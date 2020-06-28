PROPERTY TRANSFERS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF JUNE 9, 2020
37027
6574 Cloverbrook Drive, Brentwood, Brighton Wood; Buyer: Artesian Group LLC; Seller: Sandra K Aley; $400,000.
2004 Willowmet Lane, Brentwood, Willowmet; Buyer: Sargoel Rezanejad; Seller: Roushanak Pazouki; $610,000.
9222 Sydney Lane, Brentwood, Inglehame Farms; Buyer: Allison and Daniel Graves; Seller: Tracey A and Kenneth A Kcomt Co-Trust; $895,000.
7008 Tartan Drive, Brentwood, Mooreland Estates; Buyer: Dalton and Dillon Glenn; Seller: Helen D Glenn; $200,000.
405 Dahlia Drive, Brentwood, Murray Estates; Buyer: AMNL Asset Co 1 LLC; Seller: Mesa Verde Assets LLC; $507,591.
881 Edmondson Pike, Brentwood; Buyer: Patricia L and James Henry Cullum; Seller: Rebecca Kay Coffey and Michael Eugene Wood; $400,000.
5402 Williamsburg Road, Brentwood, Meadow Lake; Buyer: Jessica and Flavus Trombitas; Seller: Sandra and Charles M Akin; $615,000.
1489 Marcasite Drive, Brentwood, Woodlands at Copperstone; Buyer: Paula and David Wesley Wade; Seller: Angela and Brian Smith; $741,000.
9015 Fallswood Lane, Brentwood, Brentwood Glen; Buyer: Margaret Music; Seller: Yanping Zhang and Chuanlu Ren; $712,500.
9285 Wardley Park Lane, Brentwood, Annandale; Buyer: Pamela J and Steven P Sliman; Seller: Satven and Shloka Hingorani; $1,300,000.
708 Highland View Place, Brentwood, Highland View; Buyer: Diana and Gabriel E Arteaga; Seller: Susannah and Phillip Wayne Gentry Jr; $680,000.
667 Old Orchard Drive, Brentwood, McGavock Farms; Buyer: Jacqueline B and Aaron A Zauner; Seller: Renee Ard Chevalier; $950,000.
989 Tartan Drive (includes 2 lots), Brentwood, Mooreland Estates; Buyer: Katherine Elizabeth and Kenrick Wayne Johnson; Seller: Carey and Glen Wingerd; $520,000.
265 Forest Trail, Brentwood; Buyer: Cheryl and Peter Welch; Seller: Rebekah E and Jeremy P Pharr; $865,000.
614 Forest Park Drive, Brentwood, Forest of Brentwood; Buyer: Rebecca Slay and Thomas Siler Edmondson Jr; Seller: Courtney W and William C Barlar; $615,000.
1524 Woodfield Court, Brentwood, Raintree Forest; Buyer: Ashley B and Fleming Wood Smith IV; Seller: Gerald Lee Stankevich; $590,500.
612 Hunters Lane, Brentwood, Foxland Hall; Buyer: Jacqueline and Patrick Bradley; Seller: Kaitlin Rae and James O Collignon Jr; $795,000.
1101 Lorme Court, Brentwood, Southern Woods West; Buyer: Tae Kim and Leo Chiu Wei Ching; Seller: Juliann Lee Cataldi; $653,000.
8202 Gordon Petty Court, Brentwood, Brenthaven; Buyer: Gordon Petty Court Holdings LLC; Seller: Lauren and Matthew Wall; $550,000.
1825 Barnstaple Lane, Brentwood, Morgan Farms; Buyer: Allison and Kyle Williams; Seller: Sharika and Nitin Jain; $1,035,000.
188 Forest Trail, Brentwood, Concord Forest; Buyer: Anupama Arvind Patel; Seller: Merry Kay and Casey Joe Lambert; $620,000.
224 Williamsburg Circle, Brentwood, Williamsburg Estates; Buyer: William McLaughlin; Seller: Susanne Lynn Parkhurst; $650,000.
