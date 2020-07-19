PROPERTY TRANSFERS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF JUNE 30, 2020
37027
2487 Titans Lane, Brentwood, Brookfield; Buyer: Carolyn H and Norman J Follis; Seller: Rosella Elaine and Michael E Franklin; $658,200.
1651 Kirkwood Place, Brentwood, Raintree Forest South; Buyer: Thomas Patrick Hinkley; Seller: Melissa and Darryl Mott; $785,000.
1807 Harpeth River Drive, Brentwood, Laurelwood; Buyer: Jenny M and David Gossett; Seller: Laura E and Thomas V Wilson Jr; $750,000.
9450 Norwood Drive, Brentwood, Raintree Forest South; Buyer: Sara L and Jason T McPherson; Seller: Amy Schroth Jones; $675,000.
9547 Dresden Square, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Robin Perkins Petty; Seller: Kathleen L and Craig Allen Lane; $467,500.
912 Bluff Road, Brentwood, Concord Realty; Buyer: Kelley Mast; Seller: Donna and Stevan
Armstrong; $675,000.
7005 North Lake Drive, Brentwood, Southern Woods; Buyer: Melissa and Brett Hammond; Seller: Karin L and Doug P Manhardt; $559,000.
815 Singleton Lane, Brentwood, Stonecrest; Buyer: Lilia S and Arturo Guzman; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $895,000.
5129 Prince Phillip Cove, Brentwood, Stonehenge; Buyer: Jessica Christine Samples; Seller: Angela R and Richard C Myers; $642,500.
9424 Gentlewind Drive, Brentwood, Raintree Forest South; Buyer: Yamini Saravanbhava and Sam Benjamin Jayakumar; Seller: Denise D Lucas; $592,500.
994 Mooreland Boulevard, Brentwood, Mooreland Estates; Buyer: Stephen Andrew Beck Revocable Trust; Seller: Alyson Strickhausen; $479,000.
6106 Wendover Glen, Brentwood, Cambridge Hills; Buyer: Melyssa Lyn and Michael Gaw; Seller: Price Family Trust; $967,250.
1137 Hidden Valley Road, Brentwood, Hidden Valley Estates; Buyer: Alison Elise and Justin M Wenzel; Seller: Kimberly A Forman; $645,000.
807 Hunterboro Court, Brentwood, Foxboro Estates; Buyer: Cynthia Lynn and David James Ordonez; Seller: Elora and Henry H Kortz; $650,000.
915 Calloway Drive, Brentwood, Heathrow Hills; Buyer: Claudia Maria Encina Bobadilla and Frederic Chaveyriat; Seller: Amy M and Bennett D Westbrook; $1,400,000.
1121 Waller Road, Brentwood; Buyer: Kelly J and David M Scott; Seller: Tara Kelley; $127,500.
391 Jones Parkway, Brentwood, Annandale; Buyer: Jones Parkway LLC; Seller: Jami and Michael Kaplan; $3,300,000.
1726 Ravello Way, Brentwood, Tuscany Hills; Buyer: Pamela Weir and Jon Wyse; Seller: Lynley and Benjamin Mandrell; $1,160,000.
6008 Maryland Way, Brentwood; Buyer: Brentwood Academy; Seller: The Estate of Charles Gleaves Parkerson Jr; $900,000.
1900 New Bristol Lane, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Allison and Michael A Cox; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $1,075,095.
37046
6789 Owen Hill Road, College Grove; Buyer: Samantha R Adler; Seller: Rose Ellen and Carl Wayne Hood; $727,000.
6813 Falls Ridge Lane, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Melissa and Jacob Mitchell; Seller: Robin A and Franklin J Reindl; $643,000.
2711 Falls Ridge Lane, College Grove, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Christian Nicole and Brandon Ashely Dewald; Seller: Shana K and Grant C Smith; $591,000.
6709 Falls Ridge Lane, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Katherine Verlene and Harold Walter Cox IV; Seller: Crystal F and Dharmesh M Soni; $540,000.
