PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF JUNE 23, 2021
37014
8032 Backwoods Private Drive, Arrington, Troubadour; Buyer: Adams Marriage Trust; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; $2,450,000.
37027
722 Wilson Pike, Brentwood, Carondelet; Buyer: C S Park Holdings LLC; Seller: David Jong Min Ma; $650,000.
1217 Knox Valley Drive, Brentwood, Brenthaven East; Buyer: Keri and Houston Wyatt; Seller: Jennifer and Cory Rexford; $880,000.
5113 Woodland Hills Drive, Brentwood, Fountainhead; Buyer: Spencer Pulley; Seller: Beth Lewis and Mark Wells Miller; $1,522,000.
9264 Prestmoor Place, Brentwood, Lansdowne; Buyer: Amy and James Roach; Seller: Paige R and Brett H Wells; $1,370,000.
9725 Northfolk Drive, Brentwood, Chestnut Springs; Buyer: Petre Nicolae; Seller: Aya S Patterson; $425,000.
1627 Volunteer Court, Brentwood, Mooreland Estates; Buyer: Heather Legieza; Seller: Brandi Richards; $515,000.
1915 Parade Drive (includes 3 lots), Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Drees Premier Homes Inc; Seller: Whistler Farms LLC; $900,000.
2 parcels on Sunset Road, Brentwood; Buyer: Susan A and Blake E Davis; Seller: Evans Dean Pope Jr; $490,000.
9520 Edenbrook Court, Brentwood, Edenbrook Estates; Buyer: Lora and Timothy J Brown; Seller: Lots of Room LLC; $2,300,000.
1307 Robert E Lee Lane, Brentwood, Brentwood Hills; Buyer: Heather Marie and Robert Lawrence Marvin; Seller: Elizabeth Hannah; $199,900.
9486 Highland Bend Court, Brentwood, Preserve at Concord; Buyer: Jacey A Rhoads Trust 50% and Jared E Rhoads Living Trust 50%; Seller: Ashley and Parker Rains; $1,350,000.
9712 Amethyst Lane, Brentwood, Woodlands at Copperstone; Buyer: Elizabeth E and Christopher T Morris; Seller: Smith Revocable Living Trust; $1,060,000.
9259 Berwyn Court, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Michelle B Maldonado and Mark E Lubbers; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $1,844,358.
800 Kathridge Court, Brentwood, Chenoweth; Buyer: Janice Quill; Seller: Kristen Cole and Gregory Gaul; $1,100,000.
8013 Warner Road, Brentwood, Concord Green; Buyer: Adam Feingold; Seller: Allen E Whitt; $696,595.
5109 Albert Drive, Brentwood, Stonehenge; Buyer: Jenny and Joel Wingard; Seller: Brenda k Miles; $499,000.
1212 General MacArthur Drive, Brentwood, Concord Country Estates; Buyer: Cheri D and Darin S Haberman; Seller: Sally W and Robert Neely; $517,000.
9020 Brentmeade Boulevard, Brentwood, Brentmeade Estates; Buyer: Brooke Kepley; Seller: Gwen K Spann; $945,000.
1101 Sunset Road, Brentwood, The Estates of Bonbrook; Buyer: Deborah Rather-Grubbs and William J Grubbs; Seller: Donna Lee A Dencker Investments Services Trust; $1,850,000.
1875 Charity Drive, Brentwood, Morgan Farms; Buyer: Brook N and Marc Dube; Seller: Stephanie Sexton; $1,550,000.
8903 Palmer Private Way, Brentwood, Marshall Place; Buyer: SDT LLC; Seller: Loraine C and Nikhil A Paranjape; $535,000.
37046
7581 Whiskey Road, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: Backwoods Spec Ventures LLC; Seller: Backwoods Holdings LLC; $1,307,678.
6827 Glenn Lane, College Grove; Buyer: Debra M and Ronald R Oliver; Seller: Rebecca Haskins; $512,000.
7040 Vineyard Valley Drive, College Grove, Vineyard Valley; Buyer: Danielle C and Sean T Brobston; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $779,900.
7065 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Chaya and Vincent Chavez Jr; Seller: NVR Inc; $689,275.
9040 Nestling Ridge Court, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $134,025.
8025 Backwoods Private Drive, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: LTMDP Living Family Trust; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; $1,850,000.
6 vacant lots on McDaniel Road, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: McDaniel Estate Partners LLC; Seller: Propst Realty Nashville LLC; $870,000.
