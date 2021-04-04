PROPERTY TRANSFERS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF MARCH 24, 2021
37014
6321 Percheron Lane, Arrington, Hardeman Springs; Buyer: Stonebridge Homes LLC; Seller: Propst Hardeman Springs LLC; $220,000.
4553 Majestic Meadows Drive, Arrington, Kings Chapel; Buyer: Susan Michelle and Brian Leslie Kirby; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $689,737.
4565 Majestic Meadows Drive, Arrington, Kings Chapel; Buyer: Diana Miller and Douglas Michael Setser; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $924,180.
37027
8208 Spring Valley Drive, Brentwood, Hallbrook; Buyer: HBH LLC; Seller: Carol Blair Mabry; $550,000.
1525 Plymouth Drive, Brentwood, Willowick; Buyer: Lisa and Bo Clift; Seller: Gary L McBee; $660,000.
1911 New Bristol Lane, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Brittany E Sever and William Timothy Stone; Seller: Pulte Homes Tennessee LP; $1,103,698.
1008 Liberty Church Trail, Brentwood, Liberty Farm; Buyer: Xela and Jeffrey Andrews; Seller: Josiah Jean Revocable Land Trust; $2,400,000.
15 vacant lots on Berwyn Court, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: MGM Ford Services Inc; Seller: Holt Witherspoon LLC; $5,716,320.
1607 Glenellen Way, Brentwood, Glenellen; Buyer: Katherine A and Kevin M Ingram; Seller: Linda S and Timothy J Miele; $1,100,000.
9 Innisbrook Lane, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Vicki Jean Hurst; Seller: Nina R Jenkins; $1,300,000.
1874 Charity Drive, Brentwood, Morgan Farms; Buyer: Jordan B Barash Living Trust; Seller: Julie and Chadwick R Cannon; $1,325,000.
101 Rue De Grande, Brentwood, Crockett Springs; Buyer: Nancy Karnes and Mont Smith; Seller: Edmond G Reed Jr; $675,000.
37 Colonel Winstead Drive, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Carrie and Matthew C Alling; Seller: Sueli Sukorshi and Thomas Evenzio Santoni; $2,020,000.
534 Arden Wood Place, Brentwood, Preserve at Arden Woods; Buyer: Regina and Doug Evans; Seller: Robin and Randy Sanders; $2,000,000.
1633 Vineland Drive, Brentwood, Mooreland Estates; Buyer: Hawar H Aradini; Seller: Robert B Schoenost; $190,000.
683 Old Orchard Drive, Brentwood, McGavock Farms; Buyer: Jared J Wilson; Seller: Bonnie Evans and Chris Moon; $1,247,800.
1876 Barnstaple Lane, Brentwood, Morgan Farms; Buyer: An Katraina Verbeeck and Josh Wiggins; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $1,229,715.
3 Crooked Stick Lane, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Three Crooked Stick Lane Revocable Trust; Seller: Amanda and Cary Williams; $1,849,900.
6327 Canterbury Close, Brentwood, Derby Glen Close; Buyer: Janet Ramona and Stuart Green Lynn; Seller: Tina B and Kenneth M Caldwell; $1,190,000.
1923 Parade Drive, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Danijela and Geoffrey George Vlach; Seller: Aspen Construction LLC; $1,354,403.
Vacant lot on Moores Lane, Brentwood; Buyer: Arnold Homes LLC; Seller: Brentwood Family LLC; $950,000.
Vacant lot on Moores Lane, Brentwood; Buyer: Arnold Homes LLC; Seller: Brentwood Family LLC; $850,000.
Vacant lot on Moores Lane, Brentwood; Buyer: Arnold Homes LLC; Seller: Brentwood Family LLC; $900,000.
217 Long Valley Road, Brentwood, River Oaks; Buyer: Kendall Marie Smith-Story and James R Story; Seller: Nancy L Driver; $915,000.
Vacant lot on Moores Lane, Brentwood; Buyer: Royce Fine Homes LLC; Seller: Arnold Homes LLC; $16,000,000.