1902 New Bristol Lane, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Lindsey and Mitchell Beeson; Seller: Pulte Homes Tennessee LP; $863,725.
9738 Jupiter Forest Drive, Brentwood, Chestnut Springs; Buyer: Amisha N and Namra Jitendra Joshi; Seller: Traci T and Ben Boswell; $460,000.
37046
7525 Delancey Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Paula M and Charles N Edenfield; Seller: McDaniel Estate Partners LLC; $529,765.
7026 Farm Field Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Jones Company of TN LLC; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $133,250.
7408 Flatbush Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Hannah Robison and Gavin Lee Shellnut; Seller: McDaniel Estate Partners LLC; $475,889.
7412 Flatbush Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Kayla and Benjamin Aaron; Seller: McDaniel Estate Partners LLC; $574,920.
6820 Falls Ridge Lane, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Tiffany A and Shane Luke Eccles; Seller: Andrew T Hadley; $593,000.
6727 Edgemore Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Tricia and Peter Penrose; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $615,013.
8579 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Eileen M and Craig A Homan; Seller: Lepley Property Trust; $257,500.
8605 Belladonna Drive, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Karen E and William B Hoke; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $216,000.
6599 Owen Hill Road, College Grove; Buyer: Shawna and Dylan Strain; Seller: Gary R Fant; $675,000.
7513 Whiskey Road, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: Patricia and Roman Fonseca; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; $725,000.
7576 Whiskey Road, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: Libby Ann Long and Steven Christopher Taylor; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; $535,000.
37062
7320 Horn Tavern Road, Fairview; Buyer: Brian Richard Wutz; Seller: Brandon John Hurst; $140,000.
7186 Winfrey Drive, Fairview, Otter Creek Springs; Buyer: Rita and Michael J Flynn; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $476,962.
7124 Sutton Place, Fairview, Dogwood Hills; Buyer: Curtis R Beard; Seller: Keith Thomas Hays; $224,900.
7604 English Ivy Pass, Fairview, Sharpes Run; Buyer: Mary Caroline Sellers and Aaron Michael Keithline; Seller: Casey Tequila and Jon Kristopher Mangrum; $289,000.
7310 Allans Ridge Lane, Fairview, Kyles Creek; Buyer: Karen S and Marshall H Winkler; Seller: Demelza and David Lisowski; $544,900.
7118 Pleasant Grove Court, Fairview, McCormick Grove; Buyer: Rochelle and Frank Coll; Seller: Karman D and Jeffery D Mangrum; $455,000.
7108 Cobb Circle, Fairview; Buyer: Ty C Smith; Seller: Amber Paige and Darrell Hollars; $235,000.
7481 Liberty Road, Fairview, Liberty I-840; Buyer: Christopher Lee May`; Seller: Sam Burgess; $130,000.
Vacant lot on Liberty Road, Fairview, Liberty I-840; Buyer: Jordan Paul Gaston; Seller: Sam Burgess; $126,000.
Vacant lot on Bahne Road, Fairview; Buyer: Gregory J Allison; Seller: Karen A and Stephen H Black Trusts; $70,000.
7502 Knight Lane, Fairview, Castleberry Farms; Buyer: Keith Hays; Seller: Ribbon Home SPV I LLC; $410,000.
24 lots on Harlestone Drive, Fairview; Buyer: A-1 Home Builders Inc; Seller: BBJ Properties LLC; $1,300,000.
7350 Snow Mangrum Road, Fairview; Buyer: Robert K Butler; Seller: Lisa H Freeman and Sallye P Emerson; $315,000.
37064
1014 Rural Plains Circle, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Michelle W and David L Peters; Seller: Mark Cuendet; $415,000.
780 Oak Meadow Drive, Franklin, Woodlands; Buyer: CRP/ECG Oak Meadows LLC; Seller: SWJ2 Tennessee LLC; $3,024,000.
1012 Oglethorpe Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Chandra Sekhar and Sowjanya Uppaluru; Seller: NVR Inc; $526,515.
