PROPERTY TRANSFERS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF NOV. 10, 2020
37027
9506 Nottaway Lane, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Stacey and Tony Gardina; Seller: Stacey and Brian Travis; $1,105,000.
1213 Lavada Place, Brentwood, Concord Green; Buyer: Amy and Michael Rankin; Seller: The Estate of Charles B McLean Jr; $476,000.
9225 Lehigh Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Alison L and Matthew P Kellam; Seller: Kelli Ann and Michael Matthew Massaro; $1,600,000.
1541 Shining Ore Drive, Brentwood, Copperstone; Buyer: Qiong Chen and Yong Qing Xin; Seller: Tina Samson; $674,000.
506 Franklin Road, Brentwood, Country Club Estates; Buyer: Timothy D Reynolds; Seller: Arnold Homes LLC; $1,400,000.
12 Colonel Winstead Drive, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Aspen Construction LLC; Seller: Joyce B and Owen L Rogers; $363,750.
9196 Fox Run Drive, Brentwood, Brentmeade Estates; Buyer: Dean Bain; Seller: David Shamblin; $850,000.
925 Ashford Court, Brentwood, Chenoweth; Buyer: Gigi Abadie and John Jerome Weigel Jr; Seller: Kimberly and Michael Chester; $724,900.
1502 Decatur Circle, Brentwood, McKays Mill; Buyer: Kimberly Rachelle and Toben Dekker Nelson; Seller: Denise D Fuson; $385,000.
5109 Cornwall Drive, Brentwood, Iroquois Estates; Buyer: Verenda P and Thomas K Graham; Seller: Pantheon Development LLC; $3,350,000.
507 Franklin Road, Brentwood, Country Club Estates; Buyer: Timothy D Reynolds; Seller: Sara Wall; $850,000.
1716 Stillwater Circle, Brentwood, Raintree Forest South; Buyer: Lori M and Eugene A Aiello; Seller: Kevin B Slater; $530,000.
9242 Lehigh Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Lluvia B and Anthony M Contaldo; Seller: Stonegate Homes LLC; $2,380,000.
1906 New Bristol Lane, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Allison and Eric Halberstadt; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $1,088,460.
9743 Turner Lane, Brentwood, Bonbrook on Concord; Buyer: Karen and Eric Chung Pan; Seller: Sadie and Harold Rice Jr; $938,637.
1604 Kendale Court, Brentwood, Glenellen Estates; Buyer: Sathya P Yelemali and Vidya L Rao; Seller: 2019 Bear Family Trust; $813,000.
9305 Coxboro Drive, Brentwood, Saratoga Hills; Buyer: Kristen and Rory Spurlock; Seller: Janie S and Alan D Adams; $645,000.
218 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Xiangmen Ge and Yang He; Seller: Susan Matthews Beadle; $225,000.
311 Shadow Creek Drive, Brentwood, Shadow Creek at Southern Woods; Buyer: Jie Yu Xu and Jun Hong; Seller: Zahra Mirafzali; $633,000.
6012 Belle Rive Drive, Brentwood, Belle Rive; Buyer: Lauren and Neal Heath; Seller: Kathleen Nora and Robert J McAleer; $1,302,500.
1922 New Bristol Lane, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: Brian Eby; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $936,606.
9018 Carnival Drive, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Allison P and Zachary David Miller; Seller: Woodridge Homes LLC D/B/A Woodridge Properties LLC; $1,200,000.
832 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Jayne and Zachary Jackson; Seller: David C Weatherman Living Trust; $292,000.
1126 Pin Oak Lane, Brentwood, Willowmet; Buyer: Frank T Juvan Trust; Seller: Nicole and Gary Jack Roberts Jr; $693,500.
7 Colonel Winstead Drive, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Bell Group Holdings LLC; Seller: Vickie and Tom Flood; $2,270,000.