147 Governors Way, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Elizabeth Ann D'Angelo Revocable Living Trust; Seller: Sheila R and Patrick J Stella; $1,140,000.
201 Flowerwood Court, Brentwood, Mooreland Estates; Buyer: Jennifer Lynne Wallace and Jonathan W Hamilton; Seller: Charles G Wallace; $320,000.
1014 Berkley Drive, Brentwood, Berkley Walk; Buyer: Kimberly and Joel Brasfield; Seller: Lois N and Carter E Bondesen; $850,000.
Vacant lot on Moores Lane, Brentwood; Buyer: Owen-Primm House LLC; Seller: Arnold Homes LLC; $1,400,000.
9611 Lineberger Court, Brentwood, The Estates of Bonbrook; Buyer: Pamela Mills-Green and Jeffrey Green; Seller: Paul Lovett; $1,310,000.
1888 Traditions Circle, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Kristine and Carmine Russo; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $1,423,035.
1875 Burland Crescent, Brentwood, Cromwell; Buyer: Kristina and Klint V Jackson; Seller: Spence Revocable Living Trust; $1,049,000.
9129 Demery Court, Brentwood, Somerset; Buyer: Cynthia Michelle Wood and Christopher John Trevett; Seller: Catherine S and John G Reidy; $704,000.
1535 Copperstone Drive, Brentwood, Copperstone; Buyer: Michelle Diep and Ziravan Najman; Seller: Pamela B and Trent A Beach; $675,000.
37046
7088 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Lindsey Nicole Bawcom-Vitro and Domenic Salvatore Vitro; Seller: NVR Inc; $811,035.
7211 Shagbark Lane, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Heather D and Matthew E Adams; Seller: Charles T Provow; $187,000.
7077 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Jennifer Deann and David Barlar; Seller: NVR Inc; $669,935.
6261 Wild Heron Way, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Cecilia Marie and Robert Wayne Crowe; Seller: Hugh D Odom; $1,503,000.
6420 Trails End Road, College Grove; Buyer: Lynn S Lindsey Trust; Seller: Missy B Harwell; $444,400.
7270 Harlow Drive, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: Julie and Chadwick Cannon; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; $825,000.
8727 Belladonna Drive, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Jordan and Chris Pollack; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $166,250.
7038 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Cheryl Renee and Ashley Brent Bachman; Seller: NVR Inc; $561,370.
7005 Marwood Drive, College Grove, Inns of the Cove; Buyer: Karen and Terrence Leonard; Seller: Nigina and Ayshawn Sidiqyar; $687,500.
8448 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Edward Stokes; Seller: Laurie and Terence Hagen; $1,570,000.
37062
7303 Hunting Camp Road, Fairview, Row at Fernvale; Buyer: Maria E and David D Jernigan; Seller: Kelly Bozarth Clinger and Roger D Bozarth; $378,000.
7325 Overbey Road, Fairview; Buyer: Karen and Richard I Ganulin; Seller: Sherrie Larae Pate Sehrt; $770,900.
7304 Meadow Wood Court, Fairview, Meadow Wood Place; Buyer: Susan and Philip Coleman; Seller: New Life Investors LLC; $375,000.
Property on Cumberland Drive, Fairview; Buyer: Dylan S and Jennifer L Pine; Seller: Samuel E Burgess; $165,000.
7889 Horn Tavern Road, Fairview, Springway; Buyer: Samantha D and Jonathan G Acevedo; Seller: EDL Properties LLC; $135,000.
7822 Willow Crest Drive, Fairview, Willow Crest; Buyer: Sara Woods; Seller: Habitat for Humanity of Williamson-Maury Counties Inc; $280,000.
7102 Kimbark Trail, Fairview, Stable Acres; Buyer: Alyssa Kate and Jacob Lance Williams; Seller: Northcutt Custom Homes LLC; $687,900.
7304 Lakelet Cove, Fairview, Pennock Place; Buyer: Isabella Marie and John Maxwell Herr; Seller: Century Communities of TN LLC; $386,740.
