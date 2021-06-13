PROPERTY TRANSFERS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF MAY 12, 2021
37014
5537 Hardeman Springs Boulevard, Arrington, Hardeman Springs; Buyer: Amy and Peter Obenauer; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $905,282.
7713 Strait Trail, Arrington, Troubadour; Buyer: Stephen Carla Gomann Living Trust; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; $925,000.
7041 Fiddlers Glen Drive, Arrington, Arrington Ridge; Buyer: Samia and Medhat Wahba; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $709,485.
4509 Majestic Meadows Drive, Arrington, Kings Chapel; Buyer: Brian F Bisel; Seller: Tennessee Valley Homes Inc; $1,075,734.
37027
1587 Glenellen Way, Brentwood, Glenellen Estates; Buyer: Drees Premier Homes Inc; Seller: Linda E Christiansen; $300,000.
1771 Charity Drive, Brentwood, The Laurels; Buyer: Prichard Family Trust; Seller: Nancy J and David J Yarmuth II; $1,425,000.
9489 Stillbrook Trace, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Christopher Bradley Kuzlik; Seller: Jennifer M and Todd M Doupona; $1,715,000.
806 Bathwick Drive, Brentwood, Whetstone; Buyer: Christina Diane and David Lucia; Seller: Giovanna Bocci and Michael Frost; $1,250,000.
1900 Rosewood Valley Drive, Brentwood, Wildwood Valley Estates; Buyer: Robert Eric Jones and Roy S Jones; Seller: Charlsie S and Neal Matthews Jr; $503,280.
373 Childe Harolds Circle, Brentwood, Fountainbrooke; Buyer: Catherine A and Michael S Byrnes; Seller: Stacey L and Terry A Bohlke; $1,030,000.
8209 Maryland Lane, Brentwood, Brenthaven; Buyer: Susan G Roy; Seller: Susan G Roy-Sabourin; $154,350.
753 Sinclair Circle, Brentwood, Princeton Hills; Buyer: N P Dodge Jr Trust; Seller: Jennifer M and Kevin L Martin; $1,850,000.
1631 Oakhall Drive, Brentwood, Oakhall; Buyer: Lindsay Neese and Robert Ryan Burton; Seller: Indumathi Rajendran and Rajakumar Kalidasan; $825,000.
1101 Beech Grove Road, Brentwood, Beech Grove Farms; Buyer: Jill and Jason Muth; Seller: Susan and Eloy Saban; $1,138,500.
725 Jones Parkway, Brentwood, Brentmeade Estates; Buyer: Robert Parro; Seller: Hensley Group LLC; $980,000.
1092 Millwood Court, Brentwood, The Estates of Bonbrook; Buyer: Melanie and Brian G Day; Seller: Bergstresser Living Trust; $950,000.
1892 Traditions Circle, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Cindy Hancock and Kenneth Butler; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $1,580,620.
1524 Covington Drive, Brentwood, Brenthaven; Buyer: Megan and Kyle J Phillips; Seller: Eric R Wolf; $740,000.
1219 Buckhead Drive, Brentwood, Courtside at Southern Woods; Buyer: Nasarin Artoul and William Tucker IV; Seller: Melanie Carnaggio and Brian Day; $730,000.
9710 Turquoise Lane, Brentwood, Woodlands at Copperstone; Buyer: Courtney J and Mitch Ervin; Seller: David C Hooper; $835,000.
518 North Woods Court, Brentwood, Southern Woods; Buyer: Danielle and Lee Wallace; Seller: Donna L and Steven S French; $695,500.
1225 Knox Valley Drive, Brentwood, Brenthaven East; Buyer: Monica and Matt Weaver; Seller: Victoria and Benjamin C Morgan; $1,025,000.
1213 Knox Valley Drive, Brentwood, Brenthaven East; Buyer: Freeman Family Trust; Seller: Melissa J and Christopher F Wyatt; $1,150,000.
9311 Edenwilde Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Insignia Homes LLC; Seller: Holt Witherspoon; $525,000.
9254 Carrisbrook Lane, Brentwood, Annandale; Buyer: Tracy and Erwin T Raphael; Seller: Melissa Lambert and Anthony Lawrence Holland; $1,870,000.
536 Grand Oaks Drive, Brentwood, Belle Rive; Buyer: Stephanie and Eric W Hube; Seller: Bill Wehby; $1,530,000.
1840 Tiverton Place, Brentwood, Morgan Farms; Buyer: Whitney Graves and Mark Sherrard; Seller: Nancy and Brian Patrick Laden; $1,260,000.
