PROPERTY TRANSFERS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF JUNE 16, 2020
37027
9440 Ashford Place, Brentwood, Chenoweth; Buyer: Julie Ann Biron; Seller: Denise and Stephen King; $765,000.
1401 Montmorenci Pass, Brentwood, Cartwright Close; Buyer: Sizemore 2016 Joint Revocable Trust; Seller: Trace Construction Inc; $3,649,000.
1716 Andrew Crockett Court, Brentwood, Crockett Springs; Buyer: Maria C and Michael P Duggan; Seller: Joyce and Siegfried; $986,000.
1 Tradition Lane, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Karan A Howard; Seller: One Tradition LLC; $415,000.
809 Kathridge Court, Brentwood, Chenoweth; Buyer: Natalie Elizabeth and Matthew Fredric Metzger; Seller: Michelle C and Jason M Pawlowski; $817,000.
2212 Brookhaven Court, Brentwood, Brookfield; Buyer: Crystal and Marshall Veerkamp; Seller: Sheldon Trust; $700,000.
9704 Amethyst Lane, Brentwood, Woodlands at Copperstone; Buyer: Nicole Berard and Steve McLarnan; Seller: Vanessa A and Robert W Forbes; $700,000.
1004 Cartwright Close Drive, Brentwood, Cartwright Close; Buyer: Linda Erin and Justin Caine Marks; Seller: Donna and Lee Thompson; $2,850,000.
9535 Whitby Crest Court, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Amanda and Daniel J Sullivan; Seller: Deborah Aronson Glaskin; $975,000.
108 River Oaks Road, Brentwood, River Oaks; Buyer: Jacqueline A and Thaddeus H Watkins; Seller: Crystal and Shirley Ann Walker; $550,000.
701 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Katie S Dodson; Seller: Michael Rogers; $329,990.
5115 Dorchester Circle, Brentwood, Stonehenge; Buyer: Tanya and Malcolm Maier; Seller: Sara Lederach and Cassady Feasby; $575,000.
9720 Onyx Lane, Brentwood, Woodlands at Copperstone; Buyer: Kelly and Jess Freels; Seller: Norma L and Steven C Ball; $760,000.
1503 Lynhurst Court, Brentwood, Brenthaven East; Buyer: Melissa and Joel Geno; Seller: April D and Larry J Pharris; $670,458.
1417 Newhaven Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Jennifer and George Caparos; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $2,020,836.
6400 Tree Ridge Cove, Brentwood, Holly Tree Farms; Buyer: Courtney Warden and William Clay Barlar; Seller: SPH Property One LLC; $510,000.
8318 Moores Lane, Brentwood; Buyer: 2010 C Pedigo Trust; Seller: The Estate of Charles M Primm; $2,000,000.
Moores Lane, Brentwood; Buyer: Primm Family Homestead LLC; Seller: The Estate of Charles M Primm; $500,000.
Moores Lane, Brentwood; Buyer: Brentwood Family LLC; Seller: The Estate of Charles M Primm; $500,000.
Moores Lane, Brentwood; Buyer: Moores Lane Heirs LLC; Seller: The Estate of Charles M Primm; $500,000.
1802 Benziger Terrace, Brentwood, Sonoma; Buyer: Jessica D and David J White; Seller: Michele and Kevin Walsh; $763,700.
37046
6429 Peytonsville-Arno Road, College Grove, Alvin Buford Farm; Buyer: PBS Holdings LLC; Seller: The Estate of Frederick E Preuss; $325,000.
6714 Edgemore Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Kathryn Marvine and Mark Donald Nawrath; Seller: NVR Inc; $525,670.
8416 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Laurie Y and John W Agee; Seller: Trace Construction Inc; $1,449,900.
7020 Vineyard Valley Drive, College Grove, Vineyard Valley; Buyer: Elisha Christine and David Howell; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $691,800.
6724 Edgemore Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Susan Jeanne-Marie and Eric Christopher Thomas; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $711,862.
37062
40 lots on Ivory Way, Fairview, Pennock Place; Buyer: Century Comm of TN LLC; Seller: Pennock Place LLC; $2,869,000.
7905 Pinecrest Lane, Fairview, Pinecrest; Buyer: Colleen and John W Clark; Seller: Estelle G and William A Turney; $355,000.
3957 Casparis Road, Fairview, Jedco Property LLC; Buyer: Patricia Eileen Dustman and Scott Patrick Haggerty; Seller: Firm Foundation Custom Homes LLC; $974,900.
7202 Drag Strip Road, Fairview, Peery Park; Buyer: Angela E and Brian C Ball; Seller: The Estate of James R Spann Jr; $330,000.
