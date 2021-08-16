PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF JUNE 30, 2021
37014
5809 Wagonvale Drive, Arrington, Hardeman Springs; Buyer: Terri H and Gerald L Jones; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $1,018,217.
5504 Hardeman Springs Boulevard, Arrington, Hardeman Springs; Buyer: Chandra and Gilbert Garcia; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $1,199,304.
8029 Horton Highway, Arrington, Buyer: Williamson County TN; Seller: Sherry B and Thomas E Bourke; $870,000.
5805 Wagonvale Drive, Arrington, Hardeman Springs; Buyer: Ashley V and Keith Sovig; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $982,802.
7049 Fiddlers Glen Drive, Arrington, Arrington Ridge; Buyer: Robert Eugene Corliss; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $758,185.
37027
448 Beech Creek Road North, Brentwood, Beech Creek Hill; Buyer: Helen J and James M Brown; Seller: Chandelier Development Inc; $2,385,000.
5266 McGavock Road, Brentwood, McGavock Farms; Buyer: Kara B and Andrew Steven Walker; Seller: Judith Ann and Danny Dennis Bishop; $1,550,000.
5113 Woodland Hills Drive, Brentwood, Fountainhead; Buyer: Spencer Pulley; Seller: Beth Lewis and Mark Wells Miller; $275,000.
418 Dahlia Drive, Brentwood, Murray Estates; Buyer: Coleen D and Daniel L Fry; Seller: Amanda L and Joshua P Brummett; $1,390,100.
6 Sawgrass Lane, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Amy L and Daniel M Metter; Seller: Karen and Charles Westlund; $1,500,000.
8115 Covington Court, Brentwood, Brenthaven; Buyer: Lauren and Richard G Godwin; Seller: Carol C and Harold G Glasgow; $715,000.
1925 Shamrock Drive, Brentwood, Wildwood Valley Estates; Buyer: Montgomery Classic Construction LLC; Seller: Natalie Marie and Eric Lemarbre; $750,000.
7016 Crews Lane, Brentwood, Oman; Buyer: Hidden Valley Homes LLC; Seller: Karen A and Aaron J Bean; $1,170,000.
9562 Yellow Finch Court, Brentwood, Hampton Reserve; Buyer: Deborah L and James L Gerfin; Seller: Katharine E and David B Millen; $1,500,000.
1598 Eastwood Drive (Quitclaim), Brentwood, Reserve at Raintree Forest; Buyer: Cornerstone Construction Co of TN LLC; Seller: JPX Investments LLC; $275,000.
1598 Eastwood Drive, Brentwood, Reserve at Raintree Forest; Buyer: Miguel Suarez and Damon Anglin Benet; Seller: JPX Investments LLC; $1,604,442.
1629 Ragsdale Road, Brentwood, Buyer: Lee Destin Echols and Ernest A Clevenger; Seller: Kathleen D and Donald J Lazas; $3,600,000.
6413 Johnson Chapel Circle, Brentwood, Johnson Cove; Buyer: Karen A and Aaron J Bean; Seller: Johnson Chapel Cir Personal Res Trust I and Johnson Chapel Cir Personal Res Trust II; $4,235,000.
307 Flowerwood Court, Brentwood, Mooreland Estates; Buyer: Emily Lynn King; Seller: Hearth Group Holdings LLC; $345,000.
1717 Richbourg Park Drive, Brentwood, Montclair; Buyer: Jenny and Willoughby Lloyd; Seller: Alison M and Joseph Fernandez; $1,500,000.
8902 Palmer Private Way, Brentwood, Marshall Place; Buyer: Bivens Investments LLC; Seller: SDT LLC; $795,000.
9953 Lodestone Drive, Brentwood, Brookfield; Buyer: Nandita Chakraborty and Siddhartha Kalasikam; Seller: Shwan H Ghafoor and Azhar Abdulsattar; $1,035,999.
915 Steeplechase Drive, Brentwood, Foxboro Estates; Buyer: Courtney Dempsey-Courtney and Gary A Courtney Jr; Seller: Jennie Ann and Gary Kevin Mills; $939,900.
