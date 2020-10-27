PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF OCT. 20, 2020
37027
9507 Wicklow Road, Brentwood, Glenellen Estates; Buyer: Tammy and Leonard Magill; Seller: Angela and Jeffrey Van Noy; $990,000.
2169 Key Drive, Brentwood, Hunterwood; Buyer: Andrea G and Brian P Smith; Seller: Cynthia A and William L Edgington; $708,000.
702 Tyneside Circle, Brentwood, Whetstone; Buyer: Colleen Ann and Joshua Adam Stewart; Seller: Vickie Lynn Tate-Olexy and John E Olexy; $765,000.
1417 Montmorenci Pass, Brentwood, Cartwright Close; Buyer: Little Story LLC; Seller: Trace Construction Inc; $3,675,000.
9246 Wardley Park Lane, Brentwood, Annandale; Buyer: Sarah Ansley and Robert E Tollenson Jr; Seller: Mary Julia and Samuel Alfrey Sr; $1,500,000.
7 Oxmoor Court, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Mark S Hunter; Seller: Susan R and Dion Patrick Sheidy; $1,850,000.
1849 Traditions Circle, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Tennessee Valley Homes Inc; Seller: Whistler Farms LLC; $465,000.
102 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Teresa M Harless; Seller: Thomas G Quinn; $257,000.
1848 Traditions Circle, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Legacy Homes of TN LLC; Seller: Whistler Farms LLC; $465,000.
1861 Traditions Circle, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Old South Construction LLC; Seller: Whistler Farms LLC; $465,000.
1641 Valle Verde Drive, Brentwood, Valle Verde; Buyer: Renata A and Leonard P Jones; Seller: Valeria A and David L Hawkersmith Revocable Living Trusts; $1,150,000.
869 Windstone Boulevard, Brentwood, Windstone; Buyer: Julie Elizabeth and John Thomas Lynn; Seller: Linda M and Kenneth C Howell Jr; $2,225,000.
1388 Moonlight Trail, Brentwood, Kings Crossing; Buyer: Ivy and Bradley Stamps; Seller: Sabitha and Vinod Nair; $770,000.
9016 Grey Pointe Court, Brentwood, Ingleham Farms; Buyer: Natalie M and Taylor S Welling; Seller: Thacker Revocable Trust; $702,000.
1900 Chagford Court, Brentwood, Morgan Farms; Buyer: Steinke Family Trust; Seller: April M and Bart W Richert; $1,359,000.
12 Oxmoor Court, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Reigen M Lemelle-Tuggle and Lynn K Tuggle Jr; Seller: Glenn J Standford Revocable Living Trust; $2,035,000.
9379 Smithson Lane, Brentwood, Chenoweth; Buyer: Sarah R and Jonathan A Philpot; Seller: Deborah D and Charles A Slaight; $848,000.
9246 Lehigh Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Debra A Contaldo; Seller: Aspen Construction LLC; $2,550,000.
1745 Umbria Drive, Brentwood, Tuscany Hills; Buyer: Jill C and Lance Tucker; Seller: Reigen M Lemelle-Tuggle and Lynn K Tuggle Jr; $1,400,000.
43 Governors Way, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Goddard Family Trust; Seller: 5 Seasons LLC; $2,209,000.
37046
2 parcels on Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Emily Price Baker; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $603,000.
2 parcels on Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Gina C and Douglas H Jones; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $569,500.
7542 Delancey Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: AHC Trust; Seller: McDaniel Estate Partners LLC; $521,305.
7313 Harlow Drive, College Grove, Hideaway at Arrington; Buyer: Gina and David Zedeck; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; $1,300,000.
6704 Falls Ridge Lane, College Grove, Guffee Farm; Buyer: Lori Richardson Nowell and Russell Lee Willingham; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $675,000.
7042 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $131,875.
3 parcels on Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $395,625.
7005 Farm Field Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Jones Co of TN LLC; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $135,430.