8205 Spring Valley Drive, Brentwood, Hallbrook; Buyer: Carolyn Platt and Daniel Caldwell Lucas Jr; Seller: Tricia A and Steve G Rutherford; $541,750.
1694 Sunset Road, Brentwood; Buyer: Devin Rohner; Seller: Pauline and Paul Campbell; $430,000.
1211 Franklin Road, Brentwood, Brentwood Hills; Buyer: Caroline and Brandon Kirby Jenkins F/B/O Roth IRAs; Seller: Katherine and Christopher Spencer; $1,000,000.
9287 Fordham Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Erica N and Joel L Parker; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $2,814,644.
9292 Wardley Park Lane, Brentwood, Annandale; Buyer: 9292 Wardley Park Lane Trust; Seller: Mirt Family Living Trust; $1,712,500.
9546 Thoroughbred Way, Brentwood, Beech Grove Farms; Buyer: Tara A and Peter C Platt; Seller: Betsy B and Henry H Headden; $882,500.
9293 Fordham Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Davis Properties of TN LLC; Seller: Holt Witherspoon LLC; $519,000.
442 Mayfield Place, Brentwood, Mayfield; Buyer: Akard Family Trust; Seller: Melanie and Richard Taylor; $799,900.
9320 Lake Shore Drive, Brentwood, Liberty Downs; Buyer: Tonya Hensley and Jeffrey W Rush; Seller: Sharon B Hill and The Estate of Sibert Monroe Hill; $767,500.
1138 Haverhill Drive, Brentwood, Concord Hunt; Buyer: Jana J and Thomas Elliot Broughton; Seller: Elizabeth and Joseph Holloway; $881,350.
9374 Smithson Lane, Brentwood, Chenoweth; Buyer: Maria Jose Moscoso and David Springer; Seller: Melanie S and William H Crayton Jr; $834,075.
1612 Rosewood Drive, Brentwood, Mooreland Estates; Buyer: Marge C Rajotte; Seller: Avery and Andrew Fischer; $330,000.
1600 Westgate Circle, Brentwood; Buyer: Westgate Commons Business Center LLC; Seller: 1600 Westgate LLC; $5,000,000.
37046
5026 Hilltop Private Lane, College Grove, St James; Buyer: Barbara Ann and Ken Allen Moore Revocable Trust; Seller: Cornerstone Construction Co of TN LLC; $2,305,579.
7553 Delancey Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Erika and Ryan Timmons; Seller: McDaniel Estate Partners LLC; $621,638.
7049 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $131,875.
7026 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $131,875.
8583 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Grove Trust; Seller: Johnathan W Johnson Irrevocable Life Insurance Trust; $1,890,000.
7294 Harlow Drive, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: 7294 Harlow Drive Trust; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; $725,000.
7505 Whiskey Road, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: H & S Investors LLC; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; $920,000.
7509 Whiskey Road, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: Dawn T and Steven A Strawn; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; $880,000.
8227 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Lori A and J Dennis Weitzel; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $220,500.
8960 Horton Highway, College Grove, Surratt; Buyer: Rebekah and John L Gunthrie; Seller: Gregory P Surratt; $905,000.
8536 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Memphis Greens LLC; Seller: Laura and Oliver J Lubin; $1,950,000.
8556 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Yvette and Richard Parsons; Seller: Southern Elite Custom Homes LLC; $1,574,900.
5049 Native Pony Trail, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Anuradha Chinta and Sricharan Moturi; Seller: Melissa and Mark Bourgeois; $2,425,000.
7022 Farm Field Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Michelle and Matthew B Jenkins; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $730,448.
6631 Eudailey-Covington Road, College Grove; Buyer: Holly and David Merrell; Seller: Lindsay and Craig Blackmer; $1,550,000.
3722 Bosk Lane, College Grove, Grove Park; Buyer: Hannah and Jason Sowers; Seller: Sarah B and Michael W Thomas; $1,100,000.
