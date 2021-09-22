PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF SEPT. 10, 2021
37014
7033 Fiddlers Glen Drive, Arrington, Arrington Ridge; Buyer: Cynthia Marina and James Anthony Borella; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $736,070.
5833 Wagonvale Drive, Arrington, Hardeman Springs; Buyer: Jennifer B Mueller and Justin B Shaw; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $1,023,765.
4808 Torquay Court, Arrington, Kings Chapel; Buyer: Tennessee Valley Home Inc; Seller: Kings Chapel Loan Group LLC; $265,000.
4816 Torquay Court, Arrington, Kings Chapel; Buyer: Legacy Homes of TN LLC; Seller: Kings Chapel Loan Group LLC; $249,500.
4770 Woodrow Place, Arrington, Kings Chapel; Buyer: Legacy Homes of TN LLC; Seller: Kings Chapel Loan Group LLC; $235,500.
4750 Woodrow Place, Arrington, Kings Chapel; Buyer: Old South Construction LLC; Seller: Kings Chapel Loan Group LLC; $235,500.
4758 Woodrow Place, Arrington, Kings Chapel; Buyer: Legacy Homes of TN LLC; Seller: Kings Chapel Loan Group LLC; $235,500.
37027
9307 Edenwilde Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; Seller: Ford MGM Services Inc; $675,000.
9256 Lehigh Drive, Brentwood, Witherspoon; Buyer: KAS Venture Investors LLC; Seller: Odette LLC; $795,000.
1101 Navaho Drive, Brentwood, Liberty Downs; Buyer: Jenny Simpson and Robert L Baker; Seller: Deborah K and Lloyd G Kelley; $941,000.
1535 Richlawn Drive, Brentwood, Raintree Forest Reserve; Buyer: Bridget Elizabeth and Sumir S Saroya; Seller: Sandra L and George A Shwab; $825,000.
9412 Highwood Hill Road, Brentwood, Raintree Forest South; Buyer: Sheila M and Stephen D White; Seller: Esther L and Melvin W Martin; $900,000.
9784 Concord Road, Brentwood; Buyer: Grant Ventures LLC; Seller: Rebecca D and Edward P Reale; $379,000.
1101 Brentwood Pointe, Brentwood, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Kristine Petralito; Seller: Carol and Howard Anger; $250,000.
1868 Traditions Circle, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Maura and Matthew Boyle; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $1,857,890.
9492 Ashford Place, Brentwood, Chenoweth; Buyer: Missy Ann Baker; Seller: Sara L and George D Neutzler Trusts; $1,000,000.
1531 Franklin Road, Brentwood; Buyer: 4:6 Holdings LLC; Seller: Connie Clark Harrison; $1,350,000.
714 Shenandoah Drive, Brentwood, Carondelet; Buyer: Carol A and Phillip W Castillo; Seller: Sue H and Keith G Geier; $825,000.
Vacant lot on Waller Road, Brentwood; Buyer: Melissa Jordan and Zachary James Adler; Seller: Amanda and Jerrad Miller; $235,000.
1115 General MacArthur Drive, Brentwood, Concord Country Estates; Buyer: Lindsey Creech and Vashishtha Kadchhud; Seller: Malcolm K Gillis; $640,000.
9829 Concord Road, Brentwood; Buyer: Paragon Group LLC; Seller: Cox Joint Revocable Living Trust; $600,000.
9705 Northfolk Drive, Brentwood, Chestnut Springs; Buyer: Juhee Johari and Saurabh Vijakumar Srivastava; Seller: Donna Pink; $497,500.
7146 Willow Court, Brentwood, Mooreland Estates; Buyer: Karen G and Larry E Sims; Seller: Thomas G Yeagley; $460,000.
1944 Bristol Court, Brentwood, Lenox Park; Buyer: Kevin Christopher Spellman; Seller: Latha Ramasamy and Thanigaivelan Muthu; $275,000.
1879 Traditions Circle, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Madeline and Taylor Keen; Seller: Legacy Homes of TN LLC; $1,370,586.
310 Shadow Creek Drive, Brentwood, Shadow Creek; Buyer: Sloane Elizabeth and Brendan Davis Feeley; Seller: Collette and Marcos Delgado; $830,000.