7429 Flatbush Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Samantha Kate Schneider and Bradley Eugene Passons; Seller: McDaniel Estate Partners LLC; $524,252.
37062
7008 City Center Way, Fairview, Bowie Commons; Buyer: PBLX Fairview Associates LLC; Seller: Bowie Commons LLC; $11,600,000.
7101 Catherine Drive, Fairview, Fernvale Heights; Buyer: Felicia Knox; Seller: Jamie R and Stevie R Turner; $280,000.
Highway 96 North (Quitclaim with consideration), Fairview; Buyer: Nancy Perrott and Clinton Roy Taylor; Seller: Addie Mai and C E Collier; $8,250.
3 parcels on Kingston Road, Fairview; Buyer: Dina Lee and Travis Earl Degen; Seller: Donna G and Maurice E Tidwell; $1,250,000.
7110 Waynes Lane, Fairview; Buyer: Linda Mealer; Seller: Melissa Dawn and Monte James Neumeyer; $344,400.
7145 Catherine Drive, Fairview, Fernvale Heights; Buyer: Karen and Richard Ganulin; Seller: Patricia Ann and Melissa Black Paschal; $285,000.
2003 Ambie Way, Fairview, Cumberland Estates; Buyer: Michelle Dawn Hughes; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $402,237.
37064
131 Bluebell Way, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Melanie Rose and Justin Zachery Campbell; Seller: Belinda Gail and Jared Levy Marcel; $619,100.
1010 Wetzel Drive, Franklin, Riverbluff; Buyer: Kellie Louise and Adam Michael Partin; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $687,484.
991 Westhaven Boulevard #12, Franklin; Buyer: Sjostrand Revocable Marital Trust; Seller: Jennifer G Chunn; $550,250.
202 Old Liberty Pike (includes 2 parcels), Franklin; Buyer: Katelyn Eder and Benjamin Andrew Griffith; Seller: Mary C and Hans A Dewitz; $585,000.
309 Larkspur Cove, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Cassandra and Austin Stephens; Seller: Lindsey M and Brandon M Bullock; $530,000.
2005 Loston Court, Franklin, Creekstone Commons; Buyer: Amanda and Ryan Dejong; Seller: Lauren Spangler and Parks Pennington; $675,000.
800 Vintage Green Lane #301, Franklin, Shadow Green Condos; Buyer: Catherine Lanette Burr; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $284,990.
1745 Masters Drive, Franklin, Keystone; Buyer: Lauren Lewis and Brian Jones Family; Seller: Amy E Cimorelli; $750,000.
2705 Kennedy Court, Franklin, Residences at South Wind; Buyer: Jill Arnold and Duwayne Matz; Seller: Michael B Walters; $250,000.
2111 Quail Court, Franklin, Boyd Mill Estates; Buyer: Katina Ministries Inc; Seller: Zahra and Mohammad Serati; $384,900.
218 Gloucester Street, Franklin, Yorktown; Buyer: Shaina and Jeremiah Lee Morton; Seller: Shenita Pinkerton; $689,500.
318 Holcombe Lane, Franklin, Belle Vista; Buyer: R L Builders LLC; Seller: Belle Vista Phase 3 LLC; $80,000.
6113 Stags Leap Way, Franklin, Stags Leap; Buyer: Cynthia Mary and Randal William Karg; Seller: Rachael and Matthew Dziedzic; $705,000.
930 Horizon Drive, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Colin Ross; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $709,193.
5007 Fullbright Court, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Ashley E Searcy; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $765,754.
806 Jasper Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Amy M and Bennett D Westbrook; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $957,320.
109 Arlington Place, Franklin, Monticello; Buyer: Katelin and Christopher Megert; Seller: Morgan and Joshua Thompson; $575,000.
724 Fair Street, Franklin; Buyer: Susan A and Jeffrey A Rietveld; Seller: Seth Hardison Sparkman Jr; $885,000.
240 Granger View Circle, Franklin, Cedarhill; Buyer: Hillary and Luke Stansfield; Seller: L Danielle and Michael Stewart; $507,000.
203 Beasley Drive, Franklin, Century Industrial Park; Buyer: Richland South LLC; Seller: Carol and Charles Raines; $1,300,000.
444 Irvine Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Rebecca Gray and Glennon Franklin; Seller: Linda M and Ronald Roof; $701,000.
