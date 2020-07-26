PROPERTY TRANSFERS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF JULY 7, 2020
37027
1910 Parade Drive, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Sara Klinepeter and David Andrew Bartz; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $1,213,385.
1741 Surrey Drive, Brentwood, Carriage Hills; Buyer: Karen H and Anthony G Porter; Seller: Olivia Christine and Brian Albert Bonser; $622,650.
701 Forest Park Drive, Brentwood, Forest of Brentwood; Buyer: Kelley Turner and Chadwick A Spencer; Seller: Leigh Ann and Lucian F Emerson; $800,000.
9217 Shawnee Trail, Brentwood, Indian Point; Buyer: Fatemeh Ebrahimi and Mohammad Memari; Seller: Jean L and J R Vandiver Jr; $600,000.
502 Wilson Pike (Trustee's Deed), Brentwood; Buyer: Cornerstone Property Investments LLC; Seller: Charles B Griffith Sub Trustee; $2,066,308.
5005 Mountview Place, Brentwood, Mockingbird Hill; Buyer: Shokudrat Shamart Shamansurov; Seller: Jimmy M Stinson; $2,200,000.
7034 Wikle Road West, Brentwood, Kings Crossing; Buyer: Michelle Lynn and Mark Louis Baglia; Seller: Laura K and David P Mee; $899,900.
9264 Berwyn Court, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Holt Witherspoon LLC; $258,631.
1905 Parade Drive, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Emma Miller and Jeremy A Thurnau; Seller: Legacy Homes of TN LLC; $1,294,000.
1115 General MacArthur Drive, Brentwood, Concord Country Estates; Buyer: Malcolm K Gillis; Seller: Peggy G and Malcolm E Gillis III; $350,000.
9473 Ashford Place, Brentwood, Chenoweth; Buyer: Melinda Starr and William Randall Cone Jr; Seller: Elisa Mignon Camp and Thomas A Dooley; $835,000.
159 Governors Way, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Phyllis Phillips and Donald K Jenny; Seller: Stacy C and Gary A Price; $1,300,000.
9008 Pointe Cross Lane, Brentwood, Cross Pointe; Buyer: Judith Mae and Arthur O Munoz; Seller: Shanon and Ryan Taylor; $415,000.
9612 Mitchell Place, Brentwood, Magnolia Vale; Buyer: Jennifer and Darius Hollings; Seller: Kirsten and Arthur Smolensky Living Trust; $1,449,900.
1097 Sunset Road, Brentwood, The Estates of Bonbrook; Buyer: Susan Altamore and Bruce J Carusi; Seller: Sheryl Lin and Donald Alan Young; $1,325,000.
1104 Brentwood Lane, Brentwood, Brentwood Hills; Buyer: Tom Law; Seller: DGSHMS LLC; $425,000.
1587 Fawn Creek Court, Brentwood, Raintree Forest; Buyer: Amber D and Steve T Alverson; Seller: Holly and Stuart Mathis; $562,500.
1611 Tartan Court, Brentwood, Mooreland Estates; Buyer: Akunuri and Radhika A Ramayya; Seller: Debra C and Louis M Viol; $473,450.
5137 Walnut Park Drive, Brentwood, Fountainhead; Buyer: Kathleen Martin Giordano Separate Property Trust; Seller: Deutsche Bank National Trust Co TR; $660,000.
1860 Longmoore Lane, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Debra L and John P Schaefer; Seller: Leslie E and Stephen D Lorenz; $964,762.
6 Torrey Pines Way, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Olivia and Mike Bryant; Seller: Connie and Roy Todd Blevins; $805,000.
9520 Split Log Road, Brentwood; Buyer: Turnberry Homes LLC; Seller: Mary Jo and Kendall Keller Allen; $2,300,000.
1819 Barnstaple Lane, Brentwood, Morgan Farms; Buyer: Brian Willis Button; Seller: Robin P and Justin M Petty; $1,000,000.
