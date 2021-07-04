PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF JUNE 3, 2021
37027
123 Governors Way, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Erin P Keiko Saito and Aaron Matthew McMurtray; Seller: Patsy H and Joel W Turner; $1,257,500.
2 vacant lots on Edenwilde Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Insignia Homes LLC; Seller: Holt Witherspoon LLC; $1,105,000.
1556 Copperstone Drive, Brentwood, Brookfield; Buyer: Kerri and Gregory Stoner; Seller: Christina and James T Virgini; $805,000.
9230 Old Smyrna Road, Brentwood; Buyer: Harlan Development LLC; Seller: Barbara D and Roger E Mick Trusts; $8,500,000.
18 Angel Trace, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Dugout Property Trust; Seller: Compton Revocable Living Trust; $1,526,000.
9720 Split Log Road, Brentwood, Williamson County Schools; Buyer: Freedom 1776 LLC; Seller: Tim C Hill; $1,341,900.
9409 Lake Shore Drive, Brentwood, Liberty Downs; Buyer: Jennifer and Tim Ruane; Seller: Leanne and Clinton Binkley; $1,225,000.
1533 Gesshe Court, Brentwood, Chestnut Springs; Buyer: Donne Eve and William Paul Corbin; Seller: Ritu and Devin Clementi; $480,000.
9572 Hampton Reserve Drive, Brentwood, Hampton Reserve; Buyer: Melanie R and David M H Vitalli; Seller: Carole Atalla; $1,450,000.
9248 Lehigh Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Emilie K and Stephen C Petrovich; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $2,901,333.
9524 Edenbrook Court, Brentwood, Edenbrook Estates; Buyer: Sally and Matthew Sea Cullerton; Seller: Lots of Room LLC; $2,500,000.
8900 Palmer Private Way, Brentwood, Marshall Place; Buyer: Myrvete and Marc Korenberg; Seller: SDT LLC; $625,000.
804 Pine Terrace Drive, Brentwood, Borgata; Buyer: Hyosil and Justin Kim; Seller: Charles Lee Kim; $650,000.
1804 Camborne Place, Brentwood, Morgan Farms; Buyer: Patricia and Dante Dewitt; Seller: Shouvik K Das; $2,189,000.
1017 Falling Leaf Circle, Brentwood, Windstone; Buyer: Suha Haddad and Omar Samir Assi; Seller: Mary Nell and James Andrew Jackson; $1,450,000.
286 Grovehurst Lane, Brentwood, Annandale; Buyer: Valerie Ann and John Ryan Martin; Seller: Misun and Harold Porter; $1,635,000.
1334 Holly Tree Gap Road, Brentwood; Buyer: Sarah P and Parker Jost; Seller: Holly Tree LLC; $589,900.
616 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Rylie A Jost; Seller: Sarah P and Parker D Jost; $340,000.
1409 Montmorenci Pass, Brentwood, Cartwright Close; Buyer: Foley Family Trust; Seller: Trace Construction Inc; $6,750,000.
1728 Surrey Drive, Brentwood, Montclair; Buyer: Contessa L and Jonathan E Erhardt; Seller: Julie Elizabeth and Reo Eugene Hining; $1,325,000.
1909 Oakhampton Place, Brentwood, Oakhampton; Buyer: Pamela and John Leonard; Seller: Janice C Foust; $900,000.
9427 Raven Hollow Road, Brentwood, Raintree Forest; Buyer: Rachel Mante and Chun Leung; Seller: Lesli R and Danny C Norris; $860,000.
1830 Barnstaple Lane, Brentwood, Morgan Farms; Buyer: Jennifer and Bradford Kelly; Seller: Tracy and Anthony V Mollica; $1,375,000.
5341 Virginia Way, Brentwood, Maryland Farms; Buyer: Beaman Ventures Inc; Seller: William O Caldwell; $2,800,000.
1170 Brookwood Avenue, Brentwood, Lynhurst; Buyer: Michael Jason Morgan; Seller: Suzanne Vega; $752,000.
800 Turnbridge Drive, Brentwood, Concord Crossing; Buyer: Mollie J and Martin P Crockett; Seller: Kelly Lee Kantz-Ferguson and Michael R Ferguson; $745,000.
Property on Arden Court, Brentwood, Arden Woods; Buyer: Marianne and Joseph Huddle; Seller: Melany and Tobin Pierson; $1,800,000.
