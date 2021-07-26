PROPERTY TRANSFERS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF JUNE 16, 2021
37014
4622 Majestic Meadows Drive, Arrington, Kings Chapel; Buyer: Jennifer Swift; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $1,024,935.
4007 Pinwheel Court, Arrington, Kings Chapel; Buyer: Gregg W Martin; Seller: Pamela and David Hintz; $868,000.
2911 Spanntown Road, Arrington; Buyer: Jennifer Nicole and Edward Stodola Martinez; Seller: Stacy Lana Maciuk Revocable Living Trust; $1,400,000.
4300 Union Springs Lane, Arrington, Kings Chapel; Buyer: Shirzadi Family Trust; Seller: Jeannette Augustin and Richard Walker; $1,050,000.
37014
1251 Wheatley Forest Drive, Brentwood, Bridgeton Park; Buyer: Rania Gerges and Ramy Rawfilos; Seller: Bary Bochra Abader Barsoum and Haroun Soltan; $650,000.
3003 Fountainbrooke Drive, Brentwood, Fountainbrooke; Buyer: Mary Ann and William Robert Smith; Seller: Karla Ibarra and Juan Carlos Thomas Living Trust; $945,000.
9252 Carrisbrook Lane, Brentwood, Annandale; Buyer: John P Steele; Seller: Kelly M and Wesley M Foss; $1,850,000.
918 Bluff Road, Brentwood, Concord Realty; Buyer: Johanna Turner; Seller: Marilyn A and Lawrence Byrd Jr; $825,000.
8103 Devens Drive, Brentwood, Brenthaven; Buyer: Elizabeth Anne and Christopher Ray Bowman; Seller: Mary A and Michael T Vivelo; $1,155,000.
9715 Capstone Court, Brentwood, Hidden Creek; Buyer: Melissa Nicole Smith-Parrish and Jeremy Dail Parrish; Seller: Nader Bahri and Farnaz Niknejad; $760,000.
1620 Clearview Drive, Brentwood, Mooreland Estates; Buyer: Shihui Lie and Kang Du; Seller: Nichole Marie and Daniel Keith Johnson; $380,000.
9224 Chickasaw Court, Brentwood, Indian Point; Buyer: Kristene G and Steven Anthony Turner; Seller: Courtney M and Andrew H Harris; $1,251,000.
9101 East Cambridge Court, Brentwood, Brentmeade Estates; Buyer: Yana Gostyunina and Konstantin Shulgin; Seller: Sherry L and Cristopher M Bryant; $1,250,000.
1332 Holly Tree Gap Road, Brentwood; Buyer: Makenzie and Anthony Ruberto; Seller: Deah and Mark Hayden; $758,500.
459 Franklin Road, Brentwood; Buyer: Prime Nashville LLC; Seller: Sally and Barry Cowan; $400,000.
9267 Fordham Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Shari Lynn and Troy Allan Roseboom; Seller: Legend Homes LLC; $2,255,642.
406 Cornwall Drive, Brentwood, Meadow Lake; Buyer: Nancy B and Donald E Baldwin Trust; Seller: Christie L Vanlandingham; $1,100,000.
9152 Demery Court, Brentwood, Somerset; Buyer: Holly and Bryan M Perdue; Seller: Mark J LeClair; $852,000.
48 Governors Way, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Wendy L Haynes-Kechik and Keith G Kechik; Seller: Schumacher Homes LLC; $3,529,740.
298 Jones Parkway, Brentwood, Annandale; Buyer: Michael E Graham; Seller: Christine and Carl Barry Cohen Family Trust; $2,900,000.
1004 Blakefield Drive, Brentwood, Magnolia Vale; Buyer: Amber and Nicholas Raskulinecz; Seller: Jenny and Jared Sciullo; $2,200,000.
6528 Hidden Hollow Trail, Brentwood; Buyer: Kelly C Baldwin; Seller: Linda P Stewart; $1,150,000.
Vacant lot on Red Oak Drive, Brentwood; Buyer: Alexis and Daquan Jones; Seller: Cates Family 2007 Trust; $999,000.
