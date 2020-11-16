PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF
NOV. 3, 2020
37027
1627 Volunteer Court, Brentwood, Mooreland Estates; Buyer: Brandi Richards; Seller: Shirley M and Dana W Dolzen St; $310,000.
9470 Foothills Drive, Brentwood, Raintree Forest; Buyer: Maura Ann Feaheny; Seller: Jennifer and Timothy Byrd; $484,000.
2058 Willowmet Lane, Brentwood, Willowmet; Buyer: Michelle N and Christopher Savoie; Seller: Tejal and Nehal M Shah; $655,000.
405 Flowerwood Court, Brentwood, Mooreland Estates; Buyer: Stephen J Wright; Seller: Lacee D McCurry; $286,000.
5165 Remington Drive, Brentwood, Princeton Hills; Buyer: Walch Family Living Trust; Seller: Christina Z and John Mark McDougal; $1,255,000.
1607 Wilson Pike, Brentwood, Kirby Primm; Buyer: Street Joint Revocable Living Trust; Seller: Elva Jean and Herbert Joe Denney Trusts; $855,000.
1615 Valle Verde Drive, Brentwood, Valle Verde; Buyer: Lamb Family 1991 Revocable Trust; Seller: J D Eatherly; $1,150,000.
1005 Flagpole Court, Brentwood, Mallory Park; Buyer: Lydia Stokes; Seller: WJRJJ Ventures LLC; $6,350,000.
6413 Johnson Chapel Circle, Brentwood, Johnson Cove; Buyer: Christine M and Eric M Novakovich; Seller: Magnolia Trace Properties LLC; $2,790,000.
7016 Crews Lane, Brentwood; Buyer: Hidden Valley Homes LLC; Seller: Caroline and Brandon Kirby Jenkins F/B/O Roth IRAs; $1,150,000.
9727 Northfork Drive, Brentwood, Chestnut Springs; Buyer: Deane Francis Ducomb Buckingham and Kirtika Anbalakan; Seller: Rhonda Joy and John C Williams; $410,000.
7105 Crossroads Boulevard #103, Brentwood, Crossroads South; Buyer: C David Logan; Seller: E Ray Morris; $753,600.
298 Jones Parkway, Brentwood, Annandale; Buyer: Christine and Carol Barry Cohen Family Trust; Seller: Doc McGhee; $2,200,000.
1774 Forsyth Park Drive, Brentwood, Montclair; Buyer: Savannah and John Michael Mudgett; Seller: Jessica J Hazard and Greg A Meyer; $1,064,792.
1603 Bernini Place, Brentwood, Tuscany Hills; Buyer: Angela S and Chandlier C Williams; Seller: Paola A Perez Loaiza and Francisco J Neves; $1,200,000.
7 Torrey Pines Way, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Kristin Alison aqnd Mark Steven Ridel; Seller: Bonnie Kay Glenn; $825,000.
6467 Penrose Drive, Brentwood, Avery; Buyer: Stephanie and George Buhalis; Seller: Encore Construction LLC; $3,200,000.
1604 Eastwood Drive, Brentwood, Reserve at Raintree Forest; Buyer: Aspen Construction LLC; Seller: Hillside Development Inc; $250,000.
8113 Maryland Lane, Brentwood, Brenthaven; Buyer: J & B Holdings LLC; Seller: Rosa P Schmidt; $435,000.
1411 Newhaven Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Jennifer L and Brian M Psencik; Seller: Insignia Homes LLC; $2,104,588.
1303 General MacArthur Drive, Brentwood, Concord Country Estates; Buyer: Leslie Demus Family 2016 Revocable Trust; Seller: Keren E and Justin L Johnson; $552,000.
9014 Carnival Drive, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: PRR Patel Properties LLC; Seller: Samantha Tabares and Julius J Guay; $1,225,000.
9507 Elgin Way, Brentwood, Taramore; Buyer: 9507 Elgin Way Trust; Seller: Thelma M Schlichter; $975,000.
842 Brentwood Pointe Drive, Brentwood, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Dana Lea Baugh Goodman; Seller: Robert Rice; $235,000.