6529 Windmill Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Farms; Buyer: Jesseca Klein Smith; Seller: Mary Beth and Bryant Day Living Trust; $785,000.
2 vacant parcels on Horton Highway, College Grove; Buyer: Matthew T Killen; Seller: Regina K Moore; $750,000.
7033 Balcolm Court, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Kathryn and Kenneth Whigham; Seller: McDaniel Estate Partners LLC; $591,082.
8182 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Hatcliff Construction LLC; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $199,500.
37062
7402 Swindon Boulevard, Fairview, Otter Creek Springs; Buyer: Summer and Matthew Farrell; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $435,425.
7123 Fernvale Springs Way, Fairview, Fernvale Springs; Buyer: Blanca and Joseph B Scott; Seller: Duke & Duke LLC; $202,900.
7302 Donington Park, Fairview, Kingwood; Buyer: Ashley Anne and Jonathan Aaron Snider; Seller: Kelsey and Jacob Whitman; $355,000.
7112 Kyles Creek Drive, Fairview, Kyles Creek Estates; Buyer: Michelle and Joshua Cherry; Seller: Heather Marie and Ryan M Clement; $380,000.
7121 Fernvale Springs Way, Fairview, Fernvale Springs; Buyer: Frances Angela Williams; Seller: Duke & Duke LLC; $205,900.
7119 Fernvale Springs Way, Fairview, Fernvale Springs; Buyer: Carole Ann Overton; Seller: Duke & Duke LLC; $221,850.
1072 Brayden Drive, Fairview, Cumberland Estates; Buyer: Bethany E and Matthew R Troja; Seller: Ole South Property Inc; $389,900.
7204 Cold Harbor Court, Fairview, Lincoln Park; Buyer: Kimbro Developers LLC; Seller: Lofty A Morgan; $51,000.
7300 Sheena Lane, Fairview, Leverette Meadows; Buyer: Brianna Leigh and Travis Steven Dukes; Seller: Kimberly Deann Acevedo; $291,000.
7309 Birch Bark Drive, Fairview, Chester Estates; Buyer: Jacob Warren; Seller: David Lampley; $216,500.
7704 Millie Louise Court, Fairview, Leverette Meadows; Buyer: Kimberly Deann Acevedo; Seller: Amber M Howard; $334,000.
7523 Chester Road, Fairview, Chester Road Development; Buyer: Roberta Pomeroy Standish; Seller: Cindy Jo and David Michael Darnell; $299,900.
7559 King Road, Fairview, Amichelle Woods; Buyer: Geneva and Christopher Brown; Seller: Danyelle and Craig M Dowling; $269,000.
7107 Varden Court, Fairview, Meadow Wood Place; Buyer: Sybil B and Samuel Tremblay; Seller: Tina M and John T Lampley; $315,000.
37064
5526 Joseph Street, Franklin; Buyer: JCM Investments LLC; Seller: AMK Holdings LLC; $1,050,000.
408 Dabney Drive, Franklin, Barclay Place; Buyer: Gary M Zegiestowsky; Seller: Carolyn G and Parker C Altman; $586,000.
960 Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $144,900.
966 Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $162,900.
428 Wire Grass Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Kathleen A and David R Peterson; Seller: Jody A and Kevin J Garvey; $635,000.
1600 Masters Court, Franklin, Keystone; Buyer: Jody A and Kevin Jacob Garvey; Seller: Courtney E and Jason David Parker; $722,000.
440 Wire Grass Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Sherry K and Jim D Dorris; Seller: Kathleen A and David R Peterson; $525,000.
4440 Ivan Creek Drive, Franklin, Ivan Creek; Buyer: Kyle Teresa and Joel Bryan Van Boom; Seller: Regina B and Kevin D Jones; $1,400,000.
107 Tulip Lane, Franklin, Willowsprings; Buyer: Tara M and Wayne T Schultz; Seller: SRP Sub LLC; $464,900.
727 Meeting Street, Franklin, Founders Pointe; Buyer: Natasha and Danilo Tolentino Domingo; Seller: 2018 Brady Family Trust; $470,000.