107 Clyde Circle, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Robert T Wright; Seller: Kristin E and Steve J Linn; $600,000.
141 Halswelle Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Nicole Taylor and Burney Joseph Lamar; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $815,032.
324 Liberty Pike #224, Franklin, Jamison Station Condos; Buyer: John Raymond Baldwin; Seller: Georgia Gayle Spoonamore; $552,500.
1037 Inland Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: David Johnston; Seller: Jennifer L and John M Russo; $450,000.
117 Bluebell Way, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Monique and Curtis Zackery II; Seller: Audrey P and Eric M Hunter; $430,000.
202 Monks Way, Franklin, Millgate; Buyer: Julie Christie Pogue; Seller: Linda Bradfield; $375,600.
224 Stonehaven Circle, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Carla R and Brian D Moyer; Seller: Russell and Michele Beasley; $585,400.
3208 Gardendale Drive, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: Tina M Hunsinger; Seller: Megan Erin and Benjamin Tedder; $345,000.
726 Shadycrest Lane, Franklin, Maplewood; Buyer: Samantha and Jacob Pegg; Seller: Ashley and Cameron Huff; $384,900.
420 Wire Grass Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Elizabeth Gould Hagan; Seller: James Baker and Barry Faulkner; $529,900.
307 Levisa Lane, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: John Manis Sr; Seller: Rachel Lynn Huff; $390,000.
712 Wadestone Trail, Franklin, Creekstone Commons; Buyer: Tiffany and Alexander Bird; Seller: Jennifer B and Malcolm H Cook; $464,500.
1053 Honey Bush Circle, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Nicholas R Wood; Seller: Dane Anthony Fornero; $333,000.
2000 Fernshaw Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Taylor and Michael Anthony Murray; Seller: NVR Inc; $463,480.
512 Rowan Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Mary T and Richard L Fagnani; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $1,119,128.
1018 General Martin Lane, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Huber Living Trust; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $874,850.
3007 Portland Court, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Kamrin Nelson and Craig James Wheeler; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $789,762.
2099 McAvoy Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Michelle and Jason F Grant; Seller: Jennifer A and Thomas C Schuster; $665,000.
117 Ridgewood Road, Franklin, Green Valley; Buyer: Phoebe M Aldersone; Seller: Carla R and Brian D Moyer; $455,000.
2709 Lindsey Court, Franklin, Dallas Downs; Buyer: Madeline B and Ryne J Gray; Seller: Linda Hill and John R Ayers; $467,500.
1820 Thorn Brook Lane, Franklin; Buyer: Georgia Gayle Spoonamore; Seller: Wiley Hunter Mock Trust; $520,000.
1101 Downs Boulevard #105, Franklin, Hardison Hills; Buyer: Lois Hanskat Guilbeau; Seller: Jerene A Olson; $235,000.
2048 Erwin Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Joanne and Vincent Santonastaso; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $507,269.
500 Finnhorse Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Alexandra Graham and Matthew Kopjak; Seller: Emily R and Jason D Pratt; $687,500.
110 Founders Pointe Boulevard, Franklin, Founders Pointe; Buyer: Shelley M and Kenneth J Young III; Seller: Josie Emerson and John Edward Gresham Hill; $413,000.
244 Wrennewood Lane, Franklin, Reid Hill Commons; Buyer: Iren A Dainora; Seller: Durland B Eakin; $375,000.
449 Wild Elm Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Adam Mark Stevens; Seller: Melissa D and David C Taylor; $837,000.
153 Polk Place Drive, Franklin, Polk Place; Buyer: Lisa and Grant E Martin; Seller: Janet H and Robert G Taylor; $479,000.
1304 Clairmonte Lane, Franklin, Clairmonte; Buyer: Natalie Rieschick; Seller: Shelley Mays and Kenneth J Young III; $387,500.
