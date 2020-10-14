PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF OCT. 13, 2020
37027
301 River Oaks Road, Brentwood, River Oaks; Buyer: Selena and Rocco John Vitale III; Seller: Dorothy and Brandon Davis; $825,000.
7016 Crews Lane, Brentwood, Oman; Buyer: Equity Trust Co Custodian F/B/O Brandon Kirby Jenkins and Equity Trust Co Custodian F/B/O Caroline Jenkins; Seller: Candace Revelette; $661,335.
8112 Vaden Drive, Brentwood, Brenthaven; Buyer: Rachel Drumright and John Andrew Hinson; Seller: Andrea L Wingo; $810,000.
5251 McGavock Road, Brentwood, McGavock Farms; Buyer: Brittany Stancombe and Herbert Andrew Hopper; Seller: Rebecca B and Lance Vest; $1,675,000.
9423 Gentlewind Drive, Brentwood, Raintree Forest South; Buyer: Brittany B and Justin A Mincey; Seller: Shelia N and Stanley G Davey; $614,000.
9214 Brushboro Drive, Brentwood, Foxboro Estates; Buyer: Lindsey K and Jared Martin; Seller: Anne K and Jeffrey R King; $698,441.
4 lots on Traditions Circle, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Drees Premier Homes Inc; Seller: Whistler Farms LLC; $1,625,000.
394 Childe Harolds Circle, Brentwood, Fountainbrooke; Buyer: Michael R Renee; Seller: Matthew Cox; $780,000.
9610 Bouchaine Pass, Brentwood, Sonoma; Buyer: Donna Marie and Robert Yager Fitzpatrick Jr; Seller: Beverly A and Joseph M Dorko; $835,000.
1750 Tuscany Way, Brentwood, Tuscany Hills; Buyer: Hauser Living Trust; Seller: Carol Dickinson and Dewitt Claunch; $1,075,000.
8008 Knoll Court, Brentwood, Brenthaven; Buyer: April Blue and David Wyatt; Seller: Mary M and Joseph L Whitfield; $741,500.
9812 Albemarle Lane, Brentwood, Concord Crossing; Buyer: Bryan D Robbins; Seller: Rosellini Joint Revocable Living Trust; $664,950.
101 Governors Way, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Karen S and Daniel M Haugen; Seller: Erin Harris and Jason Russell Wilkins; $1,200,000.
9474 Highwood Hill Road, Brentwood, Raintree Forest South; Buyer: Emily J Chalkey and Douglas Story; Seller: Dianne E Lutzak; $710,000.
12 Crooked Stick Lane, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Dustin Shane Brewer; Seller: Risha Ann Rodgers Revocable Trust; $1,191,500.
755 Steadman Court, Brentwood, Avery; Buyer: Cynthia and Vrajesh Bhavsar; Seller: Sue Ann and Jonathan M Eubanks; $2,500,000.
1580 Eastwood Drive, Brentwood, Reserve at Raintree Forest; Buyer: R K Junior Contracting Services LLC; Seller: Hillside Development Inc; $250,000.
9529 Glenfiddich Terrace, Brentwood, Glen Abbey; Buyer: Carolyn Frances and James Michael Peterson; Seller: Robert Burton Smith; $984,000.
1304 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Angela L Rodriquez; Seller: Vanessa R and William J Caillouette; $368,000.
9218 Lehigh Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Pamela and Michael Sylver; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $1,521,019.
9108 Concord Road, Brentwood, Brentmeade Estates; Buyer: Yimeng Wang and Wensheng Shan; Seller: Kyung Yoon and Gil Sik Moon; $781,000.
5110 Albert Drive, Brentwood, Stonehenge; Buyer: Avery and Andrew J Fischer; Seller: Ivy and Bradley Denton Stamps; $592,500.
Lots 87 and 88 on Lipscomb Drive, Brentwood, Brentwood Meadows; Buyer: Hidden Valley Homes LLC; Seller: Kathie and Ted Edwards; $770,000.
9109 Gasserway Court, Brentwood, Brentmeade Estates; Buyer: Debra K Brown; Seller: Holly Furman Jones; $986,100.
6701 Quiet Lane, Brentwood, Concord Forest; Buyer: Sanna Shoates and Lee Nelson Danley II; Seller: Marcie R and Jeffrey T Adamson; $685,000.
1100 Holly Tree Farms Road, Brentwood, Holly Tree Farms; Buyer: Laura Hope and Ryan Clark Anderson; Seller: Donna D and Andrew P McIlvain; $694,000.