6967 Flat Creek Road, College Grove, Tolliver; Buyer: Tuana and Nathan Selby; Seller: Sally P and L Dennis Bradley; $673,000.
7173 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Sarah and Gabriel Mitchell McGee; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $501,970.
7170 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Jennifer Dawn and Cory Garner; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $475,125.
6779 Falls Ridge Lane, College Grove, Inns of the Cove; Buyer: Christopher Yanosko; Seller: Holly and Doavan P Kerr; $595,000.
37062
7451 Sleepy Hollow Road, Fairview; Buyer: Keshia and Daylan Davis; Seller: Eric Billy King; $220,000.
7108 Chessington Drive, Fairview, Castleberry Farm; Buyer: Cathy B and John William Mayo; Seller: Gail and Robert Brawner; $450,000.
7226 Hidden Lake Drive, Fairview, Hidden Lake; Buyer: Cassidy Nicole Moore; Seller: Jeremy D Cottrell; $315,000.
7196 Winfrey Drive, Fairview, Otter Creek Springs; Buyer: Amster K Howard Jr; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $470,986.
Vacant lot on Highway 96 North, Fairview; Buyer: Nathan Raciborski; Seller: The Estate of Charlene Goodwin Zoet; $134,100.
7101 Fernvale Springs Court, Fairview, Fernvale Springs; Buyer: Ellen and George D Hairr; Seller: Alice D Carneal; $247,000.
7328 Lakelet Cove, Fairview, Pennock Place; Buyer: Lore Jeanette and David Adrianus Mulders; Seller: Century Communities of TN LLC; $373,713.
2014 Fairview Boulevard, Fairview; Buyer: Jan A and Lene S Rasmussen; Seller: Lenard M Mitchell; $700,000.
7106 Cobb Circle, Fairview; Buyer: Ty Christian Smith and Garrison Wyatt Jones; Seller: Mary Elizabeth and Paul Buttrey; $50,000.
37064
2107 Roderick Place West, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Danielle Knudson and Alex Marshall; Seller: Revive Holdings PLLC; $415,000.
1101 Downs Boulevard #105, Franklin, Haridson Hills; Buyer: Michael Donald Obermann; Seller: Monica A Burns; $215,000.
1800 Gunnerson Lane, Franklin, Swansons Ridge; Buyer: Signature Designs Group LLC; Seller: Swansons Ridge LLC; $258,020.
3042 Hathaway Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Julie and Scot Shanks; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $698,893.
4055 Foxglove Farm Drive, Franklin, Foxglove Farm; Buyer: Erica and Jacob Abdo; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $615,075.
3075 Hathaway Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Christa I King Revocable Trust; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $547,940.
1700 Twin Oaks Court, Franklin, Boyd Mill Estates; Buyer: Kellen Farias Nascimento and Micah E Harris; Seller: Margaret F and Donald W Comstock; $260,000.
5018 Water Leaf Drive, Franklin, Water Leaf; Buyer: Daria and Jason Mack; Seller: Carbine & Associates LLC; $1,042,615.
2001 Flowing Creek Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Elizabeth P and John D Hilton; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $448,625.
106 Front Street #31, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Stephanie J and Keith G Blakeley; Seller: Albert E Jones Family Trust; $435,000.
1400 Mayberry Lane, Franklin, Mayberry Station; Buyer: Jessica and Merrell Tucker; Seller: Donna L and Kerry E Savage; $509,000.
231 Lancelot Lane, Franklin, Founders Pointe; Buyer: Ann S and Craig J Phelps; Seller: Gardner Family Trust; $550,000.
1826 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Angela W and Gerard Stephen Linden; Seller: Laura B and Robert G Pittman Jr; $750,000.
1043 Calico Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Catharine Reed and Brady Matthew Gardner; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $645,331.
319 Applecross Drive, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Jessica and Joel Johansen; Seller: Sarah N and Benjamin P Schmidt; $585,000.
