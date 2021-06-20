PROPERTY TRANSFERS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF MAY 19, 2021
37027
1502 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Wilkinson Family Revocable Living Trust; Seller: Margie Bowes Wilburn; $330,000.
7098 Willowick Drive, Brentwood, Willowick; Buyer: Bridgit Michelle Schofield and Robert Lee Jackson II; Seller: Bobbie C and Anthony M Schofield; $825,000.
9435 Norwood Drive, Brentwood, Raintree Forest South; Buyer: Cameron B and Marcus A Watson; Seller: Sandra and Karl Ney; $909,000.
1670 Kindra Court, Brentwood, Raintree Forest South; Buyer: Abigail Gorman and Daniel James Daunis; Seller: Harry W Smith Jr; $815,000.
1505 Adventure Court, Brentwood, Brookfield; Buyer: Erica and Dimitry Tikhonov; Seller: Diane Aragon-Iafornaro and Jeffrey Iafornaro; $759,900.
1852 Ivy Crest Drive, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Kathryn Therese and Michael Joseph Harrington; Seller: Susan and Jeffrey A Carpenter; $1,150,000.
1820 Grey Pointe Drive, Brentwood, Inglehame Farms; Buyer: Indumathi Rajendran and Rajakumar Kalidasan; Seller: Anne G and J Kirby Best; $1,000,000.
919 Edmondson Pike, Brentwood; Buyer: Richard A Demonbreun; Seller: Southernup LLC; $600,000.
1102 Sleeping Valley Court, Brentwood, Windstone; Buyer: Christin and Mark Spender; Seller: Patti L Klein; $3,325,000.
2474 Titans Lane, Brentwood, Brookfield; Buyer: Jennifer Eldridge and Arthur Stephen Heiman III; Seller: Amy Jo and Joshua B Phillips; $815,000.
9018 Hood Place, Brentwood, Carondelet; Buyer: Johnna E and David A Dahl; Seller: Making Memories Living Trust; $1,700,000.
1422 Brenthaven Drive, Brentwood, Brenthaven; Buyer: Judith and Donald Sullivan; Seller: Jane U Newman; $663,000.
Property on Moores Lane, Brentwood; Buyer: R K Junior Contracting Services LLC; Seller: Owen-Primm House LLC; $1,700,000.
1007-A Highland Road, Brentwood; Buyer: Primus Companies Inc; Seller: Lisa Palmer; $2,200,000.
9632 Portofino Drive, Brentwood, Tuscany Hills; Buyer: Courtney and Ryan Fernan; Seller: Kerri M Woodberry and Michael E Rabb; $1,275,000.
9191 Brushboro Drive, Brentwood, Brentmeade Estates; Buyer: Stacey and Todd Howard; Seller: Joann and Allen A Akin; $1,100,000.
37046
6795 Giles Hill Road, College Grove; Buyer: Southern Square Homes LLC; Seller: Susan Fritscher-Hall; $215,000.
Vacant property on Owen Hill Road, College Grove; Buyer: James P Catalano; Seller: Nora Frances Sewell; $250,000.
6034 Pelican Way, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Harris 2011 Family Trust; Seller: Denise and Jack Hamer; $1,949,000.
8104 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Tamara Harvego Johnson Separate Property Trust; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $360,000.
7121 Lanceleaf Drive, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: IRA Innovations LLC F/B/O Eli Anding IRA; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; $1,000,000.
7332 Harlow Drive, College Grove, Hideaway at Arrington; Buyer: TSTM LLC; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; $1,000,000.
4922 Byrd Lane, College Grove; Buyer: Emily Elizabeth and James Ralph Brown III; Seller: Cathy Sue and Roger Thomas Maupin; $273,000.
6739 Starfire Lane, College Grove, Starefire Estates; Buyer: Samuel F Hunter; Seller: Judy James and Lynn Le Cox; $598,000.