6405 Trails End Road, College Grove; Buyer: Jennifer M and Jimmy D Cline Sr; Seller: Karen E and Trevor T A Schwartz; $519,900.
37062
7403 Swindon Boulevard, Fairview, Otter Creek Springs; Buyer: MacKenzie and Dylan Pruitt; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $494,317.
7521 Fairfield Court, Fairview, Fairfield Court; Buyer: Victoria and Chris Jackson; Seller: Kayci J T and John T Greer; $315,000.
1091 Highway 96 North, Fairview; Buyer: GCF LLC; Seller: Catherine I Hudgins; $365,000.
37064
1101 Downs Boulevard #268, Franklin, Hardison Hills; Buyer: Ryan D Sessions; Seller: Kelsey and Taylor Garner; $294,500.
6000 Keats Street #304, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Emma Kay and Ralph E Vennum Jr; Seller: Ronald W Garzarek; $470,000.
243 Circuit Road, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Tonya Riley; Seller: Homeward Custom Homes LLC; $779,000.
165 Front Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Christina and Charles Anthony Lannom; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $1,097,622.
428 Irvine Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Rachel and Matthew Cole; Seller: Tonya Riley; $580,000.
608 Pearre Springs Way, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Nashville Design Build Inc; Seller: Cheryl J and Zoltan Louis Kovacs; $1,050,000.
1744 Swansons Ridge Drive, Franklin, Swansons Ridge; Buyer: Laci and Bryan Fowler; Seller: Heist LLC; $1,333,776.
2510 Snowbird Hollow Road, Franklin, Snowbird Hollow; Buyer: Brenda Lineberger; Seller: Katherine D Parks; $852,000.
436 Irvine Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Allison Priddy; Seller: Janet R White; $459,900.
455 Cardel Lane, Franklin, Cardel Village; Buyer: Mazan Khanfar; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $733,750.
226 5th Avenue South, Franklin, Craigs; Buyer: Franklin 1875 LLC; Seller: Anne R and Ian Morgan Cron; $880,000.
3012 Hathaway Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Annette H and Walter Valentine; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $633,985.
324 Julianna Circle, Franklin, Polk Place; Buyer: Cecilia Marie Hughes-Marshalkowski and Benjamin Lawrence Marshalkowski; Seller: Sandra Sue Butters; $542,500.
1031 Calico Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Mary T and Daniel C Roth; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $700,000.
1113 Parkview Drive, Franklin, Hill; Buyer: Nashville Investors LLC; Seller: Katie L and Randy L Williams; $375,000.
4820 Harpeth-Peyt Road, Franklin, Vaughn; Buyer: Celeata Edwards and Eugene H Taylor III; Seller: Nina Medeiros and Andrew Trenev; $858,850.
411 Eddy Lane, Franklin; Buyer: Tina and Wayland Thompson; Seller: Vanderham Family Living Trust; $1,420,500.
2230 Oakleaf Drive, Franklin, Oakleaf Estates; Buyer: Anthony Joseph Wilfert; Seller: Donna J and Robert J Woodside Trusts; $515,000.
310 Stillcreek Drive, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Sherry L and Jack Vale; Seller: Georgia Kelly and Edward R Balsmann III; $657,000.
219 Devrow Court, Franklin, Twin Oaks; Buyer: Jenna and Josh Farro; Seller: Melissa and Adam C McLarty; $422,500.
1129 Hunters Chase Drive, Franklin, Hunters Chase; Buyer: Birdiana Gonzalez and Patrick Joseph Aleman; Seller: Brent Andrew Edwards; $460,000.
313 Devonshire Drive, Franklin, Founders Pointe; Buyer: Scarlett and Kenneth C Hohmeier; Seller: Lisa D Gleeson; $485,000.
436 Cardel Lane, Franklin, Cardel Village; Buyer: Kara and Ryan McLeland; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $709,224.
149 Rivergate Drive, Franklin, Riverview Park; Buyer: Laela P and Steven G Trudeau; Seller: Shammy B and Michael S Rucker; $311,500.
