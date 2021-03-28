PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF MARCH 17, 2021
37014
None recorded
37027
1869 Barnstaple Lane, Brentwood, Morgan Farms; Buyer: Dorothy M and Paul L Schechter; Seller: Andrea K Baes Living Trust; $1,199,000.
9530 Thoroughbred Way, Brentwood, Beech Grove Farms; Buyer: Arvind K Patel; Seller: Edward Lee Atkinson; $880,000.
725 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Tricia L and Michael Scott Swann; Seller: Scott Dillon; $225,000.
9502 Grand Haven Drive, Brentwood; Buyer: Mark J LeClair; Seller: Courtney Russell; $190,000.
1868 Traditions Circle (includes 4 lots), Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Drees Premier Homes Inc; Seller: Whistler Farms LLC; $1,856,000.
9266 Berwyn Court, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Libbi and Robert Lee; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $1,905,082.
5229 Williamsburg Road, Brentwood, Meadow Lake; Buyer: Jody L and David F Bacon Jr; Seller: 5229 Williamsburg JV and Ryan Parker Phillips; $2,605,739.
1596 Eastwood Drive, Brentwood, Reserve at Raintree Forest; Buyer: Shelly N and Philip R Markuson; Seller: Aspen Construction LLC; $1,370,521.
1969 Sunny Side Drive, Brentwood, Sunnyside Estates; Buyer: Urban Place Property LLC; Seller: Jean H and Ray E Miller; $450,000.
6339 Wildwood Drive, Brentwood, Brentwood Lights; Buyer: Lindsey and James Gregg; Seller: Kristie and Matthew Martin; $1,306,000.
9141 Concord Hunt Circle, Brentwood, Concord Hunt; Buyer: Teresa A and James M Hinson Jr; Seller: Patricia L and Alfred W Toennies; $940,000.
21 Ironwood Lane, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Marianne and Anthony Belfiore; Seller: Leslie M and Christopher W Crabtree; $2,021,000.
1918 New Bristol Lane, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Shilpa Abhijit and Abhijit V Bapat; Seller: Pulte Homes Tennessee LP; $964,147.
117 Stillwind Court, Brentwood, Alton Cove; Buyer: Patrick Kellick; Seller: Jack W Wiesner; $190,000.
9201 Selkirk Court, Brentwood, Sheridan Park; Buyer: Stacy and Joe Bean; Seller: Jason McCourty; $1,410,000.
37046
6389 Lampkins Bridge Road, College Grove, Lampkin Bridge Estates; Buyer: David M Stewart; Seller: Elizabeth W Wheat; $375,000.
6580 Windmill Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Farms; Buyer: Leslie Lyn and Christian Huscher; Seller: Kelly and Jeremy Davenport; $900,000.
9028 Passiflora Court, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Louisa E Higgins; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $351,500.
8101 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Barbara and Bob Churney; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $390,000.
7080 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Kim and Pat Treadway; Seller: David Edward Fritz; $680,000.
7525 Delancey Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Yesica Perez and Jeremy Wayne Nash; Seller: Paula M and Charles N Edenfield; $639,000.
7016 Farm Field Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Rose M and Joseph Michael Block; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $763,745.
7169 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Hector Esparza; Seller: NVR Inc; $536,520.
8012 Carderock Springs Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $132,950.
37062
7150 Hill Hughes Road, Fairview; Buyer: Samantha and Aric Anthony Grishaber; Seller: Kurt R Grishaber; $396,000.
7121 Pepper Tree Circle, Fairview, Pepper Tree Cove; Buyer: Melinda P and Charles L Polatsek; Seller: Duke & Duke LLC; $359,211.
7113 Ivory Way, Fairview, Pennock Place; Buyer: Kelly D and Kelvin D Bell; Seller: Century Communities of TN LLC; $398,360.