6741 Starfire Lane, College Grove, Starefire Estates; Buyer: Samuel F Hunter; Seller: Judy James; $1,150,000.
7200 Shagbark Lane, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Cristina E and Thomas C Forscht III; Seller: Luna Custom Homes LLC; $1,500,000.
7537 Delancey Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Megan Ann and Jeremy L Dewey; Seller: Elexis Q and Matthew L Saylor; $755,000.
Vacant property on Horton Highway, College Grove; Buyer: Cornerstone Construction Co of TN LLC; Seller: Christine and James Childress; $2,500,000.
7146 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $134,025.
8017 Backwoods Drive, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: Ben Crane; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; $1,650,000.
37062
7112 Wiley Circle, Fairview; Buyer: Elizabeth Garcia Martinez; Seller: Deborah Hall and Roger E Lampley; $275,000.
7506 Beechnut Way, Fairview, Deervalley Downs; Buyer: Cheryl and David E Shepard; Seller: Jessica L and Ian J Moore; $380,000.
7710 Union Valley Road, Fairview; Buyer: Deana J and Lenard M Mitchell; Seller: Deana and Randy Inman; $157,500.
7411 Forrest Glenn Road, Fairview; Buyer: Holly and Jason Presley; Seller: Jennifer L Wallace and Dylan Pine; $415,000.
7312 Shayla Court, Fairview, Cox Run; Buyer: Angeline D and Michael C Lee; Seller: Margaret Zeman and Fred W Mahler; $345,000.
7821 Willow Crest Drive, Fairview, Willow Crest; Buyer: Justin Shay King; Seller: Habitat for Humanity of Williamson-Maury Inc; $302,000.
101 Bluegrass Drive, Franklin, Blue Grass Heights; Buyer: Christina Greenwell and Chad Harvey Buckner; Seller: The Estate of Lois McCluskey; $460,000.
37064
1714 Eliot Road, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Jonna and Sean M Kelley; Seller: Christi Lloveras; $915,000.
123 Old Liberty Pike, Franklin; Buyer: Travis Hawkins; Seller: Jean Bibb Anderson; $550,000.
510 Cobert Lane, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Sun Cha Staggs; Seller: Jiseop Yoon; $398,000.
133 Yorktown Drive, Franklin, Yorktown; Buyer: Mary Jo and Dan Paul McCarty; Seller: Robert C Dejaeger; $480,000.
649 Streamside Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Stephen Tilstra; Seller: Benjamin Hutto; $540,000.
Multiple parcels on Lewisburg Pike, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Old South Construction LLC; Seller: Sullivan Properties LP; $525,000.
107 Jamison Station Lane, Franklin, Jamison Station; Buyer: Grant Masterson; Seller: Sarah and Blake Thornell; $699,900.
116 Prince William Lane, Franklin, Reid Hill Commons; Buyer: Nancy K and David Denton Martin Jr; Seller: E Ann Balthrop; $325,000.
712 Jasper Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Sherelyn H and Karl W Hersch; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $908,575.
5861 Garrison Road, Franklin; Buyer: Denise and David Scott Lutzke; Seller: Leipers Frog LLC; $775,000.
1022 Wetzel Drive, Franklin, Riverbluff; Buyer: Leigh Danielle Underwood and Michael David Stewart; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $731,869.
818 Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Mary L and John R Chauvin; Seller: Hillary A and Eugene J McCabe; $1,625,000.
912 Horizon Drive, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Anna Katherine Erickson; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $635,799.
Vacant property on New Highway 96 West, Franklin; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $178,900.
Vacant property on New Highway 96 West, Franklin; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $180,900.
210 Sturbridge Drive, Franklin, Sturbridge Pointe; Buyer: Jan and Randy Seymour; Seller: Caroline G and Luke A Beauchamp; $840,000.
250 Bishops Gate Drive, Franklin, Bishops Gate Wards Mill; Buyer: Melissa and David Harlan; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $1,253,052.