37046
7526 Delancey Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Linda Lee and Budde R Garland; Seller: McDaniel Estate Partners LLC; $593,702.
7513 Delancey Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: McDaniel Estates Partners LLC; Seller: Propst Realty Nashville LLC; $135,500.
7407 Flatbush Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Karen S and Stephen J Horner; Seller: McDaniel Estate Partners LLC; $642,117.
8214 Horton Highway, College Grove; Buyer: Kimberly and Benjamin Thorsby; Seller: Ethel Louise and Bobby Garrett Jr; $775,000.
6801 Flower Hill Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Stephanie Moodya and David Lowell Vaughters; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $721,483.
7184 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Laura H and Harry A Stafford IV; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $535,125.
7529 Delancey Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Christy L and Garry L Dyer; Seller: McDaniel Estate Partners LLC; $536,703.
8238 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Belinda Shows and Bobby J Arender Jr; Seller: Mary M and James A Myers; $1,700,000.
6788 Pleasant Gate Lane, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Patricia H and Jeffrey Alan Stokes; Seller: Nicholas Suzich; $460,000.
9104 Joiner Creek Court, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Lisa and Todd Shearer; Seller: Trace Construction Inc; $258,860.
37062
7310 Cox Pike, Fairview, Hallview Meadows; Buyer: Alexandria Sharlene and Jared Lamar Crews; Seller: Rebecca Schule; $232,000.
7859 Horn Tavern Road, Fairview, Leverette Meadows; Buyer: Deena Louise and Ralph Stuart Graham; Seller: Angela Hubbard; $297,000.
7402 Libby Lane, Fairview, Leverette Meadows; Buyer: Michelle and Cade Pennell; Seller: Kristin Peterson; $275,600.
7133 Sweetbriar Circle, Fairview, Sweetbriar Springs; Buyer: James Lee Wilson; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $425,506.
7340 Taylor Road, Fairview; Buyer: Rita and Keith Mangrum; Seller: Michelle S Brinson and Cheryl Bates; $181,500.
7105 Sweetbriar Circle, Fairview, Sweetbriar Springs; Buyer: Teresa and Thomas J Leskody; Seller: Kristen Peetz and William Cody Pomeroy; $425,000.
7190 Winfrey Drive, Fairview, Otter Creek Springs; Buyer: Carolyn M Sarli Declaration of Trust; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $476,601.
7410 Swindon Boulevard, Fairview, Otter Creek Springs; Buyer: Schoenfeld Family Trust; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $4,570,002.
1055 Brayden Drive, Fairview, Cumberland Estates; Buyer: Linda M and Wayne K Mitchell; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $312,790.
37064
431 Forrest Park Circle, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Elaine M and Charles D Sandefur; Seller: Robin L and William Henry Yost; $474,900.
316 Bel Aire Drive, Franklin, Highland Gardens; Buyer: Music City Holdings LLC; Seller: Sarah G and Robert H Burris Jr; $355,000.
4289 Peyt-Trinity Road, Franklin; Buyer: Amber Sky LLC; Seller: Alexander Family Trust; $1,200,000.
2 Lots on Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $446,800.
1103 Oglethorpe Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Naomi and David R Hannan; Seller: NVR Inc; $330,460.
316 Bel Aire Drive, Franklin, Highland Gardens; Buyer: KP Capital 4 LLC; Seller: Sarah G and Robert H Burris Jr; $369,000.
1101 Downs Boulevard #270, Franklin, Hardison Hills; Buyer: Grant Prater; Seller: Jennifer Elizabeth Haines; $249,900.
5814 Garrison Road, Franklin; Buyer: Ekaterina Tate; Seller: Samantha S and Roger Dewayne Reed; $548,000.
135 Wise Road, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Ioana V and Daniel T Sullivan; Seller: Kathy and Britt D Cumbie; $572,500.
418 Valley View Drive, Franklin, Creekstone Commons; Buyer: Jennifer Kathleen Poston; Seller: Katie M and Nathan M Zipper; $480,000.