7319 Spencer Mill Road, Fairview; Buyer: Music City Holdings LLC; Seller: Larry Cox; $270,000.
7302 Cumberland Drive, Fairview; Buyer: Robert L Reynolds; Seller: Janelle M and Joey N Giles; $285,900.
7307 Bradenburg Cove, Fairview, Bradenburg; Buyer: Cassidy Nicole and Travis Owen McKnight; Seller: Kelly and Kelvin Bell; $254,000.
7624 Union Valley Road, Fairview; Buyer: Ketiba Sue and Daniel Wade Johnson; Seller: Lisa M and Joseph D Smith; $30,000.
7208 Meadow Wood Road, Fairview, Meadow Wood; Buyer: Lauren Elizabeth O'Neil and Aaron Benjamin Morales; Seller: Amy Hanes and Lewis Stubbs Jr; $314,990.
7309 B Cox Pike, Fairview; Buyer: Nick A and Deborah Alexa; Seller: Joyce A and Joseph W Morris; $270,000.
7780 Caney Fork Road, Fairview; Buyer: Lisa M and Warren A Robertson; Seller: Joanne M Kautz and Jeffery A McCord; $580,000.
37064
Property on Bailey Road, Franklin; Buyer: Alessandro Zanetti; Seller: Lucky Dog Farms LLC; $3,664,150.
1795 Jameson Drive, Franklin, Callie; Buyer: Kaitlin Davis and Thomas Hasty Moran; Seller: Jason Randall; $630,000.
319 Rafferty Court, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Reiko Yamaguchi and Thomas A Harman; Seller: Tammy and David Molnar; $642,000.
1319 West Main Street #204, Franklin, Village at West Main; Buyer: William Dean Richard Moore; Seller: Franklin Housing Authority; $185,000.
Vacant lot on Arno Road, Franklin; Buyer: Melissa and Hunter Todd; Seller: James Ferguson; $359,900.
1038 Carlisle Lane, Franklin, Cardel Village; Buyer: Marie Michelle Alexande; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $734,900.
1110 Clairmonte Drive, Franklin, Clairmonte; Buyer: Yotam Ben Ami Simhoni; Seller: Lawson Keith Douglass; $449,900.
1829 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin; Buyer: Elizabeth M and Shawn Collins; Seller: Cynthia M and Lee T Baxter III; $895,000.
210 Sagefield Street, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Susan T and Dennis I Kaneoka; Seller: Heather A and Bart R Brodzik; $615,000.
3121 Winberry Drive, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: Tami Telles; Seller: SPH Property One LLC; $410,000.
2001 Braun Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Jamie Lynn and Samuel Smith; Seller: Amy Leigh Mathis and Bryan Christopher Tucker; $635,000.
2087 McAvoy Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Kathleen S Coll; Seller: Insignia Homes LLC; $815,750.
918 Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Carla and Michael P Verpoort; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $758,646.
7244 Old Cox Pike, Franklin; Buyer: Rachel Lea and Christian Hunter Massey; Seller: Georgette M and Travis O Smith; $399,000.
5956 North Lick Creek Road, Franklin; Buyer: Larson Living Trust; Seller: Carai Corp Inc; $715,000.
421 Dewar Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Emily J and Nicholas K Zini; Seller: Crescent Homes TN LLC; $508,750.
7509 Pewitt Road, Franklin; Buyer: Robert Jason Nicewarner; Seller: Tina S and Edward G White; $785,000.
7622 Pewitt Road (Administrators & Heirs Deed), Franklin; Buyer: E D G Consortium LLC; Seller: The Estate of Joyce Elizabeth Pewitt; $675,000.
6016 Russell Ridge Private Lane, Franklin, Russell Ridge; Buyer: Liza Zulueta and Daniel Erik Rapo; Seller: Mitch Meiss; $359,000.
1284 Ascot Lane, Franklin, Redwing Meadows; Buyer: Susan M and Timothy A Palmer; Seller: Richard A Anthony; $569,900.
4105 New Highway 96 West, Franklin; Buyer: Michelle B and Daniel R Linsley; Seller: Sarah and Matthew Wilkes; $1,155,000.
3120 McMillan Road, Franklin; Buyer: Valerie Jean and Joseph Ralh Swanson; Seller: Mary E and Ronald A Hurst; $1,775,000.