610 Janice Court, Franklin, Willowsprings; Buyer: Julie A and Jason B Miller; Seller: Brittany L and Scott M Dickson; $779,000.
1326 Coleman Road, Franklin; Buyer: Ruby Investment Property LLC; Seller: Summerco Home Buyers LLC; $180,000.
2506 Winder Drive, Franklin, Dallas Downs; Buyer: Nancy and Bradley R Salerno; Seller: Diana Spreeuw; $441,000.
1319 West Main Street #110, Franklin, Village at West Main Street; Buyer: William H McKissack Jr; Seller: Franklin Housing Authority; $166,950.
1019 Calico Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Christy Reed; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $630,113.
2513 Kennedy Court, Franklin, Residences at South Wind; Buyer: Mary Ann and Leon Talichet Roach; Seller: Andrea J Tryon; $260,000.
900 Jasper Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $217,900.
912 Jasper Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $217,900.
906 Jasper Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: SLC Homebuilding LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $217,900.
1049 Calico Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Mariana Paringer Pagan and Nicolas J Delplace; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $634,377.
131 Stream Valley Boulevard, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Stream Valley Franklin LLC; $140,277.
3001 Verbena Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Stream Valley Franklin LLC; $104,997.
422 Wire Grass Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Kirstin Mary Hughes; Seller: Deborah H and Bret C Ammons; $564,700.
620 Streamside Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Rachel and Andrew John Uncapher; Seller: Jillian H and Daniel P Young; $486,000.
542 Black Tea Way, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Alyson and Patrick Hern; Seller: Simmons Ridge Joint Venture; $327,500.
729 Braemere Drive, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Deanna Jean Al-Hariri; Seller: Amy L and Jonathan Blake Moore; $592,000.
513 Countrywood Drive, Franklin, Riverview Park; Buyer: Candace L and Luke D Gruenke; Seller: Nancy P and Billy D Beydler; $449,900.
399 Eddy Lane, Franklin, Cottages at Eddy Lane; Buyer: Angie Yoon Seo Han; Seller: Gary F Slayden; $820,000.
1240 Adams Street, Franklin; Buyer: Dodson Family Revocable Trust; Seller: Betty and Billy L Blankenship; $500,000.
3093 Hathaway Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Karen Boron; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $541,225.
5516 Hargrove Road, Franklin; Buyer: Brent Trust; Seller: Beverly Vaughn; $215,000.
451 Avon River Road, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Rachel and David Lester; Seller: Amanda D Sheriff; $620,000.
312 Carawood Court, Franklin, Carawood; Buyer: Erika L and Donald C Klein; Seller: Headden Real Estate LLC; $954,000.
1073 Calico Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Elizabeth Ann Burch; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $805,411.
246 Pearl Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Robin M Ebersold; Seller: Edward A and Susan E DeGarmo; $572,000.
37067
104 Drayton Court, Franklin, Cheswicke Farm; Buyer: Spencer Dale Dibble and James Patrick Dibble; Seller: Christopher Hammer; $539,900.
400 Beauchamp Circle, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Jessica Vu and Charles Flint II; Seller: Malar and Sathappan Kumar; $630,000.
417 Hope Avenue, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Jeanne and Richard Broadway; Seller: Janet and Darrell Harris; $675,000.
524 Verde Meadow Drive, Franklin, Village of Clovercroft; Buyer: Leanna Marie and William Caldwell Sisk; Seller: Meredith Persico; $685,000.
144 Stanwick Drive, Franklin, Andover; Buyer: Marc Lawrence Hudak; Seller: Theresa P and Jerry P Espey; $414,000.
1931 Griffin Drive, Franklin, Amelia Park; Buyer: Soya Pradeep Netukandy Patanakara and Shyraj Kaniyan Kandi; Seller: Holland and Alexander R Valdez; $495,000.
1026 Market Street, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Kristen and Zachary Vlahos; Seller: Ashley and Timothy J Shalvey; $460,000.
