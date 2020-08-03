PROPERTY TRANSFERS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF JULY 14, 2020
37027
1622 Vineland Drive, Brentwood, Mooreland Estates; Buyer: Semih Gulertip; Seller: Dignity LLC; $352,000.
9209 Apache Trail, Brentwood, Indian Point; Buyer: Rebecca and Daniel Toca; Seller: Janice M Wasack; $695,000.
1424 Brenthaven Drive, Brentwood, Brenthaven; Buyer: Martha S and Luther J Mason; Seller: Jennifer H and James M Keith; $850,000.
1508 Pear Tree Circle, Brentwood, Crockett Cove; Buyer: Kyli Reihl and Jack Moore Whitehead; Seller: Mitchell A Ross; $685,000.
5102 Beauregard Lane, Brentwood, Brentwood Hills; Buyer: Dana and Andrew Machles; Seller: Martha J Lund; $520,000.
1534 Richlawn Drive, Brentwood; Buyer: Karey Anne Easterling; Seller: Diane G Moss and Andrea Moss Daughdrill; $600,000.
1520 Puryear Place, Brentwood, Brentwood Meadows; Buyer: Susan King Rumpus; Seller: Mark M Katic; $550,000.
2 vacant lots on Fordham Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Holt Witherspoon LLC; $716,745.
517 Mansion Drive, Brentwood, Country Club Estates; Buyer: Gia M and Jarod Tanksley; Seller: Amanda L and Michael T Schmitt; $600,000.
9728 Amethyst Lane, Brentwood, Woodlands at Copperstone; Buyer: Amy and Jacob Whipp; Seller: Christina M and Brian M Thorn; $785,000.
1507 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Clinton Hauser; Seller: Leah and Mark Mitchell; $357,000.
723 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Anique and David Leaman; Seller: Jeremy Johnson; $218,249.
395 Jones Parkway, Brentwood, Annandale; Buyer: Susan Garwood; Seller: Melanie McMeekan and Joseph Chenger; $2,100,000.
9539 Dresden Square, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Elizabeth A and Michael Olsen; Seller: Tahtia Lynette Mitchell; $470,000.
Vacant lots on Traditions Circle, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Drees Premier Homes Inc; Seller: Whistler Farms LLC; $1,600,000.
8121 Demery Court, Brentwood, Somerset; Buyer: Carmen Karina Guerra de Rosas and Daniel Arturo Rosas; Seller: Graves Family Trust and Graves Family Revocable Living Trust; $605,000.
9729 Turner Lane, Brentwood; Buyer: Amber and Robert Polak; Seller: Elizabeth Ylitalo and Stephen K Eckert; $970,000.
1323 General MacArthur Drive, Brentwood, Concord Country Estates; Buyer: Bonnie J Wertelecky and Jason Hickman; Seller: Stacey D and Jeffrey D Garcia; $555,000.
Vacant lot on Split Log Road, Brentwood; Buyer: Split-Log Farms LLC; Seller: Deanna D and Andrew F Puzder Family Trust; $2,420,000.
482 Grand Oaks Drive, Brentwood, Chapel Hill; Buyer: Leigh Ann and Lucian F Emerson III; Seller: Paula and Maurice Harless; $1,100,000.
9014 Forest Lawn Drive, Brentwood, Brentwood Park; Buyer: Dewaynia and Mark Beasley; Seller: Ora Aleta Engelhart; $448,500.
9236 Lehigh Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Katherine and Gary D Bucciarelli; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $2,077,095.
9609 Romano Way, Brentwood, Tuscany Hills; Buyer: Stacy and Bryan Bourff; Seller: Debra and Mark Zinger; $1,060,000.
7000 Crews Lane, Brentwood; Buyer: Peacefield Farm Trust; Seller: Eugene Amano; $1,200,000.
1939 Parade Drive, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Amy and Ty McKenzie; Seller: Aspen Construction LLC; $1,520,000.
1216 Buckhead Drive, Brentwood, Courtside at Southern Woods; Buyer: Amy Elizabeth and Joshua Paul Bruketta; Seller: Rhonda D Switzer-Nadasdi and Daniel T Nadasdi; $522,500.
