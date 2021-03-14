PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF MARCH 3, 2021
37013
None reported
37027
1030 Holly Tree Gap Road, Brentwood; Buyer: Denise R and Michael G Anderson; Seller: Philip Davis Construction Co LLC; $950,000.
9512 Edenbrook Court, Brentwood, Edenbrook Estates; Buyer: Laura and Sean Hughes; Seller: Murrell-Hosoi Revocable Living Trust and Jonathan Murrell Irrevocable Trust; $465,000.
2630 Clayton Arnold Road, Brentwood; Buyer: Arnold Homes LLC; Seller: Paulette Sweeney Clemons; $575,000.
1110 Rolling Creek Drive, Brentwood, Hampton Reserve; Buyer: Giovanna J Bocci and Michael A Frost; Seller: Jeffrey W Reinke; $1,500,000.
5627 Cottonport Drive, Brentwood, Cottonport Plantation; Buyer: Daniel L Oskin; Seller: Catherine H and David R Kennedy III; $751,000.
9275 Fordham Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Rosa Maria and Ricardo Pavon; Seller: Aspen Construction LLC; $2,250,000.
704 Vineland Court, Brentwood, Mooreland Estates; Buyer: Juliet Brodbeck-Little and Kenneth E Little; Seller: Jennifer and John R Bailey; $351,500.
608 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Laura and Marselis A Francis; Seller: John Austin Mays; $237,000.
122 Riverwood Drive, Brentwood, Cottonwood Estates; Buyer: Anna Grace and Nathan Shideler; Seller: Kristi Whitacre and William Filipiak; $650,000.
9788 Jupiter Forest Drive, Brentwood, Chestnut Springs; Buyer: Hayasbree Shetty and Milind Kumble; Seller: Shigang Yang; $480,000.
1862 Burland Crescent, Brentwood, Cromwell; Buyer: Emily and Christopher Adams; Seller: Ernst Group LLC; $175,000.
Vacant lot on Bluff Road, Brentwood; Buyer: HDP Walnut Hills; Seller: Thelma Burnley; $2,750,000.
227 Governors Way, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Mohsen Bokharaeikashi and Lida Mohammadkhah; Seller: Harry Bonnaire; $500,000.
9453 Smithson Lane, Brentwood, Chenoweth; Buyer: Jamie and Christopher Walsh; Seller: Baker Trust; $780,000.
9186 Brushboro Drive, Brentwood, Brentmeade Estates; Buyer: Amy Cavender and Henry Cho; Seller: Leslie M and Richard C Tomichek Jr; $995,000.
9604 Stonebluff Drive, Brentwood, Stonecrest; Buyer: Courtney Ann and Jesse Scott McKinney; Seller: Jennifer O and Joseph W Allen; $1,222,090.
512 Mansion Drive, Brentwood, Country Club Estates; Buyer: Caroline and Michael Kenneth Hobby; Seller: KES Properties LLC; $935,000.
9499 Elmbrooke Boulevard, Brentwood, Elmbrooke; Buyer: Yeganeh Parhizkar and Joshua Fashaud Jewell; Seller: Tina M and Eric F Glover; $1,235,000.
888 Holly Tree Gap Road, Brentwood; Buyer: Elena and John Blank; Seller: Duncan Hagemeyer Revocable Trust; $945,000.
1889 Traditions Circle, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Susan A and Donald J Hess; Seller: Old South Construction LLC; $1,333,765.
37046
7156 Neills Branch Drive, College Grove, Vineyard Valley; Buyer: Willow Branch Partners LLC; Seller: Vineyard Valley LLC; $165,000.
9105 Sawtooth Lane, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Trace Construction LLC; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $251,750.
6877 Giles Hill Road, College Grove; Buyer: Bill Gregory; Seller: Timmie L Cameron Jr; $562,000.
7521 Delancey Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Charlee and Brian Adams Jr; Seller: Saraya Sampson; $535,000.
7125 Blondell Way, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Lindsay C Blackmer; Seller: Cheryl L Taylor; $594,900.
6281 Wild Heron Way, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Joann and Jason Wolak; Seller: Julie C and David L Bowers; $1,300,000.