1741 Swansons Ridge Drive, Franklin, Swansons Ridge; Buyer: Hewn Custom Home Design LLC; Seller: Swansons Ridge LLC; $275,000.
2019 Cabell Drive, Franklin, Riverbluff; Buyer: Kristina and Ira Akers III; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $612,565.
5121 Donovan Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Rebecca Elise and William Brandon Griffey II; Seller: Stephanie J and Keith G Blakeley; $940,000.
113 Front Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Tami Lynn and John Anthony Siedlecki; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $1,015,000.
1061 Calico Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Sadie and Eric Holden; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $734,307.
1025 Calico Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Termino Property Trust; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $626,094.
4031 Foxglove Farm Drive, Franklin, Foxglove Farm; Buyer: Anupa Dharmandi and Prasath Kumar Karuppiah; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $591,763.
1044 Calico Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Samantha Jane and Charles David Bean; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $791,858.
810 West Main Street, Franklin; Buyer: Linda Ann and Robert Ehrlich Dietrich; Seller: Rebecca B and John D Davis; $915,000.
6013 Blackwell Lane, Franklin, Weatherford Estates; Buyer: Haedge Revocable Living Trust; Seller: Forestar (USA) Real Estate Group Inc; $40,000.
3125 Langley Drive, Franklin; Buyer: Caitlin Morris Seale; Seller: Paula O'Brien; $372,000.
202 Julia Court, Franklin, Maplewood; Buyer: Jessica and Brent Phelps; Seller: Heidi L and Joshua M Kelley; $387,000.
1703 Swansons Ridge Drive, Franklin, Swansons Ridge; Buyer: Tarah Anne and James Antonio Underwood; Seller: Swansons Ridge LLC; $212,000.
516 Ploughmans Bend Drive, Franklin, Chestnut Bend; Buyer: Tamara Rene and Terrence Ray Love; Seller: Tara and Matthew Dulin; $625,000.
1114 Clairmonte Drive, Franklin, Clairmonte; Buyer: Caroline and Connor Broadbent; Seller: Susan G and Craig H Brent; $335,000.
3165 Winberry Drive, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: Church of the City; Seller: Amanda A and Steven C Reutter; $423,900.
2400 Adair Court, Franklin, Dallas Downs; Buyer: Tracey Anne and Andrew Phillip Gonzales; Seller: Ashley and Eric Wellons; $475,000.
Vacant lot on Old Highway 96, Franklin; Buyer: Patsy Tuck and Joseph Kelly Williamson; Seller: Penny and Todd E Locke; $635,000.
Vacant lot on Old Highway 96, Franklin; Buyer: Patsy Tuck and Joseph Kelly Williamson; Seller: Frank S Houle Jr; $525,000.
543 Alfred Ladd Road East, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Stephanie Davis and Joshua David Pantana; Seller: Kimberly and Benjamin Wallace; $640,000.
524 Black Tea Way, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Sabiha Khan and Ahmer Kidwai; Seller: Simmons Ridge Joint Venture; $334,234.
226 Bishops Gate Drive, Franklin, Bishops Gate Wards Mill; Buyer: Gwen and Luke Skelley; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $1,024,900.
249 Bishops Gate Drive, Franklin, Bishops Gate Wards Mill; Buyer: Pamela B and John R Padgett; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $1,028,335.
5915 Milton Fox Road, Franklin; Buyer: Steven T Parrino; Seller: Laurie Renee Norberry; $577,500.
536 Black Tea Way, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Amala Deep Singam and Albert B Arul; Seller: Simmons Ridge Joint Venture; $327,900.
326 Liebler Lane, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Ashley and Lee Howard; Seller: Mallard Homes LLC; $632,299.
79 Molly Bright Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Vanessa Alana and Joe Harrington; Seller: Sabita Tamrakar and Atullya Dangol; $599,900.
238 Stonehaven Circle, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Virginia Hamilton and Joseph Michael Funari; Seller: Kenna M and Steven D Duncan; $571,000.
