PROPERTY TRANSFERS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF
MAY 12, 2020
37027
206 Flowerwood Court, Brentwood, Mooreland Estates; Buyer: Carrie H and Dustin Chambers; Seller: Cora D and Robert P Eidson; $320,000.
9257 Berwyn Court, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Karin M and Michael W Dwight; Seller: Legend Homes LLC; $235,000.
2 lots on Traditions Circle, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Legacy Homes of TN; Seller: Whistler Farms LLC; $850,000.
2 lots on Calico Street, Brentwood, Westhaven; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $339,800.
9266 Berwyn Court, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Holt Witherspoon LLC; $256,070.
505 Turtle Creek Drive, Brentwood, Belle Rive; Buyer: Susan C and Sean Park; Seller: Joan Del and Jeffrey S Brock; $1,281,250.
9003 Pointe Cross Lane, Brentwood, Cross Pointe; Buyer: Sally J Rutherford and Glenn N Wagner; Seller: Kimberly E Koster; $1,025,100.
1709 Montclair Boulevard, Brentwood; Buyer: Erin M Hagert-Miller and Matthew S Miller; Seller: Dayna C and James Robert Moseley; $862,500.
1815 Barnstaple Lane, Brentwood, Morgan Farms; Buyer: Mei Mei Soon and Dennis P Appel; Seller: Michelle L and Thomas Paul Brennan Jr; $1,140,000.
2497 Titans Lane, Brentwood, Brookfield; Buyer: Jessica and Justin Roberts; Seller: Pamela J Wesley; $620,000.
1612 Sunset Road, Brentwood; Buyer: Omran A Chalkey; Seller: Sunset Trust; $200,000.
1943 Parade Drive, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Amira Elnaggar and Mohsen Hasanin; Seller: Aspen Construction Holdings LLC; $1,285,000.
305 Foxborough Square West, Brentwood, Foxland Hall; Buyer: Natalia Isabel Rodriguez and Victor Pausin; Seller: Renee Robinson and Kevin Mepyans; $318,000.
1018 Sunset Road, Brentwood, Courtside at Southern Woods; Buyer: Meredith Leigh and Ryan Keith Robinson; Seller: 2018 Johnson Family Trust; $685,000.
1421 Red Oak Drive, Brentwood, Southern Woods; Buyer: Michelle and John Dominic Morgano; Seller: Patricia H and Donald R Crawford; $414,000.
9722 Turner Lane, Brentwood, Bonbrook on Concord; Buyer: Adrienne and John Allen; Seller: William Kenneth Marlow Jr; $760,000.
1315 General MacArthur Drive, Brentwood, Concord Country Estates; Buyer: Larissa and Nathan Roach; Seller: Elizabeth Nicole and Anthony Duncan; $490,000.
9549 Dresden Square, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Catherine Gaelyn Garrett; Seller: Laura Melissa Garrett Kmiecik; $444,390.
9047 Lochmere Court, Brentwood, Inglehame Farms; Buyer: Elizabeth L and John M Gager; Seller: Teresa Nicole Winter-Conlon and Christopher Patrick Conlon; $875,000.
37046
6870 Bizzell-Howell Lane, College Grove, Sandstone Farm; Buyer: Ruth Morgan Kurzrock; Seller: Jill E and Karl G Krusell; $467,500.
6820 Flower Hill Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Laura J and Steven F Walker II; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $734,170.
8443 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Trace Construction Inc; Seller: Grove Property Owners Association Inc; $350,000.
7017 Vineyard Valley Drive, College Grove, Vineyard Valley; Buyer: Deanna L Merrill and Russell W Woods; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $630,000.
6548 Windmill Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Farms; Buyer: Kimberly Sue and Jerry Dean Pressley; Seller: McDaniel Farms Partners LLC; $722,207.
6890 Bizzell-Howell Lane, College Grove, Sandstone Farm; Buyer: Eric Michael Patton; Seller: Eva J Ribman Trust; $570,000.