313 Highway 96 North, Fairview; Buyer: Tahliah and David Peek; Seller: Rehab Wizard LLC; $350,000.
825 Highway 96 North, Fairview; Buyer: Linda Gail and Mark Bishop Williams; Seller: Peter Farmer; $367,000.
7106 Sugar Maple Drive, Fairview, Fernvale Heights; Buyer: Alexander D Nicely; Seller: Lauren Michelle West; $265,000.
1597 Fairview Boulevard, Fairview; Buyer: E & J Holdings LLC; Seller: Patricia E and Russell E Anderson; $425,000.
37064
931 Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Kaylen and Sean Malnati; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $1,450,000.
Vacant lot on Old Highway 96, Franklin; Buyer: Patsy Tuck and J Kelly Williamson; Seller: Bobby D Locke Sr; $575,000.
6159 Rural Plains Circle, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Jennifer and Regan Harris; Seller: Clark Family Revocable Trust; $490,000.
4013 Blossom Trail Lane, Franklin, Blossom Park; Buyer: Jacqueline and Alan Costa; Seller: Nancy L and Theodore J Poss; $800,000.
5956 Natchez Trace Road, Franklin; Buyer: Mary Campbell and Jackson Clayton Welch; Seller: Sandra Miller; $220,000.
912 Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Elizabeth A and Michael J Kostolansky; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $752,972.
4917 Nuthatch Private Lane, Franklin, Hawthorne Trace; Buyer: Margaret and Eric Raciti; Seller: Partners in Building of TN LLC; $1,699,950.
1427 Primrose Lane, Franklin, Carlisle; Buyer: Donna L and Stephen E McDaniel; Seller: Caryn Wood; $910,000.
221 Panther Court, Franklin, Willowsprings; Buyer: Paul A and Heather H Cavitt; Seller: Donna F and Dennis W Milliken; $625,000.
5380 Parker Branch Road, Franklin; Buyer: Joanne A Reed Revocable Trust; Seller: Julie Ann Minnick; $1,000,000.
Multiple parcels on Wilkens Branch Road, Franklin; Buyer: Julie Ann and David Robert Baker; Seller: Cathy and Steve Craver Trusts; $1,665,000.
826 Rebel Circle, Franklin, Rebel Meadows; Buyer: Kathryn Maclaine Walton; Seller: Syble J and Joe M Gentry; $340,000.
1159 Hillview Lane, Franklin; Buyer: Christina and Blair Garner; Seller: Nancy Karnes and Mont S Smith; $1,750,000.
5014 Fullbright Court, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Starling E and Alexander H Sellers III; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $725,594.
1207 Cormac Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Judy D Smith Revocable Living Trust; Seller: Joel Holtzman; $625,000.
724 Huffine Manor Circle, Franklin, Andover; Buyer: Dalia Margarita Gallaga Towns and Michael Tracy; Seller: Morgan L and Nicholas P Schomer; $400,000.
2146 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin; Buyer: JPATT II LLC; Seller: Doris Renea Padgett and Billy Harold Hazelwood; $3,369,600.
432 Spring View Drive, Franklin, Spring View Estates; Buyer: Mary and Jesse Thornton; Seller: Amy and Gideon Wade IV; $555,000.
1715 Swansons Ridge Drive, Franklin, Swansons Ridge; Buyer: Laurie Ann and Jacob Terrance Starkey; Seller: Southern Elite Custom Homes LLC; $1,499,000.
Vacant lot on East McEwen Drive, Franklin; Buyer: City of Franklin TN; Seller: Lucy and Frank Williams; $3,750.
5608 Wilkins Branch Road, Franklin, Only If You Believe; Buyer: Chistine P Drechsler Trust and Mark J Dreschler; Seller: Only If You Believe It Is Revocable Trust; $510,000.
219 Everbright Avenue, Franklin, Battle Ground Park; Buyer: Walter S Buckley Family Trust; Seller: Tina K and Robbie T Robison; $1,850,000.
Vacant lot on Murfreesboro Road, Franklin; Buyer: Erika Nancy Sheffer and Kyle Matthew Auckland; Seller: Danny B Cotton; $395,000.