801 West End Circle, Franklin, West End Circle; Buyer: Mary Paula Paterson; Seller: Tracie D Hoss; $358,000.
1600 West Harpeth Road (Quitclaim), Franklin; Buyer: Rojo Prop 50% and Worthington Partners LP 50%; Seller: JJB Partners LP; $275,000.
5168 Donovan Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Deanna and Kevin Ziesig; Seller: Brenda and David Peterson; $1,150,000.
Property on Boyd Mill Pike, Franklin; Buyer: Baird Graham; Seller: Marilyn Virginia Hunter; $1,650,000.
825 Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Paula W and Steven D Lawrence; Seller: Stonegate Homes LLC; $1,606,768.
2030 Cumberland Valley Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Deepika Gooje and Srikanth Dubbaka Kishan; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $900,342.
206 Mary Webb Street, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Lisa Coleman; Seller: Tina R and Philip E Morris; $550,000.
241 Poteat Place, Franklin, Monticello; Buyer: Jody and Arik Todd Killion; Seller: Gina B and Searcy Battle Page Jr; $1,100,000.
4317 Peyt-Trinity Road, Franklin, Brooklands; Buyer: Hidden Valley Homes LLC; Seller: Brookhaven Development LLC; $1,065,000.
4317 Peyt-Trinity Road, Franklin, Brooklands; Buyer: Andrea and Tyler White; Seller: Hidden Valley Homes LLC; $175,000.
4317 Peyt-Trinity Road, Franklin, Brooklands; Buyer: Eric Baurle; Seller: Hidden Valley Homes LLC; $575,000.
4317 Peyt-Trinity Road, Franklin, Brooklands; Buyer: Mary Beth and Marc Jones Joint Revocable Trust; Seller: Hidden Valley Homes LLC; $600,000.
4018 Natures Landing Drive, Franklin, Natures Landing; Buyer: Leslie A and Steven A Folkes; Seller: Capitol Homes Inc; $930,403.
2014 Echelon Drive, Franklin, Echelon; Buyer: Janet and Erik Nelson; Seller: Jennie and Jeffrey Sims Living Trust; $750,000.
130 Prince William Lane, Franklin, Reid Hill Commons; Buyer: Joanne and Richard Klich; Seller: Cyd C and Lawrence J Casselman Joint Revocable Trust; $415,000.
5000 Gracious Drive, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Sujatha Bondi and Rama Krishna Nandamuri; Seller: Ashlesha Patkuri and Abhishek Yerra; $440,000.
1101 Parkview Drive, Franklin, The Hill; Buyer: Carmen C and Kelly O'Brien Kennedy; Seller: Karen Wilkinson; $582,000.
656 Springlake Drive, Franklin, Willowsprings; Buyer: Gerald L Freitas Trust; Seller: Martha B and Griffin T Bland; $785,000.
3000 Fernshaw Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Prashanthi Bejugam and Raja Shekar Thatipamula; Seller: NVR Inc; $569,380.
800 Vintage Green Lane #204, Franklin, Shadow Green Condos; Buyer: Tammie L and Rene C Osborne; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $317,990.
213 Cavanaugh Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Kimmra O and Jeffrey O Hingher; Seller: Monica Rivera and Richardo Castillo-Galvan; $1,590,000.
730 Jasper Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Brenda and David Peterson; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $1,139,554.
3208 Chase Point Drive, Franklin, Daventry; Buyer: Muinat A Taiwo; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $840,515.
800 Vintage Green Lane #305, Franklin, Shadow Green Condos; Buyer: Margaret P Hogshead; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $384,990.
5200 Second Creek Lane, Franklin, Water Leaf; Buyer: Suzanne Stolarz and Kelly Ladwig; Seller: Carbine & Associates LLC; $1,465,746.
Property on Peyt-Trinity Road, Franklin, Brooklands; Buyer: Hidden Valley Homes LLC; Seller: Spring Hollow Development LLC; $320,000.
445 Avon River Road, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Joelle and James Colhour; Seller: Maureen and Daniel Muse; $630,000.
130 1st Avenue South, Franklin, Brownstones on 1st; Buyer: Kathy J Ward; Seller: Jennifer L Porter and Kevin M Ross; $1,750,000.
515 Cobert Lane, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Christine and Michael Jones; Seller: Julie Ann and Patrick Curtis Berry; $630,000.
625 Bakers Bridge Avenue, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Karen and Stephen Dambach; Seller: 625 Bakers Bridge Partnership; $5,300,000.