8204 Sherwood Green Court, Brentwood, Brenthaven East; Buyer: Christopher S Boulware; Seller: Susan and Tommy Jake Lagrone; $759,900.
1542 Lost Hollow Drive, Brentwood, Raintree Forest; Buyer: Ronnie S Slavis; Seller: Alexis Xenakis; $604,500.
5261 McGavock Road, Brentwood, McGavock Farms; Buyer: Sherilyn H and Charles J Tallent; Seller: Nancy W and My T Nguyen; $1,691,000.
833 Windstone Boulevard, Brentwood, Windstone; Buyer: Natalie and Mark D Kyrcynski; Seller: Tracy Lynn and Wesley E Campbell; $2,158,250.
1817 Burland Crescent, Brentwood, Cromwell; Buyer: Melisa G Silverman; Seller: Alexandra and Charles Edward Earnhardt; $925,000.
1908 Parade Drive, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Jonas B Covey Revocable Trust; Seller: Legacy Homes of TN LLC; $1,212,473.
210 Brentwood Pointe Drive, Brentwood, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Azadeh Nekooasl; Seller: Janet C and Hesam O Nekooasl; $250,000.
1004 Jones Parkway, Brentwood, Brentmeade Estates; Buyer: Lynna Harryman Carlton; Seller: Amanda B and Rodney L Thompson; $1,095,000.
8258 Frontier Lane, Brentwood, Parkside at Brenthaven; Buyer: Taylor and Sean Marshall; Seller: Travis R Adams; $1,270,000.
37046
8569 Horton Highway, College Grove, Covington; Buyer: Laura Michelle Lenters; Seller: Robert E Lenters; $350,000.
3 parcels on Harlow Drive, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: Thomas F O'Grady Living Trust; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC and Hideaway at Arrington HOA; $4,500,000.
7575 Delancey Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Rebekah Patricia and Keith Allan Hinson; Seller: McDaniel Estate Partners LLC; $550,631.
4921 Bethesda-Duplex Road, College Grove; Buyer: Nancy L Cleppe; Seller: Nancy and Tom Cleppe; $1.
7044 Lanceleaf Drive, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: Kimberly S and Richard J Blauw; Seller: Edward J Brehm; $780,000.
8804 Saddlebay Drive, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Georgia Frances and James Frank Burke; Seller: Suzanne Hughes and Steven Michael Nat; $450,000.
7214 Neills Branch Drive, College Grove, Vineyard Valley; Buyer: Willow Branch Partners LLC; Seller: Vineyard Valley LLC; $160,000.
7029 Farm Field Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Melissa Nicole and James Matthew Mundy; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $778,815.
8704 Belladonna Drive, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Nikita Graham and Thomas Shawn Claude Hampton; Seller: Lynna Harryman Carlton; $154,900.
8431 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Ellis Trust; Seller: Dana and Steven Rondeau; $1,365,000.
8476 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Jane E and Kevin T Hoffmeyer; Seller: Melanie L Alexander Revocable Trust; $199,000.
8480 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Jane E and Kevin T Hoffmeyer; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $211,500.
9560 Horton Highway, College Grove; Buyer: Brenda A Romero Herrera and Antonio Herrera Rivas; Seller: Selby Living Trust; $500,000.
6950 Cross Keys Road, College Grove; Buyer: Serena and Timothy Humerck; Seller: Faye White Eudailey; $1,200,000.
7471 Flatbush Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Harris Family Trust; Seller: Mary Sue Jackson; $699,000.
8308 Shoreline Court, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Jennifer and Gary Geiger; Seller: Stonegate Homes LLC; $2,486,360.
8630 Belladonna Drive, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Kismet Revocable Trust; Seller: Luna Custom Homes LLC; $1,685,000.
37062
7126 Birch Bark Drive, Fairview, Chester Estates; Buyer: Amy Shore; Seller: Tamara and Matthew Gentry; $225,000.
7514 Cox Pike, Fairview; Buyer: Annamarie and Stephen Scioscia; Seller: Terri L and Tracy Duane Lampley; $340,000.
7408 Swindon Boulevard, Fairview, Otter Creek Springs; Buyer: Lindsey A F and Sean M Ellis; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $526,896.
