PROPERTY TRANSFERS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF MAY 26, 2020
37027
8254 Frontier Lane, Brentwood, Parkside at Brenthaven; Buyer: Sera Ahn and Chris Min Chae; Seller: Vanessa and Robert Forbes; $1,260,000.
8322 Alamo Road, Brentwood, Crockett Cove; Buyer: Dena and Michael F Dugan; Seller: Carol J Dugan; $700,000.
257 Shays Lane, Brentwood, Brookfield; Buyer: Brandi and Warren Macias; Seller: Brian G Durr; $605,000.
106 Governors Way, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Heidi and Scott Casler; Seller: Sally Hasson El Saadawy and Ashraf Hamdan; $750,000.
1116 Brookview Drive, Brentwood, Liberty Downs; Buyer: Adrienne and Valentin Vasquez; Seller: Andrea G and Patrick Damon Steed; $875,000.
9241 Lehigh Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Florence Gibson and Kenneth Thomas Shannon; Seller: Schumacher Homes LLC; $2,750,000.
315 Shadow Creek Drive, Brentwood, Southern Woods West; Buyer: Xiuyun Liu and Conghi Zheng; Seller: SPH Property Two LLC; $560,000.
9527 Glenfiddich Trace, Brentwood, Glen Abbey; Buyer: Jessica B and Travis Courtenay Eldredge; Seller: Nicola Wood and William Reynolds Revocable Trust; $975,000.
2305 Tinney Place, Brentwood, Brookfield; Buyer: Megan D S and Kevin E Klinger; Seller: Darla L and Jeffrey A Desain; $642,000.
1585 Mallory Lane #207, Brentwood, Mallory Park; Buyer: Wendy Walker and Forrest Daryl Foster; Seller: Mallory Lane Trust; $360,000.
2500 Ann Julian Court, Brentwood, Brookfield; Buyer: Suzanne and Colin Martin; Seller: Stephanie S and Christopher P Delcambre; $639,750.
1200 Chickasaw Drive, Brentwood, Indian Point; Buyer: Jessica Ann and Ninoslav Przulj; Seller: Brenda L Sweeney; $545,000.
9560 Keeneland Drive, Brentwood, Beech Grove Farms; Buyer: Amanda Kyle and Patrick Thomas Davis; Seller: Patty Dockery and Mark J White; $756,000.
37046
6594 Windmill Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Farms; Buyer: Marie and Matthew Ferguson; Seller: McDaniel Farms Partners LLC; $826,311.
6551 Windmill Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Farms; Buyer: Caryn and Luke Ryan Dixon; Seller: McDaniel Farms Partners LLC; $651,375.
8118 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Cammie and Michael Middleton; Seller: Davis Property of Tennessee II LLC; $1,866,961.
Vacant lot on Peytonsville-Arno Road, College Grove; Buyer: Hall Family Trust; Seller: Cornerstone Building Inv LLC; $540,000.
7001 Farm Field Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Jodi L and Matthew J McGovern; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $641,567.
8618 Belladonna Drive, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Jill Kimberly and Scott Alan Mellon; Seller: Atkins & Assoc Homebuilders Inc; $235,000.
7180 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $118,125.
6 vacant lots on Delancey Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: McDaniel Estate Partners LLC; Seller: Propst Realty Nashville LLC; $813,000.
8664 Belladonna Drive, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Mary E and Joshua J Foster; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $1,075,000.
7517 Delancey Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Brittany and Kelley A C'Debaca; Seller: McDaniel Estate Partners LLC; $521,881.
37062
7503 Scarborough Place, Fairview, Scarborough Place; Buyer: Angelo and Steven Damico; Seller: T E Smithson LLC; $259,900.
7184 Winfrey Drive, Fairview, Otter Creek Springs; Buyer: Jenny L and Matthew J Quinn; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $450,991.
7205 Rye Court, Fairview, Meadows at Fairview; Buyer: Riley Shane Todd; Seller: James Vincent Calcote; $189,000.
37064
9123 Keats Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Scott K Swander; Seller: Sara A Lavagnino; $635,000.
4074 Camberley Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Natalie and Travis Wilson; Seller: Pete John Wilson; $595,000.
Lots 35 and 36 on Circuit Road, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Carlos Arzate; Seller: Trace Construction Inc; $300,000.
518 Rowan Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Stephanie L and Frank A Haera; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $1,144,086.