6019 Donovan Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Kari Marie Bechke and Patrick Ryan Algaier; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $630,000.
821 Victoria Drive, Franklin, Rebel Meadows; Buyer: Amie D and Jerry M Pearson; Seller: JSJL Enterprises LLC; $470,000.
Harpeth-Peyt Road, Franklin; Buyer: Southbrooke LLC; Seller: Marvin H Pratt Family LP; $4,200,000.
201 Pearl Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Cynthia Ann Dunne; Seller: Ryan K Finley; $825,000.
4675 Everal Lane, Franklin, Kole Property; Buyer: Martha Kay and Marty Hopkins; Seller: Michael T Rose; $1,028,000.
5901 Shelby Lane, Franklin, Taylor Ridge Estates; Buyer: Nora M and William E Boyte; Seller: Karen P and John S Fetner; $510,000.
129 Cadet Lane, Franklin, Cadet Homes; Buyer: Brenda E Demonbreun; Seller: Homer Demonbreun Jr; $200,000.
217 Acadia Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Vera and John Grady; Seller: Jennifer and Matthew Denmark Revocable Trust; $720,000.
141 Arsenal Drive, Franklin, Liberty Square; Buyer: Robert W Pomeroy III; Seller: Elizabeth A and Eli R Adelman; $285,000.
1109 Oglethorpe Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Fe and Robert Parker Sutherland Jr; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $396,985.
1663 Townsend Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Angela and Joshua Raines; Seller: Susan Robertson; $710,000.
9171 Keats Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Theresa M and Donald R Gentilcore Jr; Seller: Kyle A Peterson; $760,000.
3021 Hathaway Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Kristin and William T Howard Jr; Seller: Maribeth Alexander and Henry Joseph Martel; $815,000.
1413 Hunter Road, Franklin, Keystone; Buyer: Monica and Nathaniel Shay Horseman; Seller: Deanne and David D Vaubel; $800,000.
2034 Goose Creek Drive, Franklin, Goose Creek Estates; Buyer: Richard L Freeburg; Seller: Jeannie M and Nathan P Cutler; $605,000.
4025 Natures Landing Drive, Franklin, Natures Landing; Buyer: Mary and Rick Williamson; Seller: Carbine & Associates LLC; $967,133.
1369 Eliot Road, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Susan Robertson; Seller: Courtney A Cain; $555,000.
212 Mary Webb Street, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Happy In Nashville LLC; Seller: McCall G and Brandon T Smith; $415,000.
808 West End Circle, Franklin, West End Circle; Buyer: Eugene C Gillespie III; Seller: Heidi Green; $575,000.
101 Southeast Parkway Court #100, Franklin, South Park; Buyer: Monarch Partners TN LLC; Seller: Keystone Office Park LLC; $950,000.
101 Southeast Parkway Court #120, Franklin, South Park; Buyer: S2 Keystone TN LLC; Seller: Keystone Office Park LLC; $194,000.
217 Messenger Lane, Franklin, Tywater Crossing; Buyer: Karen Kemp and Johnny Bret Holladay; Seller: Dawna R and Ernesto Lazo III; $529,950.
537 Vintage Green Lane, Franklin, Through the Green; Buyer: Gail A Lage; Seller: Courtney L and Michael F Helt; $369,500.
324 Astor Way, Franklin, Rogersshire; Buyer: Megan T and Matthew Phillips; Seller: Robin A Hawkins; $450,000.
521 Overview Lane, Franklin, Riverview Park; Buyer: Aneta and Dobromir Panew; Seller: Dawn P and Todd D Bishop; $372,000.
1973 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Michele M and Kevin W Walsh; Seller: Valerie and Robert W Lamb; $880,000.
762 Shelley Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Otts Family Trust; Seller: Glover Family Trust; $614,000.
37067
113 Chatfield Way, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Melissa and Derek Doyle; Seller: Emily and Phillip J Hearn III; $1,200,000.
