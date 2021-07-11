PROPERTY TRANSFERS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF JUNE 9, 2021
37014
5830 Wagonvale Drive, Arrington, Hardeman Springs; Buyer: Jodi Murray Payton and Eric J Murray; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $996,572.
1101 Meadow Bridge Lane, Arrington, Kings Chapel; Buyer: Deanne Messina and Jprimmy Christopher Gilchrist; Seller: Christina M and Kevin L Brown; $935,000.
4205 Buckeye Lane, Arrington, Kings Chapel; Buyer: Kimberly and Nathan Hunziker; Seller: Chaiyong and Warangkana Thanasriphakdeekun; $792,000.
7040 Fiddlers Glen Drive, Arrington, Arrington Ridge; Buyer: Colleena D and Ted Tomescu; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $648,415.
7044 Fiddlers Glen Drive, Arrington, Arrington Ridge; Buyer: Lauren Elise and Justin Tysco; Seller: Jones o; $752,016.
5533 Hardeman Springs Boulevard, Arrington, Hardeman Springs; Buyer: Megan Lonsway and Matthew Paul McCann; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $977,313.
7243 Harlow Drive, Arrington, Troubadour; Buyer: Mark Lombardi and Donald James Diffendorf; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; $1,200,000.
37027
1102 Navaho Drive, Brentwood, Liberty Downs; Buyer: Deborah and Joshua Cohen Family Trust; Seller: Chaye and Brian Eichenberger; $1,100,000.
1607 Bernini Place, Brentwood, Tuscany Hills; Buyer: Evelyn and Bertrand Chauff; Seller: Kisha Trezevant; $1,278,500.
9242 Brushboro Drive, Brentwood, Foxboro Estates; Buyer: Bethany and Travis L Todd; Seller: Glenda R and Laurance h Brewster; $700,000.
1584 Ragsdale Road, Brentwood; Buyer: 1584 Ragsdale Road LLC; Seller: Ruthi and Eugene I Sacks; $2,750,000.
9 Carmel Lane, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Dawnelle Mitchell and Steven L Buseman; Seller: Melusine and Klaus Thieme; $1,634,000.
9253 Berwyn Court, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Amy and Ronnie Taylor; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $1,773,423.
1005 Woodside Drive, Brentwood, Hillview Estates; Buyer: Katie E and Maichael J Waddell; Seller: Benjamin Lee and Jessica Levine Daniel; $805,000.
1917 New Bristol Lane, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Jharna Charudatta Barapatrey and Charudatta N Barapatrey; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $1,152,095.
1001 Heights Boulevard, Brentwood, The Heights; Buyer: Cheryl Tigges; Seller: Partners in Building of TN LLC; $1,649,950.
1528 Gesshe Court, Brentwood, Chestnut Springs; Buyer: Simms Holdings LLC; Seller: Catherine A Herd; $501,000.
6430 Annandale Cove, Brentwood, Holly Tree Farms; Buyer: Dominica and Curtis Flaitz; Seller: Tracie Bonds and William Whitney; $1,750,000.
756 Sinclair Circle, Brentwood, Princeton Hills; Buyer: Maggie and Andrew Crosby; Seller: Laura A and Lloyd Gordon King Community Property Trust; $2,750,000.
9232 Lehigh Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Kristin P Wildman 2006 Trust; Seller: Lang Family Trust; $2,356,000.
300 Sweetwater Court, Brentwood, Courtside at Southern Woods; Buyer: Saba Zafari-Upchurch and Julian Upchurch; Seller: Carolyn P Wood Revocable Trust; $650,000.
9609 Mitchell Place, Brentwood, Magnolia Vale; Buyer: Lisa and Sean Olson; Seller: Melissa and John E Vallone; $1,850,000.
1582 Shining Ore Drive, Brentwood, Brookfield; Buyer: Stephanie and Jedediah Bullwinkle; Seller: Victoria L and Jerry L Tomberlin; $850,000.
