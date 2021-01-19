PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF JAN. 4, 2021
37027
209 Lucas Lane, Brentwood, Hunterwood; Buyer: Catherine E and William T Lillicrap; Seller: Sharon H and Lionel R Lillicrap; $695,000.
6326 Panorama Drive, Brentwood, Wildwood Estates; Buyer: Karen L and Patrick K PR; Seller: Jean B and Robert S Cherry; $649,000.
832 Princeton Hills Drive, Brentwood, Princeton Hills; Buyer: Crudele Marriage Trust; Seller: Dino Elefante; $2,155,000.
1654 Westgate Circle, Brentwood, Westgate Commons; Buyer: CH Brentwood TN Landlord LLC; Seller: Greer Land Co Restaurants LLC; $4,776,319.
1585 Mallory Lane #104, Brentwood, Mallory Park; Buyer: Robert M Pautienus III; Seller: Robert P Selkin; $1,012,000.
9213 Lehigh Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Legend Homes LLC; Seller: Holt Witherspoon LLC; $250,000.
1852 Pageantry Circle, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Dana J and Dustin L Wales; Seller: Legacy Homes of TN LLC; $1,782,961.
1066 Highland Road, Brentwood, Highland View; Buyer: Alyssa and Wesley Brandon Hall; Seller: Susan E and Jonathan A Wallus; $667,500.
531 Arden Wood Place, Brentwood, Preserve at Arden Woods; Buyer: Superior Remodeling LLC; Seller: Robin and Randy Sanders; $495,000.
9216 Lehigh Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Laura and Robert Steven Young; Seller: Legend Homes LLC; $1,729,900.
1588 Eastwood Drive, Brentwood, Reserve at Raintree Forest; Buyer: Matthew Hopkins Cox; Seller: Cornerstone Construction Co of TN LLC; $1,349,900.
7019 Ellendale Drive, Brentwood, Brentwood South; Buyer: Jennifer and John R Bailey; Seller: Cheri L and Arnold E Frost; $555,000.
1593 Eastwood Drive, Brentwood, Reserve at Raintree Forest; Buyer: Stepanka and Timothy David Blount; Seller: Artisan Custom Homes LLC; $1,487,850.
1524 Chestnut Springs Road, Brentwood, Chestnut Springs; Buyer: Mariem Atekel and Ernab Ayoub; Seller: Patricia J and David Dorsano; $392,000.
6452 Murray Lane, Brentwood, Murray Estates; Buyer: Otter Creek Holdings LLC; Seller: Sarah Hamilton; $605,000.
1603 Eastwood Drive, Brentwood, Reserve at Raintree Forest; Buyer: Aspen Construction LLC; Seller: Hillside Development Inc; $250,000.
1924 New Bristol Lane, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Payal and Sandeep Neema; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $992,409.
1849 Burland Crescent, Brentwood, Cromwell; Buyer: Shanna L and Jon D Jensen; Seller: Judith Gatena 2018 Family Trust; $1,320,000.
1090 Hamer Court, Brentwood, The Estates of Bonbrook; Buyer: Schneider Living Trust; Seller: Karen B and Charles David Ford; $1,250,000.
232 Williamsburg Circle, Brentwood, Williamsburg Estates; Buyer: Carrie E and Frederick Stevenhagen; Seller: BRL Revocable Living Trust; $765,777.
1092 Arbor Run Place (Quitclaim), Brentwood, The Estates of Bonbrook; Buyer: Sarah G Thomas; Seller: Sarah G and Dylan H Thomas; $1.
37046
8610 Belladonna Drive, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Jessica and Corey F Brunish; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $162,000.
2 lots on Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $263,750.
Vacant lot on Owen Hill Road, College Grove, Owen Hill Farm; Buyer: Mary R Acton Revocable Trust; Seller: Farmpath LLC; $350,000.
6676 Edgemore Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Melissa Meggan and Hampton Mcareer Smith; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $659,255.