6023 Sunrise Circle, Franklin, Villages of Morningside; Buyer: Mary Jane and Kevin Ray White; Seller: Robert Deason; $408,000.
500 Falkirk Court, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Amanda L and Brett W Arnold; Seller: Sharon K Erisman; $529,900.
449 Alfred Ladd Road East, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Carol and Jack David Stoffer; Seller: Kyle J and John P Dombach; $655,000.
1013 Oglethorpe Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Morgan Danyelle Smith and Cooper Lee Austin; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $374,320.
3081 Hathaway Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Constance Graves and James Lance Cunningham; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $589,117.
5 parcels on Jasper Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $1,008,500.
415 Sir John Court, Franklin, Buckingham Park; Buyer: Amysue Bernthal and Jeffry R Benker; Seller: Robert J Boyd; $470,000.
2609 Link Drive, Franklin, Dallas Downs; Buyer: Andrea and Gerald Pitt; Seller: Mishalah A Bleymaier and Boyd W Farrish; $435,000.
5106 Old Harding Road, Franklin; Buyer: Susan K and Michael J Card; Seller: Julie and Kenneth Schafer; $711,750.
Arno Road, Franklin; Buyer: Crystal Marie and Trevor Michael Wentworth; Seller: James Ferguson; $425,000.
4452 Ivan Creek Drive, Franklin, Ivan Creek; Buyer: Janel and Kirk Nilson; Seller: Linda Novelli and Howard Joseph Newton; $195,000.
Vacant lot on Arno Road, Franklin; Buyer: Ann and Matthew Corrao; Seller: James Ferguson; $408,000.
219 Prospect Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Donna Keefe and Spence Burton Living Trust; Seller: Milta and Jeffrey J Mikres; $636,000.
3080 Cheever Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Pamela May and Michael Brian Puckett; Seller: Adrian D Smith; $628,000.
700 Jasper Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Legend Homes LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $239,900.
7513 Peytonsville Road, Franklin, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Courtney and Philip Bolton; Seller: McDaniel Estate Partners LLC; $487,995.
3309 Boyd Mill Pike, Franklin; Buyer: William Johnson; Seller: Amy and Michael H McDonald; $820,000.
123 Obree Court, Franklin, Echelon; Buyer: Kaitlyn and Anthony M Walters; Seller: Erin Frances and Chandler Blake Julian; $690,000.
5543 Parker Branch Road, Franklin; Buyer: Jill Alfano and Thomas Gray Living Trust; Seller: Christy C and David A Statz; $1,100,000.
37067
207 Watson View Drive, Franklin, Village of Clovercroft; Buyer: Kimberly Corder and Andrew Lee Wright; Seller: Yavette M and Christopher R Peace; $494,000.
3046 Trotters Lane, Franklin, Cedarmont Valley Estates; Buyer: Nicole Andrews-Carrol and James Carrol; Seller: Maton Tennessee Community Property Trust; $825,000.
201 Terri Park Way, Franklin, Hurstbourne Park; Buyer: Teresa Parker; Seller: Nicole Andrews-Carroll and James David Carroll; $750,000.
Vacant lot on Wilson Pike, Franklin, S & G Properties LLC; Buyer: Katherine Faulkner and Cory Charles Kelley; Seller: S and G Properties LLC; $610,000.
245 McLean Court, Franklin, Richards Glen; Buyer: Elaine Powell; Seller: Maranda L and Jerry A Flowers; $650,000.
1100 Cross Creek Drive, Franklin, Cross Creek; Buyer: Brian Monroe Kelly; Seller: McDonald Joint Revocable Living Trust; $624,900.
871 Square feet of Right of Way on West McEwen Drive, Franklin; Buyer: City of Franklin; Seller: DPH Franklin LLC; $32,000.
109 Hollow Court, Franklin, Cross Creek; Buyer: Jeffrey Robert Kissell; Seller: Anita Carpenter and Tresa L Halbrooks; $636,500.