1428 Red Oak Drive, Brentwood, Southern Woods; Buyer: Opendoor Property Trust I; Seller: Ginger Ann and William Dwight Stutts Jr; $623,300.
1126 Waller Road, Brentwood; Buyer: Sonja and Doyle Glen O'Dell; Seller: Rosemarie and Raymond McMaster; $750,000.
37046
7054 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Sharon Matlock and Robert H Page Jr; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $608,340.
7024 Vineyard Valley Drive, College Grove, Vineyard Valley; Buyer: Sandra R and William Harrison Crabtree Jr; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $698,961.
7436 Flatbush Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Warner Trust; Seller: McDaniel Estate Partners LLC; $607,426.
6556 Windmill Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Kierra Ojo; Seller: Natalie B and Mitchell J Tolzmann; $925,000.
6737 Pleasant Gate Lane, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Margaret and Paul Mabury; Seller: Nicole A and Courtney D Russell; $550,000.
6773 Pleasant Gate Lane, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Libby and Brian A Doucet; Seller: Sue E and John G Jevin; $625,000.
7160 Neills Branch Drive, College Grove, Vineyard Valley; Buyer: Tammy and Thomas L Simpson; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $713,389.
8480 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Trace Construction Inc; Seller: Jane E and Kevin T Hoffmeyer; $530,000.
6790 Lane Road, College Grove; Buyer: Anderson Rigoberto Sierra; Seller: Peter A Volpitta; $1,100,000.
8024 Backwoods Private Drive, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: Quiny Jones; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; $2,000,000.
7437 Flatbush Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Salenya and Brandon Chevez Curry; Seller: McDaniel Estate Partners LLC; $581,678.
7247 Harlow Drive, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: Aspen Construction LLC; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; $1,300,000.
4840 Smithson Road, College Grove; Buyer: Catherine Henley and David Raymond Kennedy III; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $936,800.
9309 Thatchbay Lane, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Isabel A and Larry E Burcher II; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $166,250.
6844 Choctow Road, College Grove; Buyer: Sheila L and Jacob P Plahuta; Seller: Mary Lou Carey; $660,000.
6834 Giles Hill Road, College Grove; Buyer: Tara and David Hays; Seller: Timothy D Hartley; $195,000.
8720 Wolfsbane Lane, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Susan L and Nicholas P Fasano; Seller: Kathleen and Michael R Feagley; $2,330,000.
4926 Byrd Lane, College Grove; Buyer: Jackie Lynn York and Robert Michael Galotti; Seller: Annie L Farrar; $1,050,000.
37062
7162 Horn Tavern Road, Fairview, Oak Tree; Buyer: Stacy Anne Baird; Seller: Cheryl Le Walker; $140,000.
7309 Allans Ridge Lane, Fairview, Kyles Creek; Buyer: Kelly and Anthony Heath; Seller: Amanda and Michael May; $595,000.
7201 Keynsham Drive, Fairview, Castleberry Farm; Buyer: Michelle and Edgar Ray Luther Jr; Seller: Milford A Vedaa; $406,250.
1013 Brayden Drive, Fairview, Cumberland Estates; Buyer: Erin M and Charles Dennis McKibben; Seller: Sarah M and John Ryan Dowdy; $525,000.
7222 Sleepy Hollow Road, Fairview; Buyer: Amanda and Matthew Mangrum; Seller: Victoria M and Chase T Thompson; $525,000.
7115 Glenhaven Drive, Fairview, Glenhaven; Buyer: Langdon Family Revocable Trust; Seller: Kelly and Michael N Reynolds; $335,000.
7217 Meadow Wood Road, Fairview, Meadow Wood Acres; Buyer: Donne and Scott Carl Underwood; Seller: Karie Lin Falder-Saeed and Muhammad Badar Saeed; $490,000.
7162 Chessington Drive, Fairview, Aden Woods of Castleberry; Buyer: Lois and James McAlister; Seller: Elizabeth P and James W Yawn; $600,000.
7120 Hall Lane, Fairview; Buyer: Richland Estates LLC; Seller: Barbara S Seaborn Irrevocable Trust; $2,000,000.
7212 Clearview Drive, Fairview, Clearview Meadows; Buyer: Opendoor Property Trust I; Seller: Blake Lilley; $263,200.
7203 Hidden Lake Drive, Fairview, Thompson’s Landing; Buyer: Saisha and Kaleb Meredith; Seller: Clayton T Rhylander; $455,000.