6046 Pelican Way, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Sandra and Carl Friddle; Seller: Tina and Jeff Adams; $165,000.
7021 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Lauren and Keith Michael Hunter; Seller: NVR Inc; $627,410.
6916 Farm Path Private Lane, College Grove, Owen Hill Farm; Buyer: Farmpath LLC; Seller: Larry M Dillaha; $369,700.
8564 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Sondra Yvonne Turnbough; Seller: Trace Construction Inc; $1,415,534.
37062
7515 Christopher Street, Fairview, Fernvale Heights; Buyer: Breanna and John Mark Hall; Seller: Henrietta Davis Hall; $355,000.
7124 Glenhaven Drive, Fairview, Glenhaven; Buyer: C & S Joint Venture; Seller: Rebecca S and John A Harrison; $40,000.
7213 Clearview Drive, Fairview, Clearview Meadows; Buyer: Abbe and Ryan Garner; Seller: Patricia Sue Irwin; $278,000.
7338 Planters Road, Fairview, Meadows at Fairview; Buyer: Vinaykumar K Patel; Seller: Susan B Crow; $175,000.
7155 Crystal Springs Road, Fairview, Lakewood Club; Buyer: Dia and Bradley Morgan; Seller: Elizabeth S and William T Bryant; $475,000.
7217 Old Franklin Road, Fairview, Curby Hallwood Farms; Buyer: Breckenridge Property Fund 2016 LLC; Seller: Nancy R and Curby E Hall; $300,000.
7716 Chester Road, Fairview, Grammar Estates; Buyer: Hilary S and Scott B Hodes; Seller: Barbara and Brian Maislin; $175,000.
7405 Horn Tavern Road, Fairview; Buyer: Jessie and Ryan Winkle; Seller: Kenneth E Brison; $363,000.
7311 Sutton Place, Fairview, Twin Creek; Buyer: Virginia Alexandra and Patrick Thomas Tiesler; Seller: Beverly J Wells; $303,000.
7410 Master Shane Road, Fairview, Cox Run; Buyer: Anna and Logan Bartels; Seller: Deborah Hoffpauir and David Michael Vulcano; $370,500.
7610 Whispering Wind Lane, Fairview, Whispering Wind; Buyer: Kelly Cox; Seller: Community Housing Partnership of Williamson County Inc; $299,500.
7393 Walker Road, Fairview; Buyer: Lauren Baerg; Seller: The Estate of Monika Miller; $245,000.
37064
317 Meadowlawn Drive, Franklin, Meadowlawn; Buyer: Robert Alexander Reed; Seller: Equity Trust Co Custodian F/B/O John Brake; $350,000.
664 Huffine Manor Circle, Franklin; Buyer: Wade Pennington; Seller: Nicole Elizabeth and Kelly William Church; $307,000.
2 lots on Sweeney Hollow Road, Franklin; Buyer: J & J Hicks Family Trust; Seller: John Bettis; $910,800.
4006 Foxglove Farm Drive, Franklin, Foxglove Farm; Buyer: Lana E King; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $685,000.
408 Madison Court, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Katherine Sullivan Watkins; Seller: Michael Sullivan; $420,000.
3116 Millbank Lane, Franklin, Spencer Hall; Buyer: Jennifer Nordhoff and James Tyler Jackson Ferrell; Seller: Monica and Richard Wadatz; $465,000.
103 Cornerstone Circle, Franklin, Cornerstone; Buyer: Jaclyn A and Stephen Brewster; Seller: Candice E and Irby C Simpkins III; $539,000.
7740 Pewitt Road, Franklin; Buyer: Tammy A Green; Seller: The Estate of Jimme E Allen; $175,000.
151 West Fowlkes Street, Franklin; Buyer: Brad Weeks; Seller: Willie Ann Pointer; $170,000.
4018 Flowing Creek Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Jane Seto; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $532,580.
