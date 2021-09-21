PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF SEPT. 1, 2021
37014
7061 Fiddlers Glen Drive, Arrington, Arrington Ridge; Buyer: Shari M Hermelijn; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $722,150.
7012 Fiddlers Glen Drive, Arrington, Arrington Ridge; Buyer: Katherine C and John M Werhas; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $715,395.
5525 Hawks Landing Drive, Arrington, Black Hawk; Buyer: Ron L Johnson; Seller: Stephen E Hodgkins; $385,000.
7016 Fiddlers Glen Drive, Arrington, Arrington Ridge; Buyer: Pamela Joy and Jeffrey Robert Riddell; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $777,885.
7009 Fiddlers Glen Drive, Arrington, Arrington Ridge; Buyer: Daniel Fleming; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $756,184.
37027
9481 Highland Bend Court, Brentwood, Preserve at Concord; Buyer: Christy Hewitt; Seller: Hidden Valley Homes LLC; $1,917,845.
1508 Kemah Court, Brentwood, Chestnut Springs; Buyer: Guoliang Li; Seller: Shruti and Tushar Wahal; $570,000.
9533 Fayette Court, Brentwood, Raintree Forest Reserve; Buyer: Lucy Elaine Sturdivant and Kyle Fite Mothershead; Seller: Bridgette M and Jon W McGrath; $830,000.
9011 Hood Place, Brentwood, Carondelet; Buyer: Sarah Bonsignore and Steven Hemstalk; Seller: Emily S and Seth Henson Crosby; $895,000.
1204 Boxthorn Drive, Brentwood, Owl Creek; Buyer: Jennifer and Andrew Swanson; Seller: Mary G and Daniel D Norton; $857,000.
5301 Maryland Way, Brentwood, Maryland Farms; Buyer: Kore Bridge Crossing LLC; Seller: BOF TN 5301 Maryland LLC; $46,000,000.
1112 Holly Tree Farms Road, Brentwood, Holly Tree Farms; Buyer: Deborah L and Joseph S Papiez TN Comm Property Trust; Seller: Anna R Jones; $765,000.
1753 Umbria Drive, Brentwood, Tuscany Hills; Buyer: Angela M and Blake S Williams; Seller: Amanda Bowers and Jonathan Tyler Rabun; $1,600,000.
1425 Wilson Pike, Brentwood, Parkside Downs; Buyer: Tanya Marie and Mark Jason Davenport; Seller: Kirti Vikash and Vikash Rasik Surati; $2,200,000.
1631 Wilson Pike, Brentwood; Buyer: Amy N and Rodney A Lavoie; Seller: Katy B an Jonathan C Melcher; $1,275,000.
2716 Hillsboro Road, Brentwood, Sunny Side Estates; Buyer: Opendoor Property Trust I; Seller: Frances Paige Resha; $600,200.
1011 Crimson Clover Drive, Brentwood, Courtside at Southern Woods; Buyer: Xing Wei and Weihong He; Seller: Jerry R Miele; $825,000.
9023 Meadowlawn Drive, Brentwood, Brentwood Estates; Buyer: Carol Ann and Craig M Pelton; Seller: Paula and Evan Lomas; $790,000.
1882 Traditions Circle, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Kari M and Richard B Mason; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $1,501,280.
9421 Raven Hollow Road, Brentwood, Raintree Forest; Buyer: Lynn and Michael Longhauser; Seller: Rajita and Amit Shankardass; $760,000.
11 Camelback Court, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Karen Han and Matthew Mason; Seller: 5F Way Land Trust; $2,450,000.
706 Shenandoah Drive, Brentwood, Carondelet; Buyer: Emily and Jerry Meile; Seller: Leona A and Berndt F Spittka; $805,000.
1857 Shamrock Drive, Brentwood, Laurelwood; Buyer: Natalie and Samuel Keith II; Seller: Abbie Lou Bryan Revocable Trust; $802,000.
1834 Sonoma Trace, Brentwood, Sonoma; Buyer: Shyamali and Sujoy Bhattacharya; Seller: Alakh P Garimela and Jyothi Amaraneni; $1,000,000.
1510 Red Oak Drive, Brentwood, Courtside at Southern Woods; Buyer: Andrea Lambertson Gordon and Gabriel Joseph Sterling; Seller: Rlena and John D Blank; $770,000.