37062
7936 Crow Cut Road, Fairview; Buyer: Nancy Perrott and Clinton Roy Taylor; Seller: Elizabeth D and Adam W Sursa; $611,961.
7102 Cobb Circle, Fairview; Buyer: Community Housing Partnership of Williamson County; Seller: Marty J Curle; $164,900.
7191 Winfrey Drive, Fairview, Otter Creek Springs; Buyer: Tiffany and Christopher C Madish; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $589,504.
7198 Winfrey Drive, Fairview, Otter Creek Springs; Buyer: Raven and Garrett Barnes; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $469,900.
7147 Bahne Road (Affidavit of Heirship), Fairview; Buyer: Laura Sheppard and Kirby Whetstone; Seller: The Estate of Laura W Mefford; $10.
7147 Bahne Road, Fairview; Buyer: Patti L and Alan W Killingsworth; Seller: Laura Sheppard and Kirby Whetstone; $650,000.
7319 Taylor Road, Fairview; Buyer: Leann and Scott Joe Fray; Seller: Innovated Construction Co LLC; $580,984.
7108 Sweetbriar Circle, Fairview, Sweetbriar Springs; Buyer: Veronica Fischer and Michael Mariano; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $406,156.
37064
1618 Championship Boulevard, Franklin; Buyer: Mary Ellen and Jeffery A Morris; Seller: Cassie H and Dean G Short II; $1,320,000.
4324 Columbia Pike, Franklin; Buyer: Joyce B Wright; Seller: Kimberly D and Roger L LeBlanc; $1,040,000.
438 William Wallace Drive, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Jennifer L and Dedrick R Jackson; Seller: Thomas R Golden Trust; $485,000.
Rockmayne Lane (Quitclaim), Franklin, Beechwood Plantation; Buyer: Judy R and Steve E Cox; Seller: Jill A and George W Cole IV; $210,000.
4 Lots on Cardel Lane, Franklin, Cardel Village; Buyer: Drees Premier Homes Inc; Seller: Belle Vista Phase 3 LLC; $760,000.
6036 Gracious Drive, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Rinku Lavti and Dilkhushkumar Ramjashbhai Shah; Seller: Simmons Ridge Joint Venture; $325,500.
2014 Largo Court, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Katheryn and Britt Cumbie; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $730,335.
819 Ryecroft Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Roland E Clark; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $494,225.
3045 Hathaway Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Stephanie and Benjamin L Collins; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $602,783.
6042 Gracious Drive, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Ryon Properties LLC; Seller: Simmons Ridge Joint Venture; $355,100.
773 Newcomb Street, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Daisy Truong; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $512,529.
6030 Gracious Drive, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Shilpa Reddy Dodla and Dinesh Reddy Ramreddy Gari; Seller: Simmons Ridge Joint Venture; $322,725.
1139 Glenbrook Drive, Franklin, Ralston Glen; Buyer: Cynthia Lois and Robert William Harrington; Seller: Denise M and Chris Tabscott; $367,405.
3242 Gardendale Drive, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: Lee A K Kirkpatrick; Seller: Jerome T Oss; $339,900.
4000 Rural Plains Circle #306, Franklin; Buyer: Thomas R Golden Trust; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $435,000.
416 Green Acres Drive, Franklin, Green Acres; Buyer: Elizabeth and Ryan Capps; Seller: Suzette D and Willard Randy Conner; $264,000.
201 Oak Drive, Franklin, Hill Estates; Buyer: Emily Rose and James Austin Peckham; Seller: Gloria J Isaacks-Downton; $320,000.
392 Forrest Park Circle, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Irene Wahba and Makaroes Youssef; Seller: Carol and Shawn Marks; $430,000.
120 Poteat Place, Franklin, Monticello; Buyer: Kristen and Kyle B Cruze Jr; Seller: Glenda and Scott Webster; $444,000.
1113 Holly Hill Drive, Franklin, Redwing Farms; Buyer: Ann Crockett-Hale and Jonas Rodriguez; Seller: Brenda F and Douglas S Hale; $1,014,000.