8907 Palmer Private Way, Brentwood, Marshall Place; Buyer: Asarpota Living Trust; Seller: SDT LLC; $895,000.
1033 Sunset Road, Brentwood, Courtside at Southern Woods; Buyer: Young Mi Whang and Serkin Park; Seller: Nanette M and Kenneth M Bucek; $910,000.
1046 Highland Road, Brentwood, Highland View; Buyer: Aimee and Robert Joseph Milhzer Jr; Seller: Susan P and Randy C Sabiston; $1,100,000.
205 Wellspring Court, Brentwood, Fountainbrooke; Buyer: Lynda L and Thomas J Cardenas; Seller: Laura M and James J Jaconetta; $1,075,000.
37046
7120 Lanceleaf Drive, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: Natasha and Dan Karaty; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; $990,000.
7597 Delancey Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Tayler Renee and Robert Daniel McCloud; Seller: McDaniel Estate Partners LLC; $611,945.
6793 Pleasant Gate Lane, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Opendoor Property Trust I; Seller: Cayci and Brian Sebastian; $601,300.
8201 Tiller Court, College Grove, Buyer: Ashlee D Campbell; Seller: Krystal M and Peter Lewis Howell Jr; $300,000.
7337 Harlow Drive, College Grove, Hideaway at Arrington; Buyer: Clark Cloy TN Tenacy by the Entirety Trust; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; $1,209,150.
6821 Hendrix Road, College Grove, Buyer: Darby K and Richard A Greenwell II; Seller: Jacob Andrews; $2,050,000.
8719 Belladonna Drive, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Jordyn and Griffin Farriss; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $160,000.
7145 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Stephanie Diane McCary and John Paul Short Jr; Seller: NVR Inc; $639,215.
7137 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Kellie Ann and Roger Sweeney; Seller: NVR Inc; $652,625.
8801 Drosera Circle, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Patrice M and John B Jacobs; Seller: Dawn D and R Todd Rollins; $896,000.
6720 Edgemore Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Michael E Allen; Seller: Jennifer and Andrew Miller; $770,000.
7204 Ludlow Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Logan Revocable Living Trust; Seller: Ashley Michelle and Jack William Segner; $840,000.
37062
2004 Ambie Way, Fairview, Cumberland Estates; Buyer: Lacie Lynn and Billy Jack Newman; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $381,625.
4002 Brazelton Way, Fairview, Cumberland Estates; Buyer: Noel Evans Ogle; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $417,126.
7159 Kyles Creek Drive, Fairview, Kyles Creek; Buyer: Megan Deanne Waipunalei and Roger Paul Hutchinson; Seller: Natasha and Gregory Shirley; $605,000.
2 lots on Dice Lampley Road, Fairview, Buyer: Northwest Cove LLC; Seller: Norman Milford Lampley; $4,250,000.
2008 Ambie Way, Fairview, Cumberland Estates; Buyer: Jennifer Gassaway and Gaetan Joseph Ouimette; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $396,144.
7117 Sutton Place, Fairview, Dogwood Hills; Buyer: Mary Katherine and Alec Jacuess Werry; Seller: Anthony J Wheeler; $285,000.
7107 Clearview Drive, Fairview, Clearview Meadows; Buyer: Sagner Living Trust; Seller: Michelle and Robert J Bramel; $378,500.
2 lots on Old Nashville Road, Fairview, Buyer: Ana Maria and John Brian Willingham; Seller: Alaina C and Thomas Griggs; $290,000.
7182 Kyles Creek Drive (includes 2 lots), Fairview, Kyles Creek; Buyer: Karen M and Michael D Ellis; Seller: Kelly Shiver; $123,500.
7296 Deer Ridge Road, Fairview, Buyer: BU Properties LLC; Seller: Luwana McPheeters; $850,000.
37064
2445 Durham Manor Drive, Franklin, Durham Manor; Buyer: Christy H and William S Sawyer; Seller: Pamela and Gregory Redmond; $1,923,000.
532 Pearre Springs Way, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Sarah and Steven Warner; Seller: Kimberly C and Brian T Church; $1,075,000.
3216 Dark Woods Drive, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: JLD Trust; Seller: Alexis Elizabeth and Michael James Pulido; $470,000.