1878 Traditions Circle, Brentwood, Traditions; Buyer: Carla L and John E McCabe; Seller: Kamm Family Revocable Living Trust; $2,000,000.
1588 Red Oak Lane, Brentwood, Courtside at Southern Woods; Buyer: OP SPE TPA1 LLC; Seller: Julia and Paul A Phelps Sr; $694,000.
6018 Landmark Place, Brentwood, Landmark of Brentwood; Buyer: Candace and Claude E Blankenship; Seller: Joseph Coppage; $818,000.
9634 Brunswick Drive, Brentwood, The Estates of Bonbrook; Buyer: Brooke and Grant Evans; Seller: Kenneth McCrea Zebley; $1,150,000.
717 Green Hill Boulevard, Brentwood, Whetstone; Buyer: Dijana Stevanovic and James Davis; Seller: Sarai Magdalena Lopez Rojas and Esteban Morales; $1,232,001.
37046
5020 Hilltop Private Lane, College Grove, St James; Buyer: Kimberly D and Theodore Abajian; Seller: Cornerstone Construction Co of TN LLC; $2,796,694.
8131 Mountaintop Drive, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: 8131 Mountaintop Trust and Grove Property Owners Assoc Inc; Seller: David A Brandon Trust and Grove Property Owners Assoc Inc; $10,810,000.
6611 Second Street, College Grove; Buyer: Susan and Howard Grant; Seller: Kristen D Winham; $350,000.
3 vacant lots on Ludlow Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: McDaniels Estate Partners LLC; Seller: Propst Realty Nashville LLC; $447,000.
6 vacant lots on Ludlow Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: McDaniels Estate Partners LLC; Seller: Propst Realty Nashville LLC; $870,000.
7461 Flatbush Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Merritt Kathryn Gallo and Troy Elisha Burnette; Seller: McDaniel Estate Partners LLC; $589,995.
7593 Delancey Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Alex Demetriades; Seller: McDaniel Estate Partners LLC; $561,078.
7342 Harlow Drive, College Grove, Hideaway at Arrington; Buyer: Anonymous Properties LLC; Seller: Arrington Property Holdings LLC; $2,600,000.
6888 Arno-Allisona Road, College Grove; Buyer: Rojin Abdullah and Piak Jabar; Seller: Carin P and Joel A Meerdink; $605,000.
7068 Balcolm Court, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Miriam M Davis and Chad D Rucks; Seller: McDaniel Estate Partners LLC; $615,850.
7452 Flatbush Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Amie Deanna Marie Hamtil; Seller: McDaniel Estate Partners LLC; $514,777.
6459 Arno-College Grove Road, College Grove; Buyer: Harry Andrew Day III; Seller: Calvin J Reynolds Revocable Trust; $1,795,000.
7057 Balcolm Court, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Kyle Blake and Jennifer Nicole Carlton; Seller: McDaniel Estate Partners LLC; $624,899.
8827 Drosera Circle, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Emily and William Hammer Jr; Seller: Tammy and Greg Merriman; $2,375,000.
8358 Patterson Road, College Grove; Buyer: Amy Taylor and Michael Kenneth Ellis; Seller: Michael Wadsworth; $645,000.
8201 Jolene Drive, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: Honey Bear LLC; Seller: Troubadour ER LLC; $2,250,000.
8209 Jolene Drive, College Grove, Troubadour; Buyer: JDK Property LLC; Seller: Troubadour ER LLC; $2,250,000.
7093 Sky Meadow Drive, College Grove, Falls Grove; Buyer: Naomi and Clifton E Chason Trust; Seller: Anthony Aramini; $750,000.
37062
7310 Caney Ford Road, Fairview; Buyer: Interdimensional Property LLC; Seller: Elizabeth and William L Tomlinson; $775,000.
7331 McCormick Drive, Fairview, McCormick Grove; Buyer: Kay A and Robert J Vanfleteren; Seller: Trudy and Daniel Gerbis; $542,500.
7316 Chester Road, Fairview; Buyer: Cynthia M and Donald Richard Dillingham Jr; Seller: Kelly Arvidson and Benjamin Anglin; $350,000.
7221 Red Barn Road, Fairview; Buyer: Jeffrey A and Linda Marie Ross; Seller: Camille L and David W Lashlee; $553,000.
7128 Catherine Drive, Fairview, Fernvale Heights; Buyer: Muryel Acco and Paul T Ellsworth; Seller: Fay Marie Parker Trust; $325,000.