1 Medalist Court, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Ashley N and Matthew L Rubin; Seller: Sayena Sajadi and Shervin Shahriari; $1,210,000.
512 Shenandoah Drive, Brentwood, Smyrna Road Homes; Buyer: M D Properties LLC; Seller: Jean C Darnell; $810,000.
1837 Sonoma Trail, Brentwood, Sonoma; Buyer: Ilene Karp and Seth Kornblum; Seller: Jayme D and Ronald E Summers; $1,000,000.
1218 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Robin L and Steven A Graham; Seller: Dena K and Thomas L Williams; $368,000.
9489 Crediton Court, Brentwood, Morgan Farms; Buyer: Johanna Kingsley and Christopher Joseph Young; Seller: Caroline and Michael Gibson; $225,000.
1509 Plymouth Drive, Brentwood, Willowick; Buyer: Amanda Cirotto and Bradley Peterson; Seller: Regina and Kent Smith; $735,000.
2119 Willowmet Drive, Brentwood, Fountainbrooke; Buyer: Shahana and Syed N Huda; Seller: Janet M and Stephen D Myers; $825,000.
814 Wilson Pike, Brentwood, Carondelet; Buyer: Music City Holdings LLC; Seller: Kristy Lynn Nolan; $535,000.
814 Wilson Pike, Brentwood, Carondelet; Buyer: Stephen D Elkins; Seller: Music City Holdings Inc; $627,500.
833 Coxboro Drive, Brentwood, Foxboro Estates; Buyer: Melissa Danielle and Nicholas C Meinema; Seller: Sonna E and H Keith J Robinson; $710,000.
1034 Highland Road, Brentwood, Highland View; Buyer: Silvia V and Eric C Carrender; Seller: Sandra Kane; $750,000.
37046
7217 Ludlow Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Alayne Rusnack and Marcus Cain; Seller: Faith and Robert J Sperry; $661,000.
Property on Arno Road (Quitclaim), College Grove; Buyer: Lisa Hurt and Ralph H Maxson; Seller: Mary Jane Hurt; $0.01.
7384 Harlow Drive, College Grove, Hideaway at Arrington; Buyer: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; Seller: Bobbi L and Bryan Wayne Gregory; $3,750,000.
7709 Strait Trail, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: G P Luxury LLC; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; $900,000.
8304 Shoreline Court, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Bochy Family Trust; Seller: Margaret and Marc Socol; $3,498,000.
7158 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $134,025.
9017 Nesting Ridge Court, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $134,025.
Lots 308, 315, and 320 on Neills Branch Drive, College Grove, Vineyard Valley; Buyer: Celebration Homes LLC; Seller: Vineyard Valley LLC; $495,000.
7117 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: NVR Inc; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $134,025.
7157 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Crystal and Gavin Johnsen; Seller: NVR Inc; $544,045.
8016 Backwoods Private Drive, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: Lindy and Kevin Welk Family Trust; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC and Hideaway at Arrington HOA; $2,100,000.
8715 Belladonna Drive, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Trace Construction Inc; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $147,250.
8705 Belladonna Drive, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Trace Construction Inc; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $128,250.
8677 Belladonna Drive, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Trace Construction Inc; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $152,000.
7558 Whiskey Road, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: Neely B Coble IV; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; $900,000.
6423 Peytonsville-Arno Road, College Grove; Buyer: Supriya Chandra and Shirali Samita; Seller: Elizabeth Woodard and Daniel L Pyles; $659,000.
37062
Vacant lot on Forrest Glenn Road, Fairview; Buyer: Samuel E Burgess; Seller: The Estate of Eric Billy King; $170,000.
7201 Deervalley Drive, Fairview, Deervalley Downs; Buyer: Marjorie Helen Rockwell; Seller: Sharon and Robert Bitters; $451,000.
7896 Horn Tavern Road, Fairview, Patton Estates; Buyer: Holly Parks and Matthew Christopher Sturdivant; Seller: Janette Blackburn and William Hines; $292,000.
7104 Marshall Place, Fairview, Braxton Bend; Buyer: Dustin Gororth; Seller: Lindsay Schram; $355,000.
7324 Lakelet Cove, Fairview, Pennock Place; Buyer: Sandra Ann and Thomas Phillip Vlach; Seller: Century Communities of TN LLC; $367,625.