349 Finnhorse Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Amy L and Gray J Young; Seller: Hayat Mohammed and Girum Fida; $652,500.
613 Hillsboro Road #A11, Franklin, Executive House Condo; Buyer: Diloreto Enterprises LLC; Seller: Lora Gail Gray and Luther Raymond Morris Jr; $85,000.
9042 Berry Farms Crossing, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Amy Renee and Jeffrey Hargis; Seller: Crystal Brown; $769,000.
709 Sugartree Lane, Franklin, Maplewood; Buyer: Margaret Helen and Charles T Sanford; Seller: Carla J and Michael A Atkinson; $420,000.
358 4th Avenue South #A1, Franklin, Winstead Court; Buyer: Kim and Thomas Wardlow; Seller: Alexine Wilkerson; $375,000.
111 Jamison Station Lane, Franklin, Jamison Station; Buyer: Stacy A DeSoto; Seller: Julia Koertge and Andrew H Everitt; $689,000.
118 Arlington Place, Franklin, Monticello; Buyer: Julie Jackson and Ben Grayson Sistrunk; Seller: Janice D and Robert D Sistrunk; $500,000.
1731 Swansons Ridge Drive, Franklin, Swansons Ridge; Buyer: Ashley and Johnathan Bentley; Seller: Bryan Heath Albritton; $1,689,000.
443 Cardel Lane, Franklin, Cardel Village; Buyer: Lynley and Stephen Jackson; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $813,415.
937 Horizon Drive, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Kimberly Davis and John Darrell Lynn; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $736,500.
931 Horizon Drive, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Judith Darretta Revocable Living Trust; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $780,000.
117 Barlow Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Terri L and Casey R Newell; Seller: Boulevard Building Group LLC; $759,900.
Vacant lot on Liberty Pike, Franklin, Buyer: Vincent Baker; Seller: Helen Jean J and Howard L Patton; $299,900.
190 Cavalry Drive, Franklin, Dallas Downs; Buyer: Michelle Dutreux and Henri J Combel; Seller: Sue Beth Murphree; $475,000.
4376 Peyt-Trinity Road (includes 2 parcels), Franklin, Buyer: Megan and Melvin R Powell III; Seller: Barbara A White; $667,000.
324 3rd Avenue South, Franklin, Buyer: Brandon A Hutcheson; Seller: Lei Ann and Gregory Gleaves; $775,000.
4191 Columbia Pike, Franklin, Buyer: Diana A Silva; Seller: Jennifer and Brian L Sutherland; $830,000.
302 Liebler Lane, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Sarah T and Peter C Roussel; Seller: Mallard Homes LLC; $657,050.
1015 Westhaven Boulevard #210, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Michelle Campbell; Seller: Little Turtle LLC; $640,000.
303 Battery Court, Franklin, Henley; Buyer: Ziemendorf Family Trust; Seller: Marilyn Ruth and Chad Earl Norton; $1,160,000.
2211 Isaac Lane, Franklin, Oakwood Estates; Buyer: Kristen and William Scott Lahoda; Seller: Rebekah R and Steven M Vertrees; $820,000.
601 Boyd Mill Avenue #N2, Franklin, Laurelwood; Buyer: Errol I Hooker; Seller: Keiwan Booker; $205,700.
552 St John Place, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Miranda Byrd and Andrew Jameson; Seller: Deborah T and R Phillip Lejeune; $641,500.
426 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin, Buyer: Lisa Garcia; Seller: Jennifer Porter and Kevin M Ross; $475,000.
1101 Downs Boulevard #200, Franklin, Hardison Hill; Buyer: Vision One Properties LLC; Seller: Lisa Marie Soriano and Benjamin David Wolaver; $265,000.
1508 Holmes Circle, Franklin, Heath Place at Franklin; Buyer: Stacie Yun and Abelle S Cochico; Seller: Erika and Marcus Frazier; $850,000.
120 Swanson Branch Way, Franklin, Through the Green; Buyer: Littleton Pines LLC; Seller: Storebuild Warhorse El Series 99 LLC; $5,170,000.