501 Stella Vista Private Court, Brentwood, Sneed Manor; Buyer: Small Family Trust; Seller: Kevin McNamara; $1,050,000.
1202 Choctaw Trail, Brentwood, Indian Point; Buyer: Sara and Jonathon Becher; Seller: Laura M and Charles Ronald Pope; $1,360,000.
907 Steeplechase Drive, Brentwood, Foxboro Estates; Buyer: Leah and Bryce Holman; Seller: Wilkerson Family Trust; $790,000.
5113 Dorchester Circle, Brentwood, Stonehenge; Buyer: Angela Kerry Tapia and Benjamin Stuart Beasley; Seller: Molly A Martin; $536,000.
9132 Concord Hunt Circle, Brentwood, Concord Hunt; Buyer: Nathan Ryan Rowe; Seller: Karen and Mike Kindy; $1,400,000.
1752 Umbria Drive, Brentwood, Tuscany Hills; Buyer: Shelby Colene and Steven A Longard; Seller: Idlewild Custom Construction LLC; $1,604,307.
37046
6000 Pelican Way, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Lenser Revocable Trust; Seller: Debra and David Nussear; $1,393,000.
6793 Pleasant Gate Lane, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Soss Family Trust; Seller: Opendoor Property Trust I; $645,000.
6492 Arno-College Grove Road, College Grove; Buyer: Sherina Chawdhery; Seller: Jessie Elvis Starnes Jr; $350,000.
6639 Arno-College Grove Road, College Grove; Buyer: Melinda J Fish; Seller: Claudia C and Jerry Flippen; $889,900.
9200 Joiner Creek Road, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Anthony B Lupescu; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $251,750.
6613 Second Street, College Grove, Horseshoe Bend; Buyer: Suzanne E Knoble; Seller: James L Poteete Jr; $264,650.
7530 Whiskey Road, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: Wachtler Family Revocable Living Trust; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; $1,800,000.
7057 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Lenser Revocable Trust; Seller: NVR Inc T/A Ryan Homes; $648,615.
6817 Chatterton Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Farms; Buyer: Angela D and Joshua Barlow Hatch; Seller: Denise R Bates-Fredi and Joseph L Fredi; $975,000.
8463 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Tramontin Family Revocable Trust; Seller: Mary D and James T Hunter; $2,400,000.
8119 Mountaintop Drive, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Rare Air LLC; Seller: Dominique C and Mark R Rolfes; $3,750,000.
7071 Balcolm Court, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Gayatri Panangapalli and Naga Siva Kiran Volety; Seller: McDaniel Estate Partners LLC; $515,295.
8569 Horton Highway, College Grove, Covington; Buyer: Jenna Hicks; Seller: Laura Michelle Lenters; $513,000.
37062
7528 Cherokee Hills Road, Fairview, Cherokee Hills; Buyer: OP SPE TPA1 LLC; Seller: Lynn P and Libuse P Karich; $403,000.
7222 Little John Lane, Fairview, Chester Creek; Buyer: Tracy Leeann and David Carter Johnson; Seller: Kathryn S and Chas E McSurdy; $304,000.
7115 Little John Lane, Fairview, Chester Creek; Buyer: Teri and Mark L Anthony; Seller: Kelly and Scott Frost; $412,000.
7531 Cherokee Hills Road, Fairview, Cherokee Hills; Buyer: Libuse P Karich; Seller: Stace A Benu; $377,000.
7329 Sullivan Road, Fairview, Sullivan Estate; Buyer: Tina and Daron Zach; Seller: Brittney Schreiner and Garrett Neff; $630,000.
7108 Timberline Drive, Fairview, Chester Estates; Buyer: Ann B Lee; Seller: Joseph Trust; $175,000.
7180 Kingston Road, Fairview; Buyer: Donna Miller; Seller: Leslie and Dillon James Scott; $58,000.
7014 Lonesome Dove Private Trail, Fairview; Buyer: Drees Premier Homes Inc; Seller: Kellie and Christopher Maxin; $122,500.
7124 Fernvale Springs Way, Fairview, Fernvale Springs; Buyer: John Tyler Barksdale; Seller: Christine L and Timothy P Burke; $323,000.