761 Overbrook Point Court, Brentwood, In-a-Vale Estates; Buyer: Lea Katrin Harris and Christopher Mascarenhas; Seller: Francesca and Matthew Goodwin; $979,000.
707 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Wendy Reyna Salinas and Cesar Alejandro Salinas Guerrero; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; $625,000.
1556 Lost Hollow Drive, Brentwood, Raintree Forest; Buyer: Bridget Joyce and Carey F Reynolds; Seller: Kelli and John David Lawhorn; $645,100.
223 Governors Way, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Kathryn and Duane T Nordlund; Seller: George Albert Fox; $1,262,500.
37046
7569 Delancey Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Olivia Layne Gentry; Seller: McDaniel Estate Partners Inc; $461,677.
4939 Smithson Road, College Grove, Woodside; Buyer: Annamaria and Troy Lee Whitaker; Seller: Kimbra G and Matthew C Johnston; $799,900.
8255 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Meredith Ann and James Derrick Cozart; Seller: Wendy and Michael Ocheltree; $1,502,950.
9435 Thatchbay Court, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Debra E and John W Landers; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $409,500.
5077 Native Pony Trail, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Monica L and Edward J McTaggart; Seller: Hayley and Cory Luebke; $1,842,973.
8944 Calendula Lane, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Sandra and Danny McGrew; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $1,465,188.
Eudailey-Covington Road, College Grove; Buyer: Lisa M Price; Seller: Two Barn Farm LLC; $998,400.
Eudailey-Covington Road, College Grove; Buyer: Lisa M Price; Seller: Two Barn Farm LLC; $895,050.
Vacant lot on Arno-College Grove Road, College Grove; Buyer: Kurtis R Lammers; Seller: Dierdre K and Gary W Durham; $17,500.
Vacant lot on Smithson Road, College Grove; Buyer: Drees Premier Homes Inc; Seller: Rebekah L Allen; $285,000.
6225 Wild Heron Way, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Sandra J and Danny G McGrew; $905,000.
6631 Fannie Daniels Road, College Grove, King Properties; Buyer: Kimbra and Matthew Johnston; Seller: Evelyn B and M Marshall Weems; $820,000.
37062
7111 Pepper Tree Circle, Fairview, Pepper Tree Cove; Buyer: Victoria Paige and William Lawton Hood; Seller: Duke & Duke LLC; $432,055.
7220 Hidden Lake Drive, Fairview, Hidden Lake; Buyer: Jennifer J and Jeffrey R Bohannon; Seller: Brenda and Dale Harder; $279,000.
7518 Old Nashville Road (includes 2 lots), Fairview, Deer Park; Buyer: Interdimensional Properties LLC; Seller: Innovated Construction Co LLC; $404,370.
7119 Sweetbriar Circle, Fairview, Sweetbriar Springs; Buyer: James Lawrence Gill; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $399,351.
7105 Timberlane Court, Fairview, Chester Estates; Buyer: Carol and Samuel Burgess; Seller: Susan Barnard; $255,000.
7650 Sleepy Summit Lane, Fairview, Sleepy Hollow Pointe; Buyer: Brenda Estes and Jeffrey Todd Parks; Seller: Judy and J Thomas Stinson; $500,000.
2 parcels on Caney Fork Road, Fairview; Buyer: Brent Clements; Seller: J R Givens Farm LLC; $2,800,000.
37064
938 Beamon Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Donna M and James A Barnett Jr; Seller: Michele White and Nick Joseph Pomes; $510,000.
1312 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin; Buyer: Waffle House; Seller: Ezell LLC; $1,216,928.
731-35 Columbia Avenue, Franklin; Buyer: Main Street Capital LLC; Seller: Harpeth Enterprises Inc; $3,600,000.
805 Columbia Avenue, Franklin; Buyer: Main Street Capital LLC; Seller: Harpeth Enterprises Inc; $1,200,000.
284 Wisteria Drive, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Tamara Kuuleialohalani and James Paul Cannon II; Seller: Scott Michael Frost; $565,000.
235 Messenger Lane, Franklin, Tywater Crossing; Buyer: Jennifer Lauren Arce and Marco Antonio Calderon Bejarano; Seller: Jennifer and Jeffrey Anderson; $670,000.
203 Ridgewood Road, Franklin, Green Valley; Buyer: Jennifer Tyner and Adam Holt Prillaman; Seller: Nancy M and Charles S Olson; $403,750.