Vacant lot on Murfreesboro Road, Franklin; Buyer: Whitney Ellen Blessington and Douglas Reams Vandiver; Seller: Erika N and Kyle M Auckland; $30,000.
3101 St Stephens Way, Franklin, Spencer Hall; Buyer: Opendoor Property Trust I; Seller: Carol E and Kyle L Crow; $490,200.
4317 Peyt-Trinity Road, Franklin; Buyer: Brookhavendev LLC; Seller: Spring Hollow Development LLC; $850,000.
100 Church Street, Franklin, First & Church; Buyer: Suzanne and Cary Michael Allison; Seller: Hostler 2011 Revocable Trust; $1,990,000.
3454 Sweeney Hollow Road, Franklin; Buyer: Kimberly and Matthew Gilder; Seller: Natalie and Paul A Szakacs; $832,500.
1306 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin, Shoneys & Maxwell; Buyer: Bourbon Brothers Land Holdings LLC; Seller: Blueprint Homes LLC and Legacy Contractors LLC; $4,200,000.
304 Sundance Lane, Franklin, Willowsprings; Buyer: Courtney L and Douglas C Greene; Seller: Debra L Milhouse; $465,000.
1537 Bedford Common, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Anne K and Terry A Casey; Seller: Marsha W and Preston F Harper; $400,000.
414 Watercress Drive, Franklin, Charlton Green; Buyer: Cynthia S and Stephen F Santi; Seller: Jason Black; $785,000.
1037 Hornsby Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Karen and Richard Borofski; Seller: Jennifer and Robert Peterson; $820,000.
2025 Cabell Drive, Franklin, Riverbluff; Buyer: Jenna Christine and Ryan Steven Vorhies; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $660,890.
1128 Park Street, Franklin; Buyer: Kirby A and Cameron B Gray; Seller: Alliance Home Builders LLC; $645,000.
514 North Petway Street #303, Franklin, Warren Park Condos; Buyer: Cindy Ann and Charles Arman McKelvey; Seller: Good Life Realty LLC; $240,000.
5916 Pinewood Road, Franklin; Buyer: Hewn Custom Home Design LLC; Seller: C E Crews Jr KC Trust; $145,000.
5191 Stillhouse Hollow Road, Franklin; Buyer: Christine Marie and Roderick James Pimlott; Seller: Alanna McKeever and Chris Useo; $452,000.
72 Molly Bright Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Tara J and William S Sikes III; Seller: Sreedivya Amballa and Bhanu C Allakattu; $685,000.
5736 Old Highway 96, Franklin; Buyer: Suzanne Tameler; Seller: Susan K and Stephen D Cowden; $675,000.
2 lots on Keats Street, Franklin; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $485,800.
921 Lawnview Lane, Franklin, Riverview Park; Buyer: Alexandrea and John Reynolds; Seller: Shirley Joan Hanlon; $325,000.
1346 Porter Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Cain Family Trust; Seller: Dana and Joshua Balch; $645,000.
193 Circuit Road, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Jennifer R and Louis Herrera; Seller: Boulevard Building Group LLC; $677,620.
37067
505 Norman Park Court, Franklin, Hurstbourne Park; Buyer: Shannon Litalien and Timothy William Crichton; Seller: Robert Vriend; $711,000.
417 Wandering Trail, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Lori and Steven Keith McClurg; Seller: Lisa Dawn and Paul W Schwartz; $700,000.
1241 Broadmoor Circle, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Amanda S and Brian V Winterland; Seller: Priyanka Shreeram Uplenchwar and Anil Omprakash Pattewar; $701,000.
3010 Bent Tree Road, Franklin, Falcon Creek; Buyer: CPI / Amherst SFR Program II Owner LLC; Seller: ARVM 5 LLC; $316,917.
209 Freedom Court, Franklin, Liberty Hills; Buyer: Hannah R and Mason Holbrook; Seller: Elaine J and Derek K Gray; $440,000.
548 Black Tea Way, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Junjie Zhu and Ting Yang; Seller: Ashraf S Torky and Nashwa Eid; $365,000.
417 Briksbury Drive, Franklin, Barrington; Buyer: Mark Lewis Craig; Seller: Kristin Todd and Scotty L Lunsford; $686,000.