9414 Highwood Hill Road, Brentwood, Raintree Forest South; Buyer: Sruthy Manoj and Manoj Prabhakaran Pillai; Seller: Celeste Coutinho Potgieter; $750,000.
6011 Foxland Drive, Brentwood, Foxland Hall; Buyer: Megan Baker and Stephen Andrew Jernigan; Seller: Cynthia L and Collins H Shelden; $1,575,000.
9526 Nottaway Lane, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Dirk Lucian Fell; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $1,281,436.
9718 Turner Lane, Brentwood, Bonbrook on Concord; Buyer: Sashikala and Clarence Jeyaretnam; Seller: Elizabeth Adams; $1,106,500.
9016 Englishwood Court, Brentwood, Brentmeade Estates; Buyer: Benita Sheree and Gerald L Jenkins; Seller: Amber C and Mark R Holm; $1,500,000.
1004 Falling Leaf Circle, Brentwood, Windstone; Buyer: Dara Russell; Seller: Anee S and Henry Ross; $1,275,000.
900 Oxford Court, Brentwood, Brentmeade Estates; Buyer: Jessica O and Neal W Langdon; Seller: Edward A Labry III; $1,140,000.
9215 Prestmoor Place, Brentwood, Landsdowne; Buyer: Alexander Sozdatelev Revocable Trust; Seller: Pope Family Revocable Trust; $1,420,000.
503 Sunberry Court, Brentwood, Mooreland Estates; Buyer: Sezen Yilmaz; Seller: Bayu B Prakosa; $325,000.
5128 Prince Phillip Cove, Brentwood, Stonehenge; Buyer: Jean A and Mason G Pope II; Seller: Sherry S Thompson and Terry R Murray; $765,000.
37046
4918 Byrd Lane, College Grove; Buyer: Gracey-Hope and Jacob Grant Helton; Seller: Kittie W Trice; $350,000.
7131 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $134,025.
7092 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Cheryl E and Gabriel C Phillips; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $723,300.
8716 Ashbrook Lane, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Courtney S L Toller Revocable Trust; Seller: Chelsey Renee and Dustin J Stromsness; $775,000.
7041 Balcolm Court, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Deborah kay and Michael Joseph Murphy; Seller: McDaniel Estate Partners LLC; $553,939.
7448 Flatbush Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Hailey and Timothy Justin Phelps; Seller: McDaniel Estate Partners LLC; $597,470.
8204 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Jacqalyn W and Jeff D Bowman; Seller: Beasley Construction & Assoc LLC; $225,000.
8455 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Jacobs Family Trust; Seller: Kimberly and Timothy D Wilbanks; $4,750,000.
9217 Joiner Creek Road, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: McKenna and Greg Bochy; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $1,637,633.
6594 Windmill Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Farms; Buyer: Heather Anne and Gerardo Alvarado; Seller: Marie and Matthew Ferguson; $1,150,000.
7045 Balcolm Court, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Melinda Joy and Robert Wayne Schoch; Seller: McDaniel Estate Partners LLC; $557,508.
6769 Pleasant Gate Lane, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Soss Family Trust; Seller: Najma Altaf and Zaheer Nayeemullah; $584,925.
8629 Belladonna Drive, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Malissa Michelle and Nathan de Troy Edwards; Seller: Allison K and Clayton T Crossan; $2,425,000.
7117 Lanceleaf Drive, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: Madams Ventures; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; $1,100,000.
37062
7323 Audubon Cove, Fairview, Audubon Cove; Buyer: Equinknox Construction LLC; Seller: Harold E Crye Trust; $75,500.
5 vacant parcels on Audubon Cove, Fairview, Audubon Cove; Buyer: Equinknox Construction LLC; Seller: Harold E Crye Trust; $377,500.
2 vacant lots on Audubon Cove, Fairview, Audubon Cove; Buyer: Equinknox Construction LLC; Seller: Harold E Crye Revocable Living Trust; $151,000.
7123 Ivory Way, Fairview, Pennock Place; Buyer: Mary Elizabeth and Blake Richard Lilley; Seller: Century Communities of TN LLC; $385,054.