3006 Natures Landing Drive, Franklin, Natures Landing; Buyer: Alexandra R and Brian T Doyle; Seller: Carbine & Assoc LLC; $980,000.
1626 Townsend Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Michele Ishee and Nick Joseph Pomes; Seller: David Lee Strider; $605,000.
161 Creekstone Boulevard, Franklin, Creekstone Commons; Buyer: Hunter Anderson; Seller: IRA Inno LLC F/B/O Mary Kocina IRA 70% and Ronald Kocina IRA 30%; $470,000.
5004 Rizer Point Drive, Franklin, Rizer Point; Buyer: Ashley Elizabeth and Thomas Dean Green; Seller: Christopher Ian Myrick; $619,500.
722 Wadestone Trail, Franklin, Creekstone Commons; Buyer: Alesia and Ben Fesmire; Seller: Nicole K Durden and Daniel K Wiatr; $485,000.
2026 Echelon Drive, Franklin, Echelon; Buyer: Dominic Andreas Zabriskie; Seller: Holly L and Kevin S Kaiser; $569,900.
1704 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Stephanie and Jeffrey L Carson; Seller: Clayton R Thomas; $980,000.
4307 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin; Buyer: Lynda Martin-Lawley; Seller: Brittany and Matthew K Jenkins; $914,000.
700 Vintage Green Lane #302, Franklin, Shadow Green Condos; Buyer: Brittany Crowder; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $264,989.
1463 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Alison Ray and Timothy E Jenzen; Seller: Stonegate Homes LLC; $1,400,324.
9124 Keats Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Kathleen B and Donald I George; Seller: Emily and Andrew Harris; $712,000.
1120 Westhaven Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Sandy Michaels; Seller: Janice Shelton; $630,000.
5934 Garrison Road, Franklin; Buyer: Lynnsey and Gregory Jon Parker; Seller: Danelle S and Michael J Mitchell; $563,800.
1203 Granville Road, Franklin, Orleans Estate Condos; Buyer: Emily and Jordan Schimel; Seller: Carlena A Cannon and Ethan L Smith; $225,500.
Vacant lot on Old Highway 96, Franklin; Buyer: Suzanne C and Thomas H Lowe Jr; Seller: Kathy I and Bobby D Locke Irrevocable Trust; $490,000.
Peyt-Trinity Road, Franklin; Buyer: Sharon Kay Radford and James Richard Cherry Revocable Trusts; Seller: Donna K Madden; $475,000.
174 Cavalry Drive, Franklin, Dallas Downs; Buyer: Cory Lane and Paul Martin Medina; Seller: Donald W Locke; $385,000.
3148 Winberry Drive, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: Kimberly F and Jose L Collado Alvarez; Seller: Sandra G Hopkins; $415,000.
1110 Adams Street, Franklin; Buyer: Andrew Patrick Heisley; Seller: Bridget Joyce and Carey F Reynolds; $457,000.
208 Hardison Avenue, Franklin, Rolling Meadows; Buyer: Allison Susanne and Pearce Gruenenfelder; Seller: Asaph Freedom Properties LLC; $315,000.
227 Tyne Drive, Franklin, Founders Pointe; Buyer: Junebetty and Caleb Abbott; Seller: Melanie Garrett and Tony Sakarapanee; $455,400.
148 Bluebell Way, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Renee Boswell and Larry Vonselle Brown Jr; Seller: Eliza B and James B Wade; $492,000.
2 lots on Pewitt Road, Franklin; Buyer: Blades to Boots LLC; Seller: Russell W Bates; $1,375,000.
112 Cottage Lane, Franklin, Vandanlia Cottages; Buyer: Ashlyn Pierce Meneguzzi and Clayton Hines; Seller: Donna and Charles E Roberts; $505,000.
3266 Nolen Lane, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: Sheila Davey; Seller: Sandra J and Barney Evans; $400,000.
2 parcels on McAvoy Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Crescent Homes TN LLC; Seller: Lockwood Sec 9 and 12 LLC; $285,000.
1079 Calico Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Meghan A and William P Caudill; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $970,507.
1019 Cumberland Valley Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Victoria and Michael Deluca; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $724,900.
497 River Bluff Drive, Franklin, Riverbluff; Buyer: Brandy Ann Clark; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $581,478.