4235 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin; Buyer: Vandeer Elst Land Management; Seller: The Estate of William D Hagewood; $549,000.
Vacant property on North Chapel Road, Franklin; Buyer: Aaron Hamm; Seller: Onesimo and Oscar Jaramillo; $589,000.
3158 Bush Drive, Franklin, Spencer Hall; Buyer: Blanca Sifre Gomez and Summers Ashton Smith; Seller: Carmen G and Joseph A Avary; $539,000.
3239 Kinnard Springs Road, Franklin, Kinnard Springs; Buyer: Alison and Michael McKay; Seller: Melanie K and Charles M Hollis Jr; $1,800,000.
439 Dewar Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Kim and Robbie F Talbor; Seller: Crescent Homes TN LLC; $599,865.
1097 McAvoy Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Jvotiben and Sharadkumar Vashi; Seller: Crescent Homes TN LLC; $703,896.
123 Heathersett Drive, Franklin, Dallas Downs; Buyer: Julie Michele Duck and Edward Cameron Wigton; Seller: Diana M and John C Wood; $472,000.
1257 Chickering Drive, Franklin, West Meade; Buyer: Carol L and Michael J Nevins; Seller: Marlin Chapman; $600,000.
6525 Brandon Park Way, Franklin, Brandon Park Downs; Buyer: Craig D Brewer; Seller: Carey Ann Cyr and Wade Hendricks; $350,000.
501 Dabney Drive, Franklin, Barclay Place; Buyer: Robert E Koziel; Seller: Sheila L Plahuta; $450,000.
Property on Old Hillsboro Road (Quitclaim), Franklin, Hillsboro Manor; Buyer: Tame Fox LLC; Seller: Sunny Meadows LLC; $800,000.
121 Battle Avenue, Franklin, Battle Ground Park; Buyer: Georgia Caudill; Seller: Linda C and Ronald G Smith; $625,000.
4625 Nadine Lane, Franklin, Ivan Creek; Buyer: Cory Cooper; Seller: Edward Hudson; $1,650,000.
Vacant property on Davis Hollow Road, Franklin; Buyer: Christy L and Aaron D Byrd; Seller: Debby and Rollie H Beard; $50,000.
Vacant property on Old Charlotte Pike, Franklin, Hillsboro Manor; Buyer: Bretton Dawkins and Donald R Russell; Seller: Legacy Homes of TN LLC; $1,250,000.
204 Asheboro Place, Franklin, Sturbridge Pointe; Buyer: Susan B and William C Hightower; Seller: Judith and William M Harrison Jr; $623,000.
756 Shelley Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Lisa Lynn Storms; Seller: Perry W Scott; $648,000.
3109 Tristan Drive, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: Jillian Leigh and Matthew James Billiard; Seller: Itzela M Vasquez and Lonnie E de Mundis; $505,000.
398 Dewar Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Susan S and Michael S Gilfillan; Seller: Lockwood Section 9 & 12 LLC; $671,629.
424 Wire Grass Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Carrozzo Family 2016 Living Trust; Seller: Emily S and Victor F Piazza; $670,000.
4553 South Carothers Road, Franklin; Buyer: Joanna and Phillip Segundo; Seller: Marci K and Michael A James; $2,600,000.
1100 Natchez Valley Lane, Franklin, Natchez Valley; Buyer: Sarah C and Matthew A Jagger; Seller: Toni and Layman Tolbert; $376,000.
4426 Savage Pointe Drive, Franklin, Savage Pointe; Buyer: Sally A Briar and John L Young; Seller: Dale L Dickey; $630,000.
1018 Dunrobin Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Adem Hardison; Seller: Patti L and William R Blandin; $480,000.
2204 Morriswood Court, Franklin, Oakwood Estates; Buyer: Farin Faith and Matthew Sean McCartie; Seller: Mandy Anne Farley; $608,000.
