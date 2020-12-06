PROPERTY TRANSFERS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF NOV. 17, 2020
37027
9610 Stonebluff Drive, Brentwood, Stonecrest; Buyer: Amin Hauter; Seller: Christopher Todd Gerard; $1,125,000.
999 Lookout Ridge Drive, Brentwood, Heathrow Hills; Buyer: Florencia G Jalikis and Martin I Montenovo; Seller: J Valjean LLC; $1,750,000.
202 Brittain Court, Brentwood, Grassland Estates; Buyer: Amanda and Michael David Warman; Seller: Patricia G and Billy R Bowker; $540,000.
1339 Sweetwater Drive, Brentwood, Courtside at Southern Woods; Buyer: Peggy and Michael Ray; Seller: Carrie Alicia and Kevin Michael Hare; $757,000.
1599 Eastwood Drive, Brentwood, Reserve at Raintree Forest; Buyer: RK Jr Contraction Services LLC; Seller: Hillside Development Inc; $250,000.
1724 Andrew Crockett Court, Brentwood, Crockett Springs; Buyer: Mark D Merryman and Jerry M Merryman; Seller: Sally M and Stephen P King; $825,000.
2481 Titans Lane, Brentwood, Brookfield; Buyer: Bincy T Punnavelil and Jaisen Thomas; Seller: Michael B Livingston and John Livingston; $665,000.
9302 Crockett Road, Brentwood, Indian Point; Buyer: Laura H and George H Meeker Living Trust; Seller: Amy and Christian Orem; $1,135,000.
508 Martingale Court, Brentwood, Belle Rive; Buyer: Alexander J Dahlgren; Seller: Gayle C and John F Taylor; $1,200,000.
5109 Fountainhead Drive, Brentwood, Fountainhead; Buyer: Brooke and Mark Jason Vane; Seller: The Estate of Patricia Ann Weeks; $900,000.
1205 Devens Drive, Brentwood, At Park Side; Buyer: Puamana Catherine and Matthew Mark Koerlin; Seller: Charmaine C and Ronald W Baker; $1,200,000.
9715 Turnbridge Court, Brentwood, Concord Crossing; Buyer: Rekha and Umesh Sharma; Seller: Leah D and Randall B Radford; $640,000.
37046
9108 Joiner Creek Court, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Greta R and Brad D Donat; Seller: Legend Homes LLC; $292,500.
7169 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $131,875.
7317 Harlow Drive, College Grove, Hideaway at Arrington; Buyer: Grupe Family Revocable Trust; Seller: Nicki and Jordan Rubin; $2,080,000.
8487 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Deb and Terry Harvego Family Trust; Seller: Suter Family Trust; $580,000.
6473 Peytonsville-Arno Road, College Grove, St James; Buyer: Fischer Family Trust; Seller: Diane L and Gerald M Kole Jr; $2,328,000.
8400 Horton Highway, College Grove; Buyer: Wael S Ramzy and Gergis Eskarous; Seller: Erika R and Daniel R Adams; $63,000.
6009 Native Pony Trail, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Jennifer Suzanne and Steven Keith Wilson; Seller: Jeanine B and Kyle S Joyner; $1,460,000.
Arno-Allisona Road, College Grove, Wiesner Custom Homes; Buyer: Kimberly A and James D Webb Revocable Living Trusts; Seller: Wiesner Custom Homes; $295,000.
6520 Windmill Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Farms; Buyer: Susan G and Walter Stabler; Seller: Jennifer Hillard and Bryan Norbert Richter; $851,100.
7162 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Copperstone Development Partners LLC; $131,875.
37062
7316 Cox Run Drive, Fairview, Cox Run; Buyer: Tina M and Aaron E Roos; Seller: Lisa Marie Johnson and Lavern Martin Johnson; $325,500.
7640 Sleepy Summit Lane, Fairview, Sleepy Hollow Pointe; Buyer: Sara and Matthew Murphy; Seller: Julia A Kozena; $426,185.
7106 Fernvale Springs Court, Fairview, Fernvale Springs; Buyer: Tanya Minor Combs; Seller: Eddie Sullivan; $216,500.
7402 Rice Court, Fairview, Meadows at Fairview; Buyer: Bird Dog Properties LLC; Seller: Sara Rosa Cashaan and Anthony David Sweet; $177,900.