2 lots on Crow Cut Road, Fairview; Buyer: Heather and Jordan L Baltz; Seller: Janice and Archie L Buttrey; $195,000.
7107 Ivory Way, Fairview, Pennock Place; Buyer: Kathryn and Adam Harris Black; Seller: Century Communities of TN LLC; $399,694.
7111 Ivory Way, Fairview, Pennock Place; Buyer: Bryan Andrew Stabler; Seller: Century Communities of TN LLC; $397,845.
7109 Ivory Way, Fairview, Pennock Place; Buyer: Homise W Johnson; Seller: Century Communities of TN LLC; $358,426.
7212 Sutton Place, Fairview, Twin Creek; Buyer: Katrina Bailey-Damschun; Seller: Melissa R Garcia-Frazier; $289,000.
37064
3101 St Stephens Way, Franklin, Spencer Hall; Buyer: Annie and Andrew Burchfield; Seller: Carol E Davis and Kyle L Crow; $575,000.
5874 Garrison Road, Franklin; Buyer: Anne Louise Thull 2020 Revocable Trust; Seller: Juliet A and David L Pinkerton; $1,500,000.
754 Fontwell Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Sherie Webb and David Westerfield; Seller: Patricia M and Brian E Pollack; $787,000.
430 Beamon Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Lauren Blandford and Austin Matthew Schmitt; Seller: Tosha and Jerome Marquardt; $730,000.
3383 Southall Road, Franklin; Buyer: John B Barnes; Seller: Ann McCullough Le Floyd; $2,150,000.
6137 Stags Leap Way, Franklin, Stags Leap; Buyer: Christy and Tracy Hires; Seller: Sandra J and Gregory A Friel; $770,000.
7606-08 Pewitt Road, Franklin; Buyer: Holly A and Jon C Drew; Seller: Sally E and Joe Simpson; $400,000.
2 lots on Pewitt Road, Franklin; Buyer: Holly A and Jon C Drew; Seller: Westebbe Family Trust; $370,000.
412 Ripley Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Jesse Benjamin Joyce; Seller: Melissa and Neil P Graver; $901,000.
5715 Wilkins Branch Road, Franklin; Buyer: Brian Porter Irrevocable Trust; Seller: Mark K Montgomery; $451,000.
1042 Cumberland Valley Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Krystal S and Joshua D Jewett; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $796,008.
1739 Masters Drive, Franklin, Keystone; Buyer: Krystyn and Brett A Sadler; Seller: Kristen Mittie and Jerit Andrew Abart Revocable Living Trust; $825,000.
208 Bishops Gate Drive, Franklin, Bishops Gate Wards Mill; Buyer: Tamara Spencer and John Gauder III; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $1,368,330.
Vacant property on Long Lane, Franklin; Buyer: Land Inv LLC; Seller: Marcelle Lejeune and Stephen Michael Ladd; $600,000.
Vacant property on Long Lane, Franklin; Buyer: Phillips Builders LLC; Seller: Marcelle Lejeune and Stephen Michael Ladd; $835,000.
147 Wise Road, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Sarah and William Eidsmoe; Seller: Robin Ann and Christopher James Koshar; $730,000.
2015 Moultrie Circle, Franklin; Buyer: Judi and Ron Depiero; Seller: Joan M Cronin; $395,000.
427 Verandah Lane, Franklin, Willowsprings; Buyer: Allison and Thomas Samaha; Seller: David W Hellstrom; $390,000.
832 Dartmoor Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Brittany and Kyle E Prins; Seller: Yagya Vir Singh and Rashmi Dey; $751,000.
1175 Hillview Lane, Franklin; Buyer: Angela Dungan and Herman Eugene Lovell; Seller: Sanfilippo Family Trust; $2,600,000.
2042 Cumberland Valley Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Zenita K and Anil Ratna Tuladhar; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $738,633.
4002 Kentucky Court, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Katie Calaway and Anthony Michael Lanfranca; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $778,282.
906 Jasper Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: WMB Trust; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $1,027,386.
1310 Clairmonte Lane, Franklin, Clairmonte; Buyer: Siouxsan Robinson; Seller: Oscar Salehi; $390,000.
1015 Westhaven Boulevard #220, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Janice H and Stephen Carver; Seller: Kristine L Dulik; $700,000.
1340 Jewell Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Mary and Robert Family Trust; Seller: Cronin Revocable Trust; $825,000.
