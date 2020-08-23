PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF JULY 28, 2020
37027
9790 Jupiter Forest Drive, Brentwood, Chestnut Springs; Buyer: Yu Song and Xuehui Chen; Seller: Geraldine and Nimrod McDade; $455,000.
512 Mansion Drive, Brentwood, Country Club Estates; Buyer: KES Properties LLC; Seller: Autumn L and Everette Clayton Gentry; $520,000.
2102 Dye Court, Brentwood, Brookfield; Buyer: Sandra A Cooper 2007 Living Trust; Seller: Diane and George Vazquez; $639,000.
9039 Fallswood Lane, Brentwood, Brentwood Glen; Buyer: Martha J Lund and Lanny James Alexander; Seller: Deborah and Craig S Roth; $860,000.
1909 New Bristol Lane, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Venkat Vuyyuru; Seller: Pulte Homes Tennessee LP; $1,090,407.
2711 Hillsboro Road, Brentwood; Buyer: Brianna Michelle Hammonds and Markus Lynn Betts; Seller: The Estate of Littleton H Wade; $320,000.
9207 Sheridan Park Court, Brentwood, Sheridan Park; Buyer: Robert M Rogulic Revocable Trust; Seller: Lori A and Jeffrey S Cabbage; $1,598,999.
9918 Maupin Road, Brentwood; Buyer: Diana L and Jay Cherry; Seller: Charity R and Eric Robert Gray; $730,000.
9692 Sapphire Court, Brentwood, Brookfield; Buyer: Erin and Sean Lankford; Seller: Regina L and Richard D Scarbro; $665,000.
9808 Albemarle Lane, Brentwood, Concord Crossing; Buyer: Marseil Mansour and Ayoub Eshak; Seller: Crystal B and C Michael Meyer; $629,000.
1491 Red Oak Drive, Brentwood, Courtside at Southern Woods; Buyer: Amy and Jonathan Overbay; Seller: Heather S and Joshua Leonard Bedwell; $674,000.
1021 Manley Lane East, Brentwood, Hillview Estates; Buyer: Moto Man LLC; Seller: Deborah P Huntley Living Trust; $548,900.
9485 Highland Bend Court, Brentwood, Preserve at Concord; Buyer: Kimberly and Jarrod Schwartz; Seller: Anne D'Alessandri and Ross Whitacre; $1,265,000.
535 Arden Wood Place, Brentwood, Preserve at Arden Woods; Buyer: Beth M and David M Greeson; Seller: Robin and Randy Sanders; $515,000.
9119 Saddlebow Drive, Brentwood, Carondelet; Buyer: Tara Cronin Jones; Seller: KES Properties LLC; $875,000.
1413 Plymouth Drive, Brentwood, Brentwood South; Buyer: Emily Bowen and Cody Logvinov Loggins; Seller: Hannah R and Mason W Holbrook; $585,000.
5206 Williamsburg Road, Brentwood, Meadow Lake; Buyer: Catherine M and Mark Alan Graham; Seller: Rachel E Rader and Heney James Dunklau; $828,000.
5309 Meadow Lake Road, Brentwood, Meadow Lake; Buyer: Rachel E and Henry James Dunklau IV; Seller: Heather and Henry Turner Skipper IV; $1,370,000.
1743 Charity Drive, Brentwood, The Laurels; Buyer: Thacker Trust; Seller: Robert J Barone; $1,039,000.
5117 Woodland Hills Drive, Brentwood, Fountainhead; Buyer: Alyssa and Matthew Hagen; Seller: April Beth and William Walter Overmyer; $825,000.
1293 Wheatley Forest Drive, Brentwood, Bridgeton Park; Buyer: Malcolm R Matthews; Seller: Mary Cho; $477,500.
1545 Red Oak Lane, Brentwood, Courtside at Southern Woods; Buyer: David Canas; Seller: Cindi and Dave Ordonez; $620,000.
528 Turtle Creek Drive, Brentwood, Belle Rive; Buyer: Megan and Murat Akdamar; Seller: Yasmin and Mitul Patel; $1,425,000.