234 Sontage Drive, Franklin, Polk Place; Buyer: Vasken Shir Hagopian; Seller: Ashley M and Mary Frances Griffin; $646,000.
3208 Boxley Valley Road, Franklin; Buyer: Julie and Carl Jonas Marcus Tallhamn; Seller: Jennifer and Shaun Rowles; $1,950,000.
Vacant property on North Chapel Road, Franklin; Buyer: Jennifer Lyn and Matthew David Jackson; Seller: Onesimo and Oscar Jaramillo; $589,900.
518 Antebellum Court, Franklin, Founders Pointe; Buyer: S A M E Family Trust; Seller: Jennifer M and Neal M Grizzell; $610,000.
601 Boyd Mill Avenue #O6, Franklin, Laurelwood; Buyer: Meghann K and Joshua R Roberts; Seller: John F Aldrich; $194,500.
111 Halswelle Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Victoria and Joshua Lauer; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $869,342.
2012 Cumberland Valley Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Marie M and Joseph S Spalla Revocable Living Trusts; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $748,666.
1101 Downs Boulevard #H102, Franklin, Hardison Hills; Buyer: Saman Mosley; Seller: Lauren E and Steven O Smith Jr; $250,000.
300 North Royal Oaks Boulevard, Franklin, Franklin Oaks Apartments; Buyer: Royal Oaks Fee Owner LLC; Seller: Viera Holdings LLC; $100,000,000.
287 Rivermont Circle, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Anna Christen and William B Scoggin; Seller: Ariana Jokers; $575,000.
37067
2025 Nolencrest Way, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Aimee and Joel Keedy; Seller: Denise Box and Debra S Box; $678,422.
Vacant property on Wilson Pike, Franklin; Buyer: Lisa and Gene Dejong Revocable Trust; Seller: Kayme and Henry Crowell-Gianatasio; $1,699,999.
662 Huffine Manor Circle, Franklin, Andover; Buyer: Rebecca Wigton; Seller: Diane L and Michael C Wigton; $340,000.
3201 Aspen Grove Drive #D2, Franklin, Parkside at Aspen Grove; Buyer: Maureen and Edward Bednarski; Seller: Maribel Mathews; $320,000.
4101 Owen Watkins Court, Franklin, Watkins Creek; Buyer: Fredia and Allion Wadley; Seller: Lisa B and Rick S Greene; $925,000.
416 Autumn Lake Trail, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Kathryn N Hunter; Seller: Ellen C and Barry G Steele; $980,000.
421 Yorkshire Garden Circle, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Hye Won and Stephen W Garrett; Seller: Gina M and David T White; $1,625,000.
1013 Watkins Creek Drive, Franklin, Watkins Creek; Buyer: Tisa T Musgrove; Seller: Jane A and Roy L Purvis Jr; $555,000.
514 Pennystone Drive, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Raj T and Annalakshmi Selvam; Seller: Barbara H Hayes; $741,000.
1214 Habersham Way, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Olivia and Joel Guthrie; Seller: Lisa Dawn Strawn; $460,000.
8014 Sunrise Circle, Franklin, Morningside; Buyer: Cynthia and Samuel Kight Living Trust; Seller: Cynthia Gail Templeton Barnhart and Susan Elaine Templeton Garza; $456,500.
1829 Brentwood Pointe Drive, Franklin, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Kennedie Jean Leath; Seller: Imaan Ferdowski; $410,000.
4621 Wilhoite Road, Franklin; Buyer: Fann Family Trust; Seller: Elizabeth and Richard J Kulack; $1,038,000.
226 Bateman Avenue, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Katrina E and Jonathan E Goodwin; Seller: Mala Mirchandani; $460,000.
896 Market Street, Franklin, Amelia Park; Buyer: Deborah Felt Spaletto and Dana Felt; Seller: Kasey and Evan Tardy; $651,000.
1514 Brentwood Pointe, Franklin, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Marie G Dutton; Seller: Moneta A Merry; $480,000.