717 Pendragon Court, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Diane W and William M Burke; Seller: Sally Robin Howard and Stephen Eli Aguilar; $1,650,000.
386 Lady of the Lake Lane, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Diane W and William M Burke; Seller: Sally Robin Howard and Stephen Eli Aguilar; $250,000.
1029 Tulloss Road, Franklin; Buyer: Leanne L and Tony J Grippo; Seller: Kitty and Roger A Murrah; $1.094,000.
1723 Liberty Pike, Franklin, McKays Mills; Buyer: Kimberly Ann Pitt; Seller: SRP Sub LLC; $455,000.
1302 Pemberton Heights Drive, Franklin, McKays Mills; Buyer: Lauren and David Eskew; Seller: Kimberly Ann Pitt; $465,000.
4003 Laurawood Lane, Franklin, Nestledown Farms; Buyer: 4003 Laurawood Trust; Seller: Raymond Lynn Beck; $1,270,000.
1324 Liberty Pike, Franklin, McKays Mills; Buyer: Wade L Olson; Seller: Jennifer D and Wayne William Klein; $380,000.
201 Hatton Place, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Jessica Leigh Craig; Seller: Cooper Family Living Trust; $499,900.
337 Dandridge Drive, Franklin, Cannonwood; Buyer: Raymond Lee Graham Jr; Seller: Crosser Family Trust; $490,000.
1740 Liberty Pike, Franklin, McKays Mills; Buyer: Anna K and Matthew L Glover; Seller: SRP Sub LLC; $484,900.
1718 Biscayne Drive, Franklin, Amelia Park; Buyer: Jeremy Shell Hogan; Seller: Amanda R and Jonathan D Pratt; $550,000.
3016 Bridlewood Trail, Franklin, Cedarmont Farms; Buyer: Joni Lynn and David Charles Miller; Seller: Elma and Peter Easling; $655,000.
2013 Orange Leaf Circle, Franklin, October Park; Buyer: Dalamar Homes LLC; Seller: Debar Land Co LLC; $225,000.
404 Parish Place, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Kayla and Benjamin Semeraro; Seller: Ashlie M and Nicholas Johnson; $549,900.
37069
1005 Scramblers Knob, Franklin, Deerfield; Buyer: Amy Jackson and William Barron; Seller: Angela M and Porter B Calhoun; $1,255,000.
323 Gillette Drive, Franklin, River Landing; Buyer: McGregor Land Trust; Seller: Darlene P and Kirk C Campbell; $908,500.
227 Heathstone Circle, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Amanda Nicole and Jesse Cole Tumblin; Seller: Sandra S and Paul A Kasewurm; $575,000.
103 Fox Hill Court, Franklin, Montpier Farms; Buyer: Courtney and Jason Alexander; Seller: Regina D Cockerham; $722,500.
1201 Scramblers Knob, Franklin, Deerfield; Buyer: Francesca F and James J McConnell; Seller: Katherine R and Ned A Porter; $1,100,000.
143 Deercrest Circle, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Glenda Taylor and Sara Gauchat; Seller: Lisa A and Thomas P Davis; $391,000.
201 Gateway Court, Franklin, Commons at Gateway; Buyer: Ashley R Wass; Seller: Wendi Marie April; $475,000.
121 Wheaton Hall Lane, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Karen P Robinchaud; Seller: Sandra L and Travis N Gish; $441,000.
4224 Two Rivers Lane, Franklin, Two Rivers; Buyer: Leslie Ann Liautaud; Seller: Conradie Family Trust; $4,700,000.
37135
8144 Middlewick Lane, Nolensville, Burkitt Place; Buyer: Veronica and Banks C Werne; Seller: Michelle C Davis; $455,000.
621 Vickery Park Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Stacey Lyn and Curtis Watson; Seller: Hidden Valley Homes LLC; $646,915.
124 Burberry Glen Boulevard, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Kelly and Kevin Proctor; Seller: Joyce Lyles; $520,000.