7149 Bahne Road, Fairview; Buyer: Kathryn E and Jeremy Michael Byrd; Seller: Suppes Revocable Living Trust; $385,000.
37064
636 Lockwood Lane, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Janet T and John Gregory Addison; Seller: Frances K and Mark D Hilburger; $635,500.
1007 Oglethorpe Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Kyle Lee Boen and David Ray Cameron Hinkle; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $355,640.
3067 Rural Plains Circle, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Traci L Teraoka; Seller: William F Sweeney; $485,000.
1308 King William Court, Franklin, Stratford Place; Buyer: Rebecca and Joseph Staab; Seller: Marilyn C and Milton A Mueller; $469,500.
942 Horizon Drive, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $137,000.
2027 Roderick Circle, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Hilma B Realph; Seller: H Elizabeth Hallier; $360,000.
520 Black Tea Way, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Lalitha Chidara and Shivaprakash Kunchakuri; Seller: Simmons Ridge Joint Venture; $325,115.
3315 Blazer Hill Lane, Franklin; Buyer: Pertex LLC; Seller: Brent R Taylor; $475,000.
1101 Downs Boulevard #81, Franklin, Hardison Hills; Buyer: Janet Lucille and Randy Tate; Seller: Kathy D and Paul D Visconte; $260,000.
6061 Starboard Lane, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Heather N Thorne; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $406,990.
3350 Blazer Road, Franklin; Buyer: Carrie and John Elder; Seller: Allison Rachael and Jerry Michael Carman; $625,000.
1009 Verona Drive, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Heather P and Tim D Gregory; Seller: Lewis/Adler Family Revocable Living Trust; $860,000.
1015 Shannon Lane, Franklin, Redwing Farms; Buyer: Callie and Bryce Mooney; Seller: American Quest Investments LLC; $533,000.
1097 Oglethorpe Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Tabitha R Taylor; Seller: Joanne Sorabella; $375,000.
1020 Calico Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Allan Owen Muehrcke; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $617,665.
1038 Calico Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Neleida Isabel and Winfried Quast; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $654,703.
1029 Rural Plains Circle, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Deborah L and Billy L Etue; Seller: Calhoun Properties LLC; $400,000.
106 Sherwood Terrace, Franklin, West Meade; Buyer: Julie Zulanas; Seller: Sarah H and Jeremy Flick; $305,000.
1211 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin, Windsor Park; Buyer: Sarah Evelyn and James Moore Metcalf; Seller: Charyl L and William C Dew; $746,000.
509 Sydenham Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Gladys Tomi Arbogast; Seller: Kimbrough L Dunlap III; $642,000.
2054 McAvoy Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Michelle and Mark Majewski; Seller: Kimbrough L Dunlap III; $730,000.
417 Chelsey Cove, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Ashley A Goins and Patrick Dean Cooney; Seller: Amanda and Kyle Trafton; $446,000.
516 Cobert Lane, Franklin, Nichols Bend; Buyer: Morgan Lumley; Seller: Murugan Kathiresan; $380,000.
205 Ridgewood Road, Franklin, Green Valley; Buyer: Kasey and Ethan Moll; Seller: Miriam B and Jerre M Fly III; $479,000.
405 Freesia Court, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Bethany and Paresh Patel; Seller: Kimberly A and Gregory L Swanner; $431,000.
919 Horizon Drive, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $137,000.
925 Horizon Drive, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $137,000.
924 Horizon Drive, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $137,000.
1032 Calico Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Jennifer L and Dan S Murphy; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $648,024.
930 Horizon Drive, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $137,000.
913 Horizon Drive, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $150,900.
1010 Fair Street, Franklin; Buyer: Roseane Simpson Living Trust; Seller: Dinah M and Dennis R Norvet; $1,350,000.
2026 Beamon Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Kathy J and Ronald T Curley; Seller: Barbara D Lindenfelser; $520,000.
238 Fowler Circle, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Nishanth Srikanth Coontoor; Seller: Ambu Pokhrel and Sumit Aryal; $570,000.