7130 Fernvale Springs Way, Fairview, Fernvale Springs; Buyer: Jennifer Washechek; Seller: Sylvia Wilson; $272,000.
Vacant lot on Fallen Bee Tree Road, Fairview; Buyer: Maxcountry Properties LLC; Seller: Kathryn and Richard Chadwick Lagrone; $404,000.
7311 Stirrup Lane, Fairview, Stable Acres; Buyer: Chad Nickolas Kendrick and Devan Adamek Kendrick; Seller: Northcutt Custom Homes LLC; $90,000.
7121 Birch Bark Drive, Fairview, Chester Estates; Buyer: Rachel Chapman; Seller: Molly Charlene and Ryan Henry Patrick McHenry; $297,900.
37064
1702 Bluelake Court, Franklin, South Point; Buyer: Sarah Walker and Jeremy Lawrence Hoag; Seller: Tina and David Fritz; $810,000.
Property on Old Highway 96, Franklin; Buyer: Pertex LLC; Seller: Frank S Houle Jr; $440,720.
5 vacant lots on Conar Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $1,170,500.
1635 Cooper Creek Lane, Franklin, Carlisle; Buyer: Patricia and Richard Dye; Seller: Shirley H and Donald S Moss; $1,125,000.
2004 Moultrie Circle, Franklin; Buyer: Rhonda Sellers; Seller: Rebecca R James and James W Lotz Jr; $502,750.
1356 Barkleigh Lane, Franklin, Carlisle; Buyer: Susan and Dennis Warner; Seller: Cynthia Jacobs and James M Glennan; $1,045,000.
378 Glendower Place, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Sarah R and Andrew D Martin; Seller: Dawn A and Ryan L McMaster; $642,000.
1091 Natchez Valley Lane, Franklin, Natchez Valley; Buyer: Molly Elizabeth and Dale Allen Chassey 2010 Irrevocable Living Trust; Seller: Sean K Darnell; $335,000.
519 Black Tea Way, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Snehasis Snehanjali Das and Niranjan Sahoo; Seller: Simmons Ridge Joint Venture; $442,500.
4121 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin; Buyer: Liautaud Development Group LLC-96 Series; Seller: Kristal F David and John C Turner Jr; $1,350,000.
Vacant lot on New Highway 96 West, Franklin; Buyer: Amber L and William C Fones; Seller: Hugh T Nichols; $145,050.
1804 Gunnerson Lane, Franklin, Swansons Ridge; Buyer: Deborah Kay and William Houston Brown; Seller: Heist LLC; $1,300,000.
918 Horizon Drive, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Pamela J Cross; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $710,787.
2 parcels on Meredith Place, Franklin, Magnolia Place; Buyer: Meredith Holdings LLC; Seller: Tom Lochbihler; $1,050,000.
2002 Largo Court, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Crystal A and Adam B George; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $808,069.
924 Horizon Drive, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Candace W and Ronald C Jones; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $783,113.
2013 Inland Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Susan Angela and Timothy Dale Chapin; Seller: Vernetta Gail and Martin Edward Zeller; $532,500.
601 Boyd Mill Avenue#C1, Franklin, Laurelwood; Buyer: Jane and John Narcissi; Seller: Betty J Smith Trust; $204,500.
636 Beamon Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Katherine Lewandowski and Christopher Marian Nowacki; Seller: Mustafa Almarhoon; $740,000.
6025 Huntmere Avenue, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Denise Ann Hamer; Seller: Amanda Wheeler and Michael Hagans; $575,000.
Vacant lot on Garrison Road, Franklin, Cliffs at Garrison Creek; Buyer: Cameron C & S Development; Seller: Cliffs at Garrison Creek LLC; $2,200,000.
2210 Springdale Drive, Franklin, Oakwood Estates; Buyer: Christine and Baron C Miller; Seller: Courtney J and Charles Beau Garrett; $605,000.
5027 Water Leaf Drive, Franklin, Water Leaf; Buyer: Massie Family Trust and Bangs Revocable Living Trust; Seller: Tabatha and Jeffrey A Dehainaut; $1,905,000.