7541 Trident Ridge Private Road, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: Troubadour Showcase LLC; Seller: Arrington Properties Holdings LLC; $2,683,518.
7346 Harlow Drive, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: ABP DLC Lot Holdings LLC; Seller: Arrington Properties Holdings LLC; $1,760,000.
7350 Harlow Drive, College Grove, Hideaway at Arrington; Buyer: ABP DLC Lot Holdings LLC; Seller: Arrington Properties Holdings LLC; $1,760,000.
7354 Harlow Drive, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: ABP DLC Lot Holdings LLC; Seller: Arrington Properties Holdings LLC; $1,760,000.
7537 Trident Ridge Private Road, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: Troubadour Showcase LLC; Seller: Arrington Properties Holdings LLC; $2,683,518.
8123 Mountaintop Drive, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Rare Air LLC; Seller: Marie and Bob Parks; $895,000.
7170 Neills Branch Drive, College Grove, Vineyard Valley; Buyer: Bev J and Jeff G Kidwell; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $688,820.
7034 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Putulowski Family Trust; Seller: NVR Inc; $565,115.
Vacant lot on Neills Branch Drive, College Grove, Vineyard Valley; Buyer: Celebration Homes LLC; Seller: Vineyard Valley LLC; $495,000.
7042 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Sheila A Odusote; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $503,515.
8424 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Harris 2001 Family Trust; Seller: Zara and Michael L Kyckelhahn Revocable Living Trust; $159,900.
7065 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $132,950.
7030 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Desiree and Dean McLaughlin; Seller: NVR Inc; $637,080.
6736 Edgemore Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Jennifer and Andrew Peck; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $678,655.
8021 Backwoods Private Drive, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: Elise and Golden Tate III; Seller: Arrington Properties Holdings LLC; $1,700,000.
9108 Sawtooth Lane, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Peter J Leo; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $266,000.
6017 Native Pony Trail, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Adelle Rene Zavada and Sam Eugene Pennartz; Seller: Frisk Revocable Living Trust; $1,785,000.
37062
Property on Elrod Road, Fairview, Trails of Brownlyn; Buyer: John Bellehaven Hulattphillip Revocable Trust; Seller: Walton TN LLC; $90,000.
Property on Elrod Road, Fairview, Trails of Brownlyn; Buyer: Rosalie Ida Bellhaven Revocable Trust; Seller: Walton TN LLC; $50,000.
7110 White Oak Drive, Fairview, Glenhaven; Buyer: Krista and Adrian Zavala; Seller: Therese and Seth Robinson; $218,900.
7885 Horn Tavern Road, Fairview, Springway; Buyer: Amanda Paige Holston and Dillon Smith; Seller: David Ryan Fisher; $315,000.
7616 Drag Strip Road, Fairview; Buyer: Ann M and Karl E Peters; Seller: Connie Tyler; $350,000.
621 Highway 96 North, Fairview; Buyer: Platinum Equities LLC; Seller: Denise Pickle Mangrum; $312,500.
7129 Triple Crown Lane, Fairview, Heartland Reserve; Buyer: Cynthia Clark Ferguson and Leon Fox Pennepacker; Seller: Robbin L and Robert T Masters; $585,000.
Property on Horn Tavern Road, Fairview; Buyer: William Richards Bilbrey Jr; Seller: Jim Moore; $230,000.
1026 Brayden Drive, Fairview, Cumberland Estates; Buyer: Astra Rudaitis and Anthony Carioscia; Seller: Sarahjane and Camden Brown; $430,000.
21 Vacant lots on Fairview Boulevard, Fairview; Buyer: Regent Homes LLC; Seller: Harold E Crye Trust; $1,585,500.
37064
506 Maplegrove Drive, Franklin, Maplewood; Buyer: Try Properties; Seller: Lucy C and Todd A Seifferth; $447,000.
153 11th Avenue South, Franklin; Buyer: Camille T and Monte Schaefer; Seller: Marion D and Floyd T Beech; $938,000.
