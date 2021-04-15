PROPERTY TRANSFERS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF MARCH 31, 2021
37014
4129 Banner Square Lane, Arrington, Kings Chapel; Buyer: Kari Leigh and Jon Casey Allen; Seller: Wendy Renee and Chad Ronald Ambroziak; $722,000.
7001 Fiddlers Glen Drive (includes 6 lots), Arrington, Arrington Ridge; Buyer: Jones Co of TN LLC; Seller: Murphy Brothers LLC; $909,000.
8015 Burning Tree Farms Road, Arrington, Burning Tree Farms; Buyer: Elizabeth and Jeffrey Lynn Lasseigne; Seller: DAC Homebuilders LLC; $1,245,414.
37027
1614 South Martha Court, Brentwood, Brenthaven; Buyer: Jenna M and Thomas Y Martin III; Seller: Melinda Wrench and Kevin Cunneely; $910,800.
1837 Ivy Crest Drive, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Marigny B and Brice D Roberts; Seller: Kristi Leigh and Daniel Geriod Curling; $1,300,000.
2775 Hillsboro Road, Brentwood; Buyer: KES Properties LLC; Seller: Kingdom Redevelopment Brothers Corp; $475,000.
9537 Sanctuary Place, Brentwood, Hampton Reserve; Buyer: Jannette T and Kenneth P Doran; Seller: Robert Smith Duncan Jr Trust; $1,525,000.
1921 Parade Drive, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Teresa and Timothy Brown; Seller: Aspen Construction LLC; $1,396,773.
9219 Prestmoor Place, Brentwood, Lansdowne; Buyer: Rebecca and Ryan Cardenhire; Seller: Janet D Crabtree; $1,373,000.
1412 Parker Place, Brentwood, Brenthaven; Buyer: Barbara and Jonathan Chaz Tippins; Seller: Ginger R and John W Dawson IV; $585,000.
81 Governors Way, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Leslie and L Douglas Gantos; Seller: Melody and Dean Pees; $1,500,000.
109 Buckhead Court, Brentwood, Courtside at Southern Woods; Buyer: Aziza M Tayip and Saeed K Chalky; Seller: Jennifer Kilpatrick and Brad McClure; $646,000.
37046
7053 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $132,950.
7162 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Alfredo Lopez Magana; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $538,300.
9016 Passiflora Court, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Hatcliff Construction LLC; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $318,250.
9012 Passiflora Court, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Hatcliff Construction LLC; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $304,000.
6801 Do Drop In Lane, College Grove; Buyer: Dolly and Jason Wilberding; Seller: Carol Turner and Brian C Sloan; $785,000.
9132 Sawtooth Lane, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Massie Family Trust; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $793,250.
9036 Passiflora Court (includes lots 14044 and 14045), College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Bangs Revocable Living Trust; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $726,750.
7026 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Najma Altaf and Zaheer Nayeemullah; Seller: NVR Inc; $681,020.
Property on Pinkston Road, College Grove; Buyer: Paula W and David E Burns; Seller: John C Leo; $500,000.
7555 Whiskey Road, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: Palmer Murray Living Trust; Seller: Discovery Land Enterprises LLC; $4,000,000.
Property on Arno-Allisona Road, College Grove, Wiesner Custom Homes; Buyer: Olivia and Seth Hatfield; Seller: Wiesner Custom Homes; $315,000.
7154 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $132,950.
7178 Neills Branch Drive, College Grove, Vineyard Valley; Buyer: Melissa A Smith-Moore and Jonathan Matthew Moore; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $791,003.
7005 Farm Field Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Stacy Masters and Bradley Oneil Steinborn; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $689,040.
8527 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Julia and Mark D Wyzgowski; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $2,219,940.
9052 Passiflora Court, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Sten Morgan and Matthew D Smith; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $679,250.
8205 Tiller Court, College Grove; Buyer: Kimberly K Lang and Todd Allen Black; Seller: Kingdom Homes LLC; $1,015,000.
37062
7308 Walker Road, Fairview; Buyer: Dew Revocable Living Trust; Seller: Rachelle and Thomas A Bujorian; $480,000.
7409 Penngrove Lane, Fairview, Sharpes Run; Buyer: Lisa J and Bobby D Peden; Seller: Christina M and James C Hatfield; $343,900.
7319 Spencer Mill Road, Fairview; Buyer: Kennisis Group LLC; Seller: Music City Holdings LLC; $282,000.
2004 Case Way, Fairview, Cumberland Estates; Buyer: Kelly Bozarth Clinger and Roger D Bozarth; Seller: Anna Elizabeth and Thomas C Cartwright; $450,000.