5005 Bobo Court, Fairview, Cumberland Estates; Buyer: Brenda and Larry West; Seller: Ole South Properties Inc; $342,684.
7516 Fairfield Court, Fairview, Fairfield Court; Buyer: Eric Bradley Fuster; Seller: Lindsey Wade and Roman Anthony Kelly; $355,000.
37064
392 Dewar Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Jessica A and Oliver Jordan Moore; Seller: Lockwood Section 9 & 12 LLC; $734,575.
5013 Green Herron Private Lane, Franklin, Hawthorne Trace; Buyer: Michelle and Elijah Pallante; Seller: Partners in Building of TN LLC; $2,034,938.
5050 Nelson Drive, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Mockingbird Ventures LLC; Seller: Barbara Patrick and William W Crunk; $890,000.
507 Rowan Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Scheid Trust; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $1,341,000.
275 Stonehaven Circle, Franklin, Sullivan Farms; Buyer: Richard C Shear; Seller: Tina H and Tommy T Yeager; $710,000.
652 Springlake Drive, Franklin, Willowsprings; Buyer: Ingrid Vanessa and Andrew L McDaniel; Seller: Adel M and Charles V McCarthy; $790,000.
427 Dewar Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Kelly Marie Walsh; Seller: Lockwood Section 9 & 12 LLC; $675,152.
412 Natchez Street (includes 2 parcels), Franklin; Buyer: The Franklin Housing Collaborative; Seller: Randall Wray Hill and Homer Roger Hill Jr; $1,400,000.
1421 Westhaven Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Michelle Anne and Edgar L Smith; Seller: Kristi and Scott R Kopriva; $2,070,000.
786 Edwards Drive, Franklin, Rebel Meadows; Buyer: Kimberly and Derek Johnson; Seller: Alicia and Lance M Graffam; $555,000.
2212 Bowman Road, Franklin, Oakwood Estates; Buyer: Victoria Jill and Jeffrey Dean Volpei; Seller: Tianna M and Steven E Lutz; $617,500.
1721 Championship Boulevard, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Cara and Chris Clark; Seller: Cynthia C and Joe R Cooper; $2,150,000.
9045 Keats Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Bourgoine Family Trust; Seller: Cara M and Christopher Clark; $1,400,000.
1001 Kathryn Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Maureen S and Peter J Nachtsheim; Seller: SLC Homebuilding LLC; $1,313,000.
907 Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Kathleen and Franklin Zachry; Seller: Mike Custom Builders LLC; $1,370,000.
4080 Camberley Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Stephanie Lynn and Ryan Jaywon Kim; Seller: Jeffrey P Benson; $835,000.
670 Watson Branch Drive, Franklin, Maplewood; Buyer: Jamie and Michael Duke; Seller: Emily Elyse and Matthew Seth Howell; $575,000.
102 Carr Avenue, Franklin, Cameron Farms; Buyer: WNR31-Franklin LLC; Seller: Tim L Cameron; $1,600,000.
408 Snowden Street West, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Stephanie and Vikas K Murthy; Seller: Patricia A and John T Zasadzinski; $801,500.
131 Ewingville Drive, Franklin, Ewingville; Buyer: Michelle and Patrick Koralewski; Seller: Claudia and Michael Good; $676,000.
8086 Berry Farms Crossing, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: Catrina Gordon; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $403,040.
630 Vintage Green Lane, Franklin, Shadow Creek; Buyer: Marina Mamazova; Seller: Clayton Properties Group Inc; $499,990.
1803 Granville Road, Franklin, Orleans Estate Condos; Buyer: Jason Lee Koontz; Seller: Jane Griffith Boone; $279,500.
Vacant lot on Old Highway 96, Franklin; Buyer: Ashton Smith Living Trust; Seller: L F Farm LLC; $2,775,000.
201 Cavanaugh Lane, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Kristi and Scott Kopriva; Seller: Rebecca and Dennis Holmes; $1,750,000.
1031 Howland Street, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Joanne A and Arthur P Garneau; Seller: Cheryl Holtzman; $675,000.