110 Daniels Drive, Franklin, Rolling Rivers; Buyer: Russell C Brisby; Seller: Gabriela Lira and Jonas E Sjogren; $280,000.
1049 Crisp Springs Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Prachi Pathak and Madhukiran Rojukhirdu; Seller: Clayton Properties Group; $509,655.
125 Bluebell Way, Franklin; Buyer: Kelsey J A Wright; Seller: Michelle E and Frederick W Fulgum; $467,900.
5727 Natchez Trace Road, Franklin, Greenway Trace; Buyer: Covington Grace Dismukes and Adam Parnell Intihar; Seller: Nathan J Wilson; $600,000.
111 Abercairn Drive, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Carol Ann and Shawn David Marks; Seller: Teresa E and R Warren Tardy; $630,000.
Vacant lot on North Lick Creek Road, Franklin; Buyer: Rachel and James Lehnhart; Seller: Judith Smith and Charles Milton Barnes; $260,000.
205 Newtonmore Court, Franklin, Echelon; Buyer: Renee and Sean Robert Lansing; Seller: Mallard Homes LLC; $599,900.
5006 Maysbrook Lane, Franklin, Echelon; Buyer: Julia Ann and Craig Lee Underwood; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $682,690.
515 Finnhorse Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Kathryn Elizabeth and Thomas James Barnett; Seller: Teresa and Shane A Crandall; $675,000.
2007 Rural Plains Circle, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Kimberly and Robert Morgan; Seller: Ronee Francis; $412,000.
3055 Rural Plains Circle, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Leonda E and Justin B Radford; Seller: Carol M and John W Phillips; $492,100.
312 Finnhorse Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Tammy Ring and Timothy Mathieu; Seller: Lauren and William Ivy; $640,000.
302 West Chownings, Franklin, Yorktown; Buyer: Abbey and Elijah House; Seller: Clayton A Chapman; $383,000.
501 Bancroft Way, Franklin, Rogersshire; Buyer: William Lee Jomant; Seller: JRB Realty LLC and Heva LLC; $465,000.
109 Noah Drive, Franklin, United Cities Gas Corp; Buyer: Habitat for Humanity of Williamson and Maury Counties; Seller: Doster Construction Co Inc; $2,000,000.
521 Bancroft Way, Franklin, Rogersshire; Buyer: Maria A Sandia and Daniel Belardinelli; Seller: Kelli and Stephen Adamovic; $425,000.
3090 Hathaway Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: LKN Investments LLC; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $566,080.
205 Karnes Drive, Franklin, Polk Place; Buyer: Theresa and Joshua Kurban; Seller: Jessica and Nathan Rave; $512,000.
846 Walden Drive, Franklin, Chestnut Bend; Buyer: Tara Jane and Mark Leedham; Seller: Jennifer F and Holt Coltharp; $618,000.
37067
4752 Peytonsville Road, Franklin; Buyer: CMRTR Holdings LLC; Seller: Larry Willson and Donald Tassey; $200,000.
113 Richards Glen Drive, Franklin, Richards Glen; Buyer: Chesney Spivey and Andy Cookingham; Seller: Nicole and Matthew Digiacobbe; $715,000.
2513 Belle Brook Drive, Franklin, Belle Chase Farms; Buyer: Leslie Nicolle and Donald Abercrombie Jr; Seller: Lisa and Jonathan Jackson; $1,095,000.
106 Ashton Park Boulevard, Franklin; Buyer: Thomas M Griffin; Seller: Steven W Hubbard; $879,000.
504 Hodges Court, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Rajalakshmi Sundaramoorthy and Velmurugan Dandapani; Seller: Michelle C and Chase M Harper; $409,900.
3201 Aspen Grove Drive #M6, Franklin, Aspen Grove; Buyer: Claire E Flynn; Seller: Jongwoo and Hirho Y Park; $297,200.
1224 Broadmoor Circle, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Kendal Ann and Richard Scott Wetzel; Seller: Tammy L and David Todd Robinson; $639,900.
1106 Frenchtown Lane, Franklin, Ashton Park; Buyer: Carolina Lago and Jose Augusto Durand; Seller: John Morris Shelton III; $480,500.