1050 Wiseman Farm Road, Fairview, Cumberland Estates; Buyer: Karen and Robert C Elliott; Seller: Courtney and Devin Krekel; $439,950.
37064
3722 New Highway 96 West, Franklin; Buyer: Kristina Crawford; Seller: Ami K Gulfport Forte Qual Personal Res Trust; $1,245,000.
207 Wynbrook Court, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Carrie Nasby and John Demartino III; Seller: Laura Ann Heffelfinger; $705,000.
1101 Parkview Drive, Franklin, Hill; Buyer: Alison and Michael A McKay; Seller: Kelly O'Brien and Carmen C Kennedy; $605,000.
2389 Henpeck Lane, Franklin, Summer Hill; Buyer: Jason Douglas Davis; Seller: Lucille J Bailey Living Trust; $706,000.
1085 Calico Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Sarah S and John D Urbanski; Seller: Stonegate Homes LLC; $1,595,000.
1025 Kathryn Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Tracie Ann and Kevin James Cullum; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $1,250,416.
1000 Crisp Springs Drive, Franklin, Waters Edge; Buyer: Harika and Yugander Alakanti; Seller: Lashun Y and Stanley Thompson; $700,000.
Vacant lot on Lancaster Road, Franklin; Buyer: Clifford Boyle; Seller: Sondra F Morris; $87,500.
1129 West Main Street #28 (Quitclaim), Franklin, Williamsburg; Buyer: Jessica L and Kelly D Fairbanks; Seller: Kelly D Fairbanks; $217,339.
183 Lancaster Drive, Franklin, Harpeth Meadows; Buyer: Clifford Boyle; Seller: Marianne W and Gregory S DeMeyers; $895,000.
420 Molly Bright Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Emily and Henry Bowen; Seller: Jennifer Shealy and Jason Thomas Hatchette; $915,000.
1007 Kathryn Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Barbara B and Mark E Dentz; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $1,437,805.
1019 Kathryn Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Robin R and Mitchell R Harper; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $1,229,765.
233 Polk Place Drive, Franklin, Polk Place; Buyer: Elaine Marie Heidenreich; Seller: Leona and James Smith; $714,000.
1442 Coleman Road, Franklin, Black Rose Ranch; Buyer: Laurie Brust; Seller: Jackie Bradley and Allen Rhea Rippey; $650,000.
755 Shelley Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Dawn and Douglas Vander Weide; Seller: Laurie Ann Brust; $1,050,000.
401 Chelsey Cove, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Christina Marie and James Cole Hatfield; Seller: Christina M and Damien R Charley; $641,900.
255 Bishops Gate Drive, Franklin, Bishops Gate Wards Mill; Buyer: Erika and Derek Miller; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $1,639,878.
4532 Harpeth School Road, Franklin; Buyer: Julie and Daniel Fahner Revocable Trust; Seller: Our Redeemer Trust; $2,400,000.
5068 Nelson Drive, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Kristie David; Seller: Elizabeth Adkins Gallagher; $997,000.
2001 Roderick Circle, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Andrea and Jeffrey Lawrence; Seller: Joseph B Cuomo and Christopher A Cuomo; $360,000.
Property on Ovation Parkway PVT, Franklin, Ovation; Buyer: Highwoods Services Inc; Seller: Samoht Ovation LLC; $22,800,000.
901 Jewell Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Marcy Holman; Seller: Cooke Properties LLC; $700,000.
435 Finnhorse Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Mary and Scott Hamann; Seller: Jodi L Daniels and Michael Sanders; $728,000.
310 Messenger Lane, Franklin, Tywater Crossing; Buyer: Michelle L and Jonathan M Wren; Seller: Elaine O Simmons; $765,000.
1036 Wynfield Village Court, Franklin, Wynfield Village; Buyer: Melanie A and Michael A Koester; Seller: Jennifer and David Klarner; $1,311,295.
433 Dewar Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Brooke A Tighe; Seller: Lockwood Sectin 9 & 12 LLC; $544,728.
802 Charming Court, Franklin, Tywater Crossing; Buyer: Lara R McCambridge-Lee and Ian M Lee; Seller: Victoria R and Kyle J Bellino; $619,900.
8086 Berry Farms Crossing, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Vinesh Kolpe; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $509,900.
168 Fowler Circle, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Megan C Walsh; Seller: Caroline H Beavers and Ernest Steven Lunsford; $740,000.