626 Watermark Way, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Rizaldy Ferrer; Seller: Salsola LLC; $500,000.
534 Maplegrove Drive, Franklin, Maplewood; Buyer: Christine Anne Comina; Seller: Jill R Clark; $435,000.
5712 Moore Road, Franklin; Buyer: Nichole and Zeljko Gavranovic; Seller: Blair Boyte and Edward Oneal Moon III; $775,000.
1645 Grassmere Road, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Brad Holthaus; Seller: Allison D and Thomas A Mercer Jr; $1,070,000.
513 Black Tea Way, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Rekha and Sameer Menon; Seller: Simmons Ridge Joint Venture; $430,851.
1099 McAvoy Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Marissa and Cody Clark; Seller: Crescent Homes TN LLC; $840,004.
6051 Rural Plains Circle #206, Franklin; Buyer: Michelle R Dallas; Seller: David C McDaniel; $330,000.
2228 Castlewood Drive, Franklin, Oakwood Estates; Buyer: Papermill Holdings LLC; Seller: Music City Holdings Inc; $515,000.
611 Fair Street, Franklin, Hincheyville; Buyer: Demars-Collins Trust; Seller: Darcie A and Kenneth P Cohen; $3,210,000.
520 Eastview Drive, Franklin, Eastview; Buyer: Steve Thomson; Seller: Lisa and Ricky Lee Crowder; $346,000.
902 Linden Isle Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Jennifer Marie and Jorel Charles Miller; Seller: Suk-Joon M Yoon; $565,000.
3241 Blazer Road, Franklin; Buyer: Allison and Tyson Korkmaz; Seller: Bretton G Dawkins; $2,200,000.
802 Fair Street, Franklin, Ninth Avenue Right of Way; Buyer: Robert Ravener; Seller: Jannie Kay Whitehurst and Randolph Miller Seymour; $1,000,000.
1808 Franklin Hills Private Lane, Franklin, Hillsboro Manor; Buyer: Roslyn and Anthony Pellegrino; Seller: Hidden Valley Homes LLC; $900,000.
Vacant property on Lula Lane, Franklin; Buyer: Florine Stevens and Dave E Ray Jr; Seller: C K McLemore and Billy Carl Tomlin; $1,000.
2079 Erwin Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Ashley N and Nicholas C Pica; Seller: Heather Lynn and Donald J Hanson II; $1,350,000.
1068 Carlisle Lane, Franklin, Richland Close; Buyer: Stefanie and Jeffrey Parkinson; Seller: Domus Builders LLC; $949,000.
Lots 2217 and 2218 on Conar Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $548,800.
2048 Cumberland Valley Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Sajir Shrestha; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $777,604.
429 Verandah Lane, Franklin, Willowsprings; Buyer: Margaret H and James S Levins; Seller: Sara Beth and Scott Miller; $502,500.
3171 Tristan Drive, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: Megan N and Derek C Usner; Seller: Leonela and Jameson Runnels; $435,000.
3058 Flowing Creek Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Pamela D and David A Peterman; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $516,855.
3064 Flowing Creek Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Ravi and Sudha Kashyap; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $482,790.
1108 Ascot Lane, Franklin, Windsor Park; Buyer: Kimberly Day Shacklock; Seller: Katherine L and Mario Genovese; $645,000.
4091 Camberley Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Heather Blackston and Andrew Pickell; Seller: Ginny and Anthony Dudley; $885,000.
908 Lewisburg Avenue, Franklin; Buyer: Dorian Filipescu; Seller: Ann Tormey and Ann M Meacham; $649,000.
1500 West Main Street, Franklin; Buyer: Don R Cameron III; Seller: Donna Patton Crowder; $400,000.
1534 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Diane Lynn Guthrie; Seller: Theresa G Patton Living Trust; $1,450,000.
5292 Poor House Hollow Road, Franklin; Buyer: Kimberly Sue and David Bryan Jennings; Seller: Leslie Lynn Coleman Bishop; $2,750,000.
1108 Warrior Drive, Franklin, Leeland; Buyer: Viener Fest LLC; Seller: Shannon Lynn Delozier; $759,000.
3330 Bailey Road, Franklin; Buyer: Susan Mary and Peter Q Scott; Seller: Tuscany LLC; $1,500,000.
4319 Ambergate Court (Quitclaim), Franklin, Ambergate Estates; Buyer: Amber and Matt Gerber Revocable Trust; Seller: Amber Elizabeth and Matthew Lee Gerber; $232,891.