6004 Wellesley Way, Brentwood, Landmark of Brentwood; Buyer: Patricia H Grove; Seller: Christian Lee Lanham; $850,000.
1894 Traditions Circle, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Danielle and James M Conkwright Jr; Seller: Legacy Homes of TN LLC; $1,522,173.
9549 In-a-Vale Lane, Brentwood, In-a-Vale Estates; Buyer: Kristen MacKowiak and Kyle Drake; Seller: Walkiria Investments LLC; $775,000.
1895 Traditions Circle, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Bittersweet Revocable Living Trust; Seller: Aspen Construction LLC; $1,899,900.
9026 Carnival Drive, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: West Family Trust; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $1,585,235.
8113 Maryland Lane, Brentwood, Brenthaven; Buyer: Alyssa Cramer and Matthew Mason; Seller: J & B Holdings LLC; $1,030,000.
7039 Willowick Drive, Brentwood, Willowick; Buyer: Barbie and Bruce Shahan; Seller: Adrienne and David Innis; $971,000.
9485 Wicklow Road, Brentwood, Glenellen Estates; Buyer: Dianne Horwitz; Seller: Jihyun and Young Song; $1,300,000.
1725 Mallory Lane, Brentwood, Interstate Industrial Park; Buyer: AFN ABSPROP002 LLC; Seller: ARC HR5STP1001; $3,650,000.
355 Jones Parkway, Brentwood, Annandale; Buyer: Alana and Austin Alexander; Seller: Billie and Eric Colton; $2,649,000.
9525 Edenbrook Court, Brentwood, Edenbrook Estates; Buyer: Olga N Tarakanova and Alexander E Gildenberg; Seller: Lots of Room LLC; $2,300,000.
9021 Old Smyrna Road, Brentwood; Buyer: Teresa and William Edward Wehby Jr; Seller: Delores S Wehby Revocable Trust; $800,000.
37046
9024 Nestling Ridge Court, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $134,025.
7081 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Benjamin Huger Harrison; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $649,585.
6904 Guffee Terrace, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Doris E and Paul D Steinkraus; Seller: Tracy M and Robert W Good; $775,000.
6915 Flat Creek Road, College Grove; Buyer: Lorielle and Gabriel Agraso; Seller: Sandra J and Willis P Sturdivant; $710,000.
7239 Harlow Drive, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: OJT LLC; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; $1,100,000.
4849 Byrd Lane, College Grove; Buyer: Premier Homes Inc; Seller: Elizabeth Ann and Matthew Steven Bogosian; $450,000.
7522 Whiskey Road, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: Joseph Kelly Moi; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; $1,600,000.
7432 Flatbush Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Sara E and William F Pennington; Seller: McDaniel Estates Partners LLC; $575,866.
7445 Flatbush Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Sumayanaz Shaik Nisar Ahmed and Alif Abdul; Seller: McDaniel Estates Partners LLC; $521,920.
7440 Flatbush Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Pamela K Calvert; Seller: McDaniel Estates Partners LLC; $536,522.
9137 Sawtooth Lane, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Randle Family Trust; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $617,500.
6 lots on McDaniel Road, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: McDaniel Estates Partners LLC; Seller: Propst Realty Nashville LLC; $870,000.
37062
7621 Cumberland Drive, Fairview, Rolling Acres; Buyer: Liliana Ines and Dennis Michael McDermott; Seller: Katherine Kelley Redovian and Sean B Dye; $320,000.
7211 Bahne Road, Fairview; Buyer: Chelsey Lee and Richard Kevin Sawtell; Seller: Terrance Lee Wafful; $630,000.
7301 Kempton Court, Fairview, Aden Woods of Castleberry; Buyer: Keena C Wright-Heyman and Alfred J Heyman; Seller: Judy F and James W Grant; $678,250.
7155 Kingston Road, Fairview; Buyer: Krista L and Justin Nix; Seller: Hoffman Happy Acres LLC; $835,000.
7813 Chester Road, Fairview, Rolling Acres; Buyer: Jordan Conner and Paul Harris; Seller: Shelby Phillips; $267,000.
5003 Bobo Court, Fairview, Cumberland Estates; Buyer: Molly J Nichols; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $395,625.