107 Powder Mill Drive, Franklin, Cadet Homes; Buyer: Nicole M and Nikki Fredenberg; Seller: Sm Mazahir H Hamadani; $385,000.
192 Hillhaven Lane, Franklin; Buyer: Lori and Justin Jones; Seller: Kelly M and Peter M Cooke; $1,510,000.
1061 Dovecrest Way, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Kristin and Joseph Jardone; Seller: Patterson Company LLC; $737,346.
507 Calista Court, Franklin, Barclay Place; Buyer: Jessica and Christopher Voorhees; Seller: Timothy F Wait; $770,000.
202 Tyne Drive, Franklin, Founders Pointe; Buyer: Kailey Christian and Ted Glen Achom Jr; Seller: Christopher I Polk; $758,950.
154 Arsenal Drive, Franklin, Liberty Square; Buyer: Mitchell Stuart Purcell; Seller: Dallas E Starke; $363,000.
100 Poplar Street, Franklin, Green Valley; Buyer: Jeanine Marie Comment; Seller: Jixia and Robert E Stader Jr; $615,000.
133 Pebblecreek Road, Franklin, Riverview Park; Buyer: Jay B Weymouth; Seller: John D Deyong and Arthur Deyong Jr; $425,000.
5480 Parker Branch Road, Franklin, Traceland Estates; Buyer: Cindy and Roland Roper; Seller: Robert Bryar; $2,250,000.
601 Boyd Mill Avenue #R2, Franklin, Laurelwood; Buyer: Kinsey Sessions; Seller: Hollis and Ian Dixon; $285,000.
303 Rosebud Circle, Franklin, Willowsprings; Buyer: Spediacci Family Revocable Trust; Seller: Sharon L and James J Eddy Trusts; $566,000.
5614 Parker Branch Trail, Franklin, Traceland Estates; Buyer: Paula and Evan Lomas; Seller: Katie and Dana Wold; $1,012,200.
307 Sherman Court (includes 5 lots), Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Crescent Homes TN LLC; Seller: Lockwood Sectin 9 & 12 LLC; $750.
3029 Oglethorpe Drive, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Jennifer and Jason Hatchette; Seller: Denise Lambert and Nicholas Boehmke; $455,000.
100 Wise Road, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Brian M Bartlett and Luke Anthony Beata; Seller: Boulevard Building Group LLC; $630,000.
120 Gallagher Drive, Franklin, Polk Place; Buyer: Alexandra Suttle and Jason Frank Ewert; Seller: Lori O and Justin B Jones; $750,000.
407 Wilk Elm Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Amy Rebekah and Randal Scott Clark; Seller: Karen Lynn and Robert Christian Elliott; $3,500,000.
37067
130 Stanwick Drive, Franklin, Andover; Buyer: Zillow Homes Property Trust; Seller: Sairan and Hawar Aradini; $538,100.
134 Stanwick Drive, Franklin, Andover; Buyer: Kennisis Group LLC; Seller: Stanfield Legacy Trust; $515,000.
1731 Decatur Circle, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Veronica F Gustin and Gary G Rowland; Seller: Cricket Henderson Revocable Trust; $525,000.
Vacant lot on Tulloss Road, Franklin; Buyer: Pulte Homes TN; Seller: Daventry Development LLC; $3,927,000.
138 Cliffe Run, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Karisa Lee Anne and Lary H Stucker; Seller: Bonnie R and Kevin S Kookogey; $900,000.
104 Barrington Court East, Franklin, Barrington; Buyer: Kimberly M Jannotta; Seller: Jennifer and Christopher Yancey; $850,000.
506 Hope Avenue, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: Jennifer and Kevin A Kowalczuk; Seller: Betsy M and Ross E Taubman; $626,000.
6325 Turkey Foot Court, Franklin, Lookaway Farms; Buyer: Jennifer S and Matthew D Beal; Seller: Haedge Revocable Living Trust; $1,350,000.
115 Pennystone Circle, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Brent Jordan Thompson; Seller: Brian Sisk Living Trust; $599,000.
268 Pennystone Circle, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Shinji Horibe; Seller: Kimberly Marrone; $620,000.
390 Lady of the Lake Lane, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Kalen P and Michael R Webb; Seller: Carroll and Michael Sanford; $4,699,000.