7113 Sweetbriar Circle, Fairview, Sweetbriar Springs; Buyer: Angela and Thomas B Batts; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $426,336.
7168 Kyles Creek Drive, Fairview, Kyles Creek; Buyer: Michelle A and Greg M Jennings; Seller: 417 Land Trust; $685,000.
7590 Crow Cut Road, Fairview; Buyer: Christine Ann and William Patrick Grayson; Seller: Joanna L Walker; $232,500.
7107 Shady Oak Court, Fairview, Chester Estates; Buyer: Megan M Baltz; Seller: Casey J and Earl Lampley Jr; $208,900.
37064
1353 Ascot Lane, Franklin, Redwing Meadows; Buyer: Whitney and Griffon Thompson; Seller: American Quest Investments LLC; $549,900.
1784 Masters Drive, Franklin, Keystone; Buyer: Christine and Michael Sharp; Seller: Milisa I and William Bruce Jones Jr; $930,000.
206 Gist Street, Franklin; Buyer: Sandra and Robert Hines; Seller: Kristie and Phil Barnett; $429,900.
1418 Westhaven Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Stacy and Ken Coleman; Seller: Rebecca S and Thomas S Edmondson Jr; $774,900.
3511 White Crane Private Lane, Franklin, Riedling Acres; Buyer: Kimberly Gray 2008 Living Trust; Seller: Allison S and Ash Newell; $2,900,000.
96 Confederate Drive, Franklin; Buyer: Keith Franklin Jones and William Brent Jones; Seller: Gary N Nicholson; $300,000.
1418 West Main Street, Franklin, Eastview; Buyer: 1418 West Main Street LLC; Seller: Shelly and Carl Brett Young; $500,000.
500 Green Acres Drive, Franklin, Green Acres; Buyer: Uriel A Vega-Sanchez; Seller: Angelica and Jose Luis Guzman; $260,000.
1737 Swansons Ridge Drive, Franklin, Swansons Ridge; Buyer: Hewn Custom Design LLC; Seller: Molly Louise and Drew Ryan Vaughn; $330,000.
1604 Indian Creek Circle, Franklin, Indian Meadows; Buyer: Judie A Summarell; Seller: Elizabeth Courtney and Michael Gregory Baumer; $478,000.
4 lots on Wetzel Drive, Franklin, Riverbluff; Buyer: Celebration Homes LLC; Seller: Riverbluff Investments LLC; $650,000.
6306 Arno Road, Franklin; Buyer: Stephanie Erwin and Michael Edward Dedmon; Seller: Stephen G Erwin; $650,000.
2385 Henpeck Lane, Franklin, Summer Hills; Buyer: Katie Marie and John Beall Conger III; Seller: Kara and George C Birge; $640,000.
1163 Westhaven Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Tamara Dickson; Seller: Elisha Christine and David James Howell; $597,000.
Bailey Road, Franklin; Buyer: Emily W and Patrick T Holcombe; Seller: Foxhedge Realty LLC; $945,000.
Long Road, Franklin, Mistye Meadow Farms; Buyer: Lindsey Rae and Taylor Welch; Seller: Deanna Susan Iskowe Living Trust; $425,000.
145 Generals Retreat Place, Franklin, Generals Retreat Condos Building; Buyer: Emily and Sean Griggs; Seller: Melanie S and Melinda J Stickley; $360,000.
508 Shadycrest Lane, Franklin, Maplewood; Buyer: Suzie and Stephen Lind; Seller: Gayle M and Jackson H Lind Living Trust; $438,000.
2078 General Martin Lane, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Joanne and Kevin Miller; Seller: Rebekah Leanne and Kevin Edward Craft; $620,000.
201 Halswelle Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Anita H Gaston; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $765,000.
4078 Foxglove Farm Drive, Franklin, Foxglove Farm; Buyer: Natalie and Christopher B Dendy; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $609,535.
2055 Erwin Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Mary M and Freddie G Carr; Seller: Brionna and Erik Byron Motsenbocker; $602,303.
4148 Jensome Lane, Franklin; Buyer: Aimee Michelle and Lukas Rodgers; Seller: Judy and John C Garner; $610,000.
514 North Petway Street #202, Franklin, Warren Park Condos; Buyer: Kelly B and William A Fortner; Seller: Green Acres Property LLC; $187,000.
7580 Pewitt Road, Franklin; Buyer: Carrington Mortgage Services LLC; Seller: Shapiro and Ingle LLP; $372,342.
4139 Jensome Lane, Franklin, Harpeth Woods; Buyer: Tennille and Adam Melcher; Seller: Robin C and Jordan D Palmer; $507,000.
