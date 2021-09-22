PROPERTY TRANSFERS AS RECORDED IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY AS OF SEPT. 15, 2021
37014
4719 Woodrow Place, Arrington, Kings Chapel; Buyer: Legacy Homes of TN LLC; Seller: Kings Chapel Loan Group LLC; $219,500.
4715 Woodrow Place, Arrington, Kings Chapel; Buyer: Old South Construction LLC; Seller: Kings Chapel Loan Group LLC; $219,500.
4727 Woodrow Place, Arrington, Kings Chapel; Buyer: Old South Construction LLC; Seller: Kings Chapel Loan Group LLC; $219,500.
6007 Porters Union Way, Arrington, Hardeman Springs; Buyer: Stonebridge Homes LLC; Seller: Propst Hardeman Springs LLC; $192,500.
6004 Porters Union Way, Arrington, Hardeman Springs; Buyer: Stonebridge Homes LLC; Seller: Propst Hardeman Springs LLC; $192,500.
Vacant lot on Skinner Road, Arrington; Buyer: Riley 2020 Living Trust; Seller: Bart Ashley; $605,000.
Vacant lot on Skinner Road, Arrington; Buyer: Riley 2020 Living Trust; Seller: Bart Ashley; $1,150,000.
5516 Hardeman Springs Boulevard, Arrington, Hardeman Springs; Buyer: Lisa and Andrew Bierig; Seller: Turnberry Homes LLC; $1,026,759.
37027
1232 Monarch Way, Brentwood, Concord Hunt; Buyer: Glenda R and Laurance H Brewster; Seller: Malinda K Keisling; $950,000.
7024 Matthews Court, Brentwood, Mooreland Estates; Buyer: Mahvish Shahzad and Shahzad Majeed; Seller: Manci M and Bob Gage; $345,000.
1604 Rosewood Court, Brentwood, Mooreland Estates; Buyer: Lalanya and John Kenneth Colbert; Seller: Jill Hicks; $457,000.
8116 Moores Lane, Brentwood, Brenthaven; Buyer: Traci and Aaron Reeves; Seller: Robert G Schoenberger; $650,000.
1872 Shamrock Drive, Brentwood, Laurelwood; Buyer: Leslie Rebecca and Clayton Hunter Nelson; Seller: Desiree and Robert K Barnes; $925,000.
9702 Amethyst Lane, Brentwood, Woodlands at Copperstone; Buyer: Julie and John Walter Russell; Seller: Lynne Patricia and Gerard Martin Killeen; $1,120,000.
31 Governors Way, Brentwood, Governors Club; Buyer: Dyana G and Jackie W Brassfield; Seller: New Life Trust; $2,925,000.
5314 Williamsburg Road, Brentwood, Meadow Lake; Buyer: Allyson Elizabeth and George Glaydon Lifsey IV; Seller: Mary and Bill Mitchell Family Trust; $825,000.
9460 Ashford Place, Brentwood, Chenoweth; Buyer: Jule Cena; Seller: Shaona and Sandeep Berry; $850,000.
1009 Mooreland Boulevard, Brentwood, Mooreland Estates; Buyer: Margaret L and Daviel Shane Polivka; Seller: Joanna F Anderson; $600,000.
9760 Jupiter Forest Drive, Brentwood, Chestnut Springs; Buyer: Jonathan Sergio San Martin; Seller: Curtis M Sailstad; $550,000.
1405 Glenview Drive, Brentwood, Berkshire Estates; Buyer: Lenora June and Jason Paul Kochanowski; Seller: Theresa Kuhn-Myers and William Myers; $925,000.
1561 Red Oak Lane, Brentwood, Courtside at Southern Woods; Buyer: Cassino Bruno; Seller: Linda M Shepherd Revocable Living Trust; $745,000.
1370 Sweetwater Drive, Brentwood, Courtside at Southern Woods; Buyer: Laquin Fan and Lei Pi; Seller: Chittitalli and Ramesh Adabala; $950,000.