1894 Traditions Circle, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Legacy Homes of TN LLC; Seller: Whistler Farms LLC; $425,000.
561 Grand Oaks Drive, Brentwood, Belle Rive; Buyer: Molly C and Matthews Chacko; Seller: Chigger J and David J Bynum; $1,500,000.
510 Dekemont Lane, Brentwood, Dekemont Downs; Buyer: Amy Elizabeth and Jonathan Evan Gower; Seller: Rogers Family Revocable Living Trust; $1,600,000.
6837 Walnut Hills Drive, Brentwood, Walnut Ridge; Buyer: Mary Jean and Keith Anderson; Seller: Jane M and Robert E Forrester; $450,000.
37046
7035 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $129,725.
6345 Lampkins Bridge Road, College Grove, Lampkin Bridge Estates; Buyer: Angela L and Noel V Gicewicz; Seller: Bradley B Kessler; $410,000.
6730 Comstock Road, College Grove; Buyer: Stacie Whaley and Deron Lee McIntosh; Seller: Bethany and Cole Sweeney; $570,000.
8804 Saddlebay Drive, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Suzanne Hughes and Steven Michael Nat; Seller: Danny C Norris; $387,500.
7321 Harlow Drive, College Grove, Hideaway at Arrington; Buyer: Flingamos Trust; Seller: Raelynn and Kelly Chase; $2,300,000.
6437 Arno Road, College Grove, Moon Property; Buyer: Sharon Young and Michael Elton Jay; Seller: Shannon and Aaron J Hart; $590,000.
8337 Patterson Road, College Grove; Buyer: Paul Golin; Seller: Carol Napier; $10,000.
8316 Shoreline Court, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Stonegate Homes LLC; Seller: Bostelman Realty LLC; $691,000.
6917 Fence Post Lane, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Lauren and William Langston Ivy; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $695,278.
7542 Whiskey Road, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: Holly D and Mark J Pascarella; Seller: Shari L and Vernon Gerth; $1,690,000.
7245 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Jennifer L and Gary G Resnick; Seller: NVR Inc; $535,470.
7369 Harlow Drive, College Grove, Hideaway at Arrington; Buyer: Ryan Johansen; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; $720,000.
6709-B Flat Creek Road, College Grove; Buyer: James Patterson Watters; Seller: Earnest Neil Campbell Sr; $230,000.
37062
7102 Clearview Drive, Fairview, Clearview Meadows; Buyer: Kimberly Capraro; Seller: Kristie M Fuhs and Joshua A Debusk; $275,000.
7105 Pleasant Grove Court, Fairview, McCormick Grove; Buyer: Aspen K and Ronnie S Collins; Seller: Michelle L Hughes and Chen Ken Karger; $465,900.
7117 Sweetbriar Circle, Fairview, Sweetbriar Springs; Buyer: Sharon L Morrison; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $349,700.
7310 Cox Run Court, Fairview, Cox Run; Buyer: Sarah J Carter and Christopher G Wilhelm; Seller: Bonnie S and Aspen K Collins; $355,900.
7508 Chester Road, Fairview, Coursey; Buyer: Beatriz Gonzalez and Marvin Estrada; Seller: Maria R Muedas; $307,000.
2065 Fairview Boulevard, Fairview; Buyer: Southeast Investment Partners; Seller: Lisa C Parham; $320,000.
7805 Willow Crest Drive, Fairview, Willow Crest; Buyer: Kathy G Cooper; Seller: Eryn Nicole Duffee; $245,000.
7321 Cox Run Court, Fairview, Cox Run; Buyer: Meredith J and Ronald M Keyser; Seller: Ola and Marlon Cunningham; $367,500.
7133 Bahne Road, Fairview; Buyer: Murray B Hall; Seller: Mary A and Calvin C Irwin Joint Revocable Living Trust; $350,000.
7128 Park Glen Drive, Fairview, Kingwood; Buyer: Kendal and Lee Anthony Beard; Seller: Samantha and Eric R Edd; $259,900.
37064
6055 Gracious Drive, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Sai Keerthi Mallem and Ashok K Polam Reddy; Seller: Vicki Lynne and John Clayborne Kersey Jr; $409,316.