6051 Rural Plains Circle #106, Franklin; Buyer: Lindsey Paige Smith; Seller: Sonya R and Randall B Smith; $289,900.
479 River Bluff Drive, Franklin, Riverbluff; Buyer: Emi Ito and Zane Thomas Prater; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $599,900.
205 Gloucester Court, Franklin, Yorktown; Buyer: Tracy T and Michael L Reeves; Seller: Scott Palmer; $403,000.
110 Lancaster Drive, Franklin, Harpeth Meadows; Buyer: Music City Holdings LLC; Seller: Mark Randall Conner; $400,000.
110 Lancaster Drive, Franklin, Harpeth Meadows; Buyer: Knight and White Properties LLC; Seller: Mark Randall Conner; $429,900.
1800 Golden Court, Franklin, Keystone; Buyer: Shelly and Nicholas Andrew Wyllie; Seller: Christine and Michael Sharp; $639,900.
2050 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin; Buyer: Next Chapter LLC; Seller: Jessica L and Nicholas J Mattoni; $3,050,000.
2056 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin; Buyer: Next Chapter LLC; Seller: Barbara A and William H Kauffman; $900,000.
1356 Caroline Circle, Franklin, Redwing Meadows; Buyer: Michelle Ann Dulmes-Seymour and Jeremy Lowell Seymour; Seller: Jennifer and Bryan Barton; $519,900.
527 Finnhorse Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Heather Manheim and Kevin Tyler York; Seller: Megan Neal and David W Whitson; $643,000.
5624 Hargrove Road, Franklin; Buyer: Laura Michelle Brooks; Seller: Tim C Garner; $190,000.
321 Caysens Square Lane, Franklin, Barclay Place; Buyer: Julie P and Mark A Boggess; Seller: Tricia Nicole and Peter S Penrose; $569,000.
825 Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Stonegate Homes LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $260,900.
414 Wire Grass Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: James Baker; Seller: Stacy and Kenneth Coleman; $690,000.
4031 Ryecroft Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Amy Lagrant; Seller: Brian J Robinson; $464,500.
5950 Pinewood Road, Franklin; Buyer: Arrowhead Creek Irrevocable Trust; Seller: Emily E Bernard; $1,000,000.
2304 Corinne Court, Franklin, Durham Manor; Buyer: Tabitha Lorraine and Terry Eugene Luker; Seller: Sherrilyn W and Lawrence R Kenyon II; $975,000.
37067
6050 Saddleview Drive, Franklin, Cedarmont Valley Estates; Buyer: Barbara and Ken Allen Moore; Seller: Charmian A and Glenn R Yank; $874,900.
6037 Gracious Drive, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Laura J Amari and Kalleigh B Turnmyre; Seller: Simmons Ridge Joint Venture; $408,416.
1100 Rombauer Drive, Franklin, Chardonnay; Buyer: Jayne and Michael Omera; Seller: Laurie A King and Mark Warmath; $855,000.
217 Springhouse Circle, Franklin, Caldwell Estates; Buyer: Kimberly A Donchez; Seller: Penny L Byram; $505,000.
111 Fielden Court, Franklin, Amber Glen; Buyer: Roger Gray; Seller: Gail Lynn and Christopher Gerald Seigler; $299,000.
1107 Watkins Creek Drive, Franklin, Watkins Creek; Buyer: Ribbon Home SPV II LLC; Seller: Alice and John E Foley; $715,000.
2211 Albany Court, Franklin, Albany Pointe; Buyer: Stacy Slay and Jason D Perry; Seller: Barbara C and Alan T Traylor; $684,900.
5005 Clover Meadows Drive, Franklin, Village of Clovercroft; Buyer: Janice Nastase; Seller: Suzette V Robertson and Stuart D White; $478,250.
107 Chester Stephens Court, Franklin, Chester Stevens Estates; Buyer: Robin and Daniel Flahaven; Seller: Sandra K Cavender; $500,000.