7319 Lakelet Cove, Fairview, Pennock Place; Buyer: Yonggang Lai; Seller: Century Communities of TN LLC; $463,534.
7532 Nathaniel Woods Boulevard, Fairview, Western Woods; Buyer: Cali Semeatu; Seller: Sarah M and Connor T Jimenez; $360,000.
37064
221 Polk Place Drive, Franklin, Polk Place; Buyer: Opendoor Property Trust I; Seller: Sharon P and Bobby N Brown; $612,500.
236 2nd Avenue South, Franklin; Buyer: 5 Stones Church Inc; Seller: Christopher Simcik; $2,300,000.
1339 Jewell Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Casey Morgan and Carlos J Evans; Seller: Cari B and Brooks E McDonald; $875,000.
4472 South Carothers Road, Franklin; Buyer: 4472 South Carothers LLC; Seller: Bridget B and Friedrich W Haimberger; $450,000.
209 Karnes Drive, Franklin, Polk Place; Buyer: Ashley and Jason Keith Marass; Seller: Tasha L and Keith E Smith; $647,500.
718 Jasper Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Phyllis J and Jeffrey B Whitehead; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $1,004,848.
2018 Fernshaw Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Kay and Mark Rossi; Seller: NVR Inc; $566,900.
207 Bishops Gate Drive, Franklin, Bishops Gate Wards Mill; Buyer: Siri Nelson; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $1,257,963.
2001 Granville Road, Franklin, Orleans Estate Condos; Buyer: Xiaoyun Zhang and Rob A Bilodeau; Seller: RJS Ventures-Granville 1 LLC; $315,000.
864 Walden Drive, Franklin, Chestnut Bend; Buyer: Traci and Kevin Gilmartin; Seller: Rick McCormick; $500,000.
244 Noah Drive (includes 2 lots), Franklin, South Park; Buyer: AR Holdings LLC; Seller: Cliff Richmond; $2,300,000.
1639 Shadow Green Drive, Franklin, Through the Green; Buyer: William J Burke; Seller: Cheryl R and A Brent Bachman; $390,000.
109 Beechlawn Drive, Franklin, Ellington Park; Buyer: Johnson Family Trust; Seller: Katherine A and David L Souers; $1,025,000.
1101 Downs Boulevard #L103, Franklin, Hardison Hills; Buyer: Dawn Morrison and John William Duffett; Seller: Alice Startweather; $262,000.
825 Fontwell Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Nicola Anna and Clifford Edwin Vazquez; Seller: Deepika Gooje and Srikanth Dubbaka Kishan; $825,000.
3070 Flowing Creek Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Mary Ann and John A Anthony; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $483,843.
3076 Flowing Creek Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Angela C and Brian K Spencer; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $490,277.
Property on Pinewood Road, Franklin; Buyer: Bonnie and Kevin Kookogey; Seller: Hewn Custom Home Design LLC; $914,900.
303 Fitzgerald Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Pamela and Chester Schmidt IV; Seller: Kristen M and Thomas W Grimm Sr; $1,200,000.
1011 Verona Drive, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Vicki and Rick Buehner; Seller: Maura Jean and Charles J Hoving; $918,000.
167 Splendor Ridge Drive, Franklin, Splendor Ridge; Buyer: Insignia Homes LLC; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $390,000.
226 Moray Court, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Barbara A and Dean E Smith; Seller: Oak Duck General Partnership; $653,086.
724 Pearre Springs Way, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Rachael and Daniel Tanner; Seller: Susannah B and Dustin P Bledsoe; $852,888.
1902 West Harpeth Road, Franklin; Buyer: Rhonda J and Mac V Heaberlin; Seller: Shannon and Joel Litton; $1,200,000.
4220 Pate Road, Franklin; Buyer: Blythe Cutler and Jerry D Fair Living Trust; Seller: Sandi Morey; $463,000.
3010 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin; Buyer: Steven B Weiss Living Trust; Seller: Navan X LLC; $2,700,000.
