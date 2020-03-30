PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF
MARCH 10, 2020
37027
7014 Country Club Drive, Brentwood, Country Club Estates; Buyer: Jamie and Douglas E Tice; Seller: Beverly Irene Moran; $660,000.
1103 Waller Road, Brentwood; Buyer: Valerie and Aaron Howard; Seller: Charlotte and Lynn Tuttle; $364,000.
1271 Wheatley Forest Drive, Brentwood, Bridgeton Park; Buyer: Giridhara Varma Gottumukkala; Seller: SPH Property One LLC; $492,500.
2044 Valleybrook Drive, Brentwood, Brookfield; Buyer: Ribbon Home SPV II LLC; Seller: Lisa R and George W Barrett III; $635,000.
9489 Waterfall Road, Brentwood, Raintree Forest South; Buyer: Juliana Penaranda and Jason Austin Loftus; Seller: Karen and Gerald Gorman Trust; $770,000.
1743 Ravello Way, Brentwood, Tuscany Hills; Buyer: Lisa Rae and George William Barrett III; Seller: Jonna and Robert M Fink; $1,148,000.
9318 Chesapeake Drive, Brentwood, Saratoga Hills; Buyer: Leigh Ann and Greer B Redden; Seller: Jennifer M Donnelly; $765,000.
1735 Reins Court, Brentwood, Carriage Hills; Buyer: Brenda Renee Cable and Lawrence Dawn Hardee; Seller: Norcross Revocable Living Trust; $900,000.
9402 Arthur Court, Brentwood, Foxcrest; Buyer: Shelley Marie and David Lynn Cheek; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $1,156,083.
1300 Parker Place, Brentwood, Concord Green; Buyer: Chandler and Jeremy Quarles; Seller: The Estate of Jack White; $513,000.
9961 Lodestone Drive, Brentwood, Brookfield; Buyer: Leanne and Mark Ramsey; Seller: Tracy and Jason Scheff Trust; $640,000.
108 Breaker Circle, Brentwood, West; Buyer: Chelsea A and Jeffery B Bousson; Seller: Andrea and Douglas Hassenpflug; $555,000.
1023 Falling Leaf Circle, Brentwood, Windstone; Buyer: Dana B and Ed H Baird; Seller: Timothy M George; $1,220,000.
847 Windstone Boulevard, Brentwood, Windstone; Buyer: Emily and Seth Chadwell; Seller: 847 Windstone Revocable Living Trust; $1,650,000.
6018 Belle Rive Drive, Brentwood, Belle Rive; Buyer: Carter Family Trust; Seller: Linda M B and Kenneth E B Wood; $930,000.
9486 Highwood Hill Road, Brentwood, Raintree Forest South; Buyer: Thirty Three Properties LLC; Seller: Meredith and Mark Oxborough; $700,000.
37046
7237 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $117,180.
7176 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Rhea Anna and Benjamin Farrett Hopper; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $453,117.
7216 Ludlow Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Benjamin Lee Stewart; Seller: McDaniel Farms Partners LLC; $526,036.
Lots 114, 203, 206, 231, 236, 237, and 243 on Balcolm Court, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: McDaniel Estates Partners LLC; Seller: Propst Realty Nashville LLC; $948,500.
7208 Ludlow Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Ladawn Lundstrom; Seller: McDaniel Estate Partners LLC; $508,034.
6567 Windmill Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Farms; Buyer: Rachel Leigh and Christopher David Atkins; Seller: McDaniel Farms Partners LLC; $679,166.
7201 Ludlow Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Patricia L and Brian J Campbell; Seller: McDaniel Estate Partners LLC; $620,000.
7125 Blondell Way, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Cheryl L Taylor; Seller: McDaniel Estate Partners LLC; $535,000.
37062
7407 Old Nashville Road, Fairview, Tressie Estates; Buyer: Renew Group LLC; Seller: Stacey Lynn Schroeder; $315,000.
Taylor Road, Fairview; Buyer: Chad A Barnes; Seller: Chad R Crow; $190,000.
Taylor Road, Fairview; Buyer: Chad A Barnes; Seller: Chad R Crow; $150,000.
7213 Horn Tavern Road, Fairview, Thompson; Buyer: Joyce and Carl Hibma; Seller: Dustin O Dickson; $242,300.
7169 Cox Pike, Fairview, McCord; Buyer: Kimberly Hambrick and Joshua Brian Wynne; Seller: Margie Lee McCord; $260,000.
37064
912 Brink Place, Franklin, Magnolia Place; Buyer: Hannah Penner and James Lawrence Pavick; Seller: Laurie and Jonathan Dicus; $340,000.