679 Huffine Manor Circle, Franklin, Andover; Buyer: Amanda Morales and Elmer Herenandez; Seller: Robert T Klein; $299,900.
7158 Tullamore Lane, Franklin, Abington Ridge; Buyer: Cynthia Layne and Michael Todd Townsend; Seller: Michelle and Tim Manus; $737,000.
625 Grange Hill Court, Franklin, Cheswicke Farm; Buyer: Ellen and Ray Gedert; Seller: Leslie and Ross McNabb; $600,000.
3030 Westerly Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Cheryl and Douglas Kidd; Seller: Charlotte P and Thomas Hutchins; $675,000.
513 Hodges Court, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Sakthivel Sivagurunathan and Arthi Balu; Seller: Vidya L Rao and Sathya P Yelemali; $499,900.
1302 Trenton Lane, Franklin, Ashton Park; Buyer: Katherine Sanderline and Andrew Rene Silva; Seller: Daniel Vertay Hofmeister; $398,900.
Trinity Road, Franklin; Buyer: Jennifer Jordan and Mark Timothy Thompson; Seller: Janice and James H Tucker; $472,160.
534 Hope Avenue, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Jenny and David Herriott; Seller: Dana L and David Blue; $769,900.
1129 Cedarview Lane, Franklin, Cedarmont Farms; Buyer: Julie Christine and Kenneth Williams Schafer; Seller: Bethany D and James Cordell Hickman III; $599,000.
3486 Stagecoach Drive, Franklin, Watkins Creek; Buyer: Jaime Ladner and Douglas P Kilishek; Seller: Syeda and Syed N Zaidi; $790,000.
1105 Rombauer Drive, Franklin, Chardonnay; Buyer: Zhe Wang and Fei Duan; Seller: Sheri Beth and Larry Robert Nettleton Revocable Trusts; $865,000.
329 Sliders Knob Avenue, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Amanda E and Scott H Wages; Seller: Geraldine and Robert H Steltjes; $775,000.
37069
1820 Pace Haven, Franklin, Laurelbrooke; Buyer: Maradi NV LLC; Seller: Jennifer and Scott Sievertsen Revocable Trust; $950,000.
3012 Nine Bark Lane, Franklin, Rizer Point; Buyer: Jeffrey Alan Culp; Seller: Sandra and John R Yancey; $400,000.
235 Derby Lane, Franklin, Meadowgreen Acres; Buyer: Lindsay Smith and William Caleb Hamilton; Seller: Jacqueline and Timothy Stone; $410,000.
106 Meridian Court, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Kerlind Investment Group LLC; Seller: Elisabeth McGhee Carson and Mary Rachel Sullivan Adams; $275,000.
412 Brickenhall Drive, Franklin, Stonebridge Park; Buyer: Lauren E and Matthew Sotello; Seller: Edna and W Grady Hensley; $730,000.
1645 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin; Buyer: Liautaud Development Group LLC-93 Series; Seller: Mary Nelson and Alex Wade; $4,250,000.
417 Compton Lane, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Marcia C Angle and Jason N Scott; Seller: Jo Ellen Vanconant; $241,000.
1315 Moher Boulevard, Franklin, Gateway Village; Buyer: Nicholas C Meinema; Seller: Katherine and Keith Ashley; $416,000.
227 Halberton Drive, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Bridget Urso and Robert John Madden; Seller: Catherine Y Lopes; $790,000.
409 Lake Valley Drive, Franklin, Legends Ridge; Buyer: Rory Rottschalk; Seller: Karrie and Rory Rottschalk; $810,000.
461 Sandcastle Road, Franklin, Temple Hills The Links; Buyer: Deborah Petriscak-Onken; Seller: Heather P and Tim D Gregory; $810,000.
37135
1705 Kirkpark Court, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Clare W and Mark A Stauffer; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN Inc; $547,215.