5860 David Hollow Road, Franklin; Buyer: Kyle Boyd; Seller: William Alonzo Holt Jr; $50,000.
1814 Townsend Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Brian E Nugent; Seller: Julie Hadden; $674,000.
201 Swain Circle #204, Franklin; Buyer: Philippe M Fauchet; Seller: Barbier Family Living Trust; $428,000.
Vacant lot on Lewisburg Pike, Franklin, Stone Valley; Buyer: Cynthia Ann Levigne Living Trust; Seller: Cole Investments LLC; $268,000.
108 Noah Drive, Franklin, 840 Right of Way; Buyer: Spacebox Franklin LLC; Seller: 2019 Edmondson Inter Vivos Trust; $1,545,000.
1508 West Main Street, Franklin; Buyer: Don R Cameron; Seller: Booker Properties II LLC; $1,100,000.
1091 Calico Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Carbine and Assoc LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $230,900.
352 4th Avenue South #7, Franklin, Winstead Court; Buyer: Elizabeth Paige and Steven Reed Samuels; Seller: Jose Collado Alvarez; $325,000.
818 Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Hillary A and Eugene J McCabe; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $1,278,551.
3205 Calvin Court, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: Melody and James Joshua Fitzsimmons; Seller: James L Fitzsimmons; $350,000.
612 Finnhorse Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Susan and James Hawley Family Trust; Seller: Terri and Dustin Lee Bosworth; $652,000.
2067 Inland Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Anusha and Phanikiran Teja Yarlagadda; Seller: Tammy J Johnson; $435,000.
13 lots on Flowing Creek Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Clayton Property Group Inc; Seller: Real Estate Solutions Group LLC; $1,379,248.
4 lots on Sneed Road West, Franklin; Buyer: BCSM LLC; Seller: River Circle LP; $4,620,879.
6000 Keats Street #103, Franklin, Westhaven Vistas; Buyer: Barbara Jo Koehnemann; Seller: Philip H Cannady; $459,000.
1727 Swansons Ridge Drive, Franklin, Swansons Ridge; Buyer: Southern Elite Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Swansons Ridge LLC; $255,000.
612 Pearre Springs Way, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Janis Louise Oliver; Seller: Teresa Occhiogrosso and William Velez; $865,000.
1080 Scouting Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Susan Marie Skees and Robert Gregory Wilson; Seller: Christi L and Wesley C Belew; $546,000.
320 Caysens Square Lane, Franklin, Barclay Place; Buyer: Emily Ferguson; Seller: The Estate of Robert J Mather; $399,200.
201 Wrennewood Lane, Franklin, Reid Hill Commons; Buyer: Bobbye J Eiland; Seller: Barbara K Wade Revocable Living Trust; $315,000.
1149 Culpepper Circle, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Lyn Williams; Seller: Petronella Bouwmesster Smiley; $390,000.
316 James Avenue, Franklin, James; Buyer: Jessica Erin and Thomas Reid Wylie; Seller: Brenda Gail Rainey; $432,500.
516 Castlebury Court, Franklin, Buckingham Park; Buyer: Stephanie Carol and Shay Richmond Crawford; Seller: Chelsea Thayer and Gary S Willis; $500,000.
1154 Hillview Lane, Franklin; Buyer: Monica and John S Loar; Seller: Megan Leann and Colby Rasmus; $3,000,000.
158 Azalea Lane, Franklin, Belle Vista; Buyer: Jennifer and Paul Miller; Seller: Kelly and Matt Weikert; $767,500.
6010 Serene Valley Private Trail, Franklin, Binkley Brandon Douglas; Buyer: Karla J and Gregory S McTaggert; Seller: Blanton Scot Baker and Bryan Heath Albritton; $1,950,000.
1106 Gardner Drive, Franklin, Gardner Estates; Buyer: Laura D and Frank Michael Brown; Seller: Brenda Sue and Richard L King; $425,000.
1532 Bedford Commons, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Vanessa R Hampton and William J Cailouette; Seller: Roxane C and Nicholas M Morris; $477,000.
105 Turnberry Drive, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Ellen Choe and Nathan McCoy; Seller: Elaine S and William E Sligh; $525,000.
1311 State Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Kelly and Jason Tucker; Seller: Lenora B and Larry L Padgett; $933,500.
Vacant lot on Oscar Green Road, Franklin; Buyer: Ann-Marie and Jon Jernigan; Seller: Vincent D Schlenker; $180,000.
276 Wisteria Drive, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Tiler Rae and William Zachary Bradshaw; Seller: Stefanie C and Joseph Wenger; $483,000.