1406 West Main Street, Franklin, Eastview; Buyer: Turn 2 Investments LLC; Seller: Ovella S and Walter L Smithson Revocable Living Trust; $560,000.
414 Main Street, Franklin; Buyer: First Farmers and Merchant Bank F/B/O Leah Depriest Elmquist and First Farms and Merchant Bank F/B/O Laurel Depriest Elmquist; Seller: Canaday Family Revocable Trust; $1,500,000.
504 Vintage Green Lane, Franklin, Through the Green; Buyer: Liu Cui Investments LLC; Seller: Liu Cui; $327,500.
406 Dewar Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Tina R Smith-Davis and Dustin T Davis; Seller: Crescent Homes TN LLC; $685,798.
331 Circuit Road, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Lauren M and Daniel T Haight; Seller: Heidi and John H Norman III; $900,000.
3025 Conar Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $181,900.
Vacant lot on Carter Lane, Franklin; Buyer: Kelly and Anthony Heath; Seller: Rama H Renegar; $267,500.
1101 Downs Boulevard #160, Franklin, Hardison Hills; Buyer: Blake Farmer; Seller: Kristen Ann Jensen; $247,000.
1104 Lula Lane, Franklin; Buyer: Corrie and Matt Hallock; Seller: Ethel and George William Leach; $297,700.
104 Granville Road, Franklin, Orleans Estate Condos; Buyer: Tracey B and Bethany L Harbin; Seller: Deborah Poland Revocable Trust; $251,100.
4421 Savage Pointe Drive, Franklin, Savage Pointe; Buyer: Elizabeth Katelyn and Kyle Twiggs; Seller: Emily S and Zachary H Goodgame; $1,100,000.
1050 Huntsman Circle, Franklin, Hunters Chase; Buyer: Leah Moore Wallace and Geoffrey Doan; Seller: Cynthia C and John I Allman IV; $500,000.
120 Werthan Circle, Franklin, Longview; Buyer: 120 Werthan LLC; Seller: PB&J Day School LLC; $3,000,000.
931 Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Kevin H Miles; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $1,237,542.
609 Jackson Falls Drive, Franklin, Stephens Valley; Buyer: Defatta Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Rochford Realty & Construction Co Inc; $178,162.
Vacant lot on Wilkins Branch Road, Franklin; Buyer: Valder Farms LLC; Seller: Rex Albert Deal; $800,000.
3108 Brimstead Drive, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: Jordan Baker; Seller: David T Brown; $521,000.
3220 Peyton Court, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: Amy Burrus; Seller: Heather H and Paul A Cavitt; $409,000.
520 Rochester Close, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Mary Susan and Marty Clinton Mills; Seller: Marcy Janice Abel and Curtis Michael Lincoln; $1,697,500.
604 Cobert Lane, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Marilyn Miller Gury; Seller: Katherine H Gillum; $380,000.
1902 Granville Road, Franklin, Orleans Estate Condos; Buyer: Teri McClain-Watson and John R Watson; Seller: SPH Property Three LLC; $254,000.
2025 Cumberland Valley Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Anna McClendon and Thomas McGriff Irby III; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $691,155.
3031 Conar Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $163,900.
104 Stream Valley Boulevard, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Renee Isabella and Michael James Murphy; Seller: King Living Trust; $1,139,500.
701 Central Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Clare Therese and Matthew Reiners; Seller: Kamryn Lacoco and Charles Marchant Berard; $950,000.
806 Edwards Drive, Franklin, Rebel Meadows; Buyer: Sheryl and Kelvin Ault; Seller: Linda J and Guy D Carden; $386,800.
37067
356 Mealer Street, Franklin, Hurstbourne Park; Buyer: Kristina D and Kevin A Ritter; Seller: Nicole K and Fred Trusty; $785,150.
1502 Decatur Circle, Franklin, McKays Mills; Buyer: Christopher E Gardner; Seller: Kimberly Rachelle and Toben Dekker Nelson; $440,000.