1036 Beckwith Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Mockingbird Ventures LLC; Seller: Lindsay Lane; $850,000.
515 Bancroft Way, Franklin, Rogersshire; Buyer: Shannon McVeigh and Matthew Brady Littleton; Seller: Donna M and Wayne W Harris; $730,000.
4013 Tomich Drive, Franklin, Echelon; Buyer: Jay Francis Blandford; Seller: Miriam M Davis; $480,000.
7113 Brandon Park Court, Franklin, Brandon Park Downs; Buyer: Allison and David Dyer; Seller: Susan and Dustin Lehner; $2,200,000.
525 Black Tea Way, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Vishal Pratap Kothari and Samir S Morankar; Seller: Simmons Ridge Joint Venture; $425,900.
531 Black Tea Way, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Sonaja Tambekar and Rohan Wali; Seller: Simmons Ridge Joint Venture; $425,900.
130 Grove Lane, Franklin, Polk Place; Buyer: Marilyn L and Eugene E Cotton; Seller: Melinda J and Robert W Schoch; $750,000.
109 Turnbrook Court (Quitclaim), Franklin, Riverview Park; Buyer: Cimorelli TN Community Property Trust; Seller: Lynne and Michael J Cimorelli; $450,000.
80 Truman Road East, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Sharon and Nicholas Bollen; Seller: Melody K Newberry Revocable Living Trust; $480,000.
1459 Ridley Drive (Quitclaim), Franklin, Keystone; Buyer: Ridley Family Trust; Seller: Lesley D and Thomas E Hoagwood; $275,000.
465 Wire Grass Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Emma and Michael McWeeny; Seller: Pamela V and Chester A Schmidt IV; $765,000.
925 Horizon Drive, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Stacey Leigh Sundling; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $727,796.
518 Ardmore Place, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Leigh Katherine and Thomas L Russell; Seller: Jennifer S Lineberger; $825,000.
2015 Rural Plains Circle, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Jeffrey Taft Condit; Seller: Kelly Paulette; $566,000.
214 Everbright Avenue, Franklin, Everbright; Buyer: Stacie and Douglas Bodel; Seller: Legend Homes LLC; $1,559,900.
197 Acadia Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Jamie Banks Cochrane; Seller: Tambra Lynnette Cranston; $754,000.
5976 Davis Hollow Road, Franklin; Buyer: Charles Wingo III and Israel Yarbrough; Seller: Leigh and Randolph Kelly; $172,000.
403 Fontaine Drive, Franklin, Founders Pointe; Buyer: Erica and Daniel Hause; Seller: Cheryl R and David A Wise; $575,000.
1552 Westhaven Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Paul A Halpern Trust; Seller: Kelly S and Robert L Goldiez; $1,676,000.
348 Whitewater Way, Franklin, Willowsprings; Buyer: Jane Butler and William Tilton Muir; Seller: Sylvia and James Doran Living Trust; $795,000.
143 2nd Avenue South, Franklin, Brownstones on 2nd; Buyer: Brown Family Community Property Trust; Seller: Michael R Bishop; $2,365,000.
5371 Leipers Creek Road, Franklin; Buyer: Bryan Heath Albritton and Blanton Scot Baker; Seller: Cynthia S and Glyn D Duvall; $775,000.
122 Deejay Drive, Franklin, Henley; Buyer: Susan and Joseph Johnson; Seller: Patricia M and Buford M Hughes; $325,000.
4443 Ivan Creek Drive, Franklin, Ivan Creek; Buyer: Sara and Nicholas Horton; Seller: Jasna and Luke Krispinsky; $300,000.
114 Gist Street, Franklin; Buyer: Elissa and Luke Corning; Seller: Stacy and Steve Desoto; $2,250,000.
144 Generals Retreat Place, Franklin, Generals Retreat; Buyer: Ribbon Home SPV II LLC; Seller: Edward Grayson Brewer; $401,000.