4003 Brazelton Way, Fairview, Cumberland Estates; Buyer: Elizabeth Erin Green and Justin Elrod; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $346,088.
7327 Lakelet Cove, Fairview, Pennock Place; Buyer: Darlene Archer and Ernest Edward Bortner III; Seller: Century Communities of TN LLC; $397,255.
Vacant lot on Highway 96 North, Fairview; Buyer: Elevation Partners TN LLC; Seller: McRedmond Family Partnership; $680,000.
2002 Ambie Way, Fairview, Cumberland Estates; Buyer: Rachel Corrin Fainter and Eric Stanton Hayden; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $402,190.
7374 Brush Creek Road, Fairview; Buyer: Dana L Risvold and Noel T Borden II; Seller: Thomas Wright Nabors; $100,000.
7203 Little John Lane, Fairview, Chester Creek; Buyer: Angela Cobb and Peyton Jennings Boyd; Seller: Kristie J Burnett; $297,000.
Vacant lot on Highway 96 North, Fairview; Buyer: Linda and Mark Williams; Seller: Albert D Smith Jr; $150,000.
2006 Ambie Way, Fairview, Cumberland Estates; Buyer: Katie Redovian and Sean Bradley Dye; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $401,351.
37064
420 Figuers Drive, Franklin, School Manor; Buyer: Adrien and Michael Craig Lynch; Seller: Pamela J Maples; $415,000.
411 Luna Court, Franklin, Henley; Buyer: Paula and Michael Buckley Living Trust; Seller: Jennifer and J Craig Morrison; $1,625,000.
324 Liberty Pike #335, Franklin, Jamison Station Condos; Buyer: Christina L Bowling; Seller: Liberty Pike LLC; $689,900.
400 Sugartree Lane #320, Franklin, Maplewood Office Park; Buyer: Katherine C and David P Market; Seller: Wendi and Justin Zebell; $825,000.
3211 Gardendale Drive, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: Larn Home Trust; Seller: Casey and Benjamin Johnson; $430,000.
1714 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Dorene J and Monte D Schaefer; Seller: Holly Kristine and Eric Thomas Ledieu; $1,325,000.
284 Stonehaven Circle, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Janice R and Phillips M Lee Jr; Seller: Pamela A and Rhori D Johnston; $681,750.
409 Melander Court, Franklin, Belle Vista; Buyer: Rachel and Jonathan Izor; Seller: Ellen Westman and Kenneth Allen Chin; $1,005,000.
2014 Cabell Drive, Franklin, Riverbluff; Buyer: Donna and Zane King; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $750,000.
1334 Mallard Drive, Franklin, Boyd Mill Estates; Buyer: Gage Arnold; Seller: Kayla K and Robert E Stanfield; $329,000.
399 Forrest Park Circle, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Lacey and Nicholas Hungerford; Seller: Morgan L and Matthew J Lindeman; $622,900.
1021 Oleander Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Donna E and Michael R Rucker; Seller: Jenifer and Michael Rucker; $515,000.
Vacant lot on Murfreesboro Road, Franklin; Buyer: Arnold Homes LLC; Seller: Jewell Thompson Hunter; $590,000.
7624 Pewitt Road, Franklin; Buyer: EDG Consortium LLC; Seller: Jeremiah Pewitt; $300,000.
400 Fontaine Drive, Franklin, Founders Pointe; Buyer: Dennis S Ty; Seller: Lee W and John L Boone; $630,000.
1-3 Jamison Station Lane, Franklin, Jamison Station; Buyer: Carrie M Anderson; Seller: Delia L and William C Box; $825,000.
4314 Ambergate Court, Franklin, Ambergate; Buyer: Carolanne and Brian McClelland; Seller: Tracy Cothran and Elizabeth Barnett; $1,100,000.
4731 Peytonsville Road, Franklin; Buyer: White Eagle Revocable Trust; Seller: Jeanene P and Gregory Trey Vaughn; $2,500,000.
1060 Natchez Valley Lane, Franklin, Natchez Valley; Buyer: Karen Sinclair and Paul Drake; Seller: John Casillas; $935,000.