2280 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin, Stone Valley; Buyer: Foster Family Trust; Seller: Cole Investments LLC; $335,000.
5913 North Lick Creek Road, Franklin; Buyer: Alyce and Mark Scrivner; Seller: Teisha and Scott Ault; $565,000.
5111 Aberleigh Private Lane, Franklin, Aberleigh; Buyer: Hidden Valley Homes LLC; Seller: Tracy Lauren and Justin Ryan Stiegler; $450,000.
437 Truman Road West, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Sarah and Craig Steckley; Seller: Meggin G and Philip L Hadden; $865,000.
104 Prince William Lane, Franklin, Reid Hill Commons; Buyer: Susan E and Jack E Bechtel; Seller: Laverne T Campbell; $450,000.
120 Good Neighbor Road, Franklin; Buyer: Spence Apeel Land and Timber Co Inc; Seller: Mary and Joshua Rains; $350,000.
1100 West Main Street #2, Franklin, Colony House Condo; Buyer: Virginia MacVeigh and Brian Kelly Cook; Seller: Stephanie Welch Trust; $263,000.
1605 Ridley Court, Franklin, Keystone; Buyer: Stacey Lyn and Terry Allen Bohlke; Seller: Kirsten Lee Lipert; $900,000.
428 Galloway Drive, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Charity and Ryan Loche; Seller: Denise J and Roger Bryan Greenway Jr; $706,500.
37067
1110 Waverly Place, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Akanksha Shukla and Sachin Talwar; Seller: Katie and Michael Bernas; $600,000.
204 Verde Meadow Drive, Franklin, Village of Clovercroft; Buyer: Guillermo Sergio Cuevas Berea; Seller: Barbara Meagan Glover; $632,000.
6023 Sunrise Circle, Franklin, Morningside; Buyer: Schmeisser Chiharu; Seller: Mary Jane and Kevin Ray White; $297,000.
200 Padgett Court, Franklin, Richards Glen; Buyer: Ninette Menna and Keith E Chapman; Seller: Heather and Anthony Collaro; $550,000.
6064 Sunrise Circle, Franklin, Morningside; Buyer: June and J B Miller; Seller: Ann M Barber; $457,000.
3024 Liberty Hills Drive, Franklin, Liberty Hills; Buyer: Jennifer and Tom Lunsford; Seller: Chris Tabscott II; $480,000.
1109 Cross Creek Drive, Franklin, Cross Creek; Buyer: Zachry Littrell and James M Kifer; Seller: Paul E Norrid; $370,000.
4023 Trail Ridge Drive, Franklin, Cedarmont Farms; Buyer: Mary and Philip Shelato; Seller: Peggy and George Pobst; $695,000.
2025 Daylily Drive, Franklin, Garden Club; Buyer: Heathere Gwinn and Daniel Pabon; Seller: Kathryn Nichols and Joseph Willis Jessie; $1,200,000.
3204 Chase Point Drive, Franklin, Daventry; Buyer: Prabhjot and Sourabh Gijwani; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $881,855.
123 Grant Park Drive, Franklin, Residences of Grant Park; Buyer: GT2B Trust; Seller: James Keith Bustin; $527,500.
304 Pennystone Circle, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Kelley A and Justin R Smits; Seller: June B and J B Miller; $750,000.
3027 Coral Bell Lane, Franklin, Garden Club; Buyer: Anne Elizabeth and David A Roloff; Seller: Courtney Anne and Matthew Christopher Rodgers; $910,000.
4426 North Chapel Road, Franklin; Buyer: Amelia H Dumford Irrevocable Trust; Seller: Ronda Lea Rinker; $650,000.
1708 Decatur Circle, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Nathan Weldon Sandford and Weldon William Sanford; Seller: Jeanne M and Larry E Jones; $370,000.
37069
1503 Kimberleigh Court, Franklin, Laurelbrooke; Buyer: Matthews Family Trust; Seller: Runyon-Hass Family Trust; $1,900,000.
612 Lawrin Park, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Denise L and Fred Muelhausen; Seller: Ninette Giardina; $450,000.
2342 Old Natchez Trace, Franklin; Buyer: ONT Investments LLC; Seller: Mary P and John Y Howard; $1,320,000.
2340 Old Natchez Trace, Franklin; Buyer: ONT Investments LLC; Seller: Jane E Howard; $1,320,000.
1007 Scramblers Knob, Franklin, Deerfield; Buyer: Lannie W Neal Jr; Seller: Tennie J and John B Summitt; $1,300,000.
2327 Harts Landmark Drive, Franklin, Foxen Canyon; Buyer: Kathleen Mary and Michael Davis; Seller: Joyce Ann and Leslie Harold Mosier; $1,225,000.