8204 Morningview Court, Brentwood, Brenthaven East; Buyer: Trace Construction Inc; Seller: Arlene Wade; $830,000.
875 Nialta Lane, Brentwood, Liberty Church Estates; Buyer: Evelyn E and Daniel Lieberman; Seller: Christy and Steven C Tudor; $1,400,000.
1796 MacAllan Drive, Brentwood, Glen Abbey; Buyer: Marybeth and David K Bouquillon; Seller: Rhonda Cobb and Kelly Louis Johnson; $1,280,000.
1972 Sunny Side Drive, Brentwood, Sunnyside Estates; Buyer: Kimberly and Brett Loren Leehans; Seller: Mary C and Thomas A Henricks Jr; $400,000.
209 Evergreen Court, Brentwood, Walnut Ridge; Buyer: Aaron Carter; Seller: Dimitrios J Petrou; $570,000.
502 Franklin Road, Brentwood, Country Club Estates; Buyer: 502 Franklin Road Trust; Seller: Arnold Homes LLC; $1,500,000.
37046
7457 Flatbush Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Hannah P and Cody L Likens; Seller: McDaniel Estates Partners LLC; $600,410.
9136 Sawtooth Lane, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Regis Investments LP; Seller: TVG Tennessee I LLC; $864,500.
7596 Delancey Drive, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Loren Ashley Murphy and Samuel Estabrook Glenn; Seller: McDaniel Estates Partners LLC; $626,462.
8126 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove, The Grove; Buyer: Mikesell Gentry Revocable Trust; Seller: Legend Homes LLC; $2,025,551.
7079 Balcolm Court, College Grove, McDaniel Estates; Buyer: Mandy and Matthew J Mikolajewski; Seller: McDaniel Estates Partners LLC; $661,195.
6644 New Town Road, College Grove; Buyer: Williamson County TN; Seller: Robert Brown Moran Jr; $413,600.
37062
7101 Harding Drive, Fairview, Daugherty Estates; Buyer: Lizet Macias and Jesus Ramiro Coreno; Seller: Maria Torres; $290,000.
7126 Anderson Road, Fairview; Buyer: Samantha and Leonard Hamby; Seller: Tara and Nick Gabel; $615,000.
7312 Stirrup Lane, Fairview, Stable Acres; Buyer: Wanda Graves and Mark A Lovell; Seller: Dara Smith and Benjamin D Burgess; $600,000.
7125 Loblolly Pine Boulevard, Fairview, Evergreen Industrial Park; Buyer: Jennifer and Christopher Gray; Seller: Riddle Investments SVCS Trust #2; $415,000.
1082 Brayden Drive, Fairview, Cumberland Estates; Buyer: Alexis and Bryan C Christiansen; Seller: Tyler Morant Hoffman; $400,000.
517 Highway 96 North, Fairview; Buyer: Platinum Equities LLC; Seller: Melanie Kamp; $250,000.
7866 Crow Cut Road, Fairview; Buyer: Olia Zavozina and Derek McFarlin; Seller: Carolyn Lois Anderson; $230,000.
37064
515 Forrest Park Circle, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Empire Warranty LLC; Seller: Music City Holdings LLC; $510,000.
15 Holland Park Lane, Franklin, Windsor Park; Buyer: Marion C Wheeler; Seller: Judy Smothers and Paul Zani; $415,000.
1421 Eliot Road, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Glenda F White; Seller: Rachael and Daniel Tanner; $1,325,000.
369 Alfred Ladd Road East, Franklin, Highlands at Ladd Park; Buyer: Brittany Lynn and Justin Andrew Green; Seller: Joan Marie and Gary M Busch; $730,000.
5290 Bedford Creek Road, Franklin; Buyer: R R & P Property Management; Seller: Robert Osgood Anderson; $1,284,000.
660 Watson Branch Drive, Franklin, Maplewood; Buyer: Lindsey Kimery; Seller: Judith Leigh and Stephen H Zimmerman; $535,000.