3104 Horton Lane, Franklin, Buyer: Mark Brown; Seller: Sandra K and Harold W Chapman; $485,000.
219 Cavanaugh Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Mindy and Ash Greyson; Seller: Janee and Glen Henderson; $1,925,000.
Property on Brooklands Private Lane, Franklin, Brooklands; Buyer: Hidden Valley Homes LLC; Seller: Brookhaven Development LLC; $395,000.
4612 Nadine Lane, Franklin, Ivan Creek; Buyer: Jennifer Grogan and Andrew Troy McCay; Seller: Tiffany and John David Goolesby; $1,265,000.
108 Valley Ridge Road, Franklin, Green Valley; Buyer: Robin and Brian Stover; Seller: Larson Joint Revocable Living Trust; $655,000.
6129 Stags Leap Way, Franklin, Stags Leap; Buyer: Alison H and Steven M Kidd; Seller: Virginia and Robert Nordmeyer; $750,000.
256 Moray Court, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Shirley Borloz and Giancarlo Guerrero; Seller: Mallard Homes LLC; $656,136.
507 Vintage Green Lane, Franklin, Through the Green; Buyer: Maria and Alfredo Tirado; Seller: Austin Evans; $420,000.
831 Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Making Memories Living Trust; Seller: Zurich Homes Group LLC; $1,597,786.
1043 Cumberland Valley Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Cheri Ann and William Roger Beeman; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $772,003.
969 Oak Meadow Drive, Franklin, Riverview Park; Buyer: BTC Property TN LLC; Seller: Dawn Marie and William James Whittaker; $421,000.
4051 Flatwater Street, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Callan Dee Donoho; Seller: Judy G and Ronald I Williams; $508,000.
37067
3211 Chase Point Drive, Franklin, Daventry; Buyer: Elizabeth and Jaroslaw J Boduch; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $850,145.
1944 Turning Wheel Lane, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Kyle C Bolstad; Seller: Jihyun and Young Song; $320,000.
Multiple parcels on Trinity Road, Franklin, Buyer: Andrew Stuart Birchett; Seller: Tammy G and Gary E Birchett; $555,000.
4011 Farmhouse Drive, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Bincy and Mathew Koshy; Seller: Susan Elizabeth and Michael Allen Jorden Jr; $707,000.
437 Beauchamp Circle, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Ji Gao and Meiyi Ma; Seller: Yauheniya Sabacheuskaya and Jeffrey A Prescott; $1,060,000.
3201 Aspen Grove Drive #A1, Franklin, Parkside at Aspen Grove; Buyer: McDonald Family Living Trust; Seller: Susan K and Bruce W Roholt; $395,000.
1040 Cedarview Lane, Franklin, Cedarmont Farms; Buyer: Kimberlee and Michael Broussard; Seller: Norma Jean and Eugene A Paranick; $925,000.
108 Fielden Court, Franklin, Amber Glen; Buyer: Tiera Leftwich and Kamren Aamon Kennedy; Seller: Christy and Mark Henderson; $610,000.
1064 Tulloss Road, Franklin, Buyer: Cynthia Marie and Kamron Sabor Motamedi Living Trust; Seller: William J VanCleave; $320,000.
1038 Nolencrest Way, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Melissa N and Michael J Dye; Seller: Carolyn Del Carmen and Joshua William Johnson; $650,000.
116 Fulwood Drive, Franklin, Cannonwood; Buyer: Alexandra F and Cole H Williams; Seller: Catherine D and Darron S Haralson; $533,000.
1028 Meandering Way, Franklin, Falcon Creek; Buyer: Kristopher Barnett; Seller: Mohannad Alshaiman; $415,750.
1207 Broadmoore Circle, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Jill Halferty and Jeffrey Phillip Lynn; Seller: Nicole Lauren and Britt Alan Woods; $1,019,640.
1044 Amelia Park Drive, Franklin, Amelia Park; Buyer: Kelley L and Waylon A Envik; Seller: Corissa and Nathan P Brown; $721,500.
