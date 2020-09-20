PROPERTY TRANSFERS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF SEPT. 1, 2020
37027
5218 Apple Mill Court, Brentwood, McGavock Farms; Buyer: Carrie and Matthew Carullo; Seller: Ivelisse O and Blake Martin; $1,259,000.
370 Childe Harolds Circle, Brentwood, Fountainbrooke; Buyer: Monica and Kent Foster; Seller: Cheryl and Robert Van Tilburg; $800,000.
1515 Lipscomb Drive, Brentwood, Brentwood Meadows; Buyer: Teresa Reyes and Miguel Reyes Garcia; Seller: Melinda and Donald B Mangrum; $539,900.
6219 Tupper Place, Brentwood, River Oaks; Buyer: Stacey Faye and Austin Lee Madison; Seller: Encore Construction LLC; $2,150,000.
9512 Edenbrook Court, Brentwood, Edenbrook Estates; Buyer: Murrell-Hosoi Revocable Living Trust and Johnathan Murrell Irrevocable Trust; Seller: Louise Taylor; $390,000.
2498 North Berrys Chapel Road, Brentwood; Buyer: Chana and Keith A Neves; Seller: Corrine E Jones; $475,000.
1674 Kindra Court, Brentwood, Raintree Forest South; Buyer: Rachel and Spencer Reynolds; Seller: Steve and Tiffany LLC; $824,900.
9043 Lochmere Court, Brentwood, Inglehame Farms; Buyer: Lipsa and Sanjay Misha; Seller: Kari A and Andrew T Irons; $820,000.
Lots 6 and 7 on Franklin Road, Brentwood, Country Club Estates; Buyer: Arnold Homes LLC; Seller: 506 Franklin Road LLC; $1,848,900.
1815 Harpeth River Drive, Brentwood, Laurelwood; Buyer: Amy and William Heaslet; Seller: Carolyn B Dewitt; $779,000.
810 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Haley J Price; Seller: Christa Nanette Sielski and David James Randolph; $238,900.
1227 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Vicki L and John Holbrook; Seller: Jean K Brantley; $247,500.
507 Breithorn Cove, Brentwood, Breithorn; Buyer: Amy and Marc Liebeskind; Seller: Emily Colleen Schwedler and Randy Shahe Tashjian Living Trusts; $1,200,000.
9425 Elmhurst Court, Brentwood, Raintree Forest; Buyer: Glenda E and Oscar Del Cid; Seller: Donna Kay and Melton E Kendrick Jr; $600,000.
5749 Cloverhill Drive, Brentwood, Cloverland Acres; Buyer: Sandra M and Lagan Sebert; Seller: Gayle Justine and Daniel Charles Vild; $815,000.
1917 Parade Drive, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Nanette Eldridge and Jeffrey Michael Dendy; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $1,395,023.
9720 Mountain Ash Court, Brentwood, Willowmet; Buyer: Mira and Paul No; Seller: Cassandra and Steven Brosvik; $668,330.
1751 Umbria Drive, Brentwood, Tuscany Hills; Buyer: Kristine Lee Mullen; Seller: Aspen Construction LLC; $1,350,000.
1212 Round Grove Court, Brentwood, Cartwright Close; Buyer: Elvia and Russell Harms; Seller: Trace Construction Inc; $750,000.
919 Edmondson Pike, Brentwood; Buyer: Southernup LLC; Seller: Rebekah and Stanley Hime Tennessee Community Property Trust; $650,000.
1039 Deep Woods Trail, Brentwood, Hidden Valley Estates; Buyer: Emilio F Pena Revocable Living Trust; Seller: Leigh M and Laurice V McGinty III; $1,422,000.
8250 Cavendish Court, Brentwood, Parkside at Brenthaven; Buyer: Richard J Taylor; Seller: Don Adams; $1,262,000.
1013 Jones Parkway, Brentwood, Brentmeade Estates; Buyer: Cristin and James Patterson; Seller: Mary Ann and James R Shipp; $1,300,000.
6430 Panorama Drive, Brentwood, Wildwood Estates; Buyer: Mary Margaret and John G Culpepper; Seller: Christina and Caleb M Strange; $814,000.