4271 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin; Buyer: Michelle Stafford; Seller: Linda and Michael Mefford; $900,000.
3030 Hathaway Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: MPB Properties LLC; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $648,035.
4609 Delta Springs Lane, Franklin, Delta Springs; Buyer: Angela M and Charles W Lathrop; Seller: Leigh A and Timothy A Holt; $950,000.
3025 Fernshaw Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Prathima Swetha Balaraju and Venu Gundarajula; Seller: NVR Inc; $456,055.
337 Passage Lane, Franklin, Tywater Crossing; Buyer: Nancy R Pauliukonis; Seller: Jeannie and Kerry Heller; $585,000.
1212 Kelly Court, Franklin, Clairmonte; Buyer: Natalia Jacoba Schram and Mathew Beaubouef; Seller: Amy S Wooldridge; $439,900.
37067
634 Grant Park Court, Franklin; Buyer: Paul O'Brien; Seller: Heather Thorne; $265,000.
6214 Ladd Road, Franklin; Buyer: Enrique Garcia Martinez; Seller: Janice and Michael Dalton; $75,000.
9222 Lehigh Drive, Franklin, Witherspoon; Buyer: Mara L and Nicholas V Flanagan; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $1,778,253.
1521 Brentwood Pointe, Franklin, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Cecelia and David Raymond Torres; Seller: Robert D Fulcher III; $366,000.
1509 Decatur Circle, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Allie Moseley; Seller: Regina and James Crabb; $407,500.
404 Malcolm Drive, Franklin, Hurstbourne Park; Buyer: Melanie Rae and Evan Cathcart Dandrea; Seller: Carrie and John Elder; $667,500.
1055 Firestone Drive, Franklin, Firestone at Cool Springs; Buyer: John Wesley Shutt; Seller: P K Patel LLC; $387,000.
3417 Stagecoach Drive, Franklin, Watkins Creek; Buyer: Julie Keeton and Jeffrey A Ready; Seller: William Robert Noe; $910,000.
2020 Turning Wheel Lane, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Barkley Scheu; Seller: Jeri and Nelson D Trimmer; $284,000.
4114 Trinity Road, Franklin, William Smith Estate; Buyer: Tara A and Joseph G Rice; Seller: Onesimo and Oscar Jaramillo; $1,785,000.
2061 Wilson Pike, Franklin; Buyer: Lawrence Martin; Seller: S and G Property LLC; $495,900.
3023 Cecil Lewis Drive, Franklin, Watkins Creek; Buyer: Elizabeth Jane Stanco; Seller: Susan G and Walter A Stabler; $699,900.
507 Lasalle Court, Franklin, Andover; Buyer: Madelin M Stark; Seller: Sarah Lee and Timothy Ryan Parrott; $400,000.
121 Cedar Creek Drive, Franklin, Cedarmont Farms; Buyer: Kimberly and Benjamin Wallace; Seller: Carol Dee and Kevin Michael Cajka; $638,000.
112 Cambridge Place, Franklin, Royal Oaks; Buyer: Jamie Dietrich; Seller: Holly and Robert Brunson; $525,000.
37069
241 Spencer Creek Road, Franklin, Monticello; Buyer: Michael Brody-Waite; Seller: Coryn A and Eric J Currie; $1,275,000.
117 Cottonwood Circle, Franklin, Cottonwood Estates; Buyer: Stephanie and Doug P Midkiff; Seller: Rebecca A and Kirk A Johnson; $655,000.
160 Boxwood Drive, Franklin, River Rest; Buyer: Eleanor Bright Fleming; Seller: Ernestine B Wade Trust; $320,000.
1205 Kilrush Drive, Franklin, River Landing; Buyer: Cheryl W Desantis; Seller: Kathryne Anderson and Jonathan Edward Coonce; $1,000,000.
1609 Blue Springs Road, Franklin, River Rest Estates; Buyer: Elizabeth C and Kristopher B Kepley; Seller: SRDR LLC; $599,000.
343 Gillette Drive, Franklin, River Landing; Buyer: Christine and Ben Owenell; Seller: Raina and Franklin Stewart Warren; $989,900.
37135
406 Adderley Park Circle, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Sandra K and Luis A Rosa; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $575,000.