2037 Orange Leaf Circle, Franklin, Sanctuary; Buyer: Tina A and Robert L Armburst; Seller: Traceland LLC; $435,000.
205 Terri Park Way, Franklin, Hurstbourne Park; Buyer: Taylor Wright and William S Whitaker; Seller: Dominic Zabriskie; $770,000.
1434 Casner Lane, Franklin, Amelia Park; Buyer: Anagha Gujar and Akshay Shinde; Seller: Melissa Alvis; $507,400.
837 Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Zurich Homes Group LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $326,000.
4139 Oxford Glen Drive, Franklin, Barrington; Buyer: Samantha and Eric S Mathewson; Seller: Lori A Leslie and Joe Carter Ezell; $655,000.
258 Watson View Drive, Franklin, Village of Clovercroft; Buyer: Emily Katherine and Clay Weber Phillips; Seller: Jane A Wittenmyer and Jeanalice M Brickman; $540,000.
7155 Tullamore Lane, Franklin, Abington Ridge; Buyer: Yvonne and Craig Buck; Seller: Bethany K and Mitchell C Kingston; $650,000.
3073 Mallory Lane, Franklin, Cool Springs West; Buyer: 3073 Mallory Lane Partners and HPT Sparta LP; Seller: Yount LLC; $2,800,000.
37069
5008 Bentgrass Court, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Ana M Santacruz and Kenneth R Storm; Seller: Marcia and Delton Haynes; $1,040,000.
2 parcels on Sneed Road West, Franklin, Evergreen Homes Estates; Buyer: Catherine and Stephen Hendrix; Seller: Northwoods Log Homes LLC; $1,650,000.
37135
500 Clemente Avenue, Nolensville, Catalina; Buyer: Kimberly Roma and Matteo Bernardo Cazzoletti; Seller: Angie D and Dustan M Stodghill; $665,000.
801 Ravensdowne Drive, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Jordan and Luke Wylie; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $458,234.
636 Dunmeyer Court, Nolensville, Telfair; Buyer: Holly Rachelle Calloway and Austin David Mullins; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $601,250.
421 Edenfield Pass, Nolensville, Telfair; Buyer: Michael Edward Rylott; Seller: Beverly R Stephens; $545,000.
1010 Ava Private Place, Nolensville, Burkitt Commons; Buyer: Grow & Learn V LLC; Seller: Burkitt Commons II LLC; $1,310,830.
Nolensville Road, Nolensville, Burkitt Commons; Buyer: Nolensville Real Estate Partners II LLC; Seller: Burkitt Commons II LLC; $1,000,000.
121 Sedona Woods Trail, Nolensville, Arrington Retreat; Buyer: Colleen and Ronald R Barger; Seller: Pamela and Klein Calvert; $725,000.
317 Bayberry Court, Nolensville, Arrington Retreat; Buyer: Elizabeth and Cameron M McPherson; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $652,491.
2628 Benington Place, Nolensville, Benington; Buyer: Amal Botrous and Bolis Boktor; Seller: Kathryn G and Clifton R Taylor; $870,000.
732 Lawler Lane, Nolensville, Brooksbank Estates; Buyer: Ruth and Eugene Sacks; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $684,817.
920 Redstone Lane, Nolensville, Burkitt Village; Buyer: Joy and William Crowe; Seller: Jennifer O and Brian Shaw; $579,900.
3206 Bradfield Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Deanna M and Chase B Mabry; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $629,225.
37179
3012 Belshire Village Drive, Spring Hill, Belshire Village; Buyer: Boing US Holdco Inc; Seller: GKD Properties LLC; $5,315,853.
2981 Elkhorn Place, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Sara Ann and William Thomas Morris; Seller: R G Custom Homes LLC; $512,000.
1009 Gadwall Lane, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Cecilia Lizbeth Alvarez and Eduardo Magana Figueroa; Seller: Alley and Calvin Frey; $680,000.