105 Alexander Drive, Franklin, Idlewood; Buyer: Danielle L and Sean M Stewart; Seller: Gladys Ann Bleymaier; $450,000.
2103 Southern Preserve Lane, Franklin, Southern Preserve; Buyer: Beech Family Trust; Seller: Raphael Trust; $900,000.
514 Countrywood Drive, Franklin, Riverview Park; Buyer: Alesia and Mark Bowers; Seller: Lorna O'Rourke; $365,500.
148 Ralston Lane, Franklin; Buyer: Brenda Rainey; Seller: Community Housing Partnership of Williamson County Inc; $295,000.
624 Watermark Way, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Misty and Jason Carson; Seller: Carol Lea and Donald Steven Rice; $517,900.
305 Berry Circle, Franklin, Berry Home Place; Buyer: Heritage Foundation of Williamson County; Seller: Caroline Waterlow and Wyatt Smith; $659,000.
106 Glass Springs Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Heikki Eric Kostamaa; Seller: Alison A Ray and Timothy E Jenzen; $1,175,000.
407 Chatsworth Court, Franklin, Preserve at Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Denney Living Trust; Seller: Leslie Starr; $425,000.
223 Lancelot Lane, Franklin, Founders Pointe; Buyer: Krista and Zachary Jameson; Seller: Marie Dorflinger-Slee and Chris R Slee; $442,000.
500 Dunwoody Court, Franklin, Dunwoody Commons; Buyer: Cathryn Graf and John Pierce Schubert Jr; Seller: Jessica and Christopher Power; $730,000.
1224 Waterstone Boulevard, Franklin, Laurelbrooke; Buyer: Debbie and Michael Cox; Seller: Kent Furlong; $4,443,120.
613 Central Drive, Franklin, Foxglove Farm; Buyer: Danielle N and Jacob P Dumbleton; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $613,100.
620 Cobert Lane, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Joshua Carter Nicholas; Seller: Lauren and Troy McCullough; $354,000.
561 Marigold Drive, Franklin, Willowsprings; Buyer: Andrea and Samuel Buchanan; Seller: Annette Thompson Parkes; $599,000.
835 Willowsprings Boulevard, Franklin, Willowsprings; Buyer: Marsha Anne and Richard Joseph Gootee; Seller: Susan Hall Pratt and John Michael Hall; $490,000.
1307 Windsor Drive, Franklin, West Meade; Buyer: Laura Berenice Bautista Lopez and Ana Celia Ramos Campos; Seller: Karen Ritchey and Wilco Capital Investments LLC; $310,000.
1700 Townsend Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Maryann and Paul Matthew Doersam; Seller: Erika Lynn and Michael Justin Thomas; $775,000.
201 Monticello Road, Franklin, Monticello; Buyer: Lauren M and David A Terry; Seller: Plummer Revocable Trust; $380,500.
37067
405 Wandering Trail, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Samantha Brown and Aaron Huffaker; Seller: Stephanie and David Loy; $575,000.
837 West Benjamin Court, Franklin, Liberty Hills; Buyer: Carl Grimo; Seller: Bria J and Roberto Valderrama; $430,000.
1003 Violet Drive, Franklin, Garden Club; Buyer: Susan Carol and Eric David Marvin; Seller: Ann and Scott Smith; $742,000.
1304 Fenner Court, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Doris Pedraza-Gonzalez; Seller: Sandra and Mark Busse; $515,000.
3010 Bent Tree Road, Franklin, Falcon Creek; Buyer: ARVM 5 LLC; Seller: Sherry and Dennis Smith Living Trust; $353,000.
4119 Trinity Road, Franklin; Buyer: Ward Family Trust; Seller: Kathleen B and Donald I George Jr; $1,150,000.
8021 Sunrise Circle, Franklin, Villages of Morningside; Buyer: Brenda V and Gerald W Sanford; Seller: Ginny P Brown Living Trust; $390,000.
812 Chad Court, Franklin, Liberty Hills; Buyer: Margaret Hennessey and Tyler Hawkins; Seller: Jennifer P and Thomas McMenamin; $439,000.
3114 Lorena Court, Franklin, Watkins Creek; Buyer: Sevena O S Kreegel; Seller: Melissa Faye and James Frederick Smith; $750,000.