1655 Briarcliff Drive, Nolensville, Winterset Woods; Buyer: Cori and Luke Sherer; Seller: Kirsten Leigh and Kunal Dean MacDonald; $518,000.
9159 Holstein Drive, Nolensville, Farms at Clovercroft; Buyer: Angie Rhiannon and Nicholas A Hiter; Seller: Wendy Kay and Byron K Wilson; $705,000.
3121 Ballenger Drive, Nolensville, Ballenger Farms; Buyer: Sherri and Cody Morgan; Seller: Karolyn G and Gregory S Hibbard; $443,990.
2225 Dominick Drive, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: Janelle and David White; Seller: Sangeetha and Daniel McCollum; $458,000.
6021 Yates Private Court, Nolensville, Townhomes of Bent Creek; Buyer: Barbara Fohr; Seller: Lillian Judith and Oscar Benjamin Okseniuk; $351,900.
1220 Craighleigh Drive, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Lourdes and Mendel Manzano; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN Inc; $523,320.
1741 Warren Hollow Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Kirsten and Kunal MacDonald; Seller: Roberta L and Raymond G Gigear; $866,000.
3190 Bradfield Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Elissa M and Gregory Dean Haynes; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $533,975.
3194 Bradfield Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Suja Sudhakaran; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $489,363.
2414 Orchard Street, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: Resmi and Mathew Joe Lenoy; Seller: Dixie D and Eric N Livingston; $483,000.
3186 Bradfield Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Cassandra Goble and Will Mclandsborough Moorad; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $534,215.
4713 Jobe Trail, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Elizabeth and Douglas Michael Henry Jr; Seller: Emily and Wade Pennington; $415,000.
37174
1011 Via Francesco Way, Spring Hill, Benevento East; Buyer: Heather L and Robert L Young II; Seller: Danielle J and Bernard Davis Jr; $500,000.
6021 Trout Lane, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Brandi M and James Nairy Coltharp Jr; Seller: R G Custom Homes LLC; $629,900.
2007 Keene Circle, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Lauren E and Cristian A Ibarra; Seller: Angela M Craig; $390,000.
2041 Morrison Avenue, Spring Hill; Buyer: Cheryl Jelonek; Seller: Marjorie S and Curtis J Bourdier III; $323,000.
3066 Boxbury Lane, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: Melissa and Scott Anthony Szymborski; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $391,989.
9042 Safe Haven Place, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Annette B and Michael j Ancona; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $597,900.
1029 Lowrey Place, Spring Hill, Baker Springs; Buyer: Bobby Boswell Brown; Seller: Andrey G Manakov; $320,000.
1721 Stephenson Lane, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: SFR JV-1 Property LLC; Seller: Rose Ella LLC; $290,000.
4007 Clinton Lane, Spring Hill; Buyer: Constance Berlin; Seller: Brian W Buckley; $208,000.
37179
8003 Darwin Court, Thompson’s Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Rhonda L Walters and Robin L Boyea; Seller: Enterprises LLC; $659,900.
2591 Wellesley Square Drive, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Terri Porter and Melvin Douglas Jones; Seller: Katelyn B and Larry B Stewart; $345,000.
1703 Catalpa Court, Thompson’s Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Amanda R and Robert D Blankenship; Seller: Michelene A and Jeffery H Roach; $549,900.
3100 Natoma Circle, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Jaclyn and Michael Havens; Seller: Carol Ann Niles Living Trust; $838,803.
3441 Milford Drive, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Amy Lynn and Daniel Jeffery Bedore; Seller: Crescent Homes TN LLC; $590,619.
1104 Newpath Court, Thompson’s Station, Newport Crossing; Buyer: Casey R and Michael A Draiss; Seller: Chris Andrea and Michael Forkuo; $305,000.
1579 Thompson’s Station Road West, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Matthew Piccolo; Seller: Jonathan Shelton; $440,000.
8002 Darwin Court, Thompson’s Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Christiana Bediako and Jhon Ntumy; Seller: Enterprises LLC D/B/A Landmark Building Co; $639,900.
3161 Sassafras Lane, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Andrew Butler Bennett and Travis Dalton Hill; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $342,118.