1208 Boxthorn Drive, Brentwood, Owl Creek; Buyer: Amira Abdel Alak and Sam Shalaby; Seller: Katey J Julius; $700,000.
9821 Concord Road, Brentwood; Buyer: Victoria Lauren Domico; Seller: Maxine B and Fred D Baird Revocable Living Trust; $294,000.
9020 Carondelet Place, Brentwood, Carondelet; Buyer: Karen Speyer; Seller: Gary C Glay; $522,900.
1 Torrey Pines Way, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Aimee C and Timothy H Calvert; Seller: Elizabeth F and Richard T Carter Jr; $1,025,000.
1830 Stryker Place, Brentwood, Reserve at Sonoma; Buyer: 1830 Stryker Place LLC; Seller: Emily and Christopher J Martinez; $2,400,000.
720 Shenandoah Drive, Brentwood, Carondelet; Buyer: Laing McCullough and Todd Pewitt; Seller: Karen Speyer; $857,000.
1516 Pinkerton Road, Brentwood, Southern Woods; Buyer: Nicole D and Thomas C Salmon; Seller: Stacey M and Derek W Knepple; $445,000.
8013 Warner Road, Brentwood, Concord Green; Buyer: Allen E Whitt; Seller: Jessica J and John W Phillips; $574,900.
5111 Longstreet Drive, Brentwood, Brentwood Hills; Buyer: Catherine West; Seller: Tonya Wahl N/K/A Tonya Wahl Hines and David K Hines Jr; $680,000.
602 Fountainbrooke Court, Brentwood, Fountainbrooke; Buyer: Silvia Salas Giacinti and Ruben Gonzalez Cummings; Seller: Heather Price and Ryan David Gleason; $759,000.
37046
7050 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $130,800.
7084 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $130,800.
4913 Bethesda-Duplex Road, College Grove; Buyer: Joshua Driver; Seller: Ronnie Lee Scott; $337,000.
8413 Six String Drive, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: Pamela Moellenhoff Trust; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; $1,800,000.
7570 Delancey Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Marguerite E and Michael W Peters; Seller: McDaniel Estate Partners; $558,222.
7522 Delancey Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Margaret P Reidy and Brian P Lynch; Seller: McDaniel Estate Partners; $617,568.
7000 Vineyard Valley Drive, College Grove, Vineyard Valley; Buyer: Robyn and Thomas Schenkenberger; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $749,999.
7072 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Brentwood Communities LLC; $130,800.
7310 Harlow Drive, College Grove, Hideaway at Arrington; Buyer: Charles Kenton Kirby; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; $650,000.
7286 Harlow Drive, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: Troubadour Lot Holdings LLC; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; $675,000.
8614 Belladonna Drive, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Danielle B and Brian J Weber Joint Revocable Trust; Seller: Trace Construction Inc; $1,974,900.
6537 Arno-College Grove Road, College Grove, Demonbreun; Buyer: Melanie A and Charles R Conner; Seller: Ladonna S Mills; $1,100,000.
7513 Trident Ridge Road, College Grove, Hideaway at Arrington; Buyer: RRJBH LLC; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; $627,200.
37062
7508 Beechnut Way, Fairview, Deervalley Downs; Buyer: Katrina Diane Newell and Miles Logan McNulty; Seller: Jennifer S and Gary W Housley; $335,000.
7192 Winfrey Drive, Fairview, Otter Creek Springs; Buyer: Dawna R and Ernesto Lazo III; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $420,163.
7146 Pepper Tree Circle, Fairview, Pepper Tree Cove; Buyer: Susanna Cahill; Seller: Duke & Duke LLC; $380,900.
7300 Brush Creek Road, Fairview; Buyer: Katherine Madeline and Luis Antonio Primera; Seller: Lori Firriolo; $50,000.
7279 Brush Creek Road, Fairview; Buyer: Katherine Madeline and Luis Antonio Primera; Seller: Dustin Rhodes; $40,000.
7111 Fernvale Springs Way, Fairview, Fernvale Springs; Buyer: Andrea M and David B Pretty; Seller: Brenda and James Shaw; $235,000.