7461 Valley Road, Franklin; Buyer: Cynthia and Mark Criscuolo; Seller: 2017 Mangrum Family Trust; $500,000.
510 Hampton Height Lane, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Rachel Fontaine and Justin Wayne Hamilton; Seller: Jill and Dallas W Wright; $600,000.
1007 Cumberland Valley Drive, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Anusha Surendran and Samuel Vasanth Chelliah; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $774,586.
2013 McAvoy Drive, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Cheryl Lynn Taylor; Seller: Oak Duck GP; $667,562.
134 Ewingville Drive, Franklin, Ewingville; Buyer: Pamela Hesketh Jacobs; Seller: Carolyn B Blankenship; $550,000.
204 Monks Way, Franklin, Millgate; Buyer: Swan Song 1990 LLC; Seller: M Douglas Brown; $450,000.
405 Verandah Lane, Franklin, Willowsprings; Buyer: Daniel P Glassman; Seller: Suzanne Ratlcliffe Trust; $500,000.
159 Velena Street, Franklin, Rucker Park; Buyer: Judith King; Seller: Deborah and Jerry Smartt; $346,000.
2219 Oakwood Road, Franklin, Oakwood Estates; Buyer: Laura A and Robert P Selin; Seller: Susan C and Paul K Lewis; $995,000.
122 Poteat Place, Franklin, Monticello; Buyer: Annie Marshall and Arthur Martin Edwards IV; Seller: Elizabeth C Pewitt Capps; $569,000.
600 Vintage Green Lane, Franklin, Through the Green; Buyer: Haiyan Fan; Seller: Lisa Boggs; $415,000.
199 Sturbridge Drive, Franklin, Sturbridge Pointe; Buyer: Jennifer Leanne and Jesse Liam Hamilton; Seller: Heiki L and Wayne J Wolf; $885,000.
1172 Hunters Chase Drive, Franklin, Hunters Chase; Buyer: Angela Venice and Charles Edward White; Seller: E Katherine and Robert L Baugh; $410,000.
5755 Pinewood Road, Franklin; Buyer: Wilma R and H Dwain Johnson; Seller: Jesse James Edwards; $100,000.
913 Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Carol J and Paul G Neuhauser; Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC; $1,560,000.
5 parcels on Sherman Court, Franklin, Lockwood Glen; Buyer: Crescent Homes TN LLC; Seller: Lockwood Section 9 & 12 LLC; $750,000.
4572 Peytonsville Road, Franklin; Buyer: Charles Robert Stevens II; Seller: Samuel David Johnson; $639,900.
606 Edgewood Boulevard, Franklin, West Meade; Buyer: Christina and Benjamin Bynum; Seller: Susanne M and Wendell L Pritzel; $295,000.
705 Founders Pointe Boulevard, Franklin, Founders Pointe; Buyer: Kara Stephanie and Adam Jason Hiller; Seller: Lorna J and Richard W Bauer; $571,000.
417 Melander Court, Franklin, Belle Vista; Buyer: Anna and James Pavlik; Seller: Laura L Yee and Christopher L Nease; $1,150,000.
3114 Brimstead Drive, Franklin, Franklin Green; Buyer: Angela I and Dwayne K Knudson; Seller: Shawn H and Mark W Raines; $552,000.
6 lots on Old Murfreesboro Road, Franklin; Buyer: Jack S Schneider; Seller: Donna M Myers; $2,100,000.
4088 New Highway 96 West, Franklin; Buyer: Lauren and Patrick Hynes; Seller: Pamela R and Stephen H Broyles; $770,000.
6000 Gracious Drive, Franklin, Simmons Ridge; Buyer: Priyanka Jonnakanti and Raj Varala; Seller: Abhishek Yerra and Vamsi Krishna C Polavarapu; $485,000.
1011 Murfreesboro Road #K7, Franklin, Indian Springs Condos; Buyer: Leila Sanders Revocable Living Trust; Seller: Anna Marie Markle; $220,000.
8086 Berry Farms Crossing, Franklin, Berry Farms Town Center; Buyer: JCO Group LLC; Seller: Monica Wilson; $399,000.
1348 Barkleigh Lane, Franklin, Carlisle; Buyer: Virginia E Reyes Living Trust; Seller: Michelle and Edward Konyen; $929,000.