1101 Downs Boulevard #123, Franklin, Hardison Hills; Buyer: Tamara G Lenox; Seller: The Estate of Mark Alan Osburn Jr; $256,000.
995 State Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Marsha D and Paul P Roberts; Seller: Donna G Burn; $1,025,000.
1190 Glenbrook Drive, Franklin, Ralston Glen; Buyer: Chelsea Herion and Jonathan Curtis Polk; Seller: Claire and Michael Rex Henry; $472,900.
473 River Bluff Drive, Franklin, Riverbluff; Buyer: Jenna N and Marshall C Steely; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $595,000.
3 vacant parcels on Oglethorpe Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Stream Valley Franklin LLC; $168,843.
540 Sydenham Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Kimberly A Motley; Seller: Demaio Family Trust; $465,000.
4013 Foxglove Farm Drive, Franklin, Foxglove Farm; Buyer: Kara Jewell and Parker Bradley Adams; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $653,850.
1002 Granville Road, Franklin, Orleans Estates Condos; Buyer: James Kenneth Townsend; Seller: Patricia L Richards; $229,500.
843 Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Zurich Homes Group LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $260,900.
231 Moray Court, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Justin M Petty; Seller: Mallard Homes LLC; $580,480.
237 Moray Court, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Shannon Oleary and Matthew Brooks Reed; Seller: Mallard Homes LLC; $599,900.
140 Sontag Drive, Franklin, Polk Place; Buyer: Emory P Williamson and Benjamin H Slocum; Seller: April and Brandon Ryan; $522,200.
229 Lighthouse Terrace, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Brittany and Jeremy Johnson; Seller: Susan and David Picataggio; $467,500.
2007 Cabell Drive, Franklin, Riverbluff; Buyer: Joshua W Petersen; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $593,250.
234 Stonehaven Circle, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Sarah Wolfson and Joseph D Butler III; Seller: Julia and Mark Boggess; $487,000.
363 Glendower Place, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Kelly and Brian Bauer; Seller: Joni Lynn and David Charles Miller; $418,000.
6061 Gracious Drive, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Sonali Yeola; Seller: Simmons Ridge Joint Venture; $407,500.
1708 Swansons Ridge Drive, Franklin, Swansons Ridge; Buyer: Shelby Elizabeth and Christopher Stone Crandall; Seller: Southern Elite Custom Homes LLC; $1,300,000.
4409 Gosey Hill Road, Franklin; Buyer: Claire Collin and Michael Rex Henry; Seller: Doris E and William E Moran Revocable Living Trust; $867,500.
1048 Wynfield Village Court, Franklin, Wynfield Village; Buyer: Liza and Matt Gaston; Seller: Barlow Builders LLC; $1,005,092.
2047 Roderick Circle, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Teresa Gail Burke-Stevens; Seller: Tracy and David Johnston; $295,000.
Franklin Road, Franklin, Myles Manor; Buyer: City of Franklin TN; Seller: David Lamb; $576.
329 Bridgeway Drive, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Justin Ascher; Seller: Glinski Family Revocable Living Trust; $474,900.
401 Chelsey Cove, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Christina M and Damien R Charley; Seller: Sarah Young and Joshua Gilliam Wilkerson; $465,000.
1903 Townsend Boulevard, Franklin; Buyer: Wendy and Dwight Lacy; Seller: Joel Tubre; $969,000.
3163 Winberry Drive, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: Stacey Dianne Garcia; Seller: Marissa Marshall and Zachary Harrison Ward; $400,000.
402 Dragonfly Court, Franklin, Ralston Row; Buyer: Lisa M Dunn and Phillip Larue; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $689,230.
5118 Old Harding Road, Franklin; Buyer: Ruth Drury and Robert Templeman; Seller: Jane Jerry; $400,000.
319 Cherry Drive, Franklin, Keegans Glen; Buyer: John Tyson Freeburg; Seller: Beth Hazelwood; $329,000.
157 Bertrand Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Brittany and Brenton Montgomery; Seller: Xing Jin and Yongjun Zhai; $646,500.
601 Boyd Mill Avenue #G2, Franklin, Laurelwood; Buyer: Mitch Kinder Development LLC; Seller: Lyonea Faye and Dardis James Huffman; $162,500.