513 Clover Leaf Lane, Franklin, Falcon Creek; Buyer: Renae and Jesiah Craig; Seller: Ethan Dalach; $450,000.
513 Averwater Court, Franklin, Caldwell Estates; Buyer: Dara and Jeremy Sandall; Seller: Sharon D and Ronald J Shafer; $590,000.
517 Averwater Court, Franklin, Caldwell Estates; Buyer: Opendoor Property Trust I; Seller: Dara and Jeremy Sandall; $650,000.
408 Honeysuckle Circle, Franklin, Eagles Glen; Buyer: Laura Jane Hood and Karthik N Gangadharaiah; Seller: Elizabeth Ann Hood; $375,0000.
37069
707 Wild Timber Court, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Julia and Chris Robinson; Seller: Laurie and Walter Stephens Revocable Trust; $990,000.
310 Cotton Lane, Franklin, Cottonwood Estates; Buyer: Billie Colton; Seller: Laura Lee Grove; $688,500.
1990 Berrys Chapel Road, Franklin, Farmington South; Buyer: Rachel Elizabeth and Aaron Christopher Smith; Seller: David C Taylor; $835,000.
711 Wayside Court, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Loretta J E and Michael E Thomas; Seller: Tana A Wright-McPhee Revocable Living Trust; $444,500.
1206 Reese Drive, Franklin, Rizer Point; Buyer: Helen and Antonius Harajono; Seller: Chrissy Day and Thomas Shane Springer; $613,000.
2045 Fieldstone Parkway, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Parkview Place LLC; Seller: 2045 Franklin LLC; $5,289,472.
1022 Boxwood Drive, Franklin, River Rest Estates; Buyer: Jeanne and Turney Stevens Family Trust; Seller: Opendoor Property Trust I; $505,000.
146 Riverwood Drive, Franklin, Cottonwood Estates; Buyer: Pamela and Joseph Q Gilder; Seller: Jane G and Don S Smith; $640,000.
693 Legends Crest Drive, Franklin, Legends Ridge; Buyer: Pavitra and Vivek Sankar Narayanan; Seller: Carolyn Wemple Fleury; $2,000,000.
937 Sunset Ridge Drive, Franklin, Legends Ridge; Buyer: Rhonda A and Lloyd Randolph Lowry III; Seller: Coleen D and Daniel Lee Fry; $2,000,000.
1008 Reese Drive, Franklin, Rizer Point; Buyer: Wheat and Landman Todd Teller; Seller: Tisha and Edward B Baldwin; $800,000.
3 parcels on Moran Road, Franklin, Buyer: Remington Investment Partners LLC; Seller: John R Ingram; $10,000,000.
1422 Willowbrooke Circle, Franklin, Laurelbrooke; Buyer: Carla Wallace and Robert Neese; Seller: Barbara and Mark Dentz; $1,750,000.
109 Broley Park Lane, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Kate Lyon and Nathaniel A Osher; Seller: Judith Ann F and James A Guy; $822,750.
37135
320 Thesing Court PVT, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Susan G Fratcher; Seller: Jan Williams; $400,000.
428 Herring Trail, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Sabrina J Scrivens; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $748,244.
6026 Yellowstone Drive, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Anne and Albert James Williams Living Trust; Seller: Jessica M and Jon-Thomas M Louviere; $663,500.
2079 Kidd Road, Nolensville, Buyer: Chilvers Holdings LLC; Seller: Susan Fabisch and Christopher J Errico; $625,000.
304 Baronswood Drive, Nolensville, Baronswood; Buyer: Mervate Estafanous and Ehab Abdelsayed; Seller: Sharee Leblanc and Karl Joseph Broussard; $500,000.
944 Redstone Lane, Nolensville, Burkitt Village; Buyer: Walter Morgan Jr; Seller: On Point Construction Co Inc; $613,131.
2446 Fly Road, Nolensville, Buyer: Tania A Duta; Seller: Denise and Dale Tinsley; $475,000.
5056 Aunt Nannies Places, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Stacie and Lancelot Nathan Mullen; Seller: Hayley D and Ian E Hagerman; $710,000.
2015 Artesian Drive, Nolensville, Artesian Acres; Buyer: Lauren and Peter Valenicia; Seller: Judy L and Roy D Maynard; $124,000.