806 Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Stonegate Homes LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $269,900.
4146 Jensome Lane, Franklin, Harpeth Woods; Buyer: Holly and Curtis Borntrager; Seller: Karen Elain and Jeffrey Todd Taylor; $505,000.
2012 Fernshaw Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Stream Valley Franklin LLC; $101,449.
4007 Mainstream Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Nibha and Dileep Sarkar; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $478,155.
Old Highway 96 (Deed of Correction), Franklin; Buyer: White Metropolitan Trust; Seller: Barbara White; $130,000.
2061 Hornsby Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Martha J and Michael P Manieri; Seller: Banks Family Trust; $659,900.
3166 Brimstead Drive, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: Lisa M and John Richard Patterson; Seller: Lacey and Matthew R Vairetta; $398,501.
190 Heathersett Drive, Franklin, Dallas Downs; Buyer: Elizabeth P and Steven V Moy; Seller: Kristin L and David P Pledge; $430,000.
5525 Alex Road, Franklin; Buyer: Brent Trust; Seller: Barbara Fay Martin; $350,000.
2219 Brienz Valley Drive, Franklin, Brienz Valley; Buyer: Dean Jean and David Grant Abbott; Seller: Katie M and Steven J Fredenhagen; $814,567.
Bending Chestnut Road, Franklin, Anglin Property; Buyer: Kathy C and Keith Patrick; Seller: Lora S and Michael T Anglin; $79,000.
Lancaster Drive, Franklin, Harpeth Meadows; Buyer: City of Franklin TN; Seller: Lynda Kay and W W Sasser Jr; $4,000.
115 Poplar Street, Franklin, Green Valley; Buyer: Lynda M Briggs; Seller: Rita and Charles D Gregory; $518,000.
4019 Foxglove Farm Drive, Franklin, Foxglove Farm; Buyer: Antoinetta Lucia Marella and Andrew Ghia Ghia; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $618,285.
818 Cheltenham Avenue (includes lots 2090, 2096, and 2116), Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $563,700.
3054 Hathaway Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Heather D and Brian P Parker; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $706,885.
3037 Cheever Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: 1112N 50 LLC; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $609,063.
117 Medford Place, Franklin, Dallas Downs; Buyer: Kristin and David Pledge; Seller: Cynthia L and Jeffrey M Paz; $586,450.
Long Lane, Franklin, Misty Meadow Farms; Buyer: Karen Messerschmidt and Edward Burrows; Seller: Deanna Susan Iskowe Living Trust; $425,000.
4055 Flowing Creek Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Adulla Sunitha and Sreedhar Reddy Pingili; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $490,845.
5033 Water Leaf Drive, Franklin, Water Leaf; Buyer: Rebecca and Michael ONeal; Seller: Carbine & Assoc LLC; $1,012,000.
5104 Water Leaf Drive, Franklin, Water Leaf; Buyer: Catherine L and Craig Dulin; Seller: Carbine & Assoc LLC; $237,000.
842 Ryecroft Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Giri Kumar Ketha and Kalyani Chilaka; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $496,345.
2060 Bushnell Farm Lane, Franklin, Bushnell Farm; Buyer: Mary and Samuel R Mattson; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $581,129.
107 Gladstone Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Dana K and Justin S McClain; Seller: Marie Quinn; $589,000.
4338 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin; Buyer: Mat Farmer; Seller: Margaret and Ronald Fox; $390,000.
154 Lancaster Drive, Franklin, Harpeth Meadows; Buyer: 1799 Properties LLC; Seller: Yvette B and Daniel B Stinson; $425,000.
134 Circuit Road, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Holly B and Randall S Smith; Seller: Cara L and Brion K Delap; $479,900.
4116 New Highway 96 West, Franklin; Buyer: Monica Lee Bostleman Revocable Trust; Seller: Karen Scott and Donato Pasternostro; $720,000.
402 Spring View Drive, Franklin, Spring View Estates; Buyer: Bethany and Joshua Burgess; Seller: Christine and David R Dunn; $430,000.
142 Lancaster Drive, Franklin, Harpeth Meadows; Buyer: Rogers Community Property Trust; Seller: The Estate of Elizabeth and Stephen Gray Pierce; $480,000.
425 Knob Court, Franklin, Keegans Glen; Buyer: Lois J and Harold L Newman; Seller: Carmen Velazquez; $344,900.
5340 Hargrove Road, Franklin; Buyer: Nancy Favier and Phillip Arlen Smith; Seller: Martha Rebecca and Mitchell D Pewitt; $285,900.