3003 Ardrossan Drive, Franklin, Echelon; Buyer: Pamela D and William H Callaway; Seller: Amanda B and Jonathan T Rabun; $579,000.
2427 Douglass Glen Lane, Franklin; Buyer: Nicole Renee and Claudio George Romeo; Seller: Friendship for Life Spend Thrift Trust; $800,000.
2611 Tom Anderson Road, Franklin; Buyer: Jeanne Powers and Jeffrey Tyrone Pleasant; Seller: Gayle Maxine and Mikel Warren Decker; $630,000.
229 Wisteria Drive, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Charles E Lueker; Seller: Kazeck Property Holdings LLC; $445,000.
5397 Old Harding Road, Franklin; Buyer: Tiffanie R and Ryan P Morgan; Seller: Robin and Michael Lapre; $397,500.
2083 Bushnell Farm Drive, Franklin, Bushnell Farm; Buyer: Cindy and Braden Wingert; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $541,931.
5897 Natchez Trace Road, Franklin; Buyer: Christina and Daniel Layus; Seller: Richard Egan Revocable Trust; $300,000.
200 Valley Ridge Road, Franklin, Green Valley; Buyer: Peggy L and William J Curran Sr; Seller: Sharan and Philip E Feemster; $447,500.
1017 General Martin Lane, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Elise V Stacey; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $804,170.
654 Central Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Teresa M and Shane A Crandall; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $775,376.
1101 Downs Boulevard #243, Franklin, Hardison Hills; Buyer: Bradley Hunter Kricensky; Seller: Lacey Canfield; $269,000.
1305 Eliot Road, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Kristina Kelly and Paul Jacob Jungers; Seller: Michele and Terrence L Alley; $680,000.
851 Willowsprings Boulevard, Franklin, Willowsprings; Buyer: Creighton Bolter Wright Jr; Seller: Sally E Martin; $564,000.
1033 Westhaven Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Molly and David Caballero; Seller: Cheryl and Joel Holtzman; $510,000.
14 parcels on Flowing Creek Drive, Franklin; Buyer: Clayton Property Group Inc; Seller: Real Estate Solutions Group LLC; $5,409,548.
4916 Buds Farm Lane West, Franklin, Ivan Creek; Buyer: Theresa and Ray Seebode; Seller: Dont'a Hightower; $1,650,000.
2220 Brienz Valley Drive, Franklin, Brienz Valley; Buyer: Kerrie and Brian Hamilton; Seller: Carolyn Ann Mahon and Jimmie Lewis; $199,000.
601 Boyd Mill Avenue #Q6, Franklin, Laurelwood; Buyer: John E Aldrich; Seller: Michael J Tuttle; $165,000.
1533 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Kondra Family Trust; Seller: Jason Dewberry; $940,000.
507 Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Jane Torr; Seller: Patricia L and Tony L McLarty; $940,000.
531 Rowan Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Pink Trust; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $784,210.
4000 Rural Plains Circle #102, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Kimberly West Young; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $289,900.
2918 McLemore Circle, Franklin, McLemore Farms; Buyer: Colleen Flannigan and Scott Bradley Wilson; Seller: Jamie and Stephen Elliot Hodgkins; $754,900.
9032 Keats Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Adawna Michelle Von Holt; Seller: Paige M and Michael J Adair; $695,000.
1050 Carlisle Lane, Franklin, Richland Close; Buyer: Alliance Home Builders LLC; Seller: Domus Partners LLC; $165,000.
1370 Buckingham Circle, Franklin, Buckingham Park; Buyer: Jennifer Bergeron and Devin Sizemore; Seller: Melinda T and David T Beasley; $434,900.
228 Helping Hands Drive, Franklin, Westview Estates; Buyer: Maggie Elizabeth and David Lowell Mueller; Seller: BGRS Relocation Inc; $222,900.
6122 Stags Leap Way, Franklin, Stags Leap; Buyer: Bobby Capers Jr; Seller: Anita and Justin P Baron; $659,900.
6068 Maysbrook Lane, Franklin, Echelon; Buyer: Haley D and Jason D Bailey; Seller: Insignia Homes LLC; $747,505.
1060 Beckwith Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: McKenzie and Michael Buchanan; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $523,430.
