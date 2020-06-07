PROPERTY TRANSFERS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF MAY 19, 2020
37027
6209 Belle Rive Drive, Brentwood, Belle Rive; Buyer: Gregory Phelps; Seller: Angela and Brian Szeremeta; $1,101,300.
1301 Ashby Drive, Brentwood, Brentwood Hills; Buyer: Dominique Dubois; Seller: Sarah Schumacher; $470,000.
823 Windstone Boulevard, Brentwood, Windstone; Buyer: Caroline and Matthew Laviolette; Seller: Tracy Berryman; $2,350,000.
9287 Wardley Park Lane, Brentwood, Annandale; Buyer: Nancy and Kurt R Ashbaugh; Seller: 9287 Wardley Park Revocable Trust; $1,425,000.
1425 Dozier Court, Brentwood, Brenthaven; Buyer: Hillary and Shane Stenner; Seller: Dorsey R and Todd Thorley; $705,672.
5108 Victoria Cove, Brentwood, Stonehenge; Buyer: Keri J Cooper and Joshua A Chambers; Seller: Beth and Randall S Smith; $585,000.
9704 Amethyst Lane, Brentwood; Buyer: Vanessa and Robert W Forbes; Seller: Sera Ahn and Chris Min Chae; $672,000.
506 Allibar Place, Brentwood, Dekemont Downs; Buyer: Jennifer Hunter and James Ryan Smith; Seller: Margaret R Smith; $1,165,000.
6621 North Creekwood Drive, Brentwood, Southern Woods; Buyer: Siobhan C and John Harren Jr; Seller: Megan Nowaczyk and James Perkins; $509,000.
37046
2 vacant lots on Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Kerry Zebick and Keith Arendsee; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $380,000.
6061 Pelican Way, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Katrina M and Byron M Gill; Seller: John Agee; $1,000,000.
7413 Flatbush Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Kara Elaine and Cooper Jamison Luton; Seller: McDaniel Estates Partners LLC; $506,957.
37062
7182 Winfrey Drive, Fairview, Otter Creek Springs; Buyer: Kaitlyn and Garett Holman; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $461,731.
1083 Brayden Drive, Fairview, Cumberland Estates; Buyer: Ryan Derek Loper; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $349,424.
7119 Sweetgum Road, Fairview, Rolling Acres; Buyer: Brandon S Warf; Seller: Stephanie Watson and Richard G Brown; $145,000.
7111 Sweetbriar Circle, Fairview, Sweetbriar Springs; Buyer: Joshua Len Howard; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $357,768.
1069 Brayden Drive, Fairview, Cumberland Estates; Buyer: Melody Kesler and Kevin Joseph Quinn; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $337,000.
1051 Brayden Drive, Fairview, Cumberland Estates; Buyer: Pamela and Mark Lynn Patton; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $300,069.
7102 Wheat Road, Fairview, Meadows at Fairview; Buyer: Nicholas Mangrum; Seller: DWTCJG LLC; $224,000.
37064
3137 Vera Valley Road, Franklin, Spencer Hall; Buyer: Emily Snider; Seller: Cathleen L Arnold; $395,000.
3130 Vera Valley Road, Franklin, Spencer Hall; Buyer: Emily P Adams and Kevin J Moore; Seller: Yoo Mee and Jonathan Benowitz; $399,000.
2007 Largo Court, Franklin, Highlands of Ladd Park; Buyer: Katie Mathews and Nathan Matthew Zipper; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $781,615.
120 Gosling Drive, Franklin, Goose Creek Estates; Buyer: Megyn C and Shawn M Ressler; Seller: Kailyn Shae and Ryan Joseph Sullivan; $597,500.
610 Watermark Way, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Rosemary and Philip Calcese; Seller: Rebecca L and Jeffrey B Mebel; $520,000.
231 South Royal Oaks Boulevard, Franklin, Watson Glen; Buyer: Doster Construction Co Inc; Seller: South Royal Oaks Partners LLC; $3,900,000.
6013 Donovan Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Alexandra and Andrew W Grissim; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $612,063.
1055 Beckwith Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Lisa and Randy Roney; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $503,901.
514 Cobert Lane, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Zachary Garrett Smith; Seller: Teresa Perot; $386,000.