133 Bertrand Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Sarah and Blake Thornell; Seller: Jennifer Rose Killen; $183,000.
3030 Portland Court, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Sabita Tamrakar and Atullya Dangol; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $723,150.
734 Willowsprings Boulevard, Franklin, Willowsprings; Buyer: Melissa and Gregory A Meador; Seller: Jan L and James F Runnels; $687,500.
825 Walden Drive, Franklin, Chestnut Bend; Buyer: Sonya D and Jon R Roberts; Seller: Rhonda and Brett W Bunce; $875,000.
348 Stonegate Drive, Franklin, Riverview Park; Buyer: Kelsey E and Ryan J Neises; Seller: Julie C and Kaleb M Haines; $450,750.
1200 Signature Court, Franklin, Keystone; Buyer: Torvik Living Trust; Seller: Laura E and John T Worth; $990,000.
166 Sturbridge Drive, Franklin, Sturbridge Pointe; Buyer: Michelle Nicole Gallina and Michael Walsh Gannon; Seller: Matthew and Andrew Stevenson; $1,528,000.
189 Rivergate Drive, Franklin, Riverview Park; Buyer: Molly McCormick and Bruce Jackson Wilcox; Seller: Jessica Karen Pereira and Patrick Robert Hayes; $402,000.
218 Bancroft Cove, Franklin, Rogersshire; Buyer: Ryan Glosniak; Seller: Mary Ann and Christopher Antonio Polley; $675,000.
4465 Gosey Hill Road, Franklin; Buyer: Laura and Nic Stone; Seller: Amy Tomlin and Christopher Nelson; $235,326.
3140 Vera Valley Road, Franklin, Spencer Hall; Buyer: Marsh S W Irrevocable Trust; Seller: Melissa B and Robert M Horn; $585,000.
461 Alfred Ladd Road East, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Whitney B and Kyle M Davis; Seller: Nicole and Jon Cossin; $755,000.
5744 North Lick Creek Road, Franklin; Buyer: Julyetta P Rush and Matthew W McKinley; Seller: Joanne E and John A Ramos; $110,000.
728 Del Rio Pike, Franklin, Del Rio Commons; Buyer: Dina Soyfer and Sergey Nikolskiy; Seller: Judith B Semmerling and Michael B Semmerling Trusts; $286,000.
324 Liberty Pike #231, Franklin, Jamison Station Condos; Buyer: Samantha and Troy Larson; Seller: Franklin 240 LLC; $595,000.
2450 Durham Manor Drive, Franklin, Durham Manor; Buyer: Heather Godber and Andrew Finkelstein; Seller: Barry Dane Alexander; $1,500,000.
1310 Porter Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Paige L and Brent E Glendinning; Seller: Kimmra O and Jeffrey O Hingher; $980,000.
661 Pembroake Lane, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Jessica Sterling and Steven Charles Morris; Seller: Deborah S and Matthew M Boggs; $635,000.
280 Stonehaven Circle, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Carly A and Robert E Camilleri; Seller: Emily R and Christopher D Wilterdink; $610,000.
183 Heathersett Drive, Franklin, Dallas Downs; Buyer: Outdoor Property Trust I; Seller: Nancy L and Miles A Tudor; $479,500.
217 2nd Avenue South, Franklin; Buyer: Westbrook Cool Springs Investments LLC; Seller: Cynthia B and Henry Hine; $1,274,629.
2713 Kennedy Court, Franklin, Residences at South Wind; Buyer: Hitesh Dhingra; Seller: Michael Walters; $249,500.
3133 Brimstead Drive, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: Ingrid and John Knott; Seller: Karen A and David DeGeorge; $597,500.
533 Ardmore Place, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Cassidy and Joshua Turner; Seller: Sarah Ann Ortkiese; $1,249,000.
1521 Lewis Private Lane, Franklin, Coveted Views; Buyer: Franklin Hill Partners LLC; Seller: Cheryl Ketner Family Trust; $620,000.
1509 Lewis Private Lane, Franklin; Buyer: Cheryl Ketner Family Trust; Seller: Franklin Hill Partners LLC; $998,000.
Vacant lot on Greenbrier Road, Franklin; Buyer: Stephanie L Watson-Kelley and Randall R Kelley; Seller: Barbara Ann and Jimmy Davis; $125,000.