102 Cottage Lane, Franklin, Vandalia Cottages; Buyer: Bonnie and Paul Hoppe; Seller: Mary A Irvin; $470,000.
900 Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $169,900.
855 Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $205,900.
948 Cheltenham Avenue (includes lots 2132 and 2133), Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $289,800.
408 Melba Circle, Franklin, Dallas Downs; Buyer: Caroline N and John T Tucker; Seller: Sharon Reid Grant Living Trust; $879,000.
309 Valley View Drive, Franklin, Creekstone Commons; Buyer: Del Retta and Gerald N Seth; Seller: Nicole and Jeffrey Clemmer; $489,900.
6151 Rural Plains Circle #201, Franklin, Berry Farms Towns Center; Buyer: Teresa and James McClintock; Seller: Lori Lumsden; $310,000.
1011 Murfreesboro Road #G7, Franklin, Indian Springs Condos; Buyer: Lantz Enterprises LLC; Seller: Jennifer Scism; $190,000.
2204 Jefferson Court, Franklin, Oakwood Estates; Buyer: Meredith and Joshua Burgin; Seller: Tanya Sue and Andrew William Russell; $509,750.
3001 Fernshaw Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Sinthu Jayakumar and Rakesh Kunhiraman; Seller: NVR Inc; $487,040.
3110 Southall Road, Franklin, Sparkman Property; Buyer: 3110 Southall Road LLC; Seller: The Estate of Mary Earline Sparkman; $1,325,000.
608 Adelynn Court South, Franklin, Redwing Farms; Buyer: Tressa and Bobby Gibbs; Seller: Kimberly and Christopher H Vair; $591,500.
1097 Oglethorpe Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Joanne Sorabella; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $357,045.
2032 Cabell Drive, Franklin, Riverbluff; Buyer: Madeline and Zachary Olinger; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $554,135.
616 Band Drive, Franklin, Henley; Buyer: Shellie Alicia and Steven H Jilek; Seller: Wendy and David Sadler; $745,000.
3 vacant properties on Dewar Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Crescent Homes TN LLC; Seller: Lockwood Sec 9 & 12 LLC; $410,000.
1004 Echelon Drive, Franklin, Echelon; Buyer: Julie E and Brian S Noel; Seller: Mallard Homes LLC; $595,000.
3008 Portland Court, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Susan Hinchcliff and Kenneth Jay Whitaker; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $645,735.
1962 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Jennifer and Harold Griffin; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $1,051,105.
601 Boyd Mill Avenue #N8, Franklin, Laurelwood; Buyer: Lindsey Wiler; Seller: Cathy S and Alex S Marks; $184,000.
818 Countrywood Drive, Franklin, Riverview Park; Buyer: Emily Michelle and Jacob S Clayton; Seller: Madeline G and Michell R Lawson; $424,900.
2089 Bushnell Farm Drive, Franklin, Bushnell Farm; Buyer: Elizabeth and John Kallal; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $589,616.
6024 Gracious Drive, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Lawanya Lakkaraju and Vamsi Krishna Kotamraju; Seller: Simmons Ridge Joint Venture; $374,500.
201 Cornerstone Lane, Franklin, Cornerstone; Buyer: Merylin and Brian Drinkard; Seller: Lisa Ward-Smith and Scott B Smith; $545,000.
506 Black Tea Way, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Ashwini and Atul Chaudhari; Seller: Simmons Ridge Joint Venture; $326,300.
2529 St James Drive, Franklin, Douglass Glen; Buyer: Christine and Theodore S Schwartz; Seller: Valerie R and Thompson Phillip Crowe IV; $665,000.
1204 Carnton Lane, Franklin, Heath Place at Franklin; Buyer: Katelyn and David Zickler; Seller: Sally McKinney and Robert Taylor Hall; $630,000.
906 Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $169,900.
117 Addison Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Jennifer W and William L Yates; Seller: Jennie Carter Thomas Living Trust; $663,000.