162 Cadet Lane, Franklin, Cadet Homes; Buyer: Richard Benjamin Pendergrast; Seller: DAS GUD LLC; $232,000.
113 Whiteside Court, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Lauren Elizabeth and Joshua Allan Bauer; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $787,087.
146 Stream Valley Boulevard, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Tiffany Leveque and Bart Douglas Sagaser; Seller: Ashley Hailston and David L Scurlock; $589,388.
405 Melander Court, Franklin, Belle Vista; Buyer: Jekia and Michael Ricardo Allen Jr; Seller: Carrie Lynne Calvert; $799,900.
Vacant lot on Sweeney Hollow Road, Franklin; Buyer: Barbara J and Randall J Stenson; Seller: Rachel Oxford and Frank Burton Craige IV; $920,000.
255 Wrennewood Lane, Franklin, Reid Hill Commons; Buyer: Robert J McGlinn; Seller: The Estate of Frances C Ehrlich; $317,500.
1101 Downs Boulevard #247, Franklin, Hardison Hills; Buyer: Katherine Osborne; Seller: Cameron and William Reid Anderson; $232,000.
550 Edgewood Boulevard, Franklin, West Meade; Buyer: Emily and Michael Edward Tant Jr; Seller: Brittany Shanks and Randle Cole Edrington; $285,000.
100 Prince William Lane, Franklin; Buyer: Janice Hassler and Ray Edward Rains; Seller: Carlys P and Doris S Scates Living Trust; $370,000.
37067
5004 Blackjack Drive, Franklin, Chardonnay; Buyer: Angela M and Jared Seth Davis; Seller: Julie Na and Georgie L Schuh Jr; $895,000.
9224 Stepping Stone Drive, Franklin, Clovercroft Preserve; Buyer: Vani Sale and Shekar Padma; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Builders Inc; $650,000.
223 Chatfield Way, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Julie N and George L Schuh; Seller: Susan S and Michael E Willoughby Jr; $689,800.
Multiple parcels on Seaboard Lane, Franklin, Aspen Grove; Buyer: Terri Lea and John Allen Rutherford; Seller: Athena Hospitality Group LLC; $970,000.
4012 Farmhouse Drive, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Christine and Christian Trujillo; Seller: Patterson Company LLC; $690,000.
200 Mallory Station Road, Franklin, Morningside; Buyer: WM at Franklin TN LLC; Seller: Bettie Carol White and Martha Jean Hood; $5,800,000.
109 Holiday Court #D10, Franklin, Holiday Court Condos; Buyer: MLS Investments 4 LLC; Seller: Richard A Colletti; $215,000.
3005 Oxford Glen Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Tanya Lynn and Phillip Thomas Sanderson; Seller: SRP Sub LLC; $583,000.
2016 John J Court, Franklin, Hooker Hills; Buyer: Hasam Elijaouhari; Seller: Amy L and Daniel J Bedore; $1,275,000.
511 Grant Park Court, Franklin, Residences of Grant Park; Buyer: Cynthia A and Norman W Green; Seller: Debra H and Michael B Herrin; $465,000.
37069
648 Aylesford Lane, Franklin, River Landing; Buyer: Spann Trust; Seller: Kathryn Stegall and Benjamin R Fordham; $750,000.
1403 Glade Court, Franklin, Cottonwood Estates; Buyer: Kathryn and Benjamin Fordham; Seller: Vimal and Krishna Ganatra; $580,000.
7041 Penbrook Drive, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Andria and Robert Cory Myers; Seller: Rebecca Walker; $375,000.
105 Harpeth Hills Drive, Franklin, Grassland Estates; Buyer: Janet L Garrard-Willis and David M Willis; Seller: Cynthia A and Norman W Green; $830,000.
151 Carphilly Circle, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Pizzuti Trust; Seller: Spann Trust; $615,000.
102 Deer Park Close, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Ava R and Thomas N Portis; Seller: Julia Carter Hansen and Joanna Lynn Carter; $407,500.
37135
2278 Kirkwall Drive, Nolensville, Burkitt Village; Buyer: Sari Jane Casper; Seller: Joon Properties LLC; $519,900.
229 Broadgreen Lane, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Jamie and Alex Evans; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $578,165.
192 Broadgreen Lane, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Morgan Hannah and Adam Cichostepski; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $773,875.
914 Los Lomas Way, Nolensville, Catalina; Buyer: Quinn Marie and Matthew Ryan Bunn; Seller: D R Horton Inc; $645,000.
723 Eldon Lane, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Jeremy Pharr; Seller: Rebecca and Richard Spennato; $564,900.