11 Lynn Court, Franklin, Idlewood; Buyer: Lauren and Joshua Shorey; Seller: Ernesto Rodriguez and Eduardo Plaza Javier; $475,000.
215 Turnbrook Lane, Franklin, Riverview Park; Buyer: Kristen Dawson and Thomas Hadzor; Seller: Paul M Schendel Revocable Living Trust; $325,000.
724 Jasper Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Emma Briggs and William Neal Holmes; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $860,607.
101 Ormesby Place, Franklin, Millgate; Buyer: Tara Dwyer; Seller: Sandra and Bruce E Saunders; $425,000.
932 Beamon Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Michon Renee and William J Wickett; Seller: Lynne P and Gerard M Killeen; $814,000.
1006 Fair Street, Franklin, Fair Park Cottages; Buyer: Diane and Shannon Curtis Revocable Trust; Seller: Jessica V and Jeremy J Sheridan; $1,893,300.
2243 Brienz Valley Drive, Franklin, Brienz Valley; Buyer: Linda Lee Hankins; Seller: Nancy Elizabeth and Terry Lee Williams; $1,375,000.
800 Jasper Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Nicholle and Zachary Long; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $1,117,880.
2006 Cumberland Valley Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Nikki-Dee Ray and David Hunter Wren; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $823,341.
808 Newcomb Street, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Soujanya Polisetty and Shyam Sunder Meela; Seller: Rekha Koppada and Dharani Kumar Krishnamurthy; $677,500.
3025 Blueberry Lane, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Trudy Fisher; Seller: Dorothy L Emmons Revocable Trust; $452,000.
113 Magnolia Drive, Franklin; Buyer: Investment VII-Whitney LLC; Seller: Franklin Ashley Court Partners LLC; $19,560,000.
660 Springlake Drive, Franklin, Willowsprings; Buyer: Sara E and Daniel J Davis; Seller: Barbara and Jerome Bojczuk; $829,000.
1336 Ascot Lane, Franklin, Redwing Meadows; Buyer: Crystal Gail and Spencer Donald Moroney; Seller: Dorothy C and Billy G Giles; $575,000.
37067
240 Dandridge Drive, Franklin, Cannonwood; Buyer: Brenda Connell and Matthew Cassabon; Seller: Jacie and Evan Abrahama; $600,000.
136 Trinity Road, Franklin; Buyer: Chandler Andrew Thurmon; Seller: Manish Kharat; $248,000.
3024 Liberty Hills Drive, Franklin, Liberty Hills; Buyer: Chris Tabscott II; Seller: Whitney B and Edward M Prewitt II; $448,098.
208 Vantage Way, Franklin, Cross Creek; Buyer: Rose Family Trust; Seller: Sarah and Kent Knuth; $902,500.
1007 Dunrobin Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Clare Elizabeth and Douglas Witter; Seller: King Trust; $775,000.
111 Hurstbourne Park Boulevard, Franklin, Hurstbourne Park; Buyer: Andrea Marie and Brian Meinardi; Seller: Christina G and Chad H Buckner; $973,000.
304 Sterling Park Boulevard, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Lindsey and Nicholas Ruszkowski; Seller: Judy K and Richard K Sandstrom; $800,000.
Property on Tower Circle PVT, Franklin, Franklin Park; Buyer: Camden Franklin Park LLC; Seller: Franklin Park Unlevered Holdco LLC; $89,100,000.
109 Breckenridge Road, Franklin, Breckenridge South; Buyer: Tracy and Nokihomis Willis; Seller: Janet H and Dan K Phillips; $544,000.
4508 Stagecoach Circle, Franklin, Watkins Creek; Buyer: Sarah Franze and Aref Jabbour; Seller: Pamela A and Billy D Woodard; $975,100.
2110 Albany Drive, Franklin, Albany Pointe; Buyer: Hillarie and Brian Clevlen; Seller: Karen and Stephen Dambach; $1,010,000.