4901 Buds Farm Lane West, Franklin, Ivan Creek; Buyer: Crystal L and Eric W Iseldyke; Seller: Alison and Roger Baum; $950,000.
624 Finnhorse Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Sarah and Michael Dirks; Seller: Angelia K and C Michael Todd; $700,000.
2049 Beamon Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Marshall Ernest Foster and Darin M Foster; Seller: Natalie Michelle and Greg Phillip Jacobs; $710,000.
818 Shade Tree Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Sara and Robert Pate; Seller: Kara and Barrett Roudabush; $430,000.
6017 Stags Leap Way, Franklin, Stags Leap; Buyer: Rossanna Williams; Seller: Eric Bur; $655,000.
6000 Keats Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Marcia A and Robert D Erickson; Seller: Kimberly S and William R Dion; $500,000.
116 Gosling Drive, Franklin, Goose Creek Estates; Buyer: Jacquelyn and Grant Frye; Seller: Ashley B and Derek W Sain; $610,000.
Vacant property on Lancaster Drive, Franklin; Buyer: Shelly G and John T Cook; Seller: The Estate of Robert N Moore Jr and Cameron Lee; $66,000.
131 Princess Circle, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Kristy L and James B Dignan Jr; Seller: Natalie and Michael Micholic; $900,000.
3052 Flowing Creek Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Roopa Srinivasa Rao and Rahul Kodihalli Anand; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $485,644.
1123 Carnton Lane, Franklin, River Club Estates; Buyer: Jessie and Connor Walker; Seller: Jami C and John R Keveren; $600,000.
2805 Kennedy Court, Franklin, Residences at South Wind; Buyer: Katelin and Chad Jeffers; Seller: Michael T Cartwright; $250,000.
307 James Avenue, Franklin, James Avenue; Buyer: Gwen B and Martin Lysons; Seller: Paul Jason Hutcheson; $405,500.
1191 West Main Street, Franklin; Buyer: Nathan Brought; Seller: Adams Family Trust; $675,000.
523 Ardmore Place, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Jill and David H Helgerson; Seller: Bradley Holthaus; $850,000.
2060 Erwin Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Allen Rayburn Living Trust; Seller: Jane H Vander Velde and Roger S Walsh 2003 Family Trust; $710,000.
1508 Kinnard Drive, Franklin, Heath Place at Franklin; Buyer: Lindsey A Brown; Seller: Kirsten Agresta-Copely and Marc J Copely; $672,950.
415 Dewar Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Milta M and Jeffrey J Mikres; Seller: Crescent Homes TN LLC; $530,318.
214 4th Avenue South, Franklin; Buyer: Burnett Revocable Living Trust; Seller: Michele Jackson and Wayne Deveydt; $3,000,000.
2025 Gracious Drive, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Grant Christian Wells; Seller: Elizabeth E and David B Holmes; $370,000.
1605 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, Southgate; Buyer: Mehrnoosh and Farhad Davachi; Seller: Gail S and William D Crafton; $1,050,000.
4025 General Martin Lane, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Pamela G and Brian D Jesse; Seller: Elizabeth R and Brett A Flack; $920,000.
37067
4023 Laurawood Lane, Franklin, Nestledown Farms; Buyer: Heidi and Robert L Smith; Seller: Ronald H Richey Living Trust; $1,575,000.
148 Eagles Glen Drive, Franklin, Eagles Glen; Buyer: Ol and Kyle Lee Turco; Seller: Karen N and Tom W Clark; $550,000.
321 Billingsly Court #22, Franklin, Billingsly Square; Buyer: FTC Insurance Group LLC; Seller: Burns Insurance Group; $475,000.
1024 Dunrobin Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Kathleen M and Scott M Warner; Seller: C J Butler Properties LLC; $600,000.
297 Dandridge Drive, Franklin, Cannonwood; Buyer: Brittany Diane and Colin Joel Wheeler; Seller: Sarah S and David W Tall; $581,500.
3026 Halenwool Circle, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Kristy Suzann and John Victory Giardinelli 1995 Family Declaration of Trust; Seller: Patterson Company LLC; $877,261.
403 Parish Place, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Nicole A Hanratty; Seller: Bhagya and Chenchu Amarthaluru; $575,000.
9012 Sunrise Circle, Franklin, Morningside; Buyer: Judy S and Lyle Mark Blankenship; Seller: Janice W and John D Ring; $432,500.
2228 Castlewood Drive, Franklin, Oakwood Estates; Buyer: Music City Holdings LLC; Seller: Nanthiny B and Richard A Colletti; $510,000.