7164 Kyles Creek Drive, Fairview, Kyles Creek; Buyer: Cathy Diane and William Edward Lovelace; Seller: James Phillip Caldwell Jr; $60,000.
7004 Otter Springs Drive, Fairview, Otter Creek Springs; Buyer: Dawn and Matthew Trent; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $485,275.
7430 Sleepy Hollow Lane, Fairview, Sleepy Hollow Pointe; Buyer: Paris and Forrest Goodyear-Brown; Seller: Rebecca A and Raymond W Griffin; $769,900.
37064
203 Tyne Drive, Franklin, Founders Pointe; Buyer: Olga and Arthur D Solomon; Seller: Alicia and James Wadatz; $515,000.
4001 Hathaway Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Mary R Golden; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $586,615.
6009 Captain Freeman Parkway, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Dina Kay and Harvey Lee Crumm; Seller: Celebration Homes LLC; $979,900.
229 Snowden Street West, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Margaret and Keith Sosebee; Seller: Christopher Lamar Pernishek; $885,000.
1307 Barkleigh Lane, Franklin, Carlisle; Buyer: Lisa LaBute; Seller: Barbara B Bowden; $659,000.
3019 Portland Court, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Meredith and Joseph Michael Bucher; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $807,201.
4061 Foxglove Farm Drive, Franklin, Foxglove Farm; Buyer: Sani Routray and Pravi Pradhan; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $586,724.
1115 Culpepper Circle, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: John Stephen Power; Seller: Deryl Ann Ford; $386,000.
718 Pearre Springs Way, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Marcia J and Ray T Lenci; Seller: Curtis R Johanson; $650,000.
2203 Oakwood Court, Franklin, Oakwood Estates; Buyer: Jenei and Sandor Ida Living Trust; Seller: Jeremy Davenport; $620,000.
5468 Old Highway 96, Franklin; Buyer: Margaret M Joseph; Seller: Waste Tech Services Inc; $500,000.
508 Sydenham Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Lisa and Jody McDonough; Seller: Joan Loscavio; $470,000.
125 Gardenia Way, Franklin, Willowsprings; Buyer: Angela A and Wynn M Shuford; Seller: Velvet Rousseau and Quentin Zachary Kelm AB Living Trust; $679,900.
1754 Masters Drive, Franklin, Keystone; Buyer: Robin and Joseph Abbruzzese; Seller: Heather and Jared Wieland; $826,000.
316 Braveheart Drive, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: William Butler Ballard; Seller: Marc Tepner; $490,000.
611 Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Kelly C and Kelly J Shiver; Seller: Joan L Rippert; $495,000.
1599 Birchwood Circle, Franklin, Twin Oaks; Buyer: Natalia Barker and John Patrick Fallon; Seller: Ethan Merfy; $420,000.
2027 Rural Plains Circle, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Amy E and David Randolph Goebel; Seller: Kristina A and Roy Akers III; $525,000.
2019 Flowing Creek Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Sally E Martin; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $461,445.
125 Azalea Lane, Franklin, Belle Vista; Buyer: Brett Allan Williams; Seller: Karen and Jeffrey Bryant; $817,500.
2446 Durham Manor Drive, Franklin, Durham Manor; Buyer: Ashley P and Erick D Wellons; Seller: Amy and Russell Crosby; $1,075,000.
1205 Vintage Grove Lane, Franklin, Carlisle; Buyer: Jennifer and Kenneth Green; Seller: Christine and Ben Owenell; $830,000.
4250 Pate Road, Franklin; Buyer: Blake Gentry; Seller: Mary G and Walton S Dennis Jr; $430,000.
1723 Swansons Ridge Drive, Franklin, Swansons Ridge; Buyer: Vision Builders LLC D/B/A Bordeaux Homes LLC; Seller: Swansons Ridge LLC; $260,000.
1808 Carrington Court, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Mark Alan Bair; Seller: Ellen M and George A Tutaj; $409,900.