Vacant lot on Cumberland Drive, Fairview; Buyer: Cheryl Daniel and Gregory Perry; Seller: Samuel E Burgess; $167,500.
7349 Hidden Lake Circle, Fairview, Hidden Lake; Buyer: Stacey Baradit; Seller: Samatha J Shields and Andrew D Shaw; $300,000.
7137 Donald Wilson Drive, Fairview, Polston Place; Buyer: Christopher Lee Mayberry; Seller: Rhonda Bartine; $400,000.
7524 Christopher Street, Fairview, Fernvale Heights; Buyer: Ashley Renee and Michael Dwight Thomas; Seller: Molly M Nicol and Brandyn Morton; $255,000.
37064
278 Rivermont Circle, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Kellie Kristine and Richard James Clanton; Seller: Maria Denette and Randy W Pennington; $535,000.
3223 Dark Woods Drive, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: Alana and William Flora; Seller: Jennifer W and Jared M Silva; $440,000.
1708 Championship Boulevard, Franklin; Buyer: Stacie and Joel Adams; Seller: Tanya M and Mark Davenport; $1,442,000.
1109 Holly Hill Drive, Franklin, Redwing Farms; Buyer: Brenda Franks and Douglas S Hale; Seller: Maggie J and Brad E Shelton; $635,000.
359 Glendower Place, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Elizabeth Anne and Tim Murray; Seller: Christine C and Thomas G Murin; $475,900.
306 Davidson Drive, Franklin, Rolling Meadows; Buyer: Kendra Lenore Stephens; Seller: Joyce L Stephens; $220,000.
304 Hickory Lane, Franklin, Green Valley; Buyer: Aimee and Francisco Decstro; Seller: Lauren Emily and Jonathan Hing-Kit To; $505,000.
419 Figuers Drive, Franklin, School Manor; Buyer: Caroline and Jared Sullivan; Seller: Michael Anderson; $435,000.
1101 Downs Boulevard #96, Franklin, Hardison Hills; Buyer: Lisa Shewfelt; Seller: Ravi and Smitha Tiyyagura; $257,000.
6020 Russell Ridge Private Lane, Franklin, Russell Ridge; Buyer: Laura and Michael Bartlett; Seller: Willis Frazer Gieselmann; $358,680.
4411 Peytona Lane, Franklin, Rosemont; Buyer: Laurie and Terence Hagen; Seller: Jannette T and Kenneth Doran; $2,575,000.
115 Beechlawn Drive, Franklin, Ellington Park; Buyer: Maggie Jones and Brad Everett Shelton; Seller: Barbara J Donner; $850,000.
419 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin; Buyer: Laura and Daniel Medina; Seller: William T Powell; $2,335,000.
953 Hornsby Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Rebecca and Trevor Brown; Seller: Nicole R and Grant M Fisher; $767,000.
1346 Ascot Lane, Franklin, Redwing Meadows; Buyer: Wendy L and William M Schuster; Seller: Edna Buffington and James R Price Sr; $487,500.
148 Truman Road West, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Noemi Lostaunau Marquez and Shawn Leon Dunn; Seller: Leigh and William Harris; $717,000.
1101 State Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Marcy Janice Abel and Curtis Mike Lincoln; Seller: Joni J Morris Cole; $995,000.
2024 Ober Brienz Lane, Franklin, Brienz Valley; Buyer: Julie and Michael Lucas; Seller: Kimberly and Freddy Floyd Rushing; $910,000.
1754 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin, Grandy; Buyer: Eric Scales; Seller: Tyler Smith; $380,000.
1208 Glenbrook Drive, Franklin, Stratford Place; Buyer: Allison R Scribner; Seller: Alicia R and Ronald B Jones; $560,000.
2044 Roderick Circle, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Pamela and Sergio Denichilo; Seller: George T Andrews; $200,219.
245 3rd Avenue North, Franklin; Buyer: William Wilder Holding Group; Seller: Curo Financial Management LLC; $748,000.
4515 South Carothers Road, Franklin; Buyer: Annalise C and Jason J Wood; Seller: Donna and Steven M Lacey; $725,000.
3057 Flowing Creek Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Catherine Languido and Ehsan J Abbasnezhad; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $473,545.
3079 Conar Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $181,900.
1901 New Highway 96 West, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $163,900.
5033 Water Leaf Drive, Franklin, Water Leaf; Buyer: Elizabeth and Gordon B Thomas Jr; Seller: Rebecca and Michael O'Neal; $1,250,000.
190 Edmond Court, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Melissa and Nathan Easley; Seller: Keele Family Trust; $650,000.