3025 Farmhouse Drive, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: April Lyn and Douglas William Eshelman; Seller: Lora and James Howard MacKenzie III; $700,000.
1322 Wolverton Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Kimberly N and Chad Cooper; Seller: Terry Emery; $570,000.
3201 Aspen Grove Drive #K6, Franklin, Parkside at Aspen Grove; Buyer: Naseem and Imtiaz Khan; Seller: Stephanie Poorman and Robert W Bates; $310,000.
613 Prince Valiant Court, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Kurt Frederick Dittrich; Seller: Robert L Nance; $1,101,000.
1332 Fairbanks Street, Franklin, Amelia Park; Buyer: Prikyanka and Sourabh Verma; Seller: Rajalakshmi Vellaiswamv and Sathish Chandran Muthukannu; $545,000.
37069
2310 North Berrys Chapel Road, Franklin; Buyer: Patricia G and Wesley S Whitson Sr; Seller: Bryan Kennedy; $100,000.
1710 Talbot Trail, Franklin, Laurelbrooke; Buyer: 1710 Talbot Trail Trust; Seller: T & T Properties; $19,000,000.
128 Stanton Hall Lane, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Patrick 1994 Family Trust; Seller: Russell B Roberts; $359,150.
Multiple vacant parcels on Hidden River Lane, Franklin, Hidden River; Buyer: 2483 Hidden River Lane Trust; Seller: Deanna A and Robert M Martin; $1,600,000.
153 Deercrest Circle, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Lindsey Kromer; Seller: Vanessa J and Richie Wilkes; $354,900.
389 Lake Valley Drive, Franklin, Legends Ridge; Buyer: Derek Alan Kahn; Seller: Alpa Patel; $1,589,000.
37135
119 Madison Mill Drive, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Kristen Kluka and Drew Thompson Young; Seller: Kelly A and Nicholas Edward Roerig; $610,000.
220 Dobson Branch Court, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Noelle and Jeffrey Rasmussen; Seller: Jeffrey H Crocetti; $460,000.
421 Herring Trail, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Donald Stanley; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $852,379.
1204 Craigleigh Drive, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Christy and Dustin Serpas; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN Inc; $508,490.
105 Brooksbank Drive, Nolensville, Brooksbank Estates; Buyer: Darla L and Jeffrey A Desain; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $984,596.
2029 Kingsbarns Drive (Affidavit of Correction), Nolensville, Kingsbarns; Buyer: Rhonda F and Jeffrey G Dunn; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $898,358.
789 Ravensdowne Drive, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Sandra Crafton and Eric Cruse; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $449,939.
2017 Kingsbarns Drive, Nolensville, Kingsbarns; Buyer: Shanley B and Andrew R Sifain; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $1,069,820.
4685 Sawmill Place, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Brianne Eileen Lumley and Benjamin Johnson; Seller: Barbara and Jonathan Chaz Tippins; $570,000.
204 Trimble Court, Nolensville, Burkitt Village; Buyer: Yazdian Development Group Inc; Seller: Kiddsroad LLC; $130,000.
322 Crescent Moon Circle, Nolensville, Arrington Retreat; Buyer: Katy and Justin Miller; Seller: Amanda and Eric Williams; $695,000.
7763 Thayer Road, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Angeline Piloto Vaughn; Seller: Weekley Homes LLC; $675,387.
37174
5013 Dubose Court, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Theresa E and Kenneth Wayne O'Connor; Seller: Elizabeth Taylor Wood Testamentary Trust; $446,500.
7007 Triton Road, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Craig Nolan; Seller: Jennifer and Jason Dixon; $544,990.
5001 Fremantle Court, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: William Francis Daniels Jr; Seller: M Plus M Limited Inc; $485,000.
1046 Misty Morn Circle, Spring Hill, Highlands at Campbell Station; Buyer: Giles Janelle Ree; Seller: Wesley J Parker; $274,900.
2053 Autumn Ridge Way, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Kimberly C and William B Lambing IV; Seller: R G Custom Homes LLC; $785,000.