2013 Flowing Creek Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Margareta and Thomas W Mort; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $439,360.
Leipers Creek Road, Franklin, Meacham Harding; Buyer: Christy and Robert M Hyer; Seller: Meacham Partners LP; $2,204,550.
1417 Mayberry Lane, Franklin, Mayberry Station; Buyer: Noelle L and Steven Thomas VandenBosch; Seller: Crystal and Nathan McDonald; $650,000.
2064 Goose Creek Drive, Franklin, Goose Creek Estates; Buyer: Christa R and Matthew L Redd; Seller: Marcia R and Kevin L McCord; $569,900.
707 Stonewater Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Cheri D and Daniel S Moore; Seller: N Carol and Stuart M Bitting; $1,200,000.
3069 Hathaway Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Christopher Hager Thompson; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $547,730.
3087 Hathaway Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Paula Ottaway; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $588,095.
905 Evans Street, Franklin, Evans Estates; Buyer: Raina and Franklin Stewart Warren; Seller: Joseph L DiLorenzo; $1,095,000.
849 Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Legend Homes LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $260,900.
Vacant lot on Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $689,600.
2031 Erwin Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Joellyn A and William H Gallmann III; Seller: Cassandra and Trent Dilfer; $580,000.
400 Dewar Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Natalie Phillips and James P Kennedy Jr; Seller: Crescent Homes TN LLC; $681,029.
2545 Winder Drive, Franklin, Dallas Downs; Buyer: Kelli Jeanine and Zane S Plumley; Seller: Caroline and Kaleb Haines; $500,000.
816 Appomattox Place, Franklin, Sturbridge Pointe; Buyer: Ron J Binkowski; Seller: Kathy R and John M Reynolds III; $759,900.
1101 Downs Boulevard #101, Franklin, Hardison Hills; Buyer: Jan Ellessifean Keyser; Seller: Shelia N Quillen; $245,000.
105 Moss Lane, Franklin, Green Valley; Buyer: Williams Family Trust; Seller: Violet M and Charles W Garrett; $445,000.
612 West Main Street, Franklin, Hincheyville; Buyer: Health Springs Properties LLC; Seller: Garden Gate Development LLC; $2,810,000.
270 Rivermont Circle, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Sharon and Vincent Elefante; Seller: Carol and Hugh Montgomerie; $514,500.
1101 Downs Boulevard #E105, Franklin, Hardison Hills; Buyer: Elizabeth Brown and Floyd Paul Fuller; Seller: IRA Innovations LLC F/B/O Jason A Reierson; $238,000.
916 Jewell Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Linda Albertalli; Seller: Mariann and Jeffrey Grady; $669,500.
1376 Hunter Road, Franklin, Mayberry Crossing; Buyer: Catherine and Clint Daniel; Seller: Melissa and Marty Fitzgerald; $640,000.
4012 Foxglove Farm Drive, Franklin, Foxglove Farm; Buyer: Alexandra and Brian Andrew Hall; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $653,162.
4450 South Carothers Road, Franklin; Buyer: Rajani Merugu and Suneetha Vadlapati; Seller: Savita Raghuraman and Karthi Sriramulu; $625,000.
2051 Roderick Circle, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Haley Greene and Caleb Whitehead; Seller: Amanda A Rhinehart; $350,000.
2205 Oakbranch Circle, Franklin, Oakleaf Estates; Buyer: Kevin D Swain and Zayne Swain; Seller: Nicki T and Robert H Fain; $625,000.
401 Shadycrest Lane, Franklin, Maplewood; Buyer: Sarah and Richard Gray Brasher; Seller: Melissa Elaine and James B Hawthorne; $389,000.
249 Dandridge Drive, Franklin, Cannonwood; Buyer: Monique M Raub; Seller: Teena M and Robert M Sand; $510,000.
2036 Erwin Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Marjorie Barr and Howard M Castleman; Seller: Marcus Daniel Hobgood; $579,000.
303 Applecross Drive, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Jessica and Marcus Arevalo; Seller: Heather L and Michael L Russell; $597,355.