7110 Taylor Road, Fairview; Buyer: Christopher T Gatewood; Seller: Pennock Place LLC; $308,500.
7128 Fernvale Springs Way, Fairview, Fernvale Springs; Buyer: Paula Jenkins; Seller: Jane Smith Hayes; $223,000.
7329 Taylor Road, Fairview, Otter Creek Estates; Buyer: Ribbon Home SPV II LLC; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $514,000.
7136 Kingston Road, Fairview; Buyer: Brenda F and Ronald B Plunkett; Seller: Jeffrey Lampley; $25,000.
7111 Wheat Road, Fairview, Meadows at Fairview; Buyer: Amy Williams Robinett; Seller: Donna and William B Rogers; $190,000.
7114 Sweetbriar Circle, Fairview, Sweetbriar Springs; Buyer: Lauren Harmon and Andrew Howard Schuster; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $389,584.
37064
930 Lawnview Lane, Franklin, Riverview Park; Buyer: Sydni and Tyler Dicke; Seller: Julie and Jeff E Cox; $415,000.
5358 Waddell Hollow Road, Franklin; Buyer: Erica Lynn and Joel Roger Beukelman; Seller: Sarah A Salas; $795,000.
2097 McAvoy Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Sonia Diaz; Seller: Keri O Gwynne; $655,000.
1073 Oglethorpe Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Amit Kumar Chugh; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $326,975.
3024 Fernshaw Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Stream Valley Franklin LLC; $103,800.
301 Circuit Road, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Jessica and Evan Jaymes De Mott; Seller: LCS Investments LLC; $145,000.
4014 Kentucky Court, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Adrienne E and Braden D Nordman; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $803,689.
5875 Green Chapel Road, Franklin; Buyer: Hayek Investments LLC; Seller: Karon Killion; $255,000.
3115 Traviston Drive, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: Crystal and Jonathan May; Seller: Elizabeth C and Kristopher B Kepley; $479,000.
2208 Morriswood Drive, Franklin, Oakwood Estates; Buyer: Eagle Construction of TN LLC; Seller: John C Jones III; $355,000.
1317 Ascot Lane, Franklin, Redwing Meadows; Buyer: Amelia G and Renzo A Rivas; Seller: Tressa M and Bobby J Gibbs; $489,900.
147 Creekstone Boulevard, Franklin, Creekstone Commons; Buyer: Julie Partin and Jeff Edward Cox; Seller: Praveen Seerapu and Kavitha Pampana; $515,000.
189 Rich Circle, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Tara and Clint Moseley; Seller: Jill and Kunu Kaushal; $830,000.
125 Stream Valley Boulevard, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; Seller: Stream Valley Franklin LLC; $139,709.
3019 Fernshaw Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Nicole and Anthony David Pignataro; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $527,340.
2205 Creekside Lane, Franklin, Oakwood Estates; Buyer: Jamie and Bryan Hulker; Seller: Nilsen Family Revocable Trust; $499,900.
1624 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Laura and Steven S Barone; Seller: Georgia and Peter Lippincott Family Trust; $990,000.
200 Morning Mist Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Lauren Hommell Zagurski; Seller: Tracy Winter and Erick R Asmussen; $790,000.
438 Green Acres Drive, Franklin, Green Acres; Buyer: FML Properties LLC; Seller: Joel W Moenkhoff; $284,600.
1001 Howland Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Mary Jane and Richard Victor Owens; Seller: Glover Family Trust; $750,000.
6030 Vesper Way, Franklin, Sanctuary; Buyer: Tennessee Fireflies Trust; Seller: Traceland LLC; $435,000.
116 Glass Springs Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Kaye P and Joseph Mark Nickell; Seller: Melanie A and C Roger Conner; $1,250,000.
407 Snowden Street West, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Clara Dean and Edward Wayne Finley; Seller: Olivia and Michael Bryant; $633,000.
636 Finnhorse Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Christina and Jeremy Wismer; Seller: Margaret and Ryan Wilson; $675,000.