622 Huffine Manor Circle, Franklin, Andover; Buyer: Parker Bolden Howell; Seller: JTC Property Trust #4; $375,500.
716 Huffine Manor Circle, Franklin, Andover; Buyer: Mary Anne McQuillan; Seller: Margaret J Mather Revocable Trust; $382,500.
205 Kensington Place, Franklin, Royal Oaks; Buyer: Danette Lynn and Dale Douglas Van Duyn; Seller: Darcy and Scott Holverson; $570,000.
1713 Players Mill Road, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Chelsea and Stephen Foust; Seller: Heather Gwinn and Daniel Pabon; $700,000.
1523 Braden Circle, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Sanjeeta and Vikas Shrivastava; Seller: Eileen and Thomas A Donahue; $588,600.
1045 Harwick Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Janine and Thomas McDermott; Seller: Kim Williams; $855,000.
1021 Tulloss Road, Franklin; Buyer: Ronald Fincher; Seller: Edna C Amacher; $3,200,000.
2134 Melody Drive, Franklin, Falcon Creek; Buyer: Delphine Asonfac Burdick; Seller: Howard Edwin Grant; $315,000.
9014 Chardonnay Trace, Franklin, Chardonnay; Buyer: Sarah Zimmer and Francisco Pulido; Seller: Kimberly S and Blane C Clark; $940,000.
333 Springhouse Circle, Franklin, Caldwell Estates; Buyer: Emma Pierce Davidma and Tanner Griffin Martin; Seller: Cynthia L and Jeffrey S Seeman; $650,000.
37069
110 Doral Drive, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Patricia Behmand; Seller: Laurie A and Mason E Murphy; $815,000.
120 Cleburne Street, Franklin, Cleburne; Buyer: Laura Saul Properties LLC; Seller: Tony W Syler; $400,000.
238 Halberton Drive, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Lauren Nichols and Todd Allen Batson; Seller: Laura Lyn and Don Donahue; $850,000.
2404 McIntyre Court, Franklin, Sneed Forest; Buyer: Virginia and Ryan Shuler; Seller: Cheryl W and Jeffrey C Phillips; $810,000.
1116 Vaughn Crest Drive, Franklin, Laurelbrooke; Buyer: Elder Revocable Trust; Seller: Susan B Holmes Revocable Living Trust; $1,600,000.
214 Poydras Street, Franklin, Carolina Close; Buyer: Locklear Revocable Living Trust; Seller: Dina M Tobin-Gorman and Slayton P Gorman; $2,350,000.
2412 Los Olivos Court, Franklin, Foxen Canyon; Buyer: Lisa N and Michael J Whitten; Seller: Marshia A Jones-Spencer and Ted K Spencer; $1,250,000.
665 Legends Crest Drive, Franklin, Legends Ridge; Buyer: Page Nichole Songer-Plew and William Raymond Plew; Seller: Thea Moore and Timothy Kevin Baur; $1,525,000.
712 Aylesford Court, Franklin, River Landing; Buyer: Megan B and Joshua G Johnson; Seller: Rebecca K Griffith; $980,000.
1217 Temple Crest Drive, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Barbara Ellen and Michael James McCoy; Seller: Barbara T and Stephen P Bakich; $955,000.
2346 Clare Park Drive, Franklin, Gateway Village; Buyer: Stephanie Lynette and Lloyd Aric Austin; Seller: Robert T Forman Revocable Living Trust; $555,000.
2242 South Berrys Chapel Road, Franklin; Buyer: Community Housing Partnership of Williamson Co Inc; Seller: Mary James; $470,000.
402 Lake Valley Drive, Franklin, Legends Ridge; Buyer: Kristina S and Marion A Brown; Seller: Mohssen Sharifi; $460,000.
245 Spencer Creek Road, Franklin, Monticello; Buyer: Susan R Bowen and Liza Friske; Seller: Andrews Family Trust; $1,250,000.
5011 Rizer Point Drive, Franklin, Rizer Point; Buyer: Kristy Shao-Hsien Chen and Curtiss Pierce Sherwood; Seller: Kathleen D and David Scott Koon; $715,000.