230 Fowler Circle, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Madhu Babu Rapolu; Seller: Sajir Shrestha; $647,900.
2068 Mainstream Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Coric Trust; Seller: Adrienne Adams Komisky; $397,000.
931 Horizon Drive, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $137,000.
937 Horizon Drive, Franklin, West; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $137,000.
4049 Foxglove Farm Drive, Franklin, Foxglove Farm; Buyer: Megan Elizabeth and Anselmo Martinez; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $624,067.
1001 Belamy Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Jackie Dodson; Seller: Leila Sanders; $385,000.
101 Arlington Place, Franklin, Monticello; Buyer: Raymond E Roberson; Seller: Susanne Johnson; $550,000.
5519 Noble King Road, Franklin; Buyer: Denise M Muniz; Seller: Ashley West; $272,000.
2210 Oakwood Drive East, Franklin, Oakwood Estates; Buyer: Shammy B and Michael S Rucker; Seller: I Patricia and Craig A Ummel; $801,300.
110 Zinnia Lane, Franklin, Willowsprings; Buyer: Christa Case Yeary and David Clay Wallin; Seller: Lesli J Beckwith; $459,000.
502 Falkirk Court, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Michelle Thi and James Michael Ward; Seller: Todd D and Nina L Bellinger; $470,837.
Vacant lot on Garrison Springs Road, Franklin; Buyer: Brian Sfameni; Seller: Tower Investments LLC; $80,000.
1564 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Emily and Mark McCommon; Seller: Natalie A and Thomas S Loggins; $910,000.
1000 Swanson Lane, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Seratun Jannat and Abdullah Al Khaled; Seller: Dora Manjula and Santhosh Kumar Dassari; $655,000.
836 Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Legend Homes LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $250,900.
1001 Jasper Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Legend Homes LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $284,900.
1901 New Highway 96 West, Franklin; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $150,900.
607 Drummond Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $150,900.
613 Drummond Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $150,900.
314 Liebler Lane, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Jennifer and Brents R Herron; Seller: Mallard Homes LLC; $624,900.
960 Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Gina L and Gregory Scott Dwight; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $711,498.
401 River Bluff Drive, Franklin, Riverbluff; Buyer: Roberta and Logan Casanova; Seller: Anna Kathleen Flowers and Christopher Dillon Garner; $550,000.
2048 Orangery Drive, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Brown Family Irrevocable Trust; Seller: Simmons Ridge Joint Venture; $422,500.
2054 Orangery Drive, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Brown Family Irrevocable Trust; Seller: Simmons Ridge Joint Venture; $422,500.
418 Dewar Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Brown Family Irrevocable Trust; Seller: Crescent Homes TN LLC; $635,600.
9117 Keats Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Denise Carolyn Askew and Matthew Michael Whisenant; Seller: Brian Cox; $800,000.
173 Polk Place Drive, Franklin, Polk Place; Buyer: Stephanie Sommers and Nick Gordon; Seller: Debra and Michael Westra; $543,000.
304 Everbright Avenue, Franklin, Everbright; Buyer: Ashli Smith; Seller: Ernest Lee Barnes; $460,299.
1011 Murfreesboro Road #F2, Franklin, Indian Springs Condos; Buyer: Mitchell Smith Properties LLC; Seller: The Estate of Maurice E Lonas; $140,000.
Vacant lot on Carl Road, Franklin; Buyer: Stacy J and Joseph D Bean; Seller: Michael Lance Lynn; $1,650,000.
1608 Cooper Creek Lane, Franklin, Carlisle; Buyer: Debra and Michael Westra; Seller: Lisa K and Randall Wayne Pierce; $844,900.
37067
708 Castle Drive, Franklin, Heritage Place; Buyer: Maria and Joshua D Teige; Seller: Grant A Weaver; $435,000.
407 Malcolm Drive, Franklin, Hurstbourne Park; Buyer: Beth and Scott Thomson; Seller: Kristina D and Kevin A Ritter; $760,000.