111 Poplar Street, Franklin, Green Valley; Buyer: McGee Properties LLC; Seller: Amy P and Thomas M Stephenson; $467,900.
5596 Boy Scout Road, Franklin; Buyer: Barbara Scales; Seller: Tanya M Pierce; $1,082,000.
1544 Kinnard Drive, Franklin, Heath Place at Franklin; Buyer: Kathryn G and Matthew P Cartwright; Seller: Sammie K McCaleb; $483,000.
405 Fitzgerald Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Sara C and Andrew Balter; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $733,934.
216 Newtonmore Court, Franklin, Echelon; Buyer: Erin Michael and William McLean Clark III; Seller: Mallard Homes LLC; $603,958.
2107 Roderick Place West, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Engedi Real Estate GP; Seller: Amy Jill Emberton Casey; $215,000.
134 Prince William Lane, Franklin, Reid Hill Commons; Buyer: David L Styers; Seller: Adelaide Elsa Hartung; $320,000.
Leipers Creek Road, Franklin; Buyer: Balmas Living Trust; Seller: Kim and Leslie Jay Caum; $440,000.
4 vacant lots on Wetzel Drive, Franklin, Riverbluff; Buyer: Willow Branch Partners LLC; Seller: Riverbluff Investments LLC; $640,000.
11 Lynn Court, Franklin, Idlewood; Buyer: Music City Holdings LLC; Seller: N R Properties LLC; $285,000.
4037 Camberley Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Jordyn Allena and Peter John Wilson; Seller: Hillary M and Shane P Stenner Revocable Living Trust; $760,000.
1573 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Lauren Hope and James Brian Brandenburg; Seller: Lisa and Guy Michael Land; $760,000.
11 Lynn Court, Franklin, Idlewood; Buyer: Eduardo Plaza Javier and Ernesto Rodriguez; Seller: Music City Holdings LLC; $287,000.
3100 Harrowden Lane, Franklin, Spencer Hall; Buyer: Miranda S and David R Groh; Seller: Todd Pachey; $550,000.
454 Royal Crossing, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Craig R Rathbun; Seller: Robert Simon; $430,000.
6025 Gracious Drive, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Arthi Vaidyanathan and Vinod Krishnaswamy Ravikumar; Seller: Simmons Ridge Joint Venture; $407,500.
400 Fitzgerald Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Dawn S and James E McCorkle; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $680,101.
1016 Echelon Drive, Franklin, Echelon; Buyer: Marianne and Kurt Jurgensen; Seller: Oak Duck General Partnership; $606,525.
3193 Vera Valley Road, Franklin, Spencer Hall; Buyer: Coulson Family Trust; Seller: Emily Allen and Benjamin B Faris; $474,000.
1110 Natchez Valley Lane, Franklin, Natchez Valley; Buyer: Sarah and Matthew Jagger; Seller: Cerberus Holdings LLC; $1,200,000.
221 Panther Court, Franklin, Willow Springs; Buyer: Donna and Dennis W Milliken; Seller: Marilyn and Mike Cougill; $580,000.
3138 Vera Valley Road, Franklin, Spencer Hall; Buyer: Tim Dutton; Seller: Donna M and Stephen L Hollie; $395,000.
2011 Fernshaw Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Stephanie L and Robert E Gledhill III; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $505,785.
443 Pearre Springs Way, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Kendra and Mathew Wiggins; Seller: Krystal and Salvatore James Torcivia Jr; $710,000.
121 Brevet Drive, Franklin, Cadet Homes; Buyer: Victoria L and Christopher N Thornberry; Seller: Mozhdeh H and Dary Taheri; $389,983.
219 Snowden Street West, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Anthony Persico; Seller: Michelle L and Dwane E Crews; $800,000.
5947 Davis Hollow Road, Franklin; Buyer: 5947 Davis Hollow Road Trust; Seller: Helen Lee Brown; $45,000.
315 Belle Vista Court, Franklin, Belle Vista; Buyer: William Locante; Seller: Gail Berglund and Frederick Ranslow; $650,100.
3014 Portland Court, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Nisha Prabhakaran and Rajesh Rajasekharan; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $758,711.
6043 Gracious Drive, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Ruth L Juneau; Seller: Simmons Ridge Joint Venture; $407,500.
516 Shadycrest Lane, Franklin, Maplewood; Buyer: Sansha R and John L Sullivan; Seller: Angela H and Thomas B Batts; $448,000.
423 Meadowcrest Circle, Franklin, Moores Landing; Buyer: Linda and Daniel Summers; Seller: Brittany and Brent W Davenport; $455,000.