3072 Liberty Hills Drive, Franklin, Liberty Hills; Buyer: Omaira Heakin; Seller: Jaime Lutz; $379,900.
1013 Eden Park Drive, Franklin, Ashton Park; Buyer: Joanne Gay and Daniel Y Hofmeister; Seller: Burnson Living Trust; $520,000.
129 Broadwell Circle, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Neelam Bhardwaj and Deepak Tiwari; Seller: Eva Tarjanne Ballog and Arpad Tamas Tarjan; $665,000.
1042 Dovecrest Way, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Nia Wooliscroft and David Howard Hildreth; Seller: Aoife Maire and Dante Daniel Marasco III; $685,000.
37069
208 Bellegrove Court, Franklin, Laurelbrooke; Buyer: Olena and Boris Benjamin Batsuk; Seller: Sunnyside Ventures LLC; $817,900.
701 Wayside Court, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Emily Tomlin and William Holland Gentry; Seller: Samantha Fetta; $352,000.
685 Legends Crest Drive, Franklin, Legends Ridge; Buyer: Kathryne A and Jonathan E Coonce; Seller: Melanie and Brian David Marsh Sr; $1,300,000.
100 Indian Head Court, Franklin, Forest Home Farms; Buyer: Julia Elizabeth and Caleb Stevenson Chapman; Seller: Theresa A and Randall P Hart; $600,000.
147 Riverwood Drive, Franklin, Cottonwood Estates; Buyer: Jillian and Will Chapman; Seller: Elizabeth and Steven Samuels; $515,000.
305 Montrose Court, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Lindsay Lee and Jaymey Charles Hardin; Seller: Ellen W Dunn; $350,000.
311 Binkley Drive, Franklin, Whitehall Farms; Buyer: Amy and Christopher P McIntyre; Seller: Cynthia and Vrajesh Bhavsar; $890,000.
5017 Viola Lane, Franklin, Rizer Point; Buyer: Loretta and Larry White; Seller: Elizabeth L and Charles W Tanner; $669,000.
3029 Smith Lane, Franklin, Lynnwood Downs; Buyer: TFL FP; Seller: Chaohui Tang; $250,000.
113 Hampsted Lane, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Lauren and Adam Hawkins; Seller: John A and Rosane Olyha; $857,000.
326 Colt Lane, Franklin, Meadowgreen Acres; Buyer: Try Properties; Seller: Cathryn G and J Pierce Schubert Jr; $455,000.
140 Carphilly Circle, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Julia and Emory Martin; Seller: Jill S and Eric A Boehme; $530,000.
6673 Hastings Lane, Franklin, Temple Hills Country Club Estates; Buyer: Jessica and Travis Rojakovick; Seller: Precision Construction and Remodeling LLC; $1,490,000.
305 St Andrews Drive, Franklin, Temple Hills Country Club Estates; Buyer: Danielle T and Jacob Duke; Seller: Angela L Rodriquez; $480,000.
109 Trace End Drive, Franklin, Trace End Estates; Buyer: Lydia and Stephen Roberts; Seller: Jean Tate Davis Lifetime Revocable Trust; $540,000.
165 Riverwood Drive, Franklin, Cottonwood Estates; Buyer: Danielle and Kyle Hawley; Seller: Deborah M and Samuel D Payne; $567,900.
37135
764 Ravensdowne Drive, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Linda and Raymond Marsh; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN Inc; $539,990.
801 Walridge Court, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Amber and Eric Douglas; Seller: Leslie and John French; $690,000.
9880 Sam Donald Road, Nolensville, Ward; Buyer: Erin and Zachary Sparks; Seller: Jane T and Richard Marks; $515,000.
163 Telfair Lane, Nolensville, Telfair; Buyer: Jennifer and David Henry; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $702,808.
445 Oldenburg Road, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: Lisa and James King; Seller: Hidden Valley Homes LLC; $865,000.
796 Alameda Avenue, Nolensville, Catalina; Buyer: Chinhdavone and Wesley Spencer Brown; Seller: D R Horton Inc; $827,751.
792 Alameda Avenue, Nolensville, Catalina; Buyer: Shauna and John Todd McCoy; Seller: D R Horton Inc; $651,297.
2030 Catalina Way, Nolensville, Catalina; Buyer: Elizabeth H and Matthew H Kelly; Seller: Tammi Wyatt-King and Richard A King; $675,000.
3004 Bradfield Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Lilly Marisela and Archibald Anthony Bertrand; Seller: Christina and Matthew Lehn; $567,500.