408 Canterbury Rise, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Ricky Marle McCormick; Seller: Brian Lee Arnds and Jeff Hastings; $2,850,000.
37069
324 Cotton Lane, Franklin, Cottonwood Estates; Buyer: Cristen Perry and Joseph Dylan Harper; Seller: Carol D and Ronald M Pratt; $532,500.
403 Butterfly Court, Franklin, Gardens at Old Natchez; Buyer: Cari and Christopher Isham; Seller: Barbara B White; $825,000.
112 Boxwood Drive, Franklin, River Rest; Buyer: Kimberly Ann and James Daniel Parke; Seller: Laura D Brown; $415,000.
184 Boxwood Drive, Franklin, River Rest; Buyer: Steven McLellan; Seller: Kimberly M Noel; $324,000.
1208 Montpier Drive, Franklin, Montpier Farms; Buyer: Barbara A and Larry G Jenkins; Seller: Lois and James McAlister; $929,900.
308 Derby Lane, Franklin, Meadowgreen Acres; Buyer: Reid Mangelsdorf and Richard R Horton Sr; Seller: Tisa Musgrove Trouard; $415,000.
1023 Stonebridge Park Drive, Franklin, Stonebridge; Buyer: Erin S and Joseph R Haas; Seller: Suzonne and Alvin B Reed; $915,000.
2024 Belmont Circle, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Amelia C Norman; Seller: The Estate of Lucille Y Barimo; $415,160.
827 Brandyleigh Court, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Lori and Andrew Volpe; Seller: 220 Rose LLC; $410,000.
37135
4865 Powder Springs Road, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Kathryn Hahn; Seller: Marry J and Blake A Rutland; $475,000.
8332 Parkfield Drive, Nolensville, Burkitt Place; Buyer: Autumn and Nick Lionello; Seller: Katherine and Jay Lown; $650,000.
2073 Autry Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Raymon A Ibrahim; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $652,060.
621 Vickery Park Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Steven M Ratkowski; Seller: Stacey Lyn and Curtis Watson; $795,000.
2129 Sugar Mill Drive, Nolensville, Sherwood Green; Buyer: Parisa Heidary and Vafa Alieyvali; Seller: Marcia and Dennis Beyer Living Trust; $660,000.
816 Ravensdowne Drive, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Heather Ashley Booher; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN Inc; $526,960.
117 Burberry Glen Boulevard, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Sarah and Josh Heck; Seller: Charlotte A and Jerry D Wolfe; $620,000.
7731 Thayer Road, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Jerilynn Miles and Stephen Daniel Reed; Seller: Dalamar Homes LLC; $576,312.
2 lots on Nolensville Road, Nolensville; Buyer: 7399 Nolensville Road LLC; Seller: Darsey Development Co LLC; $2,890,753.
304 Monkshill Court, Nolensville, Burkitt Village; Buyer: Nancy Jane and William David Carpenter; Seller: Joon Properties LLC; $559,900.
509 Mer Rouge Court, Nolensville, McFarlin Woods; Buyer: Opendoor Property Trust I; Seller: Sucy Nieves and Stacy Wayne Perry; $520,400.
7760 Thayer Road, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Kamryn Marie and Michael Jason Pokorny; Seller: Weekley Homes LLC; $735,697.
37174
1145 Brixworth Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Brianna Marie and Shayne Patrick Comey; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $503,992.
4003 Garrin Court, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Suzanne and Josh Wilhelm; Seller: Noelle D and Jimmy D Kirk; $519,900.
1312 Carmack Court, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: Kimberly Nicole and James Dyer; Seller: Shaina H Frank and Jeremiah L Morton; $313,500.
2009 Fiona Way, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: Chasitie Samargis and Frederick Stevenson; Seller: Kathryn R and Eric D Collinsworth; $375,000.