108 Derby Glen Lane, Brentwood, Derby Glen Close; Buyer: Jennifer Lane and John Douglas Hart; Seller: Pamela H and Michael T Martin; $935,000.
1315 Arrowhead Drive, Brentwood, Indian Point; Buyer: Joy Marie and James David Smallwood; Seller: Whitney and Justin Sarnowski; $651,000.
1404 Cerrisse Court, Brentwood, Woodlands at Copperstone; Buyer: Alexa Morgan Liberman and Anthony Foresta; Seller: Hoogerland Revocable Trust; $735,000.
8127 Devens Drive, Brentwood, Brenthaven; Buyer: Ernest Dale Tubb III; Seller: Robert L Dixon; $450,000.
1125 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Pauline Elizabeth Lavit; Seller: Dennis Moore; $231,000.
1208 Arrowhead Drive, Brentwood, Indian Point; Buyer: Chelsea J and Garrett Gregory; Seller: Kristen Faith and Jamie Christopher Logan; $595,000.
1932 Parade Drive, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Sherry Lynn Mitchell-Fostyk and Jefferey Lorne Mitchell; Seller: Cheryl and John I Pray Jr; $1,175,000.
1908 New Bristol Lane, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Ashwini P and Prasad R Kale; Seller: Pulte Homes Tennessee LP; $952,792.
5217 Meadow Lake Road, Brentwood, Meadow Lake; Buyer: Mary Ann and Bradford Whitmore; Seller: Angela S and Harry A Dillon; $905,000.
131 Forest Trail, Brentwood, Concord Forest; Buyer: Lindsey M and Michael D Culbreth Jr; Seller: Jennifer B and Mark D Smith; $550,000.
1631 Volunteer Court, Brentwood, Mooreland Estates; Buyer: Brandi and Kurt Richards; Seller: JRB Realty LLC and HEVA LLC; $427,900.
822 Pine Terrace Drive, Brentwood, Borgata; Buyer: Cherie and Thomas B Cunningham; Seller: Brandi M and Kurt M Richards; $1,645,000.
37046
7106 Lanceleaf Drive, College Grove, Hideaway at Arrington; Buyer: Lisa Bronston Peebles and Darius G Chagnon; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; $690,000.
7404 Flatbush Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Jamie Lee and Kenneth Earl Booker Jr; Seller: McDaniel Estate Partners LLC; $612,036.
4816 Byrd Lane, College Grove; Buyer: Wendy and Scott Morefield; Seller: William B Horton; $1,100,000.
6404 Trails End Road, College Grove, Barnes; Buyer: Terry L Smith and Meeter LLC; Seller: The Estate of Dorthy R Barnes; $561,000.
7376 Harlow Drive, College Grove, Hideaway at Arrington; Buyer: Kevin Andrew Nolan; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; $1,608,089.
2 lots on Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $257,600.
7237 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Suman Pandey and Pradeep Choulikereshankara Bhat; Seller: NVR Inc; $593,548.
6681 Edgemore Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Shannon K and Craig M McCord; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $656,880.
6659 Eudailey-Covington Road, College Grove; Buyer: Hewn Custom Home Design LLC; Seller: Ann C and Tim C Hill and Vicki H and Gregory S Mashburn; $675,000.
7509 Delancey Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Monica Kowalski; Seller: McDaniel Estate Partners LLC; $496,004.
37062
7569 King Road, Fairview; Buyer: Byron Properties LLC; Seller: Laura L Abrashoff and Leah Benjamin; $305,100.
7135 New Hope Road, Fairview, Blakemon Estates; Buyer: Christine Marie and Curtis William Matson; Seller: Amanda and Shannon L Crutcher; $289,000.
Parcels on Cox Pike, Fairview; Buyer: Inanna GP; Seller: Judy E Welch; $400,000.
Hill Hughes Road, Fairview; Buyer: Sam Burgess; Seller: Kim D and Anthony S Martin; $110,000.