Property on New Highway 96 West, Franklin; Buyer: Jason Goddard; Seller: Joe Lancaster; $100,000.
309 Holcombe Lane, Franklin, Belle Vista; Buyer: Jennifer D and Gregg A Swearingen Trusts; Seller: Misty Tennille and Anthony L Hawkins; $1,200,000.
1109 Ascot Lane, Franklin, Windsor Park; Buyer: Debbie Lee and Michael Hodrick; Seller: Kelly and Lloyd Deane Burdette; $790,000.
505 Cheltenham Avenue, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Eva Claire and Gary Samuel Anderson; Seller: Janice M and Don R Goetz; $1,000,000.
134 Carters Glen Place, Franklin, Carters Glen; Buyer: Emily R and Jason N Seeley; Seller: Wanda L Roberts and Marvin K Gregory; $576,900.
100 Clayborne Court, Franklin, Founders Pointe; Buyer: Caleb Charles Lee; Seller: Christine and Nathan Michael Miskie; $665,000.
242 5th Avenue North, Franklin; Buyer: Jill B and Samuel P Johnson; Seller: Dane Alexander; $2,501,000.
1323 Holly Hill Drive, Franklin, Redwing Farms; Buyer: Music City Holdings LLC; Seller: Cynthia Lynne and Stephen Rollason; $1,055,000.
713 Springlake Drive, Franklin, Willowsprings; Buyer: Sarah C Hellman Revocable Trust; Seller: Susan and William Collova Trusts; $1,595,000.
139 Cornerstone Circle, Franklin, Cornerstone; Buyer: Joel G Goehner; Seller: Hyun T Shin and Chang Sug Shin; $780,000.
304 Meadowlawn Drive, Franklin, Meadowlawn; Buyer: Patrick MacKenzie; Seller: Jennifer MacKenzie; $408,000.
1323 Holly Hill Drive, Franklin, Redwing Farms; Buyer: Papermill Holdings LLC; Seller: Cynthia Lynne Davis and Stephen Rollason; $1,060,000.
740 Cool Springs Boulevard, Franklin, Cool Springs East; Buyer: HSRE-SG I GP; Seller: ASMI 740 Cool Springs Owner LLC; $13,500,000.
4524 Harpeth School Road, Franklin; Buyer: Kathleen and Stephen Sleigh; Seller: Daniel Moore; $750,000.
303 Highland Avenue, Franklin, Highland Gardens; Buyer: Rebecca L and Thomas W Rogers; Seller: Amanda Davis Martin; $520,000.
1201 Eliot Road, Franklin, Westhaven; Buyer: Holly and James McMillan III; Seller: Kristen M and Eric D Pardue; $1,210,000.
1182 Culpepper Circle, Franklin, Forrest Crossing; Buyer: Susan L Winchester Revocable Living Trust and Asa Benton Allen; Seller: Tina Johnson and David Edward Fritz; $475,000.
Vacant lot on Moore Road, Franklin; Buyer: Carol and Joseph Wright; Seller: Donna Gail and Gregory Paul Skelton; $300,000.
324 Liberty Pike #227, Franklin, Jamison Station Condos; Buyer: Tamara A Carter-Manley and Paul P Manley Jr; Seller: Suzanne and Levi Bowen; $640,000.
1109 Park Street, Franklin; Buyer: Dirk Samuel Eickholz; Seller: Lasandra Wall; $845,000.
1602 Brentwood Pointe, Franklin, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Jay Weymouth; Seller: William Reid Anderson; $425,000.
4316 Columbia Pike, Franklin; Buyer: Tahl Nathalie and Patrick Humes; Seller: Corina Fatima and James Allan Henderson Jr; $1,740,000.