4002 Madrid Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Jason P Allen; Seller: Cynthia and Nick Swift; $456,500.
1002 Williford Court, Spring Hill, Tanyard Springs; Buyer: Kristie S and Nicholas B Nosal; Seller: Hawraa Alfatlawi and Ameer Jassim; $441,000.
1704 Stephenson Lane, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: Karita Waters; Seller: Opendoor Property Trust I; $370,000.
203 Burnwick Court, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: Germeen Saber Gamil Bekhit Shehata and David Mikhail; Seller: Kathryn C and Randy L Wills; $445,000.
2800 Paradise Court, Spring Hill, Haynes Crossing; Buyer: Sherry Wiggins and Ted Duren Freeland; Seller: Valerie and Steven M Hopkins; $405,000.
4002 Marion Drive, Spring Hill, Wakefield; Buyer: Nerissa N and David B Rawls Jr; Seller: Barbara L and Robert D Digby; $478,327.
8035 Brightwater Way, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Jacqueline G and Glenwood Morris III; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $568,007.
3009 Boxbury Lane, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: Jennifer Joan and Michael Alan Harrington; Seller: NVR Inc; $471,125.
4010 Elsie Street, Spring Hill, Crossing at Wades Grove; Buyer: Ryan and Michael Owen; Seller: Elizabeth and Jared Grindstaff; $495,000.
2011 Hemlock Drive, Spring Hill, Woodside Townhomes; Buyer: Wanda Gray Lynn; Seller: James Fitzwater; $258,000.
37179
2404 Tapestry Court, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Sarah and Daniel Reynolds; Seller: Sara Counes; $467,000.
2780 Thompson’s Station Road East, Thompson’s Station, Pecan Hills; Buyer: Jennifer and Aaron Noffsinger; Seller: Ann Dore; $607,000.
2137 Maytown Circle, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Tiffany M and Edward F Criado II Revocable Trust; Seller: Tracy and Justin Markham; $584,000.
2132 Chaucer Park Lane, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Lisa and Robert Mayo; Seller: Jason Snap; $526,000.
3412 Milford Drive, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Allison and Marek Simon; Seller: Wayne Alan Parr Jr; $542,000.
1109 Elliston Way, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Gerald Butters; Seller: Harold E Crye Revocable Living Trust; $1,040,000.
2763 Sutherland Drive, Thompson’s Station, Picketts Ridge; Buyer: Lauren Bleskoski and Alden Slack; Seller: Teresa Stafford; $370,000.
1770 1876 West Harpeth Road, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: BRC Properties TN LLC; Seller: Hillvale Farm LLC and Callisto Properties Inc; $475,000.
Property on West Harpeth Road, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: West Harpeth LLC; Seller: Callisto Properties Inc; $8,484,250.
1770 1876 West Harpeth Road, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: West Harpeth LLC; Seller: Hillvale Farm LLC and Callisto Properties Inc; $39,040,750.
2948 Churchill Lane, Thompson’s Station, Churchill Farms; Buyer: Justin B Weaver; Seller: Natalie E Meyer and Thomas Brett Gregory; $365,000.
2015 Tollgate Boulevard, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Jill Arnold; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $424,150.
2702 Thompson’s Station Road East, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Hostetler Family Trust; Seller: James Forrest Van Vleet Jr; $775,000.
2313 Coppergate Way, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Cassandra and Matthew Malone; Seller: Emily Reagan and Jason David Kramer; $590,000.
5005 Evanston Way, Thompson’s Station, Crowne Pointe; Buyer: Alissa Marie and Alexander John Abraham; Seller: Lorien D Swartz; $505,000.
3047 Allenwood Drive, Thompson’s Station, Allenwood; Buyer: Debbie and Steven L Hovsepian; Seller: Carla and David Irigoyen; $752,000.
2749 Wiltshire Court, Thompson’s Station, Crowne Pointe; Buyer: Opendoor Property Trust I; Seller: Cindy and Charles Landes; $439,600.