2095 Bushnell Farm Drive, Franklin, Bushnell Farm; Buyer: Dena Hugh Adams and Michael Reese; Seller: Patterson Co LLC; $550,182.
1007 Calico Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Willett Joint Revocable Trust; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $686,017.
1100 Brandon Drive, Franklin, Heath Place of Franklin; Buyer: Emily E and Thomas G Evans Jr; Seller: Catherine and Robert Vietti Co-Trust; $465,000.
101 Front Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Stacy and Steve Grissim; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $760,860.
3048 Hathaway Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Jamie M and Jacob J Golich III; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $858,642.
607 Central Drive, Franklin, Foxglove Farm; Buyer: Faith Erin and Alexander Paul Kowerko; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $631,465.
2034 Roderick Circle, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Jeremy and Madison Marshall; Seller: Lauren N and Trey D Brown; $393,000.
1101 Downs Boulevard #235, Franklin, Hardison Hills; Buyer: Reed Family Trust; Seller: Quentin Zachary Kelm and Velvet Rousseau AB Livint Trust; $272,000.
2988 McLemore Circle, Franklin, McLemore Farms; Buyer: Corey Lawrence; Seller: Tabitha and Terry E Luker; $729,900.
103 Kings Gate Lane, Franklin, Riverview Park; Buyer: William Johnson Hamilton; Seller: McNabb Properties LLC; $383,400.
3030 Fernshaw Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Laura and Kyle Randolph Stewart; Seller: NVR Inc; $551,850.
326 Circuit Road, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Jennifer and Justine Hale; Seller: Allison and John Cyphers; $771,170.
9080 Keats Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Margrit and James Heather; Seller: Michelle Montagne; $710,000.
3007 Fernshaw Lane, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Catherine J and Joseph Livio Borrelli; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $513,335.
90 Poplar Street, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Robert M Nichols; Seller: Lisa M and Kelley Evert Reed IV; $610,000.
3127 Millbank Lane, Franklin, Spencer Hall; Buyer: Ryan McGuigan; Seller: Martha R Halstead; $390,000.
2512 Winder Drive, Franklin, Dallas Downs; Buyer: Russell Allen Jones; Seller: Kimberly and Alan M Kirby; $440,000.
1045 Wetzel Drive, Franklin, Riverbluff; Buyer: Celebration Homes LLC; Seller: Riverbluff Investments LLC; $162,500.
1039 Wetzel Drive, Franklin, Riverbluff; Buyer: Celebration Homes LLC; Seller: Riverbluff Investments LLC; $162,500.
1048 Clifton Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Dana and David Blue; Seller: Staci W and William E Felt; $770,000.
9008 Wenlock Lane, Franklin, Echelon; Buyer: Rebecca Ann and Michael Allen Webb; Seller: Nancy L Douzuk; $465,000.
703 Braemere Drive, Franklin; Buyer: Sara A and Jamie T Ryan; Seller: Diane L and Alphonso Herrera; $565,900.
1622 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Lauren and Nicholas A Muscato; Seller: Eileen M and Keith M Giger; $1,250,000.
305 Hickory Lane, Franklin, Green Valley; Buyer: Carrie and Brad Patterson; Seller: Arlys and Glen H Johnson Trust; $430,000.
6210 Meeks Road, Franklin; Buyer: Todd G Justice; Seller: Turncal Holdings; $140,000.
1027 Rural Plains Circle, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Anita and William J Christiansen; Seller: Calhoun Properties LLC; $410,000.
1040 Watkins Creek Drive, Franklin, Watkins Creek; Buyer: Niya Harris; Seller: Laura Michelle and Max Edward Osbun; $835,900.
5001 Weatherford Pass, Franklin, Weatherford Estates; Buyer: Meredith and Stacey Deleon Watson; Seller: Lauren and Nicholas Muscato; $1,090,000.
4109 Arno Road, Franklin; Buyer: Woodrow W Shepherd; Seller: 4109 Arno Road Trust; $105,000.
Vacant lot on Wetzel Drive, Franklin, Riverbluff; Buyer: Celebration Homes LLC; Seller: Riverbluff Investments LLC; $325,000.