905 Hawthorne Court, Franklin, Cottonwood Estates; Buyer: Jessica Sheridan; Seller: Traci S Phillips; $655,000.
2007 Trent Park Drive, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Sheue-Jiau and Dong-Ping Wang; Seller: Jeffrey A Palmucci; $399,900.
1174 Echo Lane, Franklin, Echo Estates; Buyer: Robin Prange and Thomas Christopher Schreiber; Seller: Robert Jordan Taylor Jr; $1,260,000.
37135
3160 Locust Hollow, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Melissa M and Eric D Carpentier; Seller: Angela S Pottmeyer; $510,000.
1877 Erlinger Drive, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: Brown Family Trust; Seller: Janet and Wayne Philpot; $879,900.
9810 Clovercroft Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Stacy and James Maciuk; Seller: The Estate of Betty J Vernon; $410,000.
2700 Cortlandt Lane, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: Peter S Lewis; Seller: Lauren M and Ryan J Boyens; $515,000.
104 Whitney Park Drive, Nolensville, Whitney Park; Buyer: Lesley J and Scott T North; Seller: Kristal H and Cameron E Boone; $755,000.
1028 Lawson Lane, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Bailey and Richard Barton; Seller: Wendy A and Edward V Allen; $1,035,000.
209 Dobson Branch Court, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Opendoor Property Trust I; Seller: Elizabeth A and Gil S Cunningham; $467,300.
37174
1004 Elkhorn Court, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Jerylyn Andrews and Nicholas Bohlender; Seller: Danica Leigh and James Ryan Giffen; $757,625.
2048 Keene Circle, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Cori Marie and Ryan William Macy; Seller: Christina Harold and David E Gerstein; $550,000.
6015 Trotwood Lane, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Connie D and John Michael Francis; Seller: Ashley and Michael Thornton; $604,000.
3034 Everleigh Place, Spring Hill, Belshire; Buyer: Erica N and Matthew P Freeman; Seller: Julie A and Stephen J Cole; $550,000.
3005 Gari Baldi Way, Spring Hill, Benevento East; Buyer: Angela Wilson and Jeffrey Perkins; Seller: Kathy and Dennis Smyth; $640,000.
3018 Langston Place, Spring Hill, Willowvale at Harvey Springs; Buyer: Afsaneh and Allen Caden; Seller: Lindsay Rae Hunter; $546,000.
Property on Ringo Private Lane, Spring Hill, Wilkerson Place; Buyer: Crescent Homes TN LLC; Seller: Buckner Lane LLC; $900,000.
9041 Safe Haven Place, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Toni and Jared Fallon; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $643,331.
1546 Halifax Drive, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Christine Ohair and Marqus Thomas; Seller: Carl Thompson; $457,000.
7010 Salmon Run, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Katie and Aaron Middleton; Seller: Courtney and Nathanael Craig Mahy; $600,000.
2051 Belshire Way, Spring Hill, Belshire; Buyer: Sherri Duarte; Seller: Brittnee Clair and Robert Brent Netherland; $567,000.
1012 St Hubbins Drive, Spring Hill, Campbell Station; Buyer: Kimberly Beam and Robert Patrick Holmes III; Seller: Laura and Joseph Patrick McGlynn; $621,000.
1713 Stephenson Lane, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: Jeremy Cho; Seller: Ann and George Moran; $375,000.
3019 Romain Trail, Spring Hill, Wakefield; Buyer: Toni Ann and Christopher Ben Pratt; Seller: Douglas Alan Richards; $380,777.
1065 Cantwell Place, Spring Hill, Belshire; Buyer: Lenna R Krause and Thomas J Honken; Seller: Wendy Michelle and Darin S Stairs; $720,000.
4003 Alice Springs Court, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Jo Ann and Thomas Dolph Larson; Seller: Debra A and Mark S Kamp; $675,000.
1090 Cantwell Place, Spring Hill, Belshire; Buyer: Karen B and James Bradford Ramsay; Seller: Jennifer L and Samuel R Marsh; $725,000.
6050 Kidman Lane, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Christina Thibault; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $588,208.
100 Mary Ann Circle, Spring Hill, Petra Commons; Buyer: Chelsea Owens and Carson Walker Reed; Seller: William M Wilson; $330,000.