37069
520 Crofton Park Lane, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Rebecca and Alex Berman; Seller: Jennifer M and Herbert E Henion III; $568,000.
2195 Hartland Road, Franklin, Harts Landmark; Buyer: James Lancaster; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $889,500.
9007 Tarrington Lane, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Eric J Sullivan; Seller: Fabiola and Felipe A Paredes; $383,000.
157 Riverwood Drive, Franklin, Cottonwood Estates; Buyer: Kendall Bruni and Ashley Provine Hill IV; Seller: Rebecca R and Keith J Baca; $590,750.
141 Bromley Park Lane, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Cynthia S and Robert J Forrest; Seller: Cathie L and Ben J Welch III; $575,000.
37135
104 Asher Downs Circle, Nolensville, Asher Downs; Buyer: Ben Kocabasoglu; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $824,900.
9337 Norwegian Red Drive, Nolensville, Farms at Clovercroft; Buyer: Kelly A and Todd C Bennett; Seller: Just Trust; $682,500.
808 Cottage House Lane, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Alice Burkhart; Seller: Clayton Properties Group; $333,000.
752 Ravensdowne Drive, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Mary and Bruce Elwood; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN Inc; $530,520.
705 Eldon Lane, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Corey Malik; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $563,280.
1103 Madison Mill Drive, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Alireza Mirzadeh; Seller: Clayton Properties Group; $504,245.
3156 Bradfield Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Kelena and Bryan Bellar; Seller: Jacqueline R and Louis F Imboden; $580,500.
312 Bayberry Court, Nolensville, Arrington Retreat; Buyer: Carrie L and James Wilhoit II; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $599,900.
2057 Belsford Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Tori Nichole Regancik and Ludovit Ragancik; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $715,490.
128 Telfair Lane, Nolensville, Telfair; Buyer: Katie and Chadwick R Garrison; Seller: Avenue Homes LLC; $698,000.
6013 Yates Private Court, Nolensville, Bent Creek Townhomes; Buyer: Niko Szellan; Seller: Jordan J Walker and Luke A Wylie; $306,000.
9160 Macauley Lane, Nolensville, Burkitt Place; Buyer: Tawnya and Steven Anderson; Seller: Lauren E and Dale R Jinjoe; $490,000.
652 Vickery Park Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Katrina Monique and Marc H Eubanks; Seller: Hidden Valley Homes LLC; $619,900.
7731 Thayer Road, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Dalamar Homes LLC; Seller: Nolensville 162 LLC; $155,000.
7728 Thayer Road, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Dalamar Homes LLC; Seller: Nolensville 162 LLC; $155,000.
7732 Thayer Road, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Dalamar Homes LLC; Seller: Nolensville 162 LLC; $155,000.
2 lots on Dylan Woods Drive, Nolensville, Dylan Woods; Buyer: Crestmark Homes LLC; Seller: Chris Thomas Homes LLC; $440,000.
1709 Jonahs Ridge Way, Nolensville, Sunset Park; Buyer: Bajram Krasniqi; Seller: Kelly Miller and Frank K Bauman; $665,000.
100 Carrick Court, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Holly and Jeremy Vanhooser; Seller: Landmark Homes of TN Inc; $578,715.
3267 Bradfield Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Laura Elizabeth and Casey Lee Atwood; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $602,744.
127 Asher Downs Circle, Nolensville, Asher Downs; Buyer: Kenneth David Pichla; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $774,080.
1303 Craighleigh Drive, Nolensville, Woods at Burberry Glen; Buyer: Sarah M and Michael N Allred; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $596,916.
2216 Maricopa Court, Nolensville, Catalina; Buyer: Jessica Lynn and Nathan Robert Rave; Seller: Dennelle J and Brandon C Morris; $649,900.
37174
1001 Rachel Beth Court, Spring Hill, Campbell Station; Buyer: Jeffery B Simmons; Seller: Elizabeth B and Charles M Johnson; $495,000.