2 lots on Calico Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Stonegate Home LLC; Seller: Westhaven Partners LLC; $464,800.
119 Irvine Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: John Michael Leppert; Seller: Jennifer L and Justin G Hale; $585,000.
3042 General Martin Lane, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Shannon Sutherland and Brian Charles Donnelly; Seller: Watson Family Revocable Trust; $625,000.
225 Sontag Drive, Franklin, Polk Place; Buyer: Stephanie H and Kenneth R Page; Seller: Chelsea M and Ryan D Moore; $608,000.
1011 Buckworth Avenue, Franklin, Farnsworth; Buyer: Katherine A and Matthew L McCauley; Seller: The Estate of Paula B Flaugher; $1,200,000.
8013 Brookpark Avenue, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Patti R and Paul L Tremblay Jr; Seller: Crystal E and Jerrod W Williams; $464,900.
37067
522 Pennystone Drive, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Muteeb Ghaffar; Seller: Sherry and Jeffrey L Mitchell; $699,900.
2016 Bratton Place Drive, Franklin, Amber Glen; Buyer: Evangeline Dynski Polan and Jon Ericson Tubb; Seller: Theresa Scanlon; $450,000.
Murfreesboro Road, Franklin; Buyer: State of Tennessee; Seller: Ravenwood LP; $1,750.
112 Grant Park Drive, Franklin, Residences of Grant Park; Buyer: Ann T Cassel Revocable Living Trust; Seller: Adrian P Jones; $472,000.
1616 Longmont Court, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Laura Watson; Seller: Tara Sierra and Clint Anthony Moseley; $485,000.
1314 Fairbanks Street, Franklin, Amelia Park; Buyer: Brenna and Joseph Minyard; Seller: SPH Property Three LLC; $468,000.
1706 Players Mill Road, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Jacquelyn L and Marcus Andrew Phelps; Seller: Stephanie M and Barney David Houston; $582,500.
1043 Firestone Drive, Franklin, Firestone at Cool Springs; Buyer: Scott Tillman; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $1,119,900.
151 Pennystone Drive, Franklin; Buyer: Kimberly Brengle; Seller: Margaret A and Paul J Marotta; $480,500.
420 Doe Ridge, Franklin, Ivy Glen; Buyer: Aubyn E and Matthew J Darcy; Seller: April and Joshua M Carroll; $623,000.
1504 Decatur Circle, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Patrick P Jackson; Seller: Martha K and Michael P Manthey; $410,000.
1308 Pemberton Heights Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Pavani Yenigalla and Jawaharlal Guttikonda; Seller: Mary Goff and Sean Alan McGowan; $478,000.
1868 Brentwood Pointe, Franklin, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Theresa Renee Reiley; Seller: Jessica Craig; $334,000.
109 Golden Meadows Lane, Franklin, Golden Meadows; Buyer: Britney and Jonathan D Cashman; Seller: Susan Jeannette and Jerry Daniel Womble; $385,000.
105 Pennystone Drive, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Greg Cooley; Seller: Florida Street Storage LLC; $420,000.
37069
907 Idlewild Court, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Adam Francis Harris; Seller: James G Gavigan; $345,000.
2467 Santa Barbara Lane, Franklin, Foxen Canyon; Buyer: Lisa and Vito Russo; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $1,152,149.
1343 Moher Boulevard, Franklin, Gateway Village; Buyer: Julie L and James J Moyer Jr; Seller: Patrick Jackson; $429,500.
2035 Glastonbury Drive, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Monica Yurany Hernandez Castano and Jesus David Gomez Velez; Seller: Cristiana Valeria and Erik MacJames Waybright; $436,000.
4200 Two Rivers Lane, Franklin, Two Rivers; Buyer: Anne Louise Thull Revocable Trust; Seller: Michael Todd Abner Revocable Living Trust; $3,000,000.
114 Century Oak Drive, Franklin, Highgate; Buyer: Summia Chaudhry and Kamran Khan; Seller: Bryan Dean Robbins; $470,000.
804 Aldwych Circle, Franklin, Stonebridge Park; Buyer: Sarah N and Benjamin F Schmidt; Seller: Elizabeth B Stuhlreyer; $687,500.