8023 Brookpark Avenue, Franklin, Stream Valley; Buyer: Prafullata and Sandeep Sonawane; Seller: Daniel Shaklan; $630,000.
130 Yorktown Drive, Franklin, Yorktown; Buyer: Megan Beth Vanderspool and Jordan Taylor Brown; Seller: Kimberly S and Michael S Smith; $580,000.
319 North Margin Street, Franklin; Buyer: Jim Shivers; Seller: Christopher Jones and George Ashton Jennings; $350,000.
1210 Mallard Drive, Franklin, Boyd Mill Estates; Buyer: Coryann L and Joseph Cortez; Seller: Steven G Trudeau; $375,000.
169 Irvine Lane, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Jennifer and Ray Gaytan; Seller: Heather G and Daniel J Hicks; $581,000.
5730 South Lick Creek Road, Franklin; Buyer: That’s Arap Investments LLC; Seller: Kimberly and Roscoe Vaughan; $144,500.
1741 Fieldcrest Circle, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Susan and David Widmoyer; Seller: Holly M and David A Thompson; $625,000.
515 Forrest Park Circle, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Music City Holdings LLC; Seller: Mark Howard; $510,000.
37067
6105 Open Meadow Lane, Franklin, Lookaway Farms; Buyer: Susan P and Kyle Berglund; Seller: Partners in Building of TN LLC; $1,184,022.
6019 Farmhouse Drive, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Adam Bucy; Seller: Patterson Company LLC; $652,797.
102 Fine Lane, Franklin, Village of Clovercroft; Buyer: Carolyn A and Fred Z Havens III; Seller: Opendoor Property Trust I; $600,000.
414 Logans Circle, Franklin, Cheswicke Farm; Buyer: Lauren Fincher and Joshua Paul Devine; Seller: Leslie Deadwyler and Eric Edwin Smith; $750,000.
4038 Clovercroft Road, Franklin; Buyer: Thales Academy; Seller: Sonia Family Trust; $2,750,000.
524 Pennystone Drive, Franklin, Avalon; Buyer: Camden and Joe Pancake; Seller: Cynthia M King; $694,000.
517 Averwater Court, Franklin, Caldwell Estates; Buyer: William David Talbot; Seller: Dara and Jeremy Sandall; $746,000.
9251 Stepping Stone Drive, Franklin, Clovercroft Preserve; Buyer: Najmunnisa Shaik and Mohammed Zaheer Akram Jamkhana; Seller: Kara and Aaron Mitchell; $807,000.
1010 John Clark Court, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Christina and Christopher Rockwell; Seller: Robert Ogilvie Brown; $655,000.
6413 High Top Court, Franklin, Lookaway Farms; Buyer: Karen A and Paul C Eckel; Seller: Partners in Building of TN LLC; $1,783,764.
7019 Sunrise Circle, Franklin, Morningside; Buyer: Kay B and Michael P Thompson; Seller: Cynthia K McShain; $620,000.
4536 Stagecoach Circle, Franklin, Watkins Creek; Buyer: Jessica and Justin Kleinfeld; Seller: Alison and Benjamin S Skubish; $1,100,000.
6409 High Top Court, Franklin, Lookaway Farms; Buyer: Tina Marie and Michael Ventrella Revocable Trust; Seller: Partners in Building of TN LLC; $1,194,006.
102 Browning Way, Franklin, Hurstbourne Park; Buyer: Eric Daniel Crocker; Seller: Courtni H and Philip C Mosley; $1,200,000.
1315 Pemberton Heights Drive, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Megan S and Kevin A Dunn; Seller: Sara M and Jonathon M Becher; $675,000.
6019 Farmhouse Drive, Franklin, Tap Root Hills; Buyer: Pooja Swapnil and Swapnil Shashikant Kulkarni; Seller: Patterson Company LLC; $608,700.
1110 Ridgeway Drive, Franklin, Franklin East; Buyer: Amany R Kamel and Thomas Eugene Hanes; Seller: Gina L Butler; $1,650,000.
1868 Brentwood Pointe, Franklin, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Cynthia D and Stephen Crosier; Seller: Theresa Renee Reiley; $395,000.
4139 Oxford Glen Drive, Franklin, Barrington; Buyer: Rebekah L and Dean O Hayes; Seller: Samantha and Eric S Mathewson; $925,000.