3201 Aspen Grove Drive #D3, Franklin, Aspen Grove; Buyer: Stephanie and Nahshon E Roth; Seller: Adriana Panades Erra and Davide Sitti Boarini; $325,000.
2031 Maple Lane, Franklin; Buyer: Jeff Christian Risher; Seller: James A Filaroski; $1,350,000.
515 O'Neil Lane, Franklin, Royal Oaks; Buyer: Leslie Becker; Seller: Theresa and Luis Pinto; $500,000.
211 Grant Park Drive, Franklin, Residences of Grant Park; Buyer: Gale E and Brent A Campbell; Seller: Martha Miers; $489,900.
1010 Gatewick Court, Franklin; Buyer: Noha Boshra and Ehab Wisa; Seller: Susan J and Dan M Hamman; $605,000.
37069
2045 Glastonbury Drive, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Jennifer and Kevin Noel; Seller: Patrick 1994 Family Trust; $460,000.
401 Chamberlain Park Lane, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Patricia C Stude; Seller: Kristen A Fentress and Lisa L Patterson; $600,000.
1435 Mentelle Drive, Franklin, River Landing; Buyer: Angela and Christopher Lassiter; Seller: Kelly Ann Walker; $989,900.
215 Derby Lane, Franklin, Meadowgreen Acres; Buyer: Matthew Tyler Stevenson; Seller: The Estate of Barbara T Thomas; $340,000.
1194 Grafton Drive, Franklin, Stonebridge Park; Buyer: Breanna M and Jacob R Barnes; Seller: Jennifer Lee and Stuart Hall; $660,000.
201 Bellegrove Court, Franklin, Laurelbrooke; Buyer: Kristy V Leyland; Seller: Agape Rental Properties LLC; $1,500,000.
425 Franklin Road, Franklin, Walnut Hills; Buyer: Olesea Gutu and Armando Villanueva; Seller: Daniel L Hollingsworth; $355,000.
1009 Whitehall Drive, Franklin, Whitehall Farms; Buyer: 1 Agincourt Way Trust; Seller: Crystelle S and Michael R Patterson; $1,010,000.
160 Stanton Hall Lane, Franklin, Prescott Place; Buyer: Fae Doty; Seller: Amy Colley and George Hart Tyson III; $375,000.
37135
9133 Holstein Drive, Nolensville, Farms at Clovercroft; Buyer: Sarah and Wade Heringer; Seller: Melissa and Shane Rogers; $910,000.
504 Emerson Hill Road, Nolensville, Arrington Retreat; Buyer: Aveen and Safar J Brifkany; Seller: Stephen D Pigue Jr; $525,000.
405 Edenfield Pass, Nolensville, Telfair; Buyer: Sarah and Scott Ford; Seller: Lindsey and Jonathan Digiovanni; $693,900.
1027 Wadeslea Lane, Nolensville, Woods at Burberry Glen; Buyer: Ann C and Edwin E Rogers; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $529,760.
1212 Craigleigh Drive, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Barbara and William E Heinzman; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN Inc; $527,090.
1376 Jersey Farm Road, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Donna W and Kenneth Smith II; Seller: Jaime L and Kenneth L Smith; $580,000.
3 lots on Spruell Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Drees Premier Homes Inc; Seller: T F Scales Farmstead LP; $420,243.
7748 Thayer Road, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Taylor and Shelton Brewer; Seller: Weekley Homes LLC; $654,718.
269 Rock Cress Road, Nolensville, Arrington Retreat; Buyer: Cynthia and Eric Scavelli; Seller: Jan L Christman and Larry D Barnes; $140,000.
5000 Aunt Nannies Place, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Hannah Simpson and Nathan Walker Reed; Seller: Beth and Andrew White; $574,900.
709 Ravensdowne Drive, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Ashish Jain; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $46,703.
2822 Rock Hill Private Lane, Nolensville, Rock Hill Farms; Buyer: Marion M and Charles G Hall IV; Seller: Courtney and Jacob Guthrie; $400,000.