1309 Liberty Pike, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Joseph Whalen; Seller: Rossana Williams; $505,000.
6013 Farmhouse Drive, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Susan Russo and Robert Crockett; Seller: Patterson Company LLC; $608,418.
278 Seaboard Lane #20, Franklin, Aspen Grove; Buyer: Seaboard Holdings LLC; Seller: TND Ventures LLC; $2,100,000.
3056 Nolencrest Way, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Jill S and Eric Allan Boehme; Seller: Patterson Company LLC; $584,573.
4312 North Chapel Road, Franklin; Buyer: Shannon Pack and Paul Elam Heffington; Seller: Lynn Christopher and Roy Thomas Eslick; $1,050,000.
321 Billingsly Court #19, Franklin, Billingsly Square; Buyer: Sonrise Ventures LLC; Seller: KWS Irrevocable Trust; $450,000.
212 Kensington Place, Franklin, Royal Oaks; Buyer: Sarah Gomillion and Tanner Jayce Newton; Seller: Baby T Moung and Moe Lwin; $433,500.
6305 Turkey Foot Court, Franklin, Lookaway Farms; Buyer: Upma and Jason Martin; Seller: Partners in Building of TN LLC; $1,054,220.
2226 Wolford Circle, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Sarika Agarwal and Ashutosh Singhal; Seller: Lauren N and Jordan D Turbeville; $606,000.
1302 Bantry Court, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Kelly and Richard R Rodriguez; Seller: Ashley J and Andrew R Allen; $660,000.
Vacant property on Clovercroft Road, Franklin; Buyer: Jennifer M and Drew R Allan; Seller: Phillip Lee Naron; $360,000.
37069
1776 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin; Buyer: Lisa Danks; Seller: Amanda S and Matthew J Frederick; $778,000.
2313 Wimbledon Circle, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Anne M and Tade L Geruscher Jr; Seller: Laura and Robert M Galoppi; $455,000.
120 Ben Brush Circle, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Donna and Joseph Andrew Willoughby; Seller: Cooke Properties LLC; $525,000.
3010 Jubilee Ridge Road, Franklin, Jubilee Ridge; Buyer: Katie Lynn and Kurt Mertins; Seller: Clarstell Irrevocable Trust; $1,040,000.
1022 Boxwood Drive, Franklin, River Rest Estates; Buyer: Opendoor Property Trust I; Seller: Christine Panger; $456,100.
1129 Brookside Drive, Franklin, Hillsboro Acres; Buyer: Susie and Ryan G Cook; Seller: Joy and William G Cook; $375,000.
119 Meadowgreen Drive, Franklin, Meadowgreen Acres; Buyer: Sophia and William Peebles; Seller: Cathey Revocable Trust; $415,000.
308 Binkley Drive, Franklin, Whitehall Farms; Buyer: Lauren E and John Earl King; Seller: Ashley L and Joseph Mark Mondelli; $865,000.
183 Boxwood Drive, Franklin, River Rest Estates; Buyer: Abigail T and Paul S Langford; Seller: Melinda Darlene Couch; $340,000.
2401 Foxhaven Drive, Franklin, Sneed Forest; Buyer: Allyson Harper; Seller: Lynn J and Arthur Alan Isaacs; $850,000.
467 Franklin Road, Franklin, Walnut Hills; Buyer: Lekshmi R and Rajeev C Nair; Seller: Sally and Barry Cowan; $600,000.
308 Norvich Court, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Elizabeth Thomas and J R Sheller; Seller: Susie Margaret Ross; $320,000.
3021 Flagstone Drive, Franklin, Laurelbrooke; Buyer: Margaret and Harold Boyd Clark Jr; Seller: Joanne E and Gary R Haynes; $1,295,000.
108 Alpine Court, Franklin, Echo Park; Buyer: Amy C and Matthew S Jordan; Seller: Alexa and Daniel Baker; $1,700,000.
232 Gateway Court, Franklin, Commons at Gateway; Buyer: Chargerco Properties LLC; Seller: Carly R and Jeffrey Shear; $475,000.
2040 Glastonbury Drive, Franklin, Fieldstone; Buyer: Laura R Siefkes; Seller: Reed Family Trust; $480,000.
1070 Vaughn Crest Drive, Franklin, Laurelbrooke; Buyer: Milanka and Charles Lachman; Seller: Tina F and Michael T Cartwright; $2,995,900.