413 Edenfield Pass, Nolensville, Telfair; Buyer: Theresa Thuy Nguyen-Gillen and Isaac John Gillen; Seller: Scott Allen Rhodes; $575,000.
619 Weybridge Drive, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Joan C and James L Aston; Seller: Dorothy F and David S Pope; $389,900.
7708 Thayer Road, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Erin Lynne and Andrew Michael Leighty; Seller: Weekley Homes LLC; $726,759.
918 Whittmore Drive, Nolensville, Whittmore; Buyer: Michelle and David Remkus; Seller: Caroline and Stuart M Meinhart; $715,000.
1240 Spruell Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Linda and Eugene Rau; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $705,550.
1049 Lawson Lane, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Tara Warthen and Dan Evan Madsen; Seller: Ashquinn Co LLC; $902,232.
1712 Kirkpatrick Court, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Natalie and Seth Allen Sumetz; Seller: Elizabeth and Bradley Field; $785,000.
1017 Kirkpatrick Court, Nolensville, Lockridge; Buyer: Pha Le; Seller: Beazer Homes LLC; $637,445.
105 Dylan Woods Drive, Nolensville, Dylan Woods; Buyer: Mariam Badie and Wael M Zaki; Seller: Chris Thomas Homes LLC; $250,000.
1253 Craigleigh Drive, Nolensville, Woods at Burberry Glen; Buyer: Shruti and Tushar Wahal; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $671,315.
37174
2120 Burgess Lane, Spring Hill, Ridgeport; Buyer: Naveenkumer Murugesan; Seller: Christine R and John H Caldwell; $385,000.
3019 Michaleen Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Christine Robin and John Houston Caldwell; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $518,725.
1644 Zurich Drive, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Kristen and John R Patton; Seller: Vincent W Burch; $431,000.
2046 North Amber Drive, Spring Hill, Campbell Station; Buyer: Shirley and Luke Binner; Seller: Alexandra and Michael Dahlke; $676,000.
1059 Cantwell Place, Spring Hill, Belshire; Buyer: Nan Zhou and Jeffrey A Lucas Revocable Trusts; Seller: Kimberly H and Michael K Lapaglia; $644,900.
1011 Gadwall Lane, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Leslie Diamond and Eugene T Lee; Seller: Chassie Eilena and Anthony E Harris; $820,000.
4056 Locerbie Circle, Spring Hill, Chapmans Crossing; Buyer: Crystal Curran-Moran and Bartley William Moran; Seller: Dianne Neely; $455,000.
1363 Round Hill Lane, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Place; Buyer: Liliya P Tkachuk; Seller: Lynn M and Christopher D Woody; $635,000.
2026 Keiser Street, Spring Hill, Crossing at Wades Grove; Buyer: Lindy Erin and Brian Douglas Findlen; Seller: Jenifer L and Christopher P Evans; $555,005.
8022 Brightwater Way, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Rajni and Ajay Kumar Singh; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $577,900.
6014 Thrush Court, Spring Hill, Burtonwood; Buyer: Tanya and John E Cox Jr; Seller: Makayla Hester; $500,000.
3018 Stewart Campbell Point, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Lauren A and Seth A White; Seller: Enterprises LLC D/B/A Landmark Building Co; $809,900.
1407 Bern Drive, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Sarah and John Clarence Knoop II; Seller: Paige and Eric T Bailey; $354,000.
141 Mary Ann Circle, Spring Hill, Petra Commons; Buyer: Kristin Lamb and Scot Will; Seller: Deborah J Sherwood; $305,000.
8038 Brightwater Way, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Julia H Wooten; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $593,300.
3 parcels on Ash Hill Road, Spring Hill, Buyer: TN Regional Holding LLC; Seller: Christie Dawn Scott; $1,225,000.
9039 Safe Haven Place, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Sujatha and Vasantha K Thumati; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $602,658.
1148 Brixworth Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Pamela H and Samuel Garland Feazell; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $537,874.
2016 Lequire Lane, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Lyerly Family Trust; Seller: Cindy Michelle and Joshua David Mosher; $545,000.