915 Fair Street, Franklin; Buyer: Donna and John G Brevard; Seller: Janice A Herbert; $1,130,000.
306 Millhouse Drive, Franklin, Founders Pointe; Buyer: Cindy and Christopher Close; Seller: Tonia Gibson; $552,900.
210 Valley Ridge Road, Franklin, Green Valley; Buyer: Amy E Cimorelli; Seller: Irina and Benjamin Pinkevich; $590,000.
2033 Rural Plains Circle, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Linda and W Fred Reynolds; Seller: Leah and David Hamilton; $525,000.
407 Alicia Drive, Franklin, School Manor; Buyer: Music City Holdings LLC; Seller: Claire C and George T Badon; $430,000.
1900 Eli Lane, Franklin, Swansons Ridge; Buyer: Taylor Cain and Steven Matz; Seller: Vision Builders LLC; $1,501,475.
407 Alicia Drive, Franklin, School Manor; Buyer: Presto Properties LLC; Seller: Claire C and George T Badon; $441,500.
924 Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Lisa B and Michael J Cost; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $754,564.
1169 Culpepper Circle, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Collin Gregory Skye; Seller: Karla S and Allan L Walker; $389,900.
930 Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Stephanie Douglas and Steve Gregory; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $709,287.
3237 Gardendale Drive, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: Lindsay McCravy and Geoffrey Alexander Scott; Seller: Evelyn Leonard; $400,000.
1569 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Katherine Munson and Mark Todt Ungar; Seller: Michelle Maldonado and Mark Lubbers; $1,040,000.
228 Sagefield Street, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Christine and Roger G Urban; Seller: Rachel and Bryan Berzina; $550,000.
204 Ellington Drive, Franklin, Ellington Park; Buyer: Baby Moung and Moe Lwin; Seller: Leslie Brooke Beverly-Cilurzo and Jon Cilurzo; $582,000.
1334 Porter Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Linda Carol and Dana T Maples; Seller: Michael J Burbridge; $642,000.
613 Eton Court, Franklin, Windsor Park; Buyer: Logan McIlwain and Joshua McIlwain; Seller: Watermark Homes LLC; $880,000.
219 Fitzgerald Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Cindy E McCaualey and Robert W Hinman; Seller: Jennie Denton Revocable Trust; $850,000.
3024 Fernshaw Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Carmen Martinez and Raul Camarena; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $536,800.
4067 Foxglove Farm Drive, Franklin, Foxglove Farm; Buyer: Dawn Marie and Adam J Masternick; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $643,002.
942 Green Street, Franklin; Buyer: Catherine S and Daniel John Larson; Seller: Sara B Liles; $250,000.
100 Spoonhill Street, Franklin, Bishops Gate Wards Mill; Buyer: Stephanie and Matt Love; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $1,214,661.
1450 Governors Ridge Court, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Katie and Randall Keele; Seller: Benjamin Fischer; $539,000.
2072 Orangery Drive, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Jaejung Justin and Jiseop Yoon; Seller: Simmons Ridge Joint Venture; $417,500.
906 Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Eileen M and Keith M Giger; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $1,003,722.
1621 Grassmere Road, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Jennifer Fay and Patrick Thomas Browne; Seller: Angelike and David A Norrie; $950,000.
1007 Cabell Drive, Franklin, Natures Landing; Buyer: Jessica and Edward L Harrison II; Seller: David Luecke; $800,250.
3037 Natures Landing Drive, Franklin, Natures Landing; Buyer: Amber and Ryan Nagle; Seller: Carbine & Assoc LLC; $197,900.
331 Fair Park Court, Franklin, Fair Park Cottages; Buyer: Heather and Peter Bridges; Seller: Bristol Fairpark Holdings LLC; $1,350,000.
600 Wildflower Court, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Sherri and Dann Huff; Seller: Rochele J Terry; $440,000.
1346 Jewell Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Kelly F and Anthony D Ryan; Seller: Elizabeth M and Shawn J Collins; $618,000.
1005 Rural Plains Circle, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Caroline Marie Ballachey Womack Revocable Trust; Seller: Cynthia Hyman and Robert Earl Ryals; $435,000.
811 Thatcher Way, Franklin, Buckingham Park; Buyer: Hollis and Michael David McMartin; Seller: Tammy J and David L Cleveland; $470,000.