1111 Beechs Tavern Private Trail, Franklin; Buyer: Elizabeth Frances Keleshian; Seller: Deborah M and Fred M Crean; $1,200,000.
Property on Cherry Grove Road, Franklin, Cherry Valley; Buyer: Jennifer and Donald Meyer; Seller: Darcy S and Jeff M S Kaplan; $308,000.
105 Crestfield Place, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Tiffany and Joshua Foy; Seller: Kim D and Tim D Woodward; $556,500.
125 General J B Hood Drive, Franklin, Battlewood Estates; Buyer: Alice and Albie Vollero 2002 Trust; Seller: Rhee Ann Robinson and Bobby G Warrington; $650,000.
284 Gateway Court, Franklin, Commons at Gateway; Buyer: Holly Hockaday; Seller: Larry Lumme; $480,000.
42 Prescott Place, Franklin, Prescott Place; Buyer: Sharon K and William R Adams; Seller: Tina M and Michael C Belli; $339,900.
428 Coburn Lane, Franklin, River Landing; Buyer: Nancy Taylor and Richard Irvine Manning Jr Joint Living Trust; Seller: Ashlie S and Mark T Freeman; $1,326,000.
1100 Howell Drive, Franklin, Hillsboro Acres; Buyer: Rebecca S Arnold and Trevor A Prather; Seller: Scottie and Richard Domenico; $325,000.
1030 Walesworth Drive, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Elizabeth and June Andree; Seller: Robi K McMillan-Mayfield; $281,900.
37135
1252 Craigleigh Drive, Nolensville, Woods at Burberry Glen; Buyer: Lauren Meness and Ryan Jordon Boyens; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $641,115.
2630 York Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Heather and Joshua Leonard Bedwell; Seller: Lindsey M and Daniel T Ladd; $680,000.
1017 Brittain Downs Drive, Nolensville, Brittain Downs; Buyer: Anasandra and Carlos Ramirez; Seller: James W Fitzsimmons III; $850,000.
7615 Nolensville Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Rebecca J and George R Wolgemuth; Seller: Rioux Family Revocable Trust; $929,000.
1920 Vine Street, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Melinda and Christopher Kisich; Seller: Cassey J and Robert T Bloomfield; $829,900.
1609 Dandelion Court, Nolensville, Ballenger Farms; Buyer: Noman Hussain; Seller: Leslie Morgan and Slade Forrest Exley Jr; $575,000.
2120 Sugar Mill Drive, Nolensville, Sherwood Green Estates; Buyer: Karen and Mark F Smith; Seller: Haley Lambright and Joseph Patrick Lee; $720,000.
215 Kelbrook Drive, Nolensville, Burkitt Village; Buyer: Yazdian Development Group Inc; Seller: SAF Properties LLC; $140,000.
1981 Eulas Way, Nolensville, Eulas Glen; Buyer: Anthony Gianeselli; Seller: Lori L and Robert G Carlson; $800,000.
956 Redstone Lane, Nolensville, Burkitt Village; Buyer: Yazdian Development Group Inc; Seller: SAF Properties LLC; $140,000.
952 Redstone Lane, Nolensville, Burkitt Village; Buyer: Yazdian Development Group Inc; Seller: SAF Properties LLC; $140,000.
3141 Locust Hollow, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Alana L and James Matthew Sutherland; Seller: Kristen R Elsden and Keith W Howland; $535,000.
4010 Wingfield Drive, Nolensville, Kingsbarns; Buyer: Eileen M and Timothy G Brown; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $910,731.
533 Mildenhall Lane, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Anastasia Solange Cullum and George Franklin Hix; Seller: Rhonda Lemay; $590,000.
2441 Orchard Street, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: Kelly and Thomas T Dowling; Seller: Rebecca L and Brendan Ulrich; $575,000.
1031 Crossfield Drive, Nolensville, Whittmore; Buyer: Mariam Girges and Bola Gabriel; Seller: Allison Wilson; $581,300.
8040 Warren Drive, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Anna and Seth Alexander; Seller: Amanda and Paul Weissert; $675,000.
37174
4184 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Carol Hurst; Seller: Lee Ann and Jay B Givan; $550,000.