3013 Romain Trail, Spring Hill, Wakefield; Buyer: Mary Elisabeth Brindle; Seller: The Estate of Loretta E Hurt; $420,000.
2035 Autumn Ridge Way, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Michele and Shannon Gravios; Seller: Danae N and Justin Ogles; $764,000.
3029 Boxbury Lane, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: Udaya Bhaskar Nandimandalam and Jayasree Dommaraju; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $376,135.
1817 Baslia Lane, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Anthony J Pittello; Seller: Lyndzay R White-Millspaugh and Jim C Millspaugh; $345,000.
6084 Kidman Lane, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Kara Kathleen Maher; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $145,000.
6080 Kidman Lane, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Jennifer and Adam Grant; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $145,000.
6056 Kidman Lane, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Maher Broadhead LLC; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $148,000.
6054 Kidman Lane, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Elizabeth and Jack Maher; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $148,000.
1715 Emma Circle, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: Ellen and Ray Gedert; Seller: Michael Lewis; $412,000.
3 lots on Southmen Private Lane, Spring Hill, Wilkerson Place; Buyer: Crescent Homes of TN LLC; Seller: Buckner Lane LLC; $210,000.
2985 Elkhorn Place, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Kammi Anne and Jesse Haverstock; Seller: Clark Custom Homes LLC; $550,900.
1024 Persimmon Drive, Spring Hill, Wakefield; Buyer: Kimberly and Chris Shaw; Seller: Jeanene K and Ernest Leon Hunt; $350,000.
1719 Emma Circle, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: Ellen and Ray Gedert; Seller: Beverly R and Kenneth N Stiverson; $376,000.
1704 Stephenson Lane, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: Opendoor Property Trust I; Seller: Lisa Phoenix; $341,300.
2941 Stewart Campbell Point, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Padmavathi Gollu and Satyanarayana Kolli; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $458,777.
2016 Via Francesco Court, Spring Hill, Benevento East; Buyer: Kristian Turpen and Michael Andrew Smith; Seller: Rachel and Samuel G Janda; $430,000.
1510 Chapman Lane, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: Heather and Cameron M Ahler; Seller: Nancy J and Jack G F Hill; $299,900.
37179
2848 Americus Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Erin and Brian Rippetoe; Seller: SPH Property One LLC; $483,000.
3334 Vinemont Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Scott Hayden Walker; Seller: Angela and Erik T Smithson; $489,000.
2502 Tisdale Drive, Thompsons Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Maria Florencia Lopez Fontella and Christopher Michael Kolb; Seller: Nicole D and Marcus E Gullen; $490,000.
4299 Little Pond Lane, Thompsons Station; Buyer: Jon Brent King; Seller: Richard R Carlson; $425,000.
Property on Bennett Hollow Road, Thompsons Station; Buyer: Stacey M and James W Barrett; Seller: Karyn H and Scott A Guelcher; $1,003,000.
1005 Rochelle Avenue, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Jessica and Sam Tinnesz; Seller: Alicia L Grover and Chris J Cahill; $400,000.
Property on Robinson Road, Thompsons Station; Buyer: Christine Decelle and Jesse Austin Haynes; Seller: Kimberly A Williams; $350,000.
2011 Tollgate Boulevard, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Brown Family Irrevocable Trust; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $499,875.
1428 Channing Drive, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Rachel and Taylor Norman; Seller: Whitney L Palmier; $339,800.
4067 Cartiers Creek Pike, Thompsons Station, Horseshoe Bend; Buyer: Flanagan Family Trust; Seller: Laura and Daniel Medina; $4,800,000.
2756 Trasbin Court, Thompsons Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Natalie and Tyler Von Tagen; Seller: Lisa M and Warren A Robertson; $438,500.
2237 Maytown Circle, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Lucy and Todd Seifferth; Seller: Lennar Homes of TN LLC; $607,229.
1023 McKenna Drive, Thompsons Station, Newport Valley; Buyer: Carla and Phillip Theodore; Seller: SPH Property Three LLC; $199,500.
2321 Durham Trail Drive, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Christy C and Garry R Quarles; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $541,379.