3001 Rural Plains Circle, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Catherine E and Gregory M Reed; Seller: R C and R J Wagner; $640,000.
124 Velena Street, Franklin, Rucker Park; Buyer: Southland Property Holdings LLC; Seller: Anne Russell Carter and Patrick N Smith; $295,000.
1446 Governors Ridge Court, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Samuel C Williams; Seller: Hearsey Living Trust; $475,000.
3000 Fernshaw Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Stream Valley Franklin LLC; $106,210.
120 Jamison Station Lane, Franklin, Jamison Station; Buyer: Tracy and Ryan Pewett; Seller: Marsha A and Paul Buscher; $775,000.
1449 Governors Ridge Court, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Carmen A and Jesse N Lockard; Seller: Sandra N and Samuel Clinton Williams; $551,000.
Vacant lot on Kittrell Road, Franklin; Buyer: Fellhauer Family Trust; Seller: Donna and Jasper Parsons; $350,000.
1206 Forrest Lake Court, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Karuna Gujar and Saneepkumar Kothiwale; Seller: Sherron Delores Sloss-Lewis; $440,000.
2103 Oakbranch Circle, Franklin; Buyer: Rachel R and Matthew J Weaver; Seller: Tracy and Ryan D Pewett; $790,000.
202-218 South Margin Street, Franklin; Buyer: PBNJ Management LLC; Seller: Richland South LLC; $1,850,000.
Property on Southeast Parkway, Franklin; Buyer: Flanders Investment Property LLC; Seller: 104 Southeast Parkway GP; $7,550,000.
112 Lee Circle, Franklin, Leeland; Buyer: Martin Kove; Seller: William S Carman Jr; $1,230,000.
2047 Upland Drive, Franklin, Falcon Creek; Buyer: Meria and Ayshawn Y Sidiqyar; Seller: Susan M and John S Fox; $396,100.
991 Westhaven Boulevard #20, Franklin; Buyer: Elizabeth Smith-Tillman and Thomas Tillman; Seller: Sherrie Shuler and Christopher G Swanberg; $490,000.
1403 Adams Street, Franklin; Buyer: Garden Gate Homes Inc; Seller: Mary J and Dennis V Pendergrass; $400,000.
352 9th Avenue North, Franklin; Buyer: Kristi and William Filipiak; Seller: Daniel Petersen; $740,000.
7037 Headwaters Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Jennifer and Paul Santos; Seller: Julie G Hamner and Michael Joseph Marlow; $535,000.
601 Boyd Mill Avenue #K7, Franklin, Laurelwood; Buyer: Monique Naddell and Charles W Rozzelle; Seller: Samantha Hoffman and Christopher McClintock; $185,000.
1000 Cabell Drive, Franklin, Natures Landing; Buyer: Caroline Jackson and John Taylor Siegrist; Seller: Capitol Homes Inc; $800,000.
2 lots on Alpha Drive, Franklin, Franklin Industrial Park; Buyer: Syed W and Syed Bobby Ali; Seller: Lyondellbasell Advanced Polymers Inc; $5,250,000.
2067 Flowing Creek Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Wallis Hope and Stanley Warren Martz; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $468,750.
5317 Big East Fork Road, Franklin; Buyer: Olga A Loy; Seller: Lori Riehl; $1,250,000.
1006 Cabell Drive, Franklin, Natures Landing; Buyer: Carrie Hunter and James Earle Durard; Seller: Capitol Homes Inc; $859,591.
1101 Downs Boulevard #297, Franklin, Hardison Hills; Buyer: Pauline T Cobb; Seller: Nancy C Murphree; $255,000.
37067
Pleasant Hill Road, Franklin, Pleasant View Hill; Buyer: Linda Willard; Seller: Curt Hahn; $315,000.
3025 Halenwool Circle, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Sylvie M Maury; Seller: Patterson Company LLC; $725,289.
3043 Farmhouse Drive, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Sherry Hadaway; Seller: Katie and Luke Ashley; $535,000.
1228 Olympia Place, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Donna J and Doyle Obrian Bare II; Seller: Piramu Manickavasagam and Manickavasagam Kumar; $500,000.