1882 Abbey Wood Drive, Nolensville, Woods at Burberry Glen; Buyer: Meera Kiliyani and Sathish Ramachandran; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $548,604.
501 Mer Rouge Court, Nolensville, McFarlin Woods; Buyer: Cory R Holman; Seller: Mark G Moehlmann; $436,000.
3105 Ballenger Drive, Nolensville, Ballenger Farms; Buyer: Mathialagan Ramadoss and Muthunagai Jayaraman; Seller: Wendy and Matthew Westerfield; $405,000.
217 Gilchrist South Circle, Nolensville, Ghilchrist South; Buyer: Whitney and Brian Dickman; Seller: Terrah and Brad Akard; $974,900.
7146 Nolen Park Circle, Nolensville, Nolen Park; Buyer: Jacqueline Musanti and Stephen Nalbert; Seller: Rebekah and Travis Gordon; $545,000.
305 Redding Court, Nolensville, Brooksbank Estates; Buyer: Cheryl Lynn and Thomas Frank Lamplot; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $633,610.
768 Ravensdowne Drive, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Nancy A Dwyer; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN Inc; $495,390.
684 Vickery Park Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Janet G and Keith E Coke; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $608,639.
2524 Carmine Street, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: Jamie Zimmerman; Seller: Erica and Carson Clemons; $460,000.
858 Stonebrook Boulevard, Nolensville, Stonebrook; Buyer: Dennis White; Seller: Angelina L and Harold M Shafer; $363,000.
2221 Kirkwall Drive, Nolensville, Burkitt Village; Buyer: Kari N and Jerred Daulton; Seller: Kellie and Tobias Bridges; $645,000.
832 Cottage House Lane, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: 832 Cottage House Lane Trust; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $390,990.
700 Eldon Lane, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Dalia and Ayman Shawky Shenouda; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $586,415.
1248 Spruell Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Darlene A and George T Merie; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $722,565.
37174
1914 O'Leary Court, Spring Hill, Shannon Glen; Buyer: Heather and Josh Webb; Seller: Linda F and Samuel Lee Turner; $260,000.
4016 Gersham Court, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: Opendoor Property Trust 1; Seller: Kimberly Corder and Andrew Lee Wright; $315,800.
3064 Boxbury Lane, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: Amy Marie and John R Wall; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $408,259.
1721 Witt Way Drive, Spring Hill, Witt Hill; Buyer: Justyna and Chester D Bachula; Seller: Garry Ballard; $270,000.
5028 Paddy Trace, Spring Hill, Campbell Station; Buyer: Nicholas P Conforth; Seller: Nicole and Mark Jarosz; $592,500.
1704 Lantana Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Lori Wilson and Matthew Thomas Zakrzewski; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $413,625.
1706 Lantana Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Dawn and Todd Bishop; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $4,458,810.
1038 Lexington Farms Drive, Spring Hill, Lexington Farms; Buyer: Dena L Fisher; Seller: April and Michael Campbell; $295,000.
9030 Safe Haven Place, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Christy Rene and Jose Antonio Deleon; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $566,650.
4177 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Autumn N and Benjamin J Bradley; Seller: McKenzie Jean and John David Towle Lund; $555,000.
1585 Bunbury Drive, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Jenny and Darren Scharringhausen; Seller: Broderick K McKinney; $644,900.
2980 Augusta Trace Drive, Spring Hill, Augusta Place; Buyer: Levi Bowen; Seller: Lauren E and Cristian Ibarra; $265,500.
2217 Hayward Lane, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Rachel and Daniel Matthew Lyles; Seller: Carol L Swan and Timothy P O'Leary; $331,000.
4033 Fremantle Circle, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Holly Paschal Zabka and Bryan Michael Ward; Seller: Anna W Wilhoit and Stacy E Parish; $532,000.
2988 Stewart Campbell Pointe, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Alaina E and John R Lomas; Seller: Diann B and James E Vanhook; $575,000.