200 Fitzgerald Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Laura and Ronald Forehand Living Trust; Seller: Karen L and John M Spencer; $735,000.
1525 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Jonathan Wieland; Seller: Katherine and Andrew W Weber; $1,100,000.
1900 Eli Lane, Franklin, Swansons Ridge; Buyer: Vision Builders LLC; Seller: Swansons Ridge LLC; $292,000.
610 West End Circle, Franklin, West End Circle; Buyer: Peter Winn; Seller: Robert J Biancheri; $277,400.
2013 Beamon Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Venkatesh Aparna and Venkatesh Rajaraman; Seller: Kukkupuni Savitha and Prashantha Madhurashri; $499,999.
611 Janice Court, Franklin, Willowsprings; Buyer: Carol F and Steven A Koenig; Seller: Patricia N and Elliot P Bedrosian; $564,000.
5133 Donovan Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Penny A and Thomas E Sebrell IV; Seller: Nancy H and Thomas F Getten; $845,000.
440 Wild Elm Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Anne M and Michael Elon Anderson; Seller: Katherine M Weber; $950,000.
504 Lockwood Lane, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Karen Deanne Smith; Seller: Mallard Homes LLC; $584,900.
88 Molly Bright Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Sylvia L and Timothy C McDonald; Seller: Prithwiraj Dasgupta; $535,000.
204 Founders Pointe Boulevard, Franklin, Founders Pointe; Buyer: David Allen Bragg II; Seller: Karen and Daniel Gill; $420,000.
4044 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin; Buyer: Paula and John Peila Sr; Seller: Courtney A Kimball; $605,000.
159 Wise Road, Franklin; Buyer: Frances and Phillip Skipper; Seller: Michael S Willis; $625,000.
37067
256 Seaboard Lane #C102, Franklin, Aspen Grove; Buyer: Barbara L and Cason A Dickinson; Seller: Law Ventures LLC; $395,000.
1055 Firestone Drive, Franklin, Firestone at Cool Springs; Buyer: Liberty Pike Trust; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $350,000.
1314 Fairbanks Street, Franklin, Amelia Park; Buyer: SPH Property Three LLC; Seller: Lina and Carlos Zubiate; $496,400.
9208 Stepping Stone Drive, Franklin, Clovercroft Preserve; Buyer: Lina M and Carlos Zubiate; Seller: NVR Inc; $666,492.
3491 Stagecoach Drive, Franklin, Watkins Creek; Buyer: Leigh Ann Stach and Robin Singleton Hall; Seller: Leigh Simpson and Greer Berton Redden; $790,000.
521 Foxcroft Circle, Franklin, Eagles Glen; Buyer: Stephenie and Westley Williams; Seller: Nicole and John Phillips; $545,000.
1940 Turning Wheel Lane, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Matthew Miller; Seller: Lauren Marie and James Paul Stephenson; $270,000.
1217 Broadgate Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Lacey C and Matthew R Vairetta; Seller: Sailaja Peddada and Shyam Jalem; $575,000.
2052 Upland Drive, Franklin, Falcon Creek; Buyer: Charis Mackrell and Peter Duarte; Seller: Barbara J and James P Hood; $343,000.
409 Tinnan Avenue, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Shimona and Ashish Chadha; Seller: Leslie Abercrombie; $598,000.
322 Haddon Court, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Emily Elizabeth and Philip James Hearn III; Seller: Karen D and Kevin B Smith; $1,100,000.
1013 Vincent Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Rebecca B and Joshua G Frizzell; Seller: Leslie Cuevas; $569,900.
2050 Mallory Lane, Franklin, Cool Springs Market; Buyer: MJM Real Estates Nashville LLC; Seller: TN Re Acquisition Co LLC; $2,826,500.
37069
2424 Los Olivos Court, Franklin, Foxen Canyon; Buyer: Cornelsen Family Revocable Trust; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $1,007,718.
1204 Echo Lane, Franklin, Preserve at Echo Estates; Buyer: Retha Lindler and Richard Eugene Herrington; Seller: Davis Properties of TN LLC; $2,120,006.
4025 Viola Lane, Franklin, Rizer Point; Buyer: Jennifer Sue and Michael Allen Schwalm; Seller: Emily E Peyton; $364,900.
Hillsboro Road, Franklin, Harpeth Health Group; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: Williamson County Hospital District; $54,800.
Hillsboro Road, Franklin, Harpeth Health Group; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: Williamson County Hospital District; $1,550.
36 Prescott Place, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Lindsey N and Travis R Leatherman; Seller: Laurie J Caravetta; $337,500.