1438 Willowbrooke Circle, Franklin; Buyer: E P Tootsie and Ronnie G Brown; Seller: Linda and Frederick C Vollman; $1,475,000.
161 Crestfield Place, Franklin; Buyer: EDM Trust; Seller: KCJB Family Trust U/I; $435,000.
37135
1125 Millshed Drive, Nolensville, Sherwood Green Estates; Buyer: Kristy and Richard Allen Ault; Seller: Jessica and Peter O'Connell; $562,500.
6120 Christmas Drive, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Kali and Jared Higgins; Seller: Amanda G and Al Smith Jr; $433,000.
2239 Kirkwall Drive, Nolensville, Burkitt Village; Buyer: Maegan and Corey Keller; Seller: On Point Construction Co Inc; $549,900.
816 Cottage House Lane, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Sherri L and Adrian Jones; Seller: Clayton Property Group; $369,990.
269 Rock Cress Road, Nolensville, Arrington Retreat; Buyer: Jan L Christman and Larry D Barnes; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $118,000.
2663 Sanford Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Tyler Brock; Seller: Tracy L and Evan C Yates; $400,000.
1005 Wadeslea Lane, Nolensville, Woods at Burberry Glen; Buyer: Annola Kilai Dildy; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $551,730.
Battle Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Zofia E and Janusz Malachowski; Seller: Sara T and Paul Harris Tune Revocable Living Trust; $265,000.
5047 Aunt Nannies Place, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Christina V Farr; Seller: Vickie and William Swinehart; $482,000.
1666 Briarcliff Drive, Nolensville, Winterset Woods; Buyer: Leah and Steven A Irwin; Seller: Odalis C Tovar and Jorge Abud Cano Living Trust; $559,000.
4700 Jobe Trail, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Katherine S Wiley; Seller: Tiffany Vaughan; $462,500.
1822 Abbey Wood Drive, Nolensville, Burberry Glen; Buyer: Ashlea Sitzer; Seller: Meritage Homes of TN Inc; $499,490.
Vacant lot on Battle Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Sherry Buttrey and Daniel Patterson; Seller: Sara T and Paul Harris Tune Revocable Living Trust; $265,000.
37174
1009 Lexington Farms Drive, Spring Hill, Lexington Farms; Buyer: Kristin and Paul Meyer; Seller: Casey L and David S Brewington; $285,000.
2020 Morton Drive, Spring Hill, Willowvale at Harvey Springs; Buyer: Casey and David Brewington; Seller: Shannon and Ryan Payne; $425,000.
2906 Wind Dance Road, Spring Hill, Burtonwood; Buyer: Elena Hudson; Seller: Brian L Fischer; $330,500.
4111 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Cheryl Nell and Dale Lee Hart; Seller: Yvonne Hinojosa; $495,000.
6009 Romain Court, Spring Hill, Wakefield; Buyer: Kathryn J and Matthew P Fischer; Seller: Jacqueline and Lamin S Bangura; $390,000.
1019 St Hubbins Drive, Spring Hill, Campbell Station; Buyer: Chelsea and Jerimiah Hodges; Seller: Laura Elise and Kyle Randolph Stewart; $542,000.
1020 Rudder Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Paulina D and Dominik J Pitra; Seller: Julie A and Harlan J Pratt; $414,900.
8013 Fenwick Lane, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Narendran Thiumaran Sooriyaprabha and Gayathri Santahnakrishnan; Seller: Erica and Jarom Bowman; $435,000.
2059 Autumn Ridge Way, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Frizzette and Carwaskie Miller; Seller: Enterprises LLC D/B/A Landmark Building Co; $649,900.
1044 Belcor Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Sara Pafford and Jarrod Paul Finger; Seller: Diane M Peterson; $359,900.
2112 Ieper Drive, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Sabrina Renee and Matthew David Sloffer; Seller: Jennifer and Bradley M Desselle; $383,000.