6003 Wallaby Court, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Hollie and William Cummings; Seller: Leslie T and Steven Frisch; $775,000.
4001 Gari Baldi Way, Spring Hill, Benevento East; Buyer: Regan A and Timothy G King; Seller: Chad Staten; $544,900.
5005 Perth Court, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Alba Ibarra and Javier Ocana; Seller: Kristin and John Insana; $680,000.
110 Crestwood Lane, Spring Hill, Lexington Farms; Buyer: Opendoor Property Trust I; Seller: Alexander W Balagna; $405,600.
1252 Chapmans Retreat Drive, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: Catherine Mary and Siegfried Karl Gengl; Seller: Wendy and Jason A Deats; $415,000.
3035 Havasu Drive, Spring Hill, Campbell Station; Buyer: Angelica Torres and Herbierto Cota; Seller: Jo Ann and Thomas D Larson; $460,000.
1288 Chapmans Retreat Drive, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: Andrew Richard Sears; Seller: Karen A and Christopher M Sgarlata; $415,000.
1063 Nealcrest Circle, Spring Hill, Buckner Crossing; Buyer: Darlene and Robert Whitmore; Seller: Julie J and James M Lucas; $402,300.
1029 Aenon Circle, Spring Hill, Crossing at Wades Grove; Buyer: Ann M Dore; Seller: Taylor Celeste Hughes and Andrew Gerard Herbert; $425,000.
4012 Madrid Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Elisabeth and Brian Douglas Spunaugle; Seller: Lindsey P and Lee Brasher Burbank II; $546,900.
1010 Lowrey Place, Spring Hill, Baker Springs; Buyer: Zillow Homes Property Trust; Seller: Jaren and Ryan Ezzell; $320,100.
37179
3210 Pleasantville Bridge Road, Thompson’s Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Lork Mikesell and Brian Lucking; Seller: Robin F and Daniel J Goodrich; $840,000.
3828 Everyman Way, Thompson’s Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Louann R and Ronald B Cook; Seller: Lauren and Michael Crockett; $875,000.
2884 Americus Drive, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Carrie and Mitchell Chase Jackson; Seller: Kristian Lape and Kelsey Kernodle; $499,900.
602 Bethel Court, Thompson’s Station, Brixworth; Buyer: Anna D Benz; Seller: Jane C and Brian E Hinkley; $656,000.
2832 Americus Drive, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Christine Maroon and James Stuart Grindstaff; Seller: Amanda and Matthew Reddish; $490,000.
2032 Callaway Park Place, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Candace and Dustin Jenkins; Seller: Gina and Timothy Joseph Santel; $678,000.
2632 Paddock Park Drive, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Kyle Krajenka; Seller: Candace and Dustin Jenkins; $640,000.
2516 Westerham Way, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Teri Lyann and Ryan David Froman; Seller: John A Graffam Revocable Trust; $465,000.
1065 Rochelle Avenue, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Maureen E Hunter Living Trust; Seller: Lisa and Grant Bradshaw; $487,500.
2864 Thompson’s Station Road East, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Stacie Nichole Cammilleri; Seller: Martha C Wilhoite and Walter Boyd Crutcher; $270,000.
2208 Chantry Place Lane, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Mary E and Christopher C Romes; Seller: Karen A and Robert J Sarley; $665,000.
3061 Americus Drive, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Kathleen and Stephen A Smith; Seller: Robert M Cietek Jr; $750,000.
2113 Burgin Drive, Thompson’s Station, Whistle Stop Farms; Buyer: Amanda and Matthew Reddish; Seller: R G Custom Homes LLC; $818,706.
2100 Branford Place #322, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Julia M Bergeth; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $364,275.
1511 Danville Circle, Thompson’s Station, Picketts Ridge; Buyer: Sherl Alford and Ahmet Ucmakil; Seller: Michelle Scott; $264,014.
5232 Mead Park Drive, Thompson’s Station, Vale Creek; Buyer: Kayla and Cody Johnson; Seller: Trena M and Donald R Cook Jr; $900,000.
2320 Canterbury Trail Drive, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Leeann Lacrouts and Jay Benjamin Givan; Seller: Hood Development LLC; $551,774.