1219 Moher Boulevard, Franklin, Gateway Village; Buyer: Todd W Browne; Seller: Tracie and William Whitney; $370,000.
229 Bramerton Court, Franklin, Stonebridge Park; Buyer: Gordon T Rose; Seller: Suttles Family Living Trust; $650,000.
1261 Summer Haven Circle, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Lori and Roger Matthew Pruitt; Seller: Kristin C and Jeffrey L Hooper; $355,000.
5516 Iron Gate Drive, Franklin, Laurelbrooke; Buyer: Ashley and Andrew Kilpatrick; Seller: Thomas Glenn Bartlett and Lou Stevens Bartlett; $1,400,000.
1326 Summer Haven Circle, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Michele Lanham; Seller: Naomi Buechel and Ronald W Moe; $424,900.
126 Patricia Lee Court, Franklin, Carolina Close; Buyer: Margaret A Gooding and Ryan P Cole; Seller: Caroline B and Kenneth K Ball; $1,800,000.
37135
405 Lively Way, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Huda Nagim and Waleed Hussain; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $464,90.
404 Barony Court, Nolensville, Brooksbank Estates; Buyer: Bette A Grove; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $689,891.
1817 Apperley Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Wendy and David Douglas Mark Lauder; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $709,900.
1533 Eden Rose Place, Nolensville, Brittain Downs; Buyer: Marcelle M Iskander and George Yani; Seller: One Eyed Cat Trust; $647,000.
812 Cottage House Lane, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Paula Branson; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $314,430.
1107 Madison Mill Drive, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Hayder Salah and Shaymaa Qays Salah; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $531,940.
4965 Maxwell Landing Drive, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Leigh W and John C Goodgine; Seller: Helen S and Roy N Williams; $411,000.
1044 Lawson Lane, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Jennifer W and James M Birtz; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $661,800.
6167 Christmas Drive, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Kathy M and Patrick N Sanford; Seller: Clinton Knight; $440,000.
143 Telfair Lane, Nolensville, Telfair; Buyer: Jessica and Peter Rossomando; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $685,000.
735 French River Road, Nolensville, Arrington Retreat; Buyer: Christy Lyn and Stephen Mitchell Underwood; Seller: Josh Richard Davis; $564,946.
644 Vickery Park Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Dana Meeks and Scott Rains; Seller: Hidden Valley Homes LLC; $588,000.
3081 Canal Street, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: Erika L and Jennifer D Shepherd; Seller: Mary Kathleen and Samuel Richard Mattson; $389,900.
1205 Bobwhite Trail, Nolensville, Arrington Retreat; Buyer: Emily Gasil Passini and George Stackhouse Scoville III; Seller: Leslie Ann Powell and Joshua P Miller; $599,900.
1608 Eden Rose Place, Nolensville, Brittain Downs; Buyer: Melissa A and Treavor Grimes; Seller: Linda M Hall; $621,000.
237 Broadgreen Lane, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Tamara K and George H Johnson Jr; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $574,915.
2 wastewater lots on Thayer Road, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Tennessee Wastewater Systems Inc; Seller: Nolensville 162 LLC; $150,000.
1148 Madison Mill Drive, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: He Jin; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $577,400.
2069 Belsford Lane, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Mofed Hnan and Eshak Zaker; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $601,765.
37174
2033 Friendship Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Catherine Grecia and James Dean Noud Jr; Seller: Avenue Homes LLC; $499,900.
3340 Monoco Drive, Spring Hill, Haynes Crossing; Buyer: Kelly and Patrick Roy; Seller: Charlie T Smith; $295,000.
1047 Belcor Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Cody Jernigan; Seller: Kiem Tien Tran and Phan Vu; $346,000.
3022 Romain Trail, Spring Hill, Wakefield; Buyer: Katherine E and Bennie Henry Bradberry III; Seller: Christine and Bryan Myers; $367,000.
272 Mary Ann Circle, Spring Hill, Petra Commons; Buyer: Mary and Stephen Phy; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $251,850.
4079 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Theresa M Bullis Revocable Living Trust; Seller: Enterprises LLC; $457,400.
1025 Rudder Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Danica Andrea and Seth Benjamin Woods; Seller: Sharon D and Robert D Schiffgen; $419,000.
2235 Jo Ann Drive, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Estates; Buyer: Ma Venilde Hernandez Martinez; Seller: Laura K and Kory Matthew Kierulff; $276,000.
2 lots on Shetland Lane, Spring Hill; Buyer: Alto Asset Co 2 LLC; Seller: MUPR 3 Assets LLC; $629,434.
1122 Brixworth Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Rebecca and Kaleb Markey; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $488,197.