4793 Ash Hill Road, Spring Hill; Buyer: Kara Leann and Cody Joe Faulkner; Seller: Kelly Waynette Faulkner Trust; $150,000.
707 Rain Meadow Court, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Judy V and Brent J Ware; Seller: Lorena E and Carlos R Olivarez; $485,000.
3000 Yellow Brick Court, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Crystal M Swafford; Seller: Rachel E and James C Wilson; $425,000.
507 Shirebrook Circle, Spring Hill, Shirebrook; Buyer: Maruthi Mahankali and Sreelatha Madasu; Seller: Brooke and Dwayne Pate; $255,000.
997 Spruce Ridge Lane, Spring Hill, Winstead Manor; Buyer: Cui Xai Zhao and Ming Wei Yang; Seller: Grandview Custom Homes LLC; $579,900.
2034 Spring Meadow Circle, Spring Hill, Spring Meadow; Buyer: Christine and Matthew Wilson; Seller: Stephanie Hope Dixon; $310,000.
2029 Autumn Ridge Way, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Camie Jo and Michael Ray Moss; Seller: Rosalind A AND Michael Valerio; $620,000.
6001 Spade Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Virginia and Anthony Maher; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $454,900.
37179
3800 Robbins Nest Court, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Chandra and Justin K Garrison; Seller: Yamashita Rie and William F Hayes; $867,000.
1375 Saybrook Crossing, Thompsons Station, Newport Crossing; Buyer: Janet A and George W Poss Sr; Seller: Kathryn and James M Mongene; $255,000.
3675 Martins Mill Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Shantelle GN and Rajiv C Rajapaksa; Seller: Crescent Homes TN LLC; $633,328.
3182 Pleasantville Bridge Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Charlene Keeling and Ron Anton Kelly; Seller: Summit Builders Corp; $759,900.
3525 Creamery Bridge Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Sherry Lynn and Robert John Vollmer; Seller: Shannon and Brian Donnelly; $745,000.
3554 Creamery Bridge Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Beth A and Brett R Creasman; Seller: Barlow Builders LLC; $787,251.
3178 Pleasantville Bridge Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Chasitie F and John D White Jr; Seller: Summit Builders Corp; $779,900.
1038 Watauga Court, Thompsons Station, Newport Crossing; Buyer: HPA US1 LLC; Seller: David Nickell; $315,000.
2277 Maytown Circle, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Kelley and Max Stephens; Seller: Lennar Homes of TN LLC; $543,990.
2124 Parliament Drive, Thompsons Station, Crowne Pointe; Buyer: Amber and Zachary Johnson; Seller: Christine Voils and Coy Ardell Hill Jr; $415,000.
3149 Pleasantville Bridge Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Cayce and Jason David Williams; Seller: Collier Homes of TN Inc; $560,000.
3826 Pulpmill Drive, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Andrea and Bryan Seth Burns; Seller: Erica N and Daniel A Griffith; $910,000.
2916 Hadley Close Lane, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Nicole M and Eric James Morrison; Seller: Stephanie K and Mathew E Morgan; $566,500.
2250 Maytown Circle, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Kathleen McAdams Living Trust; Seller: Crescent Homes TN LLC; $459,990.
3173 Pleasantville Bridge Road, Thompsons Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Elizabeth and Maxwell Silliman; Seller: Crescent Homes TN LLC; $651,362.
5003 Hancock Circle, Thompsons Station, Picketts Ridge; Buyer: Kimberly E Smith; Seller: Katie and Charles W Hogan IV; $317,980.
2727 Paddock Park Drive, Thompsons Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Merrill D and Christopher A Cope; Seller: Carolyn A Jones; $560,000.
1905 Ridgeland Drive, Thompsons Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Ashley and Timothy Jones; Seller: Crescent Homes TN LLC; $474,990.
2933 Iroquois Drive, Thompsons Station, Cameron Farms; Buyer: Rachael and Daniel Zecher; Seller: Carrol J and Steven C Sullivan; $359,000.
1073 Brixworth Drive, Thompsons Station, Brixworth; Buyer: Karen L and Roy Jackson Morris Jr; Seller: Merrill D and Christopher A Cope; $470,000.