517 Alexander Drive, Franklin, Magnolia Place; Buyer: Jessica and Alessio Pasini; Seller: Shelly and Nicholas Wyllie; $309,900.
105 Kings Gate Lane, Franklin, Riverview Park; Buyer: Dana Christine and Philip Aaron Rhodes; Seller: Ioana Viorica and Daniel Thomas Sullivan; $385,000.
4085 Camberley Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Anthony M Block; Seller: Glover Family Trust; $700,000.
512 Black Tea Way, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Jennifer Zinger; Seller: Simmons Ridge Joint Venture; $326,799.
37067
2262 Scott Drive, Franklin, Albany Pointe; Buyer: Kristin and Daniel Driscoll; Seller: Chantal A and Torey M Gaspie; $845,000.
1519 Towne Park Lane, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Katherine G and Ryan W Robinson; Seller: Jessica and Kal Stiles; $454,000.
2708 Deer Haven Court, Franklin, Belle Chase; Buyer: Sarah and Robert Curtis Jefferson; Seller: Denise G Jones Revocable Trust; $790,000.
6324 Turkey Foot Court, Franklin, Lookaway Farms; Buyer: Christopher Rocco; Seller: Partners in Building of TN LLC; $1,440,918.
808 Gadsden Place, Franklin, Cheswicke Farm; Buyer: Michele Rosen; Seller: Sharon Young Roumen; $585,000.
200 Terri Park Way, Franklin, Hurstbourne Park; Buyer: Kacey Brown; Seller: Tristan Anowar; $630,000.
9219 Lehigh Drive, Franklin, Witherspoon; Buyer: Insignia Homes LLC; Seller: Holt Witherspoon LLC; $258,631.
305 Tinnan Avenue, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Teresa N and Christopher P Conlon; Seller: Pomeroy Joint Revocable Trust; $617,500.
9021 Sunrise Circle, Franklin, Morningside; Buyer: Cynthia and Rodney Dyer; Seller: Helma C Ritter Revocable Trust; $418,000.
311 Haddon Court, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Andrea M and Jonathan M Jurgens; Seller: Merylin and Brian Drinkard; $843,100.
418 Victorian Park Circle, Franklin, Breezeway; Buyer: Linda C and David R Scott; Seller: Diane B and Franklin D Kyger Jr; $630,000.
3013 Farmhouse Drive, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Pomeroy Joint Revocable Trust; Seller: Joseph Hallett; $545,000.
688 Huffine Manor Circle, Franklin, Andover; Buyer: Harry Kramer Carter; Seller: Kristin Ladee and James Ashley Hodgin; $275,000.
1019 Dovecrest Way, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Amelia and Michael Malone; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $666,659.
508 Montridge Court, Franklin, Ivy Glen; Buyer: Pamela G and Philip R Francis; Seller: Eugenia R and Richard G Camp; $635,400.
37069
278 Gateway Court, Franklin, Commons at Gateway; Buyer: Steve R Shubert; Seller: Susan D Shell; $409,000.
148 Watermill Trace, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Loriann and Matthew J O'Hagan; Seller: Laura M and Timothy J Madden; $435,000.
117 Ponder Drive, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Janet English; Seller: Barbara A and Stephen C Crofford; $415,000.
2316 Clare Park Drive, Franklin, Gateway Village; Buyer: Natalie Victoria Watson; Seller: Deborah and Michael Caldwell; $482,900.
3002 Nine Bark Lane, Franklin, Rizer Point; Buyer: Karen M and Andrew G Palomo; Seller: Jenna D and Thomas D Kozlowski; $365,000.
2330 Wimbledon Circle, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Neily and Wilson Boyd; Seller: Rachel and Kyle Birch; $517,000.
1017 Walton Road, Franklin, Hillsboro Acres; Buyer: Pamela D Lees; Seller: Brittanie O and Lucas A Smith; $535,000.
516 Sandcastle Road, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Keri Gwynne and Ryan Finley; Seller: Kim and Robert Curtis Motley; $850,000.