332 Passage Lane, Franklin, Tywater Crossing; Buyer: Charherco Properties LLC; Seller: Janet L Simonson; $580,000.
442 Cardel Lane, Franklin, Cardel Village; Buyer: Dana Nicole and Jeffrey Michael Lohr; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $827,325.
5570 Pinewood Road, Franklin; Buyer: Elizabeth and Eben Dorros; Seller: Cevet Jones; $366,000.
37067
1029 Watkins Creek Drive, Franklin, Watkins Creek; Buyer: Jill R and Jason R Muth; Seller: Rachel E and Charles J Alexander; $801,000.
104 Hurstbourne Park Boulevard, Franklin, Hurstbourne Park; Buyer: Anna and Kyle Roe; Seller: Kim and Michael J Broussard; $850,000.
123 Grant Park Drive, Franklin, Residences of Grant Park; Buyer: Mary Ann Cox; Seller: James Keith Bustin; $510,000.
1780 Galleria Boulevard, Franklin, Galleria Commercial Complex; Buyer: CTL Propco I LLC; Seller: J C Penny Properties Inc; $4,360,000.
160 London Lane, Franklin, Royal Oaks; Buyer: Virginia Adair Hewett and Evan Alexander Patterson; Seller: John L Young; $453,500.
6015 Lookaway Circle, Franklin, Lookaway Farms; Buyer: Bridget and Joseph C Eyraud; Seller: Partners in Building of TN LLC; $1,167,061.
1812 Brentwood Pointe, Franklin, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Robert E Chandler; Seller: Romana Croteau; $350,000.
348 Watson View Drive, Franklin, Village of Clovercroft; Buyer: Natalie and Matthew Jones; Seller: Autumn and Jeffery L Jones; $757,500.
1309 Pemberton Heights Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Opendoor Property Trust I; Seller: Sonali Mohanty and Amit K Patnaik; $549,000.
4524 Stagecoach Circle, Franklin, Watkins Creek; Buyer: Rachel Elizabeth and Charles Jeffrey Alexander; Seller: Deborah A and Steven L Hovsepian; $975,000.
4004 Oxford Glen Drive, Franklin, Clover Meadows; Buyer: Mindy Denbesten and Richard Klimaszewski; Seller: Becky E and Thomas A Petty Jr; $545,750.
3084 Liberty Hills Drive, Franklin, Liberty Hills; Buyer: Michael Dobbs; Seller: Sandra Hill and Charles Raymond Hinterman; $425,000.
1707 Biscayne Drive, Franklin, Amelia Park; Buyer: Marvin Montgomery Smith; Seller: Sarah E Hussey; $615,000.
37069
210 Temple Crest Trail, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Axelson Family Living Trust; Seller: Eshelman Revocable Trust; $970,000.
148 Cavalcade Drive, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Local Directory Co Inc; Seller: Jennifer E and Richard R Buselli; $396,000.
2008 Waterstone Drive, Franklin, Laurelbrooke; Buyer: Judy Susan Oates and Stephen Holt; Seller: Britt K Latham; $950,000.
Vacant lot on Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin; Buyer: William Seaborn Jones; Seller: Deborah W Rowe; $9,000.
37135
1412 Trumpet Lily Place, Nolensville, Woods at Burberry Glen; Buyer: Sarmistha Sihi and Supratim Pal; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $553,770.
6046 Yellowstone Drive, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Lindsay Stafford; Seller: Jennifer M and Michael J Hutzel; $570,000.
2266 Kirkwall Drive, Nolensville, Burkitt Village; Buyer: Britney and Joseph Fink; Seller: Yazdian Development Group Inc; $619,900.
2081 Autry Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Andrea Fernanda Robleto and Ethan Wade Johnson; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $609,370.
4568 Sawmill Place, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Celia Katherine Barnes and Alexander Spencer Cagle; Seller: Celia W Leech; $410,000.
402 Adderley Park Circle, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Barbara Joann and Gregory Sandin; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN Inc; $569,990.
7724 Thayer Road, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Dawn and Gregg Rosenbaum; Seller: Dalamar Homes LLC; $634,311.
1950 Burke Hollow Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Jeffrey Cunningham; Seller: Kathy Sue Jones Street and William Ernest Jones Jr; $770,000.
1428 Trumpet Lily Place, Nolensville, Woods at Burberry Glen; Buyer: Latoya Ann and Eghosa Lesley Aluyi; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $565,669.
209 Bent Creek Trace, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Elaine Ganick; Seller: Tomi J Manning-Garner and James K Garner; $597,000.
2086 Kidd Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Irma T and Aaron J Fredette; Seller: Sarah and William Thomas; $515,000.