820 Delamotte Pass, Nolensville, Telfair; Buyer: Amy Whittington and Matthew Stephen Ervin; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $715,045.
4584 Sawmill Place, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Christine and Daniel Cline; Seller: Marsha A and James P York; $458,267.
680 Vickery Park Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Caroline and Kyle Huckins; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $593,000.
1704 Jonahs Ridge Way, Nolensville, Sunset Park; Buyer: Susan Redmond and Nathan Livesey; Seller: Christine J and Daniel Owen Cline; $669,000.
4674 Sawmill Place, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Megan Christine and Garrison Stephen Snell; Seller: Ashley M Stroud-Loverde; $517,000.
8037 Warren Drive, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Amanda Armstrong; Seller: Cynthia A Dunne; $575,000.
204 Belgian Road, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: Lynley and Benjamin Mandrell; Seller: Catherine and James Kiedrowski; $870,000.
212 Belvedere Circle, Nolensville, Belvedere; Buyer: Thomas James Ahles; Seller: Dalamar Homes LLC; $730,000.
1505 Underwood Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Beth Ann De La Ritzert and Rene Gerardo De La Perez; Seller: Anna R and Timothy C Larkin; $685,000.
1016 Magic Mountain Lane, Nolensville; Buyer: Dixie D and Eric N Livingston; Seller: Kaye D and Kendall P Thompson; $501,500.
605 Peruvian Court, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: Michael Moawad; Seller: Brittany P and Kevin M Finn; $799,000.
2250 Kirkwall Drive, Nolensville, Burkitt Village; Buyer: Abby Helen and Jeffrey Matthew Greco; Seller: Yazdian Development Group Inc; $539,900.
37174
1021 Brixworth Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Gwendolen and Brent Douglas Hutchinson; Seller: Amanda and Jamie Humphres; $418,600.
8 lots on Mary Ann Circle, Spring Hill, Petra Commons; Buyer: Regent Homes LLC; Seller: Petra Commons LLC; $400,000.
1715 Portview Court, Spring Hill, Ridgeport; Buyer: Jessica M and Benjamin R Blascoe; Seller: Hunter Custer; $289,900.
3027 Grunion Lane, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Misti C and Marcus Lee Hooper; Seller: David Brian Latture; $449,000.
100 Tate Court, Spring Hill, Lexington Farms; Buyer: Traci and Gregory Thomas Jr; Seller: Richard Green; $308,500.
1930 Portway Road, Spring Hill, Ridgeport; Buyer: Roza L Fink; Seller: Joann Denise and Barton Duncan; $309,000.
2995 Pipkin Hills Drive, Spring Hill, Pipkin Hills; Buyer: BAF Assets LLC; Seller: US SFE Asset Company 3 LLC; $259,319.
4031 Campania Strada, Spring Hill, Benevento; Buyer: Elyse and Angelo Brandonisio; Seller: Mikaela R and Joseph Y Cribbs; $430,000.
Lots 74 and 102 on Boxbury Lane, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Copperstone Development Partners LLC; $134,000.
407 Shirebrook Circle, Spring Hill, Shirebrook; Buyer: Thomas G King III; Seller: Caitlin Marie Galo; $265,000.
3202 Nicole Drive, Spring Hill, Haynes Crossing; Buyer: Maye Kathleen Jackson Culp; Seller: Danielle and Todd Zuleger Trust; $286,500.
3017 Sommette Drive, Spring Hill, Crossing at Wades Grove; Buyer: Julie and Duncan Williams; Seller: Carly M and Christopher S Vowell; $412,000.
3020 Carpenter Pass, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: Jason Lee and Sarah Marie Smith; Seller: Lisa and Spencer C Peterson; $350,000.
410 Heroit Drive, Spring Hill, Hamptons at Campbell Station; Buyer: Tara A and Joseph R Lynn; Seller: Kayla A and Benjamin J Semeraro; $300,000.
1810 Baslia Lane, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Rebekah and Andrew Tate; Seller: Daniel A Sinclair; $343,400.