513 King Richards Court, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Jacqueline M and Jeffery D Ansell; Seller: SER Trust; $10,200,000.
305 Breckenridge Road, Franklin, Breckenridge South; Buyer: Krista B and Zachary Andrew Jameson; Seller: Cynthia McFarlane Williamson; $690,250.
455 Logans Circle, Franklin, Cheswick Farm; Buyer: Alexandra and Stephen Harpine; Seller: Laurie A and Brian J Boulden; $667,500.
37069
1323 Moher Boulevard, Franklin, Gateway Village; Buyer: Beugre Axel Levry Robinson; Seller: Mark A Gerdesmeier; $520,000.
334 Colt Lane, Franklin, Meadowgreen Acres; Buyer: Nancy and Mark Scott; Seller: Sheila B and Weldon E Wheat; $560,000.
230 Derby Lane, Franklin, Meadowgreen Acres; Buyer: Katherine Ann and Andrew Peter Bitto; Seller: Mary Alice Wasden and Barry Farrell; $417,000.
1809 Blue Springs Court, Franklin, River Rest Estates; Buyer: Carol Ann and Charles Stamps Minter III; Seller: Deanne and Kevin D Howell; $729,000.
1819 Hillsboro Road, Franklin; Buyer: Samuel H Moran Jr; Seller: Samuel Houston Moran; $300,000.
2261 North Berrys Chapel Road, Franklin, Cunningham Property; Buyer: Ai-Lee Chai and Chou-Wun Yong; Seller: Simona Malfaccini and Giuseppe Capellua; $275,000.
3018 Flagstone Drive, Franklin, Laurelbrooke; Buyer: Sara Kirkland and David Keith Boring; Seller: Deanna and Gregory A Nielsen; $1,227,000.
37135
1016 Annecy Parkway (includes lots 5, 118, and 123), Nolensville, Annecy; Buyer: Achill; Seller: CCD Oldsmith Henry LLC; $922,000.
212 Norfolk Lane, Nolensville, McFarlin Woods; Buyer: Amanpreet Kaur and Baljinder Singh; Seller: Maria Christine Shreve; $550,000.
1275 Creekside Drive, Nolensville, Ballenger Farms; Buyer: Erin k and Jason E Morales; Seller: Carol and Phil Castillo; $605,000.
2196 Capistrano Way, Nolensville, Catalina; Buyer: Laura A and Patrick S Landry; Seller: Sally J and Gerald M Bisaha Jr; $1,050,000.
1022 Kirkpatrick Court, Nolensville, Lochridge; Buyer: Ayrin Torabian and Akar Aran; Seller: Beazer Homes LLC; $578,594.
209 Heydon Court, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Laura M and Michael E Walsh; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $665,610.
Property on York Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Betty and Greg McCoy; Seller: Tammy Quach and Isaac Bui; $350,000.
813 Stone Meadow Court, Nolensville, Whittmore; Buyer: Angela E and Michael Moriarity; Seller: Samantha O and Joseph P Wagner III; $875,000.
9629 Clovercroft Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Yele Kerry Tang and Min Hui Chen; Seller: Evelyn Mosley Moore; $291,000.
1012 Annecy Parkway, Nolensville, Annecy; Buyer: Achilles Custom Builders LLC; Seller: CCD Oldsmith Henry LLC; $250,000.
1040 Brittain Downs Drive, Nolensville, Brittain Downs; Buyer: April Lynn and Brian Craig Swerdfeger; Seller: Vaughn M and Remedio N Pangelinan; $815,000.
1239 Spruell Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Svetlana and Valentin Nanev; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $762,655.
2001 Autry Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Karen and Fernando Castillo; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $1,160,000.
7164 Nolen Park Circle, Nolensville, Nolen Park; Buyer: Samantha Orlin and Joseph Patton Wagner III; Seller: Sharon E and Robert Patrick Mcamis; $600,000.
9145 Holstein Drive, Nolensville, Farms at Clovercroft; Buyer: Kelli and Hunter Phelps; Seller: Tia N and Jeffrey L Reardon; $1,000,000.
1035 Brittain Lane, Nolensville, Brittain Downs; Buyer: Barbara Jane and Jeffrey Scott Woods; Seller: Jane Barr Studer and Rebecca Leigh Studer; $791,250.