933 Hickory Hills Drive, Franklin, Hickory Hills; Buyer: William Eugene Powell III; Seller: Lynn A and Charles K Schumacher; $1,475,000.
209 Barrington Court West, Franklin, Barrington; Buyer: Lyly and Stephen P Watkins; Seller: Rebecca Jane Roberts; $710,000.
37069
119 Saddle Bridge Lane, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Kellita Joanou and John L Thompson Jr; Seller: Brenda and Doug Beiden; $810,000.
1618 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin; Buyer: HDS Properties LLC; Seller: Candice A and Alexander B Bull; $3,030,000.
6613 Hastings Lane, Franklin, Temple Hills Country Club; Buyer: Leah and Daniel Powers; Seller: Kevin Christopher Spellman; $1,425,000.
401 Stafford Close, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Volz Living Trust; Seller: Debra M West; $985,000.
115 Sweethaven Court, Franklin, Laurelbrooke; Buyer: Julianne Miller and Jeffrey Dwight Weeks; Seller: Kelli L and Jonathan Walters; $1,495,000.
506 Essex Park Circle, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Ashley M and Jason Alteri; Seller: Betty S and Harold Bergen; $505,000.
1012 Sundown Circle, Franklin, Legends Ridge; Buyer: Amandine Hanon-Woltz and Sean A Woltz; Seller: Utibe and Clement Aluyi; $2,200,000.
829 Shadowlawn Court, Franklin, Fieldstone Farms; Buyer: Emory C Martin and Douglas A Brooks; Seller: Darin L Cameron; $505,000.
318 Colt Lane, Franklin, Meadowgreen Acres; Buyer: Pamela M Garner; Seller: Willow M King; $415,000.
2507 Santa Barbara Lane, Franklin, Foxen Canyon; Buyer: Camille and Daniel Winkler; Seller: Heather and Manuel Onelio Murias; $1,500,000.
11 Holland Park Lane, Franklin, Windsor Park; Buyer: Beverly Jane Cline; Seller: Carl George Dury Living Trust; $399,900.
37135
824 Novalis Street, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Weekley Homes LLC; Seller: Nolensville 162 LLC; $127,298.
714 Plath Drive, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Drees Premier Homes Inc; Seller: Nolensville 162 LLC; $161,604.
305 Monkshill Court, Nolensville, Burkitt Village; Buyer: Susan Maureen and Keith Bryan Wilschetz; Seller: Kiddsroad LLC; $644,754.
2273 Skinner Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Kimberly J and Bryan K Stuchell; Seller: Sara T and Paul Harris Tune Trusts; $900,000.
400 Ramblewood Lane, Nolensville, Stonebrook; Buyer: Jennifer Lynn Saeed and Salem Ganem; Seller: Opendoor Property Trust I; $530,000.
1033 Kirkpatrick Court, Nolensville, Lochridge; Buyer: Sree Pavani and Srinivasulu Mudaragadda; Seller: Beazer Homes LLC; $621,460.
Vacant lot on Nolensville Road, Nolensville; Buyer: TBC Foundary LLC; Seller: Pyles Concrete Inc; $1,125,000.
213 Heydon Court, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Maria and Jesus Barrios; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $772,790.
22 parcels on Broadway Street, Nolensville, Annecy; Buyer: Jones Co of TN LLC; Seller: CCD Oldsmith Henry LLC; $2,970,000.
240 Dobson Branch Court, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Cassandra L Jacobs; Seller: Angharad Irving-Jones Phillips; $391,400.
3280 Burris Drive, Nolensville, Sherwood Green Estates; Buyer: Kelsi and Michael Wallace; Seller: Joslin and Jason Hobart; $655,000.
1259 Maybelle Pass, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Georgetta Wyatt-Harris and Willie J Wyatt Jr; Seller: Sonya S and David R Johnson; $435,000.
1275 Craigleigh Drive, Nolensville, Woods at Burberry Glen; Buyer: Tiffany Paige and Randolph Alden; Seller: Woodridge Homes LLC; $730,350.
406 Lively Way, Nolensville, Nolen Mill; Buyer: Bethel E and Daniel M Romero; Seller: Denise W Walker and Kenneth Dodge; $470,000.