2005 Trenton Drive, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Karen M and Charles J Capps Jr; Seller: Tina Marie Craft; $329,900.
2035 Lequire Lane, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Stacey and Michael Oliver; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $459,584.
5003 Pinhill Pass, Spring Hill, Belshire; Buyer: Lauren and David Peden; Seller: Carrie and Stephen Carl Mulligan; $420,000.
2702 Foxtrot Lane, Spring Hill, Burtonwood; Buyer: Patricia Grimaldo; Seller: Karen L and Keith D Wainauski; $335,000.
1716 Emma Circle, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: CPI/Amherst Program Owner LLC; Seller: Trans Am SFE II LLC; $265,323.
2038 Autumn Ridge Way, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Valerie D and Robert W Lamb; Seller: R B Custom Homes LLC; $639,900.
37179
2910 Stewart Campbell Pointe, Thompsons Station, Crowne Pointe; Buyer: Martha E and Jonathan C Jones; Seller: Natalie I and Barry H Farrow; $359,900.
3405 Milford Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Brittani Wiley and James Weyman; Seller: Lennar Homes of TN LLC; $419,990.
1028 Brixworth Drive, Thompsons Station, Brixworth; Buyer: Andrew Thomas Swartz; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $466,900.
2242 Maytown Circle, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Pamela Barber and James Anthony Bunch; Seller: Crescent Homes TN LLC; $545,178.
3413 Milford Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Jennifer L and John M Russo; Seller: Lennar Homes of TN LLC; $475,990.
3679 Martins Mill Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Karan Sadarangani and Pinky Ramesh Chugani; Seller: Crescent Homes TN LLC; $725,000.
3557 Creamery Bridge Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Sharon and Daniel Blount; Seller: Avenue Homes LLC; $805,401.
2427 Sturry Cove Drive (includes 2 lots), Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Willow Branch Partners LLC; Seller: Hood Development LLC; $150,000.
5008 Gates Mill Ridge, Thompsons Station, Mill at Bond Springs; Buyer: Celebration Homes LLC; Seller: Bethesda Road LLC; $229,000.
5000 Gates Mill Ridge, Thompsons Station, Mill at Bond Springs; Buyer: Woodridge Homes LLC; Seller: Bethesda Road LLC; $209,000.
Bennett Hollow Road, Thompsons Station; Buyer: Engedi Real Estate GP; Seller: Carolyn Stovall; $225,000.
6 vacant lots on Durham Trail Drive, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Willow Branch Partners LLC; Seller: Hood Development LLC; $445,000.
3085 Sassafras Lane, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Jaime Noelle Bradbury; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $301,472.
2720 Buckner Road, Thompsons Station, Maplelawn Estates; Buyer: Almarosa and Heriberto Arreguin-Cervantes; Seller: Rebekah and Andrew Tate; $279,900.
3101 Sassafras Lane, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Nancy C and David Robert Senft; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $304,485.
5004 Gates Mill Ridge, Thompsons Station, Mill at Bond Springs; Buyer: RCT Investments Partners LLC; Seller: Bethesda Road LLC; $219,000.
5001 Gates Mill Ridge, Thompsons Station, Mill at Bond Springs; Buyer: One Nine Investments LLC; Seller: Bethesda Road LLC; $189,000.
2805 Washington Court, Thompsons Station, Cameron Farms; Buyer: Grant Harrison Noe; Seller: Alyssa C and Samuel S Miller; $285,400.
3409 Milford Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Kimberly and Kevin Freedman; Seller: Lennar Homes of TN LLC; $450,340.
3189 Pleasantville Bridge Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Tessa Farrington and Logan Michael Bell; Seller: Crescent Homes TN LLC; $624,791.
2846 Pedigo Place, Thompsons Station, Crowne Pointe; Buyer: Jennifer M and John Hite IV; Seller: Frances M and James Leonard; $372,500.
3588 Robbins Nest Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Sarah and John Picciano; Seller: Meredith and Joshua Burgin; $657,000.