513 Millstone Springs Drive, Nolensville, Whittmore; Buyer: Jennifer Ann and David E McShane; Seller: Sandra Brina Barrientos; $715,000.
536 Fort Lee Court, Nolensville, Winterset Woods; Buyer: Michael Corbeil; Seller: Amie B and Daren W Geremia; $757,000.
3121 Locust Hollow, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Erika Nicholson; Seller: Dearcot Irrevocable Trust; $510,000.
143 Lodge Hall Road, Nolensville, Reserve at Bent Creek; Buyer: Lindsey and Joseph Garrett; Seller: Ashlie N Threet; $775,000.
412 Herring Trail, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Marina S Guriguis; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $791,500.
37174
3003 Feradach Lane, Spring Hill, Chapmans Crossing; Buyer: USCMF SN Tennessee A LLC; Seller: Jennifer Lynn and Andrew Ryan Swanson; $435,000.
4018 Danes Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Renjith Kumar Krishnakumar Manjusha Remadevi Kunjamma; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $526,410.
402 Oldbury Private Lane, Spring Hill, Shirebrook; Buyer: Merly and Patrick Long; Seller: Carly and Jeffrey Shear; $310,000.
2016 Hemlock Drive, Spring Hill, Woodside Townhomes; Buyer: Minier Family Trust; Seller: Christina R Davidson; $278,000.
2957 Burtonwood Drive, Spring Hill, Burtonwood; Buyer: Opendoor Property C LLC; Seller: Brady B Whitehead; $492,500.
1993 Allerton Way, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: Sonam G and Gaurav S Mewati; Seller: Sara L Parton; $470,000.
2812 Candlewicke Drive, Spring Hill, Candlewood; Buyer: Yamasa Co Ltd; Seller: Timothy Dean Beever; $350,000.
3001 Benevento Drive, Spring Hill, Benevento; Buyer: Elizabeth and William Pinachio Jr; Seller: Melinda R and Stan A Curtis; $650,000.
7003 Grackle Court, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Deborah L and Thomas Murphy; Seller: Patricia B and Edgar Frank Harp Sr; $750,000.
9057 Wheeler Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Kimberlee A and Douglas L Warner; Seller: Natasha L and Sammuel O McCusker; $555,000.
2610 Matchstick Place, Spring Hill, Candlewood; Buyer: Progress Nashville LLC; Seller: Matthew A Graham; $335,000.
2096 Hemlock Drive, Spring Hill, Woodside Townhomes; Buyer: Kelsey Green; Seller: Donna Lea Lambert; $280,000.
2968 Buckner Lane, Spring Hill, Haynes Crossing; Buyer: Britaney and Brett Phillips; Seller: Bernadette and William Gruber; $350,000.
2902 Cochran Court, Spring Hill, Cochran Trace; Buyer: FKH SFR Propco H LP; Seller: Opendoor Property Trust I; $331,100.
1054 Alice Springs Circle, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Josephine and William Tramontano; Seller: Elena and Steven Dulek; $733,000.
3023 Michaleen Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Pratiksha Abhijit and Abhijit A Pattewar; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $559,105.
3016 Macon Court, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Agnieszka and Pawel Dlugon; Seller: Lacey Christine and Robert J Hatfield; $645,000.
37179
3136 Natoma Circle, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Christopher Hamilton; Seller: Samantha Gail Davis; $860,000.
2414 Adelaide Drive, Thompson’s Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Erin Elizabeth and Ryan Alan Curry; Seller: Angel and Sammy D Gaither; $529,900.
4017 Compass Pointe Court, Thompson’s Station, Brixworth; Buyer: Michelle and Michael Foster; Seller: Kelli S and Philip N Downer; $630,000.
1038 Watauga Court, Thompson’s Station, Newport Crossing; Buyer: Loriann Certo; Seller: HPA II Borrower 2020-2 LLC; $334,656.
3644 Bear Creek Road, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Lindsay and Casey Sulak; Seller: Ronald Johnston; $2,122,000.
2632 Wellesley Square Drive, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Adam R Miller; Seller: Taylor and Patrick King; $420,000.
4036 Lioncrest Lane, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Brandi LaFleur and Dylan William Breust; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $633,362.
4585 Columbia Pike, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Knox LLC; Seller: The Estate of Ann Irene Crowell; $1,500,000.