1247 Spruell Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Natalie A and Ross Neltner; Seller: Drees Premier Homes Inc; $850,000.
1222 Bradshaw Lane, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Emily Kajer and Zachary Robert Ladouceur; Seller: Eryn Crawford; $750,000.
2016 Belsford Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Vilmarie Joan and Charles Thomas Williams; Seller: Gregory C Allison; $820,000.
1264 Craigleigh Drive, Nolensville, Woods at Burberry Glen; Buyer: Katy and Shane Troup; Seller: Jones Co of TN LLC; $863,000.
1008 Annecy Parkway, Nolensville, Annecy; Buyer: Lauren Wills and Nicholas James Napolitano; Seller: CCD Oldsmith Henry LLC; $245,000.
3188 Locust Hollow, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Liuliu Li; Seller: June A and Michael E Dearcot; $425,000.
164 Sedona Woods Trail, Nolensville, Arrington Retreat; Buyer: MacKenzie and Terry Skiles; Seller: Christie Helene Morse-Cox and Kevin Cox; $777,000.
2037 Autry Drive, Nolensville, Scales Farmstead; Buyer: Sharmilee and Narasimhan Mandayam; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $669,465.
37174
2027 Gweneth Drive, Spring Hill, Campbell Station; Buyer: Opendoor Property C LLC; Seller: Kelli and Robert Black; $678,200.
210 Southmen Private Lane, Spring Hill, Wilkerson Place; Buyer: Emma Jane and Chan Joong Kim; Seller: Crescent Homes TN LLC; $530,347.
3 lots on Grand Avenue, Spring Hill, Ddartford; Buyer: Ole South Properties Inc; Seller: Amber Lane Development LLC; $375,000.
2228 Jo Ann Drive, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Estates; Buyer: H P Tennessee 1 LLC; Seller: Jennifer I McCarty; $420,000.
1614 Zurich Drive, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Taylor and Zachary Parr; Seller: Brianna Bjerke and Lisa Webb; $407,000.
1016 Cantwell Place, Spring Hill, Winstead Manor; Buyer: Diannah and Michael Kirton; Seller: Grandview Custom Homes LLC; $734,874.
1406 Baileys Barn Court, Spring Hill, Burtonwood; Buyer: Allison Diana and Kenneth Lee Senter IV; Seller: Anna Katherine and Nicolas J Brakefield; $495,000.
411 Shirebrook Circle, Spring Hill, Shirebrook; Buyer: Bimba Khadpekar and Surendra Moghe; Seller: Pamela A and David J Bissing; $331,000.
2271 Dewey Drive #D4, Spring Hill, Gables at Wakefield; Buyer: George E Stevens; Seller: Shane Patrick Murphy; $245,000.
1937 Portview Drive, Spring Hill, Campbell Station; Buyer: Megan Ashley and Denny Andrew White; Seller: Ravali Chepuri; $650,000.
1036 St Hubbins Drive, Spring Hill, Campbell Station; Buyer: Elizabeth Ross and Alexander Elliot Moss; Seller: Christy and Joshua T Conway; $540,500.
8021 Brightwater Way, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Susie Wawrzynowicz and Richard Vasquez; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $662,918.
1001 Rudder Drive, Spring Hill, Crossing at Wades Grove; Buyer: Arthi Asaithambi and Parivendhan Rajasekaran; Seller: Danelle L and Allen D Warburton; $521,000.
8032 Fenwick Lane, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Aubrey N Vaughn and Kyle Aspiri; Seller: Lynn J and Gary S Babcock; $632,250.
9056 Safe Haven Place, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Ulbert Family Trust; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $570,667.
1036 Alice Springs Circle, Spring Hill, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Marcille and James Mannan; Seller: Kimberlee A and Douglas L Warner; $720,000.
1011 St Hubbins Drive, Spring Hill, Campbell Station; Buyer: Alfons Rizk Ibrahim; Seller: Michelle R and Michael W Adams; $700,000.
2064 Morton Drive, Spring Hill, Copper Ridge; Buyer: Sindhu Kamasettyhalli Geethendra and Sandeep Girish Wajapey; Seller: Megan E and William Walker; $512,000.
6003 Trotwood Lane, Spring Hill, Belshire; Buyer: Cassandra and Kevin Irving Freeman; Seller: Betty and Adrian Jones; $522,000.