7411 Holly Leaf Way, Fairview, Deer Valley Downs; Buyer: Keirstein Cooke; Seller: Leigh Ann Everett and Joshua A Remke; $362,000.
1042 Brayden Drive, Fairview, Cumberland Estates; Buyer: Whitney E and Jon V Heacock; Seller: Sarah E and Nicolas B Freeman; $350,000.
7909 Crow Cut Road, Fairview; Buyer: Susan L and Travis H Hughes; Seller: Bobby Anderson; $75,000.
7111 King Road, Fairview, King Park; Buyer: Howard Dollard; Seller: Irene Wilson; $205,000.
2 lots on Rosemary Court, Fairview, Scarborough Village; Buyer: Bowers Rental Properties LLC; Seller: Cristin B and Mark Smith; $322,000.
7188 Chester Road, Fairview, Rosewood Estates; Buyer: Alexis Dawn and Tommy Joe Davis Jr; Seller: Katherine M and Zachary M Puckett; $258,900.
7305 Stirrup Lane, Fairview, Stable Acres; Buyer: Tanya R and Daniel W Hembree; Seller: Jewell & Assoc LLC; $745,000.
7150 Brush Creek Road, Fairview; Buyer: Randi Nicole and Brandon Wayne Oliphant; Seller: Maggie Yvonne Goad; $250,000.
7504 Beechnut Way, Fairview, Deer Valley Downs; Buyer: Alyssa J and James G Robertson; Seller: Lauren Harmon and Andrew Howard Schuster; $355,000.
37064
4097 New Highway 96 West, Franklin; Buyer: Fluegge Family Trust; Seller: Patricia M and Archie L Brooks; $385,000.
2613 Link Drive, Franklin, Dallas Downs; Buyer: Karen Sexton; Seller: Amy C and Mark L Mitchell; $434,900.
1316 State Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Susan and Thomas Schumaker; Seller: Bonita J and Nenad Timarac; $1,199,000.
425 Avon River Road, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Amy Cook and Mark Lawrence Mitchell; Seller: Laura and Jared Klein; $630,900.
111 Woodview Court, Franklin, Charlton Green; Buyer: Jessica Swann and Glenn Timmons; Seller: Alexandra and Nathaniel Van Weelden; $835,000.
425 River Bluff Drive, Franklin, Riverbluff; Buyer: Jennifer and Mark Stables; Seller: Smita B and Richard M Parkinson; $550,000.
448 Cardel Lane, Franklin, Cardel Village; Buyer: Germaine C Putz Living Trust; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $730,540.
1232 Buckingham Circle, Franklin, Buckingham Park; Buyer: Holly Cope and Stephen Ward Williams Jr; Seller: Shellie A Pruitt; $425,000.
4439 Ivan Creek Drive, Franklin, Ivan Creek; Buyer: Ghanshyam Patel; Seller: Veronica L and Steven R Anderson; $160,000.
810 Hartington Court, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Barbara and Eric Moss; Seller: Terri Anita and Brent V White; $455,000.
200 Camellia Court, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Opendoor Property J LLC; Seller: Susan and Rodney S Geames; $386,600.
320 Liebler Lane, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Toni and Bruce Faulkner; Seller: Mallard Homes LLC; $699,900.
3018 Hathaway Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Larry Dunn Fitzgerald; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $681,945.
420 William Wallace Drive, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Nancy E and Derek K Boyden; Seller: Deeannah K Seymour; $480,000.
321 Devonshire Drive, Franklin, Founders Pointe; Buyer: Patrick E Ogle; Seller: Tanya R and Daniel W Hembree; $509,900.
1257 Chickering Drive, Franklin, West Meade; Buyer: Hensley Group LLC; Seller: Stacy A and Steven A Desoto; $168,000.
4036 Foxglove Farm Drive, Franklin, Foxglove Farm; Buyer: Shivkumar Salgotra and Anindita Manojkumar Roy; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $595,778.
1556 Westhaven Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Gefi R and William S Ivey; Seller: Emily and Christopher Peterson; $920,000.