37135
1218 Bradshaw Lane, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Nidia Janus; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $626,945.
723 Lawler Lane, Nolensville, Brooksbank Estates; Buyer: Linda C and Harry W Majors; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $809,498.
2301 Redondo Court, Nolensville, Catalina; Buyer: Kristen Austin and Jeffery Fowler; Seller: Hillary and Heath Sharpton; $599,000.
200 Everett Court, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Diana Lynn and Lorren Pettit; Seller: Landmark Homes of TN Inc; $555,465.
128 Sedona Woods Trail, Nolensville, Arrington Retreat; Buyer: Patrick A Quicci; Seller: Lauren Marie and Ryan Allen Nelson; $535,000.
3174 Bradfield Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Leslie Ann and Joseph Bobo Sitton; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $592,497.
756 Ravensdowne Drive, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Felicia and Garry Fiore; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN Inc; $558,660.
1024 Lawson Lane, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Shelley G and Thomas R Miller; Seller: Diana L and David K Stone; $785,000.
780 Ravensdowne Drive, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Heather and David Lile; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN Inc; $468,289.
1524 Pumpkin Ridge Court, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: Verna Katharina and Carl Arnold Rydlung II; Seller: Melissa and Thomas Goldman; $695,000.
719 Lawler Lane, Nolensville, Brooksbank Estates; Buyer: Kendra and Jeremy William Neill; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $794,413.
7747 Thayer Road, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Nicole Li Brandt-Young and Jaren L Miller; Seller: Weekley Homes LLC; $589,990.
149 Burberry Glen Boulevard, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Valerie M and Timothy J Jansen; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN Inc; $499,900.
4824 Powder Spring Road, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Emily Anne and Andrew Jacob Lennington; Seller: Ji Hyun and Han Kil Shin; $426,500.
2234 Dominick Drive, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: William Lee Schumann; Seller: Jill Jean and Lawrence Gordon Ritchie; $478,000.
141 Sedona Woods Trail, Nolensville, Arrington Retreat; Buyer: Brenda B and Patrick T Bonner; Seller: Sara C and Daniel V Brooks; $533,750.
37174
1405 Carmack Lane, Spring Hill; Buyer: Vadra Thatcher; Seller: Sue and Steven Easterday; $299,900.
4006 Larabee Court, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Emily and Ryan Lowry; Seller: Marcela Gabriela Garcia Alcaraz and Juan Gonzalo Carrasco Lara; $425,000.
3057 Boxbury Lane, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Copperstone Development Partners LLC; $67,000.
1061 Misty Morn Circle, Spring Hill, Highlands at Campbell Station; Buyer: Sharon Core; Seller: Edna M and Paul N Duke; $269,900.
3021 Carpenter Pass, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: Bethany and Jack Kitch; Seller: Charles P Albert; $236,200.
2271 Jo Ann Drive, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Estates; Buyer: Annette and Daniel Henry; Seller: Corner Stone Investments Inc; $230,000.
710 Rain Meadow Court, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Julie Baker and Brandon Lee Holt; Seller: Carol Lynn and David Wayne Wilhite; $475,000.
1785 Witt Way Drive, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Amy and Eric Baumann; Seller: Susan Michelle and Lance Daniel Kraemer; $612,000.
2037 Lequire Lane, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Susan Michelle and Lance Daniel Kraemer; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $471,262.
1019 Alpaca Drive, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Hilary and Jacob S Morrison; Seller: Enterprises LLC D/B/A Landmark; $464,900.
1109 Brixworth Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Srinivasan Natarajan and Revathi Srinivasan; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $470,872.
2035 Hemlock Drive, Spring Hill, Woodside Townhomes; Buyer: Opendoor Property Trust I; Seller: Charlene Marie and Gregory Kubicki; $219,700.
1058 Achiever Circle, Spring Hill, Port Royal Estates; Buyer: Maria Gagliardi and Jonathan Badger; Seller: Kayla Elizabeth Bailey and Tyler Wayne Barron; $325,000.