1303 Robin Hill Road, Franklin, West Meade; Buyer: Taylor Fettroll; Seller: Juanita E Hill; $215,000.
3082 Flowing Creek Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Julie Willett and William M Wilson; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $497,838.
5432 Parker Branch Road, Franklin, Traceland Estates; Buyer: Thea Moore and Timothy Kevin Baur; Seller: Amber N and Nicholas Raskulinecz; $1,725,000.
4631 Wilhoite Road, Franklin; Buyer: Jeanne and James Richard Hammontree; Seller: Karen M Morgan; $675,000.
720 Shadycrest Lane, Franklin, Maplewood; Buyer: Katherine Elizabeth Crocker and Nicholas D Crifasi; Seller: Misty W and Edward A Hamilton III; $555,000.
3120 Langley Drive, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: Lydia Rialland; Seller: Patricia and Cesar Corazao; $167,000.
Vacant lot on Bailey Road, Franklin, Beechwood Plantation; Buyer: BGCTN LLC; Seller: Lucky Dog Farms LLC; $739,140.
3141 Blazer Road, Franklin; Buyer: BGCTN LLC; Seller: Nandita and Arup Bandyopadhyay; $625,000.
Vacant lot on Bailey Road, Franklin, Beechwood Plantation; Buyer: BGCTN LLC; Seller: Lucky Dog Farms LLC; $953,568.
608 Claridge Court, Franklin, Buckingham Park; Buyer: Property Sisters LLC; Seller: Celeste Bradford; $456,900.
250 Worthy Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Jessica Lyn and Matthew Joseph Middendorf; Seller: Michele L and Lance P Yost; $752,000.
104 Oxford Court, Franklin, Westfield; Buyer: Theresa Lynn and James Russell Connolly; Seller: Landon Parrish and C Bruce Le White; $385,000.
4439 North Chapel Road, Franklin; Buyer: Tania and Ryan Peterson; Seller: Kelly Baldwin; $1,650,000.
3501 Bailey Road, Franklin, Beechwood Plantation; Buyer: Laura M and Gregory N Perrin; Seller: Lucky Dog Farms LLC; $769,614.
37067
4 vacant lots on Chase Point Drive, Franklin, Daventry; Buyer: Pulte Homes TN LP and Donald R Russell; Seller: Land Development Com Inc; $714,000.
2054 Nolencrest Way, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Lauren McFadden and Matthew Thomas Wesseling; Seller: Elizabeth and Paul Kevin Nelson; $900,000.
1332 Liberty Pike, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Lois A and Robert E Winston; Seller: Andrea Cozart; $540,000.
1402 Burnside Drive, Franklin, Ashton Park; Buyer: Jennifer Tyrone Bedingfield; Seller: Jeffrey j Hausman; $500,000.
430 Lena Lane, Franklin, Village of Clovercroft; Buyer: Becky Ann and Michael Raymond Davis; Seller: Audrey V Bugginton; $830,000.
7007 Farmhouse Drive, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Girija Jampani and Stayanarayana Sundeep Nadendla; Seller: Patterson Company LLC; $638,524.
3063 Nolencrest Way, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Preeti and Vikram Salvi; Seller: Patterson Company LLC; $598,142.
176 London Lane, Franklin, Royal Oaks; Buyer: Michelle and Simon A McIlroy; Seller: Nancy L and Randy K Dutton; $530,000.
205 London Lane, Franklin, Royal Oaks; Buyer: Marilyn Hessel; Seller: Mark Jones; $750,000.
1092 Cedarview Lane, Franklin, Cedarmont Farms; Buyer: Lanette R and Bryan R Sunnquist; Seller: Natasha and Dustin Wuest; $848,000.
1229 Lakeview Drive, Franklin, Lakeview Commercial Park; Buyer: Bluesky Property Group LLC; Seller: Master Plans LLC; $1,700,000.
4104 Natchez Ridge Private Lane, Franklin, Natchez Ridge; Buyer: Susannah and Dustin Bledsoe; Seller: Polaris Real Estate Management LLC; $260,000.