117 Berwick Place, Franklin, Rogersshire; Buyer: Elizabeth Langhans and David M Shackelford; Seller: David Langhans; $515,000.
144 Ormesby Place, Franklin, Millgate; Buyer: Elizabeth Taylor; Seller: Amy J and George Alan Welch; $380,000.
2012 General Martin Lane, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: William P Jones Jr; Seller: Dee Anne and Eugene W Chomiak Revocable Living Trust; $723,500.
2013 Verbena Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Stream Valley Franklin LLC; $102,617.
3007 Fernshaw Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Stream Valley Franklin LLC; $102,677.
1018 Oglethorpe Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Harandh Suraprarju; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $523,570.
2110 Southern Preserve Lane, Franklin, Southern Preserve; Buyer: Angela L and Jamie L Allee; Seller: Katrina M and Byron M Gill; $919,000.
7006 Otter Springs Drive, Fairview, Otter Creek Springs; Buyer: Claudia Sanchez and Wilson Santiago De La Rosa; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $474,900.
1066 Beckwith Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Teresa L Perot; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $505,255.
129 Halswelle Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Laura and Donald Mark McGill; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $763,650.
Vacant lot on Green Chapel Road, Franklin, Sanctuary; Buyer: Tykim R and Cole T Reuter; Seller: Traceland LLC; $180,000.
1101 Lula Lane, Franklin; Buyer: Angela and Robert Lawrence; Seller: Faye Evelyn and James H Walker; $200,000.
3030 Oglethorpe Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Carrie Stokes and Joseph Dartlan Anderson; Seller: Leila Sanders; $491,000.
5721 Natchez Trace Road, Franklin, 840 Right of Way; Buyer: Covington Grace Dismukes and Adam P Intihar; Seller: Nathan J Wilson; $51,000.
222 Halswelle Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Vanessa A and Robert W Forbes; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $871,852.
1101 Downs Boulevard #255, Franklin, Hardison Hills; Buyer: Loni Lynne Batiste; Seller: Kelly L Kubala and Kolton E Lee; $245,000.
1609 Blue Springs Road, Franklin, River Rest Estates; Buyer: SRDR LLC; Seller: Christina Anne and Brett Thayer Jones; $345,000.
1055 Crisp Springs Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Vrushali and Santosh Pawar; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $493,495.
285 Rich Circle, Franklin, Highlands of Ladd Park; Buyer: Julie M and Jose R Vazquez; Seller: Boulevard Building Group LLC; $675,000.
5729 Quest Ridge Road, Franklin, Quest Ridge; Buyer: Gerald N Spraker Jr; Seller: Susan M Wolters; $730,000.
1548 Fleetwood Drive, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Jessica Miller and Brock Leach; Seller: Undisclosed; $834,000.
124 Pearl Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Taylor Constantine; Seller: Elexene Mattingly; $430,000.
37067
522 Brennan Lane, Franklin, Cool Springs; Buyer: Tanny L and Kelly Cole Crawford; Seller: Cami L and Phillip R Bethancourt; $750,000.
632 Patriot Lane, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Mary Elizabeth and Sean Mayeux; Seller: Fay and Vicki Quertermous; $539,900.
7011 Sunrise Circle, Franklin, Morningside; Buyer: David William Pike; Seller: The Estate of Jerry Lee Powers; $385,000.
6014 Lookaway Circle, Franklin, Lookaway Farms; Buyer: Shaquille Mason; Seller: Partners in Building of Tennessee LLC; $1,599,950.
129 Delta Boulevard, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Mec Berry and Tommy Carr Cothron; Seller: Kendra and Randell Correia 1999 Family Trust; $705,000.
37069
388 Cannonade Circle, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Christi S Bowen; Seller: Patrick 1994 Family Trust; $395,000.
136 St Andrews Drive, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Kent H Stone; Seller: SPH Property Two LLC; $499,000.
7006 Penbrook Drive, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Hany Kamal; Seller: Michelle B and John Samuel Cross; $379,900.
37135
1108 Hibiscus Lane, Nolensville, Brittain Downs; Buyer: Krista and Phillip Posey; Seller: Christina Maria and Jeffrey Darrill Blocker; $665,000.
4 vacant lots on Spruell Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Drees Premier Homes Inc; Seller: T F Scales Farmstead LP; $544,492.
1224 Craigleigh Drive, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Anthony Braswell; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN Inc; $509,990.