169 Lancaster Drive, Franklin, Harpeth Meadows; Buyer: Connie Louise and Michael D Moser; Seller: Victoria L and Randolph Dunham; $1,150,000.
Vacant lot on Lancaster Drive, Franklin, Harpeth Meadows; Buyer: Connie Louise and Michael D Moser; Seller: The Estate of Robert N Moore Jr; $10,000.
316 Bel Aire Drive, Franklin, Highland Gardens; Buyer: Marie and Matt Ferguson; Seller: K P Capital 4 LLC; $470,000.
1530 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Wendy and Mark Eddy; Seller: Courtney S and Brennan J Paris; $1,442,750.
601 Boyd Mill Avenue #K1, Franklin, Laurelwood; Buyer: Christian Heur; Seller: Charles Michael Thomas; $205,000.
315 Cherry Drive, Franklin, Keegans Glen; Buyer: Alan Emmett Eatherly; Seller: April and John Michael West; $455,000.
107 Swain Circle, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Lisa Bolen and Jeffrey Novosad; Seller: Jeanne M and Steven P Roche; $499,000.
1101 Downs Boulevard #220, Franklin, Hardison Hills; Buyer: Catherine Elyse Thomson; Seller: Halle R Jarnagin and Anthony J King; $257,000.
1415 Eliot Road, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Sally Joan and Todd Kevin Richardson; Seller: Nancy J and Dale B Mowry Revocable Living Trust; $835,000.
3113 Blazer Road, Franklin; Buyer: Cynthia M King; Seller: Mary Beth and Cary Dean Hughes; $479,000.
600 Edgewood Boulevard, Franklin, West Meade; Buyer: Hannah C and Ryan Minnigan; Seller: Jeanette and Jimmie Tinch; $335,000.
5892 Bending Chestnut Road, Franklin; Buyer: Tara Briana Kelley and William Patricio Martinez; Seller: Jean D and Kelly A Cheveallier; $540,000.
5900 Pinewood Road, Franklin; Buyer: Elexis Q and Matthew L Saylor; Seller: C R Crews Jr KC Trust; $365,000.
102 Cottage Lan, Franklin, Vandalia Cottages; Buyer: Ashlyn Pierce and Brian Meneguzzi; Seller: Bonnie and Paul Hoppe; $480,000.
791 Edwards Drive, Franklin, Rebel Meadows; Buyer: Woodridge Homes LLC; Seller: Rebel 118 LLC; $329,000.
14 Daniels Drive, Franklin, Jamison Station; Buyer: Stephanie L and David C Vozza; Seller: Elizabeth Smith and Michael Lee Maxwell; $935,000.
6201 Tall Timbers Road, Franklin, Lookaway Farms; Buyer: Tiffany R Claran; Seller: Partners in Building of TN LLC; $1,503,839.
609 Boyd Mill Avenue #14, Franklin, Regency Square Condos; Buyer: Heidi Ann and Joseph Christian Ridley; Seller: Jacques Rene Sirois; $299,900.
2024 Cumberland Valley Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Devon Bank; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $1,005,616.
2024 Cumberland Valley Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Khadija and Abdulkadir S Mohamed; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $1,005,616.
906 Horizon Drive, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Maryann J and Jerry N Derck; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $789,963.
232 Fitzgerald Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Brooke and Andrew James Piasecke III; Seller: Phyllis D and Gary R Mitchell; $780,000.
307 Morning Mist Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Courtney and Brennan Paris; Seller: Christine M and Gaetano F Vastano; $1,550,000.
418 Wild Elm Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Carter and David G Webster; Seller: Sarah E and Jeffrey T Hodrick; $1,525,000.
315 Albert Circle, Franklin, Buckingham Park; Buyer: Alisan and Jacob Young; Seller: Jennifer and Andy Graham Jr; $592,500.
312 3rd Avenue South, Franklin; Buyer: JBT Trust; Seller: Mary Julia Alfrey and Lisa Nelson Asplundh; $1,950,000.
3411 Sweeney Hollow Road, Franklin; Buyer: Kimberly Gray 2008 Living Trust; Seller: Eugene Edwin Cotton; $2,000,000.
172 Heathersett Drive, Franklin, Dallas Downs; Buyer: Shirley Carlson Trust 102; Seller: Ethelene F Palmer Living Trust; $411,080.