37067
1100 Park Run Drive, Franklin, Park Run Condos; Buyer: Christopher Ren; Seller: Karen A and David B Amerine; $325,000.
200 Seaboard Lane, Franklin, Aspen Grove; Buyer: One Hundred Percent LLC; Seller: South Creek Properties LLC; $2,100,000.
1813 Brentwood Pointe, Franklin, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Theresa Collins Davis; Seller: Gwyn R Griffeth; $462,000.
4080 Oxford Glen Drive, Franklin, Ivy Glen; Buyer: William Hart; Seller: Lannitta Walden; $757,000.
704 Huffine Manor Circle, Franklin, Andover; Buyer: Opendoor Property Trust I; Seller: Martha E Myers; $442,200.
3037 Liberty Hills Drive, Franklin, Liberty Hills; Buyer: Deonarine Deonarine; Seller: Dorothy J Smith and Deonarine Deonarine; $233,150.
5531 Hargrove Road, Franklin; Buyer: Cassie and Joseph Casey McKinster; Seller: Savannah L and David L Carpenter; $850,000.
215 London Lane, Franklin, Royal Oaks; Buyer: Dirt Rich Dads LLC; Seller: Katie Bernard and Clement Lehman; $460,000.
105 Selinawood Place, Franklin, Village of Clovercroft; Buyer: Katie and Clinton H Ebel; Seller: Candace and Matthew Sansing; $695,000.
1621 Brentwood Pointe, Franklin, Brentwood Pointe; Buyer: Opendoor Property Trust I; Seller: Suman Vadlakonda; $453,600.
1211 Olympia Place, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Angela Joyce and John Buckley Winkler; Seller: Lois Ann and Peter Alexander Von Chrustschoff; $650,000.
1110 Olde Cameron Lane, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Karen M and John F Reid; Seller: Jennifer and Chad Story; $690,000.
9447 Clovercroft Road, Franklin; Buyer: Brent Laffey; Seller: Crystalina D and James C Hyatt; $4,196,040.
3061 Trotters Lane, Franklin, Cedarmont Valley Estates; Buyer: Patricia P and Alan Brian Cooper; Seller: Megan and Melvin R Powell III; $1,350,000.
4059 Trail Ridge Drive, Franklin, Cedarmont Farms; Buyer: Melissa and Andrew Wainscott; Seller: Jeanne E and Dennis J Meaker; $836,000.
1714 Decatur Circle, Franklin, McKays Mill; Buyer: Jennifer A and Chad G Story; Seller: Tammie Lynn Shannon; $549,500.
300 Ericksen Court, Franklin, Andover; Buyer: Lori and Todd Gee; Seller: Mary Melissa and Paul A Richards; $513,000.
37069
181 St Andrews Drive, Franklin, Temple Hills; Buyer: Mark Metrick; Seller: Connie S and James Chriske; $420,000.
1078 Vaughn Crest Drive, Franklin, Laurelbrooke; Buyer: Fitzgerald Family Trust; Seller: Vicki L and Rodney B Mott Sr Trusts; $6,700,000.
129 Jackson Lake Drive, Franklin, Jackson Lake; Buyer: April and David Rachamim; Seller: Lourdes Bayo Sierra and Rigoberto Sierra Anderson; $1,090,000.
1518 Amesbury Lane, Franklin, Preserve at Echo Estates; Buyer: Elyse L and Brandon C Pirri; Seller: Cornerstone Premiere Homes LLC; $2,111,429.
185 Riverwood Drive, Franklin, Cottonwood Estates; Buyer: Julie T and Ryan J Wiggins; Seller: Joel George Goehner; $650,000.
1438 Willowbrooke Circle, Franklin, Laurelbrooke; Buyer: Taylor and Derrick Southerland; Seller: Jacqueline N and Walter M Higgins; $1,757,000.
809 Aldwych Circle, Franklin, Stonebridge Park; Buyer: Qixin Gao and Kenneth Malcolm; Seller: Mallory and Tyler Whitmore; $1,301,000.