3309 Running Springs Court, Franklin, Kinnard Springs; Buyer: Carla C and Steve H Sisson; Seller: Karen and Bob Hannan; $1,850,000.
Green Chapel Road, Franklin; Buyer: Amy S and David T Burns; Seller: Kay Vaughan; $310,000.
145 Polk Place Drive, Franklin, Polk Place; Buyer: Brennice Bowling and David Haddock; Seller: Maria and Michael Ramiro Gabriel; $524,900.
3726 New Highway 96 West, Franklin; Buyer: Meghan Cunningham and Manuel Urbina; Seller: Mary Faye and Stanley L Fuller; $621,500.
155 Velena Street, Franklin, Rucker Park; Buyer: Jean P Hudgins; Seller: Bonnie Coleman; $265,000.
3059 Oglethorpe Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Kimberly M and Robert F Demarigny; Seller: Dabney H and Charles R Mason III; $371,000.
133 Bluebell Way, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Sheena Nate and Gino Lucas Cuccia; Seller: Jennifer and Mark Stables; $419,000.
283 Granger View Circle, Franklin, Cedarhill; Buyer: Rachel and Daniel Hopp; Seller: Jennifer L and Gary G Resnick; $425,000.
2240 Oakleaf Drive, Franklin, Oakleaf Estates; Buyer: Emily Ector Volman; Seller: Joy and Michael E Noblit; $617,000.
4377 Peyt-Trinity Road, Franklin; Buyer: Mary C and William M Shinnick; Seller: Brenda J Bruce Johnson; $320,000.
334 Starling Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Terrence L Alley; Seller: Kelly M and Tyler R White; $699,900.
319 North Margin Street, Franklin; Buyer: Christopher Jones and George Ashton Jennings; Seller: Andrew A King; $197,600.
804 A Liberty Pike, Franklin; Buyer: Jesse E Dotson Jr; Seller: Sammie L Turner; $130,000.
5125 Old Harding Road, Franklin; Buyer: Anita B and David John Hoerman; Seller: Peggy L and William J Curran Sr; $760,000.
228 Cherry Drive, Franklin, Hill Estates; Buyer: Emily Rose and Austin Peckham; Seller: Lolita Fleming; $230,000.
1736 Swansons Ridge Drive, Franklin, Swansons Ridge; Buyer: Hester Cecella and Duan H Coqui; Seller: Swansons Ridge LLC; $281,000.
2 lots on Cardel Lane, Franklin, Cardel Village; Buyer: Drees Premier Homes Inc; Seller: Belle Vista Phase 3 LLC; $380,000.
648 Streamside Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Susan D Shell; Seller: Janet Louise and Andy Dale Denton; $549,900.
1029 Wynfield Village Court, Franklin, Wynfield Village; Buyer: Terri L and Steven Charles Woodward; Seller: Barlow Builders LLC; $1,021,115.
2044 Beamon Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Beverly and Chris Crowder; Seller: Cathleen and James M Roberts; $539,000.
110 Lancaster Drive, Franklin, Harpeth Meadows; Buyer: Eagle Nest Investors LLC; Seller: Knight and White Properties LLC; $464,000.
2009 Tabitha Drive, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Maral Missirian and Stuart Harrison Dill; Seller: Amy Kathleen and Derek Keith Bailey; $649,000.
525 Bonaire Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Emily Morrison and Christopher Evan Peterson; Seller: Kristin E and Robert J Dudacek; $1,170,000.
116 Earlham Court, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Titos Revocable Trust; Seller: R Thomas Construction LLC; $280,000.
1085 Oglethorpe Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Shireesha Rani Giduthoori and Anil Kumar Sesetti; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $365,610.
316 Monticello Road, Franklin, Monticello; Buyer: Beth Ann Graver; Seller: Orme Family Revocable Living Trust; $805,000.
Ritas Way, Franklin, Misty Meadow Farms; Buyer: Michelle Corin and Jared Prichard; Seller: Deanna Susan Iskowe Living Trust; $420,000.