37067
205 Trinity Road, Franklin; Buyer: Esterlina and Robert Browning; Seller: Kali Morgan and Mark Dakota Worley; $175,000.
1306 Pickwick Park Court, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Tracy Michele Noonan and Barry Robert Fisher; Seller: Maggie and Keith M Sosebee; $499,000.
1835 Brentwood Pointe Drive, Franklin, The View at Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Harriet S and Kenneth F Linkowski; Seller: Lynn and Thomas J Fritz; $419,900.
1009 Candytuft Court, Franklin, Garden Club; Buyer: Amy Lin Johnson; Seller: Mary L and Kevin W Atenhan; $830,000.
1815 Charleston Lane, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Chen Zhang and Juanjuan Zhou; Seller: SRP Sub LLC; $514,900.
1433 Casner Lane, Franklin, Amelia Park; Buyer: Katherine Remmel; Seller: Kelly N and Joshua H Osinski; $514,900.
3049 Cecil Lewis Drive, Franklin, Watkins Creek; Buyer: Karalyn G and Gregory S Hibbard; Seller: Dawn K and Charles C Edmondson; $629,000.
3002 Halenwool Circle, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Sally and Drew MacNicholas; Seller: Patterson Company LLC; $699,999.
1213 Bonnhaven Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Delos Carrier; Seller: Praghjot Kaur and Sourabh Gijwani; $482,500.
260 Dandridge Drive, Franklin, Cannonwood; Buyer: Danielle Case and Corey Grimshaw; Seller: Cynthia L Johnson; $531,000.
Tower Circle Private, Franklin, Franklin Park; Buyer: NW Franklin Park LLC; Seller: One Franklin Park Acquisition Co LLC; $99,500,000.
6700 Tower Circle Private, Franklin, Franklin Park; Buyer: NW Franklin Park LLC; Seller: Two Franklin Park Acquisition Co LLC; $100,500,000.
3 parcels on Tower Private Circle, Franklin, Franklin Park; Buyer: NW FP Land LLC; Seller: Franklin Park Unlevered Holdco LLC; $4,500,000.
Vacant lot on Tower Private Circle, Franklin, Franklin Park; Buyer: NW FP Land LLC; Seller: Franklin Park Unlevered Holdco LLC; $150,000.
Vacant lot on Tower Private Circle, Franklin, Franklin Park; Buyer: NW Franklin Park LLC; Seller: Franklin Park Unlevered Holdco LLC; $100,000.
37069
1172 Brookside Drive, Franklin, Hillsboro Acres; Buyer: Jodi Lynn Daniels and Michael Sanders; Seller: Patricia L and Mark A Cornelius; $499,950.
131 Meadowgreen Drive, Franklin, Meadowgreen Acres; Buyer: Karla Jo Hutton and Don Richard Hutton; Seller: Lee Ann Davis and Lori J Seaton; $336,000.
102 Fox Hill Court, Franklin, Montpier Farms; Buyer: Kelly M and Tyler Ramsdell White; Seller: Angela T and Dennis F Dycus; $1,195,000.
2455 Hidden River Lane, Franklin, Hidden River; Buyer: Benjamin Reserve Trust; Seller: Retha L and Richard E Herrington; $2,300,000.
1990 Berrys Chapel Road, Franklin, Farmington South; Buyer: Celtic Winds LLC; Seller: Connie G and Steven A Womack; $436,700.
37135
136 Sedona Woods Trail, Nolensville, Arrington Retreat; Buyer: Bonnie S and Norman Nichols Revocable Trust; Seller: Amy J and Thomas A Buckley; $659,000.
1894 Abbey Wood Drive, Nolensville, Woods at Burberry Glen; Buyer: 1894 Abbey Wood Drive Living Trust; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $524,230.
404 Herring Trail, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Linda Dian and Christopher Adams; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $709,900.
1954-56 Burke Hollow Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Leslie and Thomas A Jordan; Seller: Courtney and Justin Nuckle; $700,000.
7756 Thayer Road, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Lisa Cianciolo-Behling and John Christopher Behling; Seller: Weekley Homes LLC; $635,023.