3026 Grunion Lane, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Tonya D and Benjamin K Miller; Seller: Marcie Emmerich and Joshua Gronberg; $505,000.
1710 Witt Way Drive, Spring Hill, Witt Hill; Buyer: Kaitlyn Giles and Tyler G Baker; Seller: Katherine Verlene and Harold Walter Cox IV; $324,900.
201 Dakota Drive, Spring Hill, Gables at Wakefield; Buyer: Nathan C Johnson; Seller: Kathy Allen; $185,900.
5007 Brill Lane, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Marcie and Joshua Gronberg; Seller: Clark Custom Homes LLC; $647,900.
1933 Portview Drive, Spring Hill, Campbell Station; Buyer: Melanie A and Anthony B Cochran; Seller: Armando Cisneros; $417,500.
244 Mary Ann Circle, Spring Hill, Petra Commons; Buyer: Eryn Alyssa Claar and Brandon Ray Tant; Seller: Ella Katharine Romstad and Tracy Melvin Jacobs; $369,900.
37179
3576 Creamery Bridge Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Elizabeth Ann and David Zachary Vernon; Seller: Valerie and Stephen Rausch; $865,500.
3200 Vinemont Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Brook N Myers; Seller: Crescent Homes TN LLC; $694,990.
5100 Heron Hill Lane, Thompsons Station, Heron Hill Estates; Buyer: Misty and Zachary E Carter; Seller: Evelyn B and Jerry Thomas Sanders Jr; $247,500.
3201 Pleasantville Bridge Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Annette and Brian Morrison; Seller: Crescent Homes TN LLC; $572,037.
2234 Chaucer Park Lane, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Michael R Young; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $499,900.
2637 Hansford Drive, Thompsons Station, Aston Woods; Buyer: Khushboo Kataria and Ted Allen Freeman; Seller: Julie B and Brandon L Holt; $300,000.
2752 Aston Woods Lane, Thompsons Station, Aston Woods; Buyer: Jennifer and Thomas W Davis; Seller: Emily and Ryan Lowry; $300,000.
2804 Aston Woods Court, Thompsons Station, Aston Woods; Buyer: Heather and Nathaniel Smith; Seller: Amy Jo and Joshua Koch; $315,000.
2728 Nottingham Court, Thompsons Station, Crowne Pointe; Buyer: Hannah Morgan and Brian Bowen Neal; Seller: Sharon Sylvia and Douglas William Hall; $345,000.
2274 Chaucer Park Lane, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Michel Anthony Bittel; Seller: Madeline and Zachary Olinger; $469,500.
3055 Allenwood Drive, Thompsons Station, Allenwood; Buyer: Jaime and Michael Wynn; Seller: Heather Riedelbach and Aaron Buesing; $649,900.
3093 Sassafras Lane, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Kevin York; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $336,137.
Easement on Critz Lane, Thompsons Station; Buyer: Thompsons Station and Williamson County; Seller: Rebecca and Jonathan Lewis Pascoe; $3,900.
Easement on Critz Lane, Thompsons Station; Buyer: Thompsons Station and Williamson County; Seller: Helen C and William David Dozier; $20,800.
2727 Banks Court, Thompsons Station, Maplelawn Estates; Buyer: Kayla Ryan; Seller: Katelyn M and Charles L Gravat; $265,000.
2745 Carena Terrace Court, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Erica and Aaron Gunter; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $540,524.
3097 Sassafras Lane, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Kristin Leigh Bengtson; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $314,396.
6617 Bethesda-Arno Road, Thompsons Station, Caldwell Estates; Buyer: Madeline Garrett and Mitchell Robert Lawson; Seller: Linda L and Budde R Garland; $555,000.
2 Lots on Critz Lane, Thompsons Station; Buyer: Stormberg Enterprises LLC; Seller: Mary B Batey; $432,300.
2007 Bairnsdale Drive, Thompsons Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Itzia Groutie Arreola; Seller: Amanda and Chadwick Davis; $340,000.