311 Carawood Court, Franklin, Carawood; Buyer: Julie Marie and Russell Cavin Jackson; Seller: Headden Real Estate LLC; $954,000.
37067
229 Bateman Avenue, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Sulma Yanet Merino and Jason May; Seller: Beth H and John N Cook; $419,900.
430 Logans Circle, Franklin, Cheswicke Farm; Buyer: Hellen H and Hubert H Kida; Seller: Alexandra Jean Bunn; $499,000.
1007 Firestone Drive, Franklin, Firestone at Cool Springs; Buyer: Deena Seymour; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $1,250,000.
329 Canton Stone Drive, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Donna Kay Kellick Living Trust; Seller: Nancy S and Jeffrey A Behrendt; $765,000.
3020 Halenwool Circle, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Courtney and Matthew Sinnott; Seller: Patterson Company LLC; $758,498.
1242 Habersham Way, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Jane M Higgins; Seller: Alexander H Evans III; $436,500.
1007 Dovecrest Way, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Maia Thao and Ian Armstrong Robb; Seller: Patterson Company LLC; $529,308.
309 Toddington Court, Franklin, Barrington; Buyer: Megan and Nicholas Kucharek; Seller: Lisa C and John D Kite; $614,000.
628 Independence Drive East, Franklin, Liberty Hills; Buyer: Meagan Voyles and Joseph Lee Lemay; Seller: Teresa M Reilly; $454,000.
1018 Dovecrest Way, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Kate and Benjamin Schreurs; Seller: Patterson Company LLC; $677,331.
612 McGeachy Lane, Franklin, Cannonwood; Buyer: Mary Alice Irvin; Seller: Marianne and William C Hackett; $529,000.
1055 Firestone Drive, Franklin, Firestone at Cool Springs; Buyer: PK Patel LLC; Seller: Liberty Pike Trustee; $380,000.
9011 Sunrise Circle, Franklin, Morningside; Buyer: Anne C and Robert C Williams; Seller: Appleby Family Trust; $427,500.
5060 Abington Ridge Lane, Franklin, Abington Ridge; Buyer: Cook Family Trust; Seller: Stephanie and Peter J Hamell; $705,000.
105 Fulwood Drive, Franklin, Cannonwood; Buyer: Kimberly B Bunch and Carman R Irwin; Seller: Revanth Alooriand Veena Angeu; $390,000.
512 Sugartree Lane, Franklin, Maplewood; Buyer: Rachel Shaw and Benjamin Joseph Zeidman; Seller: The Estate of James D Lawson; $358,500.
545 Federal Street, Franklin, Breezeway; Buyer: National Residential Nominee Services Inv; Seller: Ting Pan and Michael A Dinapoli; $622,500.
545 Federal Street, Franklin, Breezeway; Buyer: Marcy Ruthann and Joe Brennon Binkley; Seller: National Residential Nominee Serv Inc; $622,500.
422 Woodcrest Lane, Franklin, Ivy Glen; Buyer: Catherine M Barnett; Seller: Jeanne Powers and Jeffrey Tyrone Pleasant; $601,000.
37069
301 Silvercreek Court, Franklin, Laurelbrooke; Buyer: Vaccaro Family Trust; Seller: Shipman Investments SVCS Trust; $939,000.
1434 Mentelle Drive, Franklin, River Landing; Buyer: Stephanie G and Gregory T Smith; Seller: Marcia C Angle; $720,000.
607 Spokane Court, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Danielle O Laufman; Seller: Stephanie Keefe; $293,700.
2463 Santa Barbara Lane, Franklin, Foxen Canyon; Buyer: Debra Ann Locurto; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $1,117,643.
192 Cottonwood Drive, Franklin, Cottonwood Estates; Buyer: Misti Fahr-Filipiak; Seller: Nancy A and John M Cross; $550,000.
3115 Braintree Road, Franklin, Farmington East; Buyer: Kiger Living Trust; Seller: Donna M Coffey; $730,000.
113 Saddle Bridge Lane, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Caroline Cone; Seller: Rebecca A and Robert A Thomas III; $550,200.