3073 Rural Plains Circle, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Daphne Lowell; Seller: Anna S and Gregory A Huber; $480,000.
404 Boyd Mill Avenue, Franklin; Buyer: Christa J and Victor M Keson; Seller: Gwendolyn A and Ernest L Barnes; $396,500.
151 Gardenia Way, Franklin, Willowsprings; Buyer: Sara Froning; Seller: Sylvia M and James R Stocker; $625,000.
6545 Brandon Park Way, Franklin, Brandon Park Downs; Buyer: Kelly R and Gustavo E Luna; Seller: Stacy Ries and Charles W Snyder Jr; $485,000.
518 Black Tea Way, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Macy Moyer; Seller: Simmons Ridge Joint Venture; $329,700.
3261 Nolen Lane, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: Charlton Leonard Walker; Seller: Christopher C Hartland; $375,000.
3018 Natures Landing Drive, Franklin, Natures Landing; Buyer: Daniel Cary Moriarty; Seller: Carbine & Assoc LLC; $821,000.
9136 Keats Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Sylvia and James Stocker; Seller: Andrea and Thomas Laune; $629,000.
366 Glendower Place, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Jennifer and Craig Westerbeek 2013 Trust; Seller: Christina A and Larry P Farley; $460,000.
37067
1308 Pickwick Park Court, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Elizabeth Merrill; Seller: Julie M and David R Ellis; $522,000.
1072 Cedarview Lane, Franklin, Cedarmont Farms; Buyer: Sharri Lynn Maynard and Norma Jean Ryan; Seller: Laura Magness and Michael Stephen Rogers; $659,100.
107 Chatfield Way, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Beth and Christopher Merrill Rosoff; Seller: Robert D England Revocable Trust; $1,080,000.
6101 Open Meadow Lane, Franklin, Lookaway Farms; Buyer: Martha and Mark Manley; Seller: Partners in Building of TN LLC; $1,312,892.
1222 Olympia Place, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Julie L Hovnanian Trust; Seller: Angela R and David M Gordon; $450,000.
195 Carronbridge Way, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Ruth and Nathaniel Christopf Howard; Seller: Teresa B and Joseph M Walker; $820,000.
2042 Turning Wheel Lane, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: James S Clark; Seller: Jillian and Don Wagner; $274,500.
346 Canton Stone Drive, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Sally H and James K Queener Jr; Seller: Iris O'Connor; $780,500.
1708 Players Mill Road, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Nicole and Jacob Auernheimer; Seller: Renee Herrera and William Holland; $569,900.
125 Broadwell Circle, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Christa and Christopher Clopton; Seller: Stacey and Chris Coleman; $652,500.
6035 Sunrise Circle, Franklin, Morningside; Buyer: Sue E and Ellery C Workman Jr; Seller: Steven R Cavin; $428,000.
9127 Barred Owl Drive, Franklin, Clovercroft Preserve; Buyer: Tahtia Mitchell; Seller: Angela and Philip J Martin; $620,000.
1109 Cedarview Lane, Franklin, Cedarmont Farms; Buyer: Hannah E and Gregory Kostrzewski; Seller: Stephanie and Zane Fischer; $769,000.
300 Haddon Court, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Iva N Ward and Steven Ward Jinnette; Seller: Virginia Kathryn Hester Baugher; $920,000.
4007 Laurawood Lane, Franklin, Nestledown Farms; Buyer: Amy Diane and Zachary Steven Johnson; Seller: Holiday Revocable Trust; $1,250,000.
1828 Brentwood Pointe Drive, Franklin, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Roxanne Starr; Seller: Mary and Gary L Barnett; $330,000.
380 Pennystone Circle, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Laura and Eric Blassberg; Seller: Barry D Wesson and Gary J Sullivan; $590,000.
228 King Davids Court, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Catherine and David Angotti; Seller: Rare Air LLC; $430,000.
310 Lionheart Way, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Melinda and Douglas Dawson; Seller: Zo P and James A Harper; $2,195,000.