2028 Fiona Way, Spring Hill, Chapmans Crossing; Buyer: Elena Hudson; Seller: Cecilia and Eduardo Magana Figueroa; $335,000.
3049 Auld Tatty Drive, Spring Hill, Highlands at Campbell Station; Buyer: Carole C Anderson; Seller: Melinda L and Gregory P Lancaster; $252,250.
1516 Chapman Lane, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: Terri Elizabeth and Peter Andrew Miller; Seller: Brittney N and Loren M Waggy; $280,000.
209 Oldbury Private Lane, Spring Hill, Shirebrook; Buyer: Cathy McKinney; Seller: Whitney Ann Keen; $230,000.
2942 Stewart Campbell Pointe, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Janet Ruth White; Seller: Clayton Property Group Inc; $422,900.
1121 Brixworth Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Holly Sue and Charles Kirkpatrick Anderson; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $438,432.
6028 Trout Lane, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Teresa and Dylan Wheeler; Seller: Clark Custom Homes LLC; $642,350.
6011 Dupont Cove, Spring Hill; Buyer: Alfred Francis; Seller: Neely Baker and K Brent Johnson; $245,900.
4156 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Neely H Baker; Seller: Phyllis A Snead; $469,900.
9025 Safe Haven Place, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Teresa E and Daniel M Bishop; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $526,998.
2035 Hemlock Drive, Spring Hill, Woodside Townhomes; Buyer: Joan Marie Isakson; Seller: Opendoor Property Trust I; $233,000.
1304 Chapman Court, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: Joshua Kattas Brown; Seller: Rebecca and Stephen Agee; $328,000.
2138 Long Meadow Drive, Spring Hill, Wakefield; Buyer: Rebecca M and John Eichelberger; Seller: Frances E Haddox; $302,000.
37179
2913 Paper Mill Bridge Road, Thompson’s Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Jennifer and Jeffery Anderson; Seller: Candice L and Gregory C Coffey; $679,000.
2102 Carlton Lane, Thompson’s Station, Picketts Ridge; Buyer: Nu Thi Luu and Ngan Pham; Seller: Jillian L and Joey M Neiman; $375,000.
1539 Bunbury Drive, Thompson’s Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Holland and Alexander Valdez; Seller: Betty Strong Lakos; $394,000.
2262 Brakeman Lane, Thompson’s Station, Whistle Stop Farms; Buyer: R G Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Whistle Stop Farms LLC; $170,000.
2228 Brakeman Lane, Thompson’s Station, Whistle Stop Farms; Buyer: R G Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Whistle Stop Farms LLC; $170,000.
2266 Brakeman Lane, Thompson’s Station, Whistle Stop Farms; Buyer: R G Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Whistle Stop Farms LLC; $170,000.
2232 Brakeman Lane, Thompson’s Station, Whistle Stop Farms; Buyer: R G Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Whistle Stop Farms LLC; $170,000.
2258 Brakeman Lane, Thompson’s Station, Whistle Stop Farms; Buyer: R G Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Whistle Stop Farms LLC; $170,000.
2808 Windy Way, Thompson’s Station, Buckner Place; Buyer: Lynndey and Christopher Reid; Seller: Brandi L Rayburn and Evan J Gomiser; $272,000.
2779 Lancashire Court, Thompson’s Station, Crowne Pointe; Buyer: Mandy Michelle Graham; Seller: Sarah Nicole and David M Jones; $335,000.
3121 Sassafras Lane, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Robert Chiappardi; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $329,688.
Vacant lot on Bear Creek Road, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Kimberly Gray 2008 Living Trust; Seller: Danny Marlin; $100,000.
Bear Creek Road, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Kimberly Gray 2008 Living Trust; Seller: Leipers Creek Revocable Trust; $4,563,000.
3408 Colebrook Drive, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Richard Arthur Wadatz; Seller: Lisa Korean Mathis and Christina Julianna Strong; $855,000.