658 Pebble Springs Drive, Franklin, Ashton Park; Buyer: Jaclyn and Julian Iasnik; Seller: Steven Lewis Beaty; $699,900.
2107 Melody Drive, Franklin, Falcon Creek; Buyer: Amelia Swanson; Seller: Jessie J Breeden; $317,000.
342 Tippecanoe Drive, Franklin, Village of Clovercroft; Buyer: Faryn Van Dyke and Stephen E Bergmeyer; Seller: Stacy and Jason Perry; $530,000.
37069
1018 Stonebridge Park Drive, Franklin, Stonebridge Park; Buyer: Karen L Andershock Trust; Seller: Paige Cram; $540,000.
116 Greystone Drive, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Rachel and John Evans IV; Seller: Patrick 1994 Family Trust; $658,500.
3014 Nine Bark Lane, Franklin, Rizer Point; Buyer: Laura M and Daniel Sean Piraino; Seller: Monique and Curtis Zackery II; $357,000.
3023 Hartland Private Lane, Franklin, Homestead Valley; Buyer: Marguerite Macrae; Seller: John C Haralson and Adam Seger; $600,000.
226 Baltusrol Road, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Investing In People LLC; Seller: William F Kubin; $535,000.
210 Countryside Drive, Franklin, Cottonwood Estates; Buyer: Hannah McLain King and Corbin O Taylor; Seller: Tracy and David Becker; $472,000.
800 High Point Ridge Road, Franklin, Forest Homes Farms; Buyer: Kristin David Keown; Seller: Crawford Revocable Living Trust; $615,000.
2475 Santa Barbara Lane, Franklin, Foxen Canyon; Buyer: Katrina J and Thomas J Keane; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $855,462.
611 Lawrin Park, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Rachael Elena Jamrose; Seller: Joanne Frazee; $380,000.
1763 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin, Settlers Point; Buyer: Jessica and Matthew Hooks; Seller: Joan Marie Dell; $549,900.
37135
Lots 123, 124, 136, and 137 on Thayer Road, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Weekley Homes LLC; Seller: Nolensville 152 LLC; $480,000.
York Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Tammy Quach and Isaac Bui; Seller: Laura and Bobby Joe King; $277,500.
309 Redding Court, Nolensville, Brooksbank Estates; Buyer: Melinda Mae and Jeffery Charles Campbell; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $736,284.
817 Cottage House Lane, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Marjorie T and David B White; Seller: Clayton Property Group; $367,490.
2461 Rocky Fork Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Sandra Lynn and Matthew David Woodlee; Seller: Sonia W Marlowe; $576,000.
9126 Holstein Drive, Nolensville, Farms at Clovercroft; Buyer: Ashley and Derek W Sain; Seller: Bridget C and Joseph Triepke; $700,000.
3371 Redmon Hill, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Ashley A and Jordan B Jones; Seller: Lauren Elizabeth and James B Harding; $392,000.
2838 Sanford Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Shana W and Chad Thomas Farneth; Seller: Sandra L and Matthew D Woodlee; $515,000.
411 Barony Court, Nolensville, Brooksbank Estates; Buyer: Roushanak Pzouki; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $698,424.
321 Thesing Court Private, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Glenda and Jessee Barbee; Seller: Betty A Spence Declaration of Trust; $296,500.
131 Brooksbank Drive, Nolensville, Brooksbank Estates; Buyer: Janice and James Rogers; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $840,046.
731 Delamotte Pass, Nolensville, Telfair; Buyer: Andrea Ann and Brian Joseph McCullough; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $712,120.
249 Broadgreen Lane, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Swetha Medikonda and Jayaswy Kota; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $810,430.
1813 Apperley Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Erin Lyon and Chadwick Taylor Medders; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $659,900.
840 Cottage House Lane, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Patty D and Mark J White; Seller: Clayton Property Group; $384,840.