1011 Glastonbury Drive, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Lindsey and Wesley Alan Forbush; Seller: Pat and Frank Gill; $430,000.
2305 Firefly Court, Franklin, Two Rivers; Buyer: Julie and Scott McFarlin; Seller: Charlotte and Keith Fields; $2,292,500.
311 Cotton Lane, Franklin, Meadowgreen Acres; Buyer: Teresa Love and Jeffrey Edward Gipe; Seller: Daniel L Reynolds; $435,000.
37135
2243 Kirkwall Drive, Nolensville, Burkitt Village; Buyer: Dianne and Michael Rexroat; Seller: On Point Construction Co Inc; $541,900.
Vacant lot on Rocky Fork Road, Nolensville; Buyer: CCD Oldsmith Henry LLC; Seller: Lois A and Lanny B McGowan; $281,480.
261 Rock Cress Road, Nolensville, Arrington Retreat; Buyer: Sheary and Thomas Meyer; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $619,900.
7581 Nolensville Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Southpointe Community Church Inc; Seller: Daniel Burton; $1,489,000.
1844 Looking Glass Lane, Nolensville, Ballenger Farms; Buyer: Amber N and Jeffery S Moore; Seller: Noelle Rose and John M Tabor; $435,000.
204 Broadgreen Lane, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Melissa Kay and Christopher G Brands; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $681,500.
921 Los Lomas Way, Nolensville, Catalina; Buyer: Katelyn Woods Kowalski and Jonathan David Uttz; Seller: D R Horton Inc; $643,135.
108 Telfair Lane, Nolensville, Telfair; Buyer: Laura and Bobby Joe King; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $734,900.
809 Delamotte Pass, Nolensville, Telfair; Buyer: Charity and Eric Robert Gray; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $677,730.
603 Limestone Court, Nolensville, Stonebrook; Buyer: Adrian Aaron Arellano; Seller: Jennifer E and Andrew C Walker; $411,900.
101 Hankins Court, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Kathleen and Jack M Minor; Seller: Ashlea and William Sitzer III; $625,000.
3178 Bradfield Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Jennifer Megan and Devin Thomas-Petty Wallin; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $508,890.
247 Rock Cress Road, Nolensville, Arrington Retreat; Buyer: Victoria L and Charles E Mealer Jr; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $754,827.
124 Asher Downs Circle, Nolensville, Asher Downs; Buyer: Melissa and Landon Cortenbach; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $769,000.
8256 Middlewick Lane, Nolensville, Burkitt Place; Buyer: Sylvia G and Douglas M Emrick; Seller: Jessica Colton and Matthew S Thomson; $489,900.
717 Ravensdowne Drive, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: April Beth and William W Overmyer; Seller: Patterson Company LLC; $506,008.
1644 Eden Rose Place, Nolensville, Brittain Downs; Buyer: Logan Family Joint Revocable Living Trust; Seller: McCauley TN Community Property Trust; $679,990.
113 Hadley Reserve Private Court, Nolensville, Hadley Reserve; Buyer: Victoria Marie and Isaac John Rodriguez; Seller: Legacy Homes of TN LLC; $1,113,604.
4961 Maxwell Landing Drive, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Ryan Thomas Kovach; Seller: Marsha C and Thomas C Cravens IV; $464,000.
4766 Jobe Trail, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Elizabeth and Ryan Taylor; Seller: Chelsea and Garrett Gregory; $432,900.
104 Madison Mill Drive, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Karema Fouad and Ayoob Ayoob; Seller: Clayton Property Group; $574,585.
845 Cottage House Lane, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Sophie K and James C Martin; Seller: Clayton Property Group; $358,120.
37174
1013 Alpaca Drive, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Heather R and Jonathan Blevins; Seller: R G Custom Homes LLC; $489,900.
2098 Sakari Circle, Spring Hill, Dakota Pointe; Buyer: Dayna and Christopher Varga; Seller: Patricia B and Dennis A Wiggins; $465,000.