8188 Middlewick Lane, Nolensville, Burkitt Place; Buyer: Hame T Salman and Sitar Hassan Suleyman; Seller: Merry K and Russell E Schwartz; $555,000.
793 Ravensdowne Drive, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Laurie A Crook; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $525,476.
8325 Parkfield Drive, Nolensville, Burkitt Place; Buyer: Hanna Sobkhi Haji and Behzad Omer; Seller: Cheryl L Knizner and Thomas F Lamplot; $532,000.
3068 Canal Street, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farms; Buyer: Anna-Theresa Garemore Montague; Seller: Ribbon Home SPV II LLC; $450,000.
1408 Jersey Farm Road, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Kathryn Vosel and Davis McBane Alexander; Seller: Juliana Marie and Christopher L Gangone; $465,000.
Burke Hollow Road, Nolensville, Duncan; Buyer: Benjamin W Segura; Seller: James Duncan; $250,000.
Burke Hollow Road, Nolensville, Duncan; Buyer: Ben W Segura; Seller: James Duncan; $250,000.
414 Secret Mountain Pass, Nolensville, Arrington Retreat; Buyer: Donna K and Stanley Lawrence; Seller: Eileen and Gregg Loughman; $517,150.
208 Belvedere Circle, Nolensville, Belvedere; Buyer: Mindi J and David Ryan Clayton; Seller: Dalamar Homes LLC; $639,900.
Vacant parcels on Herring Trail, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Drees Premier Homes Inc; Seller: T F Scales Farmstead LP; $552,380.
7208 Roland Lane, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Dalamar Homes LLC; Seller: Nolensville 162 LLC; $155,000.
7052 Big Oak Lane, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Dalamar Homes LLC; Seller: Nolensville 162 LLC; $155,000.
7060 Big Oak Lane, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Dalamar Homes LLC; Seller: Nolensville 162 LLC; $155,000.
7094 Big Oak Lane, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Dalamar Homes LLC; Seller: Nolensville 162 LLC; $155,000.
7051 Big Oak Lane, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Dalamar Homes LLC; Seller: Nolensville 162 LLC; $155,000.
7084 Big Oak Lane, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Dalamar Homes LLC; Seller: Nolensville 162 LLC; $155,000.
7048 Big Oak Lane, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Dalamar Homes LLC; Seller: Nolensville 162 LLC; $155,000.
7076 Big Oak Lane, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Dalamar Homes LLC; Seller: Nolensville 162 LLC; $155,000.
797 Ravensdowne Drive, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Kenny Chen; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $429,297.
2385 Orchard Street, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farms; Buyer: Jardae and Keith Tilmon Davis Jr; Seller: Lisa C and Nolan T Svalstedt; $445,000.
37135
261 Mary Ann Circle, Spring Hill, Petra Commons; Buyer: Reed Barrett Doster; Seller: Jenna and Jacob Coners; $277,000.
1372 Round Hill Lane, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Place; Buyer: Marcia Camille and Christopher A Delahunty; Seller: Margaret and James M Davis; $475,000.
2988 Elkhorn Place, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Tatyana M and Sergey Rakhuba; Seller: Enterprises LLC D/B/A Landmark Building Co; $539,900.
4012 Amber Way, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Estates; Buyer: Kathleen M Genung; Seller: Brittany N and Buddy L Reno; $260,000.
1005 Claymill Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Dani and William Vick; Seller: Junebetty and Caleb Abbott; $409,900.
2094 Parliament Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Kimberly Diane and John R Robertson Jr; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $457,695.
2840 Candlewicke Drive, Spring Hill, Candlewood; Buyer: Kasey and Seth Wright; Seller: Jiwon Choi and Trenton Winfield Moore Family Trust; $249,900.
3057 Boxbury Lane, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: Naresh Bollikonda; Seller: NVR Inc; $376,639.
3062 Boxbury Lane, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: Jill Nicole and Michael Brian Whitford; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $407,189.
1025 Belcor Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Breeana Christina and Kekoa Anuenue Morton; Seller: Stephanie and Dennis Chambers; $404,000.
2936 Stewart Campbell Point, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Ron L Yeary; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $457,989.
9028 Safe Haven Place, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Mirka and Michael Antonie Snellenburg; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $550,350.
9032 Safe Haven Place, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Stacey Wood; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $530,183.
2039 Lequire Lane, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Oluwayemisi M and Oloruntoba M Shofolabo; Seller: Maher Broadhead LLC; $415,900.