227 Boxwood Drive, Franklin, River Rest Estates; Buyer: Craig Milner; Seller: Ruth E Wallace; $280,000.
37135
2936 McCanless Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Brandie G and Kevin V Phillips; Seller: Irene Marie Walker and Donald Howard Wilkinson; $250,000.
2936 McCanless Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Brandie G and Kevin V Phillips; Seller: Irene Marie Walker and Donald Howard Wilkinson; $480,000.
752 Ravensdowne Drive (Quitclaim), Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Elwood Family Trust; Seller: Mary and Bruce Elwood; $1,112,513.
3000 Canal Street, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: Chia Jahad Hassan and Hawre Rashid Mohammed; Seller: Lakeysha D and Derreck Hampton; $612,000.
1838 Abbey Wood Drive, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Chloe and Luke A Hoffmann; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN Inc; $491,130.
417 Herring Trail, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Jessica and Justin Michael Spears; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $833,880.
623 Dunmeyer Court, Nolensville, Telfair; Buyer: Hillary Quinn and Terry J Dewaratanawanich; Seller: Eunah and Dojae Lee; $660,000.
3049 Ballenger Drive, Nolensville, Ballenger Farms; Buyer: Julianna C and Matthew Q Johnson; Seller: Deborah A Warren; $481,000.
936 Redstone Lane, Nolensville, Burkitt Village; Buyer: Ashley and Ryan Thomas; Seller: On Point Construction Co Inc; $599,900.
1424 Trumpet Lily Place, Nolensville, Woods at Burberry Glen; Buyer: Sarah Elizabeth and James Tyler Carpenter; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $596,760.
2064 Autry Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Paola and Patrick McCartan; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $661,830.
246 Norfolk Lane, Nolensville, McFarlin Woods; Buyer: Fleur Robert Barrillon and Arnaud Brejeon; Seller: Pamela S and Michael W Henning; $510,000.
1420 Trumpet Lily Place, Nolensville, Woods at Burberry Glen; Buyer: Khare Surabhi and Varyn Kumar Khare; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $607,687.
1248 Craigleigh Drive, Nolensville, Woods at Burberry Glen; Buyer: Dana K and Christian M N Lobb; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $611,290.
1108 Lusitano Court, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: Michelle S and Scott C Timpe; Seller: Mitzi and Michael Leahy; $1,250,000.
7732 Thayer Road, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Allison L and Zeph A Isom; Seller: Dalamar Homes LLC; $617,779.
2512 Hester Court, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: Angela E and Michael Moriarity; Seller: Kelly L and Brian T Smotherman; $530,000.
2135 Kidd Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Allison and Andrew Mark Gossett; Seller: Sherry and Mike Walsh; $905,000.
2825 Sanford Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Robin and Kevin Channell; Seller: Stephanie J and Steven R Ollech; $1,500,000.
7123 Nolen Park Circle, Nolensville, Nolen Park; Buyer: Casa Adina Trust; Seller: Charlotte and Christopher Ramieh; $628,000.
405 Pastoral Way, Nolensville, Arrington Retreat; Buyer: Lindsay and Bruce McGregor; Seller: Chihiro and Steven Harper Living Trust; $763,500.
153 Burberry Glen Boulevard, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Binder Farrell; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN Inc; $570,490.
37174
1079 Nealcrest Circle, Spring Hill, Buckner Crossing; Buyer: Denise and Christopher Framel; Seller: Donna M and Richard F Gulliver; $462,500.
101 Mary Ann Circle, Spring Hill, Petra Commons; Buyer: Cinndy Lovelace and Rodney Gilbert; Seller: Raymond Scott Legieza; $336,900.
1052 Fitzroy Circle, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Sayovitz Family Trust; Seller: Jacqueline and Jon D Gardner; $735,000.
2087 Hemlock Drive, Spring Hill; Buyer: Gregory F Broadbridge; Seller: Jennifer N and Nicholas R Segui; $250,000.
3015 Duplex Road, Spring Hill; Buyer: SPP Associates LLC; Seller: James M Smith; $700,000.
1055 Alice Springs Circle, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Brett Parker Mitchell; Seller: Autumn A and Christopher C Creque; $532,600.
1720 Lantana Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Swathi Mure and Rajaneesh Medarametla; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $528,272.
9033 Safe Haven Place, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Sarah M and Kevin Coll; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $624,771.