2122 Ieper Drive, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Tracy Elizabeth Moore and Alain Treville; Seller: Kayli Anna and Kevin Wayne Jacobs; $324,900.
4981 Paddy Trace, Spring Hill, Woodside; Buyer: Tasha L Guy; Seller: Secretary of Housing and Urban Development; $235,000.
1708 Whitt Drive, Spring Hill, Shannon Glen; Buyer: Levia Abraham and Grant Pulse; Seller: Ann and Robert E Nichols; $283,500.
2228 Hayward Lane, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Sharon and David Sabol; Seller: Karen A and Chad E Nikazy; $320,000.
3015 Sommette Drive, Spring Hill, Crossing at Wades Grove; Buyer: Cindy Lea and Devin Charles Boyle; Seller: Opendoor Property Trust I; $368,000.
6018 Spade Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Jennifer C Berezni; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $448,385.
2102 Spring Hill Circle, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Estates; Buyer: CF KL Assets 2019-1 LLC; Seller: AH4R-TN3 LLC; $281,200.
3044 Elkhorn Place, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Jennifer J and Joseph Charles Bartolotti; Seller: R G Custom Homes LLC; $449,900.
706 Rain Meadow Court, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Patricia A and Benjamin S Balingit; Seller: Woodridge Homes LLC; $497,745.
241 Mary Ann Circle, Spring Hill, Petra Commons; Buyer: Nancy Louise and Gerald Lavern Knief; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $279,513.
4000 Madrid Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Jacqueline T and Charles E Savage Jr; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $321,198.
3701 Ivanora Drive, Spring Hill, Haynes Crossing; Buyer: Jessica and Jeffrey Jordan; Seller: Rachel L and Eric Richard Cardinal; $278,000.
1072 Misty Morn Circle, Spring Hill, Highlands at Campbell Station; Buyer: Janice C Osborne; Seller: Linda R and Jennings B Burgess; $305,000.
2004 Trenton Drive, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Aleesha M and Eric Ostrander; Seller: Shawna L and Joel G Kneedler; $287,000.
1389 Round Hill Lane, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Place; Buyer: Tamara and Sean Nathaniel Barding; Seller: Kristen and James Nelson; $519,900.
1007 Alpaca Drive, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Lincoln Trust; Seller: Clark Custom Homes LLC; $499,900.
2099 Hemlock Drive, Spring Hill; Buyer: Kristen and Graham E Robertson; Seller: Shelby Davis; $218,000.
37179
4844 Bethesda Road, Thompsons Station, Sloan; Buyer: Deborah Long; Seller: Arnold Homes LLC; $1,056,523.
3817 Pulpmill Drive, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Kirbe and Aaron Brown; Seller: G P Luxury LLC; $814,500.
3119 Pleasantville Bridge Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Judy P and Christopher P Zapka; Seller: Christine and Todd Townsend; $635,000.
2289 Maytown Circle, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Jane Marie and Edmund Jared Thimme Jr; Seller: Lennar Homes of TN LLC; $469,990.
2150 Maytown Circle, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Jessica and Michael Knowles; Seller: Crescent Homes TN LLC; $526,432.
3004 Weeping Willow Lane, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Susan R and Daniel J Pickard; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $501,008.
1585 Hampshire Place, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Veazey Powell Jr; Seller: Katie Nixon; $320,000.
1569 Bunbury Drive, Thompsons Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Karen Ann and Chad Edward Nikazy; Seller: Enterprises LLC; $599,900.
2405 Sturry Cove Drive, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Allisa and Preston Eugene Grantham II; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $462,235.
2909 Ocoee Court, Thompsons Station, Aston Woods; Buyer: Katherine Ann and James Colton Price; Seller: Larry Cox; $289,000.
1904 Loughborough Court, Thompsons Station, Crowne Pointe; Buyer: Cara Lynn and Brion Kris Delap; Seller: Kathryn A and Raymond W Bussieres; $420,000.
3674 Martins Mill Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Ashley H and Cameron L Popham; Seller: Crescent Homes TN LLC; $621,500.
3689 Ronstadt Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Stephanie Nichole and Jesus Enrique Finol; Seller: Legacy Homes of TN LLC; $898,052.
1004 Watauga Court, Thompsons Station, Newport Crossing; Buyer: Christine and Richard Sexton; Seller: Rebecca Ferruccio; $290,000.
2109 Iroquois Court, Thompsons Station, Cameron Farms; Buyer: Danielle and Benjamin Chambers; Seller: Connie C Swearingen; $305,799.
2852 Americus Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Carolina Mana and Jeffrey Richard Suarez; Seller: Marie Carol and Craig Waldon York; $439,900.
