samuel Tinnesz; Seller: Bruck Family Revocable Trust; $209,000.
1065 Brixworth Drive, Thompson’s Station, Brixworth; Buyer: Tricia and Eric Egan; Seller: Christina and Adam B Morgain; $533,000.
2516 Tapestry Street, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Margaret Paige Endsley Bottoms; Seller: Sarah C and Christopher K Daskam; $512,000.
4507 Marlin Way, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Deborah Gale and Theodore James Payne; Seller: Shannon Marlin and Christopher Polk; $200,000.
1408 Augustine Court, Thompson’s Station, Newport Crossing; Buyer: Kendall A and Timothy C Herndon; Seller: B & B Management Services LLC; $330,000.
Vacant lot on Johnson Hollow Road, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Angela Marie Staser and Rodney Noble Camp; Seller: Barbara Barker; $88,000.
3041 Millerton Way, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Jolene and Jeffrey Achten; Seller: Julie K and John C Shiffert; $520,000.
3160 Sassafras Lane, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Thomas Bialas; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $330,076.
2257 Maytown Circle, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Anabell and Richard A Connell II; Seller: Lennar Homes of TN LLC; $565,990.
2018 Conductor Lane, Thompson’s Station, Whistle Stop Farms; Buyer: TKTS Ventures LLC; Seller: Whistle Stop Farms LLC; $170,000.
2100 Branford Place #301, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Christie Strong; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $279,700.
2632 Bramblewood Lane, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Wallace B Sumler and Allen C Kennedy; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $496,742.