37067
629 Sugartree Lane, Franklin, Maplewood; Buyer: Rachel Carey; Seller: Caren and Ronald Fancher; $433,000.
1037 Firestone Drive, Franklin, Firestone at Cool Springs; Buyer: Sheryl L and Donald A Young; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $1,375,986.
1505 Decatur Circle, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Marilyn S Beisecker; Seller: William Davis and Peter Gomez; $385,000.
113 Allenhurst Circle, Franklin, Ashton Park; Buyer: Prachi and Anand Mishra; Seller: Minal and Miten Patel; $600,000.
9088 Chardonnay Trace, Franklin, Chardonnay; Buyer: Dianna and Walter K Stewart; Seller: Kimberlee S and Randall J Bacik; $997,450.
327 Canton Stone Drive, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Micha Steytler and Markus Michael Hannemann; Seller: Maria Cecilia Farina-Morin and Paul H Morin; $920,000.
397 Martingale Drive, Franklin, Cedarmont Farms; Buyer: Rebecca Lynn and Jacob Anthony Avila; Seller: Joan C and Dale R Evrist; $745,000.
620 Independence Drive East, Franklin, Liberty Hills; Buyer: Alexandra and Nicholas Anneken; Seller: Joanne E and William F Rusie; $400,000.
2027 Bratton Place Drive, Franklin, Amber Glen; Buyer: Gael Heitzman Morkel; Seller: Robert J Theriault Revocable Trust; $370,000.
3042 Coral Bell Lane, Franklin, Garden Club; Buyer: Carol A and Daniel B Keiter; Seller: Gloria Elaine Worden; $611,000.
37069
5010 Viola Lane, Franklin, Rizer Point; Buyer: Marva and Jeffrey Steed; Seller: Colleen and Robert G Boldon; $589,000.
509 Green Harbor Circle, Franklin, Timberline; Buyer: Meredith Elise and Mark Joseph Oxborough; Seller: Randi Lesnick; $1,150,000.
1022 Cumberland Park Drive, Franklin, Gateway Village; Buyer: Lisa C Weber; Seller: Vicki Lynn and Charles Fredric Oakley; $355,000.
444 Essex Park Circle, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Holly Krisine Wrye; Seller: Maria S Avlles and Jose L Ortiz; $419,900.
305 Heather Court, Franklin, Cottonwood Estates; Buyer: Krystal and Salvatore James Torcivia Jr; Seller: Susan Swanson-Moore and Thomas Wilbur Moore Jr; $660,000.
2468 Santa Barbara Lane, Franklin, Foxen Canyon; Buyer: Le Trinh and Jonathan W Haynie; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $868,669.
2224 Clare Park Drive, Franklin, Gateway Village; Buyer: Marsha F and John M Nihill; Seller: Paula and James Howard Hays; $449,500.
37135
806 Cottage House Lane, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Deborah R Staples; Seller: Clayton Properties Group; $347,490.
124 Dylan Woods Drive, Nolensville, Dylan Woods; Buyer: Ashley M Smith and Brian D Bialek; Seller: Achilles Custom Builders LLC; $1,029,500.
1120 Oak Creek Drive, Nolensville, Stonebrook; Buyer: Kathryn J and William D Kennedy Jr; Seller: Stacy E Scruggs; $413,000.
1984 Eulas Way, Nolensville, Eulas Glen; Buyer: Tresica Leigh and Anthony Queen Midget Jr; Seller: Brianne and Eric Boernke; $750,000.
2073 Belsford Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Bonnie Anthony and Larry Bill Barksdale Jr; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $749,360.
1897 Abbey Wood Drive, Nolensville, Woods at Burberry Glen; Buyer: Gehan Z and Hany S Saleh; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $473,270.
139 Telfair Lane, Nolensville, Telfair; Buyer: Tanya Denise and Howard Copeland; Seller: Avenue Homes LLC; $729,900.
1202 Creekside Drive, Nolensville, Stonebrook; Buyer: Ryan and David McGowin; Seller: Joseph N Remillard; $492,000.
801 Alameda Avenue, Nolensville, Catalina; Buyer: Kimberly Cotter and Trevor Purifoy; Seller: D R Horton Inc; $665,849.
2050 Belsford Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Lori M and Jeremy A Reeves; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $619,000.
2077 Belsford Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Brandon Hitt; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $689,010.