1906 Amacher Drive, Spring Hill, Shannon Glen; Buyer: Qing Lin and Zhi Tong Wu; Seller: Samantha and Derrick Foster; $275,900.
4006 Haversack Drive, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Janice Elaine and Richard Houston Burrus Jr; Seller: Don R Cameron III; $630,000.
2027 Lequire Lane, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Alexis and Patrick Pattillo; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $436,575.
6026 Trout Lane, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Erin J Wright; Seller: Clark Custom Homes LLC; $649,900.
5011 Wallaby Drive, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Natalie I and Barry H Farrow; Seller: Enterprises LLC D/B/A Landmark Building Co; $639,900.
1808 Witt Way Drive, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Mary E and Brett A Paye; Seller: Stacey Laraine and Orenthal Gawain Adderson; $529,900.
3008 Helfrich Court, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Courtney M and Brian W McCullough; Seller: Chandra and Matt Green; $430,000.
718 Rain Meadow Court, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Cynthia R Hoffman and Tracy B Strother; Seller: Woodridge Homes LLC; $553,877.
1726 Dryden Court, Spring Hill, Wyngate; Buyer: Jason Anson; Seller: Rajeswari Kumar Seerum and Sarog Kumar Seerum; $329,000.
128 Mary Ann Circle, Spring Hill, Petra Commons; Buyer: Mary L and David L Stinson; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $307,775.
4021 Clinton Lane, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: Mary F Fulleman; Seller: Ashley R Saddler; $223,000.
1017 Cantwell Place, Spring Hill, Windstead Manor; Buyer: Ronald Jones III; Seller: Grandview Custom Homes LLC; $537,900.
3066 Boxbury Lane, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Copperstone Development Partners LLC; $67,000.
2036 Autumn Ridge Way, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Heather Lyn and Brian Vanwagoner; Seller: R G Custom Homes LLC; $649,900.
2271 Dewey Drive #K2, Spring Hill, Gables at Wakefield; Buyer: George E Stevens; Seller: Nancy L and Kevin D McGugan; $181,000.
37179
1036 Darby Trace Drive, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Jean Z and Tod C Koehler; Seller: Amanda and Nicholas Hetzler; $320,000.
2771 Americus Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Pamela and Marc Christiansen; Seller: Heather R and Jonathan S Blevins; $440,000.
2730 Americus Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Jennifer Ann and Matthew Joseph Hertzig; Seller: Katherine and Aaron J Meade; $609,900.
2431 Sturry Cove Drive, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Mina and Marleen Yowakim; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $479,447.
2695 Douglas Lane, Thompsons Station, Cameron Farms; Buyer: Isabel and Dustin J Powell; Seller: Lillie V and Richard T Law; $299,000.
2004 Firtree Way, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Amanda and Nicholas Hetzler; Seller: Joanna and John Lea; $449,900.
2105 English Garden Way, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Shanna Cleveland; Seller: Stephen Ladd; $410,000.
2645 Paddock Park Drive, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Erice and Joshua Bruce Baggett; Seller: Pamela Lockhart; $464,400.
2509 Douglas Court, Thompsons Station, Cameron Farms; Buyer: Jessica and Adam Anderson; Seller: Ann and Randy Burns; $355,000.
1515 Danville Circle, Thompsons Station, Picketts Ridge; Buyer: Kirsten and Raymond King Jr; Seller: Elisa M and Orlando Jose Martinez; $328,000.
2320 Redwood Trail, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Nicole and Matthew Churchin; Seller: Grace Kelly and Mark David Luskin; $470,000.
3224 Vinemont Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Jade and Andrew Adgate; Seller: Lauren E and Douglas Adam Hammond; $472,500.
2140 Ravenscourt Drive, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Jill King; Seller: Sarah J and Gabriel M McGee; $395,000.
1482 Channing Drive, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Glenda and Justin Gaston; Seller: Mary Jill King; $305,000.
3058 Allenwood Drive, Thompsons Station, Allenwood; Buyer: Grace Kelly and Mark David Luskin; Seller: Lindsay and Christian Rasmussen; $649,000.