4006 Canberra Drive, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Anita Girishkumar and Girish Patel; Seller: Regan Dougall and Bobby Keith Williams; $589,000.
1028 Alice Springs Circle, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Michelle and Thomas Stikeleather; Seller: Kimberly Wren and William Scott Hogg; $600,000.
173 Mary Ann Circle, Spring Hill, Petra Commons; Buyer: Jessica MacKenzie Gary; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $283,500.
2021 Lequire Lane, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Cary A Cottingham-Edgerton and Robert Edgerton; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $463,900.
1667 Lantana Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Jessica and Thomas Barnett; Seller: Janine R and Scott E Dunning; $445,000.
1039 Tanyard Springs Drive, Spring Hill, Tanyard Springs; Buyer: Sarah and Christopher Nguyen; Seller: Melinda and Andrew Penny; $385,000.
1820 Devon Drive, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Kelsey M Hunter and Zachary C Jimter; Seller: Terri L and Carl N Moody; $258,500.
132 Mary Ann Circle, Spring Hill, Petra Commons; Buyer: Joshua Caleb Lanius; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $335,225.
Vacant lot on Duplex Road, Spring Hill; Buyer: Pennwall Properties LLC; Seller: Amber Lane Development LLC; $769,500.
4004 Williford Way, Spring Hill, Tanyard Springs; Buyer: Viki L Anderson; Seller: Carmen C and Joseph T Oberman; $375,000.
1623 Fair House Road, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Place; Buyer: Jennifer and Shaine Street; Seller: Susan P and Steven J Czirr; $630,000.
2271 Dewey Drive #J2, Spring Hill, Gables at Wakefield; Buyer: Victoria Hjelte; Seller: Elizabeth Hensley; $180,000.
2054 North Amber Drive, Spring Hill, Campbell Station; Buyer: Mariella and Jeffrey Thompson; Seller: Gail E Davis; $385,000.
3007 Pandell Court, Spring Hill, Ridgeport; Buyer: Virginia S and Brian M Isham; Seller: Michael J Hutchinson; $260,000.
702 Rain Meadow Court, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Christine Ann and Brian Coates; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $459,082.
3601 Ashworth Court, Spring Hill, Haynes Crossing; Buyer: Susanne A and Robert D Tomlinson; Seller: AH4R-TN 3 LLC; $330,000.
2042 Autumn Ridge Way, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Sandra Marie and Daniel Patrick Missel; Seller: R G Custom Homes LLC; $625,000.
37179
2764 Cloister Lane, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Hugo Javier Paguaga; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $460,020.
1636 Lantana Drive, Thompsons Station, Brixworth; Buyer: Laura J and Russell J Manning; Seller: Jennifer Michelle and Shaine Cody Street; $420,000.
3725 Covered Bridge Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Virginia Phyllis and Scott William St Clair; Seller: Tisha Thomas and Jerod Jeremie Holloway; $607,000.
2818 Rachel Lane, Thompsons Station, Rolling Meadows; Buyer: Amy Wallace Lively; Seller: Joshua C Hart; $299,900.
2676 Thompsons Station Road East, Thompsons Station; Buyer: Christin and Samuel Hart; Seller: Linda J and Jimmy A Holcomb; $415,000.
2765 Trasbin Court, Thompsons Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Jessica Kristen and Shawn C Bishop; Seller: Cristina and Philip E Simpson Jr; $415,000.
2920 Hadley Close Lane, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Susan p and Steven K Czirr; Seller: Hugo Paguaga and Andrew V Cano; $596,900.
1804 Tellico Court, Thompsons Station, Newport Crossing; Buyer: Abel Properties LLC; Seller: Rosanna and Jeremy Castro; $320,000.
1706 Catalpa Court, Thompsons Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Michael Spearnock; Seller: Kathryn C and Chad E Helberg; $415,000.
5721 Carters Creek Pike, Thompsons Station; Buyer: Benjamin Boatman; Seller: Robin S and Michael C Harris; $460,000.
2102 Ipswitch Court, Thompsons Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Lauren M and Clark E Harrington; Seller: Grace McLeod; $315,000.