1031 Eden Park Drive, Franklin, Ashton Park; Buyer: Kathleen and Kelley Ryan; Seller: McDonald Family Living Trust; $620,000.
1306 Pemberton Heights Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Timothy Chang and Howard H Chang; Seller: Samantha Jean and Charles Bean; $499,000.
3201 Aspen Grove Drive #C7, Franklin, Parkside at Aspen Grove; Buyer: Ella Carolyn Dermon; Seller: Donald S LeBunsold; $325,000.
537 Montridge Court, Franklin, Ivy Glen; Buyer: Diane and Earle West; Seller: Cynthia S and Danny W Thompson; $655,000.
3201 Aspen Grove Drive #G5, Franklin, Parkside at Aspen Grove; Buyer: Padmajavani Veeramachaneni and Prasad Kondapavuluru; Seller: Susan Lee Higgins; $292,500.
200 Calgary Court, Franklin, Andover; Buyer: Kristen M and Hunter W Darville; Seller: Lesa and Fred Darville; $385,000.
37069
220 Heathstone Circle, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Sharon E and Kevin P Thompson; Seller: Leigh Anne and Jesse Benjamin Baker; $599,900.
6528 Stableford Lane (includes lots 1640 and 1641), Franklin, Temple Hills Country Club; Buyer: Joy W and John T Matthews; Seller: David E Frederiksen Trust; $1,265,000.
1212 Waterstone Boulevard, Franklin, Laurelbrooke; Buyer: Duanae and Steve Reindl; Seller: Jane D Kittrell; $3,000,000.
2326 Wimbledon Circle, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Howard Lee Alexander Dean; Seller: Marcella Blaylock and Rhoads Zimmerman; $240,000.
325 Jeb Stuart Drive, Franklin, Battlewood Estates; Buyer: Kelly Rebecca and Keith Canseco; Seller: Tamara K Parker; $500,000.
747 High Point Ridge Road, Franklin, Brewer Southard; Buyer: Claudia Engelhorn; Seller: Otter Creek Holdings LLC; $1,295,000.
2191 Hartland Road, Franklin, Harts Landmark; Buyer: Karen B and Charles David Ford; Seller: Terri Johnson and Kevin J Dattilo; $1,015,000.
37135
7140 Nolensville Pike, Nolensville, Haley Industrial Park; Buyer: 7140-2391 LLC; Seller: 7140 Nolensville Road LLC; $4,175,000.
7716 Thayer Road, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Beth Hedrick and John Noble Cook; Seller: Dalamar Homes LLC; $537,990.
2237 Rolling Hills Drive, Nolensville, Stonebrook; Buyer: Lisa M and Rick A Pendleton; Seller: Leslie and Teresa T Jewell; $478,500.
2286 Kirkwall Drive, Nolensville, Burkitt Village; Buyer: Joni Lynne Ayers-Hill; Seller: On Point Construction Co Inc; $604,900.
1274 Countryside Road, Nolensville, Stonebrook; Buyer: Kim and Brian Voelker; Seller: Christy N and Dustin C Serpas; $450,000.
1413 Trumpet Lily Place, Nolensville, Woods at Burberry Glen; Buyer: Meskerem Lemma and Muluken Wedaj; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $571,865.
1512 Little Leaf Way, Nolensville, Woods at Burberry Glen; Buyer: Veronica Monserrat and Patrick Emanuel Schanze; Seller: Defatta Custom Homes LLC; $649,990.
1425 Trumpet Lily Place, Nolensville, Woods at Burberry Glen; Buyer: Emily L and Bruce Joseph Hardy; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $643,343.
1886 Abbey Wood Drive, Nolensville, Woods at Burberry Glen; Buyer: Minu and Sarath Francis; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $558,864.
1890 Abbey Wood Drive, Nolensville, Woods at Burberry Glen; Buyer: Kinsey Blair and Zachary Lynn Hudson; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $540,300.