4627 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin; Buyer: 506 Franklin Road LLC; Seller: Jewell Thompson Hunter; $400,000.
301 Morning Mist Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Sarah Ann Ortikiese and Christopher L Hicks; Seller: Stacy Family Revocable Living Trust; $1,599,900.
3062 Nolencrest Way, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Meghan A Hunter; Seller: Patterson Company LLC; $626,049.
7012 Farmhouse Drive, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Sarah and Jason Gucwa; Seller: Patterson Company LLC; $730,896.
7001 Farmhouse Drive, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Melinda and Jeff Pearson; Seller: Patterson Company LLC; $718,732.
258 Mallory Station Road, Franklin, Crossroads South; Buyer: SS Porter LLC 50% and Cool Springs Storage LLC 70%; Seller: Cool Springs Storage LLC; $1,208,700.
712 Pendragon Court, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Trace Construction Inc; Seller: Melissa and David McDaniel; $1,100,000.
103 Hurstbourne Park Boulevard, Franklin, Hurstbourne Park; Buyer: Lynn H Welk; Seller: Karen S and Henri T Wilson; $1,128,690.
2010 Orange Leaf Circle, Franklin, October Park; Buyer: Dalamar Homes LLC; Seller: Debar Land Co LLC; $225,000.
1050 October Park Way, Franklin, October Park; Buyer: Dalamar Homes LLC; Seller: Debar Land Co LLC; $225,000.
3006 Coral Bell Lane, Franklin, Garden Club; Buyer: Shannon and Jeffrey Scott; Seller: Caroline A Fullwood; $740,000.
414 Woodcrest Lane, Franklin, Ivy Glen; Buyer: Cassandra and Matthew Claunch; Seller: 2019 Sleigh Family Trust; $725,000.
37069
5008 Penbrook Drive, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Shannon and Jason Fox; Seller: Elizabeth and Clinton Ballew; $540,000.
498 Essex Park Circle, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Maria Daniela Martines Palacio; Seller: Gerardo Martinez; $600,000.
3015 Wilcot Way, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Chelsea P and Christopher L Brooks; Seller: Traci and Kevin Gilmartin; $405,000.
1000 Ridgecrest Drive, Franklin, Hillsboro Acres; Buyer: Cindy R and James K Pritchett; Seller: Cal Turner Jr; $500,000.
5559 Lynnwood Way, Franklin; Buyer: RNM Holdings LLC; Seller: Two Little Girls LLC; $5,400,000.
330 Derby Lane, Franklin, Meadowgreen Acres; Buyer: Cayla and Luke Alan Underwood; Seller: Trudell B and Jackson A Patterson; $454,000.
5121 Woodland Hills Drive, Franklin, Fountainhead; Buyer: Christa Boone and Jackson Wayne Seal; Seller: Yvonne Reesor Sharp Living Trust; $1,150,000.
2408 Manderly Trail, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Dream Giver Investments LLC; Seller: Kathleen Matherne; $302,000.
2010 Belmont Circle, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Josie and John Edward Gresham Hill; Seller: Julie P and Edwin Gay Jr; $467,500.
1612 Whispering Hills Drive, Franklin, Laurelbrooke; Buyer: Deborah Arbasetti and Michael Anthony Alfaro; Seller: Debbie Cox; $2,800,000.
37135
1001 Wadeslea Lane, Nolensville, Woods at Burberry Glen; Buyer: Shivani Agrawal and Munish Kumar; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $569,284.
7712 Thayer Road, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Stacy Marie and John Louis Palumbo; Seller: Weekley Homes LLC; $631,727.
922 Quinn Terrace, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Lynne M and Scott Dennis Fowler; Seller: Teresa and Pedro Valdes; $1,050,000.
408 Herring Trail, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Carliegh E and Brandon Michael Groh; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $749,990.
4002 Wingfield Drive, Nolensville, Kingsbarns; Buyer: Loan Hillsten and William Cornelius; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $924,624.