2693 Hargate Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Traci T and Ben B Boswell; Seller: Shannon Nicole and Julian N Bankston; $634,900.
2235 Kirkwall Drive, Nolensville, Burkitt Village; Buyer: Ashley N and Andrew C Martin; Seller: Joon Properties LLC; $549,900.
7719 Thayer Road, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Dalamar Homes LLC; Seller: Nolensville 162 LLC; $155,000.
283 Burberry Glen Boulevard, Nolensville, Woods at Burberry Glen; Buyer: Miriam and Scott Cassell; Seller: Bridget and Patrick Kinard; $779,990.
3110 Locust Hollow, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Patrick T Kinard; Seller: Carrie L and James Wilhoit II; $465,000.
37174
1024 Belcor Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: James Scott Sheridan; Seller: Rhiannon Parent; $350,900.
2022 Morton Drive, Spring Hill, Willowvale at Harvey Springs; Buyer: Pringle Family Trust; Seller: Allison and Charles Krewson III; $400,000.
1111 Brixworth Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Melissa Bell and Lloyd L Meinhart Living Trusts; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $530,195.
4074 Locerbie Circle, Spring Hill, Chapmans Crossing; Buyer: Jaime D and George D Gore; Seller: Ruby and Benjamin B King; $321,500.
7008 Minor Hill Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Lori and James E Haddon; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $420,900.
1711 Whitt Drive, Spring Hill, Shannon Glen; Buyer: Morgan Poteet and Evan Patrick Carr; Seller: Katie L and Sean S Fowler; $273,900.
1410 Baileys Barn Court, Spring Hill, Burtonwood; Buyer: Kristin Beth and Travis Aaron Itnyre; Seller: Helen and Bruce Bargas; $394,900.
3003 Greyhawk Court, Spring Hill, Burtonwood; Buyer: Raegan and Benjamin Bryant; Seller: Linda S and Azmi M Tahirkheli; $403,500.
2937 Buckner Lane, Spring Hill, Burtonwood; Buyer: Elizabeth June and Robert David Taylor; Seller: Lori Stewart and Angelo Lombardi; $414,500.
2073 Prescott Way, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Brittany Nicole Knox and Brandon Keith Hale; Seller: Roxanne Whittington; $269,900.
7026 Salmon Run, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Karol Ann Hoffman 2014 Gift Trust; Seller: Carri Lea and Scott Anthony Sweeney; $375,100.
1068 Harvey Springs Drive, Spring Hill, Willowvale at Harvey Springs; Buyer: Sarah Shiba and Charles Brent Thompson; Seller: Deborah J and Brian J Costello; $449,000.
4004 Haversack Drive, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Joanne Meisenheimer and Lauren N Fletcher; Seller: Don R Cameron III; $600,000.
37179
2708 Antigua Court, Thompsons Station, Cameron Farms; Buyer: Heather N and James G Stennett; Seller: Shannon Starr and Brad David Stevenson; $350,000.
3417 Milford Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Jennifer Caughey; Seller: Lennar Homes of TN LLC; $442,990.
3532 Robbins Nest Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Shannon S and Brad D Stevenson; Seller: Whitney and John Goetz; $579,900.
3217 Vinemont Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Casey K Mayes; Seller: Sarah and Charles Thompson; $495,000.
2411 Adelaide Drive, Thompsons Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Candice Cashon and Mark Allen Williams; Seller: Adrienne E and Braden D Nordman; $380,000.
2709 Sutherland Drive, Thompsons Station, Picketts Ridge; Buyer: Kara Wilkinson; Seller: Monica C and Lucas R Brown; $287,900.
800 Winners Circle Court, Thompsons Station, Churchill Farms; Buyer: Wendy Cawthon and Travis Ian Sturges; Seller: Corinna Lee Brent; $285,000.
3124 Natoma Circle, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Mocia S Hayes; Seller: Dorris B and Stephen M Mintz; $865,000.
2101 Newark Lane, Thompsons Station, Towne Village at Tollgate; Buyer: Barbara L and Ronald A Nigretto; Seller: Casey Kathleen Mayes; $335,000.
6008 Russell Ridge Private Lane, Thompsons Station, Russell Ridge; Buyer: Cynthia Ann Jenkins and Rick Neighbors; Seller: Russell Ridge LLC; $259,900.
3089 Sassafras Lane, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Chelsea Stephens and Sterling Ryan Vantrease; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $307,877.
3416 Milford Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Traci and Adam Hastings; Seller: Lennar Homes of TN LLC; $450,478.