1615 Pacer Court, Spring Hill, Ridgeport; Buyer: Candra L and Zachary Lyle Davis; Seller: Darrel A Rinehart; $370,000.
1715 Dorset Court, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Julie A and Ron A Peoples; Seller: Adam P Logan; $371,000.
3029 Grunion Lane, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Sultan and Kahraman Tanriverdi; Seller: Dawn Marie and Randall Byron Haight; $595,000.
2507 Lewisburg Pike, Spring Hill; Buyer: Levy Lane LLC; Seller: Lindsey R and Michael Brent Pedrick; $815,000.
4002 Gersham Court, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: Tonya and Charles Peterson; Seller: Callianne and Mark Deschner; $358,125.
2850 Hurt Road, Spring Hill; Buyer: Madelyn Diane and Nicholas McCamey; Seller: R L Builders LLC; $590,000.
1710 Shane Drive, Spring Hill, Shannon Glen; Buyer: Laura Burford; Seller: Lisa Ann and Patrick D Weston Trusts; $360,000.
1059 Harvey Springs Drive, Spring Hill, Willowvale at Harvey Springs; Buyer: Emily Caroline and Kory Michael Morash; Seller: Denise A and Cory P Dugan; $536,000.
4918 Main Street #4, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Business Park; Buyer: Andrea Harbison; Seller: Cobia Development Co Inc; $285,000.
3101 Appian Way, Spring Hill, Benevento; Buyer: Trube Cassandra and Danny Joe Miller; Seller: Stacey L and Heath W Northrup; $740,000.
4013 Madrid Drive, Spring Hill, Wade's Grove; Buyer: Priscilla E and John Gottron; Seller: Tamara and Mark R Berg; $576,200.
2505 Euclid Drive, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Endora M and Thomas Franklin Feick; Seller: Kathryn D and Michael D Wrye; $328,000.
2268 Dewey Drive, Spring Hill, Wakefield; Buyer: Kari Ann and John Michael Dominick MacKiewicz; Seller: Lisa J and Stephen P Conine; $351,000.
5018 Speight Street, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Eva Barden and Crystal McDonald; Seller: Emily E and William C Kester; $416,000.
3030 Everleigh Place, Spring Hill, Belshire; Buyer: Tiana Lee and John Walter Rownd; Seller: Kimberly G and Richard A Wood III; $630,250.
104 Mary Ann Circle, Spring Hill, Petra Commons; Buyer: Cari Jennings; Seller: Julie Willett; $299,900.
2951 Hearthside Drive, Spring Hill, Candlewood; Buyer: Shannon Porter; Seller: Catherine E Delaney and John J Scully; $355,000.
37179
2784 Rutland Court, Thompson’s Station, Crowne Pointe; Buyer: Allison Newman and Aaron Don Lagrone; Seller: Charles E Ferrell; $440,000.
2021 Firtree Way, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Ashley Anderson Gallun; Seller: Jamie Lynn and Jason Bradford Eldridge; $528,500.
6625 Hatcher Lane, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Jennifer L and Gary G Resnick; Seller: Robert H Scale; $53,500.
2214 Chantry Place Lane, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Kara and Barrett Roudabush; Seller: Beverly J and Luke A Dinsdale; $641,000.
2724 Carena Terrace Court, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Elise Marie and Marc Allen Tepner; Seller: Hood Development LLC; $524,336.
2788 Aston Woods Lane, Thompson’s Station, Aston Woods; Buyer: 2003 Hofheinz Family Trust; Seller: Opendoor Property Trust I; $450,000.
2616 Paddock Park Drive, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: James G Condon; Seller: Catherine Bell and David Michael Nichols; $596,100.
2 lots on Vinemont Drive, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Phillips Builders LLC; Seller: Summit Builders Corp; $300,000.
4657 Bethesda Road, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Ferrari Partners LP; Seller: Evelyn Goodloe Williams Trust and Evelyn Goodloe Williams; $1,175,000.
2360 Stockwood Trail, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Michelle Jean and Andrew John Nordstrom; Seller: Vanessa and Jonathan Turner; $685,000.
3069 Americus Drive, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Maureen E Hunter Living Trust; Seller: Suzanne H and Kevin J Nelson; $700,000.
3400 McGee Cove, Thompson’s Station, Cameron Farms; Buyer: Klesitz Realty LLC; Seller: Cherilyn A and Clinton R Redwine; $475,000.