2205 Falcon Creek Drive, Franklin, Falcon Creek; Buyer: Laura J Davis; Seller: Jody L Blair; $348,000.
Vacant lot on Ovation Parkway PVT, Franklin; Buyer: Samoht Ovation LLC; Seller: Thomas I Ovation LLC; $9,084,000.
306 Jasmine Court, Franklin, Golden Meadows; Buyer: Margaret and Ming Aldrich-Gan; Seller: Amy Ousley and Stanley Aaron Bryant; $455,000.
465 Finnhorse Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Vicky L and Mark A Demaio; Seller: Juleen and Tom Monson; $579,900.
1080 Amelia Park Drive, Franklin, Amelia Park; Buyer: Marcela and Warren Rogers; Seller: Diogo S Barros and Ryan A Fowler; $580,000.
37069
2004 Harvington Drive, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: David Bryant Anderson; Seller: Nan M and Scott A Thomae; $468,000.
4208 Two Rivers Lane, Franklin, Two Rivers; Buyer: Hallie L and Stephen C Gostkowski; Seller: Maile and Jeremy Stover; $31,000,000.
156 North Berwick Lane, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Kathleen and Mark Jaquish; Seller: Nancy W and MacGregor Poll; $535,000.
2409 North Berrys Chapel Road, Franklin; Buyer: Lindsay Kee and Frederick O Wilhelm; Seller: Susan King Garlock; $735,000.
256 Stanley Park Lane, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Georgeann and Tom Schmit; Seller: Kathleen S and James Minogue; $562,000.
1112 Dickinson Lane, Franklin, Montpier Farms; Buyer: Ginny and Kyle Reed; Seller: Cynthia and Rodney Dyer; $705,000.
622 Black Horse Parkway, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Amberina D and Gregory J Mitchell; Seller: Ashlee Bartley; $440,000.
220 Ben Brush Circle, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Jennifer Johnson and Bryan Clark De Cuir; Seller: James Mitchel Johnson Living Trust; $325,750.
9027 Tarrington Lane, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Julie A and Roger Johnson; Seller: Julie A and Brian J Bachochin; $340,000.
2024 Harvington Drive, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Sarah T and Todd C Crawford; Seller: Dale A Breznay; $430,000.
122 Meadowgreen Drive, Franklin, Meadowgreen Acres; Buyer: Kristin Joy and Anthony James Heil; Seller: Elizabeth and Michael Olsen; $370,000.
469 Essex Park Circle, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Mark C Swaffer; Seller: Nanci K Bryon; $437,000.
408 Winchester Drive, Franklin, Timberline; Buyer: Kathryn Eby and Thomas Beckermann; Seller: Melissa A and Thomas L Costa; $779,800.
37135
834 Cottage House Lane, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Sandra J Victory; Seller: Clayton Property Group; $316,745.
2930 Old Horton Highway, Nolensville; Buyer: Jesse Thomas Doschadis; Seller: James Keith Kephart; $360,000.
1675 Briarcliff Drive, Nolensville, Winterset Woods; Buyer: Deanna and Brock Arivett; Seller: Amanda L and Benjamin P Madonia IV; $538,500.
1005 Dortch Lane, Nolensville, Stonebrook; Buyer: Katie Adkins and Derek Mundt; Seller: Jessica Johnson; $300,000.
1561 Eden Rose Place, Nolensville, Brittain Downs; Buyer: Zaidoun Nofal and Kholoud Abu Rahmeh; Seller: Nachelli and Darren R Roy; $575,000.
836 Cottage House Lane, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Lloyd Ben O'Neal; Seller: Clayton Property Group; $308,155.
3008 Bradfield Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Sandra and Paul Kasewurm; Seller: Rebekah Jessica Leah Slade and Panagiotis Kolonelos; $615,000.
705 Ravensdowne Drive, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Kaitlyn E and Chase Burnett; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $469,796.
6122 Christmas Drive, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Jonathan Kabbash; Seller: Ribbon Homes SPV I LLC; $464,000.
2112 Sister Court, Nolensville, Winterset Woods; Buyer: Stephanie and Marc Evan Acton; Seller: Aimee and Casey Woodward; $450,000.
9704 Clovercroft Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Kimberly L and Jesse Alvarez; Seller: Kelly A and Jeremy Shanly; $1,130,000.