148 Sedona Woods Trail, Nolensville, Arrington Retreat; Buyer: Sarah and Dustin James Reinmann; Seller: Charlene P and Alexander M Rossi; $539,900.
812 Alameda Avenue, Nolensville, Catalina; Buyer: Susan M and Ronald C Frazier; Seller: D R Horton Inc; $725,990.
2095 Catalina Way, Nolensville, Catalina; Buyer: 13 Gypsies Trust; Seller: D R Horton Inc; $735,164.
842 Cottage House Lane, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Marjorie K and Joseph A Hudson; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $359,495.
1270 Creekside Drive, Nolensville, Ballenger Farms; Buyer: Lisa Y and Timothy D Lampley; Seller: Shana and Chad Farneth; $429,900.
8320 Parkfield Drive, Nolensville, Burkitt Place; Buyer: Carolyn and John Carter; Seller: Natalia Espinosa and Sergio Gutierrez Villicana; $520,000.
5100 Falling Water Road, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Tanesha M and Brian K Bradshaw; Seller: Sunnie S Gautier; $553,900.
104 Hadley Reserve Private Court, Nolensville, Hadley Reserve; Buyer: Ashley M and Jason B Steinhorn; Seller: Old South Construction LLC; $984,900.
209 Broadgreen Lane, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Dani and Jon Randall Crosby; Seller: Hidden Valley Homes LLC; $668,100.
844 Cottage House Lane, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: John T Taylor III; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $386,870.
37174
7017 Minor Hill Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Mina Nashed; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $434,900.
1047 Aenon Circle, Spring Hill; Buyer: Avery A and Robert T Wallace; Seller: Suzanne and Brad Loutsenhizer; $345,000.
4170 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Lisa and Dennis Bevier; Seller: Beth L and Eric P Segner; $425,000.
409 Shirebrook Circle, Spring Hill, Shirebrook; Buyer: Anna Brasher and Austin Michael Greene; Seller: Pamela A and David J Bissing; $264,900.
1610 Fair House Road, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Place; Buyer: Jenny and Kevin Freehardt; Seller: Heather Cortlea and Eric John Wesch; $550,000.
1805 Kara Court, Spring Hill, Witt Hill; Buyer: Jessica and Tony Askew Jr; Seller: AH4R-TN3 LLC; $299,900.
2125 Long Meadow Drive, Spring Hill, Wakefield; Buyer: Kenneth Edward Cockerham; Seller: Anne L and Joseph E Rainey; $254,900.
3002 Zeal Court, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Kallista and Nikolas X Mollatiere; Seller: Deborah A and Sanford Gary Myers; $550,900.
1802 Baileys Trace Drive, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: Miriam and Jonathan R Edwards; Seller: Melinda R and Jeffrey J Richardson; $335,900.
2025 Hemlock Drive, Spring Hill, Woodside Townhomes; Buyer: Amanda Patrick; Seller: Amy Scott; $231,300.
225 Mary Ann Circle, Spring Hill, Petra Commons; Buyer: Sandra Lee Gregory; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $253,800.
2025 Lequire Lane, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Deborah and Fred Uphoff; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $409,185.
7011 Minor Hill Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Glenda and Douglas R Hipps; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $439,612.
3001 Mickey Road, Spring Hill, Glennmont; Buyer: Meghan R and Travis K Hoover; Seller: Amy Speece; $490,000.
1398 Round Hill Lane, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Place; Buyer: Wendy D and Bart A Scott; Seller: Rachel Alexandria and John K Evans IV; $462,000.
103 Padstone Private Lane, Spring Hill, Shirebrook; Buyer: Hannah Lynn Daugherty and Ethan Robert Small; Seller: Leah Alexandra Ruggiero and Frank Joseph Discenza Jr; $219,900.
409 Oldbury Private Lane, Spring Hill, Shirebrook; Buyer: Samantha Vanest; Seller: Jacqueline and Glenwood Morris III; $239,900.