1124 Lusitano Court, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: Brian Heuther; Seller: G P Luxury LLC; $992,782.
Vacant lot on Sanford Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Clydeland LLC; Seller: Mary Jennifer and Bryan James Phillips; $80,259.
Vacant lot on Sanford Road, Nolensville; Buyer: John A Todesco; Seller: Mary Jennifer and Bryan James Phillips; $130,000.
1405 Wolf Creek Drive, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: Jennifer and Michael Stone; Seller: Johanna O'Connor; $805,000.
2025 Kingsbarns Drive, Nolensville, Kingsbarns; Buyer: Shelby Elizabeth and Michael Nevin Thomas; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $1,038,581.
1009 Lawson Lane, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Lisa A and Michael A Sherman; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $995,110.
1700 Kirkpark Court, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Jaime and Kenneth Smith; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN Inc; $519,990.
37174
4003 Lexie Lane, Spring Hill, Port Royal Estates; Buyer: Cynthia D and Anthony M Esquer; Seller: Rachelle and David Sefton; $410,000.
2047 Hemlock Drive, Spring Hill, Woodside Townhomes; Buyer: Usha Rani Pothuru and Naveen Kondeti; Seller: Juanita E Malone; $204,000.
1016 Misty Morn Circle, Spring Hill; Buyer: Christine Marie and Thomas G Murin; Seller: James Michael Hutton; $303,000.
6007 Turncreek Road, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Bijayini and Srinibas Das; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $477,588.
1018 Misty Morn Circle, Spring Hill, Highlands at Campbell Station; Buyer: Grant McKenzie; Seller: Gloria C Jaycox; $340,000.
8027 Fenwick Lane, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Christina L Crawford and Solomon Lee; Seller: Jacquelyn W and Ryan Thomley; $532,000.
4045 Danes Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Christina Lorraine and Steven A Bicknell; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $594,882.
1014 Belcor Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Gloria D Jaycox; Seller: Misty D and Justin J Frizzell; $498,000.
3029 Gari Baldi Way, Spring Hill, Benevento East; Buyer: Erica M and Jeremy J Pater; Seller: Allison and Kyle Lessmiller; $505,000.
1713 Lantana Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Tina L and Devin L Delaughter; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $429,995.
3061 Boxbury Lane, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: Ashley and Austin Seale; Seller: NVR Inc; $470,695.
2058 Lequire Lane, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Inna and Nikolay Chernavsky; Seller: Allyson and Zachary Brady Wunderlich; $460,000.
2061 Keene Circle, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Lauren H and Matthew M Paschal; Seller: Cynthia Pride and Scott Caron; $410,000.
2058 Hemlock Drive, Spring Hill, Woodside; Buyer: Beth and Gregory R Belshaw; Seller: Samantha B Sweeney; $246,000.
3031 Boxbury Lane, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: Anusha Reddy Mandala and Praveen Sadhi; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $386,065.
1000 Misty Morn Circle, Spring Hill, Highlands at Campbell Station; Buyer: Thomas E McLaughlin; Seller: Sue Roach Webb; $335,000.
7011 San Gilberto Court, Spring Hill, Benevento East; Buyer: Kristen and Craig Howe; Seller: Pamela V and Charles H Kimball III; $551,800.
7004 Brindle Ridge Way, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Sharon Lea and Darrell Chase Harriman; Seller: Chesney D and Charles D Shand; $569,000.
2935 Stewart Campbell Pointe, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Kylie and Peter J Iodice; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $469,590.
37179
2720 Carena Terrace Court, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Whitney Palmier and Kenneth Thatcher; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $572,464.
3417 Colebrook Drive, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Margaret Jean and Eric Darrell Peterson; Seller: Deborah K and William H Brown; $583,000.
2733 Carena Terrace Court, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Nicole Puanani Ferreira; Seller: Hood Development LLC; $497,091.
2601 Milton Lane, Thompson’s Station, Cameron Farms; Buyer: Lindsay M and Nicholas J Neutkens; Seller: Aaron P Rodriguez; $375,000.
1856 Evergreen Road, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Rosegarten Family Revocable Living Trust; Seller: Catherine J and Willie B Crouch Jr; $434,999.
5148 Bond Mill Road, Thompson’s Station, Mill at Bond Springs; Buyer: Awbery Trust; Seller: Bethesda Road LLC; $325,000.
2241 Maytown Circle, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Mamal Bhanushali and Samarth Pisal; Seller: Lennar Homes of TN LLC; $564,310.
5651 Carters Creek Pike, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Melinda M and Allen J Storley; Seller: Tracy L and Frederick L Keller Jr; $607,500.