2927 Buckner Lane, Spring Hill, Burtonwood; Buyer: Sarah Ann and James Merz; Seller: Jennifer A and Michael T Holsenbeck; $464,900.
2234 Dewey Drive, Spring Hill, Wakefield; Buyer: Madelaine Wildes and Kolden A Prue; Seller: Stacie j and Mark Habegger; $285,000.
3121 Appian Way, Spring Hill, Benevento; Buyer: Stephanie and Gavin Bree; Seller: William E Fitzgerald; $630,000.
7009 Masonboro Drive, Spring Hill, Wakefield; Buyer: Tyler Elizabeth Noelle and William Thomas Wheeler IV; Seller: Steven M Fann Trust; $315,000.
4973 Paddy Trail, Spring Hill, Woodside; Buyer: SFR JV-1 Property LLC; Seller: Kristina Marie Lowe; $355,000.
8034 Brightwater Way, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: L & M Family; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $567,788.
2748 Mollys Court, Spring Hill, Pipkin Hills; Buyer: Robert P Holmes III; Seller: Doris J Taulbee Living Trust; $200,000.
1678 Lantana Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Meenakshi Bhagchand Motwani and Jaikrishna Gopal Israni; Seller: Jessica N and Zachary A Penny; $590,000.
37179
1019 Watauga Court, Thompson’s Station, Newport Crossing; Buyer: Cody Tyler; Seller: Jenifer A and Lauren J Miller; $425,000.
2992 Americus Drive, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Hope Tracey and Alex Loyd; Seller: Nichole Smith and Ethan Andrew Ritchie; $745,000.
2332 Coppergate Way, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Jane Thompson and Joshua Kile; Seller: Nicole and Benjamin Dilks; $695,000.
3330 Vinemont Drive, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Lindsey Ann and Jesse Ray Maestas; Seller: Brice M Moll; $574,900.
2604 Bramblewood Lane, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Willow Branch Partners LLC; Seller: Hood Development LLC; $77,500.
3449 Colebrook Drive, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Dinorah and Gary R Fisher Jr; Seller: Elisabeth Hughes; $680,000.
5220 Bond Springs Court, Thompson’s Station, Mill at Bond Springs; Buyer: Valora S and Leroy Gurganious; Seller: Bethesda Road LLC; $489,000.
3283 Vinemont Drive, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: April and David Cannode; Seller: Suzanne and Justin Barbour; $674,500.
5610 Pigeon Forge Lane, Thompson’s Station, Woods of Blackberry; Buyer: Triple J Ranch Trust; Seller: Rebecca L and Darryl L Epley; $1,525,000.
Property on Gray Lane, Thompson’s Station, Buyer: BGC Land LLC; Seller: Reid 2020 Childrens Trust; $1,385,000.
2702 Paddock Park Drive, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Callie Leann Shelton and Stanley Jordan Hedges; Seller: Hannah and Jacob Matthews; $725,000.
5208 Bond Springs Court, Thompson’s Station, Mill at Bond Springs; Buyer: Rachel and Gregory W McCubbin; Seller: Bethesda Road LLC; $459,000.
2316 Durham Trail Drive, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Sandra Louise Rossman; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $493,908.
4628 Harpeth-Peyt Road, Thompson’s Station, Buyer: Estates of Harpeth LLC; Seller: William David Marlin; $450,000.
1765 Barker Road, Thompson’s Station, Buyer: Miki and Jerry Kyle Peek; Seller: Mary L and James E Hammon; $265,000.
Vacant lot on Perkins Road, Thompson’s Station, Buyer: Jordan and Matthew Proper; Seller: Alexandria Bucheli and David A White; $571,220.
2704 Carena Terrace Court, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Barbara Louise Pylant and Frazier Michael Williams; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $494,400.
2096 Callaway Park Place, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Jill and Benjamin Wigdor; Seller: Holly and William Edwin Watkins Jr; $725,000.
2745 Jacob Drive, Thompson’s Station, Ashwicke Park; Buyer: Maria Geraldine Contretas and Singudasu Nikhil; Seller: Anita and Terry Waters; $400,000.
2708 Carena Terrace Court, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Cindy Elaine and Adam Patrick Finley; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $504,046.