2667 Paradise Drive, Spring Hill, Haynes Crossing; Buyer: Amanda Christine and Tyler Brooks Stuessi; Seller: Kimberly Law; $290,000.
4006 Elsie Street, Spring Hill, Crossing at Wades Grove; Buyer: Angela M and Erick W Johnson; Seller: Steve C Camp; $386,000.
1906 O Leary Court, Spring Hill, Shannon Glen; Buyer: Antonia Yolanda Carrascoza; Seller: Laura E Warzynski; $279,900.
193 Mary Ann Circle, Spring Hill, Petra Commons; Buyer: Jocelyn Galvez and Marcela Rodriguez; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $301,250.
6016 Spade Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Lakshimi Narayana Kalikai; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $401,900.
1032 Misty Morn Circle, Spring Hill, Highlands at Campbell Station; Buyer: Donald C Akin Jr; Seller: Joyce M Street; $259,000.
3014 Brisbane Court, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Abbey and Anthony Garcia; Seller: Rory Fischer; $615,000.
2811 Candlewicke Drive, Spring Hill, Candlewood; Buyer: Paula and Harold McCormick; Seller: Lindsey Locke and Taylor Donald Dartt; $245,000.
177 Mary Ann Circle, Spring Hill, Petra Commons; Buyer: Susan Goodnow; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $283,725.
189 Mary Ann Circle, Spring Hill, Petra Commons; Buyer: Brittany Anne Thomson; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $247,450.
185 Mary Ann Circle, Spring Hill, Petra Commons; Buyer: Kristi L and Kyle L Lamb; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $248,700.
1621 Witt Hill Drive, Spring Hill, Witt Hill; Buyer: Meghan Virginia Clark; Seller: Jenny R Owens; $292,000.
2006 Searles Court, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Elizabeth A and William D Tinsley III; Seller: Andrea and Kenneth V Bailey; $399,800.
2911 Torrence Trail, Spring Hill, Cochran Trace; Buyer: Jennifer Jean and Harry Andrew Collis; Seller: Lindsey and Justin T Huey; $259,900.
37179
3185 Pleasantville Bridge Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Lauren H and Christopher R Humphreys; Seller: Crescent Homes TN LLC; $577,112.
2808 Americus Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Phyllis Lockridge; Seller: Joan Rogers; $414,900.
1559 Bunbury Drive, Thompsons Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Beth L and Eric P Segner; Seller: R G Custom Homes LLC; $733,554.
3012 Weeping Willow Lane, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Shannon D Simmons and Anthony D Cooper; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $500,000.
2188 Chaucer Park Lane, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Keri Sue and Ellis Juston Burgess; Seller: Heather A and Vincent W Delalla; $436,500.
1006 Watauga Court, Thompsons Station, Newport Crossing; Buyer: Abigail Elizabeth and Benjamin David Butler; Seller: Jordan L Faircloth and Christopher M Davis; $365,000.
3404 Milford Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Ainslie Grosser; Seller: Lennar Homes of TN LLC and Staci Grosser; $439,990.
1102 Newpath Court, Thompsons Station, Newport Crossing; Buyer: Kristen Leigh and Chris James Daigle II; Seller: Lauren Rachel and Jonathan Len Bagley; $349,000.
6010 Turncreek Road, Thompsons Station, Brixworth; Buyer: Darlene P and Kirk C Campbell; Seller: Gretchen E and Phillip M Bunting; $495,000.
1558 Bunbury Drive, Thompsons Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Gretchen E and Phillip M Bunting; Seller: Enterprise LLC D/B/A Landmark Building Co; $589,900.
3299 Vinemont Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Amber R Good and James M Drain; Seller: Summit Builders Corp; $508,900.
2861 Americus Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Amanda and Matthew Crouse; Seller: Susan J and Eric C Thomas; $573,000.
1804 Tellico Court, Thompsons Station, Newport Crossing; Buyer: Carly and Carter Abel; Seller: Abel Properties LLC; $325,000.