724 Fawn Circle, Franklin, Eagles Glen; Buyer: Christina Mellstrom Sabol and Nicholas Barreiro; Seller: Opendoor Property Trust I; $480,000.
1061 Amelia Park Drive, Franklin, Amelia Park; Buyer: Jayakrishna Bethu; Seller: Surendra Kumar Vikraman and Drisya Gopinath; $580,000.
3007 Halenwool Circle, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Nicole J and Jack S Jeong; Seller: Patterson Company LLC; $723,042.
37069
231 Gardenridge Drive, Franklin, Gardens at Old Natchez; Buyer: A Margita and Ivelin Georgiev; Seller: Melissa M and Kenneth L Ellzy; $703,700.
2206 Clare Park Drive, Franklin, Gateway Village; Buyer: Melissa Maurer Ellzy; Seller: SPH Property Three LLC; $455,000.
Property on Old Natchez Trace, Franklin; Buyer: Sanicola Family Revocable Living Trust; Seller: Nola Real Estate Partners LLC; $1,250,000.
Property on Old Natchez Trace, Franklin; Buyer: Sabrina and Marco W Hellman Family Trust; Seller: Nola Real Estate Partners LLC; $850,000.
1836 Old Natchez Trace, Franklin; Buyer: Sabrina and Marco W Hellman Family Trust; Seller: Cooke Holdings LLC; $3,045,000.
1507 Starlight Lane, Franklin, Two Rivers; Buyer: Bigfoot Trust; Seller: Kimberly King and Howard T Wall III; $3,999,900.
1480 Sneed Road West, Franklin; Buyer: Elizabeth Lee Swenson and Jason Tibor Farkas; Seller: Linda K and Mark Bosler; $1,225,000.
2 lots on Temple Road, Franklin; Buyer: M5 Rochester Close LLC; Seller: Katherine Harper Morales; $1,200,000.
95 Alton Park Lane, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Patricia M and Barry K Jarnagin; Seller: Shirley I and Richard A Gouvan; $368,500.
1013 Chapel Court, Franklin, Hillsboro Acres; Buyer: Amanda M Hernadez Torres and Saul Barriento Juarez; Seller: Equitable Enterprises Inc; $460,000.
37135
1224 Spruell Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Lyndsay Comline and Jeffrey Scott Pawlikowski; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $752,505.
2263 Kirkwall Drive, Nolensville, Burkitt Village; Buyer: Susan and Joshua Kenneth Wiens; Seller: Joon Properties LLC; $574,456.
200 Heydon Court, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Praveena Laxmi Sriramoju and Sri Hari B Sheri; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $608,370.
842 Nolenmeade Place, Nolensville, Nolenmeade; Buyer: Pamela Michele and William Zachary Raymond; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $589,900.
928 Redstone Lane, Nolensville, Burkitt Village; Buyer: Ethan Edwin Carter; Seller: Yazdian Development Group Inc; $553,539.
3000 Ballenger Drive, Nolensville, Ballenger Farms; Buyer: Tara Stanley and Keith O'Neal; Seller: Lloyd Ben O'Neal Family Trust; $275,000.
37174
3061 Boxbury Lane, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: Naga Lakshmi Kotapati and Vijayakrishna Vemuri; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $398,705.
2805 Rippavilla Way, Spring Hill, Cochran Trace; Buyer: Nicole K Price; Seller: Mark A Mullowney; $306,000.
3005 Benevento Drive, Spring Hill, Benevento; Buyer: Parul and Sandeep D Bhale; Seller: Elizabeth J and Scott Richard Witt Living Trust; $577,000.
102 Avocet Court, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Revathi Varun and Varun Nair; Seller: Don R Cameron III D/B/A Autumn Ridge Development Co; $549,900.
2020 Lequire Lane, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Brandi Nicole and Michael Robert Payne; Seller: Jeri Lynn and Brian Johnson; $450,000.
1125 Brixworth Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Shari and David Boyd; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $565,937.
5003 Wallaby Drive, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Stacy and Jared Robbins; Seller: Suzanne and Levi Bowen; $590,000.