797 Alameda Avenue, Nolensville, Catalina; Buyer: D & R LLC; Seller: D R Horton Inc; $668,905.
2075 Catalina Way, Nolensville, Catalina; Buyer: D & R LLC; Seller: D R Horton Inc; $675,000.
1043 Brittain Lane, Nolensville, Brittain Downs; Buyer: Linda Alexander and Jerry Corlew; Seller: Karen S Blackburn; $755,000.
1212 Spruell Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Drees Premier Homes Inc; Seller: T F Scales Farmstead LP; $410,736.
2275 Kirkwall Drive, Nolensville, Burkitt Village; Buyer: David Ezra Winfree; Seller: Yazdian Development Group Inc; $519,900.
761 Alameda Avenue, Nolensville, Catalina; Buyer: Susan and Brendan M Kamm; Seller: Daphne Lowell; $695,000.
37174
110 Chard Private Lane, Spring Hill, Shirebrook; Buyer: Terri Lynn and Joseph H McKelvey Jr; Seller: Victoria Davis; $285,000.
2024 Lequire Lane, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Sabrina S and William Robert Dixon; Seller: Susan and Jerry Depriest; $469,727.
1072 Nealcrest Circle, Spring Hill, Buckner Crossing; Buyer: Pandy and Robert Jalivand; Seller: Jan L Wagner; $397,000.
37064 Boxbury Lane, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Copperstone Development Partners LLC; $67,000.
401 Shirebrook Circle, Spring Hill, Shirebrook; Buyer: Sara Lacey Richert; Seller: Adrienne Snap; $267,000.
1512 Callender Road, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: Karris L True and Robert E Hutchison; Seller: Leslie M and Derek M McIntosh; $321,000.
2697 New Port Royal Road, Spring Hill, Picketts Ridge; Buyer: Nicki Renee Alexander; Seller: Adela Lopez Jauregui; $256,000.
2974 Stewart Campbell Pointe, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Brandy Klebs-Bolff and Christ James Fullen; Seller: Brittany S and Stephen Moon; $609,900.
2008 Via Francesco Court, Spring Hill, Benevento East; Buyer: Katie T Bennett and Justin Barnhill; Seller: Nicola L Powis; $405,000.
3005 Zeal Court, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Deima Elnatour; Seller: Christa J and Agustin E Valido; $500,000.
1055 Harvey Springs Drive, Spring Hill, Willowvale at Harvey Springs; Buyer: HPA US1 LLC; Seller: Crystal Dawn Mitchell; $395,000.
3196 Appian Way, Spring Hill, Benevento; Buyer: Gretchen L and William A Covington; Seller: Pamela K and Sam S Adair III; $549,900.
3011 Elkhorn Place, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Jennifer and Charles Stanec; Seller: R G Custom Homes LLC; $512,900.
1025 Lowrey Place, Spring Hill, Baker Springs; Buyer: Natalie A and Jeffrey N Graham; Seller: Melissa Sanders and William Michael McTavish; $275,000.
2955 Stewart Campbell Pointe, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Teresa K and Benjamin H Rapp; Seller: Pulte Home Corp; $449,580.
1020 Cantwell Place, Spring Hill, Windstead Manor; Buyer: Manuela F Berti-Fuffel and Lorne Kuffel Jr; Seller: Grandview Custom Homes LLC; $746,647.
4004 Gersham Court, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: Karisa C and Todd J Stinson; Seller: Jillian Springate; $319,900.
1385 Round Hill Lane, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Place; Buyer: Danielle M and Cullen R Mahan; Seller: Caroline and George Torgeson Trust; $539,900.
207 Oldbury Private Lane, Spring Hill, Shirebrook; Buyer: Kiran Shahzadi and Abdul Nisar; Seller: Sara L Richert; $218,000.
7018 Salmon Run, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Kenley Brynn and Brian John Chilcott; Seller: Elizabeth D and Richard L Swancey Jr; $499,900.
3317 Monoco Drive, Spring Hill, Haynes Crossing; Buyer: Susanne Winnett; Seller: Christie and Eric A Hoy; $340,000.
6027 Sanmar Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Julie and Brian Bachochin; Seller: Karris True and Robert Eaton Hutchinson; $405,000.