3 Lots on Spruell Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Drees Premier Homes Inc; Seller: T F Scales Farmstead LP; $409,632.
4986 Maxwell Landing Drive, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Chansamone and Ira Marc Dee; Seller: Andrew P Cookingham; $482,500.
4770 Jobe Trail, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Grace Gillespie and John Franklin Hagewood; Seller: Hillary D Spross; $475,000.
6179 Christmas Drive, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Brittany and Jacob Tresemer; Seller: Gabrina Williams Charles; $440,000.
37174
2031 Lequire Lane, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Omodolapo A Moloye; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $415,900.
7019 Minor Hill Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Kristina A Ferrer; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $451,578.
1016 Hemlock Drive, Spring Hill, Woodside; Buyer: Angela and Clint Baker; Seller: Angela M and Eric W Johnson; $315,500.
2815 Candlewicke Drive, Spring Hill, Candlewood; Buyer: Justin McNeese; Seller: Rachel Lauren and Laurance Clayton Gates; $256,000.
1889 Portway Road, Spring Hill, Ridgeport; Buyer: Yuka Mitsuhashi and Chris Linder; Seller: Melanie D and Joseph D Durard; $258,000.
1012 Lowrey Place, Spring Hill, Baker Springs; Buyer: Gail C and Edward Gurley III; Seller: Joann Brundage; $259,900.
4071 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Rachel and Mark McLean; Seller: Enterprises LLC D/B/A Landmark; $470,959.
4050 Haversack Drive, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Angela Gail and Jeffrey A Rainey; Seller: Andrea Reyes and Hansel E Deen; $485,000.
1021 Alice Springs Circle, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Tamara Lynn and Todd Anthony Pearson; Seller: Terese M and James J Butler; $612,000.
430 Heroit Drive, Spring Hill, Hamptons at Campbell Station; Buyer: Heather Lynn and Jeffrey Alan McMann; Seller: Angela C and Jason J Woolf; $326,900.
1697 Lantana Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Andrea E and Nels R Seastrom; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $452,175.
3018 Harrah Drive, Spring Hill, Campbell Station; Buyer: Michele Strong; Seller: Millicent D and Brad A Watkins; $324,900.
3003 Brisbane Court, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: BGRS Relocation Inc; Seller: Barbara J and Albert P Castalde; $502,000.
3003 Brisbane Court, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Janna and Stanislov Kolic; Seller: BGRS Relocation Inc; $502,000.
411 Shirebrook Circle, Spring Hill, Shirebrook; Buyer: Pamela A and David J Bissing; Seller: Douglas Moser; $265,000.
37179
Lots 3A and 3B on Thompsons Station Road East, Thompsons Station, Smith Property; Buyer: Emily and Daniel Flournoy; Seller: Shannon Marie O'Shea; $810,500.
3073 Sassafras Lane, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Ribbon Home SPV II LLC; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $318,019.
2632 Clayton Arnold Road, Thompsons Station; Buyer: Holly and Wil Watkins; Seller: Liz Ausdenmoore; $162,513.
2743 Americus Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Nathan Lyst; Seller: SPH Property One LLC; $434,000.
3805 Robbins Nest Court, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Nicole and Gregory Allen Miller; Seller: Wendy D and Karl S Reker; $799,900.
2859 Maple Circle, Thompsons Station, Maplelawn Estates; Buyer: Kelsey Vrooman and Dyllan Wilson; Seller: Jennifer and C K McClellan Jr; $300,000.
3113 Sassafras Lane, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Catherine Lee and Philip Graham Inman; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $319,205.
1036 Rochelle Avenue, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Thomas Laskey; Seller: Paige and Benjamin G Smallbone; $362,000.
2711 Jacob Drive, Thompsons Station, Ashwicke Park; Buyer: Ricardo Diaz; Seller: Horner Family Trust; $335,000.
1109 Summerville Circle, Thompsons Station, Newport Crossing; Buyer: Jennifer F Hinterman; Seller: Mary F Fulleman; $250,000.
2000 Newark Lane #G300, Thompsons Station; Buyer: Amanda and Leland Mize; Seller: Summer M and Robert B Ignagni Jr; $268,900.
2807 Americus Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Summer and Robert Ignagni Jr; Seller: Tamara and Richard Robinson Jr; $499,500.
1013 Brixworth Drive, Thompsons Station, Brixworth; Buyer: Taryn Marie and Jason John Dorio; Seller: Roberta and Shawn Fichter; $385,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.