2019 Keiser Street, Spring Hill, Crossing at Wades Grove; Buyer: McKenzie T and Alexander M Smith; Seller: Susanna L and Alan W Maher; $386,125.
2132 Burgess Lane, Spring Hill, Ridgeport; Buyer: Erika and George Anderson Hays; Seller: Kathleen and Darryl Demaray Living Trust; $242,900.
1905 Portway Road, Spring Hill, Ridgeport; Buyer: Carissa A Rosine; Seller: 1905 Portway Land Trust; $317,000.
2 lots on Wall Street, Spring Hill; Buyer: Malcom H Harris Trust; Seller: Zhuos Investment Inc; $1,575,000.
2991 Elkhorn Place, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Gretchen M Manning; Seller: R G Custom Homes LLC; $536,100.
3041 Boxbury Lane, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: Michaela and Brian Baxter; Seller: NVR Inc; $410,485.
2248 Hayward Lane, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Rhiannon and William Kear; Seller: James E Tew; $322,500.
2005 Portman Drive, Spring Hill, Ridgeport; Buyer: Elisabeth B Reichard; Seller: Alice Bradford; $328,000.
2045 Lequire Lane, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Marina and Tyler Murphy; Seller: Jennifer and Adam Grant; $484,900.
104 Avocet Court, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Jennifer and Patrick Michael Daniel; Seller: Don R Cameron III D/B/A Autumn Ridge Development Co; $549,900.
2838 Pedigo Place, Spring Hill, Buckner Place; Buyer: Castellan Trust; Seller: Dugout Properties Trust; $365,000.
2047 Lequire Lane, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Brittany L and Travis A Engebratsen; Seller: Kara Kathleen Maher; $524,863.
37179
3136 Natoma Circle, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Samantha Gail and Larry Chandler Davis; Seller: Coqui Revocable Trust; $860,000.
2245 Maytown Circle, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Heather Lewey and John Michael Faughnan; Seller: Lennar Homes of TN LLC; $586,440.
2127 Burgin Drive, Thompson’s Station, Whistle Stop Farms; Buyer: RBF LLC; Seller: Whistle Stop Farms LLC; $170,000.
2123 Burgin Drive, Thompson’s Station, Whistle Stop Farms; Buyer: RBF LLC; Seller: Whistle Stop Farms LLC; $170,000.
1004 Becket Circle, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Nancy Gill and Keith Sharon; Seller: Lindsey N Bawsom; $500,000.
2591 Westerham Way, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: John Bilbo; Seller: Elizabeth and Matthew Bogosian; $447,600.
2846 Jesse Court, Thompson’s Station, Sutherland; Buyer: Campbell Group LLC; Seller: Miriam Tallent; $272,000.
2249 Maytown Circle, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Heather M Ostrander; Seller: Lennar Homes of TN LLC; $599,990.
5251 Carters Creek Pike, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: J 7 K Bogetti Family Trust; Seller: Suzanne and Daniel Bechman; $600,000.
3156 Natoma Circle, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Jason Curtis and Ben W Curtis; Seller: Yolanda Morgan; $832,000.
1026 Brixworth Drive, Thompson’s Station, Brixworth; Buyer: Allison M Simon and Gary R Romano; Seller: Shirley P Vestal; $475,000.
1147 Summerville Circle, Thompson’s Station, Newport Crossing; Buyer: Amber Hancock and Christian Page; Seller: Miki and Seth Sheppard; $349,000.
2653 Paddock Park Drive, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Nancy Pleasants and Andrew Diffenbaugh; Seller: Samantha Hollingsworth; $546,000.
4250 Little Pond Lane, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Nanci and Braden Dahl; Seller: Bonnie and Jon Brent King; $1,075,000.
3012 Sassafras Lane, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Lynn Thuy Nguyen and Helen Tam Ponchillia; Seller: Jennifer Starace; $345,000.
3469 Milford Drive, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Melissa Nicole and Andrew J Pruis; Seller: Crescent Homes TN LLC; $524,847.
2123 Loudenslager Drive, Thompson’s Station, Loopers Landing; Buyer: Keri A Price; Seller: Tina R and Jonathan Laster; $279,000.