1132 Brixworth Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Amanda and Jason Thomason; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $556,047.
3018 Sakari Circle, Spring Hill, Dakota Pointe; Buyer: Karen and Gary Townsend; Seller: Carolyn L and Jeffrey A Markesi; $429,900.
1601 Safe Harbor Court, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: Travis Ray House; Seller: Patricia A and Nicholas P Conforth; $320,000.
2060 Morton Drive, Spring Hill, Willowvale at Harvey Springs; Buyer: Anahita and Rozbeh Zarei; Seller: Jagjit Singh and Sandeep Kaur; $395,000.
8043 Fenwick Lane, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: April and Michael Campbell; Seller: Diannah and Michael Kirton; $422,000.
6013 Dupont Cove, Spring Hill, Woodside; Buyer: William M Hendrickson III; Seller: Janice Riley; $227,000.
4006 Clinton Lane, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: Marharyta and Hennadii Stakhurskyl; Seller: Robert E Hargrove; $205,000.
1387 Round Hill Lane, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Place; Buyer: Natalie M and James G Anderson; Seller: Stephanie L and Marshal Younger; $539,000.
3023 Boxbury Lane, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Copperstone Development Partners LLC; $68,000.
5013 Wallaby Drive, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Hilary and Joe D Hollingsworth; Seller: Prominence Building Corp; $619,900.
3110 Sakari Circle, Spring Hill, Dakota Pointe; Buyer: Brian Patrick Booker; Seller: Rhonda and Michael Leonard; $480,000.
1308 Round Hill Lane, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Place; Buyer: Frances Lynn and Larry Mark Walker; Seller: Heather L and Robert L Young; $730,000.
3068 Romain Trail, Spring Hill, Wakefield; Buyer: Leigh Victoria and Alexander James Valencia; Seller: Brittany Olson LeSueur and Jared Huffaker; $325,000.
4179 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Andrea Valadez Zamorano and Juan Castro Garcia; Seller: Becky and Justin W Ulrich; $509,900.
103 Dursley Private Lane, Spring Hill, Shirebrook; Buyer: Leshaun Sims; Seller: Avenante Buisson; $269,900.
37179
3436 Milford Drive, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Thomas Blalock; Seller: Lennar Homes of TN LLC; $499,745.
3225 Pleasantville Bridge Road, Thompson’s Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Natalie and Jesse Weedman; Seller: Crescent Homes TN LLC; $591,542.
4 lots on Conductor Lane, Thompson’s Station, Whistle Stop Farms; Buyer: RBF Inv LLC; Seller: Whistle Stop Farms LLC; $680,000.
2753 New Port Royal Road, Thompson’s Station, Crowne Pointe; Buyer: Lindsey J and Aaron M Bender; Seller: Cheryl Jelonek; $337,000.
3239 Vinemont Drive, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Shelly and Keith Filer; Seller: Sylvia and Harold Held; $461,900.
3003 Davinci Court (Affidavit of Heirship), Thompson’s Station, Brixworth; Buyer: Cari Michelle DeCoursey and Michael John Chatterton; Seller: Amanda M and Jeffrey A Barnard; $443,000.
8005 Darwin Court, Thompson’s Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Sarah E and Joshua M Lewis; Seller: Don R Cameron III; $619,900.
3330 Vinemont Drive, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Brice M Moll; Seller: Lynndey M and Christopher E Reid; $479,000.
1564 Bunbury Drive, Thompson’s Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Cody M Burns; Seller: Don R Cameron III D/B/A Landmark Building Co; $589,000.
1554 Bunbury Drive, Thompson’s Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Carolyn and Jeffrey A Markesi; Seller: Enterprises LLC D/B/A Landmark Building Co; $659,900.
3449 Milford Drive, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Andrea and Ryan Geibel; Seller: Crescent Homes TN LLC; $539,941.
2649 Paddock Park Drive, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Amanda Millsaps; Seller: Constance G and James Lance Cunningham; $475,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.