2390 Orchard Street, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: Brianne and Jared Klibbe; Seller: Dawn Hiatt and Karen J Becotte; $474,900.
735 Ravensdowne Drive, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Sara and John Landing; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN Inc; $524,754.
196 Broadgreen Lane, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Jena Elizabeth Jacobson and Jeffrey Walter Pereira; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $638,015.
1001 Wadeslea Lane, Nolensville, Woods at Burberry Glen; Buyer: Jones Company of TN LLC; Seller: C K Residential LLC; $121,266.
726 Cowan Drive, Nolensville, Ballenger Farms; Buyer: Krista and Colton Williams; Seller: Brianne Ruth and Jared Scott Klibbe; $437,000.
37174
2729 Mollys Court, Spring Hill, Pipkin Hills; Buyer: Susan and Chris Mannino; Seller: George Nelson Gemmill; $164,000.
4017 Clinton Lane, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: Dinesh Gudibandi; Seller: Danielle N Fowler; $242,000.
7000 Thrush Place, Spring Hill, Burtonwood; Buyer: Maria Lourdes and Marco A Padilla Garcia; Seller: Rubina John Kadanthode and Gigme Poulose Chittayath; $402,120.
204 Oldbury Private Lane, Spring Hill, Shirebrook; Buyer: Holly A and Salvatore Logalbo Salvatore Jr; Seller: Ginger and Robert Oliver; $229,999.
1006 Glessner Drive, Spring Hill, Glennmont; Buyer: Nancy Gay and Raymond George Monkley; Seller: Michael Oberberger; $486,500.
1044 Maleventum Way, Spring Hill, Benevento; Buyer: Jana L and Robert M Zuvela; Seller: Kristen and Jon Hoover; $450,000.
1874 Portview Drive, Spring Hill, Ridgeport; Buyer: Tracy Diane Yeakle Trust; Seller: Zachary Lynn Wolfe; $271,500.
3042 Boxbury Lane, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: Katie and Luke Bihl; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $430,931.
2938 Stewart Campbell Point, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Tonya Nichole Crook and Zachary Wolfe; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $467,990.
1033 Maleventum Way, Spring Hill, Benevento East; Buyer: Christopher Albano; Seller: Heather Renee and Eric Michael Moon; $455,000.
1014 Lowrey Place, Spring Hill, Baker Springs; Buyer: Autumn Babb and Brian Billingsly; Seller: Brandon Meggs; $260,500.
1783 Witt Way Drive, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Deborah L Mickle and Edwin M Baker; Seller: Jettie M and Cody J Brown; $630,000.
1999 Brisbane Drive, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Elfreda Mae and Ray Martin Winegar; Seller: Julie H and James J Podewitz; $559,900.
2016 Morrison Avenue, Spring Hill, Highlands at Campbell Station; Buyer: Ryan David Thomley and David Taft Thomley; Seller: Jackie Carol and Barry Dane Alexander; $286,150.
2017 Fiona Way, Spring Hill, Chapmans Crossing; Buyer: Laurena and David Anda; Seller: Cayla Cleaver and Nathan Todd Basler; $363,000.
2807 Buckner Lane, Spring Hill; Buyer: Michael Oberberger; Seller: Jeanne H and Andrew B Lane; $880,000.
1707 Whitt Drive, Spring Hill, Shannon Glen; Buyer: Rachel Corvi and Robin Boyce; Seller: Amanda R and Arron K Frye; $320,000.
2008 Field Farm Court, Spring Hill, Tanyard Springs; Buyer: Bonnie D and Andrew D Paker; Seller: Cameron Devon Morgan Hicks; $390,000.
2503 Preston Way, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Estates; Buyer: SFR JV-1 Property LLC; Seller: Sondra P Thornton; $288,000.
2213 Newport Drive, Spring Hill, Ridgeport; Buyer: Taylor Thompson and Austin G Lynch; Seller: Krystal M Couture and Robert S Selph; $275,000.
37179
3421 Milford Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Tracie and John Martin; Seller: Lennar Homes of TN LLC; $479,040.