327 Wise Road, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Brian Forbes; Seller: Heather and Joshua Bedwell; $915,000.
404 Mackenzie Way, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Lindsey and Brandon Bullock; Seller: Carol E and Eric W Stitz; $645,000.
3013 Portland Court, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Ronald Oliver Porter; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $730,754.
1204 Holly Hill Drive, Franklin, Redwing Farms; Buyer: Schuster Family Trust; Seller: Peggy S and David W Lowder; $510,000.
1205 Buckingham Circle, Franklin, Buckingham Park; Buyer: Cynthia H Johnson; Seller: Lisa and Mark Edington; $515,000.
1406 Granville Road, Franklin, Orleans Estate Condos; Buyer: Bethany L and Tracey B Harbin; Seller: Paige N Thomas; $264,000.
Vacant lot on Old Highway 96, Franklin; Buyer: Brian Porter Irrevocable Trust; Seller: Pertex LLC; $623,599.
401 Eddy Lane, Franklin, Cottages at Eddy Lane; Buyer: Anna Ivanova and Christian Schmidt; Seller: Blake E and Benjamin J Sparks; $1,049,000.
37067
3201 Aspen Grove Drive #C8, Franklin, Parkside at Aspen Grove; Buyer: Suzannah Gersten; Seller: James Bellamy Jr; $370,000.
1309 Pemberton Heights Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Julia J and Paul J Ngo; Seller: Opendoor Property Trust I; $600,000.
1526 Towne Park Lane, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Jong In Chon; Seller: Suzy I and Sang E Chun; $585,000.
318 Tippecanoe Drive, Franklin, Village of Clovercroft; Buyer: Tisha D Goodman and John J Edwards II; Seller: Susan K and Terrence Anthony Quill Jr; $648,000.
3050 Nolencrest Way, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Ronald Jason Zolkower; Seller: Patterson Company LLC; $516,166.
1096 Cedarview Lane, Franklin, Cedarmont Farms; Buyer: Sheri Lee and Michael Ray Lazear; Seller: Melissa R and Cliff S Houston; $906,500.
3326 Aspen Grove Drive #F, Franklin, Lincoln Square Condo; Buyer: 3LS Prop Inc; Seller: Westbrook Cool Springs Investments LLC; $3,275,000.
303 Hamlets End Way, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Leslie C and Clinton E Mather III; Seller: Floyd L Depalma Jr; $1,200,000.
3205 Chase Point Drive, Franklin, Daventry; Buyer: Ame Irene Hull; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $867,205.
37069
1228 Summer Haven Circle, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Halle R and Anthony J King; Seller: Elizabeth R and Ryan C Miles; $485,000.
1000 Chapel Lake Circle, Franklin, Legends Ridge; Buyer: Adrianne Clune and Rhett W Glauser; Seller: Genine and Jason Shafer; $1,650,000.
100 Ben Brush Circle, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Jessica and Christian Macari; Seller: Dieter Sevin Marital Trust; $440,000.
824 Legends Glen Court, Franklin, Legends Ridge; Buyer: Dovile and Ricardas Zizys; Seller: Cynthia M Valukas and Joseph A Kohl; $1,420,000.
1624 Whispering Hills Drive, Franklin, Laurelbrooke; Buyer: 1624 Whispering Hills Drive Property Trust; Seller: Marci Mason Family Trust; $3,600,000.
9011 Tarrington Lane, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Cardianal Trust; Seller: Staci Sedano; $531,900.
665 Legends Crest Drive, Franklin, Legends Ridge; Buyer: Paige Nichole Songer-Plew and William Raymond Plew; Seller: Thea Moore and Timothy Kevin Baur; $1,550,000.
1006 Glastonbury Drive, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Abigail and Matthew Hogue; Seller: Julia and Patrick Nolan; $650,000.
427 Coburn Lane, Franklin, River Landing; Buyer: Katelyn K and Thomas J Atwater; Seller: Kimberly and Kendall Graham; $1,030,000.
267 Gillette Drive, Franklin, River Landing; Buyer: Julia Lynn and Patrick Thomas Nolan; Seller: Sarah and David Sanders; $920,000.
1044 Barrel Springs Hollow Road, Franklin, Forest Home Farms; Buyer: Christine and Roderick Pimlott Revocable Living Trust; Seller: Amy W and Peter Burrus; $1,650,000.