37174
3046 Boxbury Lane, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: Catherine Marie and Robert B Evans; Seller: NVR Inc; $450,459.
3051 Boxbury Lane, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: Kimberly Renee Carey-Ivy and Terrence Lee Ivy; Seller: NVR Inc; $403,835.
1230 Chapmans Retreat Drive, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: Richard C Shurtz Revocable Trust; Seller: Randi Staggs; $320,400.
2070 Morton Drive, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: Virginia Rebecca and Christopher Todd Gibson; Seller: Rachel D and Alexander G Simmons; $330,000.
1994 Portway Road, Spring Hill, Ridgeport; Buyer: Heike Family Trust; Seller: William Eric Kyle; $317,924.
3003 Michaleen Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Michelle Marie Hidalgo and Daniel I Gonzalez; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $492,000.
4011 Pendleton Drive, Spring Hill, Belshire; Buyer: Shelby Payne and Jeffrey Dylan Abel; Seller: Pinnacle National Bank Trust; $450,000.
1902 Baslia Court, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Meredith and Ryan Andrew Sachs; Seller: Claudia Thompson; $339,700.
9024 Safe Haven Place, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Cynthia Diane and Danny Wayne Thompson; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $581,900.
1696 Lantana Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Cynthia Ann Hartley; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $448,915.
3011 Candlelite Drive, Spring Hill, Candlewood; Buyer: Stevenson Family Trust UDT; Seller: Cathy and Kenneth L Jackson; $275,000.
2990 Elkhorn Place, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Becky and Carl Dan Love; Seller: R G Custom Homes LLC; $480,700.
6018 Sanmar Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Trang T Truong and Hau V Ho; Seller: Joyce and Douglas Davis; $363,000.
3009 Stewart Campbell Point (Quitclaim), Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Ruth B Gutierrez; Seller: Ruth B and Ruben L Gutierrez; $1.
6002 Hazelbrook Place, Spring Hill, Tanyard Springs; Buyer: Jennifer and Aaron Sanders; Seller: Rebecca S Palk-Fox and Jason D Fox; $379,900.
37179
2060 Bungalow Drive, Thompson’s Station, Towne Village at Tollgate; Buyer: Ariane Miesel; Seller: Elaine Powell; $350,000.
2786 New Port Royal Road, Thompson’s Station, Crowne Pointe; Buyer: Margaret L and Candice E Simpkins; Seller: Diane and Jeffrey M Sanders; $417,500.
2650 Dunstan Place Drive, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Maria Carmen Armenta Ramirez and Jorge Sauceda Cisneros; Seller: Joanna M and Dwight Osteen; $631,000.
2104 Burgin Drive, Thompson’s Station, Whistle Stop Farms; Buyer: TKTS Ventures LLC; Seller: Whistle Stop Farms LLC; $170,000.
2019 Conductor Lane, Thompson’s Station, Whistle Stop Farms; Buyer: TKTS Ventures LLC; Seller: Whistle Stop Farms LLC; $170,000.
2818 Kaye Drive, Thompson’s Station, Brixworth; Buyer: Linda C Butler; Seller: Catherine M and Robert B Evans; $465,000.
3740 Dodd Lane, Thompson’s Station, Headden Real Estate; Buyer: Henry Harmon Headden; Seller: Headden Real Estate LLC; $1,000,000.
2962 Iroquois Drive, Thompson’s Station, Cameron Farms; Buyer: Matthew Rothert III; Seller: Pamela Yvonne and Lon A Cothron; $374,900.
2 lots on Brakeman Lane, Thompson’s Station, Whistle Stop Farms; Buyer: TN Valley Homes Inc; Seller: Whistle Stop Farms LLC; $340,000.
2553 Westerham Way, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Nicole Elizabeth and Kelly William Church; Seller: Riddle Joint Revocable Trust; $440,000.
3005 Millerton Way, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate; Buyer: Emily V Bryan; Seller: Laura B Burkhalter; $410,000.