4030 Danes Drive, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Dhivyaprabha Elango and Thirubalan Arumugam; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $565,700.
2845 Cochran Trace Drive, Spring Hill, Cochran Trace; Buyer: Jessica Brooke and Christopher David Thomas; Seller: Opendoor Property Trust I; $343,500.
6003 San Giovanni Court, Spring Hill, Benevento East; Buyer: Mercy Y and Zachary D Loughery; Seller: Ellen S and Brandon A Wiesner; $650,000.
1055 Harvey Springs Drive, Spring Hill, Willowvale at Harvey Springs; Buyer: Sandra A Cooper 2007 Living Trust; Seller: Tracy Coomer; $548,400.
1916 Kittermer Lane, Spring Hill, Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Sheila R and Kenneth R Hudson; Seller: Malgorzata and Rafal Cymerkiewicz; $799,900.
37179
1418 Channing Drive, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Stephen Shelby Brunner; Seller: Jennifer and Brian J Riley; $425,000.
8 vacant lots on Sarah Bee Lane, Thompson’s Station, Littlebury; Buyer: Drees Premier Homes Inc; Seller: Littlebury Development Co LLC; $1,463,000.
4636 Reed Road, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Lacey Christine and Robert Justin Hatfield; Seller: W Deloris and Daniel A Eckerle; $725,630.
2772 Cloister Lane, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Erin Lamartino; Seller: Ambreen Ahsan and Michael Kennedy; $525,000.
2606 Mercer Place, Thompson’s Station, Cameron Farms; Buyer: Music City Financial LLC; Seller: Kimberly L and Stephen J Taylor; $350,000.
2606 Mercer Place, Thompson’s Station, Cameron Farms; Buyer: Hudson SFR Property Holdings II LLC; Seller: Music City Financial LLC; $355,000.
5104 Harpeth-Peyt Lane, Thompson’s Station, Harpeth Farms; Buyer: Laura A and Joshua Heffelfinger; Seller: Dawn M and Jack E West; $1,580,000.
3276 Vinemont Drive, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Tiffanie and Kyle Creamer; Seller: Amanda D and Steven C Priefer; $750,000.
6689 Cool Springs Road, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Carolyn G and C Crane Schafer; Seller: Amber N Adams and John Whitney Morgan; $730,000.
2131 Loudenslager Drive, Thompson’s Station, Loopers Landing; Buyer: Jennifer Leah and John M Luther; Seller: Mercedes and Francisco Saturnino Nunez; $399,900.
4929 Harpeth-Peyt Lane, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Heather Godber and Andrew Finkelstein; Seller: Timothy W Boone; $540,000.
2099 Tollgate Boulevard, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Margaret and Samuel Boyd Hufstedler; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $465,400.
Vacant lot on Columbia Pike, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Town of Thompson’s Station; Seller: Sharon Lynn Bryant; $135,600.
3218 Natoma Circle, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Christina M James; Seller: Lennar Homes of TN LLC; $127,000.
2113 English Garden Way, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Madison and Paul Miyake; Seller: Natalie and Eric Smith; $608,000.
5001 Gates Mill Ridge, Thompson’s Station, Mill at Bond Springs; Buyer: Claudine and Bryan Shumey; Seller: One Nine Investments LLC; $1,476,090.
1529 Bunbury Drive, Thompson’s Station, Cherry Grove; Buyer: Lisa and Michael Andrew Faria; Seller: John C Howard; $645,000.
2509 Upper Hollow Road, Thompson’s Station, Bridgemore Village; Buyer: Jennifer Leigh and John Jeremiah Heisey; Seller: Lynne P and David B Wiggins; $765,000.
3054 Allenwood Drive, Thompson’s Station, Allenwood; Buyer: Andrew S Hawkins; Seller: Susan M Haws; $840,000.
1575 Thompson’s Station Road West, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Joann Denise and Barton Duncan; Seller: Talanda and Levi Jarvis; $325,000.
2732 Carena Terrace Court, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Molly T and Austin A Pace; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $699,990.
5309 Mead Park Court, Thompson’s Station, Vale Creek; Buyer: Amanda D and Steven C Priefer; Seller: Courtney and Nathan Hulsey; $1,100,000.
Commented