253 St Andrews Drive, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: National Equity Inc Trust; Seller: Courtney C and John Wesley Carter; $735,000.
253 St Andrews Drive, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Maura Jean and Charles J Hoving; Seller: Courtney C and John Wesley Carter; $735,000.
37135
1260 Craigleigh Drive, Nolensville, Woods at Burberry Glen; Buyer: Kylee and Rupert Forde; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $611,635.
1200 Walkabout Court, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: Samantha and Clark Gray; Seller: Kylie A and Jesse M Johnson; $875,000.
7512 Nolensville Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Katheryn A Van Slyke Irrevocable Trust; Seller: Janice F and Ronnie E Bobo; $575,000.
940 Redstone Lane, Nolensville, Burkitt Village; Buyer: Esther F and Charles A Adefope; Seller: Joon Properties LLC; $549,900.
2728 Cortlandt Lane, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: Jenny and Aaron Matthew Warneld; Seller: Lucy E and Justin R Tucker; $571,000.
1244 Craigleigh Drive, Nolensville, Woods at Burberry Glen; Buyer: Susan M Gales-Spivey and Wayne J Spivey; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $598,113.
3056 Ballenger Drive, Nolensville, Ballenger Farms; Buyer: Patricia A and Henry L Johnson Jr; Seller: Kevin David Toye; $540,000.
109 Dylan Woods Drive, Nolensville, Dylan Woods; Buyer: 615 Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Chris Thomas Homes LLC; $245,000.
101 Dylan Woods Drive, Nolensville, Dylan Woods; Buyer: Kimberly Nicole and Louis Lincoln York Jr; Seller: Chris Thomas Homes LLC; $1,104,050.
1842 Abbey Wood Drive, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Jennifer and Seth Wilson; Seller: Jentry and Ryan Piekarski; $607,500.
741 Eldon Lane, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Christina and Larry Farley; Seller: Teila R and Santiago N Hernandez; $820,000.
1701 Kirkpatrick Court, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Christina Henley; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN Inc; $559,990.
2089 Autry Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Venkateswara Rao Chinta; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $644,036.
3080 Canal Street, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: Amir Takawe and Nevin Ghettas; Seller: Haylemichael Ferede and Rahel Bedada; $503,000.
400 Ramblewood Lane, Nolensville, Stonebrook; Buyer: Opendoor Property Trust I; Seller: Maria Besilda I Rimando-Kelly and James S Kelly; $485,200.
3149 Bradfield Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Cassandra Jacobs; Seller: Jenna and David Michael Stange; $870,000.
948 Redstone Lane, Nolensville, Burkitt Village; Buyer: Casey Cossitt and Clifton Thompson Jones; Seller: Yazdian Development Group Inc; $584,900.
37174
3007 Boxbury Lane, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: Neha Pravin Parab and Vijay Patil; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $514,990.
4005 Canberra Drive, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: National Residential Nominee Services Inc; Seller: Tracy Lynn and Michael Scott Losey; $650,000.
4005 Canberra Drive, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Williams Family Revocable Trust; Seller: National Residential Nominee Services Inc; $650,000.
14 lots on Grand Avenue, Spring Hill, Dartford; Buyer: Ole South Properties Inc; Seller: Amber Lane Development LLC; $250,000.
2928 Burtonwood Drive, Spring Hill, Burtonwood; Buyer: Kristy A and Dave M Borden; Seller: Deborah R and James T Bagley Jr; $425,000.
1026 Nealcrest Circle, Spring Hill, Buckner Crossing; Buyer: Lyndie D and Joseph Adam Milfort; Seller: Shannon K and Andres C Montana; $475,000.
Property on Thompson’s Station Road East, Spring Hill; Buyer: Nel Bel Sanctuary Bluff LLC; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $3,150,000.
2907 Sams Court, Spring Hill, Pipkin Hills; Buyer: BAF Assets 3 LLC; Seller: BAF 3 LLC; $327,000.
4031 Haversack Drive, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Sarah Catherine and Ryan D Grant; Seller: James Arthur Perkins; $620,000.
3024 Michaleen Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Kamala Priya Chinnam and Rakesh Chanda; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $522,333.
3016 Stewart Campbell Point, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Kathleen and Richard Arras; Seller: Kamala J and Jonathan W Rich; $660,000.