37135
254 Norfolk Lane, Nolensville, McFarlin Woods; Buyer: Alicia and Charles McCann; Seller: Sandra Ann and Robert P Brown; $624,900.
913 Tynan Way, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Weekley Homes LLC; Seller: Nolensville 162 LLC; $114,568.
917 Tynan Way, Nolensville, Enclave at Dove Lake; Buyer: Weekley Homes LLC; Seller: Nolensville 162 LLC; $229,137.
3178 Bradfield Drive, Nolensville, Summerlyn; Buyer: Kavya Guruprasad and Ranjit Bangalore Shamanna; Seller: Jennifer Megan and Devin Thomas-Petty Walline; $705,000.
4816 Powder Spring Road, Nolensville, Bent Creek; Buyer: Adel and Monaliz Hana; Seller: Eddie Sloan Jr; $650,000.
801 Alameda Avenue, Nolensville, Catalina; Buyer: Melissa Elyse and Jonathan Neal; Seller: Kimberly Cotter and Trevor Purifoy; $1,000,000.
Vacant lot on Kidd Road, Nolensville; Buyer: Matthew Chilvers; Seller: Terry Cunningham; $350,000.
1049 Annecy Parkway (includes 4 vacant lots), Nolensville, Annecy; Buyer: Partners in Building of Tennessee LLC; Seller: CCD Oldsmith Henry LLC; $1,234,800.
2263 Dominick Drive, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: Tami and John Larry Vitek; Seller: Mary Ann and Gerald Douglas Pacheco; $615,000.
2512 Hester Court, Nolensville, Silver Stream Farm; Buyer: Sameh Yani; Seller: Angela E and Michael Moriarity; $570,000.
37174
2022 Keiser Street, Spring Hill, Crossing at Wades Grove; Buyer: Lauren M and Mark C Olesen; Seller: Dolores and Michael Waldrum; $564,000.
3041 Duplex Road, Spring Hill; Buyer: SPP Assoc LLC and Lanki Property LLC; Seller: Stacy M and James Knox Blackburn; $2,000,000.
1311 Carmack Court, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: AH4R TN Property Two LLC; Seller: Melissa D and James David Brady; $412,500.
1714 Emma Circle, Spring Hill, Chapmans Retreat; Buyer: AH4R TN Property Two LLC; Seller: St John Ludean; $369,700.
3104 Thornberry Circle, Spring Hill, Burtonwood; Buyer: Opendoor Property Trust I; Seller: Cheryl A and Rickey King; $409,000.
2032 Hemlock Drive, Spring Hill, Woodside Townhomes; Buyer: Sharon Marie and John Walter Westbrooks Jr; Seller: Sueann Barnwell; $295,000.
2012 Katach Court, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Qingliang Lin; Seller: Shawn Price and Adrian Vogeltanz; $587,500.
8037 Brightwater Way, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Megan and Brett Allan McCormack; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $647,852.
3027 Foust Drive, Spring Hill, Wades Grove; Buyer: Karen and William James Tidwell; Seller: Jennifer Lou Muoto; $560,000.
3013 Iroquois Drive, Spring Hill, Cameron Farms; Buyer: Sherry and Stephen Skolasky; Seller: McCaffity L and Joshua B Wester; $457,000.
9057 Safe Haven Place, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Karen Maurine and Michael J Trifilio; Seller: Pulte Homes TN LP; $615,115.
2033 Prescott Way, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: SN TN LLC; Seller: Glenda G and Gabriel R Katona; $346,300.
1706 Dryden Drive, Spring Hill, Wyngate Estates; Buyer: Matthew Marion Himes and Chasity Miller; Seller: Erika L Richards; $510,000.
1809 Kara Court, Spring Hill, Witt Hill; Buyer: Angela Privett; Seller: Jodi and Matthew Pool; $369,000.
4105 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill, Arbors at Autumn Ridge; Buyer: Kristin Danielle and Julian Teran Gray; Seller: Kimberly W and Phillip R James; $670,000.