37174
2934 Stewart Campbell Point, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Amie and David A Hooper; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $428,064.
129 Baker Springs Lane, Spring Hill, Baker Springs; Buyer: Wenting Rohwer; Seller: Ariel M Marshall and Rachel E Gonzalez; $310,000.
3035 Boxbury Lane, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: Meghan Barnett and Terence Andrew Brown; Seller: NVR Inc; $420,465.
3315 Monoco Drive, Spring Hill, Haynes Crossing; Buyer: Shelby Nicole and Christopher Garcia Salazar; Seller: Jennifer M and Daniel C Cook; $295,000.
3023 Boxbury Lane, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: Kelley and Thomas Rolfsen; Seller: NVR Inc; $415,025.
2983 Elkhorn Place, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Salah Y Abdala; Seller: Clark Custom Homes LLC; $554,900.
3013 Auld Tatty Drive, Spring Hill, Highlands at Campbell Station; Buyer: Joshua Ryan Gill; Seller: Judith C Nixon; $325,000.
7004 Masonboro Drive, Spring Hill, Wakefield; Buyer: Corey Moist; Seller: Elizabeth J and Scott Richard Witt Living Trust; $380,000.
3003 Fitzroy Court, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Stephana and Justin J Greene; Seller: Jeanie W and Ronnie Dale Braden; $559,000.
4093 Locerbie Circle, Spring Hill, Chapmans Crossing; Buyer: Samantha R and Joseph C Young; Seller: Karey L Tucker; $434,900.
2943 Stewart Campbell Point, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Nagadivya Vengalareddy and Rajesh Babu Ramisetty; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $474,223.
2007 Portman Drive, Spring Hill, Ridgeport; Buyer: Alice M Bradford; Seller: Delores K and Carl L Bradford; $270,000.
1921 Lawndale Drive, Spring Hill, Ridgeport; Buyer: SLK Realty LLC; Seller: B & B Management Services LLC; $332,000.
2916 Hearthside Drive, Spring Hill, Candlewood; Buyer: SFR JV-1 Property LLC; Seller: AH4R-TN3 LLC; $289,900.
37179
3901 Sycamore Road, Thompson’s Station, Crowder; Buyer: Enrique Carranza Navarro; Seller: Lisa and Ricky Lee Crowder; $70,000.
2380 Stockwood Trail, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Joan A and Robert G Wicks; Seller: Denise A Hernandez-Davolt and Michael A Davolt; $525,000.
1645 Lantana Drive, Thompson’s Station, Brixworth; Buyer: Harika Tagarampudi and Sarat Chandra Yarladadda; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $439,155.
3217 Pleasantville Bridge Road, Thompson’s Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Kara M and Layton W Blunt; Seller: Crescent Homes TN LLC; $670,920.
2737 Carena Terrace Court, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Elvia Villagomez and Mark J Haw; Seller: Hood Development LLC; $526,859.
5216 Bond Springs Court, Thompson’s Station, Mill at Bond Springs; Buyer: Hewn Custom Home Design LLC; Seller: Bethesda Road LLC; $450,000.
2803 Dustin Drive, Thompson’s Station, Station South; Buyer: Calan Blake and Marcus Adam Miller; Seller: Tara and Jonathan Brian Dye; $349,000.
2313 Durham Trail Drive, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Kathleen and Cameron Oneil Crews; Seller: Hood Development LLC; $563,049.
3512 Ashmore Drive, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: McKenna Hicks; Seller: Amanda Mahrt; $435,000.
2184 Chaucer Park Lane, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Cristen Elizabeth and Taylor Andrew Harry; Seller: Jessica L and Jonathan P Gustin; $519,000.
2939 Stewart Campbell Point, Thompson’s Station, Brixworth; Buyer: Himani Saini and Abhishek Arya; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $471,603.
1163 Saddle Springs Drive, Thompson’s Station, Saddle Springs Estates; Buyer: Jennifer and Mark MacKenzie; Seller: Rhonda R and C Hugh Hicks; $1,999,000.