403 Shirebrook Circle, Spring Hill, Shirebrook; Buyer: Khatun and Omed K Fattah; Seller: Tammie Sleigh; $255,000.
4002 Canberra Drive, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Rebecca R and Kevin L Eaton; Seller: Samantha and Derrick Shawn Foster; $514,750.
3058 Boxbury Lane, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Copperstone Development Partners LLC; $67,000.
1086 Nealcrest Circle, Spring Hill, Buckner Crossing; Buyer: Lynn and Robert A Paredes; Seller: Sarah and Trevor J Keeble; $402,500.
1904 Thesa Court, Spring Hill, Ridgeport; Buyer: Grace M and Daniel J Rogers; Seller: Gregory J Pope; $305,500.
1008 Alpaca Drive, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Jennifer R and Timothy A Noe; Seller: Clark Custom Homes LLC; $519,900.
4010 Arnst Way, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Estates; Buyer: Aaron C Stetson and Sean Donahue; Seller: Lindsey and Victor Hollingsworth; $291,000.
37179
3659 Martins Mill Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Robin L and Dana Cappillino; Seller: Crescent Homes TN LLC; $651,990.
2105 Callaway Park Place, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Jordan C and Christopher S Seymour; Seller: Dana and Robin Cappillino; $584,900.
2200 Chaucer Park Lane, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Stephanie Leigh Chapel; Seller: Christine L and Thomas Clements; $480,000.
3073 Sassafras Lane, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Jody Lynn Blair; Seller: Ribbon Homes SPV II LLC; $319,019.
3181 Pleasantville Bridge Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Jaime Jo White and Henry M Bittman; Seller: Crescent Homes TN LLC; $665,466.
2862 Windy Way, Thompsons Station, Buckner Place; Buyer: Brenda and Roland Massa; Seller: Laura Lea Hughes; $385,000.
1105 Eric Court, Thompsons Station, Anderson Acres; Buyer: Matthew D Golden; Seller: William E Beach; $278,000.
2908 Iroquois Drive, Thompsons Station, Cameron Farms; Buyer: Summer N and Toby E Friesen; Seller: Danielle N Maurer and Cullen R Mahan; $423,500.
2328 Durham Trail Drive, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Kelsey and Richard B Osteen Jr; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $509,010.
1029 Brixworth Drive, Thompsons Station, Brixworth; Buyer: Patterson Living Trust; Seller: Caitlin K and Branden J Goad; $434,000.
2108 English Garden Way, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Jennifer E and Robert K Delaney; Seller: Landon and Mark A Merrill; $418,500.
2820 Station South Drive, Thompsons Station, Station South; Buyer: Crystal R and Bryan K Howell; Seller: Karen Ann Foster; $309,250.
1999 Evergreen Road, Thompsons Station; Buyer: Cody and Jeremy S Lonsway; Seller: Bari W Beasley; $658,500.
2712 Washington Lane, Thompsons Station, Cameron Farms; Buyer: Audra B and William S Hensley; Seller: Florence and Michael Evans; $300,000.
3113 Hazelton Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate; Buyer: Courtney and Brandon Valentine; Seller: Tracy Bolton and John Wood; $428,000.
3112 Millerton Way, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Amanda Kaye and Justin Timothy McGee; Seller: Taryn and Craig Morren; $500,000.
2843 Iroquois Drive, Thompsons Station, Cameron Farms; Buyer: Eline and Albertus Johannes Van Der Merwe; Seller: Erin and Matthew David Grayson; $365,000.
2508 Tapestry Street, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Bonnie S and Richard M Conner Jr; Seller: Kara M and Clayton W Blunt; $429,000.
4103 Chancellor Drive, Thompsons Station, Crowne Pointe; Buyer: Kristi W Johnson; Seller: Susan L Routhier; $363,000.
2152 Loudenslager Drive, Thompsons Station, Loopers Landing; Buyer: Gavin Driskell; Seller: Andrew Thomas Swartz; $284,900.
2000 Newark Lane #F302, Thompsons Station, Retreat at Tollgate Village; Buyer: Cinda D and William J Warburton; Seller: Liddell Living Trust; $270,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.