1553 Eden Rose Place, Nolensville, Brittain Downs; Buyer: Bayan Barwari and Deldar Kamal Mohammed; Seller: Christa and Michael Booker; $584,900.
308 Bayberry Court, Nolensville, Arrington Retreat; Buyer: Diane Howard and Ronald Lee Gallagher; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $714,956.
688 Vickery Park Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Julie L and George L Sumrow Jr; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $599,612.
127 Whitney Park Drive, Nolensville, Whitney Park; Buyer: Pawan and Karzan Mohamad-Ali; Seller: Linda Piho and Charles Patrick Mark Jr; $609,900.
1812 Looking Glass Lane, Nolensville, Ballenger Farms; Buyer: Isamar H Bennett; Seller: Ronald G Poston; $409,904.
792 Ravensdowne Drive, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Paige and Daniel William Lally; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN Inc; $497,990.
2287 Rolling Hills Drive, Nolensville, Stonebrook; Buyer: Ruth Wilkins; Seller: Karin F and Bryan A Weaver; $450,000.
2394 Orchard Street, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: Emily and Josh Harrington; Seller: Michelle A Lohman; $389,500.
37174
3192 Appian Way, Spring Hill, Benevento; Buyer: Jennifer Stankus; Seller: Brandi and Kerry Qualls; $433,000.
3000 Sakari Circle, Spring Hill, Dakota Pointe; Buyer: Lahari Subraveti and Sri Manaswi Tipparaju; Seller: Lori and James Haddon; $404,000.
1072 Auldridge Drive, Spring Hill, Campbell Station; Buyer: Thien-Y and Todd Bonesteele; Seller: Edith and Gene T Duncan; $420,000.
1128 Brixworth Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Jolene M and Derrick M Gragg; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $537,343.
6014 Spade Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Tsuei Yun and Kevin M Lynch; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $416,900.
3017 Grunion Lane, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Brittany D and Christopher C Mobley; Seller: Katie E and James W Leonard; $574,900.
2286 Dewey Drive, Spring Hill, Wakefield; Buyer: Ashley and Bryan Ross; Seller: Kristi D and Terry J Wendling; $295,000.
2903 Wills Court, Spring Hill, Pipkin Hills; Buyer: Janice M and Ronnie C Hardison; Seller: Erin L and Anthony M Quatrine; $289,000.
1126 Brixworth Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Belsh Family Trust; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $557,463.
7006 Minor Hill Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Scarlet R and Michael Hutchinson; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $411,668.
3004 Langston Place, Spring Hill, Willowvale at Harvery Springs; Buyer: Shandra and Juddson Cappelletti; Seller: SPH Property One LLC; $387,900.
1477 Bern Drive, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estate; Buyer: Chloe and David J Johnston; Seller: Lindsey M and Joshua D Helms; $330,000.
37179
1705 Thompsons Station Road West, Thompsons Station; Buyer: Grace and Michael P Highfill; Seller: Christin R and Jeremy A Miller; $340,000.
2156 Loudenslager Drive, Thompsons Station, Loopers Landing; Buyer: Shanda and Joseph Mark Copolo; Seller: Kathreen B Carden; $235,000.
2709 Cabin Run Bridge Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Aelaf Gebrewold and Enawgaw Mehari; Seller: Tamatha T and Roderick C Ross; $835,000.
3501 Creamery Bridge Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Jennifer Lee and Scott Douglas Kiper; Seller: Mary and Steven Ray; $799,900.
2732 New Port Royal Road, Thompsons Station, Crowne Pointe; Buyer: Whitney Brown and James Bremer; Seller: Lindsay and Matthew Koss; $358,000.
3077 Sassafras Lane, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Tessa D and Wesley T Ehlers; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $321,381.
1626 Hampshire Place, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Adam Christopher Reny; Seller: Rebekah J Patterson; $315,000.
1580 Bunbury Drive, Thompsons Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Evelyn and John Patrick Traynor; Seller: Samantha Jolynn and Caleb Lee Townes; $574,000.
2649 Douglas Lane, Thompsons Station, Cameron Farms; Buyer: Aimee Taylor; Seller: Heather and James Stennett; $329,900.
3628 Lime Valley Bridge Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Alexandre Amelia; Seller: Telene and Gerald R Heiple; $639,999.