4004 Randall Lane, Thompsons Station, Picketts Ridge; Buyer: Yajaira M Velazquez and Jose Dejesus Servin-Rojo; Seller: Lindsey and Jonathan Adderly; $256,900.
2113 Burgin Drive, Thompsons Station, Whistle Stop Farms; Buyer: R G Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Whistle Stop Farms LLC; $170,000.
2247 Brakeman Lane, Thompsons Station, Whistle Stop Farms; Buyer: R G Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Whistle Stop Farms LLC; $170,000.
2243 Brakeman Lane, Thompsons Station, Whistle Stop Farms; Buyer: R G Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Whistle Stop Farms LLC; $170,000.
1059 Brixworth Drive, Thompsons Station, Brixworth; Buyer: James R Baggett; Seller: Lisa M and Phillip T Nowak; $465,000.
5005 Remus Private Lane, Thompsons Station; Buyer: Joanna Marino; Seller: Lauren Cook and Robert Isaac Walker; $1,050,000.
Vacant lot on Strawberry Private Lane, Thompsons Station, Strawberry Fields; Buyer: Jerry Dwayne Noe and Robert M Lafever; Seller: Gregory L Langeliers; $210,000.
2112 Burgin Drive, Thompsons Station, Whistle Stop Farms; Buyer: TKTS Ventures LLC; Seller: Whistle Stop Farms LLC; $170,000.
1602 Lantana Drive, Thompsons Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Rachel E and Joshua Tidwell; Seller: Maria La Luna and Roderick Michael Meeker; $415,000.
2032 Conductor Lane, Thompsons Station, Whistle Stop Farms; Buyer: TKTS Ventures LLC; Seller: Whistle Stop Farms LLC; $170,000.
2108 Burgin Drive, Thompsons Station, Whistle Stop Farms; Buyer: TKTS Ventures LLC; Seller: Whistle Stop Farms LLC; $170,000.
2109 Burgin Drive, Thompsons Station, Whistle Stop Farms; Buyer: TKTS Ventures LLC; Seller: Whistle Stop Farms LLC; $170,000.
2215 Brakeman Lane, Thompsons Station, Whistle Stop Farms; Buyer: TKTS Ventures LLC; Seller: Whistle Stop Farms LLC; $170,000.
3509 Robbins Nest Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Angela F and Jeff R Tatgenhorst; Seller: Jenny and Darren Scharringhausen; $840,000.
2727 Nottingham Court, Thompsons Station, Crowne Pointe; Buyer: Tracy Lynn Raby; Seller: Tina and Marvin Russell Sullivan Jr; $340,000.
1071 Brixworth Drive, Thompsons Station, Brixworth; Buyer: Amanda B and Jonathan Kraynik; Seller: Jessica and Eric Langosch; $534,000.
2060 Bungalow Drive, Thompsons Station; Buyer: Opendoor Property Trust I; Seller: Elaine Powell; $348,100.
3420 Milford Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Rose O'Brien; Seller: Lennar Homes of TN LLC; $440,720.
Vacant lot on Clayton Arnold Road, Thompsons Station; Buyer: Holly and Wil Watkins; Seller: Paulette Sweeney Clemons; $90,000.
Bethesda Road, Thompsons Station; Buyer: Bethesda Road LLC; Seller: Williams Family Trust; $1,950,000.
2246 Brakeman Lane, Thompsons Station, Whistle Stop Farms; Buyer: Tennessee Valley Homes Inc; Seller: Whistle Stop Farms LLC; $170,000.
2270 Brakeman Lane, Thompsons Station, Whistle Stop Farms; Buyer: Tennessee Valley Homes Inc; Seller: Whistle Stop Farms LLC; $170,000.
2231 Brakeman Lane, Thompsons Station, Whistle Stop Farms; Buyer: Tennessee Valley Homes Inc; Seller: Whistle Stop Farms LLC; $170,000.
2108 Geneva Drive, Thompsons Station, Anderson Acres; Buyer: Amanda and Jarod C Pantermuehl; Seller: Susan M and Robert Posey; $307,000.