2424 Trivaca Lane, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: Holley and Mark L Johnson; Seller: Manoj Prabhakaran Pillai and Sruthy Manoj; $540,000.
6150 Christmas Drive, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Lindsey M and Daniel T Ladd; Seller: Claire A and Gregory Karp; $615,000.
413 Herring Trail, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Amritha Sanaka and Nagaraju Didigam; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $705,910.
700 Lawler Lane, Nolensville, Brooksbank Estates; Buyer: Rochelle K and Shawn M Swallow; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $747,826.
1745 Bastante Court (Quitclaim), Nolensville, Winterset Woods; Buyer: James King Weber III; Seller: James King Weber III; $450,000.
1245 Craighleigh Drive, Nolensville, Woods at Burberry Glen; Buyer: Archana Gillala and Yashpal Chepuri; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $611,790.
2022 Kingsbarns Drive, Nolensville, Kingsbarns; Buyer: Jennifer M and Michael J Hutzel; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $981,970.
2068 Autry Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Vanessa Nicole and Kyle Anthony Szabo; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $708,390.
429 Herring Trail, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Kimberly Vella; Seller: Kathleen L and Craig A Lane; $975,000.
37174
1046 St Hubbins Drive, Spring Hill, Campbell Station; Buyer: Alexander Lvovsky; Seller: Bree Muse and Charles Joseph Votava; $641,000.
1005 Gawler Court, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Lindsay Marie and Laurence Wilkinson; Seller: Vena L and Christopher P Johns; $600,000.
8065 Fenwick Lane, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Elizabeth B and Jared D Grindstaff; Seller: Jillian Clark and William Harris Kennedy Jr; $566,000.
1233 Baker Creek Drive, Spring Hill, Baker Springs; Buyer: Nicholas R Morrow; Seller: Brittany L and Zachary T Powers; $406,000.
5005 Dupree Way, Spring Hill, Tanyard Springs; Buyer: John Rasbury; Seller: Brandon Alexander; $390,000.
5005 Campbell Station Parkway, Spring Hill, Campbell Station; Buyer: Ryan Chad Williams; Seller: Kellee and Christopher Beckler; $605,500.
8018 Puddleduck Lane, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Laurie E and Mark C Cannon; Seller: Russell L Holloway; $600,000.
2049 Hemlock Drive, Spring Hill, Woodside Townhomes; Buyer: Alexa Lauren Stanfield and Sean Nicholas Buchanan; Seller: Julie Noel and Warren Douglas Pardue; $263,000.
1509 Halifax Drive, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Shannon and Brandon Jensen; Seller: Hallie L and Eric W Mossack; $445,000.
3066 Boxbury Lane, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: Shravani Kalwa and Sumantii Gupta Alladi; Seller: Melissa and Scott Anthony Szymborski; $470,000.
3017 Michaleen Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Linda L and David R Goebel Sr 2006 Trust; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $548,835.
7013 Salmon Run, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Carrie and Stephen Carl Mulligan; Seller: Katharine and Curtis K Cook; $715,000.
5006 Perth Court, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Regina Faler and Maxium Chirkov; Seller: Rebecca L and Joshua R Drace; $735,000.
1626 Zurich Drive, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Opendoor Property Trust I; Seller: Michelle Fowlkes; $374,600.
5004 Blarney Court, Spring Hill, Campbell Station; Buyer: Mary L and Robert R Nezbeth; Seller: Patricia and Robert Ackermann; $612,777.
2806 Tyler Court, Spring Hill, Pipkin Hills; Buyer: Benlly J Lopez Angel and Yolanda Lopez; Seller: Christine A and Shaun E Crowell; $650,000.
Vacant lot on Buckner Road, Spring Hill; Buyer: Summerlin Development LLC; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $708,000.
1009 Fitzroy Circle, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: David Lien; Seller: Rae Ann and John A Parker; $550,000.
1150 Brixworth Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Lauren and Corban Cressley; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $598,147.
3013 Michaleen Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Sowmya and Muni Raju Accham; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $530,020.