1932 Portview Drive, Spring Hill, Campbell Station; Buyer: Bernadette Delarosa-Miller and Nicholas W Miller; Seller: Susann Mitton and Royce A Keely; $530,000.
Lots 62 and 71 on Boxbury Lane, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Copperstone Development Partners LLC; $136,000.
3067 Boxbury Lane, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: Michele Kathleen Madison-Cardwell and Tony Daniel Cardwell; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $408,475.
305 Oldbury Private Lane, Spring Hill, Shirebrook; Buyer: Dena M and Steven A Place; Seller: Deborah and Robert Lilly; $229,999.
2812 Masons Court, Spring Hill, Pipkin Hills; Buyer: Brandy Demastus; Seller: Kaela N Mae and Nicholas Hawkins; $268,900.
1048 Nealcrest Circle, Spring Hill, Buckner Crossing; Buyer: Candice and James Tadd Himelrick; Seller: Aimee and Daniel Neal; $466,000.
3041 Foust Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Kaitlyn and Cody Fitzgerald; Seller: Martha Lynn Dezell Moore and Katherine A Moore; $430,000.
1443 Bern Drive, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Kristen Rose Fyre Orlowski; Seller: Candice Beth and James Tadd Himelrick; $340,000.
1425 Bern Drive, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Michael Standridge; Seller: Jessica T and Jordan D Sapp; $330,000.
3002 Brisbane Court, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Jessica and Jordan Sapp; Seller: Melissa and Benjamin Pyron; $564,900.
1030 Tanyard Springs Drive, Spring Hill, Tanyard Springs; Buyer: Christena S and Matthew S Wade; Seller: Karol Hagen-Pilkinton and W Dale Pilkinton; $354,000.
37179
1190 Saddle Springs Drive, Thompsons Station, Saddle Springs Estates; Buyer: Lori E and Donald R Potter; Seller: Sandra L and Sidney S Adler; $550,000.
2881 Americus Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Malinda D and Michael D Langford; Seller: Lacey Nicole and Eric Wayne Speiser; $568,400.
1566 Bunbury Drive, Thompsons Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Shivonne L and Alan Hood; Seller: Enterprises LLC D/B/A Landmark Building Co; $629,900.
3132 Pleasantville Bridge Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Europe Lucree and William Michael Simmons; Seller: Crescent Homes TN LLC; $639,168.
2811 Station South Drive, Thompsons Station, Station South; Buyer: Heather Lynn and Tanner Reid Foust; Seller: Chrystal A and Gary D Farrell; $350,000.
3112 Hazelton Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Rachel E and John Alanis; Seller: Tricia L and Brian D Summers; $472,000.
2807 Tweed Place, Thompsons Station, Crowne Pointe; Buyer: Azeemuddin Mohammed; Seller: Michelle and Steve Baker; $475,100.
2089 Newark Lane, Thompsons Station; Buyer: Diana C Howard; Seller: Emily Bryan; $345,000.
1836 Cayce Springs Road, Thompsons Station; Buyer: Cheryl J and Zoltan Louis Kovacs; Seller: Dawn D and John J Chase; $788,000.
Vacant lot on Harpeth-Peyt Road, Thompsons Station; Buyer: Jessica and Joshua Johnson; Seller: Anne and Mike Pechie; $150,000.
2412 Mercer Court, Thompsons Station, Cameron Farms; Buyer: Ralph Duncan Trust; Seller: Newton Rowland; $312,500.
2246 Maytown Circle, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Heather L and Michael Sasser; Seller: Ribbon Home SPV II LLC; $529,900.
11 lots on Brakeman Lane, Thompsons Station, Whistle Stop Farms; Buyer: Drees Premier Homes Inc; Seller: Whistle Stop Farms LLC; $2,040,000.
2223 Brakeman Lane, Thompsons Station, Whistle Stop Farms; Buyer: R G Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Whistle Stop Farms LLC; $170,000.
2219 Brakeman Lane, Thompsons Station, Whistle Stop Farms; Buyer: R G Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Whistle Stop Farms LLC; $170,000.
1008 Rochelle Avenue, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Jamie K and Stephen E Hodgkins; Seller: Brandi M and Steve R Smith; $434,900.
2423 Sturry Cove Drive, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Julie and Brian Fouraker; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $505,762.
2591 Milton Lane, Thompsons Station, Cameron Farms; Buyer: Ethan and Carlena Smith; Seller: Dorothy R Knight; $335,000.