3003 Everleigh Place, Spring Hill, Belshire; Buyer: Deborah L and Dennis Lamoine Fenton; Seller: Mary L Ferris; $550,000.
1508 Charleston Park Drive, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Place; Buyer: Ahbra Joy Northcutt and George Morgan Brooks; Seller: Rhonda and Henry Meyer; $565,500.
3005 Boxbury Lane, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: Shilpa and Dhiraj Chaudhari; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $519,990.
1942 Portway Road, Spring Hill, Ridgeport; Buyer: Debra Summers 1999 Separate Property Trust; Seller: Opendoor Property Trust I; $372,500.
2055 Autumn Ridge Way, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Barbara Jean and Stephen Thomas Proctor; Seller: R G Custom Homes LLC; $759,900.
6001 San Giovanni Court, Spring Hill, Benevento East; Buyer: Mary and Jonathan M Owen; Seller: Kyla and Chris Carpenter; $525,000.
2715 Mollys Court, Spring Hill, Pipkin Hills; Buyer: Yulia Kovalenko and Michael Voronkov; Seller: Matthew T Rampulla; $275,000.
2315 Baldwin Court, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Kristy and Justin Dotson; Seller: Ahbra Northcutt; $373,000.
4047 Williford Way, Spring Hill, Tanyard Springs; Buyer: Breanna Hankins and Matthew Dylan Green; Seller: Martha Lynn and Eldon R Fields Jr; $433,150.
4104 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Jane Ballesteros and Andrew Winchek Living Trust; Seller: Courtney A and Gregory O McGinnis; $560,000.
37179
2905 Paper Mill Bridge Road, Thompson’s Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Joy S and Don E Scurlock; Seller: Angela G and James C Branch; $750,000.
2305 Redwood Trail, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Hambright Family Revocable Trust; Seller: Krystyn K and Brett A Sadler; $580,000.
1660 Hampshire Place, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Junmei Xie; Seller: Dianne Michelle Disser; $368,000.
3741 Sycamore Road (Admin & Heirs at Law Deed), Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Michael Holt; Seller: Jerri Lynn Hayes; $16,000.
1149 Summerville Circle, Thompson’s Station, Newport Crossing; Buyer: Susan and Jeffrey Kegarise; Seller: David M Sperduti; $330,000.
1567 Bunbury Drive, Thompson’s Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Rainbow and Ryan Lee Lamunyon; Seller: Patricia and William L Lanius; $730,000.
2740 Carena Terrace Court, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Christine Hernandez; Seller: Hood Development LLC; $547,645.
2838 Pedigo Place, Thompson’s Station, Buckner Place; Buyer: SWC Home LLC; Seller: Dugout Properties Trust; $90,000.
4615 Bethesda Road, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Dawn and Martin Petrak; Seller: Ben Jared; $37,500.
3137 Hazelton Drive, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate; Buyer: Melissa K Moore; Seller: Patricia A Malone; $425,000.
2100 Branford Place #321, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Donal K Allen; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $396,900.
2660 Sporting Hill Bridge Road, Thompson’s Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Sara Elizabeth and Austin Craig Cowell; Seller: Gurganiou Revocable Trust; $1,100,000.
2607 Westerham Way, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Jed Cooper; Seller: April Sackos; $560,000.
2425 Mercer Street, Thompson’s Station, Cameron Farms; Buyer: Amber Silvia; Seller: Kyong Mi Kim and Willy Gomez; $405,000.
2709 Carena Terrace Court, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Amanda and Joshua David Auer; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $575,782.
2728 Carena Terrace Court, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Jessica Lynn and Jonathan Paul Gustin; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $547,346.
2865 Americus Drive, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Kelly and Matt Marlow; Seller: Brenda A and Michael L Waraniak; $564,000.
3001 Millerton Way, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate; Buyer: Ditty Road Trust; Seller: Betty Jane and Jack Elder; $540,000.
2004 Rockhurst Drive, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Marianne and Toff McCall; Seller: Christina Perkins; $650,000.
1712 Joe Pope Road, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Collins Family Trust; Seller: Sandra K and Gene L Prevatt; $1,325,000.
2729 Carena Terrace Court, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Anne M and Paul B Patterson Jr; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $558,648.
2775 Lafayette Drive, Thompson’s Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Jennifer and Braden Griffiths; Seller: Emily F and William Allen Broughton; $435,000.
1706 Catalpa Court, Thompson’s Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Wendy Aarnes and Patricia A Boernke; Seller: Michael Spearnock; $440,000.