1797 Witt Way Drive, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Ashley and Jeffrey S Broocks; Seller: Geeta R and Ram N Komandla; $830,000.
1130 Brixworth Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Kyle Adrian Carson; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $489,385.
9027 Safe Haven Place, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Christina A and Kent M Wuflestad; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $564,456.
2062 Dinan Court, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Ariella Marie and Kenneth James Alexander Anthony; Seller: Theresa O and Thomas N Crocker; $400,000.
1419 Bern Drive, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Eryka Cherise and Mark Austin Sayovitz; Seller: Sayovitz Family Trust; $370,000.
8026 Brightwater Way, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Carolyn J and William T Duffy; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $573,962.
2848 Hurt Road, Spring Hill; Buyer: Ashley Elizabeth and Michael Henninger; Seller: R L Builders LLC; $605,000.
1053 Achiever Circle, Spring Hill, Port Royal Estates; Buyer: Claire and Cody Piatt; Seller: Laura E and Jason D Davis; $460,000.
2009 Keene Circle, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Michele and David Patrick Bognar; Seller: Renee and Gregory Kopervos; $479,000.
1023 Belcor Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Stacey C and George D Cooksey; Seller: Brian S Munger; $561,500.
2271 Dewey Drive #D5, Spring Hill, Gables at Wakefield; Buyer: Gleason Family Revocable Trust; Seller: Boguslawa Maria Borek; $249,000.
2660 Buckner Lane, Spring Hill, Twin Lakes; Buyer: Tudor Building Group GP; Seller: Buckner Lane Partners LP; $1,000,000.
1911 Kittemar Lane, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Christine Lu Lane and Howard Ray Wilson; Seller: Angela Privett; $745,000.
37179
1017 Rochelle Avenue, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Virginia Deboliac; Seller: Christine and Paul Rampon; $460,000.
2641 Buckner Road, Thompson’s Station, Churchill Farms; Buyer: Angela M and Lee Azzinnaro; Seller: Lisa and Austin Coulson; $649,900.
4007 Randall Lane, Thompson’s Station, Picketts Ridge; Buyer: Victoria and Robert Shepner; Seller: Bobbi Jean and Jefferson Michael Wolski; $423,000.
2812 Maple Circle, Thompson’s Station, Maplelawn Estates; Buyer: Progress Nashville; Seller: Gala A and Michael L Williams; $347,000.
4123 Chancellor Drive, Thompson’s Station, Crowne Pointe; Buyer: Dana C and Jacob T Lavellee; Seller: Lauren and Jackie Easterling Jr; $545,000.
2110 Parliament Drive, Thompson’s Station, Crowne Pointe; Buyer: Gengl Family Trust; Seller: Leah Claire and Derrick Ray Cathey; $540,000.
2128 Chaucer Park Lane, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Opendoor Property Trust I; Seller: John C Cummings III; $526,600.
1516 Hampshire Place, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Alexandra Page Hayes and Clint Allen Caldwell; Seller: Karen L Paris; $342,000.
5012 Gates Mill Ridge, Thompson’s Station, Mill at Bond Springs; Buyer: Temre Lee and Gary Ryan Fischer; Seller: Carbine & Assoc LLC; $1,178,350.
3089 Americus Drive, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Mandy A Farley; Seller: Sarah C and Randall P Dodds; $600,000.
1026 Watauga Court, Thompson’s Station, Newport Crossing; Buyer: Samantha and Matthew Semans; Seller: Ashley C and Wesley H Torres; $420,000.
2121 Parliament Drive, Thompson’s Station, Crowne Pointe; Buyer: Heitzman Family Revocable Trust; Seller: Lori and Jason L Tate; $550,000.
3605 Robbins Nest Road, Thompson’s Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Robin Fredrick and Daniel Joseph Goodrich; Seller: April and John Warner; $965,000.
1534 Bunbury Drive, Thompson’s Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Amie and Michael Norris; Seller: Judith A and Eugene R Dancico; $440,000.