8042 Brightwater Way, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Deanna Lyne and Charles Anthony Geppi; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $602,789.
8026 Puddleduck Lane, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Norman Paul Sternfeld; Seller: Luanne and Daniel Charles Barbarino Jr; $610,000.
2040 Morrison Avenue, Spring Hill, Highlands at Campbell Station; Buyer: Deborah L and Dennis L Fenton; Seller: Phyllis G Hamilton; $381,500.
1718 Lantana Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Sri Durga and Krishna Ganesh Borra; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $506,364.
1919 Kittemer Lane, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Rhonda Johnson and Charles Leslie McGaw; Seller: Catherine A and Gregory A Gray Jr; $780,000.
2204 Dewey Drive, Spring Hill, Ridgeport; Buyer: Opendoor Property Trust I; Seller: Susan and Michael Oxford; $327,200.
1017 Fitzroy Circle, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Brittany T and Andrew M Fennessy; Seller: Monica Nicole and Wayne Dan Lewis Jr; $565,000.
3005 Trawler Court, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Nancy J and Dale B Mowry Revocable Living Trust; Seller: Kasey and Jeremy Frank; $876,000.
1003 Foust Court, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Sherrie and Brian Schiel; Seller: Megan Lonsway and Matthew P McCann; $500,000.
2062 Lequire Lane, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Stephen Spittle; Seller: Marsha B and Richard T Hawarah; $450,000.
2037 Fiona Way, Spring Hill, Chapmans Crossing; Buyer: Tammi J and John C Ettinger; Seller: Dominique Vannelli and William Payne; $440,000.
2029 Auld Tatty Drive, Spring Hill, Highlands at Campbell Station; Buyer: Victoria Werner; Seller: Janet Carlson; $286,000.
1433 Bern Drive, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Ashley Holcombe and Robert Payne Jr; Seller: Lisa and Gary Leppke; $426,000.
3033 Foust Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Meirav and Nir Yatziv; Seller: Susanna and Alan Maher; $564,900.
2904 Jim Warren Road, Spring Hill; Buyer: Kelly Waynette Faulkner Revocable Living Trust; Seller: Thelma Mai Smit Faulkner; $120,000.
1383 Round Hill Lane, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Place; Buyer: Susanna L and Alan W Maher; Seller: Virginia and Anthony Maher; $705,400.
703 Rain Meadow Court, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Joanna and Brian David Gervais; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $679,900.
3091 Sakari Circle, Spring Hill, Dakota Pointe; Buyer: Sridevi Kandikonda and Chenchalarao Subraveti; Seller: Ryan A Bailey; $542,000.
2005 Via Francesco Court, Spring Hill, Benevento East; Buyer: Karen J and Jon-Paul Dechellis; Seller: Shakevia Vonta Johnson; $550,000.
37179
2736 Cloister Lane, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Courtney P and Chad C Lister; Seller: Staci and Andrew Joseph Adair; $550,000.
2829 Americus Drive, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Paula Charlene and Glen Joseph Huey; Seller: Laura L Mayfield; $659,900.
5140 Bond Mill Road, Thompson’s Station, Mill at Bond Springs; Buyer: Laura Karen and Marc Brugnoni; Seller: Bethesda Road LLC; $389,000.
2788 Thompson’s Station Road East, Thompson’s Station, Pecan Hills; Buyer: Jody M and William Joseph Toman; Seller: Janet F and William Tinsley; $765,000.
2605 Milton Lane, Thompson’s Station, Cameron Farms; Buyer: Zillow Homes Property Trust; Seller: Michael Wayne Smith; $342,800.
3024 Littlebury Park Drive (includes 8 vacant lots), Thompson’s Station, Littlebury; Buyer: Drees Premier Homes Inc; Seller: Littlebury Development Co LLC; $1,368,000.
2600 Sporting Hill Bridge Road, Thompson’s Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Virginia Elizabeth and Anthony Wayne Maher; Seller: Deborah L and Michael R Crosno; $850,000.
2820 New Port Royal Road, Thompson’s Station, Crowne Pointe; Buyer: Kelli J and Sage R Stockton; Seller: Julie A Gorham; $425,000.
4861 Bethesday Road, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Anna and Cory Asbury; Seller: Jessica Ann and Ron Gingrey; $1,075,000.