2677 Paradise Drive, Spring Hill, Haynes Crossing; Buyer: Bethany and Chris Holder; Seller: Kathryn D and Michael D Wrye; $395,000.
999 Spruce Ridge Lane, Spring Hill, Windstead Manor; Buyer: Jeffrey Johnson; Seller: Carla Lynn and Patrick Virrill; $875,000.
2123 Spring Hill Circle, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Estates; Buyer: Ana and Nicolae Sergeevich Panfil; Seller: Willow Mae King; $355,000.
6078 Kidman Lane, Spring Hill, Brixworth; Buyer: Lindsey Brooke and Daniel James Smith; Seller: John Maher Builders Inc; $660,863.
2217 JoAnn Drive, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Estates; Buyer: James Younger; Seller: Teresa Raborn and Richard Dale Bogle; $366,000.
37179
2709 Sutherland Drive, Thompson’s Station, Picketts Ridge; Buyer: Ribbon Home SPV II LLC; Seller: Kara Wilkinson; $370,000.
1669 Hampshire Place, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Hannah Jones; Seller: Krishna and Vimal Ganatra; $400,000.
1164 Saddle Springs Drive, Thompson’s Station, Saddle Springs Estates; Buyer: Karen Sue and Daniel M Haugen; Seller: Patricia T and Ronald G Hughes; $1,825,000.
2723 Cash Court, Thompson’s Station, Maplelawn Estates; Buyer: Emelyn Hart; Seller: Opendoor Property Trust I; $351,000.
2708 Washington Lane, Thompson’s Station, Cameron Farms; Buyer: Tyler Henley; Seller: Sheree Lee and Stephen Carroll Bragg; $465,000.
3817 Somers Lane, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Sherry and Tim R Culbertson; Seller: Whitney Michelle Fisher; $629,900.
3109 Jeffrey Court, Thompson’s Station, Anderson Acres; Buyer: Shanon and Jeffrey Keeler; Seller: Laurel A and Kelly A Jones; $440,000.
3739 Sycamore Road, Thompson’s Station; Buyer: Michael Wayne Holt; Seller: Stacey and Frankie Nall; $156,000.
3077 Millerton Way, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Tommy Skarnas; Seller: David Alan Proctor; $710,000.
5112 Heron Hill Lane, Thompson’s Station, Heron Hill Estates; Buyer: Crystal Marie and Johnathan M Brill; Seller: Melissa J Hogan; $1,600,000.
2505 Pullman Court, Thompson’s Station, Whistle Stop Farms; Buyer: R G Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Whistle Stop Farms LLC; $220,000.
2185 Burgin Drive, Thompson’s Station, Whistle Stop Farms; Buyer: R G Custom Homes LLC; Seller: Whistle Stop Farms LLC; $220,000.
2095 Tollgate Boulevard (Affidavit of Heirship), Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Nutmeg Realty LLC; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $422,900.
2879 Sutherland Drive, Thompson’s Station, Sutherland; Buyer: Gwen and Martin Lysons; Seller: Doris Y and Robert D Crawford; $361,000.
2087 Tollgate Boulevard, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Chris and Larry Burnett; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $475,425.
2091 Tollgate Boulevard, Thompson’s Station, Tollgate Village; Buyer: Mitchum A Morrison; Seller: Regent Homes LLC; $431,125.
3009 Liverpool Drive, Thompson’s Station, Crowne Pointe; Buyer: Opendoor Property C LLC; Seller: Coromina Aure and Gary E Pylant; $463,800.
4040 Lioncrest Lane, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Jennifer Ann and Thomas Carl Schuster; Seller: Willow Branch Partners LLC; $695,557.
2035 Devonwood Lane, Thompson’s Station, Fields of Canterbury; Buyer: Jessica Leigh and Jacob Hunter Johnson; Seller: Vania B and Joshua Jackson V; $650